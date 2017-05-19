New Australian National Anthem?

I think the sun has set on Advance Australia Fair. There are just too many sentiments about Australia that just don’t hold any more.

For we are young and free.

Come on. Ageing population aside, but we have not been really free for a while.

And:

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil.

Golden soil perhaps. But wealth for toil when over 50% pay no net income tax.

Or:

We’ll toil with hearts and hands.

Notwithstanding it being from the second verse. Really?

I would propose something new. It’s actually a song written and performed by Australians in the 1980s(?). Perhaps they were ahead of their time.

What About Me by Moving Pictures then? It has something for everybody. Lifters and leaners:

What about me? It isn’t fair

I’ve had enough, now I want my share

Can’t you see, I want to live

But you just take more than you give.