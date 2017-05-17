Liberty Quote
We must comprehend that it is impossible to improve the economic conditions of the underdeveloped nations by grants in aid. If we send them foodstuffs to fight famines, we merely relieve their governments from the necessity of abandoning their disastrous agricultural policies.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
2,075 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
Oils ain’t oils.
The Melbourne Uni Chinese Aussie girl was picking her fingernails on national TV and looking at the ceiling. She was not particularly articulate considering says raised here. No wonder she has issues about the while privileged males having an advantage over her. She needs them to lower their performance level to give her an advantage she clearly needs.
Interesting statistic that 60% Uni graduates are female.
The NDIS is looking like the very worst of Howard’s changes to the old CES combined with the worst of the Health Industrial Complex combined with the worst of the Cth-State dysfunction. What could go wrong?
This is truly a Gillard Fabian masterstroke. As implemented by the Lieborals before being handed back to the Liars to crank up to 11.
Yes, everything is unfolding according to plan. Thank you for noticing.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAGoW5UUwAEuupw.jpg
So the maintenance guys put the wrong oil in the wrong hole… am I right?
It sounds a lot more than that. Those new seals will be failing for a reason; heat, excess movement, higher pressures, inherent design flaws, surface integrity, combinations of failure modes… many reasons for seal failure. That’s why Admiral Barrett sounds so worried. The root cause could well mean that the Navy will be forced to modify the manner in which they expected to operate the vessel to compensate for this defect , if they are unable to remove it.
In the sub-folder where Nancy’s kennel nestles, I also keep a link to the Miami Herald’s weekly series of Dave Barry classics. He’s a bit past it now, but in his day, very good indeed.
Today’s offering is Dave’s speech to graduating college students:
More at the link.
So suppose a business goes bankrupt… are they going to hunt down all the customers and demand the GST from each of them?
Of course not but if the ATO is now refusing to raise credit for those who are not responsible for remitting the tax to the ATO that is a clear change of policy. I don’t believe they are doing that, it seems to be a violation of Natural Justice because the individual never received that taxation money in the first place, it is held by the employer or contractor.
And no, they aren’t too stupid to know the difference.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAGoW5UUwAEuupw.jpg
It isn’t and never has been Russia that the DC Swamp Monsters fear.
It has always been God.
The Melbourne Uni Chinese Aussie girl was picking her fingernails on national TV and looking at the ceiling. She was not particularly articulate considering says raised here. No wonder she has issues about the while privileged males having an advantage over her.
You’re displaying unconfessed white male privilege, Brett.
Go to the corner of the class room until suitably repentant.
Areff – I suspect both vulture funds value the mastheads at zero. They’ll split off Domain and the radio arm and float the Phage and Silly, so the useful idiots can be fleeced.
I saw today an article which said that Roger Ailes built Fox by simply making it a channel that a vast number of people wanted to watch. Sadly I can’t find that story again, but the lesson is a good one: make your rag a must read. Do that and you have a good business model.
Lefties think all news outlets must be Marxist. Then they wonder why no one comes to their site.
There is no question that “Australia” is headed for a hard fall. Unfortunately, when everyone’s assets have melted away, when their entitlements are cut off, when the government are no longer able to pay public servants, etc etc…I’m not sure the general public will be in the frame of mind for rationally appraising how they got to the point of bankruptcy. I have no confidence that, in the middle of a depression, people will say, “gee this socialism business has been a total failure, time to try something else!”
Most likely is they will double down on blaming “the rich” for failing to fund socialism adequately. There will be more reprisals against rich people, foreign investors, foreigners in general, and no cause for self-reflection whatsoever. Just look at the Greeks! A country of loser cucks controlled by Germany. That’s us in a few years, but it will be foreign creditors dictating the terms to our government. Possibly with some direct intervention from China as well.
Chrissy Phayne to Maurice Pain, “Hey Morrie, do you know where I put that receipt for HMAS Canberra?”
But try and foster some equalidy and all hell breaks loose.
They built it in Greece?
On free to air TV tonight :
Scent of a woman
Purple Rain
There is almost no explanation for that.
They couldn’t claim they were “buying” access to employee records as some form of database because they wouldn’t be able to use emoloyee records for other marketimg purposes.
A loss leader?
Hmmm. Anyone with half a brain would smell a rat there.
Bizarre. Well, not really when you look at the client list which beavily features Government Departments.
It would be interesting to see who the decision makers were in these Departments.
HR wymminses jumping at the chance to free up some budget to spend on ‘clusion and diversidy perhaps?
Worth repeating:
baizuo and shengmu !
Today’s Navy:
“Hydraulic oil? We got shipped 4 tonnes of organic olive oil!”
Good film!
Cheryl from payroll would never have fallen for that.
I thought our expression was, “Holier than thou” which describes a lot of these “Progressives” pretty well, except of course they have rejected religion, only to reinvent religion badly.
Surprise, surprise…Queensland Rail’s latest passenger trains for Brisbane were designed in Francophone Canada and built in India. Seems they’re not fit for purpose. Who could have foreseen that?
The engine OEM was pointing the finger at Siemens installers – those 457 Injuns injected into the wrong hole?
Oh?!? In that case, where did all the hydraulic oil go?
You might want to avoid the salad bar for a while…
I saw today an article which said that Roger Ailes…..
It was one of Blair’s pithy observations
😀
Twenty years ago!
I am always amused by branded smallgoods versus the home brands of Coles and Woolies.
The luncheon ham sachets from mobs like Don and D’orsogna have packets which will actually peel open at the corner advertised, and reseal.
Coles and Woolies homebrands have the same instructions to peel-at-the-corner…much time have I spent trying to actually do what they instruct, before submitting and getting the knife out.
On the other hand the cheap Coles and Woolies homebrand smallgoods are OK. It’s just the packaging which makes your head explode.
I was taught about ‘caveat emptor’ in primary school. I doubt kiddies now get that education.
‘Diversity’ lube?
I think the correct wording for the final report would be along the lines of, “Nyuck, nyuck, nyuck!”
Gillard is no master at anything.
The same people who maneuvered her into the PMship also kept her out of gaol and still keep everyone’s eyes off themselves with little slips of stage managed scandals from their myriad of marionettes
Passengers sit on the roof ?
One thing for sure.
Any agency or department who puts their hand out for a special budget allocation to meet the cost of the PAYG should be told to fuck off and …. what’s that phrase Morro is so fond of … “just absorb it”.
Passengers sit on the roof ?
And crap through hole in floor?
I suspect this is mainly union bullshit. One of the biggest problems is supposedly driver visibility. Apparently Canadian train drivers don’t have their eyes in the same place as Brisbane’s finest.
The diversity and inclusion of their ndis shortencare means that Wahhabi’s will get quotas to occupy the joint.
Friday after mosque, there will be training courses for Isis returnees from their corpseraping spring break to get ndis for life.
“Daddy gave me these heads to play with, now I want disability pension for eighty years.”
“I feel so guilty for what they made me do to all those little slave girls that I can never work again.”
Thanks, areff – yes:
Simple and profound. He, like Mr Ailes, has a talent which is hard to replicate.
Well I’m not at all surprised given the mooching clusterfuks parading as procurement managers in the public service, however in what way are the trains not FFP?
You know, if I were a superstitious person, I’d say there’s got to be a link between Roger Ailes’s death and the fortunes of Fox News.
Lots of video from lots of angles – Times Square “Car Attack” –
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago
Are we really supposed to believe this was an accident
Deplorable Steve🇺🇸
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/865463137662717953
Their ABC proudly announced on tonight’s vicco radio news that their all was the most sodomy friendly sporting management in the country, and had just got an award for it.
Social justice means that the welcome to country never mentions that gay aboriginals were clubbed to death, or the inclusion Islamic round never mentions the crowds cheering the gay’s thrown off the tall buildings.
It all blends together to dewesternise the country for their crony oligarchs of transnational globalism.
AFL, not all, damn socialist auto-correct.
Apparently Sweden has lifted the warrant and Assange is free.
Sounds like Basil Fawlty and Manuel in ‘Don’t Mention the War’.
Sky News
The #FakeHeadline.
The text.
The item has no byline. Maybe it was penned by
MontyMaxine Waters.
What could possibly go wrong?
Linky
Doesn’t seem like the most reputable site but seems legit …?
A bit hard on Emma Watson. Although I shouldn’t really include the words hard on and Emma Watson in the same sentence. What a pity she went to Brown University! Such a waste.
You are right, but I don’t bother with any of them these days. Straight in with the knife, and then I wrap them in a largeish freezer bag (folded under at the edges) and stick them back in the fridge. There is so much water in them that they don’t dry out.
Modern food packaging seems to be designed to annoy consumers.
The poor bastardized taxpayer will fund more bullshit for Isis winkers assessed with ptsd than returned Australian soldiers get.
Their turnfailure makes returned pensioner vets sell their stuff to live after their pensions are cut, so the turn failure debacle coalition can fund ndis for Isis.
It’s perfectly obvious that Putin, with Trump’s blessing, threatened to invade Sweden unless they let Assange off the hook. This was the real purpose of Trump’s meeting with the Russian ambassador.
Doesn’t seem like the most reputable site but seems legit …?
Americans might want his extradition..
Completed at ASC in SA?
Drivers bucket seats not ample enough?
Fisky;
And the Bankers will bring in an outside admin team, just like the brown nations*, and we are fucked.
*Greece is in that lot.
Their yarragrad nazgul announce the country fire authority is to be split at a Hundy million cost into a political operative wing and an unpaid cannon fodder wing.
Fifty percent wymynsys for their political wing.
The tax on the capital of the oppressor kulak class will fund it all.
Regrettably, I think John constantine is ahead of the curve again:
You are right. All those country shoppers cooling their heals in Indo waiting for the next election will be marching out on to a fleet of boats that will rival Dunkirk the day after Shorten is enthroned as PM-for-Life.
But when they get here, every single one will have to be carried off and comforted on the dock side while NDIS service providers compete to provide emergency case management triage to see who gets the juiciest clients and how fast they can get them on the Disso-for-Life drip feed.
It will be like diverting a zombie herd in ‘Walking Dead’ or ‘Z-Nation’. Hundreds of thousands will turn away from Mutte Merkel and Europe and head for the land of the Life Long NDIS – free housing, free meals-on-wheels, free medical care, free lawn care for your free housing, free transport, free everything.
As I said even if he isn’t a recent convert, islam is to blame for popularising the technique of mowing down pedestrians. He’ll be tried in NY too which does not have a death penalty.
“Evades” = “He didn’t break down and give us the answer we wanted.”
You’re forgetting the $2.5 trillion in accumulated super funds, plus the $170 billion a year it currently earns from investment, plus the $130 billion a year it collects in new deposits, much of it controlled by unions. The current system will not be allowed to crash until the whole lot has been siphoned off to union-affiliated crony capitalists. We have twenty years yet before the final collapse.
No. This evenings news was reporting that the perp said he wanted to kill lots of people. That sort of rules out an accident.
My position (and you can check the blog history) has always been that anyone fighting for IS has officially repudiated their Australian citizenship. If Kenya can declare that Senator Lucy Gichuhi automatically loses her Kenyan citizenship when she becomes Australian, then we can apply the same rules to anyone wanting to become a citizen of the Islamic State.
There’s no shortage of people wanting Australian citizenship… don’t make it an easy handout for deadbeats. We can’t make people want to be loyal to Australia, nor should we be in the business of trapping people who don’t want to be here. What we can do is support people who want to decide for themselves they prefer not to be Australian, by telling them OK see ya!
by telling them OK see ya!
At 10,000 feet?
Which means the hottest ticket in town is to the Ecuadorian Embassy ‘Freedom Party’.
Freedom from that deranged dickhead that is.
Assange and Rolf Harris free on the same day.
Both accused of dubious sexual offences.
Only one assisted the enemy in wartime.
Talking about getting the knife out and going up several notches from the micro-frustration of opening sealed food. What about those ubiquitous bloody bubble packs? See an episode of Larry David wrestling with a new Satnav – a gift from that harridan Suzy Green. Larry loses it completely, with the inevitable repercussions.
My impression from the Seven News report was that firefighting would be aggregated into the certified union-controlled Fire Rescue Victoria™ and all those knuckle dragging ingrates who actually want to fight bushfires will be turned into a glorified unpaid and unsupported CWA.
UFU forever!
The majority of “libertarians” will be delighted!
GM,I thought I was the only one lol
Chrissy Phayne to
MauriceTubbsy Pain, “Hey MorrieTubbsy, do you know where I put that receipt for HMAS Canberra?”
Accuracy is important Baldrick.
They’ll be manning the boats.
Dotty was last seen at the Melbourne Boat Show scoping out a cabin cruiser.
JC at 1625
“Everyone knows Monst gets his morning talking points from Maxine Waters’ website.”
But, but, but … Earlier today, when I suggested that he had just received the daily GetUp talking points email, he said he received it directly from George ( not even the courtesy title Uncle George).
Shocked, I am.
by telling them OK see ya!
At 10,000 feet?
The choppers won’t need to go that high …
They’ll be manning the boats.
Dotty was last seen at the Melbourne Boat Show scoping out a cabin cruiser.
What was her name? Shazza?
They get paid by your taxes (that tax officers haven’t stolen for themselves), to go to school with your little kids –
Onlinemagazin @OnlineMagazin
🆘‼️😂🔥 Sweden: Mohammad celebrated his 14th birthday with a stylish full beard. http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2294/sweden-mohammad-celebrated-his-14th-birthday-with-a-stylish-full-beard.html … Happy Birthday little Mohammad! Haha!