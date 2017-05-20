Open Forum: May 20, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,256 Responses to Open Forum: May 20, 2017

  1. Oh come on
    #2386352, posted on May 21, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    For every season…

  2. Oh come on
    #2386353, posted on May 21, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Anyway, as I was saying over the page, am a bit surprised rolling tobacco hasn’t been subjected to heavier taxes so that a RYO cig with the same amount of tobacco in it as a pre-rolled costs the same as a pre-rolled.

  3. memoryvault
    #2386354, posted on May 21, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I’m amazed anyone can afford to smoke heavily anymore.

    It’s relatively easy if physically you’re pretty much confined to sitting at a laptop all day.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386355, posted on May 21, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Night,all. Keep your head down, Memory Vault.

  5. memoryvault
    #2386356, posted on May 21, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    It is still substantially cheaper to RYO, right?

    No, it was only ever “substantially cheaper” if you rolled really skinny durries, which people did – that was the only real advantage. Otherwise it was really only marginally cheaper, and that was mostly due to the fact that you tend to smoke more tailors than rollies.

    However, this Budget they have even removed that small advantage – but I don’t know the details.

