New Australian National Anthem?

Posted on 2:24 pm, May 19, 2017 by I am Spartacus

I think the sun has set on Advance Australia Fair.  There are just too many sentiments about Australia that just don’t hold any more.

For we are young and free.

Come on.  Ageing population aside, but we have not been really free for a while.

And:

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil.

Golden soil perhaps.  But wealth for toil when over 50% pay no net income tax.

Or:

We’ll toil with hearts and hands.

Notwithstanding it being from the second verse.  Really?

I would propose something new.  It’s actually a song written and performed by Australians in the 1980s(?).  Perhaps they were ahead of their time.

What About Me by Moving Pictures then?  It has something for everybody.  Lifters and leaners:

What about me? It isn’t fair
I’ve had enough, now I want my share
Can’t you see, I want to live
But you just take more than you give.

33 Responses to New Australian National Anthem?

  1. Alexi the Conservative Russian
    #2384286, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Sadly true which is why I’m moving offshore for 9 months of the year

  2. Michel Lasouris
    #2384292, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I can’t help it. Every time I hear that tune, I want to sing….”I taught I Taw a Puddy cat, a-cweepin’ up on me…………..”

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384295, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    For we are young and free.

    I think that is referring to millenials living in mum’s basement.

    We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil.

    We toil and the government gets our wealth.

    Australians all let us facechook,
    For we are young and thick;
    We’ve golden geese and wealth for pollies;
    Our home is pretty sick;
    Our land abounds in Gaia’s gifts
    Which we’re not allowed to touch;
    In history’s page, let every age
    Screw Australia Fair.
    In joyful ways let us wear bling,
    And Screw Australia Fair.

  4. struth
    #2384296, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Should be renamed the ode to the private sector tax payer

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2384298, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Best suggestion I have heard is:

    Australians let us recall
    When we were somewhat free

  6. Bruce
    #2384300, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Australians all eat ostriches,
    For we are young at three,
    With olden royals, we’re fair and loyal,
    Our home is dirt by sea.
    I learned to bounce on nature strips
    In booties stitched with care.
    In mystery’s haze, let’s harvest maize
    And plant azaleas there.
    Enjoy full trains and let us in
    And dance Australia yeah!

    There are a few other variations in this vein.

    Always remember that it was E.G. Whitlam’s mob who sprung that one on a gullible public.

    They probably reckoned the place was not quite a sufficiently degraded dung-heap for “The Internationale”, yet.

  7. Baa Humbug
    #2384301, posted on May 19, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    For we are young and free.

    Come on. Ageing population aside, but we have not been really free for a while.

    It’s not about the age of individuals but the comparative age of the nation. But you knew that.

  9. RobK
    #2384310, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Everybody knows “land down under” is the real national anthem.

  10. Gavin R Putland
    #2384322, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Australians all let us regroup,
    though we are old and tired;
    With hoarded soil and crumbs for toil,
    In rent-seeking we’re mired:
    Our land delivers windfall gains
    To privatize not share;
    In history’s page cries every sage:
    “Buy up Australia fair!”
    In docile strains then let us sing,
    “Buy up Australia fair!”

    When gallant Cook from Albion sail’d,
    To trace wide oceans o’er,
    True British courage bore him on,
    Till he landed on our shore.
    Then here he raised Old England’s flag
    On ground that we’ve excised
    From our Migration Zone, lest our
    Frontiers be compromised.
    Let those who come by air not sea
    Buy up Australia fair!

    Shou’d foreign foe e’er sight our coast,
    Or dare a plane to land,
    We’ll rouse like sons of shopkeepers
    To sell our native strand;
    Britannia then shall surely know,
    Beyond wide ocean’s roll,
    Her sons in fair Australia’s land
    Still keep a British soul.
    In docile strains then let us sing,
    “Buy up Australia fair!”

    While other nations of the globe
    Behold us from afar,
    We’ll rise to high renown and shine
    Like our glorious southern star;
    From England’s, Scotia’s, Erin’s stock,
    Born here our space to rent,
    We’ve all combined, one common mind
    To squeeze out every cent!
    In docile strains then let us sing,
    “Buy up Australia fair!”

    Beneath our radiant southern Cross,
    We’ll toil with hearts and hands;
    To build this common wealth of ours
    For hoarders of the lands;
    To those who’ve never crossed the seas
    We’ve jobless plains to sell;
    With gratitude let all collude
    To price Australia well.
    In docile strains then let us sing,
    “Buy up Australia fair!”

    (Apologies to Peter Dodds McCormick.)

  11. .
    #2384326, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    AAF is anti-Welsh and anti-Cornish.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2384357, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    dot

    A good national anthem.

    They are real tears.

    My first choice too – and the same scene.

    The best national anthems seem to be borne of revolution and struggle.

    They are not the product of contests and – worse – committees.

    Here’s another good one – no one is ‘taking a knee’.

  13. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2384358, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    What about the Interntionale dont think its being used since Boris and the lads destroyed the soviet onion. Its a little more inspiring than the present ,one perhaps one of our resident cat poets could write new approriate words ,you know about the gays and lesbians , mizojenee ,famly violence indigenius persecutionby the left welfare seeking “refugees” ,nasty coal and oil reenooable subsidies , the imprtant things to the chattering classes. Just thought I would hoist the flag and see if anyone saluted. Dont think the u.n.communists would mind us getting ready for one world unelected government ,by those fascist scum .

  14. Bruce
    #2384359, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Taking my cue from “Incoherent Rambler”:

    The story, so far:

    Australians all let us recall,
    When we were somewhat free
    With fertile soil and maybe oil,
    If you can pay the fee.
    Our land abounds with spivs and hacks,
    With morals quite obscure.
    The thespians rage from every stage,
    “Australia isn’t fair!”
    In mournful strains, then let us sing;
    “Advance, Australia”; WHERE?

    Beneath the yoke of Gov’ment whim,
    We struggle all our lives
    To make some politician rich
    No liberty survives
    For those who slink across the seas,
    We’ve endless cash to share,
    From Centre-Link, and all combine,
    To make Australia THEIRS.
    In mournful strains, comes the refrain;
    Advance, Australia; WHERE?

  15. test pattern
    #2384367, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Here’s mine again

    Australians all let us rejoice with JORC compliancy,
    We’ve boundless plains of Lithium and also Porphyry,
    Our home is girt by Granitoids and source rock rich and rare,
    In ASX let us rejoice and strip Australia bare,
    In A-S-X let us re-joice and strip – Aust-raaaaa-lia baaaaare.

  16. struth
    #2384385, posted on May 19, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    An old tale about a bloke trying to share in the wealth of the elites by eating one of their sheep and paying for it with his life while they cry suicide in collaboration with the troopers still holds some relevence surely.

  17. test pattern
    #2384394, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    The adventures of Andy

    Kai Kai the Buai

    Once a jolly Chimbu, camped by a marshy swamp
    Under the shade of a kokonas tree
    Andy sat, Andy watched, Andy waited while his meri worked,
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?

    Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
    Andy sat, Andy watched, Andy waited while his meri worked,
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?

    Down came a puk puk to was was in the marshy swamp
    Up jumped the Chimbu and grabbed him with glee,
    Andy sang as shoved the puk puk in his bilum bag,
    You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!

    Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
    Andy sang as shoved the puk puk in his bilum bag,
    You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!

    Down came the kiap mounted on his wili wil,
    Down came the didiman, wan, tu, tri,
    Where’s the jolly puk puk you’ve got in your bilum bag’?
    You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!

    Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
    Where’s the jolly puk puk you’ve got in your bilum bag?
    You’ll come and kai kai the buai with me!

    Up jumped the chimbu and jumped into the marshy swamp
    You’ll never take me alive said he!
    ghostly Andy’s purri may be heard as you pass by the marshy swamp
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?

    Kai kai the buai, kai kai the buai!
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?
    ghostly Andy’s purri may be heard as you pass by the marshy swamp
    Who’ll come and kai kai the buai with me?

    Larry Danielson

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384397, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    In A-S-X let us re-joice and strip – Aust-raaaaa-lia baaaaare.

    Some of them want to put wind turbines all over it.
    Maybe their droning can be the tune to sing it to.

    Woop go the wind turbines, woop woop thwack
    While the wind blows, their blades are moving quick,
    The birds and the bats are slashed and mashed away
    And we poor sons of bitches don’t have any say

    Oops, wrong anthem.

  19. Sparkx
    #2384399, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    What about me? It isn’t fair
    I’ve had enough, now I want my share

    On the way back from lunch I heard on the wireless that our minister for social services is getting together with state attorneys general with a view to “compensating” victims of child sexual abuse. He is looking at a maximum payout of $150,000 per victim. Just heard it again. Christian Porter insists it will be fully funded.
    With that sort of money in the offing I’m sure there will be a lot of “victims” coming out of the woodwork.

  20. test pattern
    #2384405, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    ‘While the wind blows, their blades are moving quick,
    The birds and the bats are slashed and mashed away’
    +1. Lovely.

    An ubiquitous Andy must be responsible.

  21. Sparkx
    #2384410, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Australians all let us rejoice
    The gumments got money
    From whence it came, well no one cares
    It’s yours to have for free.
    Lay back and put your feet up high
    There’s no need here to fret.
    Pick up your phone, get in the zone
    And place one on SportsBet.

  22. Tim Neilson
    #2384422, posted on May 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    with a view to “compensating” victims of child sexual abuse

    OK, but only if the perps are put in leg irons and loin cloths and make to work from dawn till dusk in the fields till they repay the taxpayer or die in the process.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384461, posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Larry Danielson

    Interesting guy. A kiwi. And a terrorist!
    Well, we’d call him that now, but more a standover man.
    Those fires which keep breaking out in SW Sydney lately may have a similar heritage.

    Kai kai the buai

    I like the reference to arse grass. I first came across that one when I was in Hagen for a sing sing. It was awesome. The Mud Men were marvellously creepy, which was the idea.

    Maitland Woolworths bombing was on December 19, 1980 | PHOTOS (Newcastle Herald)

    Minutes before 2am on December 19, 1980, Maitland Woolworths was bombed.

    McHardie and Larry Burton Danielson went to trial but McHardie escaped Parramatta jail inside a garbage truck and was at large for two months.

    Despite his absence, the trial went on and both men were ­convicted. They were sentenced to 20 years jail with nine years non-parole period.

    Bombing a Woolies in Maitland in 1980 has got to be the quintessential bogan crime.

  24. test pattern
    #2384475, posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    ‘I like the reference to arse grass’

    u should see the Nabire women in Church with their coloured carnival wind spinners attached to their nipples. hula hoops and bellydancers got nothing on those gals. Front pew viewing no less. They spin them around in unison, revolving the upper half of the body while singing hymns. I’ve suggested this to my missus but her sister’s a better bet …

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384505, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Front pew viewing no less.

    😀
    The sing sing was quite spectacular too. 1970.
    At least the PNG guys then didn’t do the gourd thing.

  26. a reader
    #2384527, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I think we should go back to God Save The Queen. Let’s be honest, she’s a gem.

  27. areff
    #2384530, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Road to Gundagai would have made a beaut anthem, an appropriate too.

    Here we are, with all that (potential) wealth for toil — and the dog shits in it.

  28. Adelagado
    #2384578, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I don’t care too much about the anthem or if we become a republic. But please God let me see a new flag before I die. I’m Australian born (now 63) but from the day I became aware of our flag I hated it. It never seemed right to me that someone else’s flag was in the corner of ours. (My father, a second world war pilot, agreed incidently). I propose a flag with a kangaroo on it, maybe something like my avatar…. Instantly recognisable around the world and surely something that even aborigional Australians could be happy with.

  29. Leo G
    #2384597, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    wealth for toil

    This could refer to toil in the sense of “snare” or “trap”. For instance, “the Deputy Commissioner for Taxation was caught in the toil of a gigantic criminal conspiracy”.
    Accordlingly, “wealth for toil” would be an appropriate motto for the ATO’s more conventional operations.

  30. Combine Dave
    #2384615, posted on May 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Anyone advocating for a Republic, a new anthem/flag, or open borders must be exiled and deported to manus island for life as the traitorous scum they are.

    However if we must have an anthem that matches our Aussie culture:

    Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie
    A Perfect Circle
    Lyrics
    Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
    I need more I need more
    Gimme gimme gimmegimmie
    Don’t ask what for Don’t ask what for
    Sitting here like a loaded gun
    I’m waiting to go off
    I’ve got nothing to do
    But shoot my mouth off
    Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
    I need more I need more
    Gimme gimme gimme gimme
    Don’t ask what for Don’t ask what for
    I know the world’s got problems
    I’ve got problems of my own
    They ‘ain’t the kind that can be solved
    With an atom bomb
    Gimme gimme gimme gimmie
    I need more I need more
    Gimme gimme gimmegimmie
    Don’t ask…

  31. Combine Dave
    #2384619, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    What about the Interntionale

    More than fitting!

  32. mareeS
    #2384620, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Adelagado, Hawaii has the Union Jack in the same upper left-hand corner of the state flag as does Australia’s national flag. They seem to quite like it, even though they are part of the republic of USA.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2384637, posted on May 19, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I wouldn’t say no to the Aboriginal Flag since it reflects our land, except it has been so poisoned by the Left it’s now unthinkable.

    So therefore I prefer the current one.

    The Left soils their own nest endlessly.

