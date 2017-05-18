Why do the Liberals have no friends?

The Liberals whining via Niki Savva:
The banks should not underestimate the level of exasperation of Coalition MPs, including very conservative ones, about their behaviour, which includes but goes beyond their shabby treatment of customers.
They feel the banks have turned up on the wrong side of battles, whenever they have bothered to turn up. Not only do the banks refuse to pass on the full value of interest rate cuts, MPs accuse the banks of sitting back while the government defended them in the face of demands for a royal commission, copping all the flak for it, only to see the banks appoint a former Labor premier to spruik for them.
Then when the government was slugging it out with Labor over its planned company tax cuts, the banks stayed in a neutral corner. To add insult to injury, after the election they announced they would no longer be making political donations.
Conservative MPs were angered when the banks, along with other corporations, came out in support of same-sex marriage. Moderate MPs were irate because the banks had waited until after the government’s policy to hold a plebiscite was voted down before declaring.
They were infuriated when the banks flaunted their reluctance to provide any money for coalmining in Queensland, which they interpreted as sucking up to the left on climate change. Resources Minister Matt Canavan urged Westpac (which he now calls by its original name, the Bank of New South Wales) to tell demonstrators to bugger off. Instead that’s pretty much what the government has said to the banks, and MPs feel pretty good about it.
The government wants banks and business generally to campaign hard on issues such as tax or economic reform, beyond signing ads in newspapers, although again if the banks take up that challenge on this levy it will be wasting money that should go towards paying the tax. If the banks didn’t know before, they surely must realise now they have few, if any, friends.
The banks have no friends? The banks don’t need friends – they have willing paying customers. As far as I can work out the Liberals have few paying customers, and fewer friends. In any event, the banks are not bitching about not having any friends. Unlike the Liberals (and, to be fair, the Nationals).
Friends watch each others’ backs. Friends don’t let friend pay ever higher taxes. Why would anyone make donations to the Liberal party? Why would anyone fight in their corner? Since 2013 they have been the party of high taxes and arrogance – just like their Labor colleagues.Why would the Liberals expect anyone to fight their battles, when they themselves cannot make a fist? For example, the environmental movement has waged an appalling campaign against business and the government have been nowhere in that fight. When extremists put out false press releases destroying corporate value the perp got a suspended sentence when the maximum punishment was ten years – itself manifestly inadequate in my opinion – and the government did not appeal the sentence! When Matt Canavan says “Westpac [should] tell demonstrators to bugger off” he ignores the fact that dealing with demonstrators is a police function – it is not really the banks role to maintain law and order. I could go on – but you get the idea.
The Liberals do not see the need to invest in friendships and, unsurprisingly, they have none.
Nikki Savva has got to be by far the worst in the current Oz stable at the moment. But going by the comments to literally any of her articles I think the Oz keeps her around because the readership loves to hate her. She must get so many page hits that it’s worthwhile.
ScoMo telling the banks to be honest. Stop it, too funny.
An outstanding analysis Mr. Sinclair.
My God the Liberals are going to be absolutely decimated at the next Federal election which will well and truly see them as friendless.
Bingo!
What on earth do the Libs think their supporters are.
What do they think their own role is.
Can you believe people are now talking about Morrison taking over from Turnbull?
And the Libs under Maolcolm claim that they want to be in the ‘centre’.
Lefties have a great malodorous bain marie heaped with parties that will fight to the left. If the Libs really wanted to provide balance they should be fighting to the right – where their supposed supporters are. Then, as the elections cycles ran their course…then you would be around the centre.
And since the left and the right both have principles, what are the principles of the centre? Is that where principles cancel out and you have none? That certainly describes the Libs.
Governing from the centre means the overall balance is going to be to the left.
What a bunch of hammy, retarded fuckwits.
Surely a rhetorical question, Professor.
True enough, but it is much worse than this. Today’s Liberals are going out of their way to court their enemies. Thus we have Turnbull prostrating himself to the green left with his Snowy II, Birmingham rubber stamping the Safe Schools program and Morrison slugging pensioners with an excessive assets test at the behest of the Australia Institute.
I cancelled my long standing Oz subscription over one of her pieces last year. The very nice lady on the phone seemed resigned and unsurprised when I gave her my reason.
The Bittered Sav better start making preparations for having old duffer Mr Woolcock shuffling around under her feet at home again shortly.
The real question is with the party organisation riddled with termites like Michael Photios and other State equivalents will the rout of the parliamentary Lieboral Party make any difference?
May we deduce from this piece that Maladroit Blight Trumble Esq. is now further than ever from potential greatness? I think so.
“When our friends get elected, they aren’t our friends any more.” — M. Stanton Evans
When our friends go to Washington, they are not our friends anymore. Ron Paul was one of the few exceptions. So is Warren Buffett’s father, Howard, who served in the House in the late 1940’s. But he never convinced his son of his philosophy.
It doesn’t matter what their opinions are back home. It only matters how they vote in Washington. When they have power, they reveal what they really believe. What they believe in is power.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/16257.cfm
Scott MOrrison said the banks were working “voodoo” stuff about interest rates. This seems a most childish statement by a Federal treasurer.
So, it’s a political statement. The anti-bank policy is the biggest most successful policy the LNP has right now.
They love it, and will capitalise on it for weeks and weeks yet. It is their pride and glory, along with putting the Medicare levy up. HOw this makes the job market better and deals with under-employment and unemployment is a mystery, but.
The banks don’t need friends – they have willing paying customers.
Don’t know too much about the willing part – it’s not as though we have a great deal of choice with banks.
Anyway Sinc, as long as Mick Trumble keeps being your friend….
They have no friends because they stand for nothing.
When they knifed Abbott over popularity and polling they announced there and then their abandonment of policy based on principle core values.
Until such time they can demonstrate that they stand for something their own electoral fortunes will take a nose dive of a magnitude I don’t think they really understand.
Stay Calm. Vote Australian Conservatives.
The blindingly obvious problem for a center-right party is having a center-left leader. And one who will impose his personal political views on the party without any party room discussion if he gets half a chance.
The center-right coalition (Libs, Nats, (LNP), Conservatives, Hanson, independents) have a very good chance of winning the next election against Shorten, but only if they restructure now.
How old fashioned to believe that a Government should engage in micro-economic and structural reform, to be both prudent and responsible, when really, the most important thing is having friends./sarc.
The Liberals (led by Mick Trumble) are standing behind their base with Wiltshires hidden under the cloak.
A past history of betrayal does not foster friendship.
Nikky is such a totalitarian and a socialist she thinks private companies need to choose their political sides to ensure favour from the government or be punished.
The government blaming private companies for it’s failure is typical socialist behavior.
If the government allowed the correct level of competition by getting their tenticles out of every facet of human existence, the incentive to serve the customer by the banks would be paramount.
It is most likely the Libs adopted the bank bashing position after conducting extensive in-house polling and research. That research probably was looking to answer the fundamental question: “How do we become more electorally popular and pick up more votes?”. The bank levy policy however, seems to be aimed at the political center, and not the right where the Libs/Nats are losing core votes.
I am surprised there has been no comment over this story in the Australian yesterday:-
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/treasury/scott-morrison-on-defensive-as-banks-slam-secrecy-orders/news-story/4d943a8fdf23eb41cbd996fc09d6db83
To my mind this shows that Morrison has lost the plot completely.
Every Australian Treasurer thinks they can jawbone the Australian banking oligopoly like King Canute standing on the beach. They ridicule the idea from Opposition and then immediately embrace it in government.
No surprise to see Scott Morristeen following Wayne Goosesteen down this path. I’m sure Treasury tells them it is very effective.
What a good joke!
The LibLabs have been persecuting the banks ever since the GFC via ASIC and especially APRA. APRA has been kneecapping them with gusto, without a single peep from either party. Indeed more than anything the pollies have egged APRA on. So now in most of their reports they have Tier 1 capitals over 10%, yet that is not enough. Nothing is enough. So let’s tax the crap out of them.
I welcome the banks not donating to these socialist wankers. Why throw good money after bad?
Now all that is needed is for the banks to jettison the SJW crap, which is likewise a ball and chain around their ankles. And the climate crap, which is even more harmful. Once they realise they have the power, and that having no “friends” is liberating, they can go back to what they are supposed to do, which is make money for their investors and supporting their customers’ businesses.
Guys, tell all the rent seekers to fuck off, and get back to business.
But don’t you anticipate Sophoclean display of heroic tragedy when the blades finally slip into his back. He will haunt the halls of the ABC wailing and moaning cruel fate, and its handy tool – cruel people.
The ABC will nourish him and his pick again and again at the scab on his wounds to keep the pain raw…until Labor gets back in with Greens support.
It would be easy to find out how many willing customers the banks had:
* Remove the legal cartel that requires government issued license to do banking business
* Get rid of all taxpayer backed government guarantees, they can buy private insurance if that helps
* Prevent persecution against people using digital currency such as Bitcoin
* Allow all peer-to-peer loan competitors access to the Australian market
* Organize for alternative methods of dealing with the Australian Tax Office, not requiring a bank account
I suggest those arrangements would cause most of the Australian banks to fold pretty quick… but this is all entirely speculative. Australian banks in their currently government protected position serve the purpose as tax inspectors and tax collectors, which is unlikely to change any time soon. No one likes money lenders and tax collectors, so that’s unlikely to change in the near future either.
Liberals. No conviction. No courage.
And no friends.
Not only do the banks refuse to pass on the full value of interest rate cuts,
Not again. A sizeable chunk of banks’ funding come from offshore so an Australian interest rate cut wouldn’t translate immediately into an exactly corresponding drop in the banks’ funding costs even if the bank could instantly renegotiate all its Australian debt capital to reflect the cut. This isn’t a secret.
Perhaps Savva is implying only that the MP’s are too stupid, lazy and ignorant to be aware of that fact, which may well be true. But it would still be lazy journalism just to throw it out there like that.
Having said that, some elements of Savva’s charge sheet against the banks aren’t totally without merit. (Straps on steel helmet and dives back into the trench.)
Why …..when you present your list of reasons Liberals have no friends … do you fail to acknowledge that the friendless policy you note is that of the Malcolm Turnbull Liberals…the COUP Liberals …the very Liberals you and others with cold feet and faint hearts …licenced to turn Australia inside out …to destroy it.
You et al were the ones without the insight and intestinal fortitude to put the case that unpopular measures that broke SOME of the promises were the sensible and responsible thing to do for Australia in the light of the larger than expected debt and deficit.
Instead of folding and spitting the dummy for Malcolm Turnbull you COULD have pointed out that the promises that would help to repair the budget were kept…that when Australians who were not in the very low income category were asked to pay no more than loose change in a co-payment to see a GP…it was not a government being unfair or mean but a government trying to keep Medicare healthy….etc etc.
You could have exhorted big business to help the government that had repealed the carbon tax and mining tax …secured the borders and the three FTAs that would provide THEM with myriad business opportunities … to help the Abbott government in its efforts for budget repair.
You could have called for business to help with persuasion of the feral Senate …especially with the totally subversive Labor party…instead of playing dead as most big business did because they were waiting for their narcissist show pony’s whiteanting of Tony Abbott to culminate in their heinous coup.
You COULD have had the insight and commonsense to see that Australia should never be a country of coups…ditching the voters’ choice…especially assassinating politically a PM in Tony Abbott who had just won election in a landslide after working his guts out against enormous unprecedented flak for years….and had done more in the extremely short time you all gave him before booting him….than any other PM in Australian history.
The parasite that you …big business…others who panicked…saddled Australia with …has destroyed the Liberal party…Tony Abbott…Australia and democracy…and set Australia on a sure path to energy insecurity and economic suicide…as many of us reviled by the rest of you… knew he would….because everything known about the man signalled his true GreenLeft political ‘beliefs’…his ultimate intentions and his total ruthless focus on his OWN SELF-INTEREST.
The Liberal party’s probably permanently finished now…GreenLabor on the ascendant…and Australia has gone from prosperous, admired democracy…to coup country…no vote result safe…energy superpower to energy poverty…roadkill for the LW hoax of the millennium….because just enough people panicked instead of thinking.
This isn’t just the Liberal party and it’s not OUR Liberal party…it’s the one all of you who plotted and panicked …foisted on this country.
Obviously someone you could remind yourself is not me.
Truth is not struth.
Fairly obvious struth, it isn’t doesn’t appear to be a sock puppet, and made some very good points
Sinc, much like MT has the smarts but NO political nous whatsoever.
Was TA good? A little, did some okay things, feral senate and the leakers, but failed in some areas as well.
MT? Just LOL. And there was Sinc, blowing his horn, great, really? He could be great?
You fuckwit.
Better is NEVER what you think it is.
Oh yer Sinc, how is is 18c going? All MT had to do was drop a little whisper and you were in like flyn.
Higher taxes Sinc? How are we going with that?
Don’t forget the option of having your wages/salary paid in cash in a yellow envelope.
That way you could bypass all financial institutions if that’s what you wanted.
