Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math

I read this article in National Review this morning – Social-Justice Math Class: ‘Math Has Been Used as a Dehumanizing Tool’ and thought it was a troll. But then I went to the source material.
Is there any doubt why the West is in decline – Social Justice Through Maths!
Granted this is from the US, but don’t be surprised if our well fed teaching academics go on a taxpayer funded trip to learn about this and bring it back.
This is terrible in so many ways, but the worst thing about this is not that children or parents are signing up. This is a program for teacher to surreptitiously pump this material in their classrooms – Trojan Horse style.
Do you ask students to think deeply about global and local social justice issues within your mathematics classroom? This education and teacher training course will help you blend secondary math instruction with topics such as inequity, poverty, and privilege to transform students into global thinkers and mathematicians.
Many concepts found in secondary mathematics curricula can seem abstract to students, but setting the mathematics within a specifically-developed social justice framework can help students realize the power and meaning of both the data and social justice concerns. Throughout this course, we will consider and apply different aspects of this framework as you explore multiple math and social justice activities as well as craft your own.
This is already done here.
It even permeates in our day care centres.
That we can see it written about in the USA and it kept from us here is an indictment on how much shit we are in.
It all starts in our schools.
Privatise or die.
That’s all we need. STEM courses morphed into rallies for Che Guevara. Welcome to your diverse, inclusive, socially licensed building collapses and train crashes.
Back-to-basics approach for Australia’s classrooms
A gift from Rdd/Gillard.
The maths curriculum aims to persuade students of the ”elegance and power” of mathematical reasoning.
Aboriginal perceptions of time and weather patterns, family relationships and the ”algebra of storytelling” are also included.
Old news.
To sustain the false narrative, everything is political for the left. Everything, every minute of the day.
It’s up to parents to interrogate their kids and be aware of what is being taught. If it’s shit like this, you gotta make a scene.
Australian PISA scores 2006-2015.
The only things we are trending up in is stuff you don’t want to.
“Topics such as inequity, poverty, and privilege…” Sounds a bit like Christianity. Maybe it’s not the left that’s behind this, but the churches. Or maybe it just reflects a deep human desire for religion, which in the west, as the churches decline, will find somewhere else to express itself.