Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math

I read this article in National Review this morning – Social-Justice Math Class: ‘Math Has Been Used as a Dehumanizing Tool’ and thought it was a troll. But then I went to the source material.

Is there any doubt why the West is in decline – Social Justice Through Maths!

Granted this is from the US, but don’t be surprised if our well fed teaching academics go on a taxpayer funded trip to learn about this and bring it back.

This is terrible in so many ways, but the worst thing about this is not that children or parents are signing up. This is a program for teacher to surreptitiously pump this material in their classrooms – Trojan Horse style.

About the course

Do you ask students to think deeply about global and local social justice issues within your mathematics classroom? This education and teacher training course will help you blend secondary math instruction with topics such as inequity, poverty, and privilege to transform students into global thinkers and mathematicians. Many concepts found in secondary mathematics curricula can seem abstract to students, but setting the mathematics within a specifically-developed social justice framework can help students realize the power and meaning of both the data and social justice concerns. Throughout this course, we will consider and apply different aspects of this framework as you explore multiple math and social justice activities as well as craft your own.