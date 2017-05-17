Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

  1. Roger
    #2384191, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Once upon a time, autism referred to a tiny minority of people with very severe communication difficulties. Now, the definition encompasses a lot of behaviours which are well within the normal range, as BoN pointed out.

    Let’s be clear: medically, the diagnosis of autism refers to a disorder that is quite distinct from other “autism-like” developmental disorders and has its own markers. The tiny minority of diagnoses that were made in the past is growing. That growth is the subject of intense research. This is not an imaginary problem caused by lazy medicos.

  2. H B Bear
    #2384192, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Looks like Albo has decided it is now or never.

  3. Adam
    #2384194, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    No probs Adam; great work! I love the XYZ so much we should publicly fund it (even as an economic Libertarian).

    Thanks bro. Pity that most of the commenters missed my point. Trying to work out if it collective reading comprehension fail or writing fail on my part.

  4. Boambee John
    #2384195, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    LOL The Cat’s own nuclear physicist m0nty m0ntenheimer, lectures us on nuclear weapon design.

  5. notafan
    #2384196, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    If Cranston snr was in it the AFP would have charged him with the larger conspiracy charges.

    H B Bear is right.

    The PS spent too much time worrying about the PC agenda and not enough about maintaining financial integrity of the money entrusted to them by the Australian taxpayer.

    I bet the meeting time on things like gender equality way outpaces making sure their accounting systems and safe guards are robust,

    A 1001 hr and pr staff mixing up word salads but no-one ‘protecting the revenue’ in the most simple and straight forward ways.

  6. Lysander
    #2384197, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Thanks bro. Pity that most of the commenters missed my point. Trying to work out if it collective reading comprehension fail or writing fail on my part.

    Dunno really. I just found it to be an interesting hypothesis.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384198, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    The tiny minority of diagnoses that were made in the past is growing.

    And then you run into the problem of comorbidity.
    Which makes diagnosis diabolical.
    It is not easy when dealing with problems of the brain.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384199, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Thanks bro.

    None of that ethnic Kiwi talk thanks.
    Speak English.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2384200, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Remember too, that Custerheimer brought millions of atoms undone at Los Alamos.

  10. Myrddin Seren
    #2384203, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Part of the AFP’s seized evidence on Underbelly ATO.

    Somebody was tooling up .

  11. Chris
    #2384204, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The XYZ, an anti-ABC.
    I got the memo when it started, but – my apologies – I have failed to keep up.

    Deserves $1B of OPM per annum jsut for ‘Da Fairnesssss’. Or ‘Da Equalidee’.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384206, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Somebody was tooling up .

    Shot by an ATO accountant.
    Imagine the shame.

  13. Adam
    #2384207, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    None of that ethnic Kiwi talk thanks.
    Speak English.

    You loike moi fishin rod?

  14. Myrddin Seren
    #2384208, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Underbelly ATO.

    This is richly ironic under the circumstances:

    ATO raids 12 major firms for fraud evidence

    June 10, 2015

    It is believed 12 major law and accounting firms were raided last week by the ATO for suspected involvement in “phoenix schemes” designed to deliberately bankrupt businesses to avoid paying workers, debts and tax.

    Deputy Tax Commissioner Michael Cranston confirmed it was the biggest operation they had conducted, with more than 100 officers launching unannounced entries across the city to prevent documents being destroyed.

    Mr Collins said the common motivation was for the owners or directors to pull their money out to bankroll “high-flying” lifestyles then bankrupt the business to avoid paying workers, creditors and the tax office.

    No shit, Sherlock.

  15. notafan
    #2384210, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Just read your piece Adam

    Prime Minister Rutte promised his supporters that he would not entertain the option of a power sharing deal with Wilders, but it may be his only option. That is the second manner in which a smaller but truly conservative party can influence the p

    Well that would be a perfect outcome really,

    I thought after the Dutch started pulling back on the welfare state with the formal speech by the King a couple of years ago, that they were already shifting, not right, but conservative, in relation to rights and responsibilities belonging primarily to the individual, not the state.

  16. one old bruce
    #2384211, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I have worked in a specialist school for the disabled, about half the school were autistic.

    I have a a high Hons degree in a theoretical discipline plus a postgrad teaching qualification, yet the number of behavioural similarities I and my family have to those autistic kids and young people can not be a coincidence. In fact I feel closer to them than to normal people, we stim, we obsess, we self-medicate, we melt down, we watch videos in fast forward and backwards (I prefer subtitles as voices annoy me), we control our surroundings, we latch on to a carer but hate groups, our clothes are constricting, we see others as instruments (sorry), we flip fingers around face, can’t walk straight, must watch the ground to avoid tripping and because it has fascinating objects to pick up (my rock collection), we hate people looking in our face, faces are scary.

    Eventually you begin to see that this ‘high functioning’ ‘low functioning’ thing is peripheral. Something deeper is going on we all share, whether we are ‘social’ or not. The Replicants in Blade Runner seem to be a good analogy of this state of alienation. This is just an attempt to respond to the complaints about widening of diagnosis, with my own experience. I was always like this, whatever you want to call it. In the 70s they put me on Valium and suggested Deep Sleep Therapy or hypnosis or meditation. I chose the latter, which led in interesting directions and several years in India.

    This diagnosis is a great help to me because I am able to sort so many things out now. I also sought diagnosis after a melt down incident when the police were involved.

  17. Adam
    #2384212, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I thought after the Dutch started pulling back on the welfare state with the formal speech by the King a couple of years ago, that they were already shifting, not right, but conservative, in relation to rights and responsibilities belonging primarily to the individual, not the state.

    It’s one of the reasons that I’m moving there.

    Also, isn’t it interesting that there has been no MSM coverage of the collapse in Dutch power sharing talks. The same thing will happen in the French parliamentary elections when they discover that the guy who won the presidency doesn’t actually have any political party to speak of.

  18. Lysander
    #2384213, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I prefer subtitles as voices annoy me

    So the meds aren’t working?

  19. Myrddin Seren
    #2384214, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Underbelly ATO.

    The Underbelly producers hardly even need to hire a squadron of scriptwriters – someone parsing the press can put together 6-8 episodes without a problem:

    Shopping sprees, lavish overseas trips and cosmetic surgery: Accused mastermind, 30, behind $165million tax scam showered ex-lover, 24, with gifts after hiring her as his assistant

    Although their relationship ended some time before Mr Cranston’s wedding in October 2016, Ms Brady told the publication she has been dragged into her former lover’s recent troubles.

    She said her bank accounts – which she said Mr Cranston frequently wired money into even after their breakup – have been frozen and wiped out by the Australian Tax Office.

    Uh huh.

  20. Des Deskperson
    #2384217, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    “As far as the ATO scam is concerned dad is in it up to his neck.
    Probably masterminded the whole thing.”

    What’s interesting here is that if Cranston Snr had been an APS 4 in Human Services and been caught passing official information of any sort for whatever reason to an outsider without authorisation, he would almost certainly have been sacked by now, irrespective of whether he was also facing more serious criminal charges.

    I don’t know if ATO has a similar disciplinary policy, but it is always very easy to sack people for this sort of misconduct, which is easy to detect and for which there are no excuses – in most APS agencies (and I’m sure it would be the case in ATO) you can only log on to your computer after you have ticked the on screen icon that registers that you have read the agency’s IT policies and are aware of the penalties for misuse.

    To me, it’s bad look that Cranston hasn’t been done on the spot for misconduct, even if there were no other more serious charges.

  21. Roger
    #2384218, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    No honour among thieves:

    Those who allegedly set up the tax fraud scheme apparently even ripped off the straw directors of their various companies – assorted drug addicts & Centrelink recipients – to the tune of 80% of the fees they were promised.

  22. notafan
    #2384221, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Sevag Chalabian, the former lawyer of disgraced politician Eddie Obeid, was also included on a list of people that the alleged syndicate members were not allowed to contact

    The plot thickens

  23. Lysander
    #2384223, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    in most APS agencies (and I’m sure it would be the case in ATO) you can only log on to your computer after you have ticked the on screen icon that registers that you have read the agency’s IT policies and are aware of the penalties for misuse.

    yes it’s true; but you also have to tick boxes to say you’re sorry about English invasion, you support the GayFL round and that you will openly promote disabled lesbian indigeneity at morning teas.

  24. notafan
    #2384224, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    You are right Des, about the APS 4 getting a much rougher time, especially as the two other ATO staff have been suspended without pay.

    But senior people look after their own.

  25. Libby Zee
    #2384226, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    To me, it’s bad look that Cranston hasn’t been done on the spot for misconduct, even if there were no other more serious charges.

    It’s interesting, Des, that the ATO staff involved have all been stood down/suspended without pay.

  26. H B Bear
    #2384227, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Can you seize fake cans under the proceeds of crime laws?

  27. Myrddin Seren
    #2384229, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Des

    To me, it’s bad look that Cranston hasn’t been done on the spot for misconduct, even if there were no other more serious charges.

    Maybe he has done a deal with the Feds ?

    Maybe he knows where enough other skeletons are buried that he gets kid glove treatment ?

    Cranston Jr is being labelled the criminal mastermind. Sure – and Carl Williams was the incarnation of Al Capone – not some fat beer pig thug.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2384230, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Interesting link – the biggest tax fraud case in Australian history.

  29. notafan
    #2384231, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Very interesting Adam.

    I read a couple of years ago that the fractures started occurring in the Danish and Dutch welfare states when it became apparent that the indigenous were working and paying very high taxes to support the immigrant, to the point where in Holland,at least, the elderly were being neglected (and euthanized) because there were simply insufficient funds to go round.

    The point made was that welfare states work “reasonably” well in homogeneous societies but when it’s the indigenous lifters versus the immigrant leaners, not so much, especially when the parasitical leaners are grasping,demanding and insulting to their hosts.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384232, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    we stim

    The clue is and always has been in my name.
    😁

  31. Chris
    #2384234, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Can you seize fake cans under the proceeds of crime laws?

    Well, Libby Zee?

  32. incoherent rambler
    #2384236, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I’m disappointed that the role that vampires have in current world events isn’t being given more credence.

    And the cat is the perfect place to air those perfectly reasonable views.

    A (rough) quote from my favourite vampire movie:
    “Make sure no one escapes. It took us years of Hollywood to get people to believe we are just a myth.”

  33. Chris
    #2384237, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Interesting link – the biggest tax fraud case in Australian history.

    Is it bigger than Gottliebsen’s gold GST scam?

  34. Libby Zee
    #2384238, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I am, thank you, Chris. And you?

  35. calli
    #2384239, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Surprised someone didn’t order some concrete boots as a gift.

    The preferred Aussie method is deep water and an Early Kooka.

  36. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2384241, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Can you seize fake cans under the proceeds of crime laws?

    Yes, but I’d rather seize a pair of big naturals.

  37. calli
    #2384242, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I’m disappointed that the role that vampires have in current world events isn’t being given more credence.

    We already have (metaphorical) orcs and Nazgûl. Vampires would be a good fit.

    *idea* That’s where the ATO story comes in!

  38. notafan
    #2384243, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Maybe those straw directors are vampires!

    I must say that I am somewhat gleeful to see this case blow up the ATO, and on Trumble’s watch too.

    Pity that Plutus Payroll hadn’t won some agile and innovative award.

    That would be too perfect.

    And a bet quite a few of those IT ‘contractors’ were employed by the ATO and other Federal government departments.

    Why else would they be having plush events at the Canberra Hyatt with Miss World Erin Holland (who I’d hadn’t heard of before)

  39. incoherent rambler
    #2384245, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Having trouble keeping up with all the posts. Too busy doing the BAS. (up yours Mrs Howard!)

  40. Adam
    #2384246, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    I read a couple of years ago that the fractures started occurring in the Danish and Dutch welfare states when it became apparent that the indigenous were working and paying very high taxes to support the immigrant, to the point where in Holland,at least, the elderly were being neglected (and euthanized) because there were simply insufficient funds to go round.

    I think that the fractures were happening well before that, (as in the governments running out of other people’s money), but that the immigrant issues finally caused the locals to see and accept the unsustainable reality that they had long bought into.

    One other thing worth noting is that the Dutch are extremely careful with their money. As an example, there is a real dearth of luxury cars in Holland, even cars that here in Australia we might class as now relatively normal such as low end BMWs. Their homes are generally austere, at least from the outside, and they rarely dine out.

    They have this propensity to save their money, strange as it may sound. They also do not look to the government to do things for them. Each individual school for example is run by the parents. There’s a reason that there are no bicycle helmet laws in Holland.

  41. calli
    #2384247, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Still waiting for The Wrath of Gaia to descend in a Biblical scale deluge.

    *tapping foot impatiently*

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384248, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    BAS

    Business Activity Statement.

  43. notafan
    #2384251, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    gold scam was $700 million of GST so not quite that big

    An actual gaping hole in the legislation.

  44. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2384252, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    The worst thing about the Cranston/ATO scam is that you know it’s going to be made into a really bad tele-movie starring the bloke who played Carl Williams on Underbelly and a hologram of Bill Hunter.

    There better be a heap of tits in it.

  45. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2384253, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    ATO
    Australian Transexual Office.

  46. Chris
    #2384254, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I am, thank you, Chris. And you?

    Very well, thanks. Nice day, here.

  47. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2384255, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    ATO
    Australian Transexual Office.

    I really need to update my optical prescription.
    I read “Office” as another word – with a somewhat different meaning.

  48. notafan
    #2384257, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Most like the same in Denmark Adam, the welfare state was becoming more and more an intolerable burden on workers, and with VAT at 25% and vehicle taxes et that are unbelievably high less and less motivation to work really hard.

    Starting to collapse under it’s own weight and the immigration rackets finished it off quite nicely.

  49. Lysander
    #2384258, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    The worst thing about the Cranston/ATO scam is that you know it’s going to be made into a really bad tele-movie starring the bloke who played Carl Williams on Underbelly and a hologram of Bill Hunter.

    IT, I beg to differ… the worst thing about ATO scam (with already having massive over-regulation and boxes to tick) is that this will justify further investment in broadening the ATO structure, power and employment. The Australian Thieves Office will grow thanks to these crooks.

  50. Adam
    #2384259, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Nota,

    Turns out all those culture enrichers were actually good for something after all.

  51. notafan
    #2384260, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Telemovie?

    Enough material for a mini series at least.

    The rise and fall of Michael Cranston.

  52. Leigh Lowe
    #2384261, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    H B Bear
    #2384227, posted on May 19, 2017 at 1:49 pm
    Can you seize fake cans under the proceeds of crime laws?

    I am going to give it a go.

  53. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2384262, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Seems from the hearsay that every one of Plutus’s competitors knew it must be a scam from the get go.

    A free service that claimed they would make money offering financial services but never once offered said services to anyone and yet flaunted extreme wealth. No alarm bells there.

  54. incoherent rambler
    #2384264, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    To be a hit TV series, we now need a high profile MP to be implicated.
    A couple from each party would be a ratings bonanza.

  55. Chris
    #2384265, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Seems from the hearsay that every one of Plutus’s competitors knew it must be a scam from the get go.

    So will the employees of the companies using Plutus be hit with the underpaid tax bill?

  56. notafan
    #2384266, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Cracking the welfare state takes a long time

    I remember my Danish contacts were already very dubious about their new North African countrymen back in 2004 particularly in regards to how they treated their womenfolk, and the sign in the small town Lutheran missions op shop, in multiple languages, including Arabic, asking people not to steal.

