Liberty Quote
And libertarianism is about more than Ron Paul.— Chris Berg
-
Recent Comments
- Chris on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- herodotus on Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- herodotus on Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Nick on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Malcolm on Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6
- iampeter on Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- calli on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Nick on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- BorisG on Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- calli on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- BorisG on Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Chris on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- BrettW on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- BrettW on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Chris on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Motelier on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Diogenes on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Top Ender on Open Forum: May 20, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Taylor v McLachlan and others
- Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6
- New South Wexit
- Liberals, tax your brains and drop the bank levy
- Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Lies, damned lies and the media
- All Aboard the Train to Serfdom – stopping at Harare, Havana, Caracas and Canberra
- New Australian National Anthem?
- Budget Repair Proposal – Politician Super Profit Tax
- Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Macron leading France to Armageddon
- More Self-loathing Incompetence From SMH
- Is that really it?
- Tax data sharing
- I Don’t Come to Bury Ceasar
- Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math
- Why do the Liberals have no friends?
- Poor Donald Trump
- “Wage growth is stuck in the doldrums”
- Where I agree with Richard Denniss …
- How Venezuela Came to Be – Part 2
- Wednesday Forum: May 17, 2017
- Whose side are they on?
- Damn denier!
- Health Us To Poverty
- Q&A Forum: May 15, 2017
- David Leyonhjelm – An Apology to Taxpayers
- CPA and other lobby groups
- Monday Forum: May 15, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,084 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
So SRR, would you like to explain why that hypertensive loon and colloidal silver merchant has apologised for his lies about Chobani?
Now people here take fascist pommy thug’s word (being promoted by that hypertensive paranoid snake oil salesman) about gals being ground up into kebabs at face value?
Really guys?
It’s all lies isn’t it? Even when Alex Jones makes retractions, its all actually true.
Give generously and discreetly. That’s the way to do it.
If you’re spending more money and effort on letting everyone else know how much money and effort you’re putting into a cause, you’re doing it wrong.
Sinc..not wearing VR goggles perchance ? Even turkeys can fly with those aids..
Pop goes the weasel (words)!
It’s enough to drive a man to drink!
That was fucking horrendous.
Ha ha! Hold my beer.
One thing I like about conservatives is that they are open to considering other points of view, and are prepared to debate issues.
Most people on this site are the same, I might disagree with dot 85% of the time but not all of the time, because it should never be about the side you are on,
As for calling dot a traitor, I don’t agree. I recall that debate, about whether your family or the state comes first and I agree with dot, my conscience comes first, then my family and the state is a distant third, and considering the quality of many states, I’m not convinced about the thirding.
Just because islam is all about the ummah doesn’t mean we have to do the opposite and put our loyalty to the state first. Islam, is demonstrably anti democratic, but that is a whole different story.
Just a thought about our return from Kakadu to Darwin, done in one day, as I try to find time to write something, probably less, on the Kimberleys before we fly out from there to Broome. Always happy to be corrected on matters of fact re my observations, no problem there – in my piece on Darwin, Hairy reminds me the male salties we saw in the Adelaide River were over five metres, not three (although anything over three is a male), and Old Guy tells me the National Museum is set on Fannie Bay not a river estuary (looked like an estuary as I glanced at it through the heavy vegetation as seen from the café there); also that Darwin had a bad cyclone in the 1890’s. If Test Pattern the Obnoxious Know-it-All, in his comment to the longish piece I put up about Kakadu just before midnight on the dying days of the last thread, wishes to go me on matters of debatable fact, such as Ballander, fine. If on anthropology or serious matters, then bring it on. I will win that those ones. If he dislikes my opinion, no shock there. If it is simply that he dislikes my general style, tough luck, scroll on by.
Tom, in case you missed it, we did do the Yellow Waters Cruise at Kakadu. Call up last page of the old thread for my account of it and other things Kakadu.
Butterfly Dreaming: On the way back from Kakadu we drove briefly into Litchfield Park, about 80km from Darwin, and took in a grand series of waterholes falling down a cliff into a steep gulley. Good for lounging around in but not for swimming, and rather like a hot day on Bondi in there; heaps of people all enjoying something rather spectacular so close to the city. The Florence Falls one km down the road do provide a water hole for swimming, and they are a lovely view from above; we didn’t do the trek down where the joyful splashing shrieks of children told of fun below. We’d also just had lunch at the Butterfly Farm in the entry point township of Bachelor: a spread out tiny bushland town set up for Aboriginal Higher Education, with its large school and Aboriginal Institute for Research and Recreation.
Breeding butterflies is only part of this owner’s story; born in Adelaide but growing up in Northern Ireland and Yorkshire, he is an unusually-accented talkative treasure. We readily commiserated with him on the state of the world and the Australian taxation system, which he claims is not going to get his money. He’s buying up big on the new regulations; a fancy new Toyota is on his agenda. Over the years he has set up a restaurant, small shop, café, and cabins for accommodation. He says that under pressure from his wife he’s now given away building up the block, indeed it is already fully covered. Most of it is home built, the enterprise and endeavor of a lifetime, and it is refreshingly done in old-style ramshackle. The reception and shop is actually sited inside a comfortable lounge room surrounded on its sides by shady verandahs amidst tropical plantings, his construction using lots of big wooden poles. Cushions on bench seats make your seating a pleasure and home-made bread (I have three bread mixers, he says proudly) made into a proper steak sandwich with beetroot, tomato, lettuce and a goodly bit of steak was very acceptable too.
You were a hungry little girl, he says, as he collects my empty plate.
————–
Internet in the Kimberleys has been very, very, very tediously slow. And we have been very, very busy. 🙂
Just read the Post article about plans to double the size of the 21 bedroom Tukurua mansion. The new combined structure will take up the entire 5000sqm block. There will be a large basement that takes advantage of the natural depression of the block, with a swimming pool area above. Lucky refugees! It’s all open and free, I’ve no doubt.
Have to say, I much prefer Gina Rinehart to Twiggy. Twiggy’s a prancer. Gina don’t prance.
Gina is old money by Perth standards. Twiggy is just a johnny-come-lately.
No idiot. Sargon feels hard done by. He wasn’t actually singled out.
The video was vile and if Sargon actually agrees (he seems to anyway), he should distance himself from the other people in the live stream. Who are nobodies compared to him anyway.
He’s conflicted. He agrees with thunderfoot. He’s covering for the muppets he as on the stream with.
thunderfoot is right. “Blaming the shooting on feminism is the same as blaming Elliot Rodgers on misogyny” – correct.
Claiming everything you say is a joke after fact or anything stupid is black humour is just bullshit.
“Everything I say that is in bad taste is banter” – misses the point. No different to the “illridewithyou” posturing.
I said letting them in under a “no welfare” policy in a future govt in which the LDP shelf balance of power was idiotic because the policy would be destroyed under any future greenleft govts.
Dot screeched like a little bitch at that because it was such great policy that it shouldn’t be denied a chance because of the Left.
Turned out it couldn’t even survive Lyinhole himself – a top 3 policy, and it lasts since the July election. A666’s commitment to budget repair survived longer.
Internet slow in the Kimberleys, you say? We can’t have that! This sounds like another job for…Twiggyman!
It’s that time of year again, Cats , a hallowed time.
State of Origin.
The time of year in the NRL where we all get to hear the annual whinge of the cockroaches as they make up more convoluted reasons than dotty for their choking woeful performances and how they just can’t seem to get their shit together and come up with a decent winning team. Hahaha. Enjoy the sh*t sandwich cockies.
In response to Candy and Notafan from earlier today, while it’s true that, in any hierarchal bureaucracy, private or public, senior people amy tend to surround themselves with like-thinking cronies and yes-persons, ATO seems a bit different.
In my experience, I believe most unlikely that a senior manager in a typical line agency would knowingly commit a serious breach of the Code of Conduct – particularly of a type that is high on the radar of most agencies, is easy to detect, carries a high level of opprobrium and is career-ending – simply as a favour to a mate.
ATO, however, seems to have a particularly closed, isolated culture. The turnover of staff is minimal – only 6.3% pa from 31 December 2015 to 31 December 2016, less than half the overall APS average. Generally speaking, it doesn’t attract high quality people and the people it does attract tend to stay for life – it would-be interesting to know how many ATO enployees are second or even third generation. In this environment, the dangers of patronage and favouritism – present in any larger, hierarchical bureaucracy – are multiplied.
G’Day Baldrick,
I’m not really very smart when it comes to the Twitter app, but if you know how to amp up my utterances that would be great.
I loved Bill Thompsons outside insiders from this morning. Bloody ABC!
You are on the money OCO, the reality is no-one was ever offered more than very temporary accommodations at The Beach House’ and as Ms Forrest kindly pointed out Cottesloe is just a little bit too expensive for poor refugees who really really can’t afford to pay $6 for a loaf of bread.
They really are thinking of the children.
I thought it was all on merit.
As for calling dot a traitor, I don’t agree. I recall that debate, about whether your family or the state comes first and I agree with dot, my conscience comes first, then my family and the state is a distant third,
Except that wasn’t the debate. You’ve been sucked in by dotty’s deflection.
No worries custard 😸
Okay then Makka, what was it?
Spot the Mistake (From Twitter)
Eleni Glouftsis makes AFL history as first female field umpire
AFL 1 hour ago
The 25-year-old is the first woman in AFL history to officiate as a field umpire in the Essendon Eagles and West Coast Bombers clash at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.
Okay then Makka, what was it?
Go do your homework and find out if you like , notafan.
An old Greek running an industrial scale waste site in Sydney’s inner suburbs – sounds like the Green dream in practice – when’s Barking Betty paying a visit?
Woofe. Eagles should be turkeys..
Hehe… teh meeja find the real world confronting?
Ahhahahaa Gardening Australia is such a PC joke these days. Last time I watched it they were in the Tiwi Islands talking to the locals about some gardening stuff that is of no use to anyone outside of the Tiwi Islands, and climate change. And they also went down to Tasmania to look at some kelp forests at the mouth of the Derwent River and collect some kelp samples – but just in case you were thinking about including a kelp forest in your garden, don’t even think about it because it’s illegal unless you’re a scientist. But those samples were useful because they help us understand the effects of climate change.
Hopefully no one was tuning in for gardening tips or anything like that.
egg_
Correct. The meeja really are quite jumpy outside of their bubble aren’t they? The utter lack of curiosity over a multi million dollar fraud in the public service is breathtaking.
This bloke went to West Leederville Primary School in my year, to continue reminiscences:
” The owner of the western suburbs’ local rag (Perth western suburbs = Sydney/Melb eastern suburbs, you eastern staters) The Post, is a bloke named Bret Christian. He’s not only managed to maintain and sustain a free and independent local newspaper (The Post is far better than its News Corp rival, Community News or whatever it’s called, and local advertisers know it); he also seems to have a fair bit of the old fashioned journalist’s nose for a story.”
Eagles were geese today. The basted and roasted variety. Embarrassing.
Geez we really shouldn’t give the Tasmanians shit about being inbred. All Western Australians share a first cousin, so it seems.
Twiggy Forrest and his Board should be doing 15 to 20 years hard for industrial manslaughter.
Yes it was. In your tiny little mind, I was calling for Jihad.
Durka durka!
I’ve got a feeling we’re getting the Canberra ACL BBQ guy treatment again.
Taken together, the amount involved and the explanation offered are entirely implausible.
“I thought it was all on merit”
It is.
Generally speaking, no one who’s any good applies for a job in ATO.
So they have to select the least stupid out of those who do.
That’s merit.
The tards will have us eating yams and kelp, next.
School lunches, anyone?
If you know of any crimes, please report them to the authorities.
Yes it was. In your tiny little mind, I was calling for Jihad
Careful dotty. Your lies might get you into even more trouble. Your credibility is sh*t as it is.
Interesting:
http://www.news.com.au/national/cassie-sainsbury-claims-she-was-forced-to-act-as-drug-muel-court-documents-reveal/news-story/11899a8cc7d42be15377d3e635939ddf
Note the woeful spelling. Quality jourenyalism.
+infinity
I don’t think anyone will be able to be neutral as islam gets going not even Switzerland which has been doing some good things in relation to the death cult.
Hopefully, the (further) outsourcing of the DMO will improve such calamities – unless it’s a case of 457s hiring 457s?
You’re kidding, right, Dot?
last time I was at the Tiwis fishing, chucking empty tinies at crocs was de riguer
Mmyes lies that only you and SRR know about.
Presumably, the lazy SOB’s main sources are cronies in the PR Depts of the various Govt Departments?
Mmyes lies that only you and SRR know about.
And you of course.
Somewhat fitting that our decoy fleet are named Adelaide and Canberra..
memoryvault
#2386097, posted on May 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm
I’ve got a feeling we’re getting the Canberra ACL BBQ guy treatment again.
Taken together, the amount involved and the explanation offered are entirely implausible.
That thought crossed my mind too. Given the number of clients and avg. wages it’s doubtful.
Thanks for the alert. I would otherwise have missed it because it was posted late on a Friday night.
By jingo, you packed a lot into your Kakadu visit. I spent a night at the Cooinda Motel — great spot, good basic accom (though everything remotely near an “attraction” in the Territory is overpriced). Keep us up to date on the Kimberley. Any chance of Prince Regent River and the horizontal waterfall further south? Have fun.
LOL
Pffffffffft….
Sick burn, bro.
The subcontractors were fined. What else do you want to be done and why?
And they’ve got no power ‘cos their little underwater windmills don’t work . . .
Harsh, but fair
In a pub last night, saw a very Bogan name for a racehorse (?).
Carna Pies
Autny’s ‘War on Waste’ – shut down your steam transmitters.
Wow, Dot and Co. so disrespect the readers of the cat, that can’t even be bothered to pretend to be honest.
They simply dump bundles of trigger names and words, to signal their obedience to their UN overlords their fellow minions.
True.
You just skipped over/left out the fact that the “subcontractors” were, in fact, a paper front wholly owned and controlled by Twiggy and co. A Clive Palmer type company. And that at the time the folks on the ground were pleading to be lifted out it was Twiggy who vetoed it. And the fact that after the shyte hit the fan Twiggy and the other directors involved, all hightailed it up to Hong Kong for three months while their lawyers hammered out some kind of a deal with the WA authorities.
And that’s just some of the bits the rest of us were privy to via the MSM, at the time.
Sorry for butting in, however if you like restored cars, not modified, just restored.
Chevy, Hudson and Hornet.
Not a roch and roll band.😍
Interestingly, HMA ships Canberra and Adelaide are still fitted with their ski-jump flight deck.
Would be fun if we had a government that doubled the defence budget and brought some capable fighters from overseas.
Funded from closing down the Human Rights Commission and about 10 other organisations I could think up in 30 minutes.
Like the Department of Education and Training which employees thousands of public servants, none of whom teach anything.
Careers
“Mattozzi and Merlo argue that there are two main career paths which are typically followed by politicians in modern democracies. First come the career politicians. They are politicians who work in the political sector until retirement. Second are the “political careerists”. These are politicians who gain reputation for expertise in controlling certain bureaucracies, then leave politics for a well-paid career in the private sector making use of their political contacts.”
Where does Chrissie Pahn sit?
Thank you to the Cat who suggested the “Siege at Firebase Gloria”. Apart form every Vietnam stereotype, it actually wasn’t too bad (had to stop telling myself – light discipline, mutual support , don’t bunch up). I wonder if we will ever see a “Battle of Firebase Coral & Balmoral” which occurred on the same day as the fictional Gloria. They too were a near run thing.
Not a rock and roll band.😍
Bi-curious, egg.
Carpe san
I have friends visiting Kyoto at the moment. Any suggestion as to where they can buy some Otabe brand yatsuhashi to bring back to Oz, please?
Oh come on
Very interesting about Tukuroa and Twiggy.
Also about Bret Christian. His local rags have been the best paper in their market for about 30 years.
I haven’t met Twiggy but have toured FMG operations as part of an investment team. The Aboriginal training and employment scheme was very interesting and on what was presented to us, likely to do a bit of good. The feature that best indicated knowing the people they were working with was a kind of ‘no penalty for dropping out’ policy; people could drop out of training and employment in the scheme and come back later when they changed their minds, and not get a ‘do not employ’ in the file like you or I would.
All mining companies would love to have more aboriginal employees for ‘social licence’, but they tend not to stick for their own reasons.
A few weeks after doing that job I flew to Alice Springs and on the flight was sat next to the head of one of those small institutions homing aboriginal kids. He was full of cynicism over Abbott666 giving Twiggy some aboriginal helping post, and a $40M budget for their helping work. He asserted that it was just so Twiggy could steal it.
I suggested he go see him, and find out how he might be willing to help; based on what I had seen up north the cynicism felt to me like the worst expression of public-sector prejudice against people actually making money.
Great ! We can also use them for Winter Olympic training when not able to perform Navy type stuff.
Sheer genius.
Top Ender
#2386125, posted on May 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Interestingly, HMA ships Canberra and Adelaide are still fitted with their ski-jump flight deck.
That reminds me.
Whatever happened to Navy Muslim girl Mona Shindy ? Has she been promoted to Rear Admiral yet ? Last I recall she was going to Uni for a year.
Dutton is all hat and no cattle.
You can’t deport people if you can’t identify them, let alone their country of origin. They know this perfectly well, which is why they destroy their papers.
Also, you can’t deport people if the country of origin won’t take them back, and there have been many cases of that happening. For a start they generally require hard proof of who the person is and where they came from. Some countries drag their feet forever, or just point blank refuse, even if proof is provided.
Talking the talk is easy; walking the walk is not.
Only the old WA private school lot.
The rest of us make do with shared second and third cousins.
I have zero problem with people making money. However, showboaters irritate me. Twiggy strikes me as a showboater. I wouldn’t say he’s all hat and no cattle – there is probably some cattle.
Top Ender, you haven’t allowed for the Bureaucratic Defense Expenditure Fallacy Factor.
We left the ski jumps on, even though we had no intention of using them, to save money.
Then we omitted all the heat treating of the deck, that would have allowed the ski jumps to be used if we ever changed our minds, again to save money.
So, basically we have aircraft carriers that can’t handle aircraft, modified to handle helicopters, which we don’t any of anyway, powered by a drive system that doesn’t work, which is probably just as well as they are more or less completely defenseless without their destroyer escorts, which are running five years behind schedule and are still being built.
The best GA host was Stephen Ryan. He had to go because he had his own rare plants business.
Can’t have someone with a commercial background in the top job.
Tino Carnivale in Tasmania is a good pick – he knows his stuff.
You just know that’s a rank the progressive RAN are dying to reinvent
I propose a new gender neutral naming protocol for Australian Navy zships.
The HMAS 12O Y class.
I love the description on that Otabe yatsuhashi
😀
Gab, it seems a shop is here:
570-122 Minamigawa, Gionmachi,
Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-city Kyoto zip 605-0074
OCO;
So who is the poor bugger?
Twiggy strikes me as a showboater
He’s so full of sh*t, his eyes have turned brown. I’ve been present at several of his pep talks; hug your work mate, the custodians of this sacred land, we have to love our brothers, yada yada then within hours letting go a couple hundred or so workers – not ONE is indig. Those same oxygen thieves who take over 20 paid days off each year to attend every funeral in the Pilbara, mourning some fried brain parasite who walked in front of a B-double, who are simply unable to start work on time for more than half their swing – without any kind of penalty. Twiggy is a show boater and a hypocrite.
From the Oz. I’m pinching this from another Cat – Whining William, pull the string and the puppet croaks about “Millionaires and the politics of envy.”
Winston. The shared poor first cousin bugger can be found at Burney WA.
We want to build an economy and a society that works for everyone, and where everyone who wants to work can do so,” he said.
And where everyone who can work, should be in a job. That’s better.
And he is Chinese.