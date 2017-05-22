Tony Abbott has an excellent op-ed in The Australian this morning:
We read and reread great speeches not just for what they say about other times, but for what they say about ours. Great speeches don’t just speak to their own day, but to all days. Even if not all their facts are relevant, their values most certainly are.
Indeed. Former PM Abbott then distils those values for us.
First, know who you represent.
Second, know what your values are.
And, third, never shirk a fight in a good cause.
I completely agree – yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points.
First, know who you represent.
Second, know what your values are.
And, third, never shirk a fight in a good cause.
Pains me to have to say I agree with Mr Davidson.” yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points”
…and yet, failed nowhere near as badly as MT has failed.
…and had at least one big win (boats) where MT has had exactly zero wins.
Is it just me or are others also getting a little sick and tired of Tone talking the right talk now when he failed so miserably when PM as he was too busy playing Mr Nice Guy aka The Winking Wimp, particularly on issues such as 18C and the debt, he gifted us the fetid Labor lite Turdbull and co. Sorry Tone, the Libs (and you) are dead and all I want to do now is burn the putrid corpse so that a real right of centre party can arise. If Tone had any credibility, he would resign and join Cory’s conservatives however Tone is not and never has been a true conservative.
Liberal Party, R.I.P.
Abbott could not get his GOOD policies through the Senate. The mantra here is – it’s Abbott’s fault.
Turnbull cannot get his BAD policies through the Senate. The mantra here is – it’s the Senate’s fault.
Faye, Abbott did not even try with that budget in 2014. Firstly, he failed to engage with the electorate. Immediately after his 2013 election win, he and Hockey should have been out and about talking, talking, talking to the public and explaining. This is what Hawke, Keating and Howard did. They communicated with the electorate about issues, Abbott and Hockey did not. They entered into the “cone of silence”. Then came the 2014 budget. That was a very good budget. However, they caved in. Abbott refused to fight. He should have called a double dissolution in 2014, communicating with the electorate about the need for budget repair, about the need for a clean out of the senate and so on. Instead he wimped. He wimped on so many things and now we are paying the price for his ineptitude. Oh and yes, then there was the knighthood, the onion eating, the helicopter ride and so on and so on.
Yes, it is a bit rich.
Abbott did not even try with that budget in 2014.
Correct.
Then came the 2014 budget. That was a very good budget.
Not really. It had more total Commonwealth spending than Goose Swansteen’s last budget (though probably only around an inflation level increase) instead of the slashing that was required. It was a precursor of Morristeen’s “good debt/bad debt” schtick, though to be fair the 2014 budget was an attempt to prioritise spending which might do some good over spending which was the equivalent of burning a pile of banknotes.
“Good” budget? Maybe, in the sense that it didn’t make things colossally worse (which was a vast improvement over the previous six budgets), but “very good”?
I think Tony Abbott would be a better Prime Minister second time around.
Whether he would be allowed a second chance is another discussion.
The Lieborals love talking about this stuff. They can talk about it all day long. Sloppy Joe loved talking about living within our means. He is now in Washington on a few hundred thousand a year and booking his childcare back to the Australian taxpayer.
They will be talking about it from Opposition where this lot belong.
No successful politician can be ideologically pure 100% of the time. Moot point perhaps, but, I’m inclined to think that, had he not been deposed, Abbott would have had more success pushing a centre right agenda, and more success at the polls last year. Who knows, but he may have even achieved a majority in the Senate..
This lot in Opposition will be this few.
“When Robert Menzies made his “Forgotten People” broadcast 75 years ago today, he was an ex-prime minister;”
yes, all same story, when in power seek reelection, out of power different story.
It’d be fairer to say that Tony Abbott was inhibited from walking the talk because he had Turnbull and a pack of wets waiting just behind him with knives ready for an opening.
Abbott failed to co-opt him by giving him a front bench possie. Hindsight is that he should have completely blackballed Turnbull exactly the way that Turnbull is currently blackballing him now.
Turnbull is the sort of chap that being forced to play with your phone on the farthest seat in back of caucus would make him think of alternative employment. Pity Mr Abbott didn’t edge him towards the exit that way, since matters show he was completely justified in fearing that knife.
Australia is the worse for Abbott’s big-tent mercy, if that is what it was.
Theres no going back on it… Abbott should have taken us to a Double Dissolution election as soon as it became obvious that he had a disruptive senate. Is the way our system is supposed to work and to not use it cripples the system.
But the failure was honourable and glorious!
And of course the achievements of ‘failure’ are eclipsed by the ‘successes’ of what followed so its all moot, right Buehler?
Ye just ignore all the Abbott wins.
As always.
And yet–
Gonski 2.0 is rubbish,
Medicare levy is rubbish,
Random drug testing is rubbish ( open to fraud ) and the rest budget is pretty much rubbish.
Aside from the budget:
Submarines are rubbish,
Pushing water uphill is rubbish,
Manus Island deal with O’bumma is rubbish,
Scomo is rubbish,
Bishop is rubbish,
All The Termite ideas are rubbish,
TERMIT IS RUBBISH.
By all accounts Abbott had Turnbull, Pyne,Bishop et al all leaking against him and advising not to fight. Granted he should have and could have told them to get stuffed but according to Sinc and all the other Turnophiles, its pragmatic to fight the battles you can win right? Methinks you are being too smart by half here Sinc-hypocrisy comes to mind -which brings us to Faye’s post-it is 100% accurate.
Faye has nailed it in respect of the media line…..However, Abbott would have been much better served standing tough and if need be, going back to the people before the chattering classes wore him down. Better to live a day on your feet than a lifetime on your knees. It is IMO a shame a man of decency and clear talent will be remembered by history, not for his achievements,but his apparent weakness in the face of adversity. I know this is not the man that he actually is, but he was talked into weakness and has to wear the consequences. If he gets a second shot it had better be a good one, otherwise get out of the way and give Bernadi a go at resetting the conservative agenda.
Bruce of Newcastle #2386531, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:56 am
Especially since it had been seen before with Brendan Nelson and Abbott would have had a front-row seat for it. Did he really believe Chairman Maol would change his spots?
The Liberal Party isn’t dead. It is undead. They feed off future microparty losses in the Senate.
At the very least Abbot can be credited with ending the carnage on the high seas. At the very least, he should be respected with that. To me that supersedes everything the Human Rights Commission has achieved over the past 10 years. And let’s remember he.was vilified for that.
TA was not perfect. MT has done what?
When you say TA failed, I would say he was still a lot closer to a pass mark that Macron Trumble, who seems to have turned up to the wrong lecture rooms and exams, at the wrong time, and hasn’t even spelled his name right on the page.
I cannot think of a single thing Trumble has done better than Abbott.
He is not even inadvertently funny like Monty is.
No successful politician can be ideologically pure 100% of the time. Moot point perhaps, but, I’m inclined to think that, had he not been deposed, Abbott would have had more success pushing a centre right agenda,
Are you implying the current leader is trying to push a centre right adgenda?
I completely agree – yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points.
Hasn’t he admitted as much?
No doubt he’s learned after reflecting on his past experience.
However, I very much doubt he’ll be given a second chance given the pathetic nature of the parliamentary Liberal party.
Yes, but.
I got nothin’.
Abbott probably thinks he was noble and morally right to lead the way he did and fail with honour. Hogwash. Put your ego and personal weaknesses aside and do your fucking job like you told everyone you would prior to being made PM.
Given that ‘everyone’, from the opposition, the media and his own party members were against everything he stood for and tried to achieve, perhaps it’s somewhat disingenuous to keep harping on about how Abbott failed at every turn.
Sinc is correct when he criticises Abbott for his failures. They were indeed manifest.
Sinc is incorrect when he reckons Turnbull can be better. That is obviously ridiculous.
At least Abbott had one success. And it was the most important success to happen to the nation this century.
Cassie,
How pray tell ? Remember he was, and still is, the horrible, terrible, scary Abbott666SatanHilter.
The media would have been running misleading soundbites and twisted his words. As BoltA said at the time, Abbott could single handedly come up with a 100% successful cure for all cancers, that cost $5 per cure, and no side effects, the media would have spun it as “Abbott wants to sack nurses and close hospitals”.
Townhall style meetings and rallies would have been shut down by Getup and the fascist ferals of the left.
Adding a thought to my last,
Perhaps he may have got his message out via Twatter & Facepalm, like Trump did and bypass the media, but this was not “done thing” at the time & requires a master communicator/social media strategist to work. Does Twatter have the same reach here as in the US? Even then , would he have connected with more of the “middle” using those means ? I know of no one who uses it.
I very much suspect that Abbot knows/understands this far better than Lord Waffleworth. All that Lord Waffleworth knows or cares about is himself.
Sinc. These references to Abbott’s time as PM now have the distinct odour of a much flogged dead horse. Time to move on.
At least Abbott had one success. And it was the most important success to happen to the nation this century.
+!
Something Trumble would never have had the guts to do.
Missed Bank Levy–Rubbish + 20 other “everything is on the table” rubbish ideas.
NDIC (in opposition),
Gonski (in opposition),
18c,
AHRC,
ABC,
Safe Schools,
RET,
Cutting taxes (he raised them after he promised he wouldn’t).
There’s a lazy half dozen or so shirked fights. I’m sure there are plenty more.
NDIS FFS
Cuddly Costello has explicitly said that Waffleworth’s undermining was one of the reasons he pulled the pin after Howard led them over the cliff and he knew exactly what would happen to Nelson. I expect he is talking his own book to a certain extent as it looked like KRudd was going to be around for ages before he imploded as a narcissistic fraud.
Don’t forget that the Father of Middle Class Welfare was also responsible for keeping Waffles in parliament after he decided to retire.
Bill Griffiths 1:22
Sinc. These references to Abbott’s time as PM now have the distinct odour of a much flogged dead horse. Time to move on.
Sinc (aka Sinc-Savva) can’t move on. Sinc-Savva’s boy, the Potentially Great one, who he boosted so much, pongs more than any dead horse. With nothing to look forward to from their boy, Sinc-Savva have to live in the past.
As I said, Abbott was being shafted by his own team and not able to achieve what he wanted. I very much suspect that he could have easily made the fact that he was being shafted by his own party public, but was far more honourable than the members doing the shafting.
But seriously, no politician has ever been able to deliver on every promise made during an election.
In time we may well learn how bad the LNP swamp has become.
Abbott will tear down Turnbull, not by challenging him, but by ensuring destabilization continues until the epic election defeat that will enshrine Turnbull in the history books as the greatest loser ever.
Abbott’s brilliant stop the boats policy cut future deficits by around $4 billion per year:
1) By reducing the cost of the offshore detention network from an annual $3 billion to $1 billion per year.
2) By deterring an additional (conservatively) 50,000 arrivals, for a welfare saving of $2 billion per year.
Not bad! I wonder where the IPA were when Abbott introduced this amazing, budget-trimming policy? Did they support him???
It’s Sinc’s boy that has put Australia in the position it’s in. We can blame you, personally for the current mess where in. There’s no redeeming quality about the current leader and yet you continue to worship him.
Abbott’s wasteful 2 years as PM proved several things;
1. The right are utterly abysmal at narrative, messaging and propaganda.
2. Never, ever, ever give even one nanometre to the left.
3. They’re all in it together. Despite hurling insults at each other across the floor, behind closed doors these thieving turds all laugh at us mugs as they are set for life.
And don’t give me that “he stopped the boats” crap. Border protection is the first and most important role of a Government and in Australia, with no land borders, it should be the easiest job in the world. The fact that Labor failed at this (on purpose) and the Libs (actually the military) succeeded merely shows how utterly pathetic we are as a nation when we celebrate such a “win”. It’s like turning up at the stadium, paying the entrance fee, getting your pie and beer then feeling relieved and grateful when your team runs out onto the pitch.
Every Labor and Green pollie who voted to dismantle TPS should now be behind bars, instead they are out there complaining that we are trying to rid ourselves of the thousands of invaders who have been living off our backs for years.
This country is now an utter fucking disgrace, we expected it would be under Rudd / Gillard but Abbott should hang his head in shame at his dismal, pathetic attempt to get things back on track. Too little, too late Abbott.
It should be easy. But the fact that hardly any Western governments are able to do it suggests it’s not. There is a stupid ideology preventing most Western countries from stopping barbarians from invading them, as if Westerners don’t have a basic right to exist.
No, I will give it to you. OSB was the most important policy implementation in Australia this century.
Abbott stopped the boats and he did it in the nick of time. Last year over 1,000,000 Muslims invaded Europe and it would be fair to assume that between a tenth and anything up to to one half of them would have arrived here under Labor (or Turnbull if he had won the 2013 election). And they would still be coming.
Abbott saved Australia.
Half a million Muslim immigrants from North Africa. Sure.
One of the many sad aspects to the political debacle that was Tony Abbott’s PMship, was his ability to write a pretty fair speech, but equally his complete inability to address the electronic media in any coherent fashion.
Every time he appeared on 7.30 Report, for example, everyone in our household would cringe. His gaffes were the stuff of legend.
I would not mind his contribution in the form of commentary pieces in the broadsheets, except for the excitement this seems to engender in his supporters.
The Lazarus moment happened for John Howard – it would be a miracle of apocalyptic proportions should it be accomplished by Abbott.
Well done, you just did it exactly what I was talking about. It wasn’t “the most important policy implementation in Australia this century”, it was restoring the basic functions of Government. The dismantling of TPS was the most disastrous policy implementation in Australia this century and, as I said, our inability to hold to account those that ordered it (and I’m not talking about voting them out) has turned us into morons who think a core purpose of Government is something to be celebrated.
I know this is not the man that he actually is, but he was talked into weakness and has to wear the consequences.
Oh kc, nobody is “talked into weakness”! Strength of purpose and conviction is there or it is not.
I have always liked Tony as a person and do not doubt his conviction. But the degree of strength that is required to take the community with you, in the face of the Greenfilth & the like, wasn’t there.
Abbott stopped the boats and he did it in the nick of time.
I still believe this was due to the meticulous planning & determination of Morrison – although he was always backed unequivocally by Abbott.
Unquestionably. It’s very strange that libertarians aren’t supportive of this policy. It slashed the deficit by at least 10% (although dotty does believe it was bad for GDP).
Sure, he had to appease the wet left that had taken over the party. But at least he fights for it now. Which of us doesnt agree with what he is saying, and we surely all want them to have the fight, yet youre all soured by your hatred that you would prefer to hand it back to Labor without having the fight. Capitulating to punish the guy you hate rather than agree with what he is saying. In our time we are going to have a fight over our values and what we want from Government, thank god Tony is out there saying the things I agree with or no-one would be.
Anybody that believes The Termite is a better PM than Tony Abbott was, is a naive fool & should resign his/her post immediately.
Says the moron who believes there are only 200 Muslim terrorists in the whole fucking world!
Stick to your legal inanities Dotty, you totally beclown yourself on everything else.
I never said that jupes and you know it.
You actually believe if not for Abbott being re-elected, 500,000 Muslim refugees/economic migrants would have traipsed across Africa and South West Asia.
You’re deluded.
Yes, you did say it, actually.
Dearie me!
Oh my god, that thread is a gold mine.
It is absolutely hilarious to see libertarians lauding the Deep State in keeping Muslims under control and surveillance. Don’t worry, everyone’s being wiretapped at home, we can still keep the borders open and be safe! lol
Actually, Fisk, jupes is talking about something else I said and he is misrepresenting.
Yeah really. Name all of the Islamic terrorist attacks carried out against the West at the time, excluding Israel. How many people carried out these attacks? Since 1979 for example or whenever you want to say the MB began – somewhere in the 20th century.
Go on and make up fantasies like Abbott stopping 500,000 non-existent people from “invading” Australia, and believing Daniel Pipes’ “160 million Islamic terrorists!” apocalyptic fantasies.
A few thousand and being wrong by one order of magnitude is a lot less embarrassing than believing that Tony Abbott has magical powers and being wrong by a factor of 100,000+.
No, I think he is referring to your claim that there are only 200 Muslim terrorists in the entire world. I have provided the quote so readers can reach their own judgment.
That was true at the time too Fisk.
The deep state isn’t security and defence. It is the embedded career public servants in those roles playing political games.
Until Monis and people going off to fight with ISIS, we had a handful of terrorists and no terrorist attacks on our soil in decades.
Guess what? The actually did a good job up until then, they intercepted attacks and got convictions.
It’s also worth noting that Dot wanted to abolish the ADF, and actively promoted getting rid of it, prior to the 2016 election.
So Dot wanted to praise the ADF’s counter-terrorist efforts if you are looking for ways to support Muslim immigration, but on the other hand, he wanted to get rid of the army altogether.
Very deceptive!
Yeah no. Buying more subs and making full time, non-SF regiments with poor lead in times to deployment reservists instead isn’t “abolishing the ADF” you lunatic.
“Second, know what your values are.”
Not quite sure how that can be reconciled with those “no cuts” promises on the eve of the 2013 election. Some plain talking, in reasonable detail, prior to the election is highly unlikely to have altered the outcome and would have been a much better basis for a worthy Budget in 2014 – the latter would have been so much better had the new Ministers come to power with detailed plans for trimming/slashing in their portfolios.
Here is the LDP’s policy on “Freedom and Civil Liberties”.
So the LDP opposes banning people from membership of terrorist organisations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, etc.
But on the other hand, Dot praised ASIO for its sterling work in keeping us safe. I don’t think that is quite right!
Ah, I see the Conservative brigade is out in force this afternoon, praising the second most left wing Prime Minister in Australia’s history for engaging in old school anti-immigrant Labor policies. Gotta save that welfare for white people!
It’s hilarious how the same people that will hurl insults at the left, don’t even understand enough about politics to realize that they are the left. Closing borders has historically been left wing as more immigrants means higher worker supply, which means lower worker cost and that’s bad if you’re in the union racket.
So today we have the spectacle of people claiming to not be leftists, support old school leftist anti-immigrant policies along with all the modern leftism that has been introduced in this country by Conservatives. From forcibly disarming Australia’s citizens, building the entire environmentalist bureaucracy to growing the welfare state into the middle class, helping to ensure big government is here to stay, Conservatives have led the way on all of it.
Howard and Abbott were the two most left wing PM’s in this countries history and the only reason you wouldn’t call them Socialists, is that would insult Socialists, who at least have gone to the trouble of coming up with a coherent ideology they can articulate, something no Conservative can do.
Conservatives are to politics what Keynesian’s are to economics – they don’t even understand the basics, but that doesn’t stop them from going all in and ruining it for everyone.
Wait, wait, that was a typo. I meant to say:
Hurrr Trump good!
Git dem immigantz!
Hurr.
Phew, almost had a situation there.
Jesus wept. Operation Sovereign Borders (OSB) was a largely military exercise devised by two ex officers (Navy, I think), in 2012, for the then Gillard government, and ultimately rejected by her/them. Both KRudd and Abbott were at the briefing.
Abbott won the election and was sworn in as PM on the afternoon of September 18, 2013. OSB had officially commenced earlier the same day, including the relocation of a guided missile frigate from Somali pirate duties off the coast of Africa, back to the vicinity of Christmas Island.
The only possible political explanation is that KRudd knew he was going to lose, and allowed Abbott to signal a go-ahead to the Navy. Even then OSB would probably have been ineffectual had it not been the reinstatement of TPV’s, which should never have been lifted in the first place. Refer Mr Rusty’s comments above for details.
So, this mighty initiative that “saved Australia” and elevates Abbott to demigod status, really boils down to him letting the Navy tackle the situation the way they probably would have preferred ever since Tampa, and instructing Immigration to go back to processing “refugees” properly.
ScoMo’s only part in it all was Abbott let him wave the green START flag.
You’re really reaching now Fisk. The VLAD laws are unequivocally bad and treated outlaw and legit. bikers worse than terrorists.
I’m not worried that Hamas might be banned, the concern there is making orders against relatives and so on with no interest. ASIO also have done a good job consistently since their inception.
None of this has anything to do with your childish slur about “abolishing the ADF”. It has got nothing at all to do with Tony Abbott being a better ex-PM than a serving PM.
iampeter, what’s it like to be a member of the political cult established by Social Security and Medicare recipient, Ayn Rand?
I’d believe they are righties but they think removing welfare is a plot of some kind…
But it’s actually very important. The LDP (and you, more specifically) have a history of engaging in bait-and-switches to deceive people about their real policies.
But again, you say you are anti-welfare, when in fact your own party leader supports giving welfare to refugees. Just as Iampeter is a member of an “individualist” political cult established by Ayn Rand, who received Social Security and Medicare payments for over a decade.
More people would take the libertarian movement seriously if it wasn’t so cynical and hypocritical.
Vicky I think you will find that it was Jim Molan, not Morrison who designed and implamented Operation Sovereign Borders
Welfare to refugees is less than welfare to all non-citizens, and personally, I do not like it.
You’re really ripping into the LDP. Do you have any criticism of Tony Abbott?
An ad hominem non-argument from The Young Turks or Counterpunch. Guess what, I drive on roads I’ve paid taxes in part to pay for.
Ah, the age old leftist argument that those of us who oppose welfare are hypocrites for trying to get as much out of a system that we were forced to pay into against our will as we can.
Old school leftists like you have just gone from “dey took our jerbs!” to “dey took our welfarez!”.
It must be the #DeepState!
Nah, these guys are far lefties like Socialists…except Socialists know what they are talking about, even if they are wrong about everything.
I can see that Iampeter is now trying to JUSTIFY his Dear Leader’s decade-long mooching off FDR’s New Deal programs. Scratch a “libertarian”, find a Social Security sponger.
iampeter should never stop. It’s fun reading his posts.
No Dotty, Fisk is correct.
I was referring to your claim quoted above that there are “Billions of Muslims, a couple of hundred terrorists“.
You are fucking shameless.
You won’t even answer the question jupes. How many Muslim terrorists attacked the West from 1979 to 2001 or even 2013?
I made an uneducated guess, you make up ridiculous numbers in the hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions? Shameless? Not me. That’s you.
Answer some questions. Like how you decided the made up number of deterred refugees from MENA because of OSB is 500,000.