Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
The ATO scamsters had excellent potential to graduate to serious scamming in the multi-billion league.
Like getting RET subsidies for not making baseload power.
Does anyone remember the name of the ato ‘star’ that got done for issuing dodgy private tax rulings in, maybe, 1990’s?
Why is Ashton still talking about George Pell? Is he doing all of this simply to bring about a situation where Pell cannot be cleared by a court? Is Ashton creating a situation to deny Pell justice?
The investigation has gone on for eight months, would be certainly crossing over a financial year.
the rather generous due dates and rules here
Richard Webster wrote eloquently on false systems of thinking, especially child abuse moral panics, Freud, Marx and structuralism.
He is well aware of the role of media in doing the harms:
But in my opinion it is now the case that our media are driven by active malice, based on self-righteousness over homosexual marriage, aiming to destroy the capability of churches to represent the case for no change to marriage laws.
Nick
Similar experience.
Owed back taxes (GST) from a failed business and finaly made the near to last installment. They “found” a few thousand more to tack on.
Then i finish, all done, and receive a letter saying I still owed. After 1/2 a dozen calls I finally got an admission that they couldnt see where the new debt was supposed to have come from and i insisted on a letter saying all was paid.
A ring of people in the compliance department could weasel away a lot of money running that properly.
Nick Petroulis is your man
I think I understand the scam. The scammers were running a payroll services company, taking in x dollars to pay wages, super and taxes etc. They then pocketed a skim between what was owed but actually sent to the ATO.
How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this? Yea I know , it’s the ATO
Because they knew that the ATO had ‘thresholds’ of discrepancies below which they did not bother to check why the totals were out.
‘Ex-Mossad head Shavit: US president is like a ‘bull in a china shop… If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them’
Good.
Go it alone Israel.
You can do it!
They need America not the other way around.
Remember who gave you your country.
Maybe they are completely innocent and were just caught out by a nasty software bug.
Oh, interesting. So they were ripping off a few dollars at a time across a lot of names.
JC asks an excellent question:
From back over the page:
Significant, illiquid assets. (Even huge bank deposits would be hard to shift offshore without raising red flags ).
The folks arrested seem to have been under the impression that the party would go on forever, and no one would be the wiser. $165 mill in a year and still rolling is a big clip of the ticket.
I repeat – either these people are mostly dumb, because they had no exit strategy – or they thought they were protected further up the chain.
Even grabbing houses, cars and boats AND allowing for expenses – where’s the $165 mill ?
Not much different to the mafia.
Think about it. The ATO is compromised as if it was infiltrated by the mafia.
Shut it down.
What the hell is going on?
http://www.theage.com.au/nsw/veteran-sydney-journalist-steve-barrett-allegedly-blackmailed-tax-syndicate-20170518-gw7wg3.html
I keep on telling you. Australian governments are much, much, much more corrupt than we are willing to admit.
Any proof it hasn’t been compromised – given a pack of squander monkeys skinned them for $165 mill and stuck around for more ?
I bet the payroll business is pretty competitive. How the hell did the scammers get business contracts easily enough large enough that would allow them to steal $165 million. That’s the big fucking nut to crack from lots of small skims.
LOL. Shavit is a dripping wet lefty who had the hide to accuse Netanyahu of this: “You and only you turned the United States from an ally to an enemy”. ROFL. This is in the face of Obama’s anti-Semitism and strong backing of muslims such as the Muslim Brotherhood’s Morsi.
He’s also advocated a peace deal with the Palis which is so stupid that it makes Obama’s proposals look sane. He seems to forget his own years of service: the Palis don’t want peace, they want obliteration of Israel.
If Shavit is being critical of Trump then that is perfect evidence that Trump is doing an excellent job.
Ironically, one of the reasons that the Tax Dept ring my accountant regularly is that it seems they are desperate for money.
dot
I totally agree and it has been an endemic problem for years.
The proles think corruption and organised crime only happen in bad places like Sicily.
The absence of real scrutiny means corruption has flourished here at a level that makes some of those other shitholes look modest by comparison.
ICAC goes after a prosecutor over some traffic matter and the political class largely stay out of the light. ( I am assuming Eddie Obeid built up a critical mass of dislike and hence his prosecution ).
apparently it was free!
LOL, Waleed Aly says Trump is “staring down the barrel of impeachment” in the smh.
I’ll take “things that won’t happen” for $400, Alex.
APS has never recovered from Gough.
Pretty simple – the scammers just ask Dad some questions like:
“Daddy, what is the threshold that the ATO’s computer picks up scams at?”
“Good chat, Dad.”
Decimal point is correct (twice).
It is mafia like.
Corruption is far worse than you think.
They charged $0, zero, zilch for their services.
If that didn’t cause alarm I’m not sure what would,
The WA version nailed a friend’s skin to the wall over what to me sounded like a very selective and targeted interpretation of the facts in his invoicing and payments to hospitals. I can’t however testify on the facts as I made a point of not reading the media over it.
For sure.
Which is why we all must cheerfully pay the tax man on time and pay what he is due, but not a penny more. If the whole community minimised their tax to boot and maximised their deductions (within the rules of course), the beast would starve…or struggle at least.
.
Preaching to the chior here.
The fact we are stupid enough to encourage smart people into the public service (or not for fucking profits), instead of creating wealth in business shows we arent a serious nation anymore.
There was an education in ato ‘integrity’.
Thanks notafan.
Sounds like the ‘new kids on the block’ might be taking the fall for some other heavy hitters.
Don’t forget that if you changed the status of private enterprise employees to not-for-profit health, and maybe education, type employees then there are all sorts of boondoggles.
Mind you the employees might be up the creek as well.
Maaaaaate, what a co-incidence.
I declare the cat poll closed.
Number of cats who trust the ato = 0 (zero) (none) (nix) (nil)
You have to laugh when people declare Turnbull a businessman. He is that very Australian type of businessman: His mates set him up in a racket.
And, as was discussed only yesterday, we read:
For quite some time it has been about more than tolerance. SSM must be accepted as normal, despite the fact that only a very tiny percentage of the population are involved.
2GB news reports: Tuberculosis alert in two Sydney hospitals after diagnosis of Tuberculosis.
Senile Old Guy
#2383313, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm
heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?” she asked.
Maybe because it is the Norm?
Let us not forget that Mz. Wong was a member of a government who not one, not twice, but thrice rejected homo marriage and she is on the public record agreeing with that stance.
Now fuck off, you hideous hypocritical hose beast.
Not much different to the mafia.
Think about it. The ATO is compromised as if it was infiltrated by the mafia.
Shut it down.
That would have to be the most popular ‘shut it down fire them all’ of all time I would think.
Another gift from the third world.
Hummus and tuberculosis is as good as it gets.
My thesis is that the Cranston crime family and their associates are not the masterminds.
Because they have tossed around so much unexplained dosh so quickly, and probably have some dodgy associates, they came under the notice of the AFP. Maybe just accidentally while the AFP were surveilling other crooks. Once it became interagency, the ATO had to act.
Plus the Al-Cranstons had no exit strategy. They and whatever hard assets are gone. With $165 mill – the mastermind should be en route out of the country to an extradition free new life. Maybe the mastermind is.
But I bet the Al-Cranstons didn’t originate the scam – and they have probably dented more than one ongoing, taxpayer-funded unofficial retirement savings plan in Canberra by their hubris.
This needs a Royal Commission in to the ATO. Won’t happen, but it is needed.
Boambee John
#2383245, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:18 pm
Fat Tony at 1421
Ah, St Mary’s CBC in West Street?
Knew it well, went past it often.
That’s the one. I actually enjoyed my time there – and learned real stuff as well.
kd wrong’s hypocrisy does seem to be pushing the envelope. Of course the Green-Liar coalition could never allow homo marriage to come in under a notionally Lieboral government.
Don’t forget the ATO want to have direct access to business records by 2020, as in all audit all the time
I don’t think so
ATO vision article from Feb this year
I don’t deal with the ATO regularly but have had reason to call them from time to time.
I have a view that there is a reasonable minority who know what they are doing and the remainder are ESL types who use squat dunnies.
If I form the view in the first couple of minutes that I have got one of the latter, I simply say politely “Look, I think it is OK. I don’t need anything further. Bye.”
I keep ringing back until I get one of the half-competent ones.
It might sound time-consuming but it is more efficient in the long run.
Statistically gay people are not normal; they are < 2% of the population. Biologically they are a cul-de-sac; by disposition neither gays or lesbians can naturally reproduce. There are genetic differences between straight and gay guys. Whether that DNA distinction has an adaptive purpose who knows. A modern society based on individual rights should accommodate such minority differences but gays are overplaying their hand terribly. Either a backlash or a muslim majority society would not be pleasant for them. But activist gays continually attack Western society which (no longer) persecutes them. Dumb.
Far canal. It usually takes an hour or two to get through the queue, and my patience is not up to that.
Myrddin Seren
#2383320, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm
But I bet the Al-Cranstons didn’t originate the scam – and they have probably dented more than one ongoing, taxpayer-funded unofficial retirement savings plan in Canberra by their hubris.
This needs a Royal Commission in to the ATO. Won’t happen, but it is needed.
“Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?”
Because they owe their existence to heterosexuals.
Heterosexuals owe gay people nothing.
Strange as it may seem Leigh, the lady I spoke to had English as her first language and was actually helpful. Their system shucks after that point it would seem.
I’ll take DFAT.
Bankrupt western governments are getting very desperate for cash. Owned lock, stock and barrel by special interests, there is zero interest in controlling spending, short of a gun to the head.
Civil forfeiture and summary offence abuse to rack up fine income are a short term ploy to mug the citizenry. The long game is as you describe with automated garnishing of cash. The ATO will decide what you owe and steal the cash from your account.
It’s an Orwellian nightmare that must be resisted at all costs.
Right to the point stimp!
Just like my landlord already.
Good luck with that when the majority of the punters want to see more spending.
Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:
From IT’s link to The Age:
Just need the hookers – the cocaine is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.
‘bottles of Grange’ ?
Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!
Hey, I’m a member of the heterosexual community! I had no idea there was one.
And there was me thinking I was just an ordinary bloke.
Empire
I see it the same way. Especially the push to get rid of cash and make everything electronic. Good luck at trying to get through and complain when they mistakenly clean your bank account out totally and you are left with nothing.
moderated. Will try again removing a word not previously used.
Dear Ms Wong.
How about cut your losses and settle for “I dont fucking care” as my default position on the homo hoedown issue.
Because if you wish to force me to care in one direction or another I may decide its better to despise than “celebrate” you.
Please be aware my default “not caring” is exactly the same as my default hetro position.
PS: Ant time you demand access to the public purse to make up for what biology didnt give you I get grumpier, now fuck along now.
Yes. Will they dig high enough though?
Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:
From IT’s link to The Age:
Just need the hookers – the Colombian Marching Powder is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.
‘bottles of Grange’ ?
Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!
test
firearms
That’s why I advocate eliminating all excise duties first.
Once the punters get to see a reduction in fuel and transport costs plus cheaper booze and cigarettes you will have them a tad hooked.
Of course – the Bird Word ( used as part of a larger word that means precious objects worn on one’s person ) !
Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:
From IT’s link to The Age:
Among the items seized under proceeds of crime were 25 motor vehicles, including luxury cars and racing cars, 12 motorbikes, 18 residential properties, two aircraft, $1 million from a safe deposit box, firearms, j e w-ellery, bottles of Grange wine and artworks.
Just need the hookers – the cocaine is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.
‘bottles of Grange’ ?
Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!
( FFS Graeme – you have caused gross inefficiency here with the machinations of the spam filter ! )
It’s the secret lesbians you have to watch out for.
And yes, I was friends with one for many years. Until I wasn’t.
And just how do the numbers add up if that is the case?
Plutus is said (by The Register, I will concede!) to have 1100 contractors on the books. Which even my maths tells me is a “skim” of $150k per contractor. Even if they had 11,000 that is still one hell of a skim.
I can’t for a moment conceive of the ATO ‘threshold’ being in 6 figures, nor can I conceive of them having something like 100,000 contractors from whom to skim.
My guess is that this is just one of the scams they were running and that SYNEP was the root. Look for Rush Group (another SYNEP investment according to the wayback machine) to be mentioned in dispatches soon enough.
I just got a change.org email begging me to sign a petition to force Coles and Woolies to stop wrapping vegetables in plastic.
These people are nuts.
I have had similar experiences (interspersed with some crap as well).
They immediately know why you are ringing, suggest what you should do, and give you clear guidance what to do (and not do) next … eg “I’ll send you a new form. Destroy the old one. If you lodge that it will confuse things because I have already cancelled on the system. If you want to amend your payment amount, I can do that on the system now and send you an amended form with that figure on it and you’ll have 14 days to pay and return the form after that.”
Very succinct, very clear but unfortunately, very rare.
Hummus and tuberculosis is as good as it gets.
Regular content Tiger wouldn’t ever forget kebabs!
The working man’s late night takeaway.
I wonder if the Cranston gang might have been running a bunch of GST scams.
I suspect that a couple of people I know might bullshit on their quarterly GST returns and make a few “errors” on their GST on purchases.
If you do a lot of it (register ABN, claim a relatively small amount of tax credits, go “bust” … rinse and repeat) you could reap a fair bit of cash.
You would need to keep individual claims relatively small … and know ATO thresholds.
ATO fined us $8,200 for not paying PAYG monthly, when in fact we had already paid it, the same way we always have, quarterly. Fekking morons. Just renewed my Speccie subscription on the business card. After Doc builds skyscrapers on his bedside table mags do eventually make it down to the waiting room. I swear.
Canberra – festering cesspit of corruption. Only exceeded by Sydney and Melbourne.
Strange as it may seem Leigh, the lady I spoke to had English as her first language and was actually helpful. Their system sucks after that point it would seem.
Ethnics who cannot speak English should pay higher taxes to pay for interpreters, subtitles, street signs, special toilets, different menus, Aboriginal people, etc.
Also deaf and blind people.
We must be fair.
Crazy people should be exempt from paying taxes because they are beacons of humor and entertainment in a sad and depressing world ruled by government incompetence.
Fat Tony. I was also there. I have a dead sibling courtesy of suicide. We had no idea until recently.
Btw, when Sinc gets back I will provide him with the information.
Okay, as long as we can eliminate the Wine Equalisation Tax* second.
* A lazy 29%
Not I.
I always keep assiduous records and only ever claim deductions which relate solely to business activity. I always round down my deductions and round up my income. I always declare every lasy dollar of income, even if received in cash.
The REAL problem of Trump and the Russians.
http://www.americanthinker.com/cartoons/
That’s utter bullshit.
Loons are the main cause of terrorism.
Easy answer to this one. You just remind them that cloth bags are hideously infested with all sorts of noxious greeblies. And you aren’t allowed to wash them because that would be using up Gaia’s precious energy and water.
So when you put a vegetable in your reusable cloth Coles bag you are turning it into a biological bomb. I bet the Greens would suddenly discover the health benefits of plastic packaging about three seconds after you pointed this out.
Absolutely.
And the ‘luxury’ car tax.
The only way to get ahead in Australia is to win the lottery, or have a safe seat.
IR;
I love the way that people say we are a High Trust Society. Obviously the polls only ask that about society overall.
Why not ask “Do you trust the Government?”
Also,
Police, Courts, ATO, Health Services, etc.
Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before? You know, all those ones he’s emerged unscathed from? And not just unscathed, but also usually in a stronger position than what he was in before?
And when they waste their time auditing you, don’t they hate it.
Min’s Yr 9 humanities text:
“During the Industrial Revolution, Britain’s population quadrupled from an estimated 6.5 million people in 1750 to around 32.5 million in 1990.”
Quintupled: 6.5 x5 = 32.5.
Next:
“American War of Independence in 1865”
No, 1776.
Next:
“By 1900… many Britain’s colonies provided the raw material, workforce (in the form of slaves) and customers needed to drive the Industrial Revolution.”
Really. British colonies in America long predated the British Industrial Revolution and William Wilberforce campaigned in British parliament 1780 – 1825 against slavery.
Kids haven’t got a chance.
Loons are the main cause of terrorism.
I think you will find that the guiding principles which motivate every act of terrorism can be found in factual religious or philosophical books written by incredibly sane well adjusted people.
Or am I wrong?
😁
I’m just going on past record here. Every time a bunch of people start jumping up and down about Trump’s looming demise, he has consistently outmanoeuvred them. And in fact, it often seemed as though he was playing them all along. Things just seem to go really well for that guy who’s supposed to be a walking catastrophe. Maybe he’s just super extra crazy lucky.
Time for a very stern word to the Powers That Be in the Crescent, methinks. A VERY stern word.
Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.
Says the lesbian who voted against SSM twice, when in government and voted to stop the SSM plebiscite, when in opposition. How’s that for tolerance?
Unless there is a provision in Gonski 2.0 to shoot all the teachers and replace them with normal members of the community and completely rewrite the curriculum, the kids are just going to get dumber.
Forget the maths; this humanities textbook can’t even get the humanities stuff right.
MsDolittle
Seriously? Thats a school text?
Now I know where Monty found out Custer was at the Alamo.
Have they got the correct date for Gough Whitlam discovering Australia?
MsD,
Hang on, those were mistakes in the test that the teachers made? Seriously?
I just can’t even.
Mike Sammich catches up with Cat thinking.
History – who the hell dates the end of the Industrial Revolution as 1990?
Geography – in 1990, Britain’s population would have been around 60 million, give or take. Not much lower than what it is today.
Fail.
Really? Shit. A good singer. I loved Soundgarden but the last time I saw them they treated the audience with contempt.
https://youtu.be/ySzrJ4GRF7s
RIP.
Ms. D, say something. Not to the head of Department, speak to the Deputy in charge of curriculum.
Let’s ask Louise Mensch – she usually has something to say about The Donald ?
Aannnd – we are not disappointed:
God I wish I could write stuff like this – I would be another Tom Clancy !
Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.
I knew I should have never posted that Feargal Sharkey video. I upset the music continuum.
Some men have a muff medulla too. There’s a term for that.
Did the textbook also have Custer at the Alamo?
Yes! Freddie Mercury is bound to be next.
Audioslave was a rather cynical effort, too. I guess an Australian equivalent would be when Jon Stevens fronted INXS.
Uh oh. Watergate mentioned on Seven. By McCain.
Yes! Freddie Mercury is bound to be next.
erm …
Damn. I loved Soundgarden.
Ah, what?
My understanding is that computers used by these agencies do not have ports for external drives for this very reason.
Mrs D: Any way you could send me a scan of that astonishing text?
Have they got the correct date for Gough Whitlam discovering Australia?
Haha. Doc found that immensely cheering.
It strikes me that ‘sources’ are this decade’s Jayson Blair wrt the MSM.
Cornell and Morello were great musicians, but it just didn’t gel as it could have. Maybe they needed that Marxist Mong, Zach De Rocha.
Don’t worry IT, we still have Steel Panther.
Nothing like ‘Asian Hooker’ at full bore.
Audioslave was a rather cynical effort, too. I guess an Australian equivalent would be when Jon Stevens fronted INXS.
No.
And not just because I have all the Audioslave albums.
Stevens only recorded one song with INXS.
😁
And Noiseworks Touch is a pub masterpiece.
Nah, it’s all true. I read it in “Oxford Big Ideas Geography/History 9”. It’s also badged “Written to the final Australian Curriculum”. According to authors: Mark Easton, Geraldine Carrodus, Tim Delany, Bernie Howitt, Richmon Smith. It’s as if it has been initially written by a marxist and somebody has tried to clean it up a little afterwards.
Except it doesn’t.
MsDolittle
We use that text. Have sent an email to our newish HT HSIE . Got back a jpg of Homer Simpson doing his ‘doh’. He followed thatup with tomorrow he will recall them and send them back for a refund with a suitable cover letter.
A popular Australian, school history text was written by Humphrey Mc Queen, an arch Marxist.
Let’s not speak ill of the dead. Instead, let us ponder the lameness of the Farriss brothers.
Just let it die, already. Michael isn’t coming back!
I don’t trust them not to dig up another JD Fortune.
At The Book Depository that piece of compost costs $65. Indoctrination sure is expensive.
Maybe they needed that Marxist Mong, Zach De Rocha.
They asked him but his reply was “F$ck you I won’t do what you tell me. “
tOO MANY PAGES TO WADE THROUGH TO CATCH up so could someone please tell me monty’s status? Was it indigestion? Kidney stones? Appendicitis? Leftism?
Hehe…
The Most Important Question That No One Is Asking…
Nice Mr Comey could find himself the perp not the prosecutor.
I do hope the long arm of the law catches up with him, and his fellow operatives.
Obama never appointed anyone who wasn’t one of his fellow travellers.
Speaking of which:
Trump Under Siege: More than 60 Percent of NSC Employees Placed by Obama
Perhaps Trump could save some money by reducing headcount in the NSC by a significant amount. Lets say 60%? Just a random number plucked out of the air, as you do.
Fox is doomed.
You wouldn’t want to spend too long staring in to the abyss that is Louise Mensch’s manic Twitter feed.
This one is great though:
( For those who haven’t been following Louise’s torrent of Tweets – Trump, Pence, Ryan et al are all going to jail for treason. Orrin Hatch will become POTUS because he was the Designated Survivor on Inauguration Day. He then gracefully hands over to POTUS-in-Exile Hillary ).
Any way you could send me a scan of that astonishing text?
Sure. Dunno if you would want a copy of this particular text as Doc’s frantic annotations all over it. Being a “paperless office” we no longer have a photocopier but I can photocopy it next week when off site. Happy to send you a pic from my phone though. Will I ask Sinc to give you my email?
m0nty is well, Gab. A now ex- kidney stone.
The Leftism, far more deadly, still remains. Apparently it’s inoperable.
https://youtu.be/VUb450Alpps
Hunger Strike.
Well spotted, Myrddin.
A kidney stone, Dreadful and very painful. Hope he didn’t have to suffer – and I mean that.
Thanks, Calli.
Hey, Tim. Yes Andrew? I’ve just had the most awesome idea, Tim! Oh really, Andrew? What is it? You know we had that band, Tim, called INXS, but the guy who fronted it and made it good kinda, well, died? Yeah, I remember, Andrew. It was a bummer. Yeah, it sure was, Tim. But what about if we found a new lead singer and got the band back together? That is an epic idea, Andrew. Let’s do this. I know. Farnsey! He’s our guy. Tim, that is genius. Pure genius.
Communists.
Another tragic death. He died of acute self-righteous indignation.
That is an epic idea, Andrew. Let’s do this. I know. Farnsey! He’s our guy. Tim, that is genius. Pure genius.
“OK Andrew, let’s do it with Farnsey.
One last time. “
Stimpy;
I rarely comment on music, Stimpy, but this time you’re right.
Bloody hell.
areff you can go see the page for free
here. In the sample it is page 274.
here then : http://www.booktopia.com.au/oxford-big-ideas-geography-history-9-mark-easton/prod9780195522167.html
MONTELL
I posted a constitutional law professor’s opinion about Trump being “impeached”. She destroys the idea, it is absurd.
ONE MORE TIME
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/17/opinion/trumps-fbi-comey-statements-are-not-an-obstruction-of-justice.html
Trump’s Statements Are Not an Obstruction of Justice
..aaand a link.
That HSIE history text sounds absolutely awful.
Primary sources, kiddies!
Maybe Murdoch will live forever; being married to Jerry Hall should be some incentive to do so.
I mean, can you imagine Farnsey belting out the uber-sultry Need You Tonight?
I need you tonight
Cos I’m not sleepin
There’s something about you girl
Way-ooooh-ey-oooh-ey-oooh-ey-oh-ey-oh-ey-oh
Another peak conquered in the endless chain known as the Stupidity Mountains.
LIFESTYLE
The Latest Sad, Pathetic Trend Is ‘Sologamy,’ Where People Marry Themselves PJ media.
ATO must have threshold because of timing issues. Obviously knowing what they is priceless.
Rupert needs to live long enough for the kids he had with the Chinese golddigger Wendi Deng (who cuckolded him with Tony Blair – euw) to grow old enough and take over. Guarantee they’re 50 times as smart as their older half siblings.
Doc and I are off to go watch Howard Brady on Climate Change in a sec.
Excellent!
Terminal, only a severe infliction on his hip nerve may awake him from his mental jail.
You never hear much about Cherie Blair anymore, do you? She was one helluva hideous crone (remember that scary psycho smile of hers?) but at least she had the sense to bugger off when her husband’s star faded. Unlike her American soul sister.
Yes, Fox is doomed.
Fox News Ratings … Murdoch Calls Meeting
It’s a bit like the LNP. Why would you watch a lefty-lite network when you could watch the real thing?
Or if you are a righty go read Breitbart?
Good trolls Breitbarters are.
I mean, can you imagine Farnsey belting out the uber-sultry Need You Tonight?
I could tell you stories about Farnsey but I won’t.
He is a lecherous old man with a taste for married boilers is all I will say.
😁
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-17/trump-leak-truth-to-power-a-war-he-cannot-win-analysis/8533468
Strangely the ABC forgot to mention those intelligence failures when it came to Iraq. I wonder why they left that bit out??
I guess those “Progressives” have finally abandoned any hint of anti-war sentiment. Didn’t take long did it?
But wait, I thought Trump was the one accused of leaking… you mean after all it’s not Trump, it’s someone else. Well, we better find that leaker and shut him or her right down. I’m sure the ABC agrees, because this is a matter of principle and national security… not some partisan game here.
😀
I think you’ll find he’s been lifting things from here for quite some time.
His error was when he chose to back the narratives of the pack.
😉
Don’t know if it’s been posted but “Safe” Schools has been axed in NSW and Tasmania.
Well if you were Farnsey, you’d be absolutely spoilt for choice, considering that’s his key audience demographic.
Saw a bit of one of Farnsey’s many farewell concerts on TV a few years ago. He was…weird. Kept trying to lamely banter with the audience but he just wasn’t funny or engaging at all. Lots of ‘err I think we’re supposed to laugh now’ moments.
Trump666 on The Drum with a turban lady (cross cultural consultant) on the panel. Some US “expert” from TAS Uni. Impeachment smoking gun. Blah blah blah.
You would think, given all the people that are out to get him, he would be a little careful in what he says. He needs to lay of TWTR.
Or use it more.
… and replaced with …?
The ABC’s coverage of Trump is abysmal even by their already low standards. Absolutely not worth reading.
And the ABC news app is trying its best to resemble news.com.au in terms of style and content. Just appalling. It’s all 10 Things You Need To Know About blah blah these days.
Placing women in positions of power is almost always a recipe for disaster. Hustorians from the far future will look back and identify this gender equality as a root cause of the fall of our civilisation.
Very wrong.
It is clear from statements from various police commissioners that poor mental health is the main cause of terrorism. Other causes include a lack of employment opportunities and wolves apparently.
Cohenite,
I’ll just stand back and have a beer each time Trump gets it wrong.
It’s gunna be a dry night…
Stimpson is killing it.
The new group is really working for you,brah.
Is it like the ones Bubbles attended in The Wire?
Asking for a friend.
Hopefully with science or maths or English or geography or history … but then, I’m an hopeless optimist.
Geez, a stone lodged in the urethra is the worst kind of stone. Usually shattered by sonic blasts . Painful as buggery. Take it easy mUnty.
Oh come on
#2383373, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm
Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before?
Only Trump knows the rules of 4D chess.
We are just watching what is possible.
Good post,Occy!
Obamas Spark Divorce Rumors
He needs to lay of TWTR.
Twitter is his greatest weapon.
Don’t become An Increasingly Nervous Man,vr!
🙂
You already know, Baldrick. You had the text book in your hand in that happy snap you posted a few nights ago.
Can I make a prediction about the current Trump ‘scandal’? Within a week everyone will be talking about something else.
Quantum communication is a strange beast, but one of the weirdest proposed forms of it is called counterfactual communication – a type of quantum communication where no particles travel between two recipients.
Theoretical physicists have long proposed that such a form of communication would be possible, but now, for the first time, researchers have been able to experimentally achieve it – transferring a black and white bitmap image from one location to another without sending any physical particles.
Has that got anything to do with the quantum eraser experiment?
Typical government health care… the vet was a better option.
On that topic, my cat is very individualistic when it comes to stealing food, and very socialist when it comes to food I should share with her. Not sure where that puts her on the Monty political scale (at least the cat is an honest thief), but she has cost a lot in vet bills (mostly because of fighting) less than what government charges me in medical care (which I don’t use, because I avoid street fights better than the cat does, and I drink more water than Monty obviously).
Here you go Gab:
Safe Schools program ditched in NSW, to be replaced by wider anti-bullying plan
Safe Schools ditching not due to pressure from Eric Abetz, Tasmanian Education Minister says
Both schemes being replaced with other ‘anti-bullying’ programs.
Some say he just makes up the rules as he goes along.
This anti-bullying stuff is shit. Shame kids when they are wimps. Punish them when they are bullies. Let them hit back with reasonable force.
Hi Monty,
My own renal pain that resulted in an ambulance trip at 4am was assumed by me to be a kidney stone, but ended up being a minor bleed and clot from an arterio-venous malformation in one kidney that originally had been found during a preganancy, I often have blood detected in urine. The little clot lodged in the urethra.Yes the painkillers are astoundingly good these days. I had thought kidney stone as the pain developed because hubby had his first kidney stone at 22, I knew about the pain descriptions ! His first turned up three days before the big trip OS with three mates, Hawaii first stop the the US grand tour, he refused to cancel the travel. So his GP said “drink lots of beer”, so he did, and passed stones regularly for ten years. Then he met me and his diet changed quite a lot, because I cook from scratch mostly, and he had never bothered with veg much. No stones for 20 years that I can remember. He still drinks beer and walks a lot. Fluid flow-through is excellent, so is gentle excercise. All the best. Knowledge is power.
Nevertheless, Gunner, you would expect certain people to notice the clear pattern on display. Apparently not. They all lose their shit – again – and start screeching about impeachment and the like. Then something else happens that completely blindsides them and they spend a few days in a Trump trance.
Then it’s rinse, wash, repeat.
G’day Cats
This seems like a reasonable place to post the results of my Freedom of Information Act request to TheirABC. Settle back, this is lengthy.
Firstly, here’s the wording of the FOI request from 20/04/2017…
…………………………………………
FOI Contact Officer, Corporate Affairs, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
[email protected]
Written FOI request and ‘sufficient information’
This written request is an application for the purposes of the FOI Act.
The document I seek is a list of links to articles related to “global-warming”, “climate-change”, “CO2” and “coral bleaching” that represent the sceptical view of those respective debates – as presented by the ABC on all its platforms.
I have listened, viewed and searched for years and I’ve not found any sceptical articles on the ABC’s platforms. There are plenty of articles that represent the alarmist view of these debates, but no sceptical ones. (Sceptical and alarmist for the purpose of this application are defined below.)
I will be satisfied with a list of the last twelve months sceptical articles – unless there are none in the last twelve months. In that event I will be satisfied with a list of the last ten years of sceptical articles.
Your search is likely to be more effective than mine. If after a reasonable amount of searching you can find no ABC articles representing sceptical views that have been published in the last ten years then please just say so.
Form of the document/s
I have no way of knowing the form of the document/s. It could be one or more schedules or data-base search runs or program lists or staff instructions or minutes of meetings or emails between staff – only you could reasonably know.
It could even be emails between members of the ABC Corporate Affairs unit and others in relation to my non-FOI request for such a list two weeks ago. That would be a good place to start – check and see if anyone did work up a list but just hasn’t been given the nod to send it to me yet.
Definition of Sceptical and Alarmist for the purpose of this application
Articles on “global-warming”, “climate-change”, “CO2”, and “coral bleaching” can be sorted into Sceptical or Alarmist views by comparing their message themes with these general definitions;
Global warming – Sceptical view
The present gentle global warming is natural and similar to the Minoan Warm Period, the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period (about 3000,2000 and 1000 years ago respectively). This warming is entirely beneficial to all life on Earth.
Global warming – Alarmist view
The present alarming global warming is unnatural and in no way similar to the Minoan, Roman or Medieval Warm Periods. This warming represents a serious threat to all life on Earth at some point in the future.
Climate change – Sceptical view
The climate has always changed and is changing now. Changes are primarily driven by solar cycles, orbital variations, planetary albedo, ocean currents and the laws of thermodynamics.
Climate change – Alarmist view
The climate has changed naturally in the past but it is changing now in a way it shouldn’t be. These changes are directly attributable to humanity’s use of fossil fuels.
CO2 – Sceptical view
The planet was nearing a low-CO2 extinction event and humanity’s use of fossil fuels returns much-needed sequestered carbon dioxide to the biosphere and is generally beneficial. The benefits of carbon dioxide far outweigh any negatives put forward by its detractors. The additional warming effect of humanity’s CO2 emissions is largely insignificant.
CO2 – Alarmist view
The planet has a natural CO2 steady-state that is far lower than present levels and the human contribution to raising them is highly damaging. The costs of carbon dioxide far outweigh any positives put forward by its supporters. The additional warming effects of humanity’s CO2 emissions are highly likely to result in catastrophic consequences for the climate.
Coral bleaching – Sceptical view
Coral bleaching is caused by a range of natural cycles working separately or together in a way not yet fully understood by the science community. Reef ecosystems in general are quite poorly understood by the science community. Bleaching appears to have no connection to humans mining or burning coal. Ocean temperatures are not significantly influenced by atmospheric CO2 levels. Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystems generally appear to be in robust good health.
Coral bleaching – Alarmist view
Coral bleaching is caused by humans and is well understood by the science community. Reef ecosystems in general are very well understood by the science community. Bleaching is caused by humans mining and burning coal and releasing other CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. The oceans are warming up due to increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and that is harmful to coral. Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystems generally appear to be in catastrophically-declining health.
Signature and address
……………………………………..
OK, now here’s TheirABC’s official response dated 15/05/2017….
……………………………………….
FOI REQUEST – REFERENCE NUMBER 2017-011
I refer to your request for access to documents under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (the FOI Act) in your email of 20 April 2017. Specifically, you have sought access to the following:
“A document with a list of links to articles related to ‘global warming’, ‘climate change’, ‘CO2’ and ‘coral bleaching’ that represent the sceptical view of those respective debates—as presented by the ABC on all its platforms from 21 April 2016 to 20 April 2017.
If there are no articles from the last 12 months, [you] will be satisfied with a list of the last 10 years of sceptical articles.”
I note that in our acknowledgement letter to you on 4 May 2017, we stated that for the purposes of FOI we would assume that by “articles” you were not only referring to written pieces, but to broadcast news and current affairs content on ABC television, radio and online services.
I am authorised by the Managing Director under section 23 of the FOI Act to make decisions in respect of requests made under that Act. Following is my decision in relation to your request.
Locating and identifying documents
I have taken reasonable steps to identify and locate all relevant documents. My search for these documents involved contacting the following relevant people, who in turn consulted with relevant managers and staff within their respective teams:
• Director News
• Manager Editorial Policies, News.
I requested that searches be conducted of all hard and soft copy records for documents which fall within the scope of your request. As a result of those searches, no documents were identified.
Under section 24A of the FOI Act, the ABC may refuse a request for access if all reasonable steps have been taken to find a document and the ABC is satisfied that the document does not exist. In the present case, I consider that all reasonable steps have been taken to locate relevant documents. I am further satisfied that the requested documents do not exist and therefore access to them is refused pursuant to section 24A of the FOI Act.
If you are dissatisfied with this decision you can apply for Internal or Information Commissioner (IC) Review. You do not have to apply for Internal Review before seeking IC Review. Information about your review rights is attached.
Yours sincerely
……………………………………………..
Next consider this extract from TheirABC’s code of practice ….
……………………………………………….
4. Impartiality and diversity of perspectives
…
Standards:
4.1 Gather and present news and information with due impartiality.
4.2 Present a diversity of perspectives so that, over time, no significant strand of thought or belief within the community is knowingly excluded or disproportionately represented.
4.3 Do not state or imply that any perspective is the editorial opinion of the ABC. The ABC takes no editorial stance other than its commitment to fundamental democratic principles including the rule of law, freedom of speech and religion, parliamentary democracy and equality of opportunity.
4.4 Do not misrepresent any perspective.
4.5 Do not unduly favour one perspective over another.
…………………………………………………….
If TheirABC were meeting those standards we would be seeing articles representing views from both sides of the climate debate. But we don’t. We only ever see alarmist articles.
Those people who only take news from the ABC may well be unaware that a “diversity of perspectives” even exists in the climate debate.
The purpose of this exercise was mainly to trigger cognitive dissonance amongst all the worker-luvvies who now know for a certainty deep in the backs of their minds that they are not meeting their own corporate standards. They may never acknowledge their bias publicly, but that seed of self-doubt is planted.
Secondary reasons included forming the basis of a Ministerial missive requesting Senators Fifield and Nash sell TheirABC – which has been submitted. It included this para….
“It is time the ABC sank or swam on its own merits. Please sell it. Right now. Yes, the left will scream. But they can put their money where their mouths are and buy it. That way they’ll at least be its legitimate owners rather than the occupying force they are today. That way I and other conservatives won’t be funding the left’s propaganda machine.”
There’ll also be a formal complaint about the breach of the code of practice to the luvvies at ACMA – when I get to it.
This not a goal-oriented mission, it’s more a system-oriented activity in line with Dilbert creator Scott Adams’ philosophies. That way there’s no disappointments when the luvvies pretend they have done nothing wrong.
All right, Cats. Long story complete. Any suggestions?
Cheers, Beliaik
(The tag grew from a local pollie noting she got a tummy pain whenever she saw me approaching.)
Oxford Big Ideas Humanities Victorian Curriculum
Once was hired to write about 12 articles for an encyclopaedia…all military history entries.
Bloody hard work, even if you knew the entry matter well. Had to write it and then go back and check it all. Paid by the article not by the hour.
I know a blokette who does curriculum stuff. She constantly gets asked to write stuff outside her area of expertise. She does it for the $ but I expect makes a fair number of mistakes.
She did some WWI stuff once and gave me a carton to run an eye over it. Sheesh! Puttees were bandages; rifles were guns; helmets were “tin hats”; and “over the top” was “walking into certain death for no reason.” Never again for neither her nor me.
Zipster, the trouble with posting such links is that people might read them. I mean, seriously:
Ummm sounds like a credible news source to me!
In some situations this can be a plus, because he reacts to situations as they are, rather than trying to keep to a game plan that was devised years ago.
Our own politicians should watch and learn, for example there is simply no point in trying to keep to a budget touted during an election, when as you get into office all the ground rules are revealed to have changed (and there are no funds in the piggy bank). Just front up and tell us how things ARE, announce that the cloth has to be re-cut.
Hzwf,
Trust me, it wasn’t a kidney stone he’s whining about. He ate an entire pig at one sitting and was bloated something terrible.
He visited me at my surgery. I took him outside, stuck a needle in his protruding stomach and let the ‘air’ out that way. Global temps went up by .5% as a result of the gas release into the atmosphere.
He’s just lying about about his complaint.
Oh and Trump can’t trust the majority of those GOP fuckers on Capitol Hill. Most of them would have preferred Hillary, let’s face it.
Nicky Hayden in coma after cycling accident
brilliant !
now now JC, your turn may come ….. 🙂
Top Ender, have often wondered how, say, the Encyclopaedia Britannica is written. So the editors just identify specialists to write the entries in all fields that are included. Who decides which entries are to be included? Is it broken down into disciplines? Sounds like a helluva lot of work to me.
My nephew regaled me with a rather amusing (as something like that could be) kidney stone incident that happened to him about three years ago – he was stricken around midnight on a Saturday night by the most excruciating pain he said he’d ever experienced in his life, begged his wife to call him an ambulance and then proceeded to exist in what he referred to as “an interlude I can barely yet vividly recollect” – he lives in Glebe and while waiting for the ambulance he apparently ended up writhing around on the street in his jocks screeching in pain while various of his neighbores were witnessed tut-tutting in the background muttering “bloody druggies” …
Thankfully the ambulance did eventually arrive to whisk him off to da hospital for some treatment.
Eight years of rabbit food?
Yes.
And typically, the bullies are the ones crying victim now and exploiting all the “anti-bullying” provisions the most.
Naive do-gooders never learn
LOL.
Translation to human speech: FO.
Sadly it’s a waste of time to attack the ABC this way. Never fight a bureaucracy using bureaucracy.
How about that. No skeptical views, even though many are known to exist.
So much for “diversity of perspectives”.
Good stuff Beliaik.
Surely that’s an admission that no sceptical perspectives were ever broadcast?
Obamas Spark Divorce Rumors
It was a gay marriage anyway.
Doesn’t count.
Beat youse, Rabz!
JC, we all know you took m0nty flowers. ‘Fess up.
Rabz
That will be the basis of the ACMA complaint.
Gotta say, I’d take Wikipedia over a paper encyclopaedia for most matters. Only the really obscure Wikipedia entries tend to be dubious, and it’s not hard to spot the bias and tune it out. And if you have a bit of knowledge of a topic, you can tell whether it’s been hijacked by ideological warriors and therefore best avoided. Take the Wikipedia entries on elements of the New Deal, for example. In the entry for (I think) the CWA, yes, both supporters and critics of the program were given a hearing. But the last word was given to Paul Krugman, who declared it a victory for Roosevelt and government pump-priming. Now obviously Settled Science has had its way here, and this can be safely ignored. Other parts of Wikipedia are utterly invaluable. There is no other resource in the world like it.
Surely that’s an admission that no sceptical perspectives were ever broadcast?
Exactly. Further, it confirms that the ABC has no interest in researching the sceptic argument ie they are admitting their total and complete bias on the issue.
I get gallstones from time to time, and it’s pretty painful, perhaps not as much as kidney stones but at that level of pain it’s difficult to measure precisely, and you have to find someone who has had both one after another, which limits the scope for measurement. One of the side effects of gallstones tends to be vomiting, which is OK if you have the time to get yourself into the right location (a bathroom would be my suggestion, better still if it’s your own bathroom) but happened once to me on the train and I found most people really didn’t give a shit about anything happening… which is OK because I also discovered (at the same moment) that I didn’t give a shit about any of them. Kind of awakening experience really.
I emphasize again, there’s a synthetic and safe supplement which can help with this but thanks to the Far Quits in the Australian government is not allowed, even should you want to pay for it yourself. Don’t talk to me about freedom. Just don’t. Thanks.
In other words, no other opinions were sought.
How very ABC.
Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
#2383478, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm
Like Triggs, Nixon was something of a media darling
Placing women in positions of power is almost always a recipe for disaster. Hustorians from the far future will look back and identify this gender equality as a root cause of the fall of our civilisation.
Nah – don’t think so. The muzzies will destroy all and any history.
The Koran is all that is needed – the Koran tells you everything you need to know.
The next civilisation to rise up will be after some cataclysmic disaster – asteroid impact, or a particularly severe Ice Age.
On the other hand, its the ATO, an organisation that spends a great deal of time polishing its image, both outside and within the APS.
Is that the same as polishing a turd?
Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have. Cluster headaches are another. I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it. Normal, otherwise perfectly functional people with families and jobs and everything to live for.
Reggie Love awaits his Master’s return.
Beliaik
Well done! Next time you attempt something similar – or have more to share re their ABCfilth – suggest you submit it to Sinclair as a guest post.
Cheers.
On the other hand, its the ATO, an organisation that spends a great deal of time polishing its image, both outside and within the APS.
Is that the same polishing a turd?
Seconded!
Getting such things into the eyes of people is one way to discredit the ABC.
The more they are discredited the more pressure will they come under from their political masters.
Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have.
I don’t know.
Ten plus pages of Grigsie in a thread really really really hurts.
Maybe I’m weak.
Didn’t Mike Sammich used to tweet that Hilary was dead and they were using a body double?
Was that when he was getting his info from the cat.
The Murdoch tweets speak for themselves.
The ‘elites’ are all much of a muchness, a few exceptions like Mrs Gina Rinehart.
Beliaik,
Your FOI into their ABC is brilliant and I commend you for your tenacity in pursuing these fuckers.
Gerard Henderson should be in on this!
Come on! Go go go…..