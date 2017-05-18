Poor Donald Trump

The latest Trump comment
No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly
Really? What about Julius Caesar? Or Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Hamilton, James Garfield, William McKinley, Jack Kennedy? Or Anton Cermak, Huey Long, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi and numerous other politicians in the US and elsewhere who have been assassinated or critically injured.
What about John McCain subject to horrendous torture? What about the Roman Emperor Valerian who was skinned alive by the Persians and forced to drink molten gold?
Anyhow you get the point. Trump’s claim is ridiculous and childish. As is his presidency.
Trump’s presidency and its quality remain to be seen, but so far the ridiculousness and childishness is all down to the poor quality and viciousness of the American left and the corrupt media. No problems with the criminal activities of their preferred rulers.
I see, so he was a politician when this happened, was he? News to me.
It’d be helpful to put the quote in context instead of singling out one sentence:
Or…or…Tharg, chief of the This Side Of River tribe who, after introducing vital reforms such as free bits of Mammoth for the old and frail, and a new shade of ochre for painting bison on cave walls, was stabbed in the back by Zorg.
Literally.
Honestly, Lucy, this poring over throw away phrases with such dialectical rigour is unbecoming, and predisposes people to your less puerile posts less favourably.
Should we make it a game that people pore over everything you type with the same energy and declare you an idiot each time you use less than legal precision?
Lucius, just let it go. He won, get over it.
Trump’s claim is ridiculous and childish. As is his presidency.
Must disagree. He is treated grossly unfairly and the media says nasty things about his wife, too. He is doing the best job he can, and that’s the important thing in anyone’s life.
Journalists, most of them of Left, are not kind people, to my mind. If half the things printed about D. Trump were printed about journalists themselves in the main media, they would be in the courts or shrivelling up and dying in a mental ward. I’m afraid left leaning journalists are for some inexplicable reason are prone to personal abuse and untruths.
Look what his happening to Cardinal Pell right now. They want him dead. And he never raped boys, but other priests did, but it’s Pell that want dead.
I dunno, Balders, Julius Caesar copped a fair bit of flack from talk-back scribes for that business with Cleopatra.
The relevant section of the speech (1:26 video)
pedantic aren’t you. no prez has been so ruthlessly and relentlessly attacked in the press in the last 100 yrs. if he gets shot will that satisfy you?
This deserves a thread? That you didn’t understand his reference was in relation to his treatment by the msm is possibly due to your own bias.
Trump’s own White House is filled with his enemies.
As the comment was in regards to his treatment by the modern media – as you’re perfectly aware, Lucius, don’t pretend you’re not – it seems reasonable to me.
After all, I wasn’t aware they had the New York Times in ancient Rome.
The reason why the media and just about everyone else criticises Trump is because he is an idiot and unfit for office. It’s that simple. If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
Your statements are subbecoming LQC. About the role of the left press you insult intelligence.
Tax reform should of been the first cab off the rank with legislation. Then he could point to this achievement and have the momentum to look into Health Insurance.
Trump’s problem is that he is always, and always will, be drawn into the weeds of controversy whenever he is attacked. He escalates when we should just ignore.
According to Leftards, Trump’s comments are bad, but when Illary blamed misogyny, the FBI and Russian hackers for her problems, they all cheered.
Go figure.
Trump is facing an unrelenting barrage designed to destroy his reputation.
At work people were carrying about Trump doing ‘this’, sorry that was introduced under Obama, or ‘that’ , again Obama, or the ‘other’ – no Obama again
“The reason why the media and just about everyone else criticises Trump is because he is an idiot and unfit for office. It’s that simple.”
Like when the media claimed – on the say-so of an anonymous friend of a friend of a friend – that Trump had prostitutes piss all over him in Obama’s bed in Moscow?
No, Trump is destroying his own reputation by his behaviour.
So, LQC, he is a idiot because the MSM says so, and when he says the MSM is being unfair, we can assume it is idiocy because…the MSM says so.
well, you’ve convinced me.
Well skewered Baldrick. Context is everything, yet obviously beyond Lucius and the lefty media who are now left spluttering insults.
ie: never take anything Trump says seriously. He is incapable of precision in language. And we should just forgive him for that.
Well I don’t. I expect the president of the united states to be articulate. Most have been.
Leaving the main blog piece for now, your comment here LQC is nothing but whining leftist drivel. Even if he was, as you say, “an idiot”, then that is entirely irrelevant as to whether or not he was badly treated and to what extent. It is exactly the sort of non-argument, goal-post shifting deflection that is standard fare for lefty facebook comments. That you would even think your comment was in any way reasonable should be embarrassing to you. But it’s not. Because you’re a leftist snob.
We are talking about the same press that still believes Obama and his Imperium was a golden age, and his legislative legacy a blueprint for universal harmony, aren’t we?
Yeah, Trump. Behave yourself and do stuff or we’ll bark at you.
To explain:
You may be aware that there are public reports that the young man Rich who worked for the DNC was the leaker of 44000 emails of Podesta etal – not the Russians. This man was murdered just around the wikileaks release of these emails. The reports by private investigator and an ex FBI investigator was made public by Fox last Tuesday US time. Have you seen any reference to it in the Wapo or the NYT – shining examples of unbiased reporting.
The Two furores generated by these outlets was to
1. Allow them not to refer to this unsaluatory news for them because it puts a complete lie to the whole Ruski thing and also indicates so extreme criminality behind the Democrats/Clintons.
2. Say to the reading public (mainly TheirABC reporters here) Don’t look at this hand (Democrat problems) look at this hand (Trump is an Idiot and persons like LQC write about Him in these terms to your readership -NOT). There is much more to be read about the young man Rich if you look past your MSM idols.
You see you reveal what a simple approach you take – very subbecoming.
(yes you managed to get a Troll response today)
If he acted reasonably and achieved things the media would go quiet.
The fact the media made fun of his wife, always looking for something to be nasty about, with stories circulating she was an escort/prostitute from day 1 is a big indication that the media would hate him no matter what. As well the media were looking for reasons for impeachment from the start.
From day 1 this started. There was never to be a fair go for this president.
I’ll just put this here shall I?
Delingpole: Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Jumped the Shark
As for me I’ve never seen such collective hysteria in all my time on this planet.
Totally weird.
lol. And your second comment is just imbecilic. Anyone with a reading comprehension level beyond fifth grade can establish what he meant in context. My six-year-old son would be quite capable of establishing the extremely minimal nuance. That you don’t understand – willfully – what was meant does not mean you want him to be articulate, it means you’re requiring him to curb hus speach to that of fifth-grade standards. I shudder to think what your demands, devolved from petty, childish tantrum would mean to the works of any great writer – or even just good British standard comedy.
What you ask is not better articulation, it is messaging for children incapable of comprehension beyond a simple sentenc.
No, they’re hurting Trump more.
And Trump caused this?