Liberals, tax your brains and drop the bank levy

Today in The Australian
Let’s be clear: increasing taxes is not necessarily bad. After all, if we are genuinely unwilling to curb public spending, then we ought to pay for it rather than passing the bill to future generations.
Today in The Australian
Let’s be clear: increasing taxes is not necessarily bad. After all, if we are genuinely unwilling to curb public spending, then we ought to pay for it rather than passing the bill to future generations.
The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not sufficient warrant.
Ergas -Intellectual yet Idiot
To paraphrase: “Since we have given up fighting you on principles and policy we may as well implement socialism as efficiently as possible.”
This is how you lose to the left.
Seriously Henry, why even bother?
Tax ’em while you still got ’em.
Creative destruction of their crony Australian Bank Oligopoly could come as soon as their shorten foundation regime handing out government guaranteed banking licences to Crony Union Super funds, or Amazon getting a bank licence [ government guaranteed after a suitable donation and board seats for the right sort.]
But that’s not clear at all, it sounds like more tax is a good thing, even despite Australia being some of the highest taxes in the world (49% top income tax bracket + 10% GST + 9% Super + 5% payroll tax + others).
If you wanted to be clear, you would say increasing tax is a bad thing, but punishing the unborn for events beyond their control is worse.
Catching Ebola is worse than catching a cold, but under no circumstances is the cold a good thing.
We do need sufficient tax to cover national defense and some basic legal system, but 10% flat tax should be plenty. Almost all of Australian tax goes to wealth transfer and massive inefficiency.
stackja
#2384885, posted on May 20, 2017 at 8:25 am
Catholics declare war on the Libs
The Catholic education system will campaign against the Turnbull government’s school funding arrangements.
SIMON BENSON
The Australian 12:00AM May 20, 2017
A True Liberal Party would go with School Vouchers of Equal Value per Child to be used by the Parents at the School of their Choice – State/Catholic/Private
Increasing taxes IS necessarily bad, Henry my lad. While I have no doubt the taxpayer will be required to pay for the massive overspending of the Australian government, courtesy of both the structural damage caused by Rudd/Gillard/Rudd AND the failure of the Abbott/.Turnbull governments to make the necessary changes to curb spending.
It’s not that’s the Australian taxpayer wants this overspend, it’s that we’ve been forced into this situation by Keynesian economics and sheer bloody-mindedness by the political “elites” since 2007. We need leadership that will identify what we need as a government, rather than what vested interests in the economy want. The economy should originate from outside the government, with the government responding with policy that improves the position of its constituency, and not look at the taxpayer as though it owns their financial assets.
Taxes are necessary, but excessive taxes are not. Regrettably we will be taxed more to cover the ideological spending of successive governments.
I can’t help but think the Turnbull government has cottoned on to some anti-Catholic feeling we see around us now (eg, look at what is happening to George Pell, and how the media treated Tony Abbott being a Catholic) and the general stuff about us “micks”.
So cutting funding to Catholic schools is seen as easy and not offensive policy to anyone (except the schools affected and their parents). It may help Newspoll even, to be been as Turnbull/government differentiating themselves from Abbott/Catholics in general, going with the general anti-Catholic feeling of modern times.
Suffer the little children. Looking forward about ten years, in all of Australian modern history never will a generation have had such contempt for its parents and grandparents.
All company taxation has a negative effect on investment in the industry and so a negative effect on the economy.
Taxing the financial providers reduces by that amount the money available for other industry growth. If passed on to depositors it also reduces the purchasing power of consumers.
Totalbull is disconnecting the liberal party from it’s sensible roots and now is in the line of the Caesar who said bread and circuses, or similar.
No, a True Liberal Party would get out of Education altogether at a Federal level.
Education is a State matter.
Ditto for Health.
To think – Memory V
The Federal power all stems from one federation power: the rum excise.
No, a true Liberal Party would recognize that education is not a function of government at any level and abolish any such departments.
No. Mass sackings.
Whether Education is a function of government at all or not**, is a matter to be decided by those who are governed, via the ballot box. Nonetheless, here in Australia Education is specifically excluded from S51 of the Constitution. Therefore the Federal government has no business being involved.
———————————-
** – For the record, I agree with you.
Which is the position of the Victorian anti-Kroger, pro-Reith faction (to which my atheist brother subscribes, “because there are no votes in moral issues like abortion, euthanasia, SSM etc.”).
Since pigs don’t fly, they (and the nation) are about to reap the whirlwind of such poorly thought out pragmatism. The Victorian experience of Dastardly Dan will most likely be replicated across the rest of Australia’s electorates at the next Federal poll.
With pragmatism ruling in Canberra, no doubt the people will follow the example and vote for the party which hopes to spend the most on lining their pockets, along with retaining the complications in the Senate so that any cost-saving measures are mired in perpetual “negotiation with the cross-benches.”
Given the current wanton waste, increasing taxes will increase waste so it is indeed a bad thing; a very, very bad thing.
This guy is a complete wanker.
Nobody takes him seriously anymore.
If a so called economist can’t work out that increasing the tax burden on the private sector will decrease overall revenue , ignore the political hack.
I don’t think I have seen a true liberal party in my lifetime and doubt I will.
Parent’s Basement Center of the American Experiment
This game sums up Australia as well
St Gough crated a rod for every succeeding federal government with education funding. The government is damned whichever way it goes.
Notice how the AEU, NSWTF etc etc have been very quiet about the cut in funding to NG schools, except the NSWTF has publicised an email from that nice Mr Scott to principals saying “do not believe the funding your school has been promised by the feds will be be the dollars you will actually get, apparently each school got a letter from Mr Birmingswan. I presume Head Office will cream a %age off the top like they did for DER, BER etc.
If Morriswan changes the proportions within the existing spending announced watch the howler monkeys come out.
By far the best solution is – “States as 1/7/2018, the federal government will retain GST (which will no longer have any exemptions, and will increase to x% to cover SocSec, and Defence & repay debt) and all excise income, and abolish ALL other taxes. You , and councils will no longer receive grants from the Commonwealth, and you may levy your own income taxes and spend as much on health, education, transport and infrastructure as you like.”, accompanied by a commensurate purge of departments. Have at it “
It started before Gough, Diogenes. I attended Tuart Hill Senior High School in Perth, from 1964 to 1968. In 1966 we got a new science block, complete with state of the art equipment, and teachers sourced from around the world.
There was much ballyhoo at the time – we even made it into the national news – as it was apparently the very first exercise ever involving direct Commonwealth funding of a school project.
Comments on Paul Kelly’s editorial. This sums it up:
NDIS is a bottomless pit. To pretend it will be funded by this single tax hike is ludicrous.
Um, why don’t people read what Henry actually wrote and tax their own brains too before jumping down his throat?
Are we “genuinely unwilling to curb public spending?” Yes, the electorate seems to be unable to stomach any such cuts.
So, should we “pay for it rather than passing the bill to future generations”? Yes, absolutely we should. It is completely unfair to dump the costs borne by our own ill-disciplined demands and expectations onto our children and grandchildren. If we (that is, a majority of the electorate) want a big government socialist paradise, then WE should fund it ourselves. So that means tax increases.
Now, you could certainly make the argument that the tax system is too progressive and that far, far more of the people who are demanding the current levels of government spending be maintained ought to start ponying up themselves in a big way, but that is a separate argument. Henry Ergas’s point above is perfectly reasonable.
Tax the profitable, value-adding sectors of the economy and tip those resources into the bottomless pits of health, education and welfare. What economist could possibly argue with that?
OCO
Yeah I know it is terrible. The same with nearly anything DL writes. A lot of the commenters here can be wilful deadshits, in spite of their actual intelligence.
I do prefer mass sackings. As Rudd would say, I make no apologies for this.
How do we know this?
When and how was it actually tried?
OCO…..if we aren’t willing to cut spending we should not burden the next generation I agree with but raising taxes will not increase revenue.
Lowering taxes will increase revenue.
At this point in Australia’s decline raising taxes will only devastate the productive sector even more and revenue will decline.
I repeat, have we ever actually tried this?
I mean realistically?
Yet again I must remind people that Abbott won a landslide with ‘it’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem’. But, when the usual crowd started howling about some minor proposed cuts, the spineless liberals dumped him in favour of Turncoat and what we have is the result of that: a competition to see who can spend the most of OPM.
It was not the ‘electorate’ that kicked up a fuss about the spending cuts: it was the ALP, their useful ally the ABC, and a variety of others looking (mostly) after their self interests.
MV, no major party has dared to try. The one you’d assume would give it a red hot go instead rolled a wildly successful leader who delivered it government less than two years prior. This is a failure of government, certainly. But, honestly. Does anybody honestly think that a majority of the electorate will vote for any party that doesn’t promise to let us have our cake and eat it, too? And what that means in practice is deficit spending as far as the eye can see.
That budget he and Hockey had though. Total failure!
Why not look closely at The Education Department and Department of Energy and Environment?
The following applies to Australia
TALK ABOUT LOW ENERGY!
The U.S. Department of Education employs 4,400 people and has a current budget of $70 billion. How many children does the department actually educate? I am sure the round number approaches zero. I’ve had a few opportunities to ask liberal audiences aghast at Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos and alarmed at proposed budget cuts for the department to name one single thing a past secretary of education or the department has done that has had a meaningful effect on public education, and I can hear the crickets chirping while I await a response. I sometimes offer, “What about No Child Left Behind”? Most people on the left hate it (because it involved standards and testing), even though they can’t say very much about why (because it is an embarrassment to oppose standards and testing openly). Sometimes to twist the knife, I ask people to name three previous education secretaries. Hardly anyone can do it. Yet the Department of Education is a political sacred cow. It apparently runs on the principle of No Bureaucrat Left Behind (or Unemployed). Should be called the Department of No Education.
Likewise we could do with some close scrutiny of the Department of Energy. Now 40 years old, just how much energy as the Department of Energy produced? It’s input-to-output ratio may be worse than the Department of Education. The great Mark Mills sums up the numbers for us in a terrific article this week in The Hill:
After all these decades of government programs consuming some $500 billion in that pursuit, what’s happened?
America uses 140 percent more oil for transportation today than it did in 1977. Electricity consumption is up 200 percent. (The recent slow growth in power demand looks a lot like a recession effect: we’ll soon know for sure when the economy fully recovers.) Lavishly subsidized biofuels have grown from an irrelevant 0.25 percent in 1977 to an unremarkable 5 percent share of transportation energy use today. Solar power rose from essentially zero, back then, to today’s irrelevant 0.15 percent share of U.S. energy. Wind power has been the biggest success: but even those heavily subsidized turbines now supply only 1.5 percent of America’s energy.
The fundamental energy sources available to power society have remained unchanged not just since 1977 but since 1957. Politicians and pundits often intone that there are “a multitude” of new energy options, but that’s rhetorical hyperbole. There is no new physics in energy nor new energy sources, just better ways to use those that exist.
The most remarkable and unpredicted energy tech change didn’t come from DOE or the super-major oil companies. Thousands of small and midsized companies perfected new shale oil and gas technologies and transformed the landscape. Shale tech has added 2,000 percent more to U.S. energy supply in the past decade than solar and wind combined. That’s the fastest and biggest addition to world energy supply — not just hydrocarbons, but all forms of energy — that has occurred in history.
Shari Markson [stackja @ 8:25]:
This is exactly true. But not in the way Ms Markson imagines.
Turnbull has made an ALP win an inevitability – even with the utterly loathsome Shorten as Opposition Leader. As a result, the ambitious in the parliamentary ALP – who can almost taste the yummy spoils of leadership – are positioning to see what support there is to replace Shorten.
Turnbull has certainly set up political momentum and he won’t stop now…
I would love to believe that a major party would go to an election running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and tax decreases (which can only benefit the better off in society, seeing as though only the better off actually pay taxes) – and stand a snowball’s chance of winning.
I would love to believe this could happen. But I don’t. Not for a single second. I don’t believe a party would run on such a platform because they’d calculate they would be trounced by an opposition offering a chicken in every pot. And I believe they would be right.
Also, I don’t believe any Labor or coalition government going forward would suddenly decide to enact these policies once in government, either.
OCO, that’s precisely what the electorate did do, with Fraser, KRudd, and Abbott. Each one preached the need for economic responsibility, and once elected, went on a spending spree. Each one became a Master at “attempting” to cut expenditure, but couldn’t because [insert reason here].
For example, with all the low hanging fruit available, what was Abbott’s very first announced major “cost cutting strategy”? Why, raise the retiring age to 70, of course. This never had a hope in hell of making it through the Senate, even if Abbott had a slim majority there. Enough Lib/Nats would have crossed the floor to vote it down. They’re not all entirely stupid.
What about the 11,000 public servants employed by the Federal Departments of Health and Education, whose only reason to exist is to tell the States how to spend their own money? Do you think there would have been rioting in the streets if Abbott had announced that they were being closed down, their duties handed back to the States, and the savings expressed as PAYG tax cuts?
You mean like the way Tony Abbott got a resounding victory running on a “budget emergency” warning?
There’s no clear evidence that “we” are genuinely unwilling to curb public spending. What “we” have are two competing political groups who realise that they both have to offer the punters bread and circuses – and plenty of it – if they hope to win the prize of Government.
We (and future generations) are funding the ticket price for an agreeable and remunerative living for rent-seekers and the careerist vampire squids infesting public office.
You know, the next budget will be even worse. The Federal election can be called at any time, but the next half-Senate election coinciding with the House can be at the earliest, 4 August 2018 IIRC.
As the ALP, Greens and LNP would like to clear out the troublesome microparties, I reckon this will happen fairly soon and before the 2019 budget.
The thing is, Malcolm could hold on for as long as possible. The latest date for a concurrent election is 18 May 2019. This might be the only way to beat a more popular Shorten. This won’t go well with the budget timing.
I just can’t see a responsible budget passed until after the ALP eventually coming to office and really blowing things up.
Are you including the riots that would have happened in Harris Street Ultimo?
That’s why God invented water cannon.
There was a riot in Canberra when the ALP lost in 1996. Remember when the thugs vandalised Parliament…which is funny since Keating started IR reform, liberalised the export sector, opened up the economy, cut top income tax rates from 60% to 47%, he was a shy classical liberal but too cowardly to say so…he just spent too much.
(Actually, Keating was doing well post-recession until his “One Nation” package failed as Keynesian policies often do…he lost office in 1996 because in 1995 we went through a mini-recession caused by reckless Keynesian make work ideas).
Actually, it doesn’t matter. What happened to Ricardian equivalence?
Dot, the mini-recession of the Keating years was mainly caused by a wash-on from earlier overseas crashes such as 1987 Black Monday and then the Savings and Loan Crisis that followed. Australia just cannot be immune to those large overseas effects any more than we were immune to the GFC.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_1990s_recession_in_Australia
The response of the Australian government is always Keynesian, and going into debt, which basically just defers the problem for a while instead of facing it (kicking the can as the saying goes). We still have not yet come to terms with the GFC of 2007.
Keating played his hand badly on that recession… he said it was what “we had to have” but would have made a lot more sense to say, it’s imposed on us by overseas events, we just ride it out.
And the penalty for taxing future generations is what?
QED
I was going to say one of the many possible errors about that theory was that it was always possible that Shorten could pull a Hawke and adopt something the Campbell report recommendations.
Then I thought about the likely Cabinet and opposition, and realised…not likely sunshine, and…we are so screwed.
I see two immediate problems: people will discount the future due to uncertainty (many things are uncertain, maybe I can stick someone else with that tax, maybe government will default, maybe a miracle will happen). Discounting the future happens at a higher rate than official interest rates, because the official rates are not real, they are set artificially low by the central bank.
Secondly, people don’t live forever and we are out of the practice of worrying about our kids (overall we are also out of the practice of having kids).
About 60% of the voting population lost the habit of paying any net tax – and atrophied any need to save for future tax increases.
No Tel.
The spending happened before the downturn in 1995 and after the 1993 election. I am not talking about the 1990-91 recession. He won the election after that.
Do you want to tell me how a stock market crash causes a recession, BTW?
It seems we worry about handing on a debt (rightly so), yet happily proceed to attempt to pass on an economy that is devoid of coal, oil or nuclear power for the sake of some modelling that can be shown to be flawed.
The issues are not unrelated politically.
I would argue that at pretty much no time did the electorate vote FOR fiscal responsibility, even when that’s what it largely got. What happened was that they voted out governments that stank – either of gross incompetence (Whitlam) or simply being past its use-by date (Howard). When the Abbott govt was elected, it was because the RGR ALP govt was *so* catastrophically bad. Funny kind of “budget emergency” when on the eve of the election, we all saw Abbott reassuring us that under his government there’d be no cuts to just about everything, axe the carbon tax but keep the carbon tax-related welfare benefits etc etc. Abbott was scared that, in spite of the ALP government sucking *so* badly, he still might lose if he didn’t make it abundantly clear that a vote for the coalition meant zero pain for as many people as possible – even for rusted-on ALP constituencies! And you know what? He was probably right to have that concern.
That was at the very end of the campaign and was a piece of last minute stupidity by Abbott.
1990s recession as “the recession we had to have”
Trevor Sykes he identified the recession as a corporate calamity
The Bold Riders: Behind Australia’s Corporate Collapses
Australia’s corporate collapses of the 1980s were devastating. The crashes of such former heroes as Alan Bond, John Spalvins and Christopher Skase had an impact that went beyond the stock exchanges and shook the entire banking and financial system. This text asks, “How did it all happen?,” and “Will it happen again?”. Trevor Sykes, one of Australia’s leading finance writers, analyzes the forces that drove the corporate cowboys on their giddy careers and traces the inner history of their empires.
Let’s be clear: increasing taxes is not necessarily bad. After all, if we are genuinely unwilling to curb public spending, then we ought to pay for it rather than passing the bill to future generations.
Okay. Sure. I agree.
But it’s one thing to raise taxes to pay off debt and restore a balanced budget.
It’s another thing entirely to raise taxes to pay for even more spending when the budget is already in deficit.
If people are given tax increases good and hard, they may even come to associate spending with taxes.
What impact did the borrowings of the imperialist colonial government of Kenya have on the liberated Kenya?.
What impact did the finances of Rhodesia have on the finances of Zimbabwe?.
What impact did the finances of Imperialist running dog Hong Kong have on handed-over-to-China Hong Kong.
The indebtedness and locked in cascade of spending is just a weapon to overthrow the illegitimate occupying racist, misogynist colonial society that has invaded and settled Australia so that a transnational globalist culture can replace it.
Their left can feel no difference between 1970 Rhodesia and 2017 Australia.
Some non-leftists call for shorten to get back in , so the corruptocracy of crony kleptocrats can spend so much that the Australian people reject socialism forever.
Their lefts plan is to get their shorten foundation into power and spend so much that the obsolete and despised tory capitalist settler culture is utterly bankrupted and wiped from the pages of history like the settler society dominos toppled before it.
The debt of current day Zimbabwe is a cheap price to pay for it to be a eternal part of their global left.
Tory capitalism and personal freedom will never again arise in Zimbabwe.
The debt of Australia does not matter, when our elite become Global Elite using global capital and the peasants exist in a cashless subsistance economy.
If each time the ALP and Greens lost office we saw large spending and tax cuts, along with debt rectification, they’d come to associate the ALP and Greens with misery and theft!
No, that was coalition policy encapsulated into a neat one-stop-shop soundbite for his opponents’ later use.
Have to say, I am somewhat bemused by the bizarre faith that some here are selectively attributing to a majority of the voting public, as if they couldn’t possibly be fully brought onside with whoever promises the most generous lashings of government largesse paid for on the never-never. At other times, the people here defending that majority are cynical of it (and rightly so, IMO).
It’s pretty clear to me that Henry Ergas is not arguing for tax increases. He is simply saying we ought to live within our means, regardless of how that is done. If we refuse to countenance spending cuts (and this seems to be the case), then we need to look at measures to increase revenue BEFORE resorting to deficit spending. I do not see what is controversial about this position.