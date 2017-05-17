Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

2,075 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017

  1. Libby Zee
    #2384543, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    The findings appear to indicate that problems with seals have allowed oils to move around.

    Oils ain’t oils.

  2. BrettW
    #2384544, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The Melbourne Uni Chinese Aussie girl was picking her fingernails on national TV and looking at the ceiling. She was not particularly articulate considering says raised here. No wonder she has issues about the while privileged males having an advantage over her. She needs them to lower their performance level to give her an advantage she clearly needs.

    Interesting statistic that 60% Uni graduates are female.

  3. H B Bear
    #2384546, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The NDIS is looking like the very worst of Howard’s changes to the old CES combined with the worst of the Health Industrial Complex combined with the worst of the Cth-State dysfunction. What could go wrong?

    This is truly a Gillard Fabian masterstroke. As implemented by the Lieborals before being handed back to the Liars to crank up to 11.

  4. memoryvault
    #2384548, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    It’s conceivable that the entire volunteer sector
    in Australia will become appendages of the NDIS.

    This is going to turn into a monster bureaucracy costing tens of billions per year –
    $20 billion is extremely optimistic – regulating every area of social life.

    Yes, everything is unfolding according to plan. Thank you for noticing.

  6. Makka
    #2384550, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?

    It sounds a lot more than that. Those new seals will be failing for a reason; heat, excess movement, higher pressures, inherent design flaws, surface integrity, combinations of failure modes… many reasons for seal failure. That’s why Admiral Barrett sounds so worried. The root cause could well mean that the Navy will be forced to modify the manner in which they expected to operate the vessel to compensate for this defect , if they are unable to remove it.

  7. johanna
    #2384551, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    In the sub-folder where Nancy’s kennel nestles, I also keep a link to the Miami Herald’s weekly series of Dave Barry classics. He’s a bit past it now, but in his day, very good indeed.

    Today’s offering is Dave’s speech to graduating college students:

    Who is going to fight this injustice? Not my generation. My generation is currently occupied full time with applying skin moisturizers. No, it is up to you, the Class of 1997, to take on the telephone companies, and also the companies that make the cardboard food packages that have the little dotted-line semi-circles that say “PRESS TO OPEN.”

    Let me ask you, the Class of 1997, a question: Have you EVER been able to open a package by pressing that little semi-circle? I didn’t think so. Those semi-circles are reinforced at the package factory with titanium; they can easily deflect bullets. NASA pastes those semi-circles on the nose of the Space Shuttle to protect it during re-entry.

    Let me ask you another question: Have you ever tried to wrap leftover food in clear plastic wrap? Have you ever tried to tear off a piece of that wrap using the so-called “cutting edge”? If so, did you get a nice, square piece, like the one the cheerful homemaker always gets in the commercial? Don’t make me laugh until saliva dribbles onto my commencement robe. What you got was a golf-ball-sized wad that looks like a dead jellyfish. THE “CUTTING EDGE” CUTS NOTHING, YOUNG PEOPLE! Fact: For every leftover food item that American consumers are able to successfully wrap, they waste more than 37 square miles of plastic — enough to cover all of Manhattan Island, or the late Orson Welles.

    More at the link.

  8. Mitch M.
    #2384552, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    So suppose a business goes bankrupt… are they going to hunt down all the customers and demand the GST from each of them?

    Of course not but if the ATO is now refusing to raise credit for those who are not responsible for remitting the tax to the ATO that is a clear change of policy. I don’t believe they are doing that, it seems to be a violation of Natural Justice because the individual never received that taxation money in the first place, it is held by the employer or contractor.

  9. srr
    #2384553, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    And no, they aren’t too stupid to know the difference.

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAGoW5UUwAEuupw.jpg

    It isn’t and never has been Russia that the DC Swamp Monsters fear.

    It has always been God.

  10. Roger
    #2384554, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The Melbourne Uni Chinese Aussie girl was picking her fingernails on national TV and looking at the ceiling. She was not particularly articulate considering says raised here. No wonder she has issues about the while privileged males having an advantage over her.

    You’re displaying unconfessed white male privilege, Brett.

    Go to the corner of the class room until suitably repentant.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384555, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    They’re thoroughly rooted at Fairfax

    Areff – I suspect both vulture funds value the mastheads at zero. They’ll split off Domain and the radio arm and float the Phage and Silly, so the useful idiots can be fleeced.

    I saw today an article which said that Roger Ailes built Fox by simply making it a channel that a vast number of people wanted to watch. Sadly I can’t find that story again, but the lesson is a good one: make your rag a must read. Do that and you have a good business model.

    Lefties think all news outlets must be Marxist. Then they wonder why no one comes to their site.

  12. Fisky
    #2384556, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    There is no question that “Australia” is headed for a hard fall. Unfortunately, when everyone’s assets have melted away, when their entitlements are cut off, when the government are no longer able to pay public servants, etc etc…I’m not sure the general public will be in the frame of mind for rationally appraising how they got to the point of bankruptcy. I have no confidence that, in the middle of a depression, people will say, “gee this socialism business has been a total failure, time to try something else!”

    Most likely is they will double down on blaming “the rich” for failing to fund socialism adequately. There will be more reprisals against rich people, foreign investors, foreigners in general, and no cause for self-reflection whatsoever. Just look at the Greeks! A country of loser cucks controlled by Germany. That’s us in a few years, but it will be foreign creditors dictating the terms to our government. Possibly with some direct intervention from China as well.

  13. Baldrick
    #2384557, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?

    Chrissy Phayne to Maurice Pain, “Hey Morrie, do you know where I put that receipt for HMAS Canberra?”

  14. Snoopy
    #2384559, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Interesting statistic that 60% Uni graduates are female.

    But try and foster some equalidy and all hell breaks loose.

  15. Nick
    #2384561, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?

    They built it in Greece?

  16. Nick
    #2384563, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    On free to air TV tonight :
    Scent of a woman
    Purple Rain

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2384564, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    notafan
    #2384480, posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm
    moley

    but it was free!

    I wonder how they explained how that worked, if it is true

    There is almost no explanation for that.
    They couldn’t claim they were “buying” access to employee records as some form of database because they wouldn’t be able to use emoloyee records for other marketimg purposes.
    A loss leader?
    Hmmm. Anyone with half a brain would smell a rat there.
    Bizarre. Well, not really when you look at the client list which beavily features Government Departments.
    It would be interesting to see who the decision makers were in these Departments.
    HR wymminses jumping at the chance to free up some budget to spend on ‘clusion and diversidy perhaps?

  18. cohenite
    #2384565, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Worth repeating:

    The question has received more than 400 answers from Zhihu users, which include some of the most representative perceptions of the ‘white left’. Although the emphasis varies, baizuo is used generally to describe those who “only care about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT and the environment” and “have no sense of real problems in the real world”; they are hypocritical humanitarians who advocate for peace and equality only to “satisfy their own feeling of moral superiority”; they are “obsessed with political correctness” to the extent that they “tolerate backwards Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism”; they believe in the welfare state that “benefits only the idle and the free riders”; they are the “ignorant and arrogant westerners” who “pity the rest of the world and think they are saviours”…

    The term first became influential amidst the European refugee crisis, and Angela Merkel was the first western politician to be labelled as a baizuo for her open-door refugee policy. Hungary, on the other hand, was praised by Chinese netizens for its hard line on refugees, if not for its authoritarian leader. Around the same time another derogatory name that was often used alongside baizuo was shengmu (圣母) – literally the ‘holy mother’ – which according to its users refers to those who are ‘overemotional’, ‘hypocritical’ and ‘have too much empathy’. The criticisms of baizuo and shengmu soon became an online smear campaign targeted at not only public figures such as J. K. Rowling and Emma Watson, but also volunteers, social workers and all other ordinary citizens, whether in Europe or China, who express any sympathy with international refugees…

    baizuo and shengmu !

  19. Baldrick
    #2384567, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?

    Today’s Navy:
    “Hydraulic oil? We got shipped 4 tonnes of organic olive oil!”

  20. Chris
    #2384568, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Scent of a woman

    Good film!

  21. Snoopy
    #2384569, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    HR wymminses with MBA’s jumping at the chance to free up some budget to spend on ‘clusion and diversidy perhaps?

    Cheryl from payroll would never have fallen for that.

  22. Tel
    #2384570, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    shengmu (圣母) – literally the ‘holy mother’

    I thought our expression was, “Holier than thou” which describes a lot of these “Progressives” pretty well, except of course they have rejected religion, only to reinvent religion badly.

  23. Roger
    #2384571, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?

  24. Fisky
    #2384574, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    WikiLeaks‏Verified account @wikileaks 2m2 minutes ago
    More
    WikiLeaks Retweeted WikiLeaks
    BREAKING: Sweden has dropped its case against Julian Assange and will revoke its arrest warrant

  25. egg_
    #2384575, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    The findings appear to indicate that problems with seals have allowed oils to move around. Different parts of the system use different types of oil of varying thickness.

    So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?

    The engine OEM was pointing the finger at Siemens installers – those 457 Injuns injected into the wrong hole?

  26. Tel
    #2384576, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Today’s Navy:
    “Hydraulic oil? We got shipped 4 tonnes of organic olive oil!”

    Oh?!? In that case, where did all the hydraulic oil go?

    You might want to avoid the salad bar for a while…

  27. areff
    #2384577, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I saw today an article which said that Roger Ailes…..

    It was one of Blair’s pithy observations

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384579, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Let me ask you, the Class of 1997, a question: Have you EVER been able to open a package by pressing that little semi-circle? I didn’t think so.

    😀
    Twenty years ago!

    I am always amused by branded smallgoods versus the home brands of Coles and Woolies.

    The luncheon ham sachets from mobs like Don and D’orsogna have packets which will actually peel open at the corner advertised, and reseal.

    Coles and Woolies homebrands have the same instructions to peel-at-the-corner…much time have I spent trying to actually do what they instruct, before submitting and getting the knife out.

    On the other hand the cheap Coles and Woolies homebrand smallgoods are OK. It’s just the packaging which makes your head explode.

    I was taught about ‘caveat emptor’ in primary school. I doubt kiddies now get that education.

  29. egg_
    #2384580, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    “Hydraulic oil? We got shipped 4 tonnes of organic olive oil!”

    ‘Diversity’ lube?

  30. Tel
    #2384581, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    The engine OEM was pointing the finger at Siemens installers – those 457 Injuns injected into the wrong hole?

    I think the correct wording for the final report would be along the lines of, “Nyuck, nyuck, nyuck!”

  31. srr
    #2384583, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Gillard is no master at anything.

    The same people who maneuvered her into the PMship also kept her out of gaol and still keep everyone’s eyes off themselves with little slips of stage managed scandals from their myriad of marionettes

  32. Nick
    #2384585, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?

    Passengers sit on the roof ?

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2384586, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    One thing for sure.
    Any agency or department who puts their hand out for a special budget allocation to meet the cost of the PAYG should be told to fuck off and …. what’s that phrase Morro is so fond of … “just absorb it”.

  34. 132andBush
    #2384588, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Passengers sit on the roof ?

    And crap through hole in floor?

  35. Snoopy
    #2384590, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?

    I suspect this is mainly union bullshit. One of the biggest problems is supposedly driver visibility. Apparently Canadian train drivers don’t have their eyes in the same place as Brisbane’s finest.

  36. John constantine
    #2384591, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    The diversity and inclusion of their ndis shortencare means that Wahhabi’s will get quotas to occupy the joint.

    Friday after mosque, there will be training courses for Isis returnees from their corpseraping spring break to get ndis for life.

    “Daddy gave me these heads to play with, now I want disability pension for eighty years.”

    “I feel so guilty for what they made me do to all those little slave girls that I can never work again.”

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384592, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    It was one of Blair’s pithy observations

    Thanks, areff – yes:

    Roger Ailes, who created media giant Fox News through the very simple strategy of merely appealing to an enormous number of viewers, has died at 77.

    Simple and profound. He, like Mr Ailes, has a talent which is hard to replicate.

  38. Gab
    #2384593, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?

    Well I’m not at all surprised given the mooching clusterfuks parading as procurement managers in the public service, however in what way are the trains not FFP?

  39. Oh come on
    #2384594, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    You know, if I were a superstitious person, I’d say there’s got to be a link between Roger Ailes’s death and the fortunes of Fox News.

  40. srr
    #2384595, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Lots of video from lots of angles – Times Square “Car Attack” –

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago

    Are we really supposed to believe this was an accident
    Deplorable Steve🇺🇸
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/865463137662717953

  41. John constantine
    #2384596, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Their ABC proudly announced on tonight’s vicco radio news that their all was the most sodomy friendly sporting management in the country, and had just got an award for it.

    Social justice means that the welcome to country never mentions that gay aboriginals were clubbed to death, or the inclusion Islamic round never mentions the crowds cheering the gay’s thrown off the tall buildings.

    It all blends together to dewesternise the country for their crony oligarchs of transnational globalism.

  42. John constantine
    #2384598, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    AFL, not all, damn socialist auto-correct.

  43. Adam
    #2384599, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Apparently Sweden has lifted the warrant and Assange is free.

  44. egg_
    #2384600, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Spanish built ships with German propulsion systems integrated by a British company.

    What could go wrong?

    Sounds like Basil Fawlty and Manuel in ‘Don’t Mention the War’.

  45. Snoopy
    #2384601, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Sky News

    The #FakeHeadline.

    Trump evades Comey questions

    The text.

    Donald Trump has responded with a direct – if brief – ‘No. No’ to a question about whether he had asked the FBI to drop an investigation into his former national security adviser.

    The US President also said there was no collusion between himself and Russia.

    The item has no byline. Maybe it was penned by Monty Maxine Waters.

  46. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2384602, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Interesting statistic that 60% Uni graduates are female.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  47. Adam
    #2384603, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Linky

    Doesn’t seem like the most reputable site but seems legit …?

  48. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384604, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The criticisms of baizuo and shengmu soon became an online smear campaign targeted at not only public figures such as J. K. Rowling and Emma Watson

    A bit hard on Emma Watson. Although I shouldn’t really include the words hard on and Emma Watson in the same sentence. What a pity she went to Brown University! Such a waste.

  49. johanna
    #2384605, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Coles and Woolies homebrands have the same instructions to peel-at-the-corner…much time have I spent trying to actually do what they instruct, before submitting and getting the knife out.

    You are right, but I don’t bother with any of them these days. Straight in with the knife, and then I wrap them in a largeish freezer bag (folded under at the edges) and stick them back in the fridge. There is so much water in them that they don’t dry out.

    Modern food packaging seems to be designed to annoy consumers.

  50. John constantine
    #2384606, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    The poor bastardized taxpayer will fund more bullshit for Isis winkers assessed with ptsd than returned Australian soldiers get.

    Their turnfailure makes returned pensioner vets sell their stuff to live after their pensions are cut, so the turn failure debacle coalition can fund ndis for Isis.

  51. Snoopy
    #2384609, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    It’s perfectly obvious that Putin, with Trump’s blessing, threatened to invade Sweden unless they let Assange off the hook. This was the real purpose of Trump’s meeting with the Russian ambassador.

  52. MsDolittle
    #2384610, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Doesn’t seem like the most reputable site but seems legit …?

    Americans might want his extradition..

  53. Combine Dave
    #2384611, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    The engine OEM was pointing the finger at Siemens installers –

    Completed at ASC in SA?

  54. Combine Dave
    #2384612, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?

    Well I’m not at all surprised given the mooching clusterfuks parading as procurement managers in the public service, however in what way are the trains not FFP?

    Drivers bucket seats not ample enough?

  55. Winston Smith
    #2384613, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Fisky;

    The only way to stop the NDIS now is through a property crash and enforced retrenchment by Australia’s creditors. That will have the additional benefit of shutting down the immigration scam as well.

    And the Bankers will bring in an outside admin team, just like the brown nations*, and we are fucked.
    *Greece is in that lot.

  56. John constantine
    #2384614, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Their yarragrad nazgul announce the country fire authority is to be split at a Hundy million cost into a political operative wing and an unpaid cannon fodder wing.

    Fifty percent wymynsys for their political wing.

    The tax on the capital of the oppressor kulak class will fund it all.

  57. Myrddin Seren
    #2384616, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Regrettably, I think John constantine is ahead of the curve again:

    The diversity and inclusion of their ndis shortencare means that Wahhabi’s will get quotas to occupy the joint.

    You are right. All those country shoppers cooling their heals in Indo waiting for the next election will be marching out on to a fleet of boats that will rival Dunkirk the day after Shorten is enthroned as PM-for-Life.

    But when they get here, every single one will have to be carried off and comforted on the dock side while NDIS service providers compete to provide emergency case management triage to see who gets the juiciest clients and how fast they can get them on the Disso-for-Life drip feed.

    It will be like diverting a zombie herd in ‘Walking Dead’ or ‘Z-Nation’. Hundreds of thousands will turn away from Mutte Merkel and Europe and head for the land of the Life Long NDIS – free housing, free meals-on-wheels, free medical care, free lawn care for your free housing, free transport, free everything.

  58. cohenite
    #2384617, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    srr

    #2384595, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Lots of video from lots of angles – Times Square “Car Attack” –

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago

    Are we really supposed to believe this was an accident
    Deplorable Steve
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/865463137662717953

    As I said even if he isn’t a recent convert, islam is to blame for popularising the technique of mowing down pedestrians. He’ll be tried in NY too which does not have a death penalty.

  59. Leigh Lowe
    #2384618, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    The #FakeHeadline.

    Trump evades Comey questions

    The text.

    Donald Trump has responded with a direct – if brief – ‘No. No’ to a question about whether he had asked the FBI to drop an investigation into his former national security adviser.

    “Evades” = “He didn’t break down and give us the answer we wanted.”

  60. memoryvault
    #2384621, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    The only way to stop the NDIS now is through a property crash and enforced retrenchment by Australia’s creditors. That will have the additional benefit of shutting down the immigration scam as well.

    You’re forgetting the $2.5 trillion in accumulated super funds, plus the $170 billion a year it currently earns from investment, plus the $130 billion a year it collects in new deposits, much of it controlled by unions. The current system will not be allowed to crash until the whole lot has been siphoned off to union-affiliated crony capitalists. We have twenty years yet before the final collapse.

  61. Libby Zee
    #2384622, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Are we really supposed to believe this was an accident

    No. This evenings news was reporting that the perp said he wanted to kill lots of people. That sort of rules out an accident.

  62. Tel
    #2384623, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The poor bastardized taxpayer will fund more bullshit for Isis winkers assessed with ptsd than returned Australian soldiers get.

    My position (and you can check the blog history) has always been that anyone fighting for IS has officially repudiated their Australian citizenship. If Kenya can declare that Senator Lucy Gichuhi automatically loses her Kenyan citizenship when she becomes Australian, then we can apply the same rules to anyone wanting to become a citizen of the Islamic State.

    There’s no shortage of people wanting Australian citizenship… don’t make it an easy handout for deadbeats. We can’t make people want to be loyal to Australia, nor should we be in the business of trapping people who don’t want to be here. What we can do is support people who want to decide for themselves they prefer not to be Australian, by telling them OK see ya!

  63. Makka
    #2384624, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    by telling them OK see ya!

    At 10,000 feet?

  64. jupes
    #2384625, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Apparently Sweden has lifted the warrant and Assange is free.

    Which means the hottest ticket in town is to the Ecuadorian Embassy ‘Freedom Party’.

    Freedom from that deranged dickhead that is.

  65. jupes
    #2384627, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Assange and Rolf Harris free on the same day.

    Both accused of dubious sexual offences.

    Only one assisted the enemy in wartime.

  66. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2384628, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Talking about getting the knife out and going up several notches from the micro-frustration of opening sealed food. What about those ubiquitous bloody bubble packs? See an episode of Larry David wrestling with a new Satnav – a gift from that harridan Suzy Green. Larry loses it completely, with the inevitable repercussions.

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384630, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Their yarragrad nazgul announce the country fire authority is to be split at a Hundy million cost into a political operative wing and an unpaid cannon fodder wing.

    My impression from the Seven News report was that firefighting would be aggregated into the certified union-controlled Fire Rescue Victoria™ and all those knuckle dragging ingrates who actually want to fight bushfires will be turned into a glorified unpaid and unsupported CWA.

    UFU forever!

  68. Fisky
    #2384631, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    You are right. All those country shoppers cooling their heals in Indo waiting for the next election will be marching out on to a fleet of boats that will rival Dunkirk the day after Shorten is enthroned as PM-for-Life.

    The majority of “libertarians” will be delighted!

  69. Nick
    #2384632, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    GM,I thought I was the only one lol

  70. jupes
    #2384633, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Chrissy Phayne to Maurice Tubbsy Pain, “Hey Morrie Tubbsy, do you know where I put that receipt for HMAS Canberra?”

    Accuracy is important Baldrick.

  71. jupes
    #2384635, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    The majority of “libertarians” will be delighted!

    They’ll be manning the boats.

    Dotty was last seen at the Melbourne Boat Show scoping out a cabin cruiser.

  72. Boambee John
    #2384638, posted on May 19, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    JC at 1625

    “Everyone knows Monst gets his morning talking points from Maxine Waters’ website.”

    But, but, but … Earlier today, when I suggested that he had just received the daily GetUp talking points email, he said he received it directly from George ( not even the courtesy title Uncle George).

    Shocked, I am.

  73. Adam
    #2384639, posted on May 19, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    by telling them OK see ya!

    At 10,000 feet?

    The choppers won’t need to go that high …

  74. Adam
    #2384641, posted on May 19, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    They’ll be manning the boats.

    Dotty was last seen at the Melbourne Boat Show scoping out a cabin cruiser.

    What was her name? Shazza?

  75. srr
    #2384643, posted on May 19, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    They get paid by your taxes (that tax officers haven’t stolen for themselves), to go to school with your little kids –

    Onlinemagazin‏ @OnlineMagazin

    🆘‼️😂🔥 Sweden: Mohammad celebrated his 14th birthday with a stylish full beard. http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2294/sweden-mohammad-celebrated-his-14th-birthday-with-a-stylish-full-beard.html … Happy Birthday little Mohammad! Haha!

