Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

Posted on 6:30 am, May 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,425 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

1 4 5 6
  2. memoryvault
    #2383583, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it. Normal, otherwise perfectly functional people with families and jobs and everything to live for.

    #1 son. Every three years, regular as clockwork, March to May. He’s got them now. Talk about the Walking Dead. Only known, clinically established relief is from shrooms**.
    Try explaining that if you were unemployed, on the dole, and subject to random drug testing.

    ——————————-
    ** – Unfortunately weather this year has not been conducive to propagation in our neck of the woods.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383586, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I make a point of using the word “scum” as I pass them. Which can upset the odd one or two.

    I’ve seen bushfires “monitored” by the professionals, before being extinguished – over the weekend – at appropriate penalty rates..

  4. jupes
    #2383587, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Beliaik, I salute you.

    Magnificent opening parry.

  5. custard
    #2383588, posted on May 18, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Beliaik I’ve just emailed Hendo and referenced your original post.

    Look out for the next media watchdog blog, you might get a mention.

  6. Top Ender
    #2383589, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    So the editors just identify specialists to write the entries in all fields that are included. Who decides which entries are to be included? Is it broken down into disciplines?

    That’s the process. It was Maritimea, which still sells well around the world apparently. US company.

    Dunno who decides what entries should be included. I remember seeing the list and commenting that X and Y were missing from the military history bits – promptly got asked to write them.

    There were areas such as environment of the oceans, flora and fauna, merchant shipping, law of the sea, warfare at sea – stuff like that.

  7. Top Ender
    #2383590, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I should have added there is a lot of piece work like that in the writing bizness.

    I know several historians who scrape a living at it. Writers get paid badly – 10% of the cover price if it’s your book is what you get from a publisher. So many eke out their wages with this sort of contract work.

  8. struth
    #2383591, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Beliaik I salute you.
    Your activism is appreciated and every bit helps no matter what the armchair wingers say.

    Post your results everywhere.
    Good stuff.

  9. Makka
    #2383592, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed that any asylum-seekers on Manus Island found not to be refugees will be forced to return to their country of origin

    Doing God’s work while popping more leftists heads. The howler monkeys will apoplectic.

  10. Top Ender
    #2383593, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have.

    Here is an account of what Samuel Pepys went through:

    Pepys was bothered by bladder and kidney stones from a young age. It was an ailment that also affected his mother, uncle and brother. He suffered continually from ‘fits of the stone’ until, at the age of 25, he could bear the pain no longer and resorted to the knife of skilled surgeon Thomas Hollier. In his cousin’s house on 26 March 1658, without anaesthetic, antiseptic or pain relief, Pepys was strapped down and Hollier performed a lithotomy: quickly removing a stone from his bladder the size of a billiard ball through a three inch incision between his scrotum and anus.

    Remarkably Pepys resisted shock and infection, and recovered from the operation in just five weeks. He was well aware of his fortune: he proudly kept his bladder stone as a grisly souvenir and celebrated the success of the operation with a banquet or ‘stone feast’ on its anniversary for a good few years. Although there were some associated complications – the wound never properly healed and the operation may have left him infertile – Pepys remained relatively pain- and stone-free other than sporadic bouts of soreness in his testicles which he ascribed to ‘squeezing myself in a coach’. It is interesting to think of what might have been: if Pepys had died as a result of the procedure that day there would be no diary and he would be almost forgotten to history.

  11. Tailgunner
    #2383594, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Robert Mueller works for the same law firm that is representing Paul Manafort, and will therefore likely step down.

    Direct Quote, “90% likely to step down”.

    Lol!
    Kek IS the god of Chaos!

  12. Gab
    #2383597, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Zipster – that clip on quantum split experiment was from What the Bleep! Do We Know. Damn fine doco about quantum matters.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2383598, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Are Australia’s First Prime Lesbian couple Kevin and Therese still together?

  14. Snoopy
    #2383599, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Which one do you want to hit on, IT?

  15. Mark from Melbourne
    #2383600, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Minorities are oppressed by wood (no, not that kind, Gunner!).

    No, really…

    Anna Wibbelman, former president of Building a Better Michigan, an organization that voices student concerns about university development, stated at a student government meeting in late March that “ minority students felt marginalized by quiet, imposing masculine paneling” found throughout the 100-year-old building…

  16. Makka
    #2383601, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    In the coming Origin series, I want to see James Maloney absolutely flattened, smashed into next year. Pulverised by Papalii or Coen Hess would be nice. Only “the grub” Josh Reynolds is a dirtier player.

  17. Gab
    #2383602, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    And that other Prime weird couple – gillard and her hairdresser salesman?

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2383604, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Which one do you want to hit on, IT?

    The fat girlish one, not the hefty one with all the money and the big hairy gorilla.

  19. Beliaik
    #2383605, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Custard

    Cheers, love Hendo…

    struth

    Ta

    Attacking TheirABC on the climate debate front is an extension of my retirement hobby – which I call ‘relaxivism’ – effectively the opposite of ‘activism’ (the very word looks Green to me these days).

    I defined relaxivism for Urban Dictionary like this; “Relaxivism is the use of reason and logic to calm a fellow citizen who has become alarmed or agitated by prophecies put forward by special interest groups. Relaxivism strives to remove hysteria and emotion from debates and to replace it with rationality and scepticism.”

    Basically I use info taken from blogs by Watts, Spencer, Nova, Ball, Curry et al and use it to smack down greenies in the letters columns of my local papers. It’s great to see all the ‘splodey-headed responses making their side look even stupider.

    Using “proper channels” to dig out admissions of failures by our redundant and obsolete taxpayer-funded broadcaster was a logical progression.

  20. .
    #2383606, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Makka
    #2383601, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:19 pm
    In the coming Origin series, I want to see James Maloney absolutely flattened, smashed into next year. Pulverised by Papalii or Coen Hess would be nice. Only “the grub” Josh Reynolds is a dirtier player.

    NSW are grubs. Not a team or way of playing I want to support.

    QUEENSLANDER!

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2383607, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    The call for a national emission intensity scheme will be hotly contested as will the removal of abortion from the NSW Crimes Act and an increased Syrian refugee intake.

    The policy battles highlight the generational evolution taking place within the party, which is deeply conservative at a parliamentary level but more socially and environmentally progressive among younger members.

    http://www.watoday.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/generational-evolution-forces-nationals-to-consider-adopting-emissions-intensity-scheme-20170518-gw7wdr.html

    Captured by lefties. World played you lefty xunts. Gamed them.

  22. .
    #2383608, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Anna Wibbelman, former president of Building a Better Michigan, an organization that voices student concerns about university development, stated at a student government meeting in late March that “ minority students felt marginalized by quiet, imposing masculine paneling” found throughout the 100-year-old building…

    Fuck me.

  23. Mark from Melbourne
    #2383610, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    The Euro Fairy (H/T Insty).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1Fq6gtbx4Q

    They are all mad.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383611, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Beliaik

    Look, your name sounds ethnic.
    Your heart however is in the right place so I am willing to overlook it.
    Please submit your previous post to Sinc so it can get a dedicated thread and the attention and commentary it rightfully deserves.
    Thank you.

  25. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383612, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I once was foolish enough to go to a government hospital with a gallstone attack.

    Came down with lotsa pain once, in Sinagpore. Out of the hotel, walking, up & down, through shops, back to the hotel, thrashed around on the bed. Lady I was supposed to have dinner with turned up, walked with me (I couldn’t stand still) while I tried to walk off the pain, came up to the room, when I jumped on the bed and started thrashing around, instead of sitting & having a cuppa, and was sweating so much it was like I was swimming in my clothes, despite the freezing aircon, she frogmarched me around to the nearest hospital.

    This is where the story diverges from an Australian experience:

    Hospital casualty (or whatever it is called) processed me in Ten seconds flat, a lady in a white coat with clipboard appeared, asked me what was my symptoms, a few seconds later she’s back with a specimen jar for me to fill, into the dunny, provided specimen, & she took the jar.

    I sat down & noticed there was no National Geographic or anything to read. Turns out the Singaporeland medical system hasn’t yet grasped the concept of “waiting”. A slim young doc appeared before I’d finished scanning the room for the magazine rack or a poster board to read, he said the “tests were back” [..at this point I really knew I wasn’t in Oz anymore..] and that he thought I may have had a kidney stone.

    A pretty nurse beckoned me through a curtain, lay me on a bed and stood there speaking to me. Doc reappeared with a syringe and said he’d give a “a few shots right now” of “pretty strong pain medication” and was that okay with me?

    Then he stated that the stone wasn’t all that big (forget how he worked that out, I may have missed a step or two of the process – the pain was hell) and that if I hadn’t passed it by the time I got home to my country, to present to an Ozzi hospital.

    Meanwhile, would I like a handful of super-duper strong pain drugs to take away with me? (Just in case it got painful again after the needles administered by the pretty nurse wore off.)

    I wouldn’t have been in the hospital for more than about 40 minutes.
    Had to pay AUD $180 for the whole deal, including the half a tobacco tin of bluddee strong euphoric pain drugs I got to keep.

    Walked back to the hotel, calmly had dinner & lots of tea, effortlessly passed the stone before bedtime, and before any more pain returned.

  26. jupes
    #2383613, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    They are all mad.

    Barking.

  27. areff
    #2383614, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Beliaik = belly ache, Stimpy

  28. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383615, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Please submit your previous post to Sinc so it can get a dedicated thread and the attention and commentary it rightfully deserves.

    +1

  29. Tailgunner
    #2383616, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm


    She’s no Miss Arizona,but Anna Wibbelman is no TrigglyPuff either.
    Shocker!

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383617, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it.

    I get those a lot.
    You are joking surely.
    Suicide?
    F$ck me.
    Dodged a bullet there.
    😁

  31. Boambee John
    #2383618, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Beliaik

    I suspect that the ABC numpty didn’t see the great big bear trap you set.

    If it had been seen, the response would have included weasel words about “vast quantities of material in the database … difficult to be certain that no relevant records exist … could arrange a more detailed search, but regret that would have to charge at (insert outrageous figure here). Please advise if you wish to proceed further.”

  32. .
    #2383619, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Gunner

    Look at her twitter. I reckon she’d be a pain in the butt. Three weeks is all you could handle. Poor dear has every “right” pic to have. Tacos! Tough mudder!

    I know people like this and they make me wanna puke.

  33. Tintarella di Luna
    #2383620, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Beliaik

    A joy to see such fine work, God’s work methinks.

  34. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383621, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Beliaik = belly ache, Stimpy

    Goddamned degeneration of the English language that is.
    Sounds like a heathen island God worshipped in heathen rituals on a heathen island by naked heathen island girls in unspeakably heathen rituals featuring heathens. .
    I would tell him to be ashamed of himself if his post wasn’t so damn good.
    The cheeky b$stard.
    😁

  35. Boambee John
    #2383622, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    charge at (insert outrageous figure here) per hour.

  37. Tailgunner
    #2383624, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    /pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever
    #SethRich died after leaving Joe Capone’s bar in an unusual state.
    Days before Seth’s death Capone was in a private room at the White House.
    4:50 AM – 18 May 2017

    Part 2.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383625, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Anna Wibbelman, former president of Building a Better Michigan, an organization that voices student concerns about university development, stated at a student government meeting in late March that “ minority students felt marginalized by quiet, imposing masculine paneling” found throughout the 100-year-old building…

    Somebody tell me why Gen Snowflake should have any fvcking credibility at all. Pathetic.

  39. MsDolittle
    #2383626, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Only Doc could do it. Within 10 minutes of Dr Howard Brady starting his climate change talk tonight, he was telling Doc, “Sir, shut up! You don’t know what you’re talking about!” Snork! Even I was wishing Doc would cease and desist from asserting that Dr Brady had made a “slip of the tongue”. Doc was right; sea levels are not rising at 13 – 15 cm per year, but by century. Speaker’s slip of the tongue and Doc was not letting go. There was the token young hairy activist in the back row who kept banging on about something called “conthensis” blah blah. In fact, Dr Brady gave an extremely interesting talk and showed great breadth and depth of knowledge, particularly responding to audience questions. Everybody should buy Mirror and Mazes – A guide through the climate change debate. And I met Min, which for me, was the highlight – another kindred spirit and just around the corner. Beauty!

  40. MsDolittle
    #2383627, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Look, your name sounds ethnic.

    Beliaiks ringing out. Yep.

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383628, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Also Beliaik please send a copy to JoNova.
    They will be very interested indeed.
    Maybe Bolta and Tim “Stimpy Slanderer” Blair too.
    The joy must be shared.
    It’s all about “raising awareness”.
    😁

  42. Crossie
    #2383630, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    I’m watching Paul Murray and now see why Fiona Scott lost at the last election to a Labor chick. She’s more left than Labor and loves Morrison’s budget which of course she would as she backed Mal in the spill. Wyatt Roy and Fiona repaid Abbott for campaigning for them by stabbing him in the back.

    But there she is large as life, being deferred to for her opinion on politics. A one term MP should be left to fade into obscurity from whence she came.

  43. Nick
    #2383632, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Doc the troublemaker lol.

  44. DrBeauGan
    #2383633, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    It’s all about “raising awareness”.

    Usually this means exporting your neuroses, but in this case it’s legitimate.

  45. Beliaik
    #2383635, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Stimpy

    Will submit to Sinc and also try and spread the joy elsewhere…

    Haha, “… naked heathen island girls in unspeakably heathen rituals …”

    Funnily enough, (or not!), Mrs Beliaik’s recent hip surgery fell apart last week. The specialist (a lively-looking lass) kept throwing admiring glances my way as she surveyed the damage. Couldn’t work out why… Perhaps she was picking up on the heathen rituals, too?!

  46. Crossie
    #2383636, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    And now Fiona Scott agrees with Clementine Ford, the shift to the far left is now complete.

  47. Infidel Tiger
    #2383637, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Why Murray has Fiona Scott on his show is one of life’s great mysteries.

    She’s no looker, she’s dumb and more to the point she is completely irrelevant. She will never hold office again and she only briefly held office because the ALP were as popular as a honeymoon in a Turkish prison.

    He may as well have his underwear salesman on.

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383638, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Perhaps she was picking up on the heathen rituals, too?!

    Just send everything quickly like I asked before the viagra gives you a heart attack.
    And go easy on your Mrs’s hips you animal.

    😁

  49. m0nty
    #2383639, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    a constitutional law professor’s opinion about Trump being “impeached”

    … is irrelevant because impeachment is a political act, not really a legal one. If the GOP rank and file think that things are so bad electorally that they will get wiped out with Trump in the Oval Office, they will remove him. The analysis doesn’t have to be more complex than that.

  50. Makka
    #2383640, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Yuuuuuge weather event’ heads south after dumping double the month’s rain in one day in parts of Queensland”

    It going to rain in Qld and then it will rain further south. It’s a yuuuuge event apparently.

  51. The Beer Whisperer
    #2383641, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    And not beer flavoured water, mind! 😃

    What, there’s another kind? Since when? And why wasn’t I told?

  52. cohenite
    #2383642, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Beliaik

    #2383605, posted on May 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Do you want your account of the abc FOI request sent to Malcolm Roberts; he is looking for evidence of abc bias. I would also like to have it put up at The Climate Sceptics.

  53. m0nty
    #2383643, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    For those asking, I had a long afternoon nap while the oxycodone wore off, and am feeling much better. What a day, though.

  54. The Beer Whisperer
    #2383644, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Muttley admits it’s all political. Dammit, man, just step on that rake! Why the hesitation all of a sudden??

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383645, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    I sat down & noticed there was no National Geographic or anything to read. Turns out the Singaporeland medical system hasn’t yet grasped the concept of “waiting”. A slim young doc appeared before I’d finished scanning the room for the magazine rack or a poster board to read, he said the “tests were back” [..at this point I really knew I wasn’t in Oz anymore..] and that he thought I may have had a kidney stone.

    Mmmmmyaas – it’s not as though hospitals in Singaporeland have too many overdosing junkies to deal with?

  57. Crossie
    #2383647, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    ‘Yuuuuuge weather event’ heads south after dumping double the month’s rain in one day in parts of Queensland”

    It going to rain in Qld and then it will rain further south. It’s a yuuuuge event apparently.

    The forecasters these days are behaving like journalists covering Trump hoping that this time it’s the apocalypse.

  58. Mark A
    #2383649, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2383641, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    And not beer flavoured water, mind! 😃

    What, there’s another kind? Since when? And why wasn’t I told?

    Read it a few years ago, that one beneficial result of drinking copious amount of beer is that you’re less likely to suffer from kidney stones.

    What that ‘copious amount’ in a number of cans or bottles meant, was never made clear.
    Used to brew my own beer, but since I spend such a lot of time in parts of Europe where good beer is cheap, I couldn’t be bothered.

  59. struth
    #2383650, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I am actually in Adelaide at the moment dealing with life or death situation in Flinders Hospital of my father.
    Good people and great doctors trying hard but fighting obvious problems created by the socialist system they operate in.
    The Flinders isn’t what it used to be.

  60. .
    #2383651, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    m0nty
    #2383639, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm
    a constitutional law professor’s opinion about Trump being “impeached”

    … is irrelevant because impeachment is a political act, not really a legal one. If the GOP rank and file think that things are so bad electorally that they will get wiped out with Trump in the Oval Office, they will remove him. The analysis doesn’t have to be more complex than that.

    LOL montell – the Congress isn’t constructed by the constitution, but by politics. LOL indeed. The Chief Justice presides over proceedings when the POTUS is put on trial at the Senate.

  61. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383652, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Appeal against $25m payout to mining magnate’s secret daughter
    Tim Clarke, PerthNow
    May 18, 2017 12:15pm

    LAWYERS for the estate of late mining magnate Michael Wright – who are appealing against the record $25m payout handed to his secret daughter Olivia Mead – have said again that the teenager’s extraordinary ‘wishlist’ revealed in court was “not grounded in reality”.

    It is almost two years year since the sensational multi-million dollar award to the PR student, who revealed herself during her courtroom battle with her half-sisters for a larger slice of her father’s massive fortune.

    The appeal against the momentous award of $25 million to the teenager was being heard in the WA Court of Appeal today, with the legal team for the executor of the estimated billion dollar Wright estate claiming that the award was too much, and had no legal basis.

    And in arguments with the three-judge appeal panel hearing the appeal, Jane Needham SC pointed to the list of items Ms Mead told the court she might require in her lifetime – which included a crystal studded grand piano, the most expensive bass guitar in the world, and 300 pairs of shoes a year for life.

    The Wrights are saying that the $3m that was left for Ms Mead in the will was enough to provide for a $1m house and an income for life.

    Ms Mead has already been given $3m from the will – but is battling to retain the rest of the fortune granted by Master Craig Sanderson – which is currently held in trust.

    Justice Michael Buss, president of the Court Appeal said in court today, that the list used during the trial was “just silly”.

    Speaking of Gen snowflake? THREE HUNDRED pairs of shoes a year for life? Imelda Marcos never had so many shoes, did she?

  62. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383653, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Good luck and best wishes Struth and family.

  63. Infidel Tiger
    #2383654, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    For those asking, I had a long afternoon nap while the oxycodone wore off, and am feeling much better. What a day, though.

    I read a story today about the opiate Armageddon destroying The American heartland. It’s very depressing.

    Stick to donuts Monster. Please.

  64. Fat Tony
    #2383655, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Struth – good luck mate, and hang in there

  65. Beliaik
    #2383656, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Cohenite

    Nah, but thanks – this FOI cost nothing. But as Boambee John noted, they could’ve manufactured some costs and I expected them to. I’ve previously fished for facts using FOI in other departments and they didn’t miss me. Still cheaper than many other forms of fishing.

    Thanks for the reminder about The Climate Sceptics – I haven’t been to their site in ages. If they will post it, I’d be most appreciative.

    struth

    All the best.

  66. Empire
    #2383657, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Beliaik

    Love your work.

    A few recent ring-ins could learn from your example.

  67. Fat Tony
    #2383658, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    Imelda Marcos never had so many shoes, did she?

    6000 pairs, if I remember correctly

  68. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383659, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    which included a crystal studded grand piano, the most expensive bass guitar in the world, and 300 pairs of shoes a year for life.

    This chick is awesome.
    Just awesome.
    It is so unbelievably obviously ridiculous and she actually won?
    Just imagine the faces of the “real” daughters?
    I love it.

  69. struth
    #2383660, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    It won’t get anywhere near impeachment.
    Look at the actual evidence.
    What actually is known?
    SFA.
    I would consider a President could be brought to impeachment by left wing coruption as the swamp is deep and wide.
    But what could the swamp stand to lose?
    Are they that bright?
    What will come out?
    So far, from what I can see, Trump is about to have some fun.

  70. egg_
    #2383662, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Lateline: Emma Alberici speaks to author and academic Jonathan Taplin about his latest book ‘Move Fast and Break Things’, which explores how Facebook, Google and other companies are changing modern culture.

    The promo: advertisers are sucking the revenue out of teh intarwebs.
    Duh?

  71. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383663, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    which included a crystal studded grand piano, the most expensive bass guitar in the world, and 300 pairs of shoes a year for life.

    The original statement of claim was a 2.5 million dollar house, with all mod cons and luxury furniture.

  72. JC
    #2383664, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    So far, from what I can see, Trump is about to have some fun.

    Sturh. don’t be so easy going, the appointment of a special council could lead anywhere. None of it good.

  73. dover_beach
    #2383665, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    “Why should the gay and lesbian community be merely ‘tolerated’ when the heterosexual community takes for granted ‘acceptance’ and recognition of their sexual preference as ‘the norm’?”

    It’s very instructive that Wong believes that sexual intercourse is only a preference; that it has little or nothing to do with the natural inclination of the species, given its mode of reproduction. And as DrBeauGan noted earlier, it’s news to all of us that we constitute a community to the exclusion of all other inclinations, etc.

  74. Infidel Tiger
    #2383667, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Special Prosecutor will take years to finish investigation.

    If Trump doesn’t get stuck into policy quick smart, he’s over.

    Pass those tax cuts and build the wall, dickhead. Quit goofing off.

  75. dover_beach
    #2383668, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I read a story today about the opiate Armageddon destroying The American heartland. It’s very depressing.

    This one?

  76. Leo G
    #2383669, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    What will come out?

    That the MSM belief President Trump is Putin’s Manchurian candidate is a manifestation of Hillary deprivation syndrome?

  77. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383670, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    The original statement of claim was a 2.5 million dollar house,

    included a 2.5 million dollar house…

  79. MsDolittle
    #2383672, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Cluster headaches are another. I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it. Normal, otherwise perfectly functional people with families and jobs and everything to live for.

    Botox for migraine (same continuum as cluster headaches), Medicare item if PBS criteria are met. Come on down/do a Skype consult (bulkbilled) to find out if you qualify. If you quote “Dolittle” you will get mates rates ie +10%. JOKE! Seriously though, often women, often high achievers, seriously debilitating. +70% success rate. They can get their life back, go back to work, long suffering husbands get back in the good books, kids reintroduced to mum. There will be fairly local providers for sure. I’m happy to help with that as it is such a successful treatment for many people – worth a go at least.

  80. m0nty
    #2383674, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    LOL montell – the Congress isn’t constructed by the constitution, but by politics. LOL indeed. The Chief Justice presides over proceedings when the POTUS is put on trial at the Senate.

    And who has the deciding votes, Dot? Not the CJ.

  81. Infidel Tiger
    #2383675, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Ailes dead.

    No way.

    Get a food taster Donald.

    P.s so is Fox. They are tanking.

  82. Mark A
    #2383676, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Fisky
    #2383671, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:41 pm
    Ailes dead.

    No offence Fisky but aren’t you bit morbid?
    You keep bringing us death notices.

  83. Fisky
    #2383677, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Statement from Elizabeth Ailes:

    I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…

  84. struth
    #2383678, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Thanks guys.
    Typical heart disease for dad.
    He is a battler.
    He had his first heart attack at 41 and died for two minutes after a polio and rheumatic fever childhood.
    Triple heart bypass a few years later and a record number of stents (16) and now in his mid seventies he has fought this shit that is maybe getting him this time.
    Who knows.
    He has a mind set that won’t allow him to let it beat him and doctors cannot believe he lasted this long or the pain he can seem to deal with.
    Today I found out they have located the mostly hereditary gene and have drugs to keep this gene under control.
    I’ll be getting a blood test for lipoprotein (a)soon.
    The cardiologist said dad’s was four times the average and if they knew it when he was younger the preventative maintenance would have meant most likely none of it would have happened.

  85. Fisky
    #2383679, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Murdoch will be next. I predict his death within months. Maybe sooner. This is the globalists taking out the resistance and preparing the road for impeachment.

  86. m0nty
    #2383680, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Ailes dead.

    Good. He had zero redeeming features.

  87. Infidel Tiger
    #2383681, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Dover:

    https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/may/17/drugs-opiod-addiction-epidemic-portsmouth-ohio

    It’s The Guardian but it’s good.

    The gutting of manufacturing and industry is a humanitarian crisis.

  88. Fisky
    #2383682, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    The globalists want to neutralise Fox so that any anti-impeachment resistance is confined to fringe media. Also, it will help with the 2020 election.

  89. JC
    #2383683, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Good. He had zero redeeming features.

    Counted yours?

  90. Infidel Tiger
    #2383684, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Monty, you almost died today. Show some decorum.

  92. Leigh Lowe
    #2383686, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2383654, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm
    For those asking, I had a long afternoon nap while the oxycodone wore off, and am feeling much better. What a day, though.

    I read a story today about the opiate Armageddon destroying The American heartland. It’s very depressing.

    They are quite happy to administer opiate pain-dullers … to a point.
    Probably told this one before …
    In hospital after surgery hooked up to one of those self-administering morphine pumps.
    Next morning a young Asian nurse comes in to do the obs …
    Nurse “Ah, Mr Lowe, you only had 3 shots of morphine during the night”.
    Me “Yeah, I’m saving it to take home.”
    Nurse “Ah, well… um … look … gee … someone will discuss pain management with you before discharge”
    Poor young bloke.
    I suspect it wasn’t the first time he had been confronted with someone wanting access to a big bottle of morphine.

  93. JC
    #2383687, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Monty, you almost died today. Show some decorum.

    He had zero redeeming features.

  94. Infidel Tiger
    #2383688, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    The globalists want to neutralise Fox so that any anti-impeachment resistance is confined to fringe media. Also, it will help with the 2020 election.

    Rupert is a globalist and almost certainly illuminati confirmed.

    Fox has been pushing an open borders, big government agenda since its inception. They cover it with a bit of poisonous red meat every now and again.

  95. .
    #2383689, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    It’s all about politics monty, but then you ignore the necessary 67 Senators to vote Trump guilty with Roberts deciding on procedural matters and legal experts of the opinion that he did not break the law.

  96. Infidel Tiger
    #2383690, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Dot, you ignore the fact that the GOP and Dems both hate Trump.

    I reckon 67 votes could be found tomorrow.

  97. .
    #2383691, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Please stop Fisk. It is funny but some people actually believe this shit.

  98. m0nty
    #2383692, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    It’s all about politics monty, but then you ignore the necessary 67 Senators to vote Trump guilty with Roberts deciding on procedural matters and legal experts of the opinion that he did not break the law.

    What are you on about Dot? I am referring specifically to the 67 politicians, who vote politically because they are politicians.

    Try making some sense.

  99. .
    #2383693, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2383690, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm
    Dot, you ignore the fact that the GOP and Dems both hate Trump.

    I reckon 67 votes could be found tomorrow.

    Sadly you might be correct and not taking the piss either.

  100. Mark A
    #2383695, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2383688, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    The globalists want to neutralise Fox so that any anti-impeachment resistance is confined to fringe media. Also, it will help with the 2020 election.

    Rupert is a globalist and almost certainly illuminati confirmed.

    Fox has been pushing an open borders, big government agenda since its inception. They cover it with a bit of poisonous red meat every now and again.

    You are right, just follow the local mouthpieces like Bolt.

  101. Leigh Lowe
    #2383696, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    JC
    #2383683, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm
    Good. He had zero redeeming features.

    Counted yours?
    ….
    Infidel Tiger
    #2383684, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:49 pm
    Monty, you almost died today. Show some decorum.

    m0nty
    #2383685, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:49 pm
    Counted yours?

    Every day.

    Take long?

  102. .
    #2383697, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    I am referring specifically to the 67 politicians, who vote politically because they are politicians.

    You know what, you’ve actually outlined another reason why they wouldn’t convict him.

  103. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383699, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Mmmmmyaas – it’s not as though hospitals in Singaporeland have too many overdosing junkies to deal with?

    Mmmmmmyaas – in Singapore hospitals only deal with medical & health stuff. Police work is left to the police.

  104. .
    #2383700, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    What about paralytic alcoholics, Steve?

  105. Fisky
    #2383701, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Bolt will probably be poloniumed by Sunday. Murdoch will be the next to go. This is about the globalists saying, ok, enough’s enough, you’ve had your fun, deplorables. But the show’s over. No more pretend resistance anymore. From now on it’s wall-to-wall Leftism, every single network pushing the exact same agenda, 1 million Muslim illegals invading your country every year, zero carbon emissions except for the elite. It’s a complete takeover.

  106. struth
    #2383702, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    JC, I believe they can’t get Trump without shooting themselves in the foot and then can’t even be sure os success.
    The plain, hugely unfathomable fact here is there is nothing Trump has done wrong.
    I am not being naive although I admit it reads that way.
    The moment of truth for the left as their echo chamber of hysteria has a wall removed and the light shone on them in the process.

  107. Leigh Lowe
    #2383704, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2383690, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm
    Dot, you ignore the fact that the GOP and Dems both hate Trump.

    I reckon 67 votes could be found tomorrow.

    I doubt it.
    2 or 3 Dems “crossed the floor” to support Gorsuch when he was going to be affirmed on a GOP show of hands anyway.
    Two things :-
    (1) They have one eye on disgruntled electorates who voted for Trump; and
    (2) Don’t underestimate the momentus precedent it would be to impeach a President on little more than an MSM lynch mob. Politicians love a legacy but they will baulk at being among the only Senators in the history of the Republic to knock off a sitting President.

  108. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383705, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    All the best for you Dad Struth. Hang in there.

  109. Empire
    #2383707, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Ruprecht threw Roger under the bus. I think he’s sweet with the bad guys.

  110. m0nty
    #2383708, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    You know what, you’ve actually outlined another reason why they wouldn’t convict him.

    This has got a long, long, loooong way to run. The first half of the Watergate timeline has only taken four months, which is about triple the speed, but once the special prosecutor shows up (plus the committees get seriously cracking) I expect things will slow down a bit, since they work at a different pace. Trump is going to do the GOP slowly, Keating style.

    It might actually be better for the Democrats if they don’t impeach, because that would cause an electoral rout in 2018. Given the skewed incentives for all of those Republicans in gerrymandered safe seats, impeachment is still unlikely unless and until the Democrats take back the House, in fact. As long as 35% of the public is right behind Trump all the way down into the abyss, he’s going to keep quacking in the Oval Office as the lamest of lame ducks.

  111. Baldrick
    #2383709, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Donuts and kidney stones. There is a link:

    Nutrition and Supplements-
    Reduce or eliminate trans fatty acids, found in such commercially-baked goods as cookies, crackers, cakes, French fries, onion rings, donuts, processed foods, and margarine.

  112. johanna
    #2383710, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Well done, Beliaik.

    Don’t hold out too much hope with complaining to the ACMA, though.

    I once complained to the TV station, and then to the ACMA, about the loathsome televangelist Benny Hinn. The little creep was pretending to cure cancer and diabetes onstage and soliciting donations on the strength of it, in prepaid presentations on commercial TV.

    The TV station fobbed me off because it was a prepaid presentation, which was ridiculous, but I guess they knew that nothing would be done about their tacky little revenue stream. They were right, of course.

    The ACMA, after three months, sent me a three page letter which I have kept to remind me of just how indecipherable bureaucratic prose can be. As someone who was a practising bureaucrat for some years, I am probably more experienced in deciphering it than Joe or Jan Public. But I could not, and still cannot, understand what it means. It is simply bewildering, and utterly opaque. Except, of course, that the bottom line is that Benny dun nuffink wrong, so go away.

    I can understand why the TV station defended their revenue stream. But why the ACMA regard a slimeball who does fake cures and solicits money on the strength of it, in the name of Christianity, as not in breach of something or other is a mystery. Remember, they sent Alan Jones to re-education camp forwhat he said in a couple of minutes on radio. Yet, Hinn has been doing his utterly fraudulent act on TV for years.

    I wish you luck, but don’t get your hopes up!

    Are you aware of the excellent work of Marc Hendrickx? He has been on their case for years about climate issues, among other things. Might be worth getting in touch.

  113. Fisky
    #2383711, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Alex Jones will probably have 50 million subscribers by next year. That’s where this is going (if they don’t take him out too!)

  114. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383712, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Donuts and kidney stones. There is a link:

    Apparently there’s a Kidney Stone & Gout link.
    You’re either one or the other. If you get kidney stones you don’t get gout & vice versa.

    I know this is true, coz I read it on the internet.

  115. .
    #2383713, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    It might actually be better for the Democrats if they don’t impeach, because that would cause an electoral rout in 2018.

    monty you are talking up your own book. Now you see a greater benefit in not doing so, you think it is a bad idea.

  116. m0nty
    #2383714, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Bolt will probably be poloniumed by Sunday. Murdoch will be the next to go. This is about the globalists saying, ok, enough’s enough, you’ve had your fun, deplorables. But the show’s over. No more pretend resistance anymore. From now on it’s wall-to-wall Leftism, every single network pushing the exact same agenda, 1 million Muslim illegals invading your country every year, zero carbon emissions except for the elite. It’s a complete takeover.

    Enh, I prefer it when Ace does maudlin. Your heart isn’t in it, Fisky.

  117. Infidel Tiger
    #2383715, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Monty are smoking Oxy?

  118. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383716, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Nutrition and Supplements-
    Reduce or eliminate trans fatty acids, found in such commercially-baked goods as cookies, crackers, cakes, French fries, onion rings, donuts, processed foods, and margarine.

    monty will go into withdrawal, I’m telling you…

  119. Infidel Tiger
    #2383717, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Does anyone use Alex Jones’ supplements?

    Will they protect against polonium?

  120. m0nty
    #2383718, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Apparently there’s a Kidney Stone & Gout link.
    You’re either one or the other. If you get kidney stones you don’t get gout & vice versa.

    I know this is true, coz I read it on the internet.

    Nup, I have had both. They can be linked, something about uric arid. Or so the doc said.

  121. Fisky
    #2383719, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Polonium, sudden heart attacks, cars that suddenly veer into trees, fatal “muggings” leaving the wallet and money untouched…It’s all coming together!

  122. m0nty
    #2383720, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    monty you are talking up your own book. Now you see a greater benefit in not doing so, you think it is a bad idea.

    Either Trump gets impeached or the Democrats ride a wave in 2018 to retake the House, or close enough to make it even more impossible for Ryan to get anything of lasting significance through. Either way the right is stuffed. Good times!

    Funny how it often happens that when one side wins everything, they immediately start losing it all and it’s a shitshow on the way down.

  123. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2383721, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Nup, I have had both. They can be linked, something about uric arid. Or so the doc said.

    You mean something on the internet could be wrong?
    Handy to know.

    Wonder if anything else on the internet is not true?

  124. zyconoclast
    #2383722, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Dover & Infidel

    What the hell is wrong with those people?

  125. struth
    #2383723, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Thanks SATP.

    It’s nice to turn off for a bit and dribble shit about politics after visiting hours.

  126. Fat Tony
    #2383724, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    monty
    Nup, I have had both. They can be linked, something about uric arid. Or so the doc said.

    I have had 3 different types of kidney stones. The uric acid ones break up quite easily – basically a collection of crystals. These are the ones that are similar to gout.

    I have had the calcium based ones – round & smooth – bit like a pearl, but wasn’t.

    And my first one was triangular – 5 mm x 7 mm x 2 – 3 mm thick. It was hard like a piece of basalt off the road. And didn’t it hurt going through my system.

    So not all kidney stones are linked to gout.

  127. Fat Tony
    #2383725, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Fisky
    #2383719, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Polonium, sudden heart attacks, cars that suddenly veer into trees, fatal “muggings” leaving the wallet and money untouched…It’s all coming together!

    Remember what Shrillary said – something about them all hanging if Trump got in.

    Things are going to get nasty. Money & power at stake here.

  128. egg_
    #2383726, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Lateline: Emma Alberici speaks to author and academic Jonathan Taplin about his latest book ‘’Move Fast and Break Things Wind’?

  129. Infidel Tiger
    #2383727, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Dover & Infidel

    What the hell is wrong with those people?

    Post industrial despair and depravity.

    Take away mans self worth and we become debased creatures who need to medicate away the pain.

  130. m0nty
    #2383728, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Good to know, Tony. Sounds like mine might have been a uric acid one.

  131. Rev. Archibald
    #2383729, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    So they removed a Monty from the kidney stone?
    Is the stone OK?

  132. Oh come on
    #2383730, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Oh, m0nty, you’re such a jolly japester. You’ve been singing the same damn tune since the start of the GOP primaries.Yet somehow Trump keeps coming up apples. You may wish to go away and reflect on the implications of this. Given that reality has fairly consistently mugged your prognostications of doom and gloom for the right, you ought to consider maybe dialing down the smugness a few notches for starters.

  133. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383731, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Does anyone use Alex Jones’ supplements?

    No, but the Bill Hicks ones are awesome.

  135. Motelier
    #2383733, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Struth,

    Best of to you and you family.

    Pity it is happening in SA, however if the lights go out at the wrong time it is not an act of god.

  136. Fat Tony
    #2383734, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    monty did you actually get to see the stone?

  137. struth
    #2383736, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Thanks motelier .
    Long pants and a coat on.
    Love the cold weather.

  138. JC
    #2383737, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Good luck with it all, Struth.

  139. Oh come on
    #2383738, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Back in my hotel room, I began to feel numbness in my face, hands, and feet. I began trembling and vomiting. My heart was racing dangerously. I spent the night in a Reykjavik hospital.

    A hospital test confirmed that I had been poisoned —

    Ritalin mixed with MDMA (Ecstasy).

    Poisoned?? Sounds more like the start of a good night out! People pay serious money for that kind of poisoning hehe

  140. MsDolittle
    #2383739, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I spent the night in a Reykjavik hospital.

    Speedy Singaporean-like hospital service? I wonder.

  141. Oh come on
    #2383740, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Anyway, something doesn’t sound quite right here. Ritalin and MDMA are both sought after substances with teh kids. Why waste them poison someone with stuff they might find pleasurable when you could poison them with stuff that makes them profoundly uncomfortable or sick?

  142. m0nty
    #2383741, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    No Tony. I didn’t realise it was coming out at the time, it didn’t hurt that much. The pain afterwards was worse, had to have a re-up on the drugs.

  143. MsDolittle
    #2383742, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Long pants and a coat on.

    Must be out having a lung buster! Gutsy play indeed. Seriously, good luck, eh.

  145. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383745, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    So they removed a Monty from the kidney stone?
    Is the stone OK?

    Snork, snork…

    Winston Churchill’s son, Randolph, was not a particularly likeable character. He had a tumor removed, which was later found to be benign.

    It was remarked that “They found the only part of Randolph, which was NOT malignant, and removed it.”

  146. Fat Tony
    #2383746, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    monty – that’s a bit different to my experiences – after any stone passed out, the pain went away.
    Are you sure it’s gone?
    They’re cunning little buggers – they can move around in your kidney a bit.

    The time the surgeon missed my 9 mm stone – I had severe pain after the operation, requiring a dose of drugs to kill it. Then 2 days later, I was back in the emergency ward cos the stone was still there.

    Just be on the lookout for a recurrence – there may have been more than one.

  147. The Beer Whisperer
    #2383748, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it.

    How could you kill yourself when you’re in that much pain? Surely functioning at all would be impossible.

  148. Fat Tony
    #2383749, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Good night all – off to bed.

  149. m0nty
    #2383751, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Yes Tony, no after effects. I guess the pain on the way out was just delayed, possibly because I had taken a previous dose of oxycodone which was still circulating.

    Rest assured I will be straight back to the hospital if I wake up with that sort of pain again.

  150. Infidel Tiger
    #2383753, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!

    STFU.

    He really is a cockhead.

  151. m0nty
    #2383754, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Dafna Linzer‏ @DafnaLinzer
    Interesting timing. The Vice President filed FEC paperwork yesterday for his own PAC:
    http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/pence-creates-pac-ahead-2018-2020-elections-n761436

  152. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2383755, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:17 am

    How could you kill yourself when you’re in that much pain? Surely functioning at all would be impossible.

    If you are suffering a migraine, that needs pethidine to relieve it, but the nearest facility is fifty kilometers away, and you are looking at an unlocked firearms cabinet, the thought does cross your mind.

  153. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383756, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Ritalin mixed with MDMA

    Good times.
    Junkiewatch.

    They were trying to give him a scare and/or a heart attack.

  154. Mark A
    #2383757, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

    m0nty
    #2383754, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Dafna Linzer‏ @DafnaLinzer
    Interesting timing. The Vice President filed FEC paperwork yesterday for his own PAC:
    http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/pence-creates-pac-ahead-2018-2020-elections-n761436

    Sniff no treason where none exists laddy.
    You still must be suffering from the after effects.

  155. johanna
    #2383759, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:31 am

    “Poisoned” is a bit rich.

    Sounds like someone was trying to give a person unused to mind-altering substances a fright.

    Many people would have regarded it as a delightful gift.

  156. Old School Conservative
    #2383762, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #2383264, posted on May 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm
    And, if it has only gone on for one tax year, Cranston Jnr must be incredibly fucking stupid to think he wouldn’t come unstuck about July-August when the big reconciliation is done. Cranston Snr must have told him how the system works.

    Cranston Snr must also be (at the very least) stupid. His son partners up in a business start up and is suddenly swamped by mega wealth.
    Nothing untoward here at all.

  157. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2383764, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:56 am

    The combination of both drugs if you have never had them before, and if the ecstasy was pure could be very overwhelming and stressful indeed.
    He could easily have had a heart attack.

  158. Old School Conservative
    #2383765, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    m0nty
    #2383680, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm
    Ailes dead.
    Good. He had zero redeeming features.

    What, no champagne to celebrate with m0nty?
    After news of your hospitalisation was dumped on this thread, many of your ideological opponents sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery.
    One of the comments included a note how readers of centre-right blog were concerned about you, despite you being a leftist troll.
    Lots of good humour exhibited and genuine relief when you report an improvement.

    You get better and then cheer the death of one of your opponents.

    Stay classy mate.

  159. johanna
    #2383767, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Cranston Snr must also be (at the very least) stupid. His son partners up in a business start up and is suddenly swamped by mega wealth.
    Nothing untoward here at all.

    Nup. Why would a senior ATO officer be the slightest bit concerned about that? Why, the ATO is positively in favour of unexplained wealth! /sarc

    It’s a fascinating story. And, it seems that for once the bad guys got caught without any leaks or heads-ups to the culprits. Amazing. This team should be kept together.

  160. johanna
    #2383768, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Yup, I am revising my opinion towards the idea that Monty should have died in agony.

    What is it with lefties and their gloating over the death of their opponents? I remember when Dr Bob Carter died, the same sorts of horrid comments were made. While Bob was a vigorous opponent of climate change crap, he was invariably polite, and in person was a kind and gentle chap. Yet, they danced on his grave.

    Sickos.

  161. Zyconoclast
    #2383769, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:14 am

    The Drum.
    Just saw the Moslem woman sitting next to the homosexual from Buzzfeed.
    She was working out how many of her cousins it would take to toss him from the top of s building.
    He was the effeminate type, so probably would only need two of them.

  162. Mitch M.
    #2383770, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    How could you kill yourself when you’re in that much pain? Surely functioning at all would be impossible.

    I have headaches that leave me curled up in the bed. They come and go but I’ve never found a pattern. A gun at the ready would compel some people to pop themselves otherwise it would be very difficult. Kidney stones: two attacks. I did a very stupid thing on the second attack, I drove myself to the hospital. Every bump was agony and I was passing blood for nearly a week so they wouldn’t let me out. High oxalate and vitamin C can bring on kidney stones.

    https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/kidney-stones-oxalate-controlled-diet

  163. max
    #2383771, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Every picture of Trump I’ve seen recently he looks like shit.

    He should lose some weight. His skin is terrible. He’s a heart attack waiting to happen.

  164. johanna
    #2383772, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:00 am

    “max” has been looking at his pictures of Ted Kennedy again.

  165. classical_hero
    #2383773, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Why does anyone expect monster to have any class?

  166. classical_hero
    #2383774, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:28 am

    see, you’re insane. Just because someone is not talking about things you’re talking about doesn’t mean they are against you. Even having some jokes is what you’re against. You act like a lefty in othering people.

  167. classical_hero
    #2383775, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:29 am

    srr, not see.

  168. Top Ender
    #2383779, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Ark B scam designed to attract annoying people. Spaceship leaving Tasmania in five years.

    In a bid to boost its population, Tasmania will launch an innovative strategy to persuade repeat visitors to stay for good.

    Next Thursday’s Tasmanian budget will fund a migration recruitment campaign, using social media and marketing, to target the 68 per cent of visitors that surveys show to be repeat sojourners on the island.

    The state government wants to boost the population from 520,000 to 650,000 by 2050 and has been told that targeting repeat visitors is far more effective than a general pitch for migrants.

    Tourism Tasmania’s visitor survey suggest these returnees — 816,397 last year — are the kind of skilled, cashed-up migrants the state needs. More than 85 per cent of the mainlanders who visit each year are skilled, semi-skilled, professional, associate professional or business owners or managers.

    Luring just a fraction of them to settle could be a big economic fillip to a small island economy held back by slow population growth and skills shortages in medicine, trades and hospitality.

    Treasurer Peter Gutwein confirmed the measure would be funded in the budget, saying it made sense to target those who already thought highly of Tasmania and might need less of a nudge to move there.

    “We will be providing information on the range of skills we need in our growing economy, and the significant benefits of living in Tasmania, such as the lower cost of living, housing, transport and lifestyle; not to mention the most beautiful scenery in the country,” he said.

    Tasmania has shortages of occupational therapists, audiologists, sheet-metal workers, panelbeaters, vehicle painters, bricklayers, painters, plasterers, cabinet-makers, locksmiths, roof tilers, stone­masons, glaziers, tilers, telecommunications workers, bakers, pastrycooks, arbor­ists and hairdressers.

    Tasmania’s population is grow­ing at 0.5 per cent a year and ageing faster than the nation as a whole. In 2016-17, the state gained only 42 more interstate migrants than it lost, following a net loss of 528 in 2014-15.

  170. Tom
    #2383782, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:21 am

    When he posted Emmanuel Macron et L’Avenir de la France (Emmanuel Macron and the Future of France) yesterday, areff alerted me to the existence of America’s Bill Leak, Sean Delonas, who, for 23 years, was hidden in plain sight as the Page Six cartoonist for the New York Post. He’s now drawing for the Cagle Cartoons syndicate and I’ll post his work in my regular early morning search for the funniest and most biting images.

  171. Tom
    #2383784, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:27 am

    Sean Delonas bam, bam, bam. As I said, he’s America’s Bill Leak — a great artist who happens to be a cartoonist.

  174. srr
    #2383790, posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:52 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 4h4 hours ago

    Liberals think this is empowering and good.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/865237077809655809

  175. Gary
    #2383791, posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:53 am

    Struth

    Iv gone through something similar recently. If you need to go for a drink or just chat, request my Email from the admins.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *