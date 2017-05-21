Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6

We’re only a few weeks into Donald Trump’s miracle tenure as president and the efforts by what has been called “the deep state” to bring his presidency to a premature end are evident at every turn. Andrew Bolt has very kindly agreed to launch my book, The Art of the Impossible, in Melbourne on June 6. The details of when and where are found here.

And as much as I think of the book as an important and valuable record of why and how Trump won the election, I now think of it as even more important as we try to keep our bearings in the face of the manic and deceitful efforts to overturn the result by those who have been removed from the levers of power. Others are welcome to disagree, but this to me is a battle for the preservation of Western Civilisation against barbarous hordes of some of the most ignorant and dangerous enemies we have ever faced, many of whom are already within the gates. This is what will be discussed on the day.

Andrew Bolt needs no introduction. I can only say how extraordinarily pleased and honoured I am that he has agreed to launch the book, which is a far cry from saying that he agrees with any or all of it. Come along on the day to hear his views and mine on Donald Trump, his election and his prospects. As it says at the link:

Join Tim Wilms from The Unshackled who will act as chair and moderator followed by two important speakers, Andrew Bolt from the Herald Sun and Steven Kates, author of The Art of the Impossible: A Blog History of the Election of Donald J. Trump as President. Both will discuss the topic of Dr Kates’ book, the lead up to the election of Donald Trump and what has happened since. Patrons can order themselves lunch at an affordable price while listening to the speakers discuss this very important topic. There will be also an opportunity to purchase The Art of the Impossible and have it signed after the event.

The launch is at 12:00 noon on Tuesday June 6. The venue:

Il Gambero

166 Lygon Street

Carlton, VIC 3053

You will also need to pre-purchase a ticket for the nominal price of $6.22 which you can use towards the purchase of the book.

And for good measure, you will also be able to buy copies of Economics for Infants on the day as well.