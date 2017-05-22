Tony Abbott has an excellent op-ed in The Australian this morning:

We read and reread great speeches not just for what they say about other times, but for what they say about ours. Great speeches don’t just speak to their own day, but to all days. Even if not all their facts are relevant, their values most certainly are.

Indeed. Former PM Abbott then distils those values for us.

First, know who you represent. … Second, know what your ­values are. … And, third, never shirk a fight in a good cause.

I completely agree – yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points.