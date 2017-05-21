Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6

We’re only a few weeks into Donald Trump’s miracle tenure as president and the efforts by what has been called “the deep state” to bring his presidency to a premature end are evident at every turn. Andrew Bolt has very kindly agreed to launch my book, The Art of the Impossible, in Melbourne on June 6. The details of when and where are found here.
And as much as I think of the book as an important and valuable record of why and how Trump won the election, I now think of it as even more important as we try to keep our bearings in the face of the manic and deceitful efforts to overturn the result by those who have been removed from the levers of power. Others are welcome to disagree, but this to me is a battle for the preservation of Western Civilisation against barbarous hordes of some of the most ignorant and dangerous enemies we have ever faced, many of whom are already within the gates. This is what will be discussed on the day.
Andrew Bolt needs no introduction. I can only say how extraordinarily pleased and honoured I am that he has agreed to launch the book, which is a far cry from saying that he agrees with any or all of it. Come along on the day to hear his views and mine on Donald Trump, his election and his prospects. As it says at the link:
Join Tim Wilms from The Unshackled who will act as chair and moderator followed by two important speakers, Andrew Bolt from the Herald Sun and Steven Kates, author of The Art of the Impossible: A Blog History of the Election of Donald J. Trump as President. Both will discuss the topic of Dr Kates’ book, the lead up to the election of Donald Trump and what has happened since. Patrons can order themselves lunch at an affordable price while listening to the speakers discuss this very important topic. There will be also an opportunity to purchase The Art of the Impossible and have it signed after the event.
The launch is at 12:00 noon on Tuesday June 6. The venue:
Il Gambero
166 Lygon Street
Carlton, VIC 3053
You will also need to pre-purchase a ticket for the nominal price of $6.22 which you can use towards the purchase of the book.
And for good measure, you will also be able to buy copies of Economics for Infants on the day as well.
The Art of the Deal:
US-Saudi Arabia seal weapons deal worth nearly $110 billion immediately, $350 billion over 10 years
It really is quite incredible the lengths the MSM and others are going to.
HT Zero Hedge
Clearly disappointed to have been left out of the headline heroics from Friday night (courtesy of The Washington Post and The New York Times), CNN has decided that anon-sourced perspectives on officials’ feelings now warrants reportage
By “art of impossible” do you mean controlling all branches of government and still not being able to run government different to that of Democrats?
I was about to take the piss out of the Washington Post for attempting to compare Obummer bowing to the Saudis to Trump bowing because the king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around his neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. But after viewing the WP website I thought I would post their slideshow of photos
Is anyone up to the challenge of making CNN,MSN, ABC and the BBC fair and balannced media outlets, without going as far as getting a Nobel Peace Prize for services rendered to Democracy?
your book title is not only an historic statement; It will turn out to be predictive as well. The idiots in the press have infected the Australian here. According to the writer ( can’t call him journalist) Pence is preparing to take over from Trump. Garbage in – garbage out.
Steve, when is the Perth launch? If all the Sandgroper Cats and their families turn up, you’ll need to book the Perth Arena or Subiaco Stadium for the event.
If he’s serious about the deep state, he’ll go along with Snowden and Assange.
The US and global security apparatus need to be dismantled.
Mainly it has been used in the US to harass right-wing grassroots protest movements.
Great news Dr Kates. I will certainly be attended to heckle you and Bolt about your mad addiction to Trump.
I fondly remember the LDP launch… but I think this will be bigger!
I would love to see a principled free marketeer take the reins of the US: low taxes, low government spending, and a low regulation free market. I don’t think Trump will do this, and that’s unfortunate.