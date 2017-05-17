Liberty Quote
Write for Catallaxy Files? That’s two chardonnay away from the Pickering Post.— Mike Stuchbery
-
Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
1,425 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
Obama and the Russians:
https://www.facebook.com/usafortoday/videos/702859576572249/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED
#1 son. Every three years, regular as clockwork, March to May. He’s got them now. Talk about the Walking Dead. Only known, clinically established relief is from shrooms**.
Try explaining that if you were unemployed, on the dole, and subject to random drug testing.
——————————-
** – Unfortunately weather this year has not been conducive to propagation in our neck of the woods.
I’ve seen bushfires “monitored” by the professionals, before being extinguished – over the weekend – at appropriate penalty rates..
Beliaik, I salute you.
Magnificent opening parry.
Beliaik I’ve just emailed Hendo and referenced your original post.
Look out for the next media watchdog blog, you might get a mention.
So the editors just identify specialists to write the entries in all fields that are included. Who decides which entries are to be included? Is it broken down into disciplines?
That’s the process. It was Maritimea, which still sells well around the world apparently. US company.
Dunno who decides what entries should be included. I remember seeing the list and commenting that X and Y were missing from the military history bits – promptly got asked to write them.
There were areas such as environment of the oceans, flora and fauna, merchant shipping, law of the sea, warfare at sea – stuff like that.
I should have added there is a lot of piece work like that in the writing bizness.
I know several historians who scrape a living at it. Writers get paid badly – 10% of the cover price if it’s your book is what you get from a publisher. So many eke out their wages with this sort of contract work.
Beliaik I salute you.
Your activism is appreciated and every bit helps no matter what the armchair wingers say.
Post your results everywhere.
Good stuff.
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed that any asylum-seekers on Manus Island found not to be refugees will be forced to return to their country of origin
Doing God’s work while popping more leftists heads. The howler monkeys will apoplectic.
Passing kidney stones is supposed to be one of the most painful experiences one can have.
Here is an account of what Samuel Pepys went through:
Pepys was bothered by bladder and kidney stones from a young age. It was an ailment that also affected his mother, uncle and brother. He suffered continually from ‘fits of the stone’ until, at the age of 25, he could bear the pain no longer and resorted to the knife of skilled surgeon Thomas Hollier. In his cousin’s house on 26 March 1658, without anaesthetic, antiseptic or pain relief, Pepys was strapped down and Hollier performed a lithotomy: quickly removing a stone from his bladder the size of a billiard ball through a three inch incision between his scrotum and anus.
Remarkably Pepys resisted shock and infection, and recovered from the operation in just five weeks. He was well aware of his fortune: he proudly kept his bladder stone as a grisly souvenir and celebrated the success of the operation with a banquet or ‘stone feast’ on its anniversary for a good few years. Although there were some associated complications – the wound never properly healed and the operation may have left him infertile – Pepys remained relatively pain- and stone-free other than sporadic bouts of soreness in his testicles which he ascribed to ‘squeezing myself in a coach’. It is interesting to think of what might have been: if Pepys had died as a result of the procedure that day there would be no diary and he would be almost forgotten to history.
Robert Mueller works for the same law firm that is representing Paul Manafort, and will therefore likely step down.
Direct Quote, “90% likely to step down”.
Lol!
Kek IS the god of Chaos!
Zipster – that clip on quantum split experiment was from What the Bleep! Do We Know. Damn fine doco about quantum matters.
Are Australia’s First Prime Lesbian couple Kevin and Therese still together?
Which one do you want to hit on, IT?
Minorities are oppressed by wood (no, not that kind, Gunner!).
No, really…
In the coming Origin series, I want to see James Maloney absolutely flattened, smashed into next year. Pulverised by Papalii or Coen Hess would be nice. Only “the grub” Josh Reynolds is a dirtier player.
And that other Prime weird couple – gillard and her hairdresser salesman?
The fat girlish one, not the hefty one with all the money and the big hairy gorilla.
Custard
Cheers, love Hendo…
struth
Ta
Attacking TheirABC on the climate debate front is an extension of my retirement hobby – which I call ‘relaxivism’ – effectively the opposite of ‘activism’ (the very word looks Green to me these days).
I defined relaxivism for Urban Dictionary like this; “Relaxivism is the use of reason and logic to calm a fellow citizen who has become alarmed or agitated by prophecies put forward by special interest groups. Relaxivism strives to remove hysteria and emotion from debates and to replace it with rationality and scepticism.”
Basically I use info taken from blogs by Watts, Spencer, Nova, Ball, Curry et al and use it to smack down greenies in the letters columns of my local papers. It’s great to see all the ‘splodey-headed responses making their side look even stupider.
Using “proper channels” to dig out admissions of failures by our redundant and obsolete taxpayer-funded broadcaster was a logical progression.
NSW are grubs. Not a team or way of playing I want to support.
QUEENSLANDER!
http://www.watoday.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/generational-evolution-forces-nationals-to-consider-adopting-emissions-intensity-scheme-20170518-gw7wdr.html
Captured by lefties. World played you lefty xunts. Gamed them.
Fuck me.
The Euro Fairy (H/T Insty).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1Fq6gtbx4Q
They are all mad.
Beliaik
Look, your name sounds ethnic.
Your heart however is in the right place so I am willing to overlook it.
Please submit your previous post to Sinc so it can get a dedicated thread and the attention and commentary it rightfully deserves.
Thank you.
Came down with lotsa pain once, in Sinagpore. Out of the hotel, walking, up & down, through shops, back to the hotel, thrashed around on the bed. Lady I was supposed to have dinner with turned up, walked with me (I couldn’t stand still) while I tried to walk off the pain, came up to the room, when I jumped on the bed and started thrashing around, instead of sitting & having a cuppa, and was sweating so much it was like I was swimming in my clothes, despite the freezing aircon, she frogmarched me around to the nearest hospital.
This is where the story diverges from an Australian experience:
Hospital casualty (or whatever it is called) processed me in Ten seconds flat, a lady in a white coat with clipboard appeared, asked me what was my symptoms, a few seconds later she’s back with a specimen jar for me to fill, into the dunny, provided specimen, & she took the jar.
I sat down & noticed there was no National Geographic or anything to read. Turns out the Singaporeland medical system hasn’t yet grasped the concept of “waiting”. A slim young doc appeared before I’d finished scanning the room for the magazine rack or a poster board to read, he said the “tests were back” [..at this point I really knew I wasn’t in Oz anymore..] and that he thought I may have had a kidney stone.
A pretty nurse beckoned me through a curtain, lay me on a bed and stood there speaking to me. Doc reappeared with a syringe and said he’d give a “a few shots right now” of “pretty strong pain medication” and was that okay with me?
Then he stated that the stone wasn’t all that big (forget how he worked that out, I may have missed a step or two of the process – the pain was hell) and that if I hadn’t passed it by the time I got home to my country, to present to an Ozzi hospital.
Meanwhile, would I like a handful of super-duper strong pain drugs to take away with me? (Just in case it got painful again after the needles administered by the pretty nurse wore off.)
I wouldn’t have been in the hospital for more than about 40 minutes.
Had to pay AUD $180 for the whole deal, including the half a tobacco tin of bluddee strong euphoric pain drugs I got to keep.
Walked back to the hotel, calmly had dinner & lots of tea, effortlessly passed the stone before bedtime, and before any more pain returned.
Barking.
Beliaik = belly ache, Stimpy
+1
She’s no Miss Arizona,but Anna Wibbelman is no TrigglyPuff either.
Shocker!
I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it.
I get those a lot.
You are joking surely.
Suicide?
F$ck me.
Dodged a bullet there.
😁
Beliaik
I suspect that the ABC numpty didn’t see the great big bear trap you set.
If it had been seen, the response would have included weasel words about “vast quantities of material in the database … difficult to be certain that no relevant records exist … could arrange a more detailed search, but regret that would have to charge at (insert outrageous figure here). Please advise if you wish to proceed further.”
Gunner
Look at her twitter. I reckon she’d be a pain in the butt. Three weeks is all you could handle. Poor dear has every “right” pic to have. Tacos! Tough mudder!
I know people like this and they make me wanna puke.
Beliaik
A joy to see such fine work, God’s work methinks.
Beliaik = belly ache, Stimpy
Goddamned degeneration of the English language that is.
Sounds like a heathen island God worshipped in heathen rituals on a heathen island by naked heathen island girls in unspeakably heathen rituals featuring heathens. .
I would tell him to be ashamed of himself if his post wasn’t so damn good.
The cheeky b$stard.
😁
charge at (insert outrageous figure here) per hour.
The Arkanicide of Seth Rich is getting real now!
Part 1.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever
#SethRich died after leaving Joe Capone’s bar in an unusual state.
Days before Seth’s death Capone was in a private room at the White House.
4:50 AM – 18 May 2017
Part 2.
Somebody tell me why Gen Snowflake should have any fvcking credibility at all. Pathetic.
Only Doc could do it. Within 10 minutes of Dr Howard Brady starting his climate change talk tonight, he was telling Doc, “Sir, shut up! You don’t know what you’re talking about!” Snork! Even I was wishing Doc would cease and desist from asserting that Dr Brady had made a “slip of the tongue”. Doc was right; sea levels are not rising at 13 – 15 cm per year, but by century. Speaker’s slip of the tongue and Doc was not letting go. There was the token young hairy activist in the back row who kept banging on about something called “conthensis” blah blah. In fact, Dr Brady gave an extremely interesting talk and showed great breadth and depth of knowledge, particularly responding to audience questions. Everybody should buy Mirror and Mazes – A guide through the climate change debate. And I met Min, which for me, was the highlight – another kindred spirit and just around the corner. Beauty!
Look, your name sounds ethnic.
Beliaiks ringing out. Yep.
Also Beliaik please send a copy to JoNova.
They will be very interested indeed.
Maybe Bolta and Tim “Stimpy Slanderer” Blair too.
The joy must be shared.
It’s all about “raising awareness”.
😁
I’m watching Paul Murray and now see why Fiona Scott lost at the last election to a Labor chick. She’s more left than Labor and loves Morrison’s budget which of course she would as she backed Mal in the spill. Wyatt Roy and Fiona repaid Abbott for campaigning for them by stabbing him in the back.
But there she is large as life, being deferred to for her opinion on politics. A one term MP should be left to fade into obscurity from whence she came.
Doc the troublemaker lol.
Usually this means exporting your neuroses, but in this case it’s legitimate.
Stimpy
Will submit to Sinc and also try and spread the joy elsewhere…
Haha, “… naked heathen island girls in unspeakably heathen rituals …”
Funnily enough, (or not!), Mrs Beliaik’s recent hip surgery fell apart last week. The specialist (a lively-looking lass) kept throwing admiring glances my way as she surveyed the damage. Couldn’t work out why… Perhaps she was picking up on the heathen rituals, too?!
And now Fiona Scott agrees with Clementine Ford, the shift to the far left is now complete.
Why Murray has Fiona Scott on his show is one of life’s great mysteries.
She’s no looker, she’s dumb and more to the point she is completely irrelevant. She will never hold office again and she only briefly held office because the ALP were as popular as a honeymoon in a Turkish prison.
He may as well have his underwear salesman on.
Perhaps she was picking up on the heathen rituals, too?!
Just send everything quickly like I asked before the viagra gives you a heart attack.
And go easy on your Mrs’s hips you animal.
😁
… is irrelevant because impeachment is a political act, not really a legal one. If the GOP rank and file think that things are so bad electorally that they will get wiped out with Trump in the Oval Office, they will remove him. The analysis doesn’t have to be more complex than that.
‘Yuuuuuge weather event’ heads south after dumping double the month’s rain in one day in parts of Queensland”
It going to rain in Qld and then it will rain further south. It’s a yuuuuge event apparently.
What, there’s another kind? Since when? And why wasn’t I told?
Do you want your account of the abc FOI request sent to Malcolm Roberts; he is looking for evidence of abc bias. I would also like to have it put up at The Climate Sceptics.
For those asking, I had a long afternoon nap while the oxycodone wore off, and am feeling much better. What a day, though.
Muttley admits it’s all political. Dammit, man, just step on that rake! Why the hesitation all of a sudden??
Mmmmmyaas – it’s not as though hospitals in Singaporeland have too many overdosing junkies to deal with?
Fine work Beliaik
The forecasters these days are behaving like journalists covering Trump hoping that this time it’s the apocalypse.
The Beer Whisperer
#2383641, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm
And not beer flavoured water, mind! 😃
What, there’s another kind? Since when? And why wasn’t I told?
Read it a few years ago, that one beneficial result of drinking copious amount of beer is that you’re less likely to suffer from kidney stones.
What that ‘copious amount’ in a number of cans or bottles meant, was never made clear.
Used to brew my own beer, but since I spend such a lot of time in parts of Europe where good beer is cheap, I couldn’t be bothered.
I am actually in Adelaide at the moment dealing with life or death situation in Flinders Hospital of my father.
Good people and great doctors trying hard but fighting obvious problems created by the socialist system they operate in.
The Flinders isn’t what it used to be.
LOL montell – the Congress isn’t constructed by the constitution, but by politics. LOL indeed. The Chief Justice presides over proceedings when the POTUS is put on trial at the Senate.
Speaking of Gen snowflake? THREE HUNDRED pairs of shoes a year for life? Imelda Marcos never had so many shoes, did she?
Good luck and best wishes Struth and family.
I read a story today about the opiate Armageddon destroying The American heartland. It’s very depressing.
Stick to donuts Monster. Please.
Struth – good luck mate, and hang in there
Cohenite
Nah, but thanks – this FOI cost nothing. But as Boambee John noted, they could’ve manufactured some costs and I expected them to. I’ve previously fished for facts using FOI in other departments and they didn’t miss me. Still cheaper than many other forms of fishing.
Thanks for the reminder about The Climate Sceptics – I haven’t been to their site in ages. If they will post it, I’d be most appreciative.
struth
All the best.
Beliaik
Love your work.
A few recent ring-ins could learn from your example.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
Imelda Marcos never had so many shoes, did she?
6000 pairs, if I remember correctly
which included a crystal studded grand piano, the most expensive bass guitar in the world, and 300 pairs of shoes a year for life.
This chick is awesome.
Just awesome.
It is so unbelievably obviously ridiculous and she actually won?
Just imagine the faces of the “real” daughters?
I love it.
It won’t get anywhere near impeachment.
Look at the actual evidence.
What actually is known?
SFA.
I would consider a President could be brought to impeachment by left wing coruption as the swamp is deep and wide.
But what could the swamp stand to lose?
Are they that bright?
What will come out?
So far, from what I can see, Trump is about to have some fun.
Lateline: Emma Alberici speaks to author and academic Jonathan Taplin about his latest book ‘Move Fast and Break Things’, which explores how Facebook, Google and other companies are changing modern culture.
The promo: advertisers are sucking the revenue out of teh intarwebs.
Duh?
The original statement of claim was a 2.5 million dollar house, with all mod cons and luxury furniture.
Sturh. don’t be so easy going, the appointment of a special council could lead anywhere. None of it good.
It’s very instructive that Wong believes that sexual intercourse is only a preference; that it has little or nothing to do with the natural inclination of the species, given its mode of reproduction. And as DrBeauGan noted earlier, it’s news to all of us that we constitute a community to the exclusion of all other inclinations, etc.
Special Prosecutor will take years to finish investigation.
If Trump doesn’t get stuck into policy quick smart, he’s over.
Pass those tax cuts and build the wall, dickhead. Quit goofing off.
This one?
That the MSM belief President Trump is Putin’s Manchurian candidate is a manifestation of Hillary deprivation syndrome?
included a 2.5 million dollar house…
Ailes dead.
Cluster headaches are another. I’ve read about people who suicided because the pain from a cluster headache was so intense that they couldn’t face it. Normal, otherwise perfectly functional people with families and jobs and everything to live for.
Botox for migraine (same continuum as cluster headaches), Medicare item if PBS criteria are met. Come on down/do a Skype consult (bulkbilled) to find out if you qualify. If you quote “Dolittle” you will get mates rates ie +10%. JOKE! Seriously though, often women, often high achievers, seriously debilitating. +70% success rate. They can get their life back, go back to work, long suffering husbands get back in the good books, kids reintroduced to mum. There will be fairly local providers for sure. I’m happy to help with that as it is such a successful treatment for many people – worth a go at least.
And who has the deciding votes, Dot? Not the CJ.
No way.
Get a food taster Donald.
P.s so is Fox. They are tanking.
Fisky
#2383671, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:41 pm
Ailes dead.
No offence Fisky but aren’t you bit morbid?
You keep bringing us death notices.
Thanks guys.
Typical heart disease for dad.
He is a battler.
He had his first heart attack at 41 and died for two minutes after a polio and rheumatic fever childhood.
Triple heart bypass a few years later and a record number of stents (16) and now in his mid seventies he has fought this shit that is maybe getting him this time.
Who knows.
He has a mind set that won’t allow him to let it beat him and doctors cannot believe he lasted this long or the pain he can seem to deal with.
Today I found out they have located the mostly hereditary gene and have drugs to keep this gene under control.
I’ll be getting a blood test for lipoprotein (a)soon.
The cardiologist said dad’s was four times the average and if they knew it when he was younger the preventative maintenance would have meant most likely none of it would have happened.
Murdoch will be next. I predict his death within months. Maybe sooner. This is the globalists taking out the resistance and preparing the road for impeachment.
Good. He had zero redeeming features.
Dover:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/may/17/drugs-opiod-addiction-epidemic-portsmouth-ohio
It’s The Guardian but it’s good.
The gutting of manufacturing and industry is a humanitarian crisis.
The globalists want to neutralise Fox so that any anti-impeachment resistance is confined to fringe media. Also, it will help with the 2020 election.
Counted yours?
Monty, you almost died today. Show some decorum.
Every day.
They are quite happy to administer opiate pain-dullers … to a point.
Probably told this one before …
In hospital after surgery hooked up to one of those self-administering morphine pumps.
Next morning a young Asian nurse comes in to do the obs …
Nurse “Ah, Mr Lowe, you only had 3 shots of morphine during the night”.
Me “Yeah, I’m saving it to take home.”
Nurse “Ah, well… um … look … gee … someone will discuss pain management with you before discharge”
Poor young bloke.
I suspect it wasn’t the first time he had been confronted with someone wanting access to a big bottle of morphine.
Rupert is a globalist and almost certainly illuminati confirmed.
Fox has been pushing an open borders, big government agenda since its inception. They cover it with a bit of poisonous red meat every now and again.
It’s all about politics monty, but then you ignore the necessary 67 Senators to vote Trump guilty with Roberts deciding on procedural matters and legal experts of the opinion that he did not break the law.
Dot, you ignore the fact that the GOP and Dems both hate Trump.
I reckon 67 votes could be found tomorrow.
Please stop Fisk. It is funny but some people actually believe this shit.
What are you on about Dot? I am referring specifically to the 67 politicians, who vote politically because they are politicians.
Try making some sense.
Sadly you might be correct and not taking the piss either.
Infidel Tiger
#2383688, posted on May 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm
The globalists want to neutralise Fox so that any anti-impeachment resistance is confined to fringe media. Also, it will help with the 2020 election.
Rupert is a globalist and almost certainly illuminati confirmed.
Fox has been pushing an open borders, big government agenda since its inception. They cover it with a bit of poisonous red meat every now and again.
You are right, just follow the local mouthpieces like Bolt.
Take long?
You know what, you’ve actually outlined another reason why they wouldn’t convict him.
Mmmmmmyaas – in Singapore hospitals only deal with medical & health stuff. Police work is left to the police.
What about paralytic alcoholics, Steve?
Bolt will probably be poloniumed by Sunday. Murdoch will be the next to go. This is about the globalists saying, ok, enough’s enough, you’ve had your fun, deplorables. But the show’s over. No more pretend resistance anymore. From now on it’s wall-to-wall Leftism, every single network pushing the exact same agenda, 1 million Muslim illegals invading your country every year, zero carbon emissions except for the elite. It’s a complete takeover.
JC, I believe they can’t get Trump without shooting themselves in the foot and then can’t even be sure os success.
The plain, hugely unfathomable fact here is there is nothing Trump has done wrong.
I am not being naive although I admit it reads that way.
The moment of truth for the left as their echo chamber of hysteria has a wall removed and the light shone on them in the process.
I doubt it.
2 or 3 Dems “crossed the floor” to support Gorsuch when he was going to be affirmed on a GOP show of hands anyway.
Two things :-
(1) They have one eye on disgruntled electorates who voted for Trump; and
(2) Don’t underestimate the momentus precedent it would be to impeach a President on little more than an MSM lynch mob. Politicians love a legacy but they will baulk at being among the only Senators in the history of the Republic to knock off a sitting President.
All the best for you Dad Struth. Hang in there.
Ruprecht threw Roger under the bus. I think he’s sweet with the bad guys.
This has got a long, long, loooong way to run. The first half of the Watergate timeline has only taken four months, which is about triple the speed, but once the special prosecutor shows up (plus the committees get seriously cracking) I expect things will slow down a bit, since they work at a different pace. Trump is going to do the GOP slowly, Keating style.
It might actually be better for the Democrats if they don’t impeach, because that would cause an electoral rout in 2018. Given the skewed incentives for all of those Republicans in gerrymandered safe seats, impeachment is still unlikely unless and until the Democrats take back the House, in fact. As long as 35% of the public is right behind Trump all the way down into the abyss, he’s going to keep quacking in the Oval Office as the lamest of lame ducks.
Donuts and kidney stones. There is a link:
Well done, Beliaik.
Don’t hold out too much hope with complaining to the ACMA, though.
I once complained to the TV station, and then to the ACMA, about the loathsome televangelist Benny Hinn. The little creep was pretending to cure cancer and diabetes onstage and soliciting donations on the strength of it, in prepaid presentations on commercial TV.
The TV station fobbed me off because it was a prepaid presentation, which was ridiculous, but I guess they knew that nothing would be done about their tacky little revenue stream. They were right, of course.
The ACMA, after three months, sent me a three page letter which I have kept to remind me of just how indecipherable bureaucratic prose can be. As someone who was a practising bureaucrat for some years, I am probably more experienced in deciphering it than Joe or Jan Public. But I could not, and still cannot, understand what it means. It is simply bewildering, and utterly opaque. Except, of course, that the bottom line is that Benny dun nuffink wrong, so go away.
I can understand why the TV station defended their revenue stream. But why the ACMA regard a slimeball who does fake cures and solicits money on the strength of it, in the name of Christianity, as not in breach of something or other is a mystery. Remember, they sent Alan Jones to re-education camp forwhat he said in a couple of minutes on radio. Yet, Hinn has been doing his utterly fraudulent act on TV for years.
I wish you luck, but don’t get your hopes up!
Are you aware of the excellent work of Marc Hendrickx? He has been on their case for years about climate issues, among other things. Might be worth getting in touch.
Alex Jones will probably have 50 million subscribers by next year. That’s where this is going (if they don’t take him out too!)
Apparently there’s a Kidney Stone & Gout link.
You’re either one or the other. If you get kidney stones you don’t get gout & vice versa.
I know this is true, coz I read it on the internet.
monty you are talking up your own book. Now you see a greater benefit in not doing so, you think it is a bad idea.
Enh, I prefer it when Ace does maudlin. Your heart isn’t in it, Fisky.
Monty are smoking Oxy?
monty will go into withdrawal, I’m telling you…
Does anyone use Alex Jones’ supplements?
Will they protect against polonium?
Nup, I have had both. They can be linked, something about uric arid. Or so the doc said.
Polonium, sudden heart attacks, cars that suddenly veer into trees, fatal “muggings” leaving the wallet and money untouched…It’s all coming together!
Either Trump gets impeached or the Democrats ride a wave in 2018 to retake the House, or close enough to make it even more impossible for Ryan to get anything of lasting significance through. Either way the right is stuffed. Good times!
Funny how it often happens that when one side wins everything, they immediately start losing it all and it’s a shitshow on the way down.
You mean something on the internet could be wrong?
Handy to know.
Wonder if anything else on the internet is not true?
Dover & Infidel
What the hell is wrong with those people?
Thanks SATP.
It’s nice to turn off for a bit and dribble shit about politics after visiting hours.
monty
Nup, I have had both. They can be linked, something about uric arid. Or so the doc said.
I have had 3 different types of kidney stones. The uric acid ones break up quite easily – basically a collection of crystals. These are the ones that are similar to gout.
I have had the calcium based ones – round & smooth – bit like a pearl, but wasn’t.
And my first one was triangular – 5 mm x 7 mm x 2 – 3 mm thick. It was hard like a piece of basalt off the road. And didn’t it hurt going through my system.
So not all kidney stones are linked to gout.
Fisky
#2383719, posted on May 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm
Polonium, sudden heart attacks, cars that suddenly veer into trees, fatal “muggings” leaving the wallet and money untouched…It’s all coming together!
Remember what Shrillary said – something about them all hanging if Trump got in.
Things are going to get nasty. Money & power at stake here.
Post industrial despair and depravity.
Take away mans self worth and we become debased creatures who need to medicate away the pain.
Good to know, Tony. Sounds like mine might have been a uric acid one.
So they removed a Monty from the kidney stone?
Is the stone OK?
Oh, m0nty, you’re such a jolly japester. You’ve been singing the same damn tune since the start of the GOP primaries.Yet somehow Trump keeps coming up apples. You may wish to go away and reflect on the implications of this. Given that reality has fairly consistently mugged your prognostications of doom and gloom for the right, you ought to consider maybe dialing down the smugness a few notches for starters.
Does anyone use Alex Jones’ supplements?
No, but the Bill Hicks ones are awesome.
Oh my god.
ROBERT SPENCER POISONED IN ICELAND
Struth,
Best of to you and you family.
Pity it is happening in SA, however if the lights go out at the wrong time it is not an act of god.
monty did you actually get to see the stone?
Thanks motelier .
Long pants and a coat on.
Love the cold weather.
Good luck with it all, Struth.
Poisoned?? Sounds more like the start of a good night out! People pay serious money for that kind of poisoning hehe
I spent the night in a Reykjavik hospital.
Speedy Singaporean-like hospital service? I wonder.
Anyway, something doesn’t sound quite right here. Ritalin and MDMA are both sought after substances with teh kids. Why waste them poison someone with stuff they might find pleasurable when you could poison them with stuff that makes them profoundly uncomfortable or sick?
No Tony. I didn’t realise it was coming out at the time, it didn’t hurt that much. The pain afterwards was worse, had to have a re-up on the drugs.
Long pants and a coat on.
Must be out having a lung buster! Gutsy play indeed. Seriously, good luck, eh.
Austria sensibly bans the burka. We must ban the burka now!
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/05/17/austria-just-banned-the-burqa-n2328221
Snork, snork…
Winston Churchill’s son, Randolph, was not a particularly likeable character. He had a tumor removed, which was later found to be benign.
It was remarked that “They found the only part of Randolph, which was NOT malignant, and removed it.”
monty – that’s a bit different to my experiences – after any stone passed out, the pain went away.
Are you sure it’s gone?
They’re cunning little buggers – they can move around in your kidney a bit.
The time the surgeon missed my 9 mm stone – I had severe pain after the operation, requiring a dose of drugs to kill it. Then 2 days later, I was back in the emergency ward cos the stone was still there.
Just be on the lookout for a recurrence – there may have been more than one.
How could you kill yourself when you’re in that much pain? Surely functioning at all would be impossible.
Good night all – off to bed.
Yes Tony, no after effects. I guess the pain on the way out was just delayed, possibly because I had taken a previous dose of oxycodone which was still circulating.
Rest assured I will be straight back to the hospital if I wake up with that sort of pain again.
STFU.
He really is a cockhead.
If you are suffering a migraine, that needs pethidine to relieve it, but the nearest facility is fifty kilometers away, and you are looking at an unlocked firearms cabinet, the thought does cross your mind.
Ritalin mixed with MDMA
Good times.
Junkiewatch.
They were trying to give him a scare and/or a heart attack.
m0nty
#2383754, posted on May 19, 2017 at 12:14 am
Dafna Linzer @DafnaLinzer
Interesting timing. The Vice President filed FEC paperwork yesterday for his own PAC:
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/pence-creates-pac-ahead-2018-2020-elections-n761436
Sniff no treason where none exists laddy.
You still must be suffering from the after effects.
“Poisoned” is a bit rich.
Sounds like someone was trying to give a person unused to mind-altering substances a fright.
Many people would have regarded it as a delightful gift.
Cranston Snr must also be (at the very least) stupid. His son partners up in a business start up and is suddenly swamped by mega wealth.
Nothing untoward here at all.
The combination of both drugs if you have never had them before, and if the ecstasy was pure could be very overwhelming and stressful indeed.
He could easily have had a heart attack.
What, no champagne to celebrate with m0nty?
After news of your hospitalisation was dumped on this thread, many of your ideological opponents sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery.
One of the comments included a note how readers of centre-right blog were concerned about you, despite you being a leftist troll.
Lots of good humour exhibited and genuine relief when you report an improvement.
You get better and then cheer the death of one of your opponents.
Stay classy mate.
Nup. Why would a senior ATO officer be the slightest bit concerned about that? Why, the ATO is positively in favour of unexplained wealth! /sarc
It’s a fascinating story. And, it seems that for once the bad guys got caught without any leaks or heads-ups to the culprits. Amazing. This team should be kept together.
Yup, I am revising my opinion towards the idea that Monty should have died in agony.
What is it with lefties and their gloating over the death of their opponents? I remember when Dr Bob Carter died, the same sorts of horrid comments were made. While Bob was a vigorous opponent of climate change crap, he was invariably polite, and in person was a kind and gentle chap. Yet, they danced on his grave.
Sickos.
The Drum.
Just saw the Moslem woman sitting next to the homosexual from Buzzfeed.
She was working out how many of her cousins it would take to toss him from the top of s building.
He was the effeminate type, so probably would only need two of them.
How could you kill yourself when you’re in that much pain? Surely functioning at all would be impossible.
I have headaches that leave me curled up in the bed. They come and go but I’ve never found a pattern. A gun at the ready would compel some people to pop themselves otherwise it would be very difficult. Kidney stones: two attacks. I did a very stupid thing on the second attack, I drove myself to the hospital. Every bump was agony and I was passing blood for nearly a week so they wouldn’t let me out. High oxalate and vitamin C can bring on kidney stones.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/kidney-stones-oxalate-controlled-diet
Every picture of Trump I’ve seen recently he looks like shit.
He should lose some weight. His skin is terrible. He’s a heart attack waiting to happen.
“max” has been looking at his pictures of Ted Kennedy again.
Why does anyone expect monster to have any class?
see, you’re insane. Just because someone is not talking about things you’re talking about doesn’t mean they are against you. Even having some jokes is what you’re against. You act like a lefty in othering people.
srr, not see.
Ark B scam designed to attract annoying people. Spaceship leaving Tasmania in five years.
In a bid to boost its population, Tasmania will launch an innovative strategy to persuade repeat visitors to stay for good.
Next Thursday’s Tasmanian budget will fund a migration recruitment campaign, using social media and marketing, to target the 68 per cent of visitors that surveys show to be repeat sojourners on the island.
The state government wants to boost the population from 520,000 to 650,000 by 2050 and has been told that targeting repeat visitors is far more effective than a general pitch for migrants.
Tourism Tasmania’s visitor survey suggest these returnees — 816,397 last year — are the kind of skilled, cashed-up migrants the state needs. More than 85 per cent of the mainlanders who visit each year are skilled, semi-skilled, professional, associate professional or business owners or managers.
Luring just a fraction of them to settle could be a big economic fillip to a small island economy held back by slow population growth and skills shortages in medicine, trades and hospitality.
Treasurer Peter Gutwein confirmed the measure would be funded in the budget, saying it made sense to target those who already thought highly of Tasmania and might need less of a nudge to move there.
“We will be providing information on the range of skills we need in our growing economy, and the significant benefits of living in Tasmania, such as the lower cost of living, housing, transport and lifestyle; not to mention the most beautiful scenery in the country,” he said.
Tasmania has shortages of occupational therapists, audiologists, sheet-metal workers, panelbeaters, vehicle painters, bricklayers, painters, plasterers, cabinet-makers, locksmiths, roof tilers, stonemasons, glaziers, tilers, telecommunications workers, bakers, pastrycooks, arborists and hairdressers.
Tasmania’s population is growing at 0.5 per cent a year and ageing faster than the nation as a whole. In 2016-17, the state gained only 42 more interstate migrants than it lost, following a net loss of 528 in 2014-15.
Ramirez.
When he posted Emmanuel Macron et L’Avenir de la France (Emmanuel Macron and the Future of France) yesterday, areff alerted me to the existence of America’s Bill Leak, Sean Delonas, who, for 23 years, was hidden in plain sight as the Page Six cartoonist for the New York Post. He’s now drawing for the Cagle Cartoons syndicate and I’ll post his work in my regular early morning search for the funniest and most biting images.
Sean Delonas bam, bam, bam. As I said, he’s America’s Bill Leak — a great artist who happens to be a cartoonist.
Hahaha. Mob Chef (Delonas).
Thanks Tom
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 4h4 hours ago
Liberals think this is empowering and good.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/865237077809655809
Struth
Iv gone through something similar recently. If you need to go for a drink or just chat, request my Email from the admins.