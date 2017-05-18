Poor Donald Trump

The latest Trump comment

No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly

Really? What about Julius Caesar? Or Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Hamilton, James Garfield, William McKinley, Jack Kennedy? Or Anton Cermak, Huey Long, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and numerous other politicians in the US and elsewhere who have been assassinated or critically injured.

What about John McCain subject to horrendous torture? What about the Roman Emperor Valerian who was skinned alive by the Persians and forced to drink molten gold?

Anyhow you get the point. Trump’s claim is ridiculous and childish. As is his presidency.