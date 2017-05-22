Eight years is a long time in politics

Posted on 11:57 am, May 22, 2017 by Steve Kates

As they all too well know, if Trump succeeds where they have failed, their destination is the scrap-heap of history. So where are we in the Middle East? From Drudge.

 

TRUMP ATTACKS IRAN AS SAUDIS SIGN ARMS DEAL… 

 

And for good measure: The Transcript of Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia.

Also a brief reminder: Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6

8 Responses to Eight years is a long time in politics

  2. stackja
    #2386605, posted on May 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    President Trump’s Speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit
    Remarks as prepared for delivery

    America is a sovereign nation and our first priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.

    This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.

    This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.

    This is a battle between Good and Evil.

    Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity. If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and YOUR SOUL WILL BE CONDEMNED.

    Starving terrorists of their territory, their funding, and the false allure of their craven ideology, will be the basis for defeating them.

    But no discussion of stamping out this threat would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists all three—safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking of course of Iran.

    From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.

    It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room.

  3. Confused Old Misfit
    #2386619, posted on May 22, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The (un)Democratic scum, from their elitist, pandering Senators to their febrile, scrofulous, mastabatory base, will do anything and everything that their foul, tiny, septicemic hearts can conceive to prevent anything positive coming from Trump’s Middle East initiative.

  4. Roger
    #2386623, posted on May 22, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Trump doesn’t get it, then.

    It’s “Islam is a religion of peace” all over again.

  5. Ubique
    #2386640, posted on May 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Oh, I think he gets it alright. As a smart negotiator, he is just providing an avenue for his opponent to rethink and change course for the better rather than backing him into a corner and leaving no option but to fight back.

  6. Rohan
    #2386644, posted on May 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Ubique
    That’s how I see it too. It’s a carefully worded speech. Join us in the fight for humanity or be an apologist and therefore complicit in its demise.

  7. Roger
    #2386648, posted on May 22, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Iran just re-elected a reformist president who could be engaged with if only Trump had’t just backed America into the Saudi corner in the Sunni-Shia war. Not very smart.

  8. jupes
    #2386656, posted on May 22, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    LOL

    The only way to engage a an Iranian President is with high powered ordinance.

