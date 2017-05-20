We’ve had Brexit. There have been threats of Grexit and Frexit. There is a vote planned for Calexit. But is there a case for New south Wexit? Is it time to have a conversation about NSW seceding from the “Commonwealth”.

Hey. We can have Vexit also, but Spartacus is but a citizen of NSW and not Victoria.

Yes there would be cries of “it’s not fair”, especially from South Australia and Tasmania. Afterall, who will underwrite their bad decisions. But really. When is enough is enough?

In addition to the GST distribution working against NSW, the impost of the increased Medicare levy and bank levy will disproportionately fall on NSW. As the state housing the city (Sydney) with the highest prices, and the largest mortgages, the increased mortgage rates will hit hardest here. Never again to hear horizontal fiscal equalization would be a delight.

What about energy risk? Because of the “national grid”, NSW and VIC provide electricity inter-connectors to South Australia, and Victoria to Tasmania. Given particularly South Australia’s renewables policies, the chances are that SA will regularly hit NSW and Victoria generators possibly impacting supply and pricing.

As for politics. Well. For every Lee Rhiannon NSW has produced, we have a conga-line from SA and TAS. Xenophon, Hanson-Young, Lambie, Wilkie, Kakoschke-Moore, Whish-Wilson, Abetz, Pyne and Ellis just from the current sitting crop. Brian Harradine anyone? Let’s not even mention WAs contributions such as Christabel Chamarette and Dee Margetts.

And if NSW secedes, for all those Keynesians out there, there would be a huge stimulus from the building of a Trump style wall along the SA and QLD borders. No need for a border with Vic as a normal USA-Canada style border would suffice.

Perhaps free trade agreements can be entered into between NSW and the other states, but absolutely not, under any circumstance, should the taxes of NSW citizens be transferred to the mendicant bunch.

Clearly the Kiwi’s were the smartest by staying out of the Federation. They have lower taxes, no senate and the best rugby team in the world.

You Know it Makes Sense.