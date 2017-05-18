I Don’t Come to Bury Ceasar

I don’t come to bury Caesar. I think that the bank “levy” is a dumb idea. And it is on top of all the other non-company/income taxes paid by the banks, including but not limited to:

APRA cost recovery

ASIC cost recovery

General regulatory imposts from APRA, ASIC and ACCC.

But then, I read Sinc’s post from this morning – Why do the Liberals have no friends where he quotes Niki Savva suggesting that the Australian Banks have no friends.

Perhaps Ms Savva is correct. But it seems more likely that the Australian Banks have no idea.

Below is a job advertisement from the NAB for the position of “Strategic Designer”. The link for it is here. Apparently, NAB wants to bake in Customer Journey frameworks and employ people who seek to see their designs in the hands of real customers (as opposed to unreal customers?).

You can’t help people who won’t help themselves.

Job description Human Centred Design in a business delivery context

A new way for NAB to deliver change into the hands of customers

A program of work supported from the top of the organisation down About NAB NAB is changing the way it delivers its products and services by putting the customer first and foremost in solving for real needs and creating great customer experiences. NAB is seeking to transform the way it operates by baking in Customer Journey frameworks as the way in which we will improve and innovate our business. The commitment is to a customer-centred enterprise, one that embeds customer-centred design and agile as the way in which we will work. Designers and researchers on these teams provide insights into our users and inspiration from the world outside NAB. They work with the wider team to design solutions that leverage current and new technology to meet real customer needs. About the Role The Senior Consultant, Strategic Designer will: Lead strategically focused service design that is practical and applied within a Customer Journey

Influence and inform the business on questions of product and service concepts, direction and priority

Balance the Journey stream’s direction through the lenses of customer desirability, technical feasibility, and business value

Think big picture and be able to define and shape the vision of an overall Customer Journey stream whilst staying focussed on execution and delivering real results

Be accountable for measuring success against key NPS metrics The role will work directly with delivery teams, to see their designs in the hands of real customers. Our designers work as an integral part of a multi-skilled team, while remaining a formal part of NAB Lab’s HCD practice.

Desired Skills and Experience About You You are someone who is driven by a desire to improve people’s lives through design, and is pragmatic about the how. Curious, optimistic and empathetic to finding the best methods, and value collaboration. As the successful candidate, you will have 3+ years’ hands on practical (not theoretical) experience applying Design Thinking, Lean-startup and Agile principles for the creation of new solution and customer experience improvements. Formal education in product and service design highly regarded, but not required if skills can be demonstrated through other arenas. If you have the energy to create significant, scalable and sustainable innovation for customers, we would love to hear from you……