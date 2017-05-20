Liberty Quote
A growth model based on people on welfare spending more. What could go wrong?— Alan Anderson
-

Open Forum: May 20, 2017
Also for the Open Forum
Why not look closely at The Education Department and Department of Energy and Environment for Budget Savings?
The following applies to Australia
TALK ABOUT LOW ENERGY!
The U.S. Department of Education employs 4,400 people and has a current budget of $70 billion. How many children does the department actually educate? I am sure the round number approaches zero. I’ve had a few opportunities to ask liberal audiences aghast at Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos and alarmed at proposed budget cuts for the department to name one single thing a past secretary of education or the department has done that has had a meaningful effect on public education, and I can hear the crickets chirping while I await a response. I sometimes offer, “What about No Child Left Behind”? Most people on the left hate it (because it involved standards and testing), even though they can’t say very much about why (because it is an embarrassment to oppose standards and testing openly). Sometimes to twist the knife, I ask people to name three previous education secretaries. Hardly anyone can do it. Yet the Department of Education is a political sacred cow. It apparently runs on the principle of No Bureaucrat Left Behind (or Unemployed). Should be called the Department of No Education.
Likewise we could do with some close scrutiny of the Department of Energy. Now 40 years old, just how much energy as the Department of Energy produced? It’s input-to-output ratio may be worse than the Department of Education. The great Mark Mills sums up the numbers for us in a terrific article this week in The Hill:
After all these decades of government programs consuming some $500 billion in that pursuit, what’s happened?
America uses 140 percent more oil for transportation today than it did in 1977. Electricity consumption is up 200 percent. (The recent slow growth in power demand looks a lot like a recession effect: we’ll soon know for sure when the economy fully recovers.) Lavishly subsidized biofuels have grown from an irrelevant 0.25 percent in 1977 to an unremarkable 5 percent share of transportation energy use today. Solar power rose from essentially zero, back then, to today’s irrelevant 0.15 percent share of U.S. energy. Wind power has been the biggest success: but even those heavily subsidized turbines now supply only 1.5 percent of America’s energy.
The fundamental energy sources available to power society have remained unchanged not just since 1977 but since 1957. Politicians and pundits often intone that there are “a multitude” of new energy options, but that’s rhetorical hyperbole. There is no new physics in energy nor new energy sources, just better ways to use those that exist.
The most remarkable and unpredicted energy tech change didn’t come from DOE or the super-major oil companies. Thousands of small and midsized companies perfected new shale oil and gas technologies and transformed the landscape. Shale tech has added 2,000 percent more to U.S. energy supply in the past decade than solar and wind combined. That’s the fastest and biggest addition to world energy supply — not just hydrocarbons, but all forms of energy — that has occurred in history.
1 Corinthians 13:13
And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
What?
It was Faith, Hope and Love and the greatest of these is Love.
Tel, you were always sharp. But I am onto you.
Its turtles all the way down.
The Bible has been changed to bring in the One World Religion of the Antichrist.
There have been thousands of changes.
Trust your memory.
Check it out yourself.
Seriously – who are “we” at war with now? Australia’s contribution to the fight against ISIS is laughable, the US morally owes us nothing, it may as well treat us as though we have repudiated the alliance.
Have you watched citizen four yet?
Grigory didn’t ask the questions, Dot. I asked them. Do you know the answers?
And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
What?
The AV translators probably went with charity because the Vulgate’s rendering was very much part of the common memory: Nunc autem manent fides, spes, caritas, tria hæc: major autem horum est caritas.
Paul used agape, which means love, but in a special sense; see CS Lewis’s The Four Loves.
That would be “agape” Anne.
Agape
People mistake English meanings for Greek meanings. You have to crosscheck to make sure you understand what is being written, and not fool yourself.
I reckon Grigory would know. Hey, I’m only trying to help.
Ahahahaha.
Time magazine runs cover of White House morphing into the Kremlin…
But they accidentally used St Basil’s.
Ancient Geek is a wonderful language full of rich meanings we know not in Englitch.
I particularly like the word (I can’t remember), which means roughly ‘the righteous anger of an aristocratic master against his slave’.
Arete in action; agile and innovative.
Assange now a free man.
Ooops not quite –
However, police in London said they would still be obliged to arrest him if he left.(the embassy)
Good to see he is being treated the same as the Islamic child abuse rings in the U.K.
Plod never sleeps.
Trust, but verify.
If we haven’t reached peak stupidity yet, we must be almost there, surely?
There’s a good chap, just provide a link to the most recent declaration of war.
Luke 19:27 used to say-
But those mine enemies which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither and shew them before me.
It now says SLAY them before me!
Seriously! Is no one bothered by this?
Not even the Christians?
Chris, I’ve just explained to you.
You can’t verify.
History/ Reality has been changed!
Global warming may increase gestational diabetes
It’s the parable of the talents Anne. Try reading the whole thing for context.
Luke 19:11-27
Oooh, thanks Anne!
Have you ever read at richardwebster.net? Richard is dead now, but wrote terrific stuff on false accusations, the recovered memory fad and some major UK injustices like the Police trawling scandal and the wild claims about that Jersey childrens home. Not quite as much flair as Theodore Dalrymple but focusing likea laser on the real roots of terrible injustices.
His submission on similar fact evidence, I thought, was a marvel of clarity.
Rumpelstiltskin exposed ‘Anne’ as a DrsD sock-puppet quite a while ago. around the time he denounced the fake Melbournians and their fake get togethers, even Montystimp is mindful of that.
The surfeit of sockpuppets in the afore-mentioned Cat community is definitely problematic, though some consider it to be merely inappropriate, in the same kind of way that a pineapple donut is flavourful but an apricot is not.
Why would it bother us? Jesus is using parables (talents and vineyard tenants) to say what the Lord will do to the people who again and again slaughtered his prophets, and will do to reward the ones who really served him. Jesus was really sticking it to The Man.
Mum. I’m confused. Weren’t we going to the mall?
Keeps things ‘interesting’.
Sinc finally decides who says what.
Luke 19:27 used to say-
But those mine enemies which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither and shew them before me. It now says SLAY them before me! Seriously! Is no one bothered by this? Not even the Christians?
No, because all the most reliable Greek texts use κατασφάξατε. an aorist imperative verb in the 2nd person plural meaning “slay”. (Which version used “shew”, btw?)
I could sit here all day and parse your examples, Anne, but I fear it wouldn’t make any difference to you, which is a concern.
You are right in this, though: the Antichrist is a religious figure who “sets himself up in God’s temple proclaiming himself to be God” (2 Thessalonians 2:4).
The changes in Bible translations you reference, however, have nothing to do with this. Of greater concern is the outright denial of Biblical teaching by clergy and theologians who thereby become “anti-Christ”.
What is this thing called mall?
I was making jokes, as lame as possible.
Sheesh.
Only the block chain can be trusted.
KJV was a good version for the time. Basically still the same meaning.
I probably hear a different translation on Sundays.
But again the meaning does not change.
Anyway a change to all the MSM BS.
its a false summit – the Universe of stupid is boundless.
This is why as a public figure, Coulter does more damage to conservatives than good.
I doubt she’s going to turn the voters of CA into conservatives by calling them sex offenders.
Say, if CA doesn’t reach a pay agreement with ACA, will Australia A or some such team be our Ashes squad?
Will they be viewed scabs?
And what if they win?
Like MSM with socialist politics and economists with Keynes.
Anne – If you haven’t worked it out, Jesus is that king who will return as he said he would.
Whereupon he will judge the quick and the dead (1 Tim 4:1-2) – as to what they’ve done with the mina God gave them.
I suspect Weiner is just trying to avoid becoming another lump in the Clinton Crime Family rug?
I will tell you the problem with “problematic” Roger.
It is used in the same way “inappropriate” is, by the same sort of people.
In other words, to obfuscate and bullshit.
You see, they never get around to explaining the problem with the ‘problematic” thing, or to explain the reason for the inapproprianess of the inappropriate thing.
It’s just a massive “shut the fuck up”.
And once “the community”ie: a handful of fuckwits and busybodies, has decided the appropriateness or not of the problematic, the rest if us have to go along.
But unless you get on the wrong end of this stupidity on a regular basis, like I do, then you probably think they are just words and no big deal.
The flavourful thing, I don’t know where that came from. I never heard it before a few years ago, now everyone is saying it.
It grates.
Like MSM with socialist politics and economists with Keynes.
As bad as they are, stacks, the consequences of their lies only effect our temporal lives.
Apostasy has eternal consequences.
..
The future in Idiocracy is looking benign compared to our actual course.
Who would have thought a few years ago that movie was optimistic?
Quote fail.
When near enough to 330 million Americans, compared with 20 million+ of us, speak English as a first language, it’s just a benevolent inertia that we borrow their nicknames and figures of speech. In an interconnected, high-velocity-communications world, the idea that we are surrendering our culture to someone else’s by our choice of words is ludicrous IMO. Using Americanisms in our speech has been going on for 100 years and is the most natural thing in the world. Resisting it is the lingual equivalent of Malthusianism.
Now let’s talk about Stalinists in the Filth and elsewhere really trying to destroy our culture.