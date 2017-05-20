Liberty Quote
-
Meta
Open Forum: May 20, 2017
That’s romance …
1
From ZP to Kings Cross…
From the old thread
Fake anthropology about a non-existent ceremony. A real welcome to strangers or more remote kin consists of rubbing your hands under your arm to generate and imbue them with sweat and then rubbing that all over the newcomer. I think we should bring it back, don’t you?
Only on the conditions that deodorant is banned and that the women are no longer allowed to remove arm pit hair.
We don’t want to introduce any more fakeness.
Too hard to beat Rabz, though.
NKP – fear not, those aware of the concept of ZP can help shut it down.
Libby Zee from old thread
#2384543, posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm
The findings appear to indicate that problems with seals have allowed oils to move around.
Oils ain’t oils.
Now that’s a strange thing for a “girl” to say.
The line by the mobster in the old Castrol advert.
It’s more like the sort of thing a bloke would say……..strange.
Not sure Paul Kelly is the perfect selection, but I think it squeaks in with the reference to Kings Cross in light rain.
Some definitive PK on matters KC:
keep missing new threads bugga!
Aha. New fred. A tale of Kakadu from the pen of your roving reporter is at the end of the old one.
Back pedal now if interested. It is only 10.12 here in the Kimberleys, but all you late niters are still up.
I am an injured woman and need to rest a bloodied leg, so am off to bed now. I will relate the tale of my injuries later, when test pattern is not around to disagree with them. 🙂
He does get awfully surly sometimes, that Old Shit, sorry, typo there, I mean Salt.
10th Battalion A.I.F
That PK song makes me think more of St. Kilda.
So I’m back where I started.
Earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of Australian coast discovered
These clowns say this like it’s a good thing.
If true, and Aboriginies living here for 50,000 years and not having done anything of lasting significance with exception routinely burning large swathes of bushland.
A tragic waste really.
Look what Europeans did in the first 170 years of settlement. (The last 50 years haven’t been so great)
Anyone that voted for Howard should be smacked in the mouth with a frozen duck.
Debate from old fred. I think it’s hard to know what seventeenth century Dutchies called themselves. ‘People from Holland’ could easily have been termed thus. Like Zealanders. And New Zealanders. Englanders was also once used; but more Saxon was the usage of Englandman or Englandmen and then Englishmen. As with Germans being originally Allamani – All Men (from Germanic Tribes; suffix inflected).
Returning to the south of the Murray…one for the Gunner:
I’m all for attacking and conquering and defeating every single Australian aboriginal band or tribe.
They are a conquered people.
There is no empty spaces.
skyhooks horror movie
The Chinese looking girl on the Drum complaining about white male privilege seemed to forget that the NSW selective schools and the HSC top 100 names are dominated with East Asian names.
Check your ethnic privilege.
Figures reveal students from migrant families make up 80 per cent of intake at state’s best schools
KATHERINE DANKS EDUCATION REPORTER, DailyTelegraph
July 6, 2013 12:00am
AS thousands of parents sweat on their children’s selective schools test results, figures reveal students from migrant families make up almost 80 per cent of the intake at some of the state’s best schools.
Almost 60 per cent of the total Year 7 selective school intake for 2013 speak a language other than English at home, despite students from migrant families making up less than a third of the Year 7 population across all government schools.
It comes as 13,102 Year 6 students wait to see if they have secured one of just 4158 spots at 17 fully selective and 25 partially selective schools, a virtual selective class in western NSW and four agricultural high schools next year.
Education Minister Adrian Piccoli plans a review of entry into all selective schools following a request from Sydney Boys High School that it be allowed to accept a small quota of local students based on merit.
The top-performing Baulkham Hills High had 81.7 per cent of its 2012 Year 7 intake identify as having a language other than English mainly spoken in the home.
Sydney Boys High and James Ruse Agricultural High also had a high proportion of Year 7 students from a non-English speaking background in 2012.
And in case anyone wants to be racist about my prior comments.
shove this up your leftist nostril
OneWorldGovernment
#2384770, posted on May 20, 2017 at 12:45 am
And in case anyone wants to be racist about my prior comments.
I think they are all asleep OWG.
Must admit J Little was around well before my time.
Did he spend time in the US?
not sure if this is good nor bad
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/breaking-sweden-drops-case-julian-assange/
Asian students dominate the HSC honour roll
Students of East and South-East Asian background were the top-performing group in 10 of the 13 most popular courses on the 2013 Higher School Certificate honour roll, new research shows.
Students of East and South East Asian background were nearly 30 times more likely to make the Maths Extension 2 honour roll than their Anglo-Celtic classmates and four times more likely to make the 2013 honour roll.
Even in English, they were five times more likely to make the high achievers list than those of Anglo-Celtic origin.
Not sure that he did go to USA Mark A.
If he did it would only be to Nashville for country and western awards.
His wiki entry is a fair summation of his life and career.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Little
OneWorldGovernment
#2384776, posted on May 20, 2017 at 1:01 am
Looking at it now, he is not a bad balladist.
Another little quiet late night rant from a lurker
Drove to Brisbane today to meet our latest little grandson – listening to the radio in our rental on the way
Apparently Cathy Freeman is now an ambassador for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games so good for her but she wasn’t just Cathy Freeman she was indigenous Cathy Freeman
So will everyone now have a cultural tag ?
I will now be Austrian Australian (naturalised) Westie Woman instead of just Westie Woman
So much of this shit is truly making me an alcoholic
As i sip one last glass of chardy on my hotel balcony in Broadbeach. .
Since you guys insist
Randwick Bells
Zyconoclast
#2384779, posted on May 20, 2017 at 1:06 am
Since you guys insist
thnx
Zyconoclast
#2384779, posted on May 20, 2017 at 1:06 am
Since you guys insist
GUYS?
The shame.
thanks you human, you.
and your correct Mark A. He was/is fantastic and deserves greater recognition.
bookmarked the youtube stream
exception routinely burning large swathes of bushland.
No.
That honor belongs to the original traditional burner/s of this land, lightning.
Racist.
I will now be Austrian Australian (naturalised) Westie Woman instead of just Westie Woman
You’ll always have Adolph.
😁
Stimpson J. Cat
#2384785, posted on May 20, 2017 at 1:18 am
I will now be Austrian Australian (naturalised) Westie Woman instead of just Westie Woman
You’ll always have Adolph.
I noticed you have a nasty streak to you stimpy, one that you can’t excuse by your alleged mental disorder.
Keep it under your hat will you?
Good chap.
Hey Westie Woman,
Congratulations for your little grandson. I have only a granddaughter.
I don’t think it matters much about indigenous because we are all bitzers. I have many different ethnic bloodlines in me.
My Mother used to look after Evonne Goolagongs father when he was a young person and my whole family clustered around the radio to listen to Lionel Rose’s victories.
Good sports are always acknowledged.
Shirley Strachan threw me into a swimming pool. I was wearing my best dress.
I noticed you have a nasty streak to you stimpy, one that you can’t excuse by your alleged mental disorder.
There are no excuses.
Ever.
And I am not a good chap.
But I can change my behaviour when I become aware of just how allegedly nasty I am being.
I can’t change my alleged mental disorder though.
Allegedly.
I use the smiley faces for a reason.
Alas.
Good night all and apologies.
😁
Congratulations for your little grandson. I have only a granddaughter.
Excuse me… “only a granddaughter”…WTF? Bet you are asking yourself how to back track from this. Answer: you can’t.
Ms D
I thought he was a bit of a ‘dirt bag’ myself. As well as some of the band.
But I saw Skyhooks at a function for Melbourne Uni at the Exhibition Buildings in about 1973 or 4 and I said then they had some good music.
Congratulations for your little grandson. I have only a granddaughter.
OneWorldGovernment ….?? WTF I’ll keep reposting your sexist post until you answer. So get a fucking backtracking, rewind, wriggle on.
I thought he was a bit of a ‘dirt bag’ myself. As well as some of the band.
Dirt bag? Probably, but I’d factored that in. Me no complain. Can’t stand the heat… etc.
Ms D
“only a granddaughter” is merely a reflection on the number of grandchildren.
I understood from Westie Woman’s comment that she may have more than one grandchild.
Now kindly back off.
My granddaughter, who is not yet one, is the most gorgeous intelligent little girl I have ever seen.
I live overseas so I only have my son’s videos and fotos.
I told him, my son, that he is in trouble because she reminds me of him!
Are we ok?
Stimpson J. Cat
#2384789, posted on May 20, 2017 at 1:35 am
I refer to your repeated condescending, nay, derogatory remarks about ‘ethnics’.
And I am not an ‘ethnic’ as you are wont to call people.
If proof needed, go to Kyneton and read the names on the Cenotaph.
“only a granddaughter” is merely a reflection on the number of grandchildren.
OK. Let you off this time only. I’m not some stupid, hyper alert, sexist, Nazi, cream puff…. but I could be. So watch it. And I have 2 grandsons so …. ner.
Ms D,
I wish I was in Australia to visit your place.
Last time I was in Melbourne was 15 minutes walk from the Melbourne Markets and about 10 minutes to all the great coffee shop places along Lygon Street.
I comfort myself with songs like,
I like this, even if he is a greenie.
I want to do an Internal Control audit of the ATO, Treasury, Prime Ministers Office and Defence.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_control
OneWorldGovernment
#2384800, posted on May 20, 2017 at 2:35 am
I want to do an Internal Control audit of the ATO, Treasury, Prime Ministers Office and Defence.
Why?
Rabz them all.
I have been taught by some of the finest QCs and Auditors that ever existed in Australia.
I note their firms do not recognise them now.
We taught folk from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong. All of them better business centres than now Australia.
My Internal Control Audit would Rabz them all.
OneWorldGovernment
#2384803, posted on May 20, 2017 at 2:43 am
We taught folk from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong. All of them better business centres than now Australia.
Sadly, true.
We still do a good deal of business here in mining, my company that is, but we could drop it and it wouldn’t affect the bottom line too much. Namibia is more profitable.
Mark A
#2384805, posted on May 20, 2017 at 2:51 am
my company that is
If any confusion, as it seems to happen here lately, it should read, the company I work for.