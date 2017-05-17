Liberty Quote
Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women. When it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.— Justice Learned Hand
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- zaphod on Poor Donald Trump
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Adam on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Beliaik on Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Tim Neilson on Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Diogenes on Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Adam on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Budget Repair Proposal – Politician Super Profit Tax
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Beliaik on Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Libby Zee on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Budget Repair Proposal – Politician Super Profit Tax
- Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Macron leading France to Armageddon
- More Self-loathing Incompetence From SMH
- Is that really it?
- Tax data sharing
- I Don’t Come to Bury Ceasar
- Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math
- Why do the Liberals have no friends?
- Poor Donald Trump
- “Wage growth is stuck in the doldrums”
- Where I agree with Richard Denniss …
- How Venezuela Came to Be – Part 2
- Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Whose side are they on?
- Damn denier!
- Health Us To Poverty
- Q&A Forum: May 15, 2017
- David Leyonhjelm – An Apology to Taxpayers
- CPA and other lobby groups
- Monday Forum: May 15, 2017
- Fake news trolling
- Now I have heard it all – Part 2
- Now I have heard it all
- Guest Post: Lionel Page and Ahmed Skali English-Speaking Conservatives: Le Pen is Not One of Yours
- OK, but what have you done for me lately?
- There’s The Economist, then there are economists
- We’re all millionaires now
- Open Forum: May 13, 2017
- Everything you need to know about public spending
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,806 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
Once upon a time, autism referred to a tiny minority of people with very severe communication difficulties. Now, the definition encompasses a lot of behaviours which are well within the normal range, as BoN pointed out.
Let’s be clear: medically, the diagnosis of autism refers to a disorder that is quite distinct from other “autism-like” developmental disorders and has its own markers. The tiny minority of diagnoses that were made in the past is growing. That growth is the subject of intense research. This is not an imaginary problem caused by lazy medicos.
Looks like Albo has decided it is now or never.
No probs Adam; great work! I love the XYZ so much we should publicly fund it (even as an economic Libertarian).
Thanks bro. Pity that most of the commenters missed my point. Trying to work out if it collective reading comprehension fail or writing fail on my part.
LOL The Cat’s own nuclear physicist m0nty m0ntenheimer, lectures us on nuclear weapon design.
If Cranston snr was in it the AFP would have charged him with the larger conspiracy charges.
H B Bear is right.
The PS spent too much time worrying about the PC agenda and not enough about maintaining financial integrity of the money entrusted to them by the Australian taxpayer.
I bet the meeting time on things like gender equality way outpaces making sure their accounting systems and safe guards are robust,
A 1001 hr and pr staff mixing up word salads but no-one ‘protecting the revenue’ in the most simple and straight forward ways.
Dunno really. I just found it to be an interesting hypothesis.
The tiny minority of diagnoses that were made in the past is growing.
And then you run into the problem of comorbidity.
Which makes diagnosis diabolical.
It is not easy when dealing with problems of the brain.
Thanks bro.
None of that ethnic Kiwi talk thanks.
Speak English.
Remember too, that Custerheimer brought millions of atoms undone at Los Alamos.
Part of the AFP’s seized evidence on Underbelly ATO.
Somebody was tooling up .
The XYZ, an anti-ABC.
I got the memo when it started, but – my apologies – I have failed to keep up.
Deserves $1B of OPM per annum jsut for ‘Da Fairnesssss’. Or ‘Da Equalidee’.
Somebody was tooling up .
Shot by an ATO accountant.
Imagine the shame.
None of that ethnic Kiwi talk thanks.
Speak English.
You loike moi fishin rod?
Underbelly ATO.
This is richly ironic under the circumstances:
ATO raids 12 major firms for fraud evidence
June 10, 2015
No shit, Sherlock.
Just read your piece Adam
Well that would be a perfect outcome really,
I thought after the Dutch started pulling back on the welfare state with the formal speech by the King a couple of years ago, that they were already shifting, not right, but conservative, in relation to rights and responsibilities belonging primarily to the individual, not the state.
I have worked in a specialist school for the disabled, about half the school were autistic.
I have a a high Hons degree in a theoretical discipline plus a postgrad teaching qualification, yet the number of behavioural similarities I and my family have to those autistic kids and young people can not be a coincidence. In fact I feel closer to them than to normal people, we stim, we obsess, we self-medicate, we melt down, we watch videos in fast forward and backwards (I prefer subtitles as voices annoy me), we control our surroundings, we latch on to a carer but hate groups, our clothes are constricting, we see others as instruments (sorry), we flip fingers around face, can’t walk straight, must watch the ground to avoid tripping and because it has fascinating objects to pick up (my rock collection), we hate people looking in our face, faces are scary.
Eventually you begin to see that this ‘high functioning’ ‘low functioning’ thing is peripheral. Something deeper is going on we all share, whether we are ‘social’ or not. The Replicants in Blade Runner seem to be a good analogy of this state of alienation. This is just an attempt to respond to the complaints about widening of diagnosis, with my own experience. I was always like this, whatever you want to call it. In the 70s they put me on Valium and suggested Deep Sleep Therapy or hypnosis or meditation. I chose the latter, which led in interesting directions and several years in India.
This diagnosis is a great help to me because I am able to sort so many things out now. I also sought diagnosis after a melt down incident when the police were involved.
I thought after the Dutch started pulling back on the welfare state with the formal speech by the King a couple of years ago, that they were already shifting, not right, but conservative, in relation to rights and responsibilities belonging primarily to the individual, not the state.
It’s one of the reasons that I’m moving there.
Also, isn’t it interesting that there has been no MSM coverage of the collapse in Dutch power sharing talks. The same thing will happen in the French parliamentary elections when they discover that the guy who won the presidency doesn’t actually have any political party to speak of.
So the meds aren’t working?
Underbelly ATO.
The Underbelly producers hardly even need to hire a squadron of scriptwriters – someone parsing the press can put together 6-8 episodes without a problem:
Shopping sprees, lavish overseas trips and cosmetic surgery: Accused mastermind, 30, behind $165million tax scam showered ex-lover, 24, with gifts after hiring her as his assistant
Uh huh.
“As far as the ATO scam is concerned dad is in it up to his neck.
Probably masterminded the whole thing.”
What’s interesting here is that if Cranston Snr had been an APS 4 in Human Services and been caught passing official information of any sort for whatever reason to an outsider without authorisation, he would almost certainly have been sacked by now, irrespective of whether he was also facing more serious criminal charges.
I don’t know if ATO has a similar disciplinary policy, but it is always very easy to sack people for this sort of misconduct, which is easy to detect and for which there are no excuses – in most APS agencies (and I’m sure it would be the case in ATO) you can only log on to your computer after you have ticked the on screen icon that registers that you have read the agency’s IT policies and are aware of the penalties for misuse.
To me, it’s bad look that Cranston hasn’t been done on the spot for misconduct, even if there were no other more serious charges.
No honour among thieves:
Those who allegedly set up the tax fraud scheme apparently even ripped off the straw directors of their various companies – assorted drug addicts & Centrelink recipients – to the tune of 80% of the fees they were promised.
The plot thickens
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4517414/Tax-office-boss-tried-cut-deal-save-son.html#ixzz4hUb1OIkj
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
yes it’s true; but you also have to tick boxes to say you’re sorry about English invasion, you support the GayFL round and that you will openly promote disabled lesbian indigeneity at morning teas.
You are right Des, about the APS 4 getting a much rougher time, especially as the two other ATO staff have been suspended without pay.
But senior people look after their own.
It’s interesting, Des, that the ATO staff involved have all been stood down/suspended without pay.
Can you seize fake cans under the proceeds of crime laws?
Des
Maybe he has done a deal with the Feds ?
Maybe he knows where enough other skeletons are buried that he gets kid glove treatment ?
Cranston Jr is being labelled the criminal mastermind. Sure – and Carl Williams was the incarnation of Al Capone – not some fat beer pig thug.
Interesting link – the biggest tax fraud case in Australian history.
Very interesting Adam.
I read a couple of years ago that the fractures started occurring in the Danish and Dutch welfare states when it became apparent that the indigenous were working and paying very high taxes to support the immigrant, to the point where in Holland,at least, the elderly were being neglected (and euthanized) because there were simply insufficient funds to go round.
The point made was that welfare states work “reasonably” well in homogeneous societies but when it’s the indigenous lifters versus the immigrant leaners, not so much, especially when the parasitical leaners are grasping,demanding and insulting to their hosts.
we stim
The clue is and always has been in my name.
😁
Well, Libby Zee?
A (rough) quote from my favourite vampire movie:
“Make sure no one escapes. It took us years of Hollywood to get people to believe we are just a myth.”
Is it bigger than Gottliebsen’s gold GST scam?
I am, thank you, Chris. And you?
The preferred Aussie method is deep water and an Early Kooka.
Yes, but I’d rather seize a pair of big naturals.
We already have (metaphorical) orcs and Nazgûl. Vampires would be a good fit.
*idea* That’s where the ATO story comes in!
Maybe those straw directors are vampires!
I must say that I am somewhat gleeful to see this case blow up the ATO, and on Trumble’s watch too.
Pity that Plutus Payroll hadn’t won some agile and innovative award.
That would be too perfect.
And a bet quite a few of those IT ‘contractors’ were employed by the ATO and other Federal government departments.
Why else would they be having plush events at the Canberra Hyatt with Miss World Erin Holland (who I’d hadn’t heard of before)
Having trouble keeping up with all the posts. Too busy doing the BAS. (up yours Mrs Howard!)
I read a couple of years ago that the fractures started occurring in the Danish and Dutch welfare states when it became apparent that the indigenous were working and paying very high taxes to support the immigrant, to the point where in Holland,at least, the elderly were being neglected (and euthanized) because there were simply insufficient funds to go round.
I think that the fractures were happening well before that, (as in the governments running out of other people’s money), but that the immigrant issues finally caused the locals to see and accept the unsustainable reality that they had long bought into.
One other thing worth noting is that the Dutch are extremely careful with their money. As an example, there is a real dearth of luxury cars in Holland, even cars that here in Australia we might class as now relatively normal such as low end BMWs. Their homes are generally austere, at least from the outside, and they rarely dine out.
They have this propensity to save their money, strange as it may sound. They also do not look to the government to do things for them. Each individual school for example is run by the parents. There’s a reason that there are no bicycle helmet laws in Holland.
Still waiting for The Wrath of Gaia to descend in a Biblical scale deluge.
*tapping foot impatiently*
BAS
Business Activity Statement.
gold scam was $700 million of GST so not quite that big
An actual gaping hole in the legislation.
The worst thing about the Cranston/ATO scam is that you know it’s going to be made into a really bad tele-movie starring the bloke who played Carl Williams on Underbelly and a hologram of Bill Hunter.
There better be a heap of tits in it.
ATO
Australian Transexual Office.
Very well, thanks. Nice day, here.
I really need to update my optical prescription.
I read “Office” as another word – with a somewhat different meaning.
Most like the same in Denmark Adam, the welfare state was becoming more and more an intolerable burden on workers, and with VAT at 25% and vehicle taxes et that are unbelievably high less and less motivation to work really hard.
Starting to collapse under it’s own weight and the immigration rackets finished it off quite nicely.
IT, I beg to differ… the worst thing about ATO scam (with already having massive over-regulation and boxes to tick) is that this will justify further investment in broadening the ATO structure, power and employment. The Australian Thieves Office will grow thanks to these crooks.
Nota,
Turns out all those culture enrichers were actually good for something after all.
Telemovie?
Enough material for a mini series at least.
The rise and fall of Michael Cranston.
I am going to give it a go.
Seems from the hearsay that every one of Plutus’s competitors knew it must be a scam from the get go.
A free service that claimed they would make money offering financial services but never once offered said services to anyone and yet flaunted extreme wealth. No alarm bells there.
To be a hit TV series, we now need a high profile MP to be implicated.
A couple from each party would be a ratings bonanza.
So will the employees of the companies using Plutus be hit with the underpaid tax bill?
Cracking the welfare state takes a long time
I remember my Danish contacts were already very dubious about their new North African countrymen back in 2004 particularly in regards to how they treated their womenfolk, and the sign in the small town Lutheran missions op shop, in multiple languages, including Arabic, asking people not to steal.