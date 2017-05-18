The fact of the matter is that no one using modern economic theory could explain this: PAY GAP: Australian wages growth is stuck at record lows, and running behind inflation. Certainly you don’t find an explanation in the story which has only this:
With wages currently growing at an annual pace of less than 2%, and given evidence that it’s been hard to stoke wage pressures in other developed nations even with recent improvements in labour market conditions, it’s little wonder that some remain sceptical about a sharp turnaround in wages, particularly to levels back above 3%.
“The fact that wage growth is stuck in the doldrums comes as little surprise given the deterioration in Australia’s labour market, with the jobless rate climbing from 5.7% to 5.9%,” said Tom Kennedy, economist at JP Morgan, following the release of the report.
“We expect wage growth to remain unimpressive for some time given significant slack remains in the labour market.”
The problem has been obvious for almost a decade but only for those who have been classically trained. And that they would even want “to stoke wage pressure” just shows how far off the beam they are.
What is the wage growth after removing all public sector wages, all wages where unions have an influence, plus people on the minimum wage as that gets legislated increases?
A. *Very* unimpressive.
Wages growth is the mechanism by which increased economic growth flows through to the majority of people and therefore is the means by which standards of living rise. As a result, we should ball be looking at ways in which we can “stoke” wages growth, at least those of us who have any concern for the welfare of the people in this country and subsequent generations.
Wages growth is largely correlated with output prices in the economy or the GDP deflator. Generally when we have strong economic growth, the rate of wage increase rises and low growth results in a declining rates. The difference between the GDP deflator and unit labour costs is the relative share of the rise in output prices going to capital and labour. When the economy is growing strongly, then we see capital taking a greater share of the rise in the GDP deflator and when the economy is sluggish, labour then takes a greater share. In other words, unit labour costs lag the GDP deflator in a strong economy and outperforms the GDP deflator when the economy is weaker. This is what we are seeing today.
The problem then is not poor wages growth, but a stagnant economy which has not displayed any growth for the past five years, with real GDP per capita declining 0.4% per annum over that time.
The solution is, of course, to cease the anti-capitalist crusade emanating out of Canberra. Politicians and Bureaucrats have for years been destroying the productive capacity of this country via excessive taxation, choking regulations and a highly centralized industrial relations system. Is is any wonder that our economy responds by going backwards.
“There’s never been a more exciting time to be an Australian wage earner and taxpayer.” – Michael Trumble
I thought the primary aim Gillard’s and Shorten’s Fairwork Act was to protect wages?
Seems as though it has failed.
Inflation 2.1% private sector wage growth 1.8%, public sector wage growth 2.2%.
That’s all you need to know. The country is being run for the benefit of the public service and government.
Go earn some taxes you bludgers!