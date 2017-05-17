Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

Posted on 6:30 am, May 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,217 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2383274, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    The ATO scamsters had excellent potential to graduate to serious scamming in the multi-billion league.

    Like getting RET subsidies for not making baseload power.

  2. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383275, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Does anyone remember the name of the ato ‘star’ that got done for issuing dodgy private tax rulings in, maybe, 1990’s?

  3. Anthony
    #2383276, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Why is Ashton still talking about George Pell? Is he doing all of this simply to bring about a situation where Pell cannot be cleared by a court? Is Ashton creating a situation to deny Pell justice?

  4. notafan
    #2383277, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    The investigation has gone on for eight months, would be certainly crossing over a financial year.

    the rather generous due dates and rules here

  5. Chris
    #2383279, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Richard Webster wrote eloquently on false systems of thinking, especially child abuse moral panics, Freud, Marx and structuralism.

    He is well aware of the role of media in doing the harms:

    It might be thought that no modern democratic government watched over by a vigilant free press could ever perpetrate folly on this scale without investigative journalists intervening and without the entire affair becoming a national scandal.

    To make such a suggestion, however, would be to misunderstand the nature of investigative journalism and the role it has played in helping to create moral panics about sexual abuse. It was Peter Wilby, the former editor of the New Statesman and the Independent on Sunday, who once wisely pointed out that, contrary to what most people believe, investigative journalists can sometimes be the most credulous of people. This is because they tend to fall under the spell of scandalous allegations and are reluctant to interrogate these properly since to do so would be to risk losing the story – and perhaps even destroying their own careers.

    In practice, as was the case in Britain in relation to allegations about North Wales, the broadsheet press in Dublin have actually been one of the principal sources of misinformation about the history of residential care in Ireland.

    The story of how Irish journalists created a false historical narrative of what had happened in Irish ‘industrial schools’ during the second half of the twentieth century, of how Radio Telefís Éireann (RTE, the Irish national broadcasting organisation) gave this story its imprimatur, and how the government itself was pressurised into adopting this false narrative, cannot be told in detail here. It would, indeed, fill an entire book. But I have attempted to give a condensed account in the closing pages of my book about the North Wales scandal and I have now placed this five-page section of the book online.

    What can be said here is that, even though the preposterous figure of €1 billion is about to be paid out in compensation to those who have made unsubstantiated allegations of abuse, there are still very few signs of scepticism in the Irish press. Instead, journalists with considerable reputations, such as Bruce Arnold, the English-born Dublin political commentator, and the respected cultural critic Fintan O’Toole, appear still to be in thrall to one of the most bizarre and destructive group delusions in modern times.

    There will, perhaps, come a time when Irish journalists wake up from their long and credulous sleep. In the meantime the Irish government will continue to administer, perhaps with faltering faith in its own judgment, what must surely be the most generously funded prize for fiction the world has ever known.

    But in my opinion it is now the case that our media are driven by active malice, based on self-righteousness over homosexual marriage, aiming to destroy the capability of churches to represent the case for no change to marriage laws.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2383280, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Nick

    Similar experience.
    Owed back taxes (GST) from a failed business and finaly made the near to last installment. They “found” a few thousand more to tack on.
    Then i finish, all done, and receive a letter saying I still owed. After 1/2 a dozen calls I finally got an admission that they couldnt see where the new debt was supposed to have come from and i insisted on a letter saying all was paid.

    A ring of people in the compliance department could weasel away a lot of money running that properly.

  8. JC
    #2383282, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I think I understand the scam. The scammers were running a payroll services company, taking in x dollars to pay wages, super and taxes etc. They then pocketed a skim between what was owed but actually sent to the ATO.

    How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this? Yea I know , it’s the ATO

  9. notafan
    #2383283, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this? Yea I know , it’s the ATO

    Because they knew that the ATO had ‘thresholds’ of discrepancies below which they did not bother to check why the totals were out.

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383284, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    ‘Ex-Mossad head Shavit: US president is like a ‘bull in a china shop… If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them’

    Good.
    Go it alone Israel.
    You can do it!
    They need America not the other way around.
    Remember who gave you your country.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #2383286, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    The scammers were running a payroll services company …

    Maybe they are completely innocent and were just caught out by a nasty software bug.

  12. JC
    #2383287, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Because they knew that the ATO had ‘thresholds’ of discrepancies below which they did not bother to check why the totals were out.

    Oh, interesting. So they were ripping off a few dollars at a time across a lot of names.

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2383289, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    JC asks an excellent question:

    How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this?

    From back over the page:

    The search warrant activity also saw members from the AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT) seize significant assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

    These assets include luxury residential houses, funds in bank accounts, luxury cars, boats, motorbikes and aircraft.

    Significant, illiquid assets. (Even huge bank deposits would be hard to shift offshore without raising red flags ).

    The folks arrested seem to have been under the impression that the party would go on forever, and no one would be the wiser. $165 mill in a year and still rolling is a big clip of the ticket.

    I repeat – either these people are mostly dumb, because they had no exit strategy – or they thought they were protected further up the chain.

    Even grabbing houses, cars and boats AND allowing for expenses – where’s the $165 mill ?

  14. .
    #2383290, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Not much different to the mafia.

    Think about it. The ATO is compromised as if it was infiltrated by the mafia.

    Shut it down.

  16. .
    #2383292, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I keep on telling you. Australian governments are much, much, much more corrupt than we are willing to admit.

  17. Myrddin Seren
    #2383293, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    The ATO is compromised as if it was infiltrated by the mafia.

    Any proof it hasn’t been compromised – given a pack of squander monkeys skinned them for $165 mill and stuck around for more ?

  18. JC
    #2383294, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I bet the payroll business is pretty competitive. How the hell did the scammers get business contracts easily enough large enough that would allow them to steal $165 million. That’s the big fucking nut to crack from lots of small skims.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383295, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    ‘Ex-Mossad head Shavit: US president is like a ‘bull in a china shop

    LOL. Shavit is a dripping wet lefty who had the hide to accuse Netanyahu of this: “You and only you turned the United States from an ally to an enemy”. ROFL. This is in the face of Obama’s anti-Semitism and strong backing of muslims such as the Muslim Brotherhood’s Morsi.

    He’s also advocated a peace deal with the Palis which is so stupid that it makes Obama’s proposals look sane. He seems to forget his own years of service: the Palis don’t want peace, they want obliteration of Israel.

    If Shavit is being critical of Trump then that is perfect evidence that Trump is doing an excellent job.

  20. stackja
    #2383296, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    H B Bear
    #2383173, posted on May 18, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Neville Wran $40 million estate

  21. Nick
    #2383297, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Ironically, one of the reasons that the Tax Dept ring my accountant regularly is that it seems they are desperate for money.

  22. Myrddin Seren
    #2383298, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    dot

    I keep on telling you. Australian governments are much, much, much more corrupt than we are willing to admit.

    I totally agree and it has been an endemic problem for years.

    The proles think corruption and organised crime only happen in bad places like Sicily.

    The absence of real scrutiny means corruption has flourished here at a level that makes some of those other shitholes look modest by comparison.

    ICAC goes after a prosecutor over some traffic matter and the political class largely stay out of the light. ( I am assuming Eddie Obeid built up a critical mass of dislike and hence his prosecution ).

  23. notafan
    #2383299, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I bet the payroll business is pretty competitive. How the hell did the scammers get business contracts easily enough large enough that would allow them to steal $165 million. That’s the big fucking nut to crack from lots of small skims.

    apparently it was free!

  24. tgs
    #2383300, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    LOL, Waleed Aly says Trump is “staring down the barrel of impeachment” in the smh.

    I’ll take “things that won’t happen” for $400, Alex.

  25. stackja
    #2383301, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Australian Public Service – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Public_Service
    The Australian Public Service (APS), originally known as the Commonwealth Public Service, is the Australian federal civil service, currently established under …
    Employees‎: ‎152,430 (at June 2015) Formed‎: ‎1 January 1901

    APS has never recovered from Gough.

  26. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383302, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this? Yea I know , it’s the ATO

    Pretty simple – the scammers just ask Dad some questions like:

    “Daddy, what is the threshold that the ATO’s computer picks up scams at?”

    “Good chat, Dad.”

  27. incoherent rambler
    #2383303, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Decimal point is correct (twice).

    It is mafia like.

    Corruption is far worse than you think.

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383305, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I bet the payroll business is pretty competitive. How the hell did the scammers get business contracts easily enough large enough that would allow them to steal $165 million. That’s the big fucking nut to crack from lots of small skims.

    They charged $0, zero, zilch for their services.

    If that didn’t cause alarm I’m not sure what would,

  29. Chris
    #2383306, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    ICAC goes after a prosecutor over some traffic matter and the political class largely stay out of the light. ( I am assuming Eddie Obeid built up a critical mass of dislike and hence his prosecution ).

    The WA version nailed a friend’s skin to the wall over what to me sounded like a very selective and targeted interpretation of the facts in his invoicing and payments to hospitals. I can’t however testify on the facts as I made a point of not reading the media over it.

  30. .
    #2383307, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Nick
    #2383297, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    Ironically, one of the reasons that the Tax Dept ring my accountant regularly is that it seems they are desperate for money.

    For sure.

    Which is why we all must cheerfully pay the tax man on time and pay what he is due, but not a penny more. If the whole community minimised their tax to boot and maximised their deductions (within the rules of course), the beast would starve…or struggle at least.

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2383308, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    .
    Preaching to the chior here.
    The fact we are stupid enough to encourage smart people into the public service (or not for fucking profits), instead of creating wealth in business shows we arent a serious nation anymore.

  32. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383309, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    notafan
    #2383281, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Nick Petroulis is your man

    There was an education in ato ‘integrity’.

    Thanks notafan.

    Sounds like the ‘new kids on the block’ might be taking the fall for some other heavy hitters.

    Don’t forget that if you changed the status of private enterprise employees to not-for-profit health, and maybe education, type employees then there are all sorts of boondoggles.

    Mind you the employees might be up the creek as well.

  33. H B Bear
    #2383310, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Neville Wran $40 million estate

    After leaving politics Neville Wran made a fortune as an investment banker with lucrative deals including the sale of OzEmail with former investment banker-turned-federal Liberal MP Malcolm Turnbull.

    Maaaaaate, what a co-incidence.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2383311, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I declare the cat poll closed.

    Number of cats who trust the ato = 0 (zero) (none) (nix) (nil)

  35. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383312, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Neville Wran $40 million estate

    After leaving politics Neville Wran made a fortune as an investment banker with lucrative deals including the sale of OzEmail with former investment banker-turned-federal Liberal MP Malcolm Turnbull

    You have to laugh when people declare Turnbull a businessman. He is that very Australian type of businessman: His mates set him up in a racket.

  36. Senile Old Guy
    #2383313, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    And, as was discussed only yesterday, we read:

    Gay people should not be expected to show gratitude for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, nor should they settle for “tolerance”, Senator Wong told the audience. “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?” she asked.

    For quite some time it has been about more than tolerance. SSM must be accepted as normal, despite the fact that only a very tiny percentage of the population are involved.

  37. stackja
    #2383315, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    2GB news reports: Tuberculosis alert in two Sydney hospitals after diagnosis of Tuberculosis.

  38. Mark A
    #2383316, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Senile Old Guy
    #2383313, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?” she asked.

    Maybe because it is the Norm?

  39. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383317, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?”

    Let us not forget that Mz. Wong was a member of a government who not one, not twice, but thrice rejected homo marriage and she is on the public record agreeing with that stance.

    Now fuck off, you hideous hypocritical hose beast.

  40. Adam
    #2383318, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Not much different to the mafia.

    Think about it. The ATO is compromised as if it was infiltrated by the mafia.

    Shut it down.

    That would have to be the most popular ‘shut it down fire them all’ of all time I would think.

  41. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383319, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    2GB news reports: Tuberculosis alert in two Sydney hospitals after diagnosis of Tuberculosis.

    Another gift from the third world.

    Hummus and tuberculosis is as good as it gets.

  42. Myrddin Seren
    #2383320, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Sounds like the ‘new kids on the block’ might be taking the fall for some other heavy hitters.

    Don’t forget that if you changed the status of private enterprise employees to not-for-profit health, and maybe education, type employees then there are all sorts of boondoggles.

    My thesis is that the Cranston crime family and their associates are not the masterminds.

    Because they have tossed around so much unexplained dosh so quickly, and probably have some dodgy associates, they came under the notice of the AFP. Maybe just accidentally while the AFP were surveilling other crooks. Once it became interagency, the ATO had to act.

    Plus the Al-Cranstons had no exit strategy. They and whatever hard assets are gone. With $165 mill – the mastermind should be en route out of the country to an extradition free new life. Maybe the mastermind is.

    But I bet the Al-Cranstons didn’t originate the scam – and they have probably dented more than one ongoing, taxpayer-funded unofficial retirement savings plan in Canberra by their hubris.

    This needs a Royal Commission in to the ATO. Won’t happen, but it is needed.

  43. Fat Tony
    #2383321, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Boambee John
    #2383245, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Fat Tony at 1421

    Ah, St Mary’s CBC in West Street?

    Knew it well, went past it often.

    That’s the one. I actually enjoyed my time there – and learned real stuff as well.

  44. H B Bear
    #2383322, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    kd wrong’s hypocrisy does seem to be pushing the envelope. Of course the Green-Liar coalition could never allow homo marriage to come in under a notionally Lieboral government.

  45. notafan
    #2383323, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Don’t forget the ATO want to have direct access to business records by 2020, as in all audit all the time

    I don’t think so

    there will be a whole-of-government account, which will provide businesses with a complete view of their taxation relationship with the ATO;
    businesses will use software to keep their records;
    the software will automatically provide the interaction needed between the ATO and those businesses and/or their advisors for tax and government programs compliance;


    ATO vision article from Feb this year

  46. Leigh Lowe
    #2383324, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Nick
    #2383240, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:14 pm
    The Tax Department:
    I pay an outstanding debt over the phone to a tax officer.

    I don’t deal with the ATO regularly but have had reason to call them from time to time.
    I have a view that there is a reasonable minority who know what they are doing and the remainder are ESL types who use squat dunnies.
    If I form the view in the first couple of minutes that I have got one of the latter, I simply say politely “Look, I think it is OK. I don’t need anything further. Bye.”
    I keep ringing back until I get one of the half-competent ones.
    It might sound time-consuming but it is more efficient in the long run.

  47. cohenite
    #2383325, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Senile Old Guy

    #2383313, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    And, as was discussed only yesterday, we read:

    Gay people should not be expected to show gratitude for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, nor should they settle for “tolerance”, Senator Wong told the audience. “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?” she asked.

    For quite some time it has been about more than tolerance. SSM must be accepted as normal, despite the fact that only a very tiny percentage of the population are involved.

    Statistically gay people are not normal; they are < 2% of the population. Biologically they are a cul-de-sac; by disposition neither gays or lesbians can naturally reproduce. There are genetic differences between straight and gay guys. Whether that DNA distinction has an adaptive purpose who knows. A modern society based on individual rights should accommodate such minority differences but gays are overplaying their hand terribly. Either a backlash or a muslim majority society would not be pleasant for them. But activist gays continually attack Western society which (no longer) persecutes them. Dumb.

  48. Chris
    #2383327, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    If I form the view in the first couple of minutes that I have got one of the latter, I simply say politely “Look, I think it is OK. I don’t need anything further. Bye.”
    I keep ringing back until I get one of the half-competent ones.
    It might sound time-consuming but it is more efficient in the long run.

    Far canal. It usually takes an hour or two to get through the queue, and my patience is not up to that.

  49. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383328, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2383320, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    But I bet the Al-Cranstons didn’t originate the scam – and they have probably dented more than one ongoing, taxpayer-funded unofficial retirement savings plan in Canberra by their hubris.

    This needs a Royal Commission in to the ATO. Won’t happen, but it is needed.

    Myrddin Seren

    I advocate ‘Citizen Audits’ of every single government department.

    Sort of like external whistle blowers.

    Why should we trust any single department at all.

    I’ll take on the ATO, Treasury, Prime ministers department and Defence.

  50. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383329, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?”

    Because they owe their existence to heterosexuals.
    Heterosexuals owe gay people nothing.

  51. Nick
    #2383331, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Strange as it may seem Leigh, the lady I spoke to had English as her first language and was actually helpful. Their system shucks after that point it would seem.

  52. incoherent rambler
    #2383332, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I advocate ‘Citizen Audits’ of every single government department.

    I’ll take DFAT.

  53. Empire
    #2383333, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Don’t forget the ATO want to have direct access to business records by 2020, as in all audit all the time

    Bankrupt western governments are getting very desperate for cash. Owned lock, stock and barrel by special interests, there is zero interest in controlling spending, short of a gun to the head.

    Civil forfeiture and summary offence abuse to rack up fine income are a short term ploy to mug the citizenry. The long game is as you describe with automated garnishing of cash. The ATO will decide what you owe and steal the cash from your account.

    It’s an Orwellian nightmare that must be resisted at all costs.

  54. incoherent rambler
    #2383335, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Right to the point stimp!

  55. notafan
    #2383336, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    The long game is as you describe with automated garnishing of cash.

    Just like my landlord already.

  56. JC
    #2383337, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    It’s an Orwellian nightmare that must be resisted at all costs.

    Good luck with that when the majority of the punters want to see more spending.

  57. Myrddin Seren
    #2383338, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:

    Just need hookers, guns and White Viagra and – et voila – Underbelly ATO !

    From IT’s link to The Age:

    Among the items seized under proceeds of crime were 25 motor vehicles, including luxury cars and racing cars, 12 motorbikes, 18 residential properties, two aircraft, $1 million from a safe deposit box, firearms, jewellery, bottles of Grange wine and artworks.

    Just need the hookers – the cocaine is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.

    ‘bottles of Grange’ ?

    Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!

  58. DrBeauGan
    #2383340, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Hey, I’m a member of the heterosexual community! I had no idea there was one.

    And there was me thinking I was just an ordinary bloke.

  59. Myrddin Seren
    #2383343, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Empire

    The long game is as you describe with automated garnishing of cash. The ATO will decide what you owe and steal the cash from your account.

    I see it the same way. Especially the push to get rid of cash and make everything electronic. Good luck at trying to get through and complain when they mistakenly clean your bank account out totally and you are left with nothing.

  60. Myrddin Seren
    #2383344, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    moderated. Will try again removing a word not previously used.

  61. thefrolickingmole
    #2383345, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Dear Ms Wong.
    How about cut your losses and settle for “I dont fucking care” as my default position on the homo hoedown issue.
    Because if you wish to force me to care in one direction or another I may decide its better to despise than “celebrate” you.
    Please be aware my default “not caring” is exactly the same as my default hetro position.
    PS: Ant time you demand access to the public purse to make up for what biology didnt give you I get grumpier, now fuck along now.

  62. calli
    #2383346, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    they thought they were protected further up the chain.

    Yes. Will they dig high enough though?

  63. Myrddin Seren
    #2383347, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:

    Just need hookers, guns and White Viagra and – et voila – Underbelly ATO !

    From IT’s link to The Age:

    Among the items seized under proceeds of crime were 25 motor vehicles, including luxury cars and racing cars, 12 motorbikes, 18 residential properties, two aircraft, $1 million from a safe deposit box, firearms, jewellery, bottles of Grange wine and artworks.

    Just need the hookers – the Colombian Marching Powder is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.

    ‘bottles of Grange’ ?

    Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!

  65. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383349, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    JC
    #2383337, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    It’s an Orwellian nightmare that must be resisted at all costs.

    Good luck with that when the majority of the punters want to see more spending

    That’s why I advocate eliminating all excise duties first.

    Once the punters get to see a reduction in fuel and transport costs plus cheaper booze and cigarettes you will have them a tad hooked.

  66. Myrddin Seren
    #2383350, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Of course – the Bird Word ( used as part of a larger word that means precious objects worn on one’s person ) !

  67. Myrddin Seren
    #2383351, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Box ticking the lurid potential of Cranstongate, over the page your humble scribe said:

    Just need hookers, guns and White Viagra and – et voila – Underbelly ATO !

    From IT’s link to The Age:

    Among the items seized under proceeds of crime were 25 motor vehicles, including luxury cars and racing cars, 12 motorbikes, 18 residential properties, two aircraft, $1 million from a safe deposit box, firearms, j e w-ellery, bottles of Grange wine and artworks.

    Just need the hookers – the cocaine is a given now. Script writes itself. I can already hear that actress from the first ‘Underbelly’ series they use to do all the voiceovers.

    ‘bottles of Grange’ ?

    Oh no – not NSW Liberal Party lobbyists again ?!

    ( FFS Graeme – you have caused gross inefficiency here with the machinations of the spam filter ! )

  68. calli
    #2383352, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    It’s the secret lesbians you have to watch out for.

    And yes, I was friends with one for many years. Until I wasn’t.

  69. Mark from Melbourne
    #2383353, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    How the hell did they think they were going to get away with this? Yea I know , it’s the ATO

    Because they knew that the ATO had ‘thresholds’ of discrepancies below which they did not bother to check why the totals were out.

    And just how do the numbers add up if that is the case?

    Plutus is said (by The Register, I will concede!) to have 1100 contractors on the books. Which even my maths tells me is a “skim” of $150k per contractor. Even if they had 11,000 that is still one hell of a skim.

    I can’t for a moment conceive of the ATO ‘threshold’ being in 6 figures, nor can I conceive of them having something like 100,000 contractors from whom to skim.

    My guess is that this is just one of the scams they were running and that SYNEP was the root. Look for Rush Group (another SYNEP investment according to the wayback machine) to be mentioned in dispatches soon enough.

  70. Adam
    #2383354, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I just got a change.org email begging me to sign a petition to force Coles and Woolies to stop wrapping vegetables in plastic.

    These people are nuts.

  71. Leigh Lowe
    #2383355, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Nick
    #2383331, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm
    Strange as it may seem Leigh, the lady I spoke to had English as her first language and was actually helpful. Their system shucks after that point it would seem.

    I have had similar experiences (interspersed with some crap as well).
    They immediately know why you are ringing, suggest what you should do, and give you clear guidance what to do (and not do) next … eg “I’ll send you a new form. Destroy the old one. If you lodge that it will confuse things because I have already cancelled on the system. If you want to amend your payment amount, I can do that on the system now and send you an amended form with that figure on it and you’ll have 14 days to pay and return the form after that.”
    Very succinct, very clear but unfortunately, very rare.

  72. Tailgunner
    #2383356, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Hummus and tuberculosis is as good as it gets.

    Regular content Tiger wouldn’t ever forget kebabs!
    The working man’s late night takeaway.

  73. Leigh Lowe
    #2383357, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I wonder if the Cranston gang might have been running a bunch of GST scams.
    I suspect that a couple of people I know might bullshit on their quarterly GST returns and make a few “errors” on their GST on purchases.
    If you do a lot of it (register ABN, claim a relatively small amount of tax credits, go “bust” … rinse and repeat) you could reap a fair bit of cash.
    You would need to keep individual claims relatively small … and know ATO thresholds.

  74. MsDolittle
    #2383358, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    ATO fined us $8,200 for not paying PAYG monthly, when in fact we had already paid it, the same way we always have, quarterly. Fekking morons. Just renewed my Speccie subscription on the business card. After Doc builds skyscrapers on his bedside table mags do eventually make it down to the waiting room. I swear.

  75. Myrddin Seren
    #2383359, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    … and know ATO thresholds.

    Canberra – festering cesspit of corruption. Only exceeded by Sydney and Melbourne.

  76. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383362, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Strange as it may seem Leigh, the lady I spoke to had English as her first language and was actually helpful. Their system sucks after that point it would seem.

    Ethnics who cannot speak English should pay higher taxes to pay for interpreters, subtitles, street signs, special toilets, different menus, Aboriginal people, etc.
    Also deaf and blind people.
    We must be fair.
    Crazy people should be exempt from paying taxes because they are beacons of humor and entertainment in a sad and depressing world ruled by government incompetence.

  77. Atoms for Peace
    #2383363, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Fat Tony. I was also there. I have a dead sibling courtesy of suicide. We had no idea until recently.
    Btw, when Sinc gets back I will provide him with the information.

  78. jupes
    #2383364, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    That’s why I advocate eliminating all excise duties first.

    Okay, as long as we can eliminate the Wine Equalisation Tax* second.

    * A lazy 29%

  79. Leigh Lowe
    #2383365, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    About the only way an honest man can survive in Australia is getting a little bit funky at tax time.

    Not I.
    I always keep assiduous records and only ever claim deductions which relate solely to business activity. I always round down my deductions and round up my income. I always declare every lasy dollar of income, even if received in cash.

  80. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383367, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The REAL problem of Trump and the Russians.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/cartoons/

  81. jupes
    #2383368, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Crazy people should be exempt from paying taxes because they are beacons of humor and entertainment in a sad and depressing world ruled by government incompetence.

    That’s utter bullshit.

    Loons are the main cause of terrorism.

  82. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383369, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I just got a change.org email begging me to sign a petition to force Coles and Woolies to stop wrapping vegetables in plastic.

    These people are nuts.

    Easy answer to this one. You just remind them that cloth bags are hideously infested with all sorts of noxious greeblies. And you aren’t allowed to wash them because that would be using up Gaia’s precious energy and water.

    So when you put a vegetable in your reusable cloth Coles bag you are turning it into a biological bomb. I bet the Greens would suddenly discover the health benefits of plastic packaging about three seconds after you pointed this out.

  83. OneWorldGovernment
    #2383370, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    jupes
    #2383364, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    That’s why I advocate eliminating all excise duties first.

    Okay, as long as we can eliminate the Wine Equalisation Tax* second.

    * A lazy 29%

    Absolutely.

    And the ‘luxury’ car tax.

  84. Atoms for Peace
    #2383371, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    The only way to get ahead in Australia is to win the lottery, or have a safe seat.

  85. Winston Smith
    #2383372, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    IR;

    A quick poll. Does anyone here trust them?

    I love the way that people say we are a High Trust Society. Obviously the polls only ask that about society overall.
    Why not ask “Do you trust the Government?”
    Also,
    Police, Courts, ATO, Health Services, etc.

  86. Oh come on
    #2383373, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before? You know, all those ones he’s emerged unscathed from? And not just unscathed, but also usually in a stronger position than what he was in before?

  87. calli
    #2383376, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #2383365, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:53 p

    And when they waste their time auditing you, don’t they hate it.

  88. MsDolittle
    #2383378, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Min’s Yr 9 humanities text:
    “During the Industrial Revolution, Britain’s population quadrupled from an estimated 6.5 million people in 1750 to around 32.5 million in 1990.”

    Quintupled: 6.5 x5 = 32.5.

    Next:

    “American War of Independence in 1865

    No, 1776.

    Next:

    “By 1900… many Britain’s colonies provided the raw material, workforce (in the form of slaves) and customers needed to drive the Industrial Revolution.”

    Really. British colonies in America long predated the British Industrial Revolution and William Wilberforce campaigned in British parliament 1780 – 1825 against slavery.

    Kids haven’t got a chance.

  89. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383379, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Loons are the main cause of terrorism.

    I think you will find that the guiding principles which motivate every act of terrorism can be found in factual religious or philosophical books written by incredibly sane well adjusted people.
    Or am I wrong?
    😁

  90. Oh come on
    #2383380, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I’m just going on past record here. Every time a bunch of people start jumping up and down about Trump’s looming demise, he has consistently outmanoeuvred them. And in fact, it often seemed as though he was playing them all along. Things just seem to go really well for that guy who’s supposed to be a walking catastrophe. Maybe he’s just super extra crazy lucky.

  91. Mark from Melbourne
    #2383381, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Min’s Yr 9 humanities text:

    Time for a very stern word to the Powers That Be in the Crescent, methinks. A VERY stern word.

  92. Fisky
    #2383382, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.

  93. Baldrick
    #2383383, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?” – Penny Wong

    Says the lesbian who voted against SSM twice, when in government and voted to stop the SSM plebiscite, when in opposition. How’s that for tolerance?

  94. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383384, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Min’s Yr 9 humanities text:
    “During the Industrial Revolution, Britain’s population quadrupled from an estimated 6.5 million people in 1750 to around 32.5 million in 1990.”

    Quintupled: 6.5 x5 = 32.5.

    Next:

    “American War of Independence in 1865”

    No, 1776.

    Next:

    “By 1900… many Britain’s colonies provided the raw material, workforce (in the form of slaves) and customers needed to drive the Industrial Revolution.”

    Really. British colonies in America long predated the British Industrial Revolution and William Wilberforce campaigned in British parliament 1780 – 1825 against slavery.

    Kids haven’t got a chance.

    Unless there is a provision in Gonski 2.0 to shoot all the teachers and replace them with normal members of the community and completely rewrite the curriculum, the kids are just going to get dumber.

  95. Oh come on
    #2383385, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    During the Industrial Revolution, Britain’s population quadrupled from an estimated 6.5 million people in 1750 to around 32.5 million in 1990.

    Forget the maths; this humanities textbook can’t even get the humanities stuff right.

  96. thefrolickingmole
    #2383386, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    MsDolittle

    Seriously? Thats a school text?

    Now I know where Monty found out Custer was at the Alamo.

    Have they got the correct date for Gough Whitlam discovering Australia?

  97. Adam
    #2383387, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    MsD,

    Hang on, those were mistakes in the test that the teachers made? Seriously?

    I just can’t even.

  98. H B Bear
    #2383388, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Mike Sammich catches up with Cat thinking.

  99. Oh come on
    #2383389, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    History – who the hell dates the end of the Industrial Revolution as 1990?

    Geography – in 1990, Britain’s population would have been around 60 million, give or take. Not much lower than what it is today.

    Fail.

  100. Nick
    #2383390, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.

    Really? Shit. A good singer. I loved Soundgarden but the last time I saw them they treated the audience with contempt.

  102. Nick
    #2383392, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Ms. D, say something. Not to the head of Department, speak to the Deputy in charge of curriculum.

  103. Myrddin Seren
    #2383393, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before?

    Let’s ask Louise Mensch – she usually has something to say about The Donald ?

    Aannnd – we are not disappointed:

    Exclusive: Sources close to the intelligence community report that Director Comey’s FBI computer was illegally accessed immediately after he was dismissed from his post. They further report that ‘removable media’ was used in the commission of this crime.

    Sources further report that a person or persons allied to Donald Trump passed data accessed from Director Comey’s computer to Russian diplomats. It is not known when or how this took place. A piece of removable media containing all the data in question has been recovered from hostile actors, sources say, and is now in the possession of the Justice Department.

    God I wish I could write stuff like this – I would be another Tom Clancy !

  104. Adam
    #2383394, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.

    I knew I should have never posted that Feargal Sharkey video. I upset the music continuum.

  105. cohenite
    #2383395, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    calli

    #2383352, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    It’s the secret lesbians you have to watch out for.

    Some men have a muff medulla too. There’s a term for that.

  106. Bear necessities
    #2383396, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Did the textbook also have Custer at the Alamo?

  107. Nick
    #2383397, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I knew I should have never posted that Feargal Sharkey video. I upset the music continuum.

    Yes! Freddie Mercury is bound to be next.

  108. Oh come on
    #2383398, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Audioslave was a rather cynical effort, too. I guess an Australian equivalent would be when Jon Stevens fronted INXS.

  109. calli
    #2383400, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Uh oh. Watergate mentioned on Seven. By McCain.

  110. Adam
    #2383401, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Yes! Freddie Mercury is bound to be next.

    erm …

  111. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2383402, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.

    Damn. I loved Soundgarden.

  112. Leigh Lowe
    #2383403, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Exclusive: Sources close to the intelligence community report that Director Comey’s FBI computer was illegally accessed immediately after he was dismissed from his post. They further report that ‘removable media’ was used in the commission of this crime.

    Ah, what?
    My understanding is that computers used by these agencies do not have ports for external drives for this very reason.

  113. areff
    #2383404, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Mrs D: Any way you could send me a scan of that astonishing text?

  114. MsDolittle
    #2383406, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Have they got the correct date for Gough Whitlam discovering Australia?

    Haha. Doc found that immensely cheering.

  115. Oh come on
    #2383408, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    It strikes me that ‘sources’ are this decade’s Jayson Blair wrt the MSM.

  116. Nick
    #2383409, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Audioslave was a rather cynical effort, too. I guess an Australian equivalent would be when Jon Stevens fronted INXS.

    Cornell and Morello were great musicians, but it just didn’t gel as it could have. Maybe they needed that Marxist Mong, Zach De Rocha.

  117. Nick
    #2383411, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Don’t worry IT, we still have Steel Panther.
    Nothing like ‘Asian Hooker’ at full bore.

  118. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383413, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Audioslave was a rather cynical effort, too. I guess an Australian equivalent would be when Jon Stevens fronted INXS.

    No.
    And not just because I have all the Audioslave albums.
    Stevens only recorded one song with INXS.
    😁

    And Noiseworks Touch is a pub masterpiece.

  119. MsDolittle
    #2383414, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Nah, it’s all true. I read it in “Oxford Big Ideas Geography/History 9”. It’s also badged “Written to the final Australian Curriculum”. According to authors: Mark Easton, Geraldine Carrodus, Tim Delany, Bernie Howitt, Richmon Smith. It’s as if it has been initially written by a marxist and somebody has tried to clean it up a little afterwards.

  120. calli
    #2383417, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Oxford Big Ideas Humanities Victorian Curriculum provides complete coverage for the Humanities – Geography, History, Economics & Business and Civics & Citizenship – in one easy-to-use package.

    Except it doesn’t.

  121. Diogenes
    #2383418, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    MsDolittle
    We use that text. Have sent an email to our newish HT HSIE . Got back a jpg of Homer Simpson doing his ‘doh’. He followed thatup with tomorrow he will recall them and send them back for a refund with a suitable cover letter.

  122. Nick
    #2383419, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    A popular Australian, school history text was written by Humphrey Mc Queen, an arch Marxist.

  123. Oh come on
    #2383421, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Let’s not speak ill of the dead. Instead, let us ponder the lameness of the Farriss brothers.

    Just let it die, already. Michael isn’t coming back!

    I don’t trust them not to dig up another JD Fortune.

  124. calli
    #2383422, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    At The Book Depository that piece of compost costs $65. Indoctrination sure is expensive.

  125. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383423, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Maybe they needed that Marxist Mong, Zach De Rocha.

    They asked him but his reply was “F$ck you I won’t do what you tell me. “

  126. Gab
    #2383424, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    tOO MANY PAGES TO WADE THROUGH TO CATCH up so could someone please tell me monty’s status? Was it indigestion? Kidney stones? Appendicitis? Leftism?

  127. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383425, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before?

    Hehe…

    The Most Important Question That No One Is Asking…

    If Trump indeed asked Comey to end the Flynn probe, why was Comey so silent about the meeting for two months?

    Nice Mr Comey could find himself the perp not the prosecutor.
    I do hope the long arm of the law catches up with him, and his fellow operatives.
    Obama never appointed anyone who wasn’t one of his fellow travellers.

    Speaking of which:

    Trump Under Siege: More than 60 Percent of NSC Employees Placed by Obama

    Perhaps Trump could save some money by reducing headcount in the NSC by a significant amount. Lets say 60%? Just a random number plucked out of the air, as you do.

  128. Fisky
    #2383427, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Fox is doomed.

    Kathryn Murdoch is described as a former model and marketing executive. According to Wikipedia she works for the Clinton Climate Initiative, a charitable foundation set up by the former U.S. president, Bill Clinton in 2006.

  129. Myrddin Seren
    #2383428, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    You wouldn’t want to spend too long staring in to the abyss that is Louise Mensch’s manic Twitter feed.

    This one is great though:

    I absolutely believe that @HillaryClinton should be named Vice-President and on the halfway mark of the term @OrrinHatch should step down

    ( For those who haven’t been following Louise’s torrent of Tweets – Trump, Pence, Ryan et al are all going to jail for treason. Orrin Hatch will become POTUS because he was the Designated Survivor on Inauguration Day. He then gracefully hands over to POTUS-in-Exile Hillary ).

  130. MsDolittle
    #2383430, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Any way you could send me a scan of that astonishing text?

    Sure. Dunno if you would want a copy of this particular text as Doc’s frantic annotations all over it. Being a “paperless office” we no longer have a photocopier but I can photocopy it next week when off site. Happy to send you a pic from my phone though. Will I ask Sinc to give you my email?

  131. calli
    #2383432, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    m0nty is well, Gab. A now ex- kidney stone.

    The Leftism, far more deadly, still remains. Apparently it’s inoperable.

  133. Libby Zee
    #2383434, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    firearms

    Well spotted, Myrddin.

  134. Gab
    #2383436, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    A kidney stone, Dreadful and very painful. Hope he didn’t have to suffer – and I mean that.

    Thanks, Calli.

  135. Oh come on
    #2383437, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Hey, Tim. Yes Andrew? I’ve just had the most awesome idea, Tim! Oh really, Andrew? What is it? You know we had that band, Tim, called INXS, but the guy who fronted it and made it good kinda, well, died? Yeah, I remember, Andrew. It was a bummer. Yeah, it sure was, Tim. But what about if we found a new lead singer and got the band back together? That is an epic idea, Andrew. Let’s do this. I know. Farnsey! He’s our guy. Tim, that is genius. Pure genius.

  136. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383438, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Don’t forget the ATO want to have direct access to business records by 2020, as in all audit all the time

    Communists.

  137. Oh come on
    #2383442, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Zach De Rocha.

    Another tragic death. He died of acute self-righteous indignation.

  138. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383443, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    That is an epic idea, Andrew. Let’s do this. I know. Farnsey! He’s our guy. Tim, that is genius. Pure genius.

    “OK Andrew, let’s do it with Farnsey.
    One last time. “

  139. Winston Smith
    #2383444, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Stimpy;

    And Noiseworks Touch is a pub masterpiece.

    I rarely comment on music, Stimpy, but this time you’re right.

  140. .
    #2383445, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Fisky
    #2383382, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:03 pm
    Oh no. Chris Cornell dead.

    Bloody hell.

  141. MsDolittle
    #2383447, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    areff you can go see the page for free
    here. In the sample it is page 274.

  143. .
    #2383449, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    MONTELL

    I posted a constitutional law professor’s opinion about Trump being “impeached”. She destroys the idea, it is absurd.

    ONE MORE TIME

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/17/opinion/trumps-fbi-comey-statements-are-not-an-obstruction-of-justice.html

    Trump’s Statements Are Not an Obstruction of Justice

  145. .
    #2383451, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    That HSIE history text sounds absolutely awful.

    Primary sources, kiddies!

  146. cohenite
    #2383453, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Fisky

    #2383427, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Fox is doomed.

    Kathryn Murdoch is described as a former model and marketing executive. According to Wikipedia she works for the Clinton Climate Initiative, a charitable foundation set up by the former U.S. president, Bill Clinton in 2006.

    Maybe Murdoch will live forever; being married to Jerry Hall should be some incentive to do so.

  147. Oh come on
    #2383454, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I mean, can you imagine Farnsey belting out the uber-sultry Need You Tonight?

    I need you tonight
    Cos I’m not sleepin
    There’s something about you girl
    Way-ooooh-ey-oooh-ey-oooh-ey-oh-ey-oh-ey-oh

  148. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2383455, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Another peak conquered in the endless chain known as the Stupidity Mountains.

    LIFESTYLE
    The Latest Sad, Pathetic Trend Is ‘Sologamy,’ Where People Marry Themselves     PJ media.

  149. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383456, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Because they knew that the ATO had ‘thresholds’ of discrepancies below which they did not bother to check why the totals were out.

    ATO must have threshold because of timing issues. Obviously knowing what they is priceless.

  150. Oh come on
    #2383457, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Rupert needs to live long enough for the kids he had with the Chinese golddigger Wendi Deng (who cuckolded him with Tony Blair – euw) to grow old enough and take over. Guarantee they’re 50 times as smart as their older half siblings.

  151. MsDolittle
    #2383458, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Doc and I are off to go watch Howard Brady on Climate Change in a sec.

  152. cohenite
    #2383459, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    MsDolittle

    #2383458, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Doc and I are off to go watch Howard Brady on Climate Change in a sec.

    Excellent!

  153. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383460, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    m0nty is well, Gab. A now ex- kidney stone.

    The Leftism, far more deadly, still remains. Apparently it’s inoperable.

    Terminal, only a severe infliction on his hip nerve may awake him from his mental jail.

  154. Oh come on
    #2383461, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    You never hear much about Cherie Blair anymore, do you? She was one helluva hideous crone (remember that scary psycho smile of hers?) but at least she had the sense to bugger off when her husband’s star faded. Unlike her American soul sister.

  155. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383463, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Fox is doomed.

    Yes, Fox is doomed.

    Fox News Ratings … Murdoch Calls Meeting

    Fox News executive chairman Rupert Murdoch will host a company-wide meeting Wednesday amid internal turmoil at the network and threats to its ratings dominance from MSNBC.

    Last week, MSNBC won the key demo (25-54) during weeknights for the first time in seven years, with The Rachel Maddow Show, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams all finishing first in their respective time slots, according to Adweek.

    It’s a bit like the LNP. Why would you watch a lefty-lite network when you could watch the real thing?
    Or if you are a righty go read Breitbart?
    Good trolls Breitbarters are.

  156. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383464, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I mean, can you imagine Farnsey belting out the uber-sultry Need You Tonight?

    I could tell you stories about Farnsey but I won’t.
    He is a lecherous old man with a taste for married boilers is all I will say.
    😁

  157. Tel
    #2383465, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-17/trump-leak-truth-to-power-a-war-he-cannot-win-analysis/8533468

    He may not yet realise it, but the US President has now hurled himself headlong into a war with Washington’s national security establishment — a war in which powerful forces and the odds of victory are both stacked against him.

    Strangely the ABC forgot to mention those intelligence failures when it came to Iraq. I wonder why they left that bit out??

    I guess those “Progressives” have finally abandoned any hint of anti-war sentiment. Didn’t take long did it?

    To his great frustration, none of these has yet had the power to stop the steady flow of leaks against him.

    But wait, I thought Trump was the one accused of leaking… you mean after all it’s not Trump, it’s someone else. Well, we better find that leaker and shut him or her right down. I’m sure the ABC agrees, because this is a matter of principle and national security… not some partisan game here.

  158. srr
    #2383467, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    😀

    H B Bear
    #2383388, posted on May 18, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Mike Sammich catches up with Cat thinking.

    I think you’ll find he’s been lifting things from here for quite some time.

    His error was when he chose to back the narratives of the pack.

    😉

  159. Gab
    #2383468, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Don’t know if it’s been posted but “Safe” Schools has been axed in NSW and Tasmania.

  160. Oh come on
    #2383469, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Well if you were Farnsey, you’d be absolutely spoilt for choice, considering that’s his key audience demographic.

    Saw a bit of one of Farnsey’s many farewell concerts on TV a few years ago. He was…weird. Kept trying to lamely banter with the audience but he just wasn’t funny or engaging at all. Lots of ‘err I think we’re supposed to laugh now’ moments.

  161. BrettW
    #2383470, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Trump666 on The Drum with a turban lady (cross cultural consultant) on the panel. Some US “expert” from TAS Uni. Impeachment smoking gun. Blah blah blah.

  162. vr
    #2383471, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Trump’s Statements Are Not an Obstruction of Justice

    You would think, given all the people that are out to get him, he would be a little careful in what he says. He needs to lay of TWTR.

  163. cohenite
    #2383473, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    vr

    #2383471, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Trump’s Statements Are Not an Obstruction of Justice

    You would think, given all the people that are out to get him, he would be a little careful in what he says. He needs to lay of TWTR.

    Or use it more.

  164. Baldrick
    #2383476, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Don’t know if it’s been posted but “Safe” Schools has been axed in NSW and Tasmania.

    … and replaced with …?

  165. Oh come on
    #2383477, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    The ABC’s coverage of Trump is abysmal even by their already low standards. Absolutely not worth reading.

    And the ABC news app is trying its best to resemble news.com.au in terms of style and content. Just appalling. It’s all 10 Things You Need To Know About blah blah these days.

  166. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383478, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Like Triggs, Nixon was something of a media darling

    Placing women in positions of power is almost always a recipe for disaster. Hustorians from the far future will look back and identify this gender equality as a root cause of the fall of our civilisation.

  167. jupes
    #2383479, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I think you will find that the guiding principles which motivate every act of terrorism can be found in factual religious or philosophical books written by incredibly sane well adjusted people.
    Or am I wrong?

    Very wrong.

    It is clear from statements from various police commissioners that poor mental health is the main cause of terrorism. Other causes include a lack of employment opportunities and wolves apparently.

  168. Winston Smith
    #2383481, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Cohenite,
    I’ll just stand back and have a beer each time Trump gets it wrong.
    It’s gunna be a dry night…

  169. Tailgunner
    #2383482, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Stimpson is killing it.
    The new group is really working for you,brah.
    Is it like the ones Bubbles attended in The Wire?
    Asking for a friend.

  170. Gab
    #2383485, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Don’t know if it’s been posted but “Safe” Schools has been axed in NSW and Tasmania.

    … and replaced with …?

    Hopefully with science or maths or English or geography or history … but then, I’m an hopeless optimist.

  171. Makka
    #2383486, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Geez, a stone lodged in the urethra is the worst kind of stone. Usually shattered by sonic blasts . Painful as buggery. Take it easy mUnty.

  172. Tailgunner
    #2383487, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Oh come on
    #2383373, posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:56 pm
    Can someone please explain to me how the current career-ending Trump scandal is any different from any of the multiple career-ending Trump scandals that have gone before?

    Only Trump knows the rules of 4D chess.
    We are just watching what is possible.
    Good post,Occy!

  174. Tailgunner
    #2383490, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    He needs to lay of TWTR.

    Twitter is his greatest weapon.
    Don’t become An Increasingly Nervous Man,vr!
    🙂

  175. Libby Zee
    #2383493, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    … and replaced with …?

    You already know, Baldrick. You had the text book in your hand in that happy snap you posted a few nights ago.

  176. Oh come on
    #2383494, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Can I make a prediction about the current Trump ‘scandal’? Within a week everyone will be talking about something else.

  177. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383495, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Quantum communication is a strange beast, but one of the weirdest proposed forms of it is called counterfactual communication – a type of quantum communication where no particles travel between two recipients.

    Theoretical physicists have long proposed that such a form of communication would be possible, but now, for the first time, researchers have been able to experimentally achieve it – transferring a black and white bitmap image from one location to another without sending any physical particles.

  178. .
    #2383496, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Has that got anything to do with the quantum eraser experiment?

  179. Tel
    #2383497, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    The Leftism, far more deadly, still remains. Apparently it’s inoperable.

    Typical government health care… the vet was a better option.

    On that topic, my cat is very individualistic when it comes to stealing food, and very socialist when it comes to food I should share with her. Not sure where that puts her on the Monty political scale (at least the cat is an honest thief), but she has cost a lot in vet bills (mostly because of fighting) less than what government charges me in medical care (which I don’t use, because I avoid street fights better than the cat does, and I drink more water than Monty obviously).

  181. Tel
    #2383499, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Only Trump knows the rules of 4D chess.
    We are just watching what is possible.

    Some say he just makes up the rules as he goes along.

  182. .
    #2383500, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    This anti-bullying stuff is shit. Shame kids when they are wimps. Punish them when they are bullies. Let them hit back with reasonable force.

  183. hzhousewife
    #2383501, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Hi Monty,
    My own renal pain that resulted in an ambulance trip at 4am was assumed by me to be a kidney stone, but ended up being a minor bleed and clot from an arterio-venous malformation in one kidney that originally had been found during a preganancy, I often have blood detected in urine. The little clot lodged in the urethra.Yes the painkillers are astoundingly good these days. I had thought kidney stone as the pain developed because hubby had his first kidney stone at 22, I knew about the pain descriptions ! His first turned up three days before the big trip OS with three mates, Hawaii first stop the the US grand tour, he refused to cancel the travel. So his GP said “drink lots of beer”, so he did, and passed stones regularly for ten years. Then he met me and his diet changed quite a lot, because I cook from scratch mostly, and he had never bothered with veg much. No stones for 20 years that I can remember. He still drinks beer and walks a lot. Fluid flow-through is excellent, so is gentle excercise. All the best. Knowledge is power.

  184. Oh come on
    #2383502, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Nevertheless, Gunner, you would expect certain people to notice the clear pattern on display. Apparently not. They all lose their shit – again – and start screeching about impeachment and the like. Then something else happens that completely blindsides them and they spend a few days in a Trump trance.

    Then it’s rinse, wash, repeat.

  185. Beliaik
    #2383503, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    G’day Cats

    This seems like a reasonable place to post the results of my Freedom of Information Act request to TheirABC. Settle back, this is lengthy.

    Firstly, here’s the wording of the FOI request from 20/04/2017…
    …………………………………………

    FOI Contact Officer, Corporate Affairs, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
    [email protected]

    Written FOI request and ‘sufficient information’

    This written request is an application for the purposes of the FOI Act.

    The document I seek is a list of links to articles related to “global-warming”, “climate-change”, “CO2” and “coral bleaching” that represent the sceptical view of those respective debates – as presented by the ABC on all its platforms.

    I have listened, viewed and searched for years and I’ve not found any sceptical articles on the ABC’s platforms. There are plenty of articles that represent the alarmist view of these debates, but no sceptical ones. (Sceptical and alarmist for the purpose of this application are defined below.)

    I will be satisfied with a list of the last twelve months sceptical articles – unless there are none in the last twelve months. In that event I will be satisfied with a list of the last ten years of sceptical articles.

    Your search is likely to be more effective than mine. If after a reasonable amount of searching you can find no ABC articles representing sceptical views that have been published in the last ten years then please just say so.

    Form of the document/s

    I have no way of knowing the form of the document/s. It could be one or more schedules or data-base search runs or program lists or staff instructions or minutes of meetings or emails between staff – only you could reasonably know.

    It could even be emails between members of the ABC Corporate Affairs unit and others in relation to my non-FOI request for such a list two weeks ago. That would be a good place to start – check and see if anyone did work up a list but just hasn’t been given the nod to send it to me yet.

    Definition of Sceptical and Alarmist for the purpose of this application

    Articles on “global-warming”, “climate-change”, “CO2”, and “coral bleaching” can be sorted into Sceptical or Alarmist views by comparing their message themes with these general definitions;

    Global warming – Sceptical view

    The present gentle global warming is natural and similar to the Minoan Warm Period, the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period (about 3000,2000 and 1000 years ago respectively). This warming is entirely beneficial to all life on Earth.

    Global warming – Alarmist view

    The present alarming global warming is unnatural and in no way similar to the Minoan, Roman or Medieval Warm Periods. This warming represents a serious threat to all life on Earth at some point in the future.

    Climate change – Sceptical view

    The climate has always changed and is changing now. Changes are primarily driven by solar cycles, orbital variations, planetary albedo, ocean currents and the laws of thermodynamics.

    Climate change – Alarmist view

    The climate has changed naturally in the past but it is changing now in a way it shouldn’t be. These changes are directly attributable to humanity’s use of fossil fuels.

    CO2 – Sceptical view

    The planet was nearing a low-CO2 extinction event and humanity’s use of fossil fuels returns much-needed sequestered carbon dioxide to the biosphere and is generally beneficial. The benefits of carbon dioxide far outweigh any negatives put forward by its detractors. The additional warming effect of humanity’s CO2 emissions is largely insignificant.

    CO2 – Alarmist view

    The planet has a natural CO2 steady-state that is far lower than present levels and the human contribution to raising them is highly damaging. The costs of carbon dioxide far outweigh any positives put forward by its supporters. The additional warming effects of humanity’s CO2 emissions are highly likely to result in catastrophic consequences for the climate.

    Coral bleaching – Sceptical view

    Coral bleaching is caused by a range of natural cycles working separately or together in a way not yet fully understood by the science community. Reef ecosystems in general are quite poorly understood by the science community. Bleaching appears to have no connection to humans mining or burning coal. Ocean temperatures are not significantly influenced by atmospheric CO2 levels. Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystems generally appear to be in robust good health.

    Coral bleaching – Alarmist view

    Coral bleaching is caused by humans and is well understood by the science community. Reef ecosystems in general are very well understood by the science community. Bleaching is caused by humans mining and burning coal and releasing other CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. The oceans are warming up due to increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and that is harmful to coral. Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystems generally appear to be in catastrophically-declining health.

    Signature and address

    ……………………………………..

    OK, now here’s TheirABC’s official response dated 15/05/2017….
    ……………………………………….

    FOI REQUEST – REFERENCE NUMBER 2017-011

    I refer to your request for access to documents under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (the FOI Act) in your email of 20 April 2017. Specifically, you have sought access to the following:

    “A document with a list of links to articles related to ‘global warming’, ‘climate change’, ‘CO2’ and ‘coral bleaching’ that represent the sceptical view of those respective debates—as presented by the ABC on all its platforms from 21 April 2016 to 20 April 2017.

    If there are no articles from the last 12 months, [you] will be satisfied with a list of the last 10 years of sceptical articles.”

    I note that in our acknowledgement letter to you on 4 May 2017, we stated that for the purposes of FOI we would assume that by “articles” you were not only referring to written pieces, but to broadcast news and current affairs content on ABC television, radio and online services.

    I am authorised by the Managing Director under section 23 of the FOI Act to make decisions in respect of requests made under that Act. Following is my decision in relation to your request.

    Locating and identifying documents

    I have taken reasonable steps to identify and locate all relevant documents. My search for these documents involved contacting the following relevant people, who in turn consulted with relevant managers and staff within their respective teams:

    • Director News
    • Manager Editorial Policies, News.

    I requested that searches be conducted of all hard and soft copy records for documents which fall within the scope of your request. As a result of those searches, no documents were identified.

    Under section 24A of the FOI Act, the ABC may refuse a request for access if all reasonable steps have been taken to find a document and the ABC is satisfied that the document does not exist. In the present case, I consider that all reasonable steps have been taken to locate relevant documents. I am further satisfied that the requested documents do not exist and therefore access to them is refused pursuant to section 24A of the FOI Act.

    If you are dissatisfied with this decision you can apply for Internal or Information Commissioner (IC) Review. You do not have to apply for Internal Review before seeking IC Review. Information about your review rights is attached.

    Yours sincerely

    ……………………………………………..

    Next consider this extract from TheirABC’s code of practice ….
    ……………………………………………….

    4. Impartiality and diversity of perspectives

    Standards:
    4.1 Gather and present news and information with due impartiality.
    4.2 Present a diversity of perspectives so that, over time, no significant strand of thought or belief within the community is knowingly excluded or disproportionately represented.
    4.3 Do not state or imply that any perspective is the editorial opinion of the ABC. The ABC takes no editorial stance other than its commitment to fundamental democratic principles including the rule of law, freedom of speech and religion, parliamentary democracy and equality of opportunity.
    4.4 Do not misrepresent any perspective.
    4.5 Do not unduly favour one perspective over another.

    …………………………………………………….

    If TheirABC were meeting those standards we would be seeing articles representing views from both sides of the climate debate. But we don’t. We only ever see alarmist articles.

    Those people who only take news from the ABC may well be unaware that a “diversity of perspectives” even exists in the climate debate.

    The purpose of this exercise was mainly to trigger cognitive dissonance amongst all the worker-luvvies who now know for a certainty deep in the backs of their minds that they are not meeting their own corporate standards. They may never acknowledge their bias publicly, but that seed of self-doubt is planted.

    Secondary reasons included forming the basis of a Ministerial missive requesting Senators Fifield and Nash sell TheirABC – which has been submitted. It included this para….

    “It is time the ABC sank or swam on its own merits. Please sell it. Right now. Yes, the left will scream. But they can put their money where their mouths are and buy it. That way they’ll at least be its legitimate owners rather than the occupying force they are today. That way I and other conservatives won’t be funding the left’s propaganda machine.”

    There’ll also be a formal complaint about the breach of the code of practice to the luvvies at ACMA – when I get to it.

    This not a goal-oriented mission, it’s more a system-oriented activity in line with Dilbert creator Scott Adams’ philosophies. That way there’s no disappointments when the luvvies pretend they have done nothing wrong.

    All right, Cats. Long story complete. Any suggestions?

    Cheers, Beliaik

    (The tag grew from a local pollie noting she got a tummy pain whenever she saw me approaching.)

  186. Top Ender
    #2383505, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Oxford Big Ideas Humanities Victorian Curriculum

    Once was hired to write about 12 articles for an encyclopaedia…all military history entries.

    Bloody hard work, even if you knew the entry matter well. Had to write it and then go back and check it all. Paid by the article not by the hour.

    I know a blokette who does curriculum stuff. She constantly gets asked to write stuff outside her area of expertise. She does it for the $ but I expect makes a fair number of mistakes.

    She did some WWI stuff once and gave me a carton to run an eye over it. Sheesh! Puttees were bandages; rifles were guns; helmets were “tin hats”; and “over the top” was “walking into certain death for no reason.” Never again for neither her nor me.

  187. Oh come on
    #2383506, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Zipster, the trouble with posting such links is that people might read them. I mean, seriously:

    Many readers offered theories as to why the couple seemed to be traveling separately in the months since leaving office.

    “So I think they are playing this as a game to get people to forget about all the damaging thing these two moron did to Amaerica and Americans for the last 8+Years,” one Mad World News reader commented on the site’s Facebook page. “Like really stole money, Muslim prayer, have money to country that didn’t need it. Promised country’s stuff. Like really they belong in prison not to be felt sorry for. She had to know. Things like that can’t be hidden for that long with out a hint.”

    Ummm sounds like a credible news source to me!

  188. hzhousewife
    #2383507, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Some say he just makes up the rules as he goes along.

    In some situations this can be a plus, because he reacts to situations as they are, rather than trying to keep to a game plan that was devised years ago.
    Our own politicians should watch and learn, for example there is simply no point in trying to keep to a budget touted during an election, when as you get into office all the ground rules are revealed to have changed (and there are no funds in the piggy bank). Just front up and tell us how things ARE, announce that the cloth has to be re-cut.

  189. JC
    #2383508, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2383501, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Hi Monty,
    My own renal pain that resulted in an ambulance trip at 4am was assumed by me to be a kidney stone,

    Hzwf,

    Trust me, it wasn’t a kidney stone he’s whining about. He ate an entire pig at one sitting and was bloated something terrible.

    He visited me at my surgery. I took him outside, stuck a needle in his protruding stomach and let the ‘air’ out that way. Global temps went up by .5% as a result of the gas release into the atmosphere.

    He’s just lying about about his complaint.

  190. Oh come on
    #2383510, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Oh and Trump can’t trust the majority of those GOP fuckers on Capitol Hill. Most of them would have preferred Hillary, let’s face it.

  192. hzhousewife
    #2383512, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Cheers, Beliaik

    (The tag grew from a local pollie noting she got a tummy pain whenever she saw me approaching.)

    brilliant !

  193. hzhousewife
    #2383514, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    now now JC, your turn may come ….. 🙂

  194. Oh come on
    #2383515, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Top Ender, have often wondered how, say, the Encyclopaedia Britannica is written. So the editors just identify specialists to write the entries in all fields that are included. Who decides which entries are to be included? Is it broken down into disciplines? Sounds like a helluva lot of work to me.

  195. Rabz
    #2383516, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    My nephew regaled me with a rather amusing (as something like that could be) kidney stone incident that happened to him about three years ago – he was stricken around midnight on a Saturday night by the most excruciating pain he said he’d ever experienced in his life, begged his wife to call him an ambulance and then proceeded to exist in what he referred to as “an interlude I can barely yet vividly recollect” – he lives in Glebe and while waiting for the ambulance he apparently ended up writhing around on the street in his jocks screeching in pain while various of his neighbores were witnessed tut-tutting in the background muttering “bloody druggies” …

    Thankfully the ambulance did eventually arrive to whisk him off to da hospital for some treatment.

  196. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383517, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Obamas Spark Divorce Rumors

    Eight years of rabbit food?

  197. Nerblnob
    #2383518, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    .
    #2383500, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm
    This anti-bullying stuff is shit. Shame kids when they are wimps. Punish them when they are bullies. Let them hit back with reasonable force.

    Yes.

    And typically, the bullies are the ones crying victim now and exploiting all the “anti-bullying” provisions the most.

    Naive do-gooders never learn

  198. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383519, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I requested that searches be conducted of all hard and soft copy records for documents which fall within the scope of your request. As a result of those searches, no documents were identified.

    LOL.
    Translation to human speech: FO.
    Sadly it’s a waste of time to attack the ABC this way. Never fight a bureaucracy using bureaucracy.

  199. calli
    #2383520, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I am further satisfied that the requested documents do not exist and therefore access to them is refused pursuant to section 24A of the FOI Act.

    How about that. No skeptical views, even though many are known to exist.

    So much for “diversity of perspectives”.

    Good stuff Beliaik.

  200. Rabz
    #2383521, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    As a result of those searches, no documents were identified.

    Surely that’s an admission that no sceptical perspectives were ever broadcast?

  201. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383523, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Obamas Spark Divorce Rumors

    It was a gay marriage anyway.
    Doesn’t count.

  202. calli
    #2383524, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Beat youse, Rabz!

    JC, we all know you took m0nty flowers. ‘Fess up.

  203. Beliaik
    #2383525, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Rabz

    That will be the basis of the ACMA complaint.

  204. Oh come on
    #2383526, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Gotta say, I’d take Wikipedia over a paper encyclopaedia for most matters. Only the really obscure Wikipedia entries tend to be dubious, and it’s not hard to spot the bias and tune it out. And if you have a bit of knowledge of a topic, you can tell whether it’s been hijacked by ideological warriors and therefore best avoided. Take the Wikipedia entries on elements of the New Deal, for example. In the entry for (I think) the CWA, yes, both supporters and critics of the program were given a hearing. But the last word was given to Paul Krugman, who declared it a victory for Roosevelt and government pump-priming. Now obviously Settled Science has had its way here, and this can be safely ignored. Other parts of Wikipedia are utterly invaluable. There is no other resource in the world like it.

  205. Makka
    #2383527, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Surely that’s an admission that no sceptical perspectives were ever broadcast?

    Exactly. Further, it confirms that the ABC has no interest in researching the sceptic argument ie they are admitting their total and complete bias on the issue.

  206. Tel
    #2383528, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    … while various of his neighbores were witnessed tut-tutting in the background muttering “bloody druggies” …

    I get gallstones from time to time, and it’s pretty painful, perhaps not as much as kidney stones but at that level of pain it’s difficult to measure precisely, and you have to find someone who has had both one after another, which limits the scope for measurement. One of the side effects of gallstones tends to be vomiting, which is OK if you have the time to get yourself into the right location (a bathroom would be my suggestion, better still if it’s your own bathroom) but happened once to me on the train and I found most people really didn’t give a shit about anything happening… which is OK because I also discovered (at the same moment) that I didn’t give a shit about any of them. Kind of awakening experience really.

    I emphasize again, there’s a synthetic and safe supplement which can help with this but thanks to the Far Quits in the Australian government is not allowed, even should you want to pay for it yourself. Don’t talk to me about freedom. Just don’t. Thanks.

  207. Baldrick
    #2383530, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I am further satisfied that the requested documents do not exist and therefore access to them is refused pursuant to section 24A of the FOI Act.

    In other words, no other opinions were sought.
    How very ABC.

  208. Fat Tony
    #2383531, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2383478, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Like Triggs, Nixon was something of a media darling

    Placing women in positions of power is almost always a recipe for disaster. Hustorians from the far future will look back and identify this gender equality as a root cause of the fall of our civilisation.

    Nah – don’t think so. The muzzies will destroy all and any history.
    The Koran is all that is needed – the Koran tells you everything you need to know.

    The next civilisation to rise up will be after some cataclysmic disaster – asteroid impact, or a particularly severe Ice Age.

  209. Zyconoclast
    #2383532, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    On the other hand, its the ATO, an organisation that spends a great deal of time polishing its image, both outside and within the APS.

    Is that the same as polishing a turd?

  210. Oh come on
    #2383533, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have. Cluster headaches are another. I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it. Normal, otherwise perfectly functional people with families and jobs and everything to live for.

  211. Infidel Tiger
    #2383534, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Obamas Spark Divorce Rumors

    Reggie Love awaits his Master’s return.

  212. Gab
    #2383535, posted on May 18, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Beliaik

    Well done! Next time you attempt something similar – or have more to share re their ABCfilth – suggest you submit it to Sinclair as a guest post.

    Cheers.

  213. Zyconoclast
    #2383537, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    On the other hand, its the ATO, an organisation that spends a great deal of time polishing its image, both outside and within the APS.

    Is that the same polishing a turd?

  214. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2383538, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Beliaik

    Well done! Next time you attempt something similar – or have more to share re their ABCfilth – suggest you submit it to Sinclair as a guest post.

    Seconded!
    Getting such things into the eyes of people is one way to discredit the ABC.
    The more they are discredited the more pressure will they come under from their political masters.

  215. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383539, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have.

    I don’t know.
    Ten plus pages of Grigsie in a thread really really really hurts.
    Maybe I’m weak.

  216. Notafan
    #2383540, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Didn’t Mike Sammich used to tweet that Hilary was dead and they were using a body double?

    Was that when he was getting his info from the cat.

    The Murdoch tweets speak for themselves.

    The ‘elites’ are all much of a muchness, a few exceptions like Mrs Gina Rinehart.

  217. custard
    #2383541, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Beliaik,

    Your FOI into their ABC is brilliant and I commend you for your tenacity in pursuing these fuckers.

    Gerard Henderson should be in on this!

    Come on! Go go go…..

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *