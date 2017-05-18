Is that really it?

From Ann Coulter today;
The big secret Trump allegedly revealed is that Muslims might try to blow up a plane with laptops.
It is true that I had not seen what Trump had supposedly said to the Russians, but if that is what it is, the left are deranged beyond measure and its media hacks borderline insane. Outside the football scores, you cannot believe a single thing you read in the papers or see on the news. It is a sickness, but what is the cure?
Unless I’ve completely missed the point, I thought we all KNEW about the laptop bomb possibilities. President Trump had put in place some restrictions regarding lap top computers in hand luggage way back in February. So where’s the problem? Unless the BIG secret is that Israeli intelligence first found the plot. The other thing that bugs me (apart from that complete fuckwit john Barron and his 40 y.o. juvenile offsider from the ‘Chaser” and his stoopid “Planet America”) is this nonsense about ‘impeachment’ . ( cont. next)
President Trump might have been unwise to sack James Comrey, but it was well within his authority to do so. And he did not say that he had “tapes” only that Comrey had better hope that there were no tapes. Anyway if Comrey was so concerned when Pres Trunp asked if the investigation into Mike Flynn could be dropped, all he had to say was” No, Mr President, that would be improper” Instead he runs off and tells tales! I’m sick of the trouble making Press both there….and here.
Perhaps the story was created as a decoy to distract from the news on the Seth Rich assassination!
Here’s a link to the Federalist about how to dissect the latest MSM derangement.. Scroll half way down for some media tips and tricks..
The cure? Don’t click on their sites, don’t buy their rubbish.
Steve, you have to understand the delinquent children we call the left started out as warriors for causes. They never planned to become part of a corrupt ruling class and they’re not coping well with the daily freakout that presents.
When people have tried treating them as adults, it was an abysmal failure.
Therefore, as we take our countries and their institutions back and even though they’re evil and malicious, we must never lose sight of the fact that all the damage was done in their parenting and education, which together causes the 24/7/365 tantrum that is the cry of the maladjusted spoiled brat unable to respond to adult stuff like personal responsibility and reason.
They won’t be happy until they’re back in a tax-eating oppositionist swamp doing what the left specialises in — being unhappy and unemployable.
The Leftist media has all the measured objectivity and rationality of a group of over-excited schoolgirls at their first rock concert. The only thing I have not heard or seen them do is scream and burst into tears. And maybe wet their pants – although I am not sure about that. Mind you, this finger pointing, screetchy little CNN darling went horribly close when attempting to silence someone by clapping her hands at them to shut them up for having the temerity to question the authority of the “stellar reporters at CNN”.
Surely all this Russia stuff is going to burn itself out. Why is Russia an enemy anyway? Not an ally, not an enemy, but important to getting rid of Islamic terrorism.
The evidence that the dnc leaks came from Seth Rich is detailed and warrants further study. The evidence that the trump campaign worked with the russiains is..well, what evidence is there exactly?
And how does it compare to Obama meddling in the Israel elections?
It is the shallowest political story in a string of very shallow puddles.
Kates apparently has no access to the internet. Or somehow has had his access severely constrained to block out facts.
Steve: the issue is that Trump spoke to Russians about specifics that were very highly classified and which the source – Mossad – was highly sensitive about. Trump has confirmed in his own twitter account that he did so. The only unknown is the exact nature of the secrets.
Tom:
“…the delinquent children we call the left started out as warriors for causes. They never planned to become part of a corrupt ruling class…”
You give them WAY to much credit for decency and “principles”.
They were (and still are) ALL ABOUT POWER, nothing less. Sure, it may be couched in terms of sweetness and light, egalitarianism, etc. and padded with swathes of “innocence”, but that is just how they lead the punters down the road to Hell.
It may be stopped by the too big to fail Finance institutions – even though are involved in the deep state.
Reason: the US market fell by over 300 points today attributed to the concern that Trump may not be there to incorporate his taxation and budgeting plans. I can see the calls to Bezos from the top persons to cease and desist less a pox hit the market house and the falls continue to where the market should really be back around 15,000.
Sorry you have no argument unless you look at the MSM faux news. Nowhere is what you say above an established fact it is hearsay without any form of proof.
You are defending a faith not a truth
Steve: the issue is that Trump spoke to Russians about specifics that were very highly classified and which the source – Mossad – was highly sensitive about.
The issue is also that WaPo, “a U.S. official familiar with the matter“, “a former senior U.S. official who is close to current administration officials“, and a “former intelligence official who handled high-level intelligence on Russia” have been ensuring that ‘the ally’, Russia, ISIS and the whole world are as aware of the details as they possibly could be.
The US now has an open conga line of deep-state operatives who are perfectly happy to increase any potential damage to US interests if it chips away at Trump’s presidency.
Once there was a term for this.
If Trump attempted to obstruct justice and Comey kept this all to himself for two months then he may have himself committed a crime.
You’ve been a bad Goy Donald.
Bad Goy!!!
Nothing remarkable about this.
Unless you’ve seen the intel and have a deep working knowledge of source and consequences, you’re in no position to make any judgement about whether it might have harmed US interests.
Dr Faustus
Totally agree Dr F, but I’m not sure they’ve caused as much damage (except politically) as they want. As best I read it, Israel have said publicly that they aren’t concerned. Yes they may have reasons for dissembling on the issue, but if so I think the most likely is that they see The Donald as an ally and even if he has done something silly (for which I’ve seen no real evidence yet) they’re willing to look at the big picture.
Maybe Mossad discovered that terrorists have miraculously developed the technology to take control of a planes flight systems via laptop.
They are incredibly technologically advanced after all.
But why not share this information?
Doesn’t this make it even worse for Trump and his team not better?
What kind of political amateur operation allows their opponents to make so much hay out of nothing?