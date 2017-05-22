Eight years is a long time in politics

As they all too well know, if Trump succeeds where they have failed, their destination is the scrap-heap of history. So where are we in the Middle East? From Drudge.
TRUMP ATTACKS IRAN AS SAUDIS SIGN ARMS DEAL…
And for good measure: The Transcript of Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia.
The (un)Democratic scum, from their elitist, pandering Senators to their febrile, scrofulous, mastabatory base, will do anything and everything that their foul, tiny, septicemic hearts can conceive to prevent anything positive coming from Trump’s Middle East initiative.
This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.
This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.
Trump doesn’t get it, then.
It’s “Islam is a religion of peace” all over again.
Oh, I think he gets it alright. As a smart negotiator, he is just providing an avenue for his opponent to rethink and change course for the better rather than backing him into a corner and leaving no option but to fight back.
That’s how I see it too. It’s a carefully worded speech. Join us in the fight for humanity or be an apologist and therefore complicit in its demise.
Iran just re-elected a reformist president who could be engaged with if only Trump had’t just backed America into the Saudi corner in the Sunni-Shia war. Not very smart.
The only way to engage a an Iranian President is with high powered ordinance.