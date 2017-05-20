We’ve had Brexit. There have been threats of Grexit and Frexit. There is a vote planned for Calexit. But is there a case for New south Wexit? Is it time to have a conversation about NSW seceding from the “Commonwealth”.
Hey. We can have Vexit also, but Spartacus is but a citizen of NSW and not Victoria.
Yes there would be cries of “it’s not fair”, especially from South Australia and Tasmania. Afterall, who will underwrite their bad decisions. But really. When is enough is enough?
What about WE (New South Walesers). It isn’t fair.
We’ve had enough. We want our share.
In addition to the GST distribution working against NSW, the impost of the increased Medicare levy and bank levy will disproportionately fall on NSW. As the state housing the city (Sydney) with the highest prices, and the largest mortgages, the increased mortgage rates will hit hardest here. Never again to hear horizontal fiscal equalization would be a delight.
What about energy risk? Because of the “national grid”, NSW and VIC provide electricity inter-connectors to South Australia, and Victoria to Tasmania. Given particularly South Australia’s renewables policies, the chances are that SA will regularly hit NSW and Victoria generators possibly impacting supply and pricing.
As for politics. Well. For every Lee Rhiannon NSW has produced, we have a conga-line from SA and TAS. Xenophon, Hanson-Young, Lambie, Wilkie, Kakoschke-Moore, Whish-Wilson, Abetz, Pyne and Ellis just from the current sitting crop. Brian Harradine anyone? Let’s not even mention WAs contributions such as Christabel Chamarette and Dee Margetts.
And if NSW secedes, for all those Keynesians out there, there would be a huge stimulus from the building of a Trump style wall along the SA and QLD borders. No need for a border with Vic as a normal USA-Canada style border would suffice.
Perhaps free trade agreements can be entered into between NSW and the other states, but absolutely not, under any circumstance, should the taxes of NSW citizens be transferred to the mendicant bunch.
Clearly the Kiwi’s were the smartest by staying out of the Federation. They have lower taxes, no senate and the best rugby team in the world.
You Know it Makes Sense.
Bring. It. On.
Thank goodness SA isn’t connected to the WA grid
It would be interesting to see a partition along the Great Divide to the current borders with SA/Vic/Qld.
Considering the current population, it would be a good base for a conservative party.
First job would be to set up three coal power stations along those borders and make a motza supplying the Socialist states when their own power plants fall over.
And we could make Wilcannia the capital.
You make a lot of sense. Here in Queensland we rely on begging the Commonwealth because we can’t make tough decisions.
Just give all States their own GST and change the rules to one Senator per 500,000 of population !
That will fix it .
Forget Ned Kelly. The greatest villain in Australian history was, is and remains Henry Parkes.
Federation? Phooey!
and change the rules to one Senator per 500,000 of population !
That will fix it.
Like there’s not already more than enough political power on the east coast. NSW has got nothing to whinge about. 30c in the $1 is something to whinge about.
Nah,
Go the other way. Feds levy ONLY gst and excises. Gst set a level to pay for minimum, ie pension and dole only, socsec and defence and repay debt over x many years + huge cull of govt depts . Andthings like ACARA, TGA paid equally by the states.
States can income tax and medicare etc.
Mike Baird vs Malcolm Turnbull… there’s not much room for light to get through between them.
I want Vauclusexit. We carry the whole nations budget on our backs.
Federal Government only responsible for defence, foreign policy, trade and immigration. They should be able to manage that, surely?
West. Aust. only joined the federation because of those traitors in Kalgoorlie . We have enough mineral wealth , oil & gas plus agri products to support a army to keep those thieving lick spittles on the other side of our border.
In so many ways we would be better off without the Feds. If they would just stick to Customs and Defense (and do it properly, the old fashioned way). But yeah the NSW Libs seem almost worse than Bob Carr. Can’t imagine him trying to ban greyhound racing.
I’m certain WA would be better off without Canberra. I’m surprised that there isn’t a stronger push coming from there.
I don’t have a reference, but apparently if Western Australia had voted NOT to join the Federation, the British colonial office was going to hive off the goldfields, and establish them as a separate colony.
If NSW leaves, WA pays more. No. Or yes but we get to come too.
Tasmania has been stuffed it’s true but a lot of kooks from the mainland muscled in on the place. Premiers like Robin Grey were trying develop the place and provide decent, long term jobs for people down there.
Zulu…yes that’s true. Kalgoorlie , Albany and Esperence where going to form a new state and join the thieving federalists.
John Forrest , premier of WA at the time gave the vote to women who could,nt vote and routed the east coast f–kers.
Maybe Sydney can merge with Singapore. Lots of ethnic Chinese with admirable industriousness.
Just need to boot Clover and all will be well. I suggest she moves to Tasmania before it’s too late.
Good post Spart but you’re being very optimistic about CFMEUistan. As a resident I can assure you that Dan the sockpuppet has us heading for mendicant status at close to the speed of light.
Diogenes, I like your way of thinking.
There definitely needs to be change to address
* the rewarding of delinquent states with extra GST revenue
* lack of real competition between states by way of flexiblibility in state tax and land policies
* feds (ie: taxpayer) bailing out states who don’t insure (I’m looking at you, Qld)
* lack of accountability (read: economic or electoral pain) for idiotic energy policies
John Forrest, Premier of Western Australia, who saw a mineral rich Western Australia, propping up the mendicant Eastern States..
how about NSW and WA form a union — a bit like the West bank and Gaza, but infinitely more productive. Don’t discount us lobbing the odd rocket over the borders, though.
There’s no greater disability than central planned charity.