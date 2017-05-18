Why do the Liberals have no friends?

The Liberals whining via Niki Savva:

The banks should not underestimate the level of exasperation of Coalition MPs, including very conservative ones, about their behaviour, which includes but goes beyond their shabby treatment of customers.

They feel the banks have turned up on the wrong side of battles, whenever they have bothered to turn up. Not only do the banks refuse to pass on the full value of interest rate cuts, MPs accuse the banks of sitting back while the government defended them in the face of demands for a royal commission, copping all the flak for it, only to see the banks appoint a former Labor premier to spruik for them.

Then when the government was slugging it out with Labor over its planned company tax cuts, the banks stayed in a neutral corner. To add insult to injury, after the election they announced they would no longer be making political donations.

Conservative MPs were angered when the banks, along with other corporations, came out in support of same-sex marriage. Moderate MPs were irate because the banks had waited until after the government’s policy to hold a plebiscite was voted down before declaring.

They were infuriated when the banks flaunted their reluctance to provide any money for coalmining in Queensland, which they interpreted as sucking up to the left on climate change. Resources Minister Matt Canavan urged Westpac (which he now calls by its original name, the Bank of New South Wales) to tell demonstrators to bugger off. Instead that’s pretty much what the government has said to the banks, and MPs feel pretty good about it.

The government wants banks and business generally to campaign hard on issues such as tax or economic reform, beyond signing ads in newspapers, although again if the banks take up that challenge on this levy it will be wasting money that should go towards paying the tax. If the banks didn’t know before, they surely must realise now they have few, if any, friends.