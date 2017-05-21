Taylor v McLachlan and others

Cats may recall this case – a fan suing the AFL over the AFLgate scandal.

Melbourne lawyer Jackson Taylor has lodged a writ against outgoing AFL chairman Mike Fitzpatrick and chief executive Gillon McLachlan, alleging acts of deceptive or misleading conduct during Essendon’s supplements saga.

On Friday I got sent the Statement of Claim.

AND THE PLAINTIFF CLAIMS:

A Declarations that:

(1) by making the McLachlan Representations, Gillon McLachlan engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in contravention of section 18 of the Australian Consumer Law (Victoria)

(2) by making the Fitzpatrick Representations, Michael Fitzpatrick engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in contravention of section 18 of the Australian Consumer Law (Victoria)

(3) by making the AFL Representations, the AFL engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in contravention of section 18 of the Australian Consumer Law (Victoria).

B Injunctions against each Defendant pursuant to section 232(1) of the Australian Consumer Law (Victoria) requiring them jointly to publish corrective advertising in respect of each of their respective contraventions of section 18 of the Australian Consumer Law (Victoria).

C Costs.

D Such further or other orders as the Court deems just.

This is going to be interesting to watch.

As an aside – I recently met a very senior member of the former Abbott government and we got to talking about AFLgate. The individual had the cheek to ask to me, “What was the AFL thinking when they went down that path?” Simply astonishing. The former Abbott government could have, at any time, ordered ASADA to fully comply with the inquiries being made by former Senator John Madigan. In fact, it could have launched an investigation itself. In fact, the Liberals in the Senate voted against having a Parliamentary inquiry into the whole saga.