Tony Abbott has an excellent op-ed in The Australian this morning:
We read and reread great speeches not just for what they say about other times, but for what they say about ours. Great speeches don’t just speak to their own day, but to all days. Even if not all their facts are relevant, their values most certainly are.
Indeed. Former PM Abbott then distils those values for us.
First, know who you represent.
…
Second, know what your values are.
…
And, third, never shirk a fight in a good cause.
I completely agree – yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points.
First, know who you represent.
…
Second, know what your values are.
…
And, third, never shirk a fight in a good cause.
Pains me to have to say I agree with Mr Davidson.” yet the Abbott government failed on each and every one of those points”
…and yet, failed nowhere near as badly as MT has failed.
…and had at least one big win (boats) where MT has had exactly zero wins.
Is it just me or are others also getting a little sick and tired of Tone talking the right talk now when he failed so miserably when PM as he was too busy playing Mr Nice Guy aka The Winking Wimp, particularly on issues such as 18C and the debt, he gifted us the fetid Labor lite Turdbull and co. Sorry Tone, the Libs (and you) are dead and all I want to do now is burn the putrid corpse so that a real right of centre party can arise. If Tone had any credibility, he would resign and join Cory’s conservatives however Tone is not and never has been a true conservative.
Liberal Party, R.I.P.
Abbott could not get his GOOD policies through the Senate. The mantra here is – it’s Abbott’s fault.
Turnbull cannot get his BAD policies through the Senate. The mantra here is – it’s the Senate’s fault.
Faye, Abbott did not even try with that budget in 2014. Firstly, he failed to engage with the electorate. Immediately after his 2013 election win, he and Hockey should have been out and about talking, talking, talking to the public and explaining. This is what Hawke, Keating and Howard did. They communicated with the electorate about issues, Abbott and Hockey did not. They entered into the “cone of silence”. Then came the 2014 budget. That was a very good budget. However, they caved in. Abbott refused to fight. He should have called a double dissolution in 2014, communicating with the electorate about the need for budget repair, about the need for a clean out of the senate and so on. Instead he wimped. He wimped on so many things and now we are paying the price for his ineptitude. Oh and yes, then there was the knighthood, the onion eating, the helicopter ride and so on and so on.
Yes, it is a bit rich.