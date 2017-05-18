Poor Donald Trump

The latest Trump comment
No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly
Really? What about Julius Caesar? Or Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Hamilton, James Garfield, William McKinley, Jack Kennedy? Or Anton Cermak, Huey Long, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and numerous other politicians in the US and elsewhere who have been assassinated or critically injured.
What about John McCain subject to horrendous torture? What about the Roman Emperor Valerian who was skinned alive by the Persians and forced to drink molten gold?
Anyhow you get the point. Trump’s claim is ridiculous and childish. As is his presidency.
Trump’s presidency and its quality remain to be seen, but so far the ridiculousness and childishness is all down to the poor quality and viciousness of the American left and the corrupt media. No problems with the criminal activities of their preferred rulers.
What about John McCain subject to horrendous torture?
I see, so he was a politician when this happened, was he? News to me.
It’d be helpful to put the quote in context instead of singling out one sentence:
Or…or…Tharg, chief of the This Side Of River tribe who, after introducing vital reforms such as free bits of Mammoth for the old and frail, and a new shade of ochre for painting bison on cave walls, was stabbed in the back by Zorg.
Literally.
Honestly, Lucy, this poring over throw away phrases with such dialectical rigour is unbecoming, and predisposes people to your less puerile posts less favourably.
Should we make it a game that people pore over everything you type with the same energy and declare you an idiot each time you use less than legal precision?
Lucius, just let it go. He won, get over it.
Trump’s claim is ridiculous and childish. As is his presidency.
Must disagree. He is treated grossly unfairly and the media says nasty things about his wife, too. He is doing the best job he can, and that’s the important thing in anyone’s life.
Journalists, most of them of Left, are not kind people, to my mind. If half the things printed about D. Trump were printed about journalists themselves in the main media, they would be in the courts or shrivelling up and dying in a mental ward. I’m afraid left leaning journalists are for some inexplicable reason are prone to personal abuse and untruths.
Look what his happening to Cardinal Pell right now. They want him dead. And he never raped boys, but other priests did, but it’s Pell that want dead.
I dunno, Balders, Julius Caesar copped a fair bit of flack from talk-back scribes for that business with Cleopatra.
The relevant section of the speech (1:26 video)
pedantic aren’t you. no prez has been so ruthlessly and relentlessly attacked in the press in the last 100 yrs. if he gets shot will that satisfy you?
This deserves a thread? That you didn’t understand his reference was in relation to his treatment by the msm is possibly due to your own bias.
Trump’s own White House is filled with his enemies.
As the comment was in regards to his treatment by the modern media – as you’re perfectly aware, Lucius, don’t pretend you’re not – it seems reasonable to me.
After all, I wasn’t aware they had the New York Times in ancient Rome.
The reason why the media and just about everyone else criticises Trump is because he is an idiot and unfit for office. It’s that simple. If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
Your statements are subbecoming LQC. About the role of the left press you insult intelligence.
Tax reform should of been the first cab off the rank with legislation. Then he could point to this achievement and have the momentum to look into Health Insurance.
Trump’s problem is that he is always, and always will, be drawn into the weeds of controversy whenever he is attacked. He escalates when we should just ignore.
According to Leftards, Trump’s comments are bad, but when Illary blamed misogyny, the FBI and Russian hackers for her problems, they all cheered.
Go figure.
Trump is facing an unrelenting barrage designed to destroy his reputation.
At work people were carrying about Trump doing ‘this’, sorry that was introduced under Obama, or ‘that’ , again Obama, or the ‘other’ – no Obama again
“The reason why the media and just about everyone else criticises Trump is because he is an idiot and unfit for office. It’s that simple.”
Like when the media claimed – on the say-so of an anonymous friend of a friend of a friend – that Trump had prostitutes piss all over him in Obama’s bed in Moscow?
No, Trump is destroying his own reputation by his behaviour.
So, LQC, he is a idiot because the MSM says so, and when he says the MSM is being unfair, we can assume it is idiocy because…the MSM says so.
well, you’ve convinced me.
Well skewered Baldrick. Context is everything, yet obviously beyond Lucius and the lefty media who are now left spluttering insults.
ie: never take anything Trump says seriously. He is incapable of precision in language. And we should just forgive him for that.
Well I don’t. I expect the president of the united states to be articulate. Most have been.
Leaving the main blog piece for now, your comment here LQC is nothing but whining leftist drivel. Even if he was, as you say, “an idiot”, then that is entirely irrelevant as to whether or not he was badly treated and to what extent. It is exactly the sort of non-argument, goal-post shifting deflection that is standard fare for lefty facebook comments. That you would even think your comment was in any way reasonable should be embarrassing to you. But it’s not. Because you’re a leftist snob.
We are talking about the same press that still believes Obama and his Imperium was a golden age, and his legislative legacy a blueprint for universal harmony, aren’t we?
Yeah, Trump. Behave yourself and do stuff or we’ll bark at you.
To explain:
You may be aware that there are public reports that the young man Rich who worked for the DNC was the leaker of 44000 emails of Podesta etal – not the Russians. This man was murdered just around the wikileaks release of these emails. The reports by private investigator and an ex FBI investigator was made public by Fox last Tuesday US time. Have you seen any reference to it in the Wapo or the NYT – shining examples of unbiased reporting.
The Two furores generated by these outlets was to
1. Allow them not to refer to this unsaluatory news for them because it puts a complete lie to the whole Ruski thing and also indicates so extreme criminality behind the Democrats/Clintons.
2. Say to the reading public (mainly TheirABC reporters here) Don’t look at this hand (Democrat problems) look at this hand (Trump is an Idiot and persons like LQC write about Him in these terms to your readership -NOT). There is much more to be read about the young man Rich if you look past your MSM idols.
You see you reveal what a simple approach you take – very subbecoming.
(yes you managed to get a Troll response today)
If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
The fact the media made fun of his wife, always looking for something to be nasty about, with stories circulating she was an escort/prostitute from day 1 is a big indication that the media would hate him no matter what. As well the media were looking for reasons for impeachment from the start.
From day 1 this started. There was never to be a fair go for this president.
I’ll just put this here shall I?
Delingpole: Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Jumped the Shark
As for me I’ve never seen such collective hysteria in all my time on this planet.
Totally weird.
lol. And your second comment is just imbecilic. Anyone with a reading comprehension level beyond fifth grade can establish what he meant in context. My six-year-old son would be quite capable of establishing the extremely minimal nuance. That you don’t understand – willfully – what was meant does not mean you want him to be articulate, it means you’re requiring him to curb hus speach to that of fifth-grade standards. I shudder to think what your demands, devolved from petty, childish tantrum would mean to the works of any great writer – or even just good British standard comedy.
What you ask is not better articulation, it is messaging for children incapable of comprehension beyond a simple sentenc.
No, they’re hurting Trump more.
And Trump caused this?
Trump has hired two people that support him personally but probably have nothing but contempt for the plebs who voted for him.
His daughter and her husband.
John McCain has frittered away any respect people had for him by malicious attacks on his own party.
Precisely, Herodotus.
But you forgot the global dementia of the left, like our fake Roman troll, who is like a three-year-old toddler throwing an endless tantrum, but evidently has compromising photos of the Doomlord, which enables him keep posting this emotive kiddie shit day after day, week after week, month after month.
Trump hurt only if voters are gullible. Time will tell.
As ZH likes to say, posted without comment…
Artist’s Impression Of The Mainstream Media This Week
The reason why the media and just about everyone else criticises Trump is because he is an idiot and unfit for office. It’s that simple. If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
It’s that simple eh? Simple statements for simple minds.
As far as I’m concerned the media is behaving exactly as I expected it to – completely irrational with ever increasing levels of hysteria. This is because Trump is exposing the media’s overriding bias and lack of any so-called journalistic integrity. The two options available for the media were to self-reflect and then announce that they could do better and then act on their intentions.
Or they could flounce around screaming to the heavens and having little tantys, like a wife caught cheating by her husband which is how Roissy has so beautifully put it:
Confront a woman with incontrovertible evidence of her infidelity and she’ll be driven to hysterics, first denying the charge, then accusing you of distrusting her, then bashing you for being a horrible partner, then twisting your words to mean the opposite of what you mean to make herself look like the victim, then finally spitefully blaming you for pushing her into the arms of another man.
The Gaystream Media is that cornered whore, presented with solid evidence of their journalistic malpractice and zero integrity shilling for the globohomo agenda, who, knowing its credibility is shot, lashes out with hysterical fury and film reels of psychological projection. The womanish hysteria is what a busted cheating whore resorts to when the jig is up. Now all that’s left is for Trump and his supporters to hold their ground, stay firm, and show the door to the frazzled media.
That’s where you’re at, Lucius – the hysterical cheating woman who needs to up the emotional ante to nuclear levels in the hope that will get her out of the shit. You’re not making any sense, you’re not presenting any coherent arguments, all you want to do is to believe and it will be so despite all real world evidence to the contrary.
Why you’re allowed to post threads here is beyond me but it does provide good entertainment factor to have such a low intelligence imbecile in our midst.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah…takes a breath…hahahahahahahahahahah!
Oh, Roman, you are such a kidder.
Really, you should do stand-up comedy.
And another…
Presumed Guilty?
Cartoonists get it.
The Washington elite,Dems and Republicans,refuse to share power with an outsider. They want all the goodies to themselves. The Republicans want him removed so one of the clique will be installed in his place,Pence is a career politician. If Trump is impeached and kicked out of office, all hell will break loose.
Just a small point. Swap “hysterics” for “truculence” and reverse the genders and you have the same result. When it comes to cheating, there’s very little difference between men and women.
LCQ appears to be on the well worn path of obsession. It blinds its sufferers to reality.
It’s the madness of crowds, Bruce – and hysteria is a good name for it. Even males, who physically have no uterus, have contracted this ancient disease.
In ancient Greek times women were not viewed in the same way as men. Women had very few rights. They were still under the control of men that held political office, and participating in the city-state or polis was prohibited. One of the possible reasons for this exclusion was due to their biology. Their constant mood swings and erratic behavior, which was referred to as “hysteria“, made them incontinent and unable to make rational decisions. The concept of “hysteria” is described in Hippocratic Corpus. The “Wandering Uterus” was another familiar term that went hand in hand with “Hysteria” . It was an ancient Greek belief that “a wandering uterus” needed to be confined and controlled caused women’s health problems.
Methinks the Roman has mislaid his uterus, and should instead take a Bex and have a good lie down.
Something Happened on the Way to the Forum? 😀
Speaking of politicians being treated appallingly, I can’t believe no one has mentioned poor ol’ Jules Gillard, who is copping yet another pasting today in the Oz in respect of the NDIS.
Oh da misgyneeeeee …
misogyneeeee …
Begs a musical interlude. 🙂
Who is this crank Lucius?
In the context of media he very clearly meant it Trump is entirely correct. Even a dope could agree on this. Of all thing things you might pick on Trump for this has to be about the most sub-dopey and lamest.
The keys to posting at Catallaxy have been given to kooks now?
Dickhead.
Everyone else has already made the case.
Yes Obama was articulate but look at what he did. All talk and no action except Obamacare and what a disaster that is. So reminiscent of Rudd/Gillard.
Also you are assuming Cat’s are unintelligent. We both know what Trump is referring to which has nothing to do with physical injury, murder et al. He is talking about the “cyclopic” press. So please don’t insult the readership.
I don’t think any of us have witnessed such a ruthless and relentless series of political attacks on a democratic leader of a developed country.
I fear for democracy as we, the people, are woefully prepared for the excesses of totalitarian states.
I’ll bet you believe in the tooth fairy as well.
Now that’s a Saturday night!
Persons. Say what you want about them, but they know how to party.
*Persions. :/
*Persians?
Whatever.
Ditto Fulcrum
I have read a number of well thought out articles which suggest that unrest could be significant from the Trump supporters.
Rather than respond to the monotonous banality of Lucy’s Trump bashing, can I instead lament the degeneration of LQC, who I suspect is an iteration of a former contributor. IIRC, before Trump came along, Lucy had several intelligent, timely and interesting things to say about a range of matters. And if Lucy is indeed the retired former contributor that I suspect he is, well, that individual was also a respected and insightful contributor.
It is a pity to see Lucy conduct himself in this manner, choosing to define himself as a shameless troll.
My guess is that most of the people who voted for Trump are no longer taking notice of the allegations being made. After so many allegations , all seeming to have no substance, the deplorables will at some point automatically disbelieve any allegations made by the media. I suspect we may be there already or not far away.
I know I roll my eyes each time a new Trump allegation comes out. Ho hum is the attitude. Get back to me when you have some proof. And yet, when Obama had suspect acts, like Bengazi, or the guns to Mexican criminals debacle, or the IRs attacking political opponents etc, it is just silence.
I am also wondering why, when the FBI has been so busy looking for Russian connections to Trump and his associates, that they didn’t stumble upon what Happened to the Rich guy (from a prior post) or make a public statement that he was the leaker. Surely as the Russians were blamed for the DNC hack, apparently in support of Trump, then the source of that leak should be front page news, as should be the fate of the leaker.
I know what you’re saying but is the media, Democrats or the left in general doing anything “wrong” by fighting what they believe in tooth and nail?
Who stopped Conservatives from destroying Comey or Obama or Lerner or Lynch over any number of the scandals that would’ve annihilated a Republican President. Does even remember the frankly trivial stuff Nixon was impeached over in comparison?
The left fights for their ideas, Conservatives don’t seem to have any ideas, they are one or two issues voters who care about throwing out immigrants and banning SSM/abortion. Whether you agree with them or not, a coherent political ideology this does not make.
Democrats and the left care and fight while Conservatives don’t and don’t and then blame everyone for been meanies.
Montesque level trolling.
Trump is exactly how he was when America voted him in to office.
You pick out a sentence here and there and go for the jugular.
Just like the msm here and Abbott.
Subtle as a sledgehammer.
. If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
Lol!!
What kind of “things” are you referring to,Lucy?
MLK was a politician? Wow, that’s a revelation. And here I was thinking he was a Baptist minister who became one of the great civil rights activists of all time.
Funny thing is I can’t find reference to MLK being a sitting politician, or standing for election for any party or as an independent, at any level of government anywhere. All those history books, and websites, and documentaries must have been fake news then. I’m glad we cleared that up.
I know what you’re saying but is the media, Democrats or the left in general doing anything “wrong” by fighting what they believe in tooth and nail?
I love how you lump the media in with the Dems and the left. Says it all really.
Since when were the media supposed to believe in anything? They’re just supposed to do a job, report the facts.
Oh come on! Yes, Trump is given to hyperbole but don’t you fall for the same thing. The truth he IS facing a concerted effort to damage and delegitimize him based on little more than that he is Donald Trump.
OK, how he verbalizes his concern over this is typically Trumpian, but this is just how Trump is. People voted for him anyhow and will no doubt continue to vote for him specifically because he does not speak in the dishonest and misleading, disingenuous circumlocutions normally used by mainstream politicians.
I say – Donald, keep it up. The media and the deep state is trying to serve you a shit sandwich. Throw it back in their faces as we all know why they are doing it – their attitude is “This is our town and our government and no damned outsider is going to take it away from us especially when he was put there by red necks from flyover country”. I say screw the the insiders.
If I was this blog editor, I would tell Lucius to calm down. We get that he does not admire DJT. He makes this point over again. We don’t actually need him to keep spouting on about it, ad nauseum. Think of another topic to write about for a change.