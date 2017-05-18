Is that really it?

From Ann Coulter today;

The big secret Trump allegedly revealed is that Muslims might try to blow up a plane with laptops.

It is true that I had not seen what Trump had supposedly said to the Russians, but if that is what it is, the left are deranged beyond measure and its media hacks borderline insane. Outside the football scores, you cannot believe a single thing you read in the papers or see on the news. It is a sickness, but what is the cure?