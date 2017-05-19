New Australian National Anthem?

I think the sun has set on Advance Australia Fair. There are just too many sentiments about Australia that just don’t hold any more.
For we are young and free.
Come on. Ageing population aside, but we have not been really free for a while.
And:
We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil.
Golden soil perhaps. But wealth for toil when over 50% pay no net income tax.
Or:
We’ll toil with hearts and hands.
Notwithstanding it being from the second verse. Really?
I would propose something new. It’s actually a song written and performed by Australians in the 1980s(?). Perhaps they were ahead of their time.
What About Me by Moving Pictures then? It has something for everybody. Lifters and leaners:
What about me? It isn’t fair
I’ve had enough, now I want my share
Can’t you see, I want to live
But you just take more than you give.
Sadly true which is why I’m moving offshore for 9 months of the year
I can’t help it. Every time I hear that tune, I want to sing….”I taught I Taw a Puddy cat, a-cweepin’ up on me…………..”
I think that is referring to millenials living in mum’s basement.
We toil and the government gets our wealth.
Should be renamed the ode to the private sector tax payer
Best suggestion I have heard is:
Australians let us recall
When we were somewhat free
…
Australians all eat ostriches,
For we are young at three,
With olden royals, we’re fair and loyal,
Our home is dirt by sea.
I learned to bounce on nature strips
In booties stitched with care.
In mystery’s haze, let’s harvest maize
And plant azaleas there.
Enjoy full trains and let us in
And dance Australia yeah!
There are a few other variations in this vein.
Always remember that it was E.G. Whitlam’s mob who sprung that one on a gullible public.
They probably reckoned the place was not quite a sufficiently degraded dung-heap for “The Internationale”, yet.
It’s not about the age of individuals but the comparative age of the nation. But you knew that.
A good national anthem.
They are real tears.
Everybody knows “land down under” is the real national anthem.
Australians all let us regroup,
though we are old and tired;
With hoarded soil and crumbs for toil,
In rent-seeking we’re mired:
Our land delivers windfall gains
To privatize not share;
In history’s page cries every sage:
“Buy up Australia fair!”
In docile strains then let us sing,
“Buy up Australia fair!”
When gallant Cook from Albion sail’d,
To trace wide oceans o’er,
True British courage bore him on,
Till he landed on our shore.
Then here he raised Old England’s flag
On ground that we’ve excised
From our Migration Zone, lest our
Frontiers be compromised.
Let those who come by air not sea
Buy up Australia fair!
Shou’d foreign foe e’er sight our coast,
Or dare a plane to land,
We’ll rouse like sons of shopkeepers
To sell our native strand;
Britannia then shall surely know,
Beyond wide ocean’s roll,
Her sons in fair Australia’s land
Still keep a British soul.
In docile strains then let us sing,
“Buy up Australia fair!”
While other nations of the globe
Behold us from afar,
We’ll rise to high renown and shine
Like our glorious southern star;
From England’s, Scotia’s, Erin’s stock,
Born here our space to rent,
We’ve all combined, one common mind
To squeeze out every cent!
In docile strains then let us sing,
“Buy up Australia fair!”
Beneath our radiant southern Cross,
We’ll toil with hearts and hands;
To build this common wealth of ours
For hoarders of the lands;
To those who’ve never crossed the seas
We’ve jobless plains to sell;
With gratitude let all collude
To price Australia well.
In docile strains then let us sing,
“Buy up Australia fair!”
(Apologies to Peter Dodds McCormick.)
AAF is anti-Welsh and anti-Cornish.
dot
My first choice too – and the same scene.
The best national anthems seem to be borne of revolution and struggle.
They are not the product of contests and – worse – committees.
Here’s another good one – no one is ‘taking a knee’.
What about the Interntionale dont think its being used since Boris and the lads destroyed the soviet onion. Its a little more inspiring than the present ,one perhaps one of our resident cat poets could write new approriate words ,you know about the gays and lesbians , mizojenee ,famly violence indigenius persecutionby the left welfare seeking “refugees” ,nasty coal and oil reenooable subsidies , the imprtant things to the chattering classes. Just thought I would hoist the flag and see if anyone saluted. Dont think the u.n.communists would mind us getting ready for one world unelected government ,by those fascist scum .
Taking my cue from “Incoherent Rambler”:
The story, so far:
Australians all let us recall,
When we were somewhat free
With fertile soil and maybe oil,
If you can pay the fee.
Our land abounds with spivs and hacks,
With morals quite obscure.
The thespians rage from every stage,
“Australia isn’t fair!”
In mournful strains, then let us sing;
“Advance, Australia”; WHERE?
Beneath the yoke of Gov’ment whim,
We struggle all our lives
To make some politician rich
No liberty survives
For those who slink across the seas,
We’ve endless cash to share,
From Centre-Link, and all combine,
To make Australia THEIRS.
In mournful strains, comes the refrain;
Advance, Australia; WHERE?
Here’s mine again
Australians all let us rejoice with JORC compliancy,
We’ve boundless plains of Lithium and also Porphyry,
Our home is girt by Granitoids and source rock rich and rare,
In ASX let us rejoice and strip Australia bare,
In A-S-X let us re-joice and strip – Aust-raaaaa-lia baaaaare.
An old tale about a bloke trying to share in the wealth of the elites by eating one of their sheep and paying for it with his life while they cry suicide in collaboration with the troopers still holds some relevence surely.
The adventures of Andy
Kai Kai the Buai
Once a jolly Chimbu, camped by a marshy swamp
Under the shade of a kokonas tree
Andy sat, Andy watched, Andy waited while his meri worked,
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Andy sat, Andy watched, Andy waited while his meri worked,
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Down came a puk puk to was was in the marshy swamp
Up jumped the Chimbu and grabbed him with glee,
Andy sang as shoved the puk puk in his bilum bag,
You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!
Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Andy sang as shoved the puk puk in his bilum bag,
You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!
Down came the kiap mounted on his wili wil,
Down came the didiman, wan, tu, tri,
Where’s the jolly puk puk you’ve got in your bilum bag’?
You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!
Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Where’s the jolly puk puk you’ve got in your bilum bag?
You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!
Up jumped the chimbu and jumped into the marshy swamp
You’ll never take me alive said he!
ghostly Andy’s purri may be heard as you pass by the marshy swamp
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
ghostly Andy’s purri may be heard as you pass by the marshy swamp
Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
Larry Danielson
Some of them want to put wind turbines all over it.
Maybe their droning can be the tune to sing it to.
Oops, wrong anthem.
On the way back from lunch I heard on the wireless that our minister for social services is getting together with state attorneys general with a view to “compensating” victims of child sexual abuse. He is looking at a maximum payout of $150,000 per victim. Just heard it again. Christian Porter insists it will be fully funded.
With that sort of money in the offing I’m sure there will be a lot of “victims” coming out of the woodwork.
‘While the wind blows, their blades are moving quick,
The birds and the bats are slashed and mashed away’
+1. Lovely.
An ubiquitous Andy must be responsible.
Australians all let us rejoice
The gumments got money
From whence it came, well no one cares
It’s yours to have for free.
Lay back and put your feet up high
There’s no need here to fret.
Pick up your phone, get in the zone
And place one on SportsBet.
with a view to “compensating” victims of child sexual abuse
OK, but only if the perps are put in leg irons and loin cloths and make to work from dawn till dusk in the fields till they repay the taxpayer or die in the process.
Interesting guy. A kiwi. And a terrorist!
Well, we’d call him that now, but more a standover man.
Those fires which keep breaking out in SW Sydney lately may have a similar heritage.
Kai kai the buai
I like the reference to arse grass. I first came across that one when I was in Hagen for a sing sing. It was awesome. The Mud Men were marvellously creepy, which was the idea.
Maitland Woolworths bombing was on December 19, 1980 | PHOTOS (Newcastle Herald)
Bombing a Woolies in Maitland in 1980 has got to be the quintessential bogan crime.
‘I like the reference to arse grass’
u should see the Nabire women in Church with their coloured carnival wind spinners attached to their nipples. hula hoops and bellydancers got nothing on those gals. Front pew viewing no less. They spin them around in unison, revolving the upper half of the body while singing hymns. I’ve suggested this to my missus but her sister’s a better bet …
😀
The sing sing was quite spectacular too. 1970.
At least the PNG guys then didn’t do the gourd thing.
I think we should go back to God Save The Queen. Let’s be honest, she’s a gem.
Road to Gundagai would have made a beaut anthem, an appropriate too.
Here we are, with all that (potential) wealth for toil — and the dog shits in it.
I don’t care too much about the anthem or if we become a republic. But please God let me see a new flag before I die. I’m Australian born (now 63) but from the day I became aware of our flag I hated it. It never seemed right to me that someone else’s flag was in the corner of ours. (My father, a second world war pilot, agreed incidently). I propose a flag with a kangaroo on it, maybe something like my avatar…. Instantly recognisable around the world and surely something that even aborigional Australians could be happy with.
This could refer to toil in the sense of “snare” or “trap”. For instance, “the Deputy Commissioner for Taxation was caught in the toil of a gigantic criminal conspiracy”.
Accordlingly, “wealth for toil” would be an appropriate motto for the ATO’s more conventional operations.
Anyone advocating for a Republic, a new anthem/flag, or open borders must be exiled and deported to manus island for life as the traitorous scum they are.
However if we must have an anthem that matches our Aussie culture:
Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie
A Perfect Circle
Lyrics
Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
I need more I need more
Gimme gimme gimmegimmie
Don’t ask what for Don’t ask what for
Sitting here like a loaded gun
I’m waiting to go off
I’ve got nothing to do
But shoot my mouth off
Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
I need more I need more
Gimme gimme gimme gimme
Don’t ask what for Don’t ask what for
I know the world’s got problems
I’ve got problems of my own
They ‘ain’t the kind that can be solved
With an atom bomb
Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
I need more I need more
Gimme gimme gimmegimmie
Don’t ask…
More than fitting!
Adelagado, Hawaii has the Union Jack in the same upper left-hand corner of the state flag as does Australia’s national flag. They seem to quite like it, even though they are part of the republic of USA.
I wouldn’t say no to the Aboriginal Flag since it reflects our land, except it has been so poisoned by the Left it’s now unthinkable.
So therefore I prefer the current one.
The Left soils their own nest endlessly.