Open Forum: May 20, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
787 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017

  1. egg_
    #2385776, posted on May 21, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Just saying that once the Australian greens fundementally transform the country, they may well find that the attitudes towards never making a dollar out of the enviroment

    Just show them pics of what Global wind farms do to China’s rare earth mines.

  2. C.L.
    #2385777, posted on May 21, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Eastwood’s most famous sons are Geoffrey Robertson and Homer Paxton.

  3. Chris
    #2385778, posted on May 21, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Trump selling yet more weapons to the Saudis.

    In other news, America found to have previously sold weapons to the Saudis under every other President and no-one except the Israelis gave a toss.

  4. Nick
    #2385779, posted on May 21, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Flipping hell:

    NRL to bribe players with ‘good boy’ bonus
    EXCLUSIVE: The NRL plans to give every club a $400,000 “good behaviour fund” as part of the next salary cap deal as an incentive to stop players getting involved in scandals.

  5. Andrew
    #2385781, posted on May 21, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Insiders ABC ✔ @InsidersABC
    Just four months into Donald Trump’s presidency – and the ‘i’ word is being mentioned. – Barry Cassidy

    Dickhead. They mentioned it before the inauguration. They never stopped talking about it.

    Seems he will be the first POTUS impeached for Mabo and the Vibe.

  6. classical_hero
    #2385782, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am

    https://youtu.be/W1gIMcfUsZ0

    Even though Brexit is good, they are still too far left for my liking, even though they are meant to be conservative.

  7. Andrew
    #2385783, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:01 am

    In other news, America found to have previously sold weapons to the Saudis under every other President and no-one except the Israelis gave a toss.

    Israel are actually secret allies. The Sauds are the lesser of two evils (see the yuugely unsuccessful Kenyan-Crimton regime change in Libya and Egypt, for example).

  8. Adam
    #2385784, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Flipping hell:

    NRL to bribe players with ‘good boy’ bonus
    EXCLUSIVE: The NRL plans to give every club a $400,000 “good behaviour fund” as part of the next salary cap deal as an incentive to stop players getting involved in scandals.

    And yet Cats still religiously follow the afl, posting triumphantly how their teams are going each weekend.

    It’s pretty pathetic to rail against the progressive takeover of the country and yet simultaneously show enthusiastic support for one of the main progressive vehicles.

  9. candy
    #2385785, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    So did Cranston bully them? Did he have something on them? Or is it that the ATO culture is so inbred and incestuous that covering up for a mate gone bad is standard operating procedure?

    Perhaps Des there’s a culture there of simply being above standard operating procedure in the higher levels of the public service anyway. That they can’t be touched. Given the excellent conditions and pay increases, support of strong unions, as compared to the private sector going backwards and dragging the economy down, perhaps the public service is a world of its own, not accountable, above the rest, and accessing information illegally is seen as another right or at least not seen as wrong.

  10. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2385786, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Unleash Fatashton the bloodhound.

    Another one.
    Man injured in Melbourne home invasion

  11. Tel
    #2385787, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

    In other news, America found to have previously sold weapons to the Saudis under every other President and no-one except the Israelis gave a toss.

    I’m pretty sure I bitched about it under Obama as well.

    The apparent Israeli strategy is to play Saudi Arabia off against Iran… try to lure them both into an even bigger war. I personally think that’s an immoral and nutty strategy.

  12. Baldrick
    #2385788, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

    What are the odds?

    Libby Zee
    #2385190, posted on May 20, 2017 at 12:32 pm
    Pronunciation of Shrewsbury. Can be Shrewsbury (as in shrew … the taming of) or Shrowsbury. And either is acceptable, even among those who actually live there.

    Grigory M
    #1908003, posted on January 6, 2016 at 6:30 pm
    I am well able to contest on grammar – against anyone, whether or not they be acknowledges as a final arbiter by others.

  13. Tom
    #2385789, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Calli, for your enjoyment, the Pippi wedding photo album (H/T UK Tele). Those pageboys and flowergirls sure are cute.

  14. john constantine
    #2385790, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:17 am

    They are just so earnest, but the models here are just a little simplistic.Industrial agriculture causes climate change, like electricity and Trump.

    Still, without mechanised, industrialised agriculture allowing the massive boom in well fed human populations the world would be a different place.

    Once agriculture is deindustrialised and the proles are factory farmed in high rise barracks and fed rations of medicated, flavoured yeast brewed in vats, we will see what impact that has on the weather.

  16. Makka
    #2385792, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:18 am

    The apparent Israeli strategy is to play Saudi Arabia off against Iran… try to lure them both into an even bigger war. I personally think that’s an immoral and nutty strategy

    No doubt Israel has this strategy however the 2 protagonists need little urging. They deeply detest one another. The big issue for the US is that both the Al Saud and Israel have massive amounts of money and all sorts of influence in the US. Not to mention that both nations have a POTUS they can work with.

  18. Nick
    #2385794, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Ita all academic anyway. Once the oil revenue goes, the Al Sauds will decamp to London, leaving Saudi to even more extreme elements.

  19. Nick
    #2385796, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Adam, while you’re right about the AFL the article was about NRL (rugby league).

  20. Tel
    #2385797, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Once the oil revenue goes, the Al Sauds will decamp to London …

    There’s at least enough oil to last the next 50 years, maybe 100 years or more.

    Yes the price will fluctuate, but those guys will still do OK.

  21. Libby Zee
    #2385798, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Insiders ABC @InsidersABC
    Just four months into Donald Trump’s presidency – and the ‘i’ word is being mentioned. – Barry Cassidy

    Ron Burgundy’s Insiders gets everything wrong?

    We don’t watch Insiders. This was on the Ch 9 evening news:

    Al Green calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  22. Gab
    #2385799, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:26 am

    GM’s comment about yet another home invasion in Melbournistan. Notice how the media/police yet again avoid mentioning the ethnicity of the thugs?

    A Melbourne man has been hit on the head during a home invasion and had his car stolen.

    The 42-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a group of six to eight men smashed a rear window of his Rockbank house on Sunday morning.

    Two other occupants who were home at the time were uninjured, and the offenders stole car keys and fled in a white Toyota Camry.

    And here was me thinking only owners of expensive cars were in danger. Rockbank is NW of Melbourne.

  23. Makka
    #2385800, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:27 am

    “If [Mr Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper told Lord after the conservative political commentator defended Trump’s description of the sacked FBI director James Comey as a “nut job” at a meeting with Russian officials.

    It’s wonderful how Trump explodes lefturd’s heads. mUnty’s health is already sufferring. It’s going to be a tough 8 years for them.

  25. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2385802, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Rockbank is now part of suburbia as it expands relentlessly across Pleurisy Plains to the west. Topographically: nothing but basalt boulders and thistles.

  26. Libby Zee
    #2385804, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Baldrick, that is so sweet. You noticed that I said something. Unfortunately, your gay fascination with Grigory is again to the fore … naughty Sparkx and his homo-erotic talk must be making it hard for you this morning.

  27. srr
    #2385805, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:38 am

    For one in depth analysis after another, start here –

    President Trump in Saudi Arabia – The Big Picture…

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/

    and keep reading –

    Secretary Tillerson and Minister Adel al-Jubeir Explain Intent and Scope of Historic Trade Agreements…

    President Trump Signs Historic Deal To Enhance Saudi Arabia’s Security and Expand Economic Partnership…

    President Trump Arrives for Royal Banquet at Murabba Palace – Video: T-Rex and Wilburine Dancing With Sabers…

    Secretary Tillerson and Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir Joint Press Briefing…

    Great Honor – King Salman Bestows Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud To President Donald Trump…

    Day #1 – Arab Islamic American Summit – President and First Lady Trump Arrive in Riyadh..

  28. Nick
    #2385806, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Baldrick, that is so sweet. You noticed that I said something. Unfortunately, your gay fascination with Grigory is again to the fore … naughty Sparkx and his homo-erotic talk must be making it hard for you this morning.

    Balders, notice the change in tone here. It seems two people, say, Lucie and Septims, use the same account.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2385807, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:40 am

    IMMIGRATION
    Dutton cracks down on ‘fake refugees’

    The Australian
    8:02AM May 21, 2017

    The Turnbull government has announced a crackdown on “fake refugees”, setting a deadline of October 1 for boat arrivals who are yet to apply for refugee status to present their case for protection.

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said today there were 7500 illegal maritime arrivals living in Australia who were yet to prove they were refugees and owed protection by Australia.

    Most arrived during the Rudd-Gillard Labor government, and more than 80 per cent came without identity documents.

    Last year they cost the Australian taxpayer approximately $250m in income support alone, according to Mr Dutton.

    He said that if people refused to provide information about their identity, they could expect to be cut off from government income support, deported, and banned from re-entering Australia.

    “We aren’t going to use taxpayers’ money. People work hard for their money, they pay taxes each year, and they don’t want that money going to welfare payments to people who are not true refugees, and this government’s going to clamp down,” Mr Dutton said.

    “We aren’t going to allow these people to continue to access welfare services and we’re going to make that very clear to people.”

    Mr Dutton said the government would use a range of agencies including Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police to implement the crackdown.

    “If people think that they can rip the Australian taxpayer off, if people think that they can con the Australian taxpayer, then I’m sorry, the game’s up, and we are not going to allow people to take Australian taxpayers for a ride,” he said.

    “We are prepared to support people who are legitimate refugees, but we aren’t going to support people who are just accessing welfare, accessing taxpayer benefits, and then refusing to provide any information in relation to their protection claim.”

    Mr Dutton said the cost of processing 50,000 arrivals who arrived on 800 boats after the Rudd government weakened border protection policy had topped more than $13.7 billion.

    From the Oz. Unheard of – someone in the Turnbull Government has finally grown a spine?

  30. srr
    #2385809, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Saudi FM: Trump can broker Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and we’ll help

    Speaking on behalf of Saudi monarch, Adel al-Jubeir hails US president’s ‘vision’ and ‘decisiveness’; says kingdom prepared to work with US toward accord
    ..
    http://www.timesofisrael.com/saudi-fm-riyadh-confident-in-trumps-abilities-to-broker-israeli-palestinian-peace/

  31. .
    #2385810, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

    The Sokal Hoax Affair lives.

    ‘The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct’: Hoax gender studies paper accepted by a peer-reviewed academic journal

    Holy crap. You can get any rubbish published as an academic journal article these days.

  32. incoherent rambler
    #2385812, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Holy crap. You can get any rubbish published as an academic journal article these days.

    Well, the ABC needs its sources!

  33. John64
    #2385813, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Rockbank is now part of suburbia as it expands relentlessly across Pleurisy Plains to the west. Topographically: nothing but basalt boulders and thistles.

    In my youth we used to refer to Rockbank as having nothing but wind, wabbits and wocks.

    Plenty of tiger snakes and scotch thistles, too.

  34. Tel
    #2385814, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Topographically: nothing but basalt boulders and thistles.

    Best thing to build a city on. Foolish to waste valuable farmland.

  35. Sparkx
    #2385815, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Thanks for dropping in Sparkx. Forgive me if I come across as an insensitive jerk to ask, but would you mind helping me correct my half-informed ideas?

    Glad to.

    1) As I recall a popular ‘gay political position’ a through the time we were growing up was that marriage was a straight/bourgeois/breeder thing that would ruin the freedom gay people took for themselves. Do you think this changed totally because of the lesbians desire to be mainstreamed, or is it still the same, but concealed by the mainstream culture pretending that gays are identical to straights (but cuter and fluffier)?

    For me, and a lot of guys I know, marriage is still a breeder thing. The lesbians, and a few girly boys, are definitely the drivers of this current push. Most of us living our lives in suburbia (or in our case, the bush) couldn’t give a shit about it and find it quite embarrassing.

    2) From the older literature, I get the impression that this modern fashion of calling anything under 18 or 21 as [email protected] is mostly self-righteous PCness. Young stuff is celebrated in the literature and before the PC craze we would hear of rent boys, priests or Aussie diplomats setting the tone in third world countries hunting for young stuff. Is this merely being memory-holed by the media now, or is that part of gay culture actually being stamped down as part of the pressure for mainstreaming?

    Since time immemorial there has been a desire, by some, for boys. And I stress, by some, not all. I am sure, despite the current PC craze, that what was happening when I was a 16 year old lad in Sydney still occurs albeit in a more covert manner. Human nature doesn’t change and boys will be boys.

    3) I once had a prejudiced expectation that gays were more cultured than me. This was true of some I knew – symphony musicians, artists and the like – but a few times I was kinda disappointed it wasn’t so. I shared the house of one amazing musician, the driving impression of his friends was that there were a number of desperately sad or even disturbed people in their crowd. And this leads me to the question, how one becomes gay seems to me to have been politicised also. Modern PC demands it be innate and unchangeable from birth, but for some I knew of it appeared connected to shit happening to them. Then there is the bi preference. Is that model of unchanging preference from birth real in the stories of all people you know?

    I really like this question. I was a “gifted” child – music, stage. Most of the people I mixed with were generally cultured and very good at their professional endeavours. It was a crazy eclectic mix from doctors, musicians, dental technicians, chemists to florists, dressmakers and chefs. There were the odd stragglers (sad or a bit disturbed) mixed in as well.
    For me being gay was innate but certainly not unchangeable. I had a couple of encounters with women although I wouldn’t describe myself as Bi. All the guys I know knew from a very early age that they were “different”. Some tried to hide it, married and had kids only to realise later in life that really were gay. Some embraced it and got on with life. Others tried to hide it and became quite reclusive. Like you. I know some who were abused as children. I have talked to them at length about this and they are not sure if the abuse had anything to do with them being gay or not. From what I heard from the recent RC into child abuse there are a lot of men abused as boys who are now married. There really is no “norm”.
    Hope this helps

  36. Rev. Archibald
    #2385816, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Rev, There are a lot of guys who pretend to be absolutely repelled by women, but I really believe that there are in fact very few who genuinely are.

    It is an interesting topic, and one that if studied dispassionately could give insight into human nature.
    Very little chance of that given the history of the thing and the politicisation of everything.

  37. notafan
    #2385817, posted on May 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Des Deskperson

    Some senior people in very large organisations have a habit of surrounding themselves with yespersons, either graduates who’ve who magically achieve very senior positions in very short time-spans and/or not particularly bright bulbs who’ve learned to talk the talk.

    Not having a strong internal code helps a lot.

