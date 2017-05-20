Liberty Quote
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: May 20, 2017
787 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017
Just show them pics of what Global wind farms do to China’s rare earth mines.
Eastwood’s most famous sons are Geoffrey Robertson and Homer Paxton.
In other news, America found to have previously sold weapons to the Saudis under every other President and no-one except the Israelis gave a toss.
Flipping hell:
Dickhead. They mentioned it before the inauguration. They never stopped talking about it.
Seems he will be the first POTUS impeached for Mabo and the Vibe.
https://youtu.be/W1gIMcfUsZ0
Even though Brexit is good, they are still too far left for my liking, even though they are meant to be conservative.
Israel are actually secret allies. The Sauds are the lesser of two evils (see the yuugely unsuccessful Kenyan-Crimton regime change in Libya and Egypt, for example).
Flipping hell:
NRL to bribe players with ‘good boy’ bonus
EXCLUSIVE: The NRL plans to give every club a $400,000 “good behaviour fund” as part of the next salary cap deal as an incentive to stop players getting involved in scandals.
And yet Cats still religiously follow the afl, posting triumphantly how their teams are going each weekend.
It’s pretty pathetic to rail against the progressive takeover of the country and yet simultaneously show enthusiastic support for one of the main progressive vehicles.
So did Cranston bully them? Did he have something on them? Or is it that the ATO culture is so inbred and incestuous that covering up for a mate gone bad is standard operating procedure?
Perhaps Des there’s a culture there of simply being above standard operating procedure in the higher levels of the public service anyway. That they can’t be touched. Given the excellent conditions and pay increases, support of strong unions, as compared to the private sector going backwards and dragging the economy down, perhaps the public service is a world of its own, not accountable, above the rest, and accessing information illegally is seen as another right or at least not seen as wrong.
Unleash Fatashton the bloodhound.
Another one.
Man injured in Melbourne home invasion
I’m pretty sure I bitched about it under Obama as well.
The apparent Israeli strategy is to play Saudi Arabia off against Iran… try to lure them both into an even bigger war. I personally think that’s an immoral and nutty strategy.
What are the odds?
Calli, for your enjoyment, the Pippi wedding photo album (H/T UK Tele). Those pageboys and flowergirls sure are cute.
They are just so earnest, but the models here are just a little simplistic.Industrial agriculture causes climate change, like electricity and Trump.
Still, without mechanised, industrialised agriculture allowing the massive boom in well fed human populations the world would be a different place.
Once agriculture is deindustrialised and the proles are factory farmed in high rise barracks and fed rations of medicated, flavoured yeast brewed in vats, we will see what impact that has on the weather.
D’oh!
Pippi. Pippa.
The apparent Israeli strategy is to play Saudi Arabia off against Iran… try to lure them both into an even bigger war. I personally think that’s an immoral and nutty strategy
No doubt Israel has this strategy however the 2 protagonists need little urging. They deeply detest one another. The big issue for the US is that both the Al Saud and Israel have massive amounts of money and all sorts of influence in the US. Not to mention that both nations have a POTUS they can work with.
https://eos.org/articles/more-intense-rains-in-u-s-midwest-tied-to-farm-mechanization
link for above comments.
Ita all academic anyway. Once the oil revenue goes, the Al Sauds will decamp to London, leaving Saudi to even more extreme elements.
Adam, while you’re right about the AFL the article was about NRL (rugby league).
There’s at least enough oil to last the next 50 years, maybe 100 years or more.
Yes the price will fluctuate, but those guys will still do OK.
We don’t watch Insiders. This was on the Ch 9 evening news:
Al Green calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment
GM’s comment about yet another home invasion in Melbournistan. Notice how the media/police yet again avoid mentioning the ethnicity of the thugs?
And here was me thinking only owners of expensive cars were in danger. Rockbank is NW of Melbourne.
“If [Mr Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper told Lord after the conservative political commentator defended Trump’s description of the sacked FBI director James Comey as a “nut job” at a meeting with Russian officials.
It’s wonderful how Trump explodes lefturd’s heads. mUnty’s health is already sufferring. It’s going to be a tough 8 years for them.
OUR song
Rockbank is now part of suburbia as it expands relentlessly across Pleurisy Plains to the west. Topographically: nothing but basalt boulders and thistles.
Baldrick, that is so sweet. You noticed that I said something. Unfortunately, your gay fascination with Grigory is again to the fore … naughty Sparkx and his homo-erotic talk must be making it hard for you this morning.
For one in depth analysis after another, start here –
President Trump in Saudi Arabia – The Big Picture…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
and keep reading –
Secretary Tillerson and Minister Adel al-Jubeir Explain Intent and Scope of Historic Trade Agreements…
President Trump Signs Historic Deal To Enhance Saudi Arabia’s Security and Expand Economic Partnership…
President Trump Arrives for Royal Banquet at Murabba Palace – Video: T-Rex and Wilburine Dancing With Sabers…
Secretary Tillerson and Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir Joint Press Briefing…
Great Honor – King Salman Bestows Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud To President Donald Trump…
Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..
Balders, notice the change in tone here. It seems two people, say, Lucie and Septims, use the same account.
From the Oz. Unheard of – someone in the Turnbull Government has finally grown a spine?
Saudi FM: Trump can broker Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and we’ll help
Speaking on behalf of Saudi monarch, Adel al-Jubeir hails US president’s ‘vision’ and ‘decisiveness’; says kingdom prepared to work with US toward accord
..
http://www.timesofisrael.com/saudi-fm-riyadh-confident-in-trumps-abilities-to-broker-israeli-palestinian-peace/
The Sokal Hoax Affair lives.
‘The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct’: Hoax gender studies paper accepted by a peer-reviewed academic journal
Holy crap. You can get any rubbish published as an academic journal article these days.
Well, the ABC needs its sources!
Best thing to build a city on. Foolish to waste valuable farmland.
Glad to.
For me, and a lot of guys I know, marriage is still a breeder thing. The lesbians, and a few girly boys, are definitely the drivers of this current push. Most of us living our lives in suburbia (or in our case, the bush) couldn’t give a shit about it and find it quite embarrassing.
Since time immemorial there has been a desire, by some, for boys. And I stress, by some, not all. I am sure, despite the current PC craze, that what was happening when I was a 16 year old lad in Sydney still occurs albeit in a more covert manner. Human nature doesn’t change and boys will be boys.
I really like this question. I was a “gifted” child – music, stage. Most of the people I mixed with were generally cultured and very good at their professional endeavours. It was a crazy eclectic mix from doctors, musicians, dental technicians, chemists to florists, dressmakers and chefs. There were the odd stragglers (sad or a bit disturbed) mixed in as well.
For me being gay was innate but certainly not unchangeable. I had a couple of encounters with women although I wouldn’t describe myself as Bi. All the guys I know knew from a very early age that they were “different”. Some tried to hide it, married and had kids only to realise later in life that really were gay. Some embraced it and got on with life. Others tried to hide it and became quite reclusive. Like you. I know some who were abused as children. I have talked to them at length about this and they are not sure if the abuse had anything to do with them being gay or not. From what I heard from the recent RC into child abuse there are a lot of men abused as boys who are now married. There really is no “norm”.
Hope this helps
It is an interesting topic, and one that if studied dispassionately could give insight into human nature.
Very little chance of that given the history of the thing and the politicisation of everything.
Des Deskperson
Some senior people in very large organisations have a habit of surrounding themselves with yespersons, either graduates who’ve who magically achieve very senior positions in very short time-spans and/or not particularly bright bulbs who’ve learned to talk the talk.
Not having a strong internal code helps a lot.