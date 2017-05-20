Open Forum: May 20, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
542 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017

  1. Libby Zee
    #2385416, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Easier for you and Dot to drive to Walgett.

    On second thoughts …

  2. egg_
    #2385417, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Problematic (noun); thing that constitutes a problem.

    Kruddish.

  3. memoryvault
    #2385418, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Unthinking monkey is a flavourful dish, but becomes problematic where inappropriate cooking methods are used that are not mindful of community standards.

  4. Tailgunner
    #2385419, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    A N D … was it in his TV kid’s show days and did it involve the production crew who were somewhat partial to pool parties?

    Juicy! Spill it,srr!

  5. sdfc
    #2385421, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Export’s too expensive.

  6. egg_
    #2385422, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    How many people were in the car when JFK was shot?

    Governor Connally and his Mrs were seated in front of the Kennedys – then the driver(s) up front: 3 rows of seats in the Lincoln – Connally copped ‘the magic bullet’.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2385423, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    A N D … was it in his TV kid’s show days and did it involve the production crew who were somewhat partial to pool parties?

    P e do? I always found his kids show really weird.

    I assume he crashed the chopper from guilt.

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2385424, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Mindful that his flavourful pork recipe could be somewhat problematic and inappropriate for an Islamic community feast, the chef decided on chicken

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2385426, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Connally copped ‘the magic bullet’.

    The “magic bullet” about which there are so many conspiracy theories, and a perfectly simple explanation?

  10. Tailgunner
    #2385427, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I assume he crashed the chopper from guilt.

    For real s?
    Mind blown.
    I always had a soft spot for Shirl

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2385430, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Mindful that his flavourful pork recipe could be somewhat problematic and inappropriate for an Islamic community feast, the chef decided on chicken

    Well done Atoms for Peace

  12. testpattern
    #2385431, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    ‘Rose and crown hotel’

    Built by the family of a good friend. Old Perth family the jecks built it. Originally beekeepers from oxfordshire they started the early colonial beekeeping feuds which still carry on. Their nanna was a member of the stolen gen brought down from the north to work as a domestic. Some like the late Doug j foundation vc of Edith cowan would never accept it but most of them do. Lots of old wa families like this.

  13. egg_
    #2385432, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2385426, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Modern forensics on the evidence would beat armchair Generals.

  14. Senile Old Guy
    #2385433, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    If you’re a fan of the ginger nut, you may have noticed something odd — the iconic Aussie biscuit differs depending on which state or territory you’re in.

    Well, thank goodness we have the billion dollar ABC to edumacate us on these important matters.

  15. memoryvault
    #2385434, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    The “magic bullet” about which there are so many conspiracy theories,
    and a perfectly simple explanation?

    The trouble with “perfectly simple explanations”, Zulu, is that they are no fun at all.
    It’s Saturday night and Cats are unlikely to spend the evening discussing the merits of “perfectly simple explanations”. We may as well discuss the weather.

    Which, as everybody knows, is controlled via chemtrails.

  16. Oh come on
    #2385435, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    It’s a pity about the downfall of Milo Yiannopoulos. He was pretty good at slaughtering holy cows. It would seem that many gay men tend not to have a lot of time for lesbians. Milo claimed being a lesbian was purely a lifestyle choice. Another thing he said was that lesbian couples are very much prone to beating the absolute shit out of each other.

    Seems to me that there are several natural schisms within the progressive edifice that have been papered over for the moment. (Apart from the obvious Muslims vs the rest – that one’s obvious.) These schisms could yield interesting results if wedges were placed in the right places. The transgender craze, for example, which is a current a progressive rallying cry – well, there is a stream of militant, rape-obsessed feminism which is *very* hostile to the whole idea of a male becoming a female. IIRC, one of these feminist theorists claimed that the act of a male getting gender reassignment surgery was the ultimate rape of the female body or some such nonsense. We need to be giving these people far more of an opportunity to turn their guns on each other.

  17. testpattern
    #2385436, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Big protest against Mcgowan planned for coming wk. Surprised all u pretend liberal basers don’t know. Perhaps ur just fringe nutters.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2385437, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    What’s the protest teste? He’s only providing you and the other peds one fresh boy a week?

  19. Oh come on
    #2385441, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    We can also afford keyboards. Therefore, our comments don’t appear to have been written using the keypad of a Nokia 5110.

  20. Oh come on
    #2385442, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    A “liberal baser” – is this the slang term for a habitual user of some illegal substance?

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2385445, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    The trouble with “perfectly simple explanations”, Zulu, is that they are no fun at all.

    I was once assure by a rising, young SJW that the Central Intelligence Agency was responsible for the dismissal of the Whitlam Government. When I asked how they had rigged the December 13th election, he gazed at me, blankly.

    “What election?”

  22. Tel
    #2385446, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    https://www.rt.com/business/388909-soros-bet-us-market/

    Soros betting against Yellen, while Yellen has a printing press. Could be interesting.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2385447, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    A “liberal baser” – is this the slang term for a habitual user of some illegal substance?

    It’s just old salt, posting from his usual habitat at this hour of a Saturday – face down, in the car park of the South Headland boozer.

  24. john constantine
    #2385449, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    When it comes to State punishment of Dissent, we can examine the totalitarian dystopic third world hellhole between the Murray river and Bass Strait.

    Their yarragrad Nazgul have decreed that people elected by their communities to serve as local councilors have to sign a pledge of allegience to the State before they can take their seats on councils.

    Any word or action that brings the council into Disrepute, or generates an incident report from the council wymynsys political officer is an act of Dissent that cannot avoid punishment.

    The first offence requires the dissenting councilor to take the day off work and travel to the city at personal expense, to undergo a re-education camp. Further reactionary and deplorable dissent and the State has the power to simply dismiss the dissenter from his elected office for thought crimes.

    Welcome to melbournibad, if you have no impure thoughts, you have nothing to fear.

  25. memoryvault
    #2385450, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    When I asked how they had rigged the
    December 13th election, he gazed at me, blankly.

    See, that’s the problem with you unbelievers, Zulu.
    Forever getting bogged down in minor details.

  26. Oh come on
    #2385453, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Now seems an appropriate time to quote Australia’s Shakespeare, Lurch:

    Gough was tough til he hit the rough, hey!
    Uncle Sam and John were quite enough

  27. john constantine
    #2385454, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Skyhooks contained a far lower lump of human corruption than Shirl.

  28. srr
    #2385455, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    And out of the skulk skulks the cats better known verballing liar, again, simply repeating it’s own original fabrication, twisted out of The Undisputed News of Thousands of people Already Being Arrested, as if everyone’s been fool enough to fall for it’s added and omitted details that prove it a compulsive liar –

    . [Dot]
    #2385377, posted on May 20, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    srr

    Don’t bring up libel etc. You were dumb enough to believe Jeff Sessions was going to arrest every well-known Democrat in Washington for satanic ritual abuse sex crimes on non-existent evidence and that the arrests were “imminent”!

    You fell for click bait you blithering imbecile.

    Now you’re upset about Catholics on this blog being pissed about you smearing the holy mother church as some satanic plot.

    Can you see a pattern forming?

    The arrests of child sex traders has been in the many thousands, and rescue of children in the many hundreds, and that’s only the beginning … but all those facts asides, it’s Dot’s cackling glee at the (misplaced) belief that International Child Sex Trading Rings will keep getting away with it, that tells you the spirit of that liar.

    That one of the world’s largest Live Baby Rape On Demand Networks was run out of Australia by an Australian, makes Dot’s obsession with declaring those circles of evil ‘untouchable’, worse than creepy, especially as that and other such busts around the world are not closed cases but ongoing investigations … and there’s a new sheriff and new judges in a new court, all exactly who those Child Raping Leftists in Politics did not want.

  29. johanna
    #2385457, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Ahh, maybe it’s a nervous tick sort of thing, in anticipation of the whole mess of truth that’s going to be falling on a whole skulk of foxes in holier-than-thou-cow clothing.

    Our resident person-being-cared-for-in-the-community has lots of animal crackers in her soup today.

    Mind you, if I were a “tick” (sic) on her, I’d be nervous too.

  30. egg_
    #2385461, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Aunty’s ‘War on Waste’ this month?
    Oh, the irony.

  31. Chris
    #2385464, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Sparkx
    #2385400, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    I’m an old gay bloke and am totally against this SSM crap and cannot for the life of me work out what the fuss is all about.

    Thanks for dropping in Sparkx. Forgive me if I come across as an insensitive jerk to ask, but would you mind helping me correct my half-informed ideas?

    1) As I recall a popular ‘gay political position’ a through the time we were growing up was that marriage was a straight/bourgeois/breeder thing that would ruin the freedom gay people took for themselves. Do you think this changed totally because of the lesbians desire to be mainstreamed, or is it still the same, but concealed by the mainstream culture pretending that gays are identical to straights (but cuter and fluffier)?

    2) From the older literature, I get the impression that this modern fashion of calling anything under 18 or 21 as ‘[email protected]’ is mostly self-righteous PCness. Young stuff is celebrated in the literature and before the PC craze we would hear of rent boys, priests or Aussie diplomats setting the tone in third world countries hunting for young stuff. Is this merely being memory-holed by the media now, or is that part of gay culture actually being stamped down as part of the pressure for mainstreaming?

    3) I once had a prejudiced expectation that gays were more cultured than me. This was true of some I knew – symphony musicians, artists and the like – but a few times I was kinda disappointed it wasn’t so. I shared the house of one amazing musician, the driving impression of his friends was that there were a number of desperately sad or even disturbed people in their crowd. And this leads me to the question, how one becomes gay seems to me to have been politicised also. Modern PC demands it be innate and unchangeable from birth, but for some I knew of it appeared connected to shit happening to them. Then there is the bi preference. Is that model of unchanging preference from birth real in the stories of all people you know?

    Thanks for joining us, anyway!

  32. srr
    #2385465, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2385419, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    A N D … was it in his TV kid’s show days and did it involve the production crew who were somewhat partial to pool parties?

    Juicy! Spill it,srr!

    No sorry, I already said too much. I must have been giddy with having had an afternoon off nursing duties and spending it in good company that raised good memories 🙂 😉

  33. Rev. Archibald
    #2385466, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Sparkx
    #2385400, posted on May 20, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    I’m an old gay bloke

    ..
    Why?
    Explain it to me.
    Don’t you find birds attractive?

  34. egg_
    #2385468, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Methinks Aunty must look like the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to yoof nowadays.
    Gardening Australia seems to now be tailored to Nursing Home residents’ Reality TV.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2385470, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Chuck Norris enters WW2 in the final days – A Hitler parody.

    Hitler bunker scene – Chuck Norris

  36. egg_
    #2385472, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Easier for you and Dot to drive to Walgett.

    Returns wearing Dot’s skin?

  37. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2385477, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    First glimpse – so far so good in the Saudi junket. Ivanka on the steps of Air Force One without a bag over hear head.

  38. Snoopy
    #2385478, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Why couldn’t the ‘American official’ who rang the NYT and read from the ‘official White House document’ simply snap a photo and send it by SMS?

  39. srr
    #2385480, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    …. and …. johanna (who can’t spell her own name properly 😆 ), pounces on a typo like a … a …

    Well, and you’re a half crazy primate and you’re full of snakes and what the hell do you know anyway!

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_Jc7UZXoAAy4n2.jpg
    – Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
    🙂
    https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/860852655941406721

  40. Some History
    #2385482, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Good read.

    (Excerpts)
    Sokal and the Belgian physicist Jean Bricmont noted in their 1997 book, Fashionable Nonsense, that certain kinds of ideas can become so fashionable that the critical faculties required for the peer-review process are compromised, allowing outright nonsense to be published, so long as it looks or sounds a certain way, or promotes certain values. It was standing upon Sokal’s shoulders that we proceeded with our hoax, though we perceived a slightly different need.
    ….. Our hoax was similar, of course, but it aimed to expose a more troubling bias. The most potent among the human susceptibilities to corruption by fashionable nonsense is the temptation to uncritically endorse morally fashionable nonsense. That is, we assumed we could publish outright nonsense provided it looked the part and portrayed a moralizing attitude that comported with the editors’ moral convictions. Like any impostor, ours had to dress the part, though we made our disguise as ridiculous and caricatured as possible—not so much affixing an obviously fake mustache to mask its true identity as donning two of them as false eyebrows.
    …..We made no attempt to find out what “post-structuralist discursive gender theory” actually means. We assumed that if we were merely clear in our moral implications that maleness is intrinsically bad and that the penis is somehow at the root of it, we could get the paper published in a respectable journal.
    ….. “The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct” should not have been published on its merits because it was actively written to avoid having any merits whatsoever. The paper is academically worthless nonsense. The question that now needs to be answered is, “How can we restore the reliability of the peer-review process?”

    http://www.skeptic.com/reading_room/conceptual-penis-social-contruct-sokal-style-hoax-on-gender-studies/#.WR970Du9nWo.facebook

  41. Rev. Archibald
    #2385488, posted on May 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I have that Sokal book at home.
    They explain in great detail what a complete load of crap post modern thought is.
    That universities around the globe continue with this dismal stupidity is depressing.

  42. H B Bear
    #2385491, posted on May 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Methinks Aunty must look like the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to yoof nowadays.
    Gardening Australia seems to now be tailored to Nursing Home residents’ Reality TV.

    I’m not sure Gardening Australia was ever hip wiv da yoof. It has certainly become more Green and social justice since that hairy garden gnome took over from the old pommy Tasmanian communist that used to run the show. Increasingly the rest of the presenters look like some kind of Adams horticultural freak show. The NSW natives guy (one of the better ones) has pulled the pin on them all.

    Like everything at the staff co-op it can’t simply be a gardening program without belting you over the head as part of the Gramscian march.

