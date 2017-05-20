Open Forum: May 20, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,084 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. .
    #2386062, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    So SRR, would you like to explain why that hypertensive loon and colloidal silver merchant has apologised for his lies about Chobani?

    Now people here take fascist pommy thug’s word (being promoted by that hypertensive paranoid snake oil salesman) about gals being ground up into kebabs at face value?

    Really guys?

    It’s all lies isn’t it? Even when Alex Jones makes retractions, its all actually true.

  2. Oh come on
    #2386063, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Give generously and discreetly. That’s the way to do it.

    If you’re spending more money and effort on letting everyone else know how much money and effort you’re putting into a cause, you’re doing it wrong.

  3. Atoms for Peace
    #2386064, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Sinc..not wearing VR goggles perchance ? Even turkeys can fly with those aids..

  4. Oh come on
    #2386065, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    as long as it was open and free

    Pop goes the weasel (words)!

  5. jupes
    #2386066, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    See the Bombers fly up!

    It’s enough to drive a man to drink!

    That was fucking horrendous.

  6. Fisky
    #2386067, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    That was fucking horrendous.

    Ha ha! Hold my beer.

  7. notafan
    #2386069, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    One thing I like about conservatives is that they are open to considering other points of view, and are prepared to debate issues.

    Most people on this site are the same, I might disagree with dot 85% of the time but not all of the time, because it should never be about the side you are on,

    As for calling dot a traitor, I don’t agree. I recall that debate, about whether your family or the state comes first and I agree with dot, my conscience comes first, then my family and the state is a distant third, and considering the quality of many states, I’m not convinced about the thirding.

    Just because islam is all about the ummah doesn’t mean we have to do the opposite and put our loyalty to the state first. Islam, is demonstrably anti democratic, but that is a whole different story.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2386070, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Just a thought about our return from Kakadu to Darwin, done in one day, as I try to find time to write something, probably less, on the Kimberleys before we fly out from there to Broome. Always happy to be corrected on matters of fact re my observations, no problem there – in my piece on Darwin, Hairy reminds me the male salties we saw in the Adelaide River were over five metres, not three (although anything over three is a male), and Old Guy tells me the National Museum is set on Fannie Bay not a river estuary (looked like an estuary as I glanced at it through the heavy vegetation as seen from the café there); also that Darwin had a bad cyclone in the 1890’s. If Test Pattern the Obnoxious Know-it-All, in his comment to the longish piece I put up about Kakadu just before midnight on the dying days of the last thread, wishes to go me on matters of debatable fact, such as Ballander, fine. If on anthropology or serious matters, then bring it on. I will win that those ones. If he dislikes my opinion, no shock there. If it is simply that he dislikes my general style, tough luck, scroll on by.

    Tom, in case you missed it, we did do the Yellow Waters Cruise at Kakadu. Call up last page of the old thread for my account of it and other things Kakadu.

    Butterfly Dreaming: On the way back from Kakadu we drove briefly into Litchfield Park, about 80km from Darwin, and took in a grand series of waterholes falling down a cliff into a steep gulley. Good for lounging around in but not for swimming, and rather like a hot day on Bondi in there; heaps of people all enjoying something rather spectacular so close to the city. The Florence Falls one km down the road do provide a water hole for swimming, and they are a lovely view from above; we didn’t do the trek down where the joyful splashing shrieks of children told of fun below. We’d also just had lunch at the Butterfly Farm in the entry point township of Bachelor: a spread out tiny bushland town set up for Aboriginal Higher Education, with its large school and Aboriginal Institute for Research and Recreation.

    Breeding butterflies is only part of this owner’s story; born in Adelaide but growing up in Northern Ireland and Yorkshire, he is an unusually-accented talkative treasure. We readily commiserated with him on the state of the world and the Australian taxation system, which he claims is not going to get his money. He’s buying up big on the new regulations; a fancy new Toyota is on his agenda. Over the years he has set up a restaurant, small shop, café, and cabins for accommodation. He says that under pressure from his wife he’s now given away building up the block, indeed it is already fully covered. Most of it is home built, the enterprise and endeavor of a lifetime, and it is refreshingly done in old-style ramshackle. The reception and shop is actually sited inside a comfortable lounge room surrounded on its sides by shady verandahs amidst tropical plantings, his construction using lots of big wooden poles. Cushions on bench seats make your seating a pleasure and home-made bread (I have three bread mixers, he says proudly) made into a proper steak sandwich with beetroot, tomato, lettuce and a goodly bit of steak was very acceptable too.

    You were a hungry little girl, he says, as he collects my empty plate.

    ————–

    Internet in the Kimberleys has been very, very, very tediously slow. And we have been very, very busy. 🙂

  9. Oh come on
    #2386071, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Just read the Post article about plans to double the size of the 21 bedroom Tukurua mansion. The new combined structure will take up the entire 5000sqm block. There will be a large basement that takes advantage of the natural depression of the block, with a swimming pool area above. Lucky refugees! It’s all open and free, I’ve no doubt.

  10. Adam
    #2386072, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Have to say, I much prefer Gina Rinehart to Twiggy. Twiggy’s a prancer. Gina don’t prance.

    Gina is old money by Perth standards. Twiggy is just a johnny-come-lately.

  11. .
    #2386073, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    srr
    #2386052, posted on May 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    No idiot. Sargon feels hard done by. He wasn’t actually singled out.

    The video was vile and if Sargon actually agrees (he seems to anyway), he should distance himself from the other people in the live stream. Who are nobodies compared to him anyway.

    He’s conflicted. He agrees with thunderfoot. He’s covering for the muppets he as on the stream with.

    thunderfoot is right. “Blaming the shooting on feminism is the same as blaming Elliot Rodgers on misogyny” – correct.

    Claiming everything you say is a joke after fact or anything stupid is black humour is just bullshit.

    “Everything I say that is in bad taste is banter” – misses the point. No different to the “illridewithyou” posturing.

  12. Andrew
    #2386074, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    But from 2008-2013, you were completely in favour of opening the borders to illegal boat arrivals, with the predictable consequence of blowing out welfare spending.

    No Fisk, the policy was never that. You know what the policy actually was and you criticised it as it would “be hijacked by the left wing judiciary”.

    You can’t have it both ways.

    I said letting them in under a “no welfare” policy in a future govt in which the LDP shelf balance of power was idiotic because the policy would be destroyed under any future greenleft govts.

    Dot screeched like a little bitch at that because it was such great policy that it shouldn’t be denied a chance because of the Left.

    Turned out it couldn’t even survive Lyinhole himself – a top 3 policy, and it lasts since the July election. A666’s commitment to budget repair survived longer.

  13. Oh come on
    #2386075, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Internet slow in the Kimberleys, you say? We can’t have that! This sounds like another job for…Twiggyman!

  14. Makka
    #2386076, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    It’s that time of year again, Cats , a hallowed time.

    State of Origin.

    The time of year in the NRL where we all get to hear the annual whinge of the cockroaches as they make up more convoluted reasons than dotty for their choking woeful performances and how they just can’t seem to get their shit together and come up with a decent winning team. Hahaha. Enjoy the sh*t sandwich cockies.

  15. Des Deskperson
    #2386077, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    In response to Candy and Notafan from earlier today, while it’s true that, in any hierarchal bureaucracy, private or public, senior people amy tend to surround themselves with like-thinking cronies and yes-persons, ATO seems a bit different.

    In my experience, I believe most unlikely that a senior manager in a typical line agency would knowingly commit a serious breach of the Code of Conduct – particularly of a type that is high on the radar of most agencies, is easy to detect, carries a high level of opprobrium and is career-ending – simply as a favour to a mate.

    ATO, however, seems to have a particularly closed, isolated culture. The turnover of staff is minimal – only 6.3% pa from 31 December 2015 to 31 December 2016, less than half the overall APS average. Generally speaking, it doesn’t attract high quality people and the people it does attract tend to stay for life – it would-be interesting to know how many ATO enployees are second or even third generation. In this environment, the dangers of patronage and favouritism – present in any larger, hierarchical bureaucracy – are multiplied.

  16. custard
    #2386078, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    G’Day Baldrick,

    I’m not really very smart when it comes to the Twitter app, but if you know how to amp up my utterances that would be great.

    I loved Bill Thompsons outside insiders from this morning. Bloody ABC!

  17. notafan
    #2386079, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    You are on the money OCO, the reality is no-one was ever offered more than very temporary accommodations at The Beach House’ and as Ms Forrest kindly pointed out Cottesloe is just a little bit too expensive for poor refugees who really really can’t afford to pay $6 for a loaf of bread.

    They really are thinking of the children.

  18. .
    #2386080, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Generally speaking, it doesn’t attract high quality people and the people it does attract tend to stay for life – it would-be interesting to know how many ATO enployees are second or even third generation. In this environment, the dangers of patronage and favouritism – present in any larger, hierarchical bureaucracy – are multiplied.

    I thought it was all on merit.

  19. Makka
    #2386081, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    As for calling dot a traitor, I don’t agree. I recall that debate, about whether your family or the state comes first and I agree with dot, my conscience comes first, then my family and the state is a distant third,

    Except that wasn’t the debate. You’ve been sucked in by dotty’s deflection.

  20. Baldrick
    #2386082, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    No worries custard 😸

  21. notafan
    #2386083, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Okay then Makka, what was it?

  22. woolfe
    #2386084, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Spot the Mistake (From Twitter)

    Eleni Glouftsis makes AFL history as first female field umpire

    AFL 1 hour ago
    The 25-year-old is the first woman in AFL history to officiate as a field umpire in the Essendon Eagles and West Coast Bombers clash at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

  23. Makka
    #2386085, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Okay then Makka, what was it?

    Go do your homework and find out if you like , notafan.

  24. egg_
    #2386086, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Australia’s hairiest garden gnome didn’t disappoint during the ALPBC’s war on waste last night spending his airtime rummaging around in bins with some whack job (possibly his Dad?) from Marrickville (where else) who piles vegetable waste into anaerobic heaps and then sells the goop back to millionaire inner city hippies. Anyone who has had a compost heap turn anaerobic on them would have a pretty good idea what the whole place would have smelt like. Available on iView for “free” if you want a laugh.

    An old Greek running an industrial scale waste site in Sydney’s inner suburbs – sounds like the Green dream in practice – when’s Barking Betty paying a visit?

  25. Atoms for Peace
    #2386087, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Woofe. Eagles should be turkeys..

  26. egg_
    #2386088, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Bill Thompson
    #2385970, posted on May 21, 2017 at 1:25 pm
    Outside Insiders this morning – Andrew Probyn & Katherine Murphy seem to think I’ve outed myself as a leaker

    Hehe… teh meeja find the real world confronting?

  27. Oh come on
    #2386089, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Ahhahahaa Gardening Australia is such a PC joke these days. Last time I watched it they were in the Tiwi Islands talking to the locals about some gardening stuff that is of no use to anyone outside of the Tiwi Islands, and climate change. And they also went down to Tasmania to look at some kelp forests at the mouth of the Derwent River and collect some kelp samples – but just in case you were thinking about including a kelp forest in your garden, don’t even think about it because it’s illegal unless you’re a scientist. But those samples were useful because they help us understand the effects of climate change.

    Hopefully no one was tuning in for gardening tips or anything like that.

  28. custard
    #2386091, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    egg_

    Correct. The meeja really are quite jumpy outside of their bubble aren’t they? The utter lack of curiosity over a multi million dollar fraud in the public service is breathtaking.

  29. Eyrie
    #2386092, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    This bloke went to West Leederville Primary School in my year, to continue reminiscences:

    ” The owner of the western suburbs’ local rag (Perth western suburbs = Sydney/Melb eastern suburbs, you eastern staters) The Post, is a bloke named Bret Christian. He’s not only managed to maintain and sustain a free and independent local newspaper (The Post is far better than its News Corp rival, Community News or whatever it’s called, and local advertisers know it); he also seems to have a fair bit of the old fashioned journalist’s nose for a story.”

  30. Ubique
    #2386093, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Eagles were geese today. The basted and roasted variety. Embarrassing.

  31. Oh come on
    #2386094, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Geez we really shouldn’t give the Tasmanians shit about being inbred. All Western Australians share a first cousin, so it seems.

  32. memoryvault
    #2386095, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Twiggy is going to single-handedly Bridge The Gap and end world slavery.

    Twiggy Forrest and his Board should be doing 15 to 20 years hard for industrial manslaughter.

  33. .
    #2386096, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Makka
    #2386081, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm
    As for calling dot a traitor, I don’t agree. I recall that debate, about whether your family or the state comes first and I agree with dot, my conscience comes first, then my family and the state is a distant third,

    Except that wasn’t the debate. You’ve been sucked in by dotty’s deflection.

    Yes it was. In your tiny little mind, I was calling for Jihad.

    Durka durka!

  34. memoryvault
    #2386097, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    The utter lack of curiosity over a multi million dollar
    fraud in the public service is breathtaking.

    I’ve got a feeling we’re getting the Canberra ACL BBQ guy treatment again.
    Taken together, the amount involved and the explanation offered are entirely implausible.

  35. Des Deskperson
    #2386098, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    “I thought it was all on merit”

    It is.

    Generally speaking, no one who’s any good applies for a job in ATO.

    So they have to select the least stupid out of those who do.

    That’s merit.

  36. egg_
    #2386099, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Hopefully no one was tuning in for gardening tips or anything like that.

    The tards will have us eating yams and kelp, next.
    School lunches, anyone?

  37. .
    #2386100, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Twiggy Forrest and his Board should be doing 15 to 20 years hard for industrial manslaughter.

    If you know of any crimes, please report them to the authorities.

  38. Makka
    #2386101, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Yes it was. In your tiny little mind, I was calling for Jihad

    Careful dotty. Your lies might get you into even more trouble. Your credibility is sh*t as it is.

  40. Diogenes
    #2386103, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The time of year in the NRL where we all get to hear the annual whinge of the cockroaches as they make up more convoluted reasons than dotty for their choking woeful performances and how they just can’t seem to get their shit together and come up with a decent winning team. Hahaha. Enjoy the sh*t sandwich cockies.

    +infinity

  41. cohenite
    #2386104, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Just because islam is all about the ummah doesn’t mean we have to do the opposite and put our loyalty to the state first. Islam, is demonstrably anti democratic, but that is a whole different story.

    I don’t think anyone will be able to be neutral as islam gets going not even Switzerland which has been doing some good things in relation to the death cult.

  42. egg_
    #2386105, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    It’s a pity nobody at Sky thought to ask Mr Pyne just how many helicopters these helicopter carriers will be carrying, in the increasingly unlikely event that they are fixed by June.

    They are being mass produced right now in the props department of the ABC.

    Hopefully, the (further) outsourcing of the DMO will improve such calamities – unless it’s a case of 457s hiring 457s?

  43. memoryvault
    #2386106, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    If you know of any crimes, please report them to the authorities.

    You’re kidding, right, Dot?

  44. Atoms for Peace
    #2386107, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    last time I was at the Tiwis fishing, chucking empty tinies at crocs was de riguer

  45. .
    #2386108, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Makka
    #2386101, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm
    Yes it was. In your tiny little mind, I was calling for Jihad

    Careful dotty. Your lies might get you into even more trouble. Your credibility is sh*t as it is.

    Mmyes lies that only you and SRR know about.

  46. egg_
    #2386109, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    The meeja really are quite jumpy outside of their bubble aren’t they? The utter lack of curiosity over a multi million dollar fraud in the public service is breathtaking.

    Presumably, the lazy SOB’s main sources are cronies in the PR Depts of the various Govt Departments?

  47. Makka
    #2386110, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Mmyes lies that only you and SRR know about.

    And you of course.

  48. Atoms for Peace
    #2386111, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Somewhat fitting that our decoy fleet are named Adelaide and Canberra..

  49. Mark A
    #2386112, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    memoryvault
    #2386097, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    I’ve got a feeling we’re getting the Canberra ACL BBQ guy treatment again.
    Taken together, the amount involved and the explanation offered are entirely implausible.

    That thought crossed my mind too. Given the number of clients and avg. wages it’s doubtful.

  50. Tom
    #2386113, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Tom, in case you missed it, we did do the Yellow Waters Cruise at Kakadu. Call up last page of the old thread for my account of it and other things Kakadu.

    Thanks for the alert. I would otherwise have missed it because it was posted late on a Friday night.

    By jingo, you packed a lot into your Kakadu visit. I spent a night at the Cooinda Motel — great spot, good basic accom (though everything remotely near an “attraction” in the Territory is overpriced). Keep us up to date on the Kimberley. Any chance of Prince Regent River and the horizontal waterfall further south? Have fun.

  51. jupes
    #2386114, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Somewhat fitting that our decoy fleet are named Adelaide and Canberra..

    LOL

  52. .
    #2386115, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Atoms for Peace
    #2386111, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm
    Somewhat fitting that our decoy fleet are named Adelaide and Canberra..

    Pffffffffft….

    Sick burn, bro.

  53. .
    #2386116, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    memoryvault
    #2386106, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    If you know of any crimes, please report them to the authorities.

    You’re kidding, right, Dot?

    The subcontractors were fined. What else do you want to be done and why?

  54. memoryvault
    #2386117, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Somewhat fitting that our decoy fleet are named Adelaide and Canberra..

    And they’ve got no power ‘cos their little underwater windmills don’t work . . .

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2386118, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Hahaha. Enjoy the sh*t sandwich cockies.

    Harsh, but fair

  56. .
    #2386120, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    In a pub last night, saw a very Bogan name for a racehorse (?).

    Carna Pies

  57. egg_
    #2386121, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Autny’s ‘War on Waste’ – shut down your steam transmitters.

  58. srr
    #2386122, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Wow, Dot and Co. so disrespect the readers of the cat, that can’t even be bothered to pretend to be honest.

    They simply dump bundles of trigger names and words, to signal their obedience to their UN overlords their fellow minions.

  59. memoryvault
    #2386123, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    The subcontractors were fined. What else do you want to be done and why?

    True.

    You just skipped over/left out the fact that the “subcontractors” were, in fact, a paper front wholly owned and controlled by Twiggy and co. A Clive Palmer type company. And that at the time the folks on the ground were pleading to be lifted out it was Twiggy who vetoed it. And the fact that after the shyte hit the fan Twiggy and the other directors involved, all hightailed it up to Hong Kong for three months while their lawyers hammered out some kind of a deal with the WA authorities.

    And that’s just some of the bits the rest of us were privy to via the MSM, at the time.

  60. Motelier
    #2386124, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Sorry for butting in, however if you like restored cars, not modified, just restored.

    Chevy, Hudson and Hornet.

    Not a roch and roll band.😍

  61. Top Ender
    #2386125, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Interestingly, HMA ships Canberra and Adelaide are still fitted with their ski-jump flight deck.

    Would be fun if we had a government that doubled the defence budget and brought some capable fighters from overseas.

    Funded from closing down the Human Rights Commission and about 10 other organisations I could think up in 30 minutes.

    Like the Department of Education and Training which employees thousands of public servants, none of whom teach anything.

  62. egg_
    #2386126, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Careers
    “Mattozzi and Merlo argue that there are two main career paths which are typically followed by politicians in modern democracies. First come the career politicians. They are politicians who work in the political sector until retirement. Second are the “political careerists”. These are politicians who gain reputation for expertise in controlling certain bureaucracies, then leave politics for a well-paid career in the private sector making use of their political contacts.”

    Where does Chrissie Pahn sit?

  63. Diogenes
    #2386127, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Thank you to the Cat who suggested the “Siege at Firebase Gloria”. Apart form every Vietnam stereotype, it actually wasn’t too bad (had to stop telling myself – light discipline, mutual support , don’t bunch up). I wonder if we will ever see a “Battle of Firebase Coral & Balmoral” which occurred on the same day as the fictional Gloria. They too were a near run thing.

  64. Motelier
    #2386128, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Not a rock and roll band.😍

  65. Oh come on
    #2386129, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Where does Chrissie Pahn sit?

    Bi-curious, egg.

  66. Gab
    #2386130, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Carpe san

    I have friends visiting Kyoto at the moment. Any suggestion as to where they can buy some Otabe brand yatsuhashi to bring back to Oz, please?

  67. Chris
    #2386131, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Oh come on
    Very interesting about Tukuroa and Twiggy.

    Also about Bret Christian. His local rags have been the best paper in their market for about 30 years.

    I haven’t met Twiggy but have toured FMG operations as part of an investment team. The Aboriginal training and employment scheme was very interesting and on what was presented to us, likely to do a bit of good. The feature that best indicated knowing the people they were working with was a kind of ‘no penalty for dropping out’ policy; people could drop out of training and employment in the scheme and come back later when they changed their minds, and not get a ‘do not employ’ in the file like you or I would.
    All mining companies would love to have more aboriginal employees for ‘social licence’, but they tend not to stick for their own reasons.
    A few weeks after doing that job I flew to Alice Springs and on the flight was sat next to the head of one of those small institutions homing aboriginal kids. He was full of cynicism over Abbott666 giving Twiggy some aboriginal helping post, and a $40M budget for their helping work. He asserted that it was just so Twiggy could steal it.

    I suggested he go see him, and find out how he might be willing to help; based on what I had seen up north the cynicism felt to me like the worst expression of public-sector prejudice against people actually making money.

  68. BrettW
    #2386132, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Great ! We can also use them for Winter Olympic training when not able to perform Navy type stuff.

    Sheer genius.

    Top Ender
    #2386125, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm
    Interestingly, HMA ships Canberra and Adelaide are still fitted with their ski-jump flight deck.

  69. BrettW
    #2386133, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    That reminds me.

    Whatever happened to Navy Muslim girl Mona Shindy ? Has she been promoted to Rear Admiral yet ? Last I recall she was going to Uni for a year.

  70. johanna
    #2386134, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Dutton is all hat and no cattle.

    You can’t deport people if you can’t identify them, let alone their country of origin. They know this perfectly well, which is why they destroy their papers.

    Also, you can’t deport people if the country of origin won’t take them back, and there have been many cases of that happening. For a start they generally require hard proof of who the person is and where they came from. Some countries drag their feet forever, or just point blank refuse, even if proof is provided.

    Talking the talk is easy; walking the walk is not.

  71. Chris
    #2386135, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Geez we really shouldn’t give the Tasmanians shit about being inbred. All Western Australians share a first cousin, so it seems.

    Only the old WA private school lot.

    The rest of us make do with shared second and third cousins.

  72. Oh come on
    #2386137, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I have zero problem with people making money. However, showboaters irritate me. Twiggy strikes me as a showboater. I wouldn’t say he’s all hat and no cattle – there is probably some cattle.

  73. memoryvault
    #2386138, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Interestingly, HMA ships Canberra and Adelaide are still fitted with their ski-jump flight deck.

    Would be fun if we had a government that doubled the defence budget and brought some capable fighters from overseas.

    Top Ender, you haven’t allowed for the Bureaucratic Defense Expenditure Fallacy Factor.

    We left the ski jumps on, even though we had no intention of using them, to save money.
    Then we omitted all the heat treating of the deck, that would have allowed the ski jumps to be used if we ever changed our minds, again to save money.

    So, basically we have aircraft carriers that can’t handle aircraft, modified to handle helicopters, which we don’t any of anyway, powered by a drive system that doesn’t work, which is probably just as well as they are more or less completely defenseless without their destroyer escorts, which are running five years behind schedule and are still being built.

  74. calli
    #2386139, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The best GA host was Stephen Ryan. He had to go because he had his own rare plants business.

    Can’t have someone with a commercial background in the top job.

    Tino Carnivale in Tasmania is a good pick – he knows his stuff.

  75. Nick
    #2386141, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Whatever happened to Navy Muslim girl Mona Shindy ? Has she been promoted to Rear Admiral yet ?

    You just know that’s a rank the progressive RAN are dying to reinvent

  76. Atoms for Peace
    #2386142, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I propose a new gender neutral naming protocol for Australian Navy zships.
    The HMAS 12O Y class.

  77. calli
    #2386143, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I love the description on that Otabe yatsuhashi

    This is a product that we can assure you of joyful eating experience with safety.

    😀

  78. Nick
    #2386146, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Gab, it seems a shop is here:
    570-122 Minamigawa, Gionmachi,
    Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-city Kyoto zip 605-0074

  79. Winston Smith
    #2386147, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    OCO;

    All Western Australians share a first cousin…

    So who is the poor bugger?

  80. Makka
    #2386148, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Twiggy strikes me as a showboater

    He’s so full of sh*t, his eyes have turned brown. I’ve been present at several of his pep talks; hug your work mate, the custodians of this sacred land, we have to love our brothers, yada yada then within hours letting go a couple hundred or so workers – not ONE is indig. Those same oxygen thieves who take over 20 paid days off each year to attend every funeral in the Pilbara, mourning some fried brain parasite who walked in front of a B-double, who are simply unable to start work on time for more than half their swing – without any kind of penalty. Twiggy is a show boater and a hypocrite.

  81. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386149, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Bill Shorten amped up Labor’s class war rhetoric as he rallied party faithful in Melbourne this morning, accusing Malcolm Turnbull of entrenching privilege.

    The Opposition leader told an audience at Victoria’s Labor state conference that “you had better hope you’ve got rich parents” if the Turnbull government stays in power, as he attacked the government for its failure to wind back negative gearing concessions on existing homes, and cuts to education and skills training.

    “If you’re young in this country, you better hope you’ve got rich parents… we’re seeing a generational contract being ripped up by Mr Turnbull,” he said. “Every day this government stays in power cements privilege.”

    Mr Shorten outlined a stream of Labor policies he said were focused on improving standards of living, by addressing housing affordability by scrapping negative gearing, beefing up investment in Medicare, and restoring funding to schools and TAFE program, including apprenticeships.

    “We want to build an economy that works for everyone, where prosperity is strong because it’s shared. We want to build an economy and a society that works for everyrone, and where everyone who wants to work can do so,” he said.

    He outlined a “one-in-10” plan to ensure that one apprentice is hired for every 10 workers on major construction projects, while reiterating pledges including tax reform for the very wealthy and a $3000 cap on expenses that can be deducted as accountant bills.

    Before a gathering thick with union delegates and rank and file members, Mr Shorten’s commitment to dismantle the Australian Building and Construction Commission received wild applause and fists in the air from the audience.

    From the Oz. I’m pinching this from another Cat – Whining William, pull the string and the puppet croaks about “Millionaires and the politics of envy.”

  82. Atoms for Peace
    #2386150, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Winston. The shared poor first cousin bugger can be found at Burney WA.

  83. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386152, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    We want to build an economy and a society that works for everyone, and where everyone who wants to work can do so,” he said.

    And where everyone who can work, should be in a job. That’s better.

  84. Chris
    #2386154, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Winston. The shared poor first cousin bugger can be found at Burney WA.

    And he is Chinese.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *