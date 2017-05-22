Eight years is a long time in politics

As they all too well know, if Trump succeeds where they have failed, their destination is the scrap-heap of history. So where are we in the Middle East? From Drudge.
TRUMP ATTACKS IRAN AS SAUDIS SIGN ARMS DEAL…
And for good measure: The Transcript of Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia.
President Trump Speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit 5/21/2017
The (un)Democratic scum, from their elitist, pandering Senators to their febrile, scrofulous, mastabatory base, will do anything and everything that their foul, tiny, septicemic hearts can conceive to prevent anything positive coming from Trump’s Middle East initiative.
This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.
This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.
Trump doesn’t get it, then.
It’s “Islam is a religion of peace” all over again.
Oh, I think he gets it alright. As a smart negotiator, he is just providing an avenue for his opponent to rethink and change course for the better rather than backing him into a corner and leaving no option but to fight back.
That’s how I see it too. It’s a carefully worded speech. Join us in the fight for humanity or be an apologist and therefore complicit in its demise.
Iran just re-elected a reformist president who could be engaged with if only Trump had’t just backed America into the Saudi corner in the Sunni-Shia war. Not very smart.
LOL
The only way to engage a an Iranian President is with high powered ordinance.
The election of an Iranian President is to give the Iranian people just enough empowerment to keep them quiet. But the President answers to the Ayatollah and the clerics.
Ubique,
+1
No point pissing them off and declaring them all as enemies, and giving them a common cause.
He can play one against the other, for example. And they are more likely to listen – after all, most of these Presidents and Kings are unlikely to want any upheaval that will threaten their perches atop their respective dung-heaps.
Notice how Trump left the mention of Iran to the end of the paragraph? Oh ‘of course’ he is speaking about Iran because nobody would say such a thing about Saudi Arabia would they?
He might* get it.
It was the wrong place to give the right speech.
Let his actions do the talking before we decide failure.
* I’m a skeptic.
The hijackers in the September 11 attacks were 19 men affiliated with al-Qaeda. Fifteen of the 19 were citizens of Saudi Arabia, and the others were from the United Arab Emirates (2), Egypt, and Lebanon.[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hijackers_in_the_September_11_attacks
America Created Al-Qaeda and the ISIS Terror Group
http://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
I think Trump knows what he is doing. And he has already let the Muslim leaders know he gets by hid campaign rhetoric and failed attempt to block some ‘Islamic’ immigration. They are now worried about him – that’s why in a culture where one respects the powerful they have bent over backwards to accommodate Trump.
First it is Iran. If Iran loses power that effectively removes Moscows influence from the region. Then he has runs on the board and can combine with Moscow and the rest of the world to get the Sunni to behave. Part of the deal is that they start behaving as a quid pro quo for he weapons and anti Iran push.
If they break the deal re getting terrorists to behave, well it won’t be because Trump didn’t try to do it diplomatically. My tip is that the Sunni will view this as an appropriate time for a global Hudna on everyone except Iran and her proxies. Good to let Iraq know it needs to choose its global friends a little more carefully.
ned, are you saying that the Hijackers had Saudi government approval?
I expect the Saudi citizenry contains a range of elements who are not all ideological extensions of the government – just like here.
There are some absolute nutters and whatnot, but the Saudi government doesn’t care unless it interferes with their real interests. They wouldn’t risk a single barrel of Gaia-juice to shut up some demented Bedouins shouting ‘USA is the Satan’ in some rich guys living room. Now, prior to the 9-11 attacks, which seemed to take everyone by surprise, had these death-wishing yammering followers of the prophet done anything to really draw attention to themselves?
The Saudis are dickheads enough – but pretending they somehow gave their approval for 9-11 is a bit far fetched.
Donald Trump’s Invigorating Speech in Riyadh
I’d like to step back and speculate on its significance in the broader context of American foreign policy. Trump, of course, was supposed to be an anti-Muslim fanatic who wanted to deport or incarcerate all Muslims who lived in America. That’s pretty much what that Obama-appointed Democratic tool Judge Robart said when he issued his temporary restraining order against Trump’s Executive Order restricting immigration from several known terrorist hot spots.
But here he was on his first foreign trip as President making his first stop in Saudi Arabia, before going on to Israel, and thence to Rome, Brussels, and elsewhere in Europe. Note the symbolism of the itinerary: central sites of the four great religions of our time: Islam, Judaism, Catholic Christianity, and (with Brussels) Bureaucratic Atheism.
Let his actions do the talking before we decide failure.
I propose a simple test:
If the Saudis don’t turn off the funding tap for Sunni jihadists then Trump has failed.
He’s also alienated the Iranians at a crucial point which revealed that a majority of them want change from their regime.
Yeah sure, of course they do.
And as far as “alienating the Iranians” is concerned; Good. Those genocidal J ew hating freaks need to be alienated. “Death to America!” anyone? How’s that for “alienating”?
jupes, you’re confusing the regime and the populace.
The populace just sent a big “fuck you” to the ayatollahs the only way they could.
Change is brewing in Iran.
No I’m not. The average Iranian is a genocidal J ew hating freak.
40 years ago the populace of Iran conducted a civil war to put the current regime in place. If they don’t like the regime, they know what to do.
The average Iranian is a genocidal J ew hating freak.
The average Iranian is more concerned about having a job and internet censorship than about Israel and they resent their government’s ideologically driven foreign interventions which come at great cost to them and their economy.
Iranians tried to overthrow the regime in 2009, but were mowed down with Obama’s complete approval.
This is wrong, quite wrong.
Iranians are quite different to the Arabs.
Yes they are. If anything they are loopier than the average Muslim Arab.
Their hatred of Israel is almost unanimous but they also have a lot of weird conspiracy theories about the Brits of all people.
Where they are different from Muslim Arabs is that, yes, they can appear quite reasonable on a lot of subjects. However once you mention Israel their hatred, is profound and they turn into a conspiracy believing nutbag. Think a nation of Graham Birds.
Geez you lot. Some of you need to put down the bong for a while. Trumps speech was very, very good. The tone and targets were spot on.
C’mon be fair. That was only after he gave them reason to think they had his support.
Iranians tried to overthrow the regime in 2009, but were mowed down with Obama’s complete approval.
The Green revolution…still a minority at that stage; eight years later they appear to have a majority.
Next few years will be interesting.
The House of Saud is a much better candidate for the nexus of the axis of evil; presumably Trump knows this. Hope he took a long spoon.