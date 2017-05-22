Future prosperity and can we attain it?

The debate over the future of the economy and the Liberal Party in government has got a lot of air-time with Tony Abbott continuing to make Headland speeches. Abbott is claiming the mantle of Menzies, and points out that our arrival at a situation where 50 per cent of households pay no net tax resonates strongly with Menzies warnings about the risks of democracy forming coalitions of “leaners” to pillage the earnings of “lifters”. As Menzies put it in far less serious “leaner” incursions than those of today, “the votes of the thriftless have been used to defeat the thrifty”.
And Maurice Newman was perhaps giving voice to Abbott’s real thoughts about the destruction of his Party’s Menzies legacy, when he said in his own op ed this morning “Watching the Prime Minister and his parliamentary colleagues give a standing ovation to Scott Morrison as he concluded his budget speech was like watching the band on the Titanic playing as the ship slipped beneath the waves.”
Of course, recognising all this is easier said than doing anything about it. Even so, it is a sad indictment of the economic scene that so few understand the nexus between expanded and more efficient production and higher income levels. Such incomprehension among politicians is understandable, conditioned as they are to bridging the gap between the infinite needs of the electorate and the finite capacities of the economy to provide these. The electoral process gives little incentive to attending to the undermining of those capacities as a result of government’s seeking plunder.
But lack of awareness of the productive process goes even deeper. As Grace Collier opined, a recent RBA paper nonchalantly pointed out how wages growth had persistently undershot forecasts over the past seven years without the RBA economists inquiring why this was so.
Real wages have actually stagnated over the past six years. This is unsurprising since the drivers of real wage growth have been going backwards. Here is the growth of private investment.
Treasury follows the same auto-pilot forecasting methods as the RBA. While the effects of political assaults on wealth creation are not without their lags, it is as if the government’s economists simply assume the economy is time series controlled and damage to its underlying mechanisms are irrelevant.
In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as India, China and Venezuela, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.
At least since 2008 Commonwealth government spending has been ramped-up, plateauing to the 25-26 per cent of GDP as legislators pay obeisance to discovered inequalities and needs, the latest being education and the disabled.
Marry these with the latest faddish boondoggles and the wet blanket on productivity becomes ever more sodden. The ALP has its own favourites but the Liberals have delivered adventures into health R&D, submarines with an obsolete power source and now the $8 billion White Elephant Melbourne to Brisbane train line as well as the negative value-added Snowy hydro storage program.
Such government spending excesses have added to other measures – especially in energy. Among these is the government contrived destruction of the electricity supply system whereby the renewables policy has driven a threefold increase in the domestic price and a deterioration in the system’s reliability. That will be aggravated by the Finkel report which will doubtless press for more actions to destroy low cost electricity provision. And State government embargoes on gas production have aggravated all this.
It is difficult to see a path forward. The knives are now out for Turnbull as the 30 consecutive months of unfavourable opinion polls roll in. Peter van Onselen, predictably wants the baton handed to Julie Bishop, a proven poor performer in the all-important task of economic management and a replacement of one soft leftist by another.
Abbott clearly conceptualises a way forward and while it is easy to say that he had his chance and blew it, the alternatives are hard to see. The Australian policy swamp is deep but all potential drainers have contributed to its murk.
Their skeleton-that-leaks, julie bishop-mugabe, is in New York handing out 44 million to their united nations.
Then she has a taxfunded party for millionaire crony socialism, to sink her zombie teeth into the throats of the few freeliving survivors of the apocalypse.
She can beat shorten and the turnfailure can’t.
Poor fella my country.
Abbott must challenge.
Even if he fails it will succeed.
Turnbull will look so bad he will be on life support and the next challenge will succeed.
Reminds me of IMF’s world GDP growth forecasts.
The way forward is for super funds to be required to ‘invest’ in filling the unfunded infrastructure debt pit.
Maybe in return for the super funds getting government guaranteed banking licences.
The wages graph needs to be split into two distinct graphs.
The graph for the proles of the outside ‘donor’ economy will look crap.
The graph for their lefties of their insider crony socialist oligarchy, the ‘leech’ economy will be golden.
The millionaire socialists of their abc, with both partners on the government gravy train will feel no conflict declaring that:
“We are such a wealthy country”, because their insider country is feasting on the lifeblood of the economy as a whole. you can’t see it is a ponzi scheme from the top, just from the bottom.
There will never be a better PM than A666ott again. And I don’t mean that in a good way – just that he was the best PM in the period 2010 to our lifetimes. The TURNbull COAlition Team is doing a much worse job in every respect, the SLF-Albo-Blabbersac clusterfuck will combine all the worst features of Gillard, Whitlam and Doug Cameron. They will eventually be replaced with a soft-left Labor light from the Photios branch, probably someone like Pahn (but not Pahn, who will be out). Maybe Zimmerman.
Then it will be Time for a Green PM, and after that it probably won’t matter any more.
Do they even give a reason why they think wages will go up 0.5%? Or is it just non-sense like the RBA’s statement on monetary policy every first Tuesday of the month, where they just mumble something about world economy and inflation.
If you are looking at the liberals at all, you are the problem.
Never vote left.
Abbott was a goose.
He just wasn’t a UN hack.
Alan Moran: what the hell are you up to here?
The reason we have a large proportion of citizens net neutral or in the red on tax contribution is simple; Governments have been giving people cash. Howard was just guilty as anyone, gifting big slabs to middkle class welfare. Abbott, who appears to be claiming a newly invented persona, determined to add to it massively with PPL despite opposition from everyone on the planet!
As for the investment data you choose, a monkey with a crayon could show you that the commodity price effect bloated capex through the 2009 peak and slid when the big LNG projects were complete. In other words, we just had a boom, which also inflated salaries. Everyone knows that. You simply choose to ignore it.
If we persist with economic debates that are purely emotional we will gift the idiot Shorten a solid go at running the place. It will be partly your fault because you promote distraction.
Irreversible……………I think you’re being a bit harsh on Alan. Alna’s point is the decline from the height of the mining boom years, no one is denying we had a mining boom, but unfortunately from that period we baked in commitments such as the NDIS we simply couldn’t afford and no politician has the gumption to say it how it is.
As for people who keep bagging Johhny for middle class welfare in his time, there is one big and very relevant difference. We were running a budget surplus then not a massive deficit with no debt by the end of his and Costello’s tenure. It is the right thing to do when running budget surpluses to give money back to the humble taxpayer. Would you rather them give the money to the rich or the middle class or just the poor ? As Menzies anniversary speech tonight highlighted , its the middle class that is the backbone of the country, so giving back to them at that time was not an unreasonable thing to do. Blaming Howard some ten years on for the mess we are in today is total joke…………..our politicians today have to make some hard decisions, the doing good to all is just unsustainable and we have arrived at the ridiculous position of paying almost $ 20 billion a year in interest. That’s the ultimate rip off of future generations and its time somebody from the liberal emerged with some gumption to sort it out before we end up like the Venezuela of the South pacific.
In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as India, China and Venezuela, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.
Alan – I didn’t think you needed to leave the our economic zone to make the same point: “In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as ACT, Girilambone and Tasmania, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.”
Paul Farmer
#2387414, posted on May 22, 2017 at 11:32 pm
As for people who keep bagging Johhny for middle class welfare in his time, there is one big and very relevant difference. We were running a budget surplus then not a massive deficit with no debt by the end of his and Costello’s tenure. It is the right thing to do when running budget surpluses to give money back to the humble taxpayer.
Paul, what they are bemoaning is that not more of the dosh was left in the kitty by Costello to squander by labor.
The problem again is ALP.
Government Is the Problem, Not the Solution
The system has conditioned people to Pavlovian responses.
Not enough money for a house? Government will provide assistance.
Not enough money to have children? Government will provide maternity leave.
Not enough money to pay for childcare? Government will provide further benefits.
Not enough for retirement? Government needs to pay more in welfare and other subsidies.
Not enough money for medical expenses? Government will provide more funding for healthcare.
Not enough money for education? Government will throw another few billion at schools.
Not enough money to maintain a good lifestyle? The RBA will provide lower interest rates.
In a recent report released by KPMG, it was found that (emphasis mine):
‘…60 percent of [Australian] households pay the same or lower amounts of income tax compared to the payments they receive from the government — in essence, 40 percent of households are subsidising income for 60 percent of households…’
Treasurer Morrison has given us his version of Swanny’s ‘Resource Super Profits Tax’ (RSPT).
The reality is the banks won’t pay it.
The banks are forced to do the government’s dirty work and collect the extra $1.56 billion in revenue by charging investment loans a higher interest rate.
https://www.marketsandmoney.com.au/government-problem-not-solution/2017/05/22/
Guys on the top are in it for the power they do not care about you and me
Abbott would be no better, he is afraid of the ABC and the bureaucracies. Meanwhile the voters have become accustomed to their entitlements. The bureaucracy and the welfare eaters are happy to spend other peoples taxes, they are happy to spend the taxes of unborn children. Only a dictatorship could end reliance on the welfare vote, and shoot all the ABC hacks. Inevitably that will be necessary for the survival of the bureaucracies.
The Liberals have worked out that its too hard to wean voters off the welfare habit, and much easier to win them with the promise of easy living and free goodies.
Soon the two parties will agree that like Europe, it is necessary to replace the voters with more fertile people from Africa and Arabia who will produce the taxpayers to sustain the bureaucracy, and wont complain when the dictatorship switches off the welfare and sorts out the ABC.
Judith Sloan sums it up in today’s The Australian
There’s plenty to privatise at the Treasury Department
This year’s budget is based on a fantasy concocted by the Treasury that, in turn, is willingly accepted by Scott Morrison because it suits his political purposes. The pretence that company tax receipts will grow by 40 per cent in the next four years and income tax receipts by close to 30 per cent allows the Treasurer to make the far-fetched claim that the budget will record a small surplus in 2020-21.
He can spend up big, showering money on health, education, infrastructure and pet projects while professing to be a sensible and credible economic manager. Without the cover of Treasury’s faux forecasts, cloaked in a veneer of economic mumbo-jumbo, he would be unable to make this claim. The Treasurer and Treasury are lying in the same bed.
From my point of view, this raises the question: how do we solve a problem like Treasury?
The quality of the work undertaken by Treasury has been in decline for at least a decade. Traditionally, Treasury was regarded as a prestige department and working there always carried a certain cachet.
But the combination of its appalling forecasting record and the provision of ill-informed, secretaryabysmal policy advice have robbed the Treasury of the status and respect it once enjoyed.
Neither is the appointment of the present departmental secretary likely to slow the decline of an agency that now lacks credibility.
John Fraser had once worked at Treasury, reaching the exalted position of deputy secretary, before leaving to develop a successful career in international investment banking. He was appointed as secretary to the Treasury by the Abbott government in 2015, with the enthusiastic backing of then treasurer Joe Hockey.
There are so many examples of egregious errors in the forecasting of the budget outcomes that it is difficult to know where to start. Let me just give you a flavour of the mistakes.
In the 2010 budget, the claim was made that government receipts would top $399 billion in 2013-14; they came in at $363bn. The claim was made that there would be a cash balance of $5.4bn for 2013-14; there was in fact a deficit of $44bn.
In the 2014 budget — I’m not just picking on Labor governments — government receipts this financial year were going to reach $437bn; they will be lucky to get to $406bn.
I’m sure you will agree these are not trivial errors; they are out-of-the-ballpark mistakes that have serious consequences. In particular, they en courage governments to embark on unaffordable spending programs and lead to the unsustainable accumulation of government debt that will have to be paid off by our children and grandchildren.
Quite a few of Treasury’s forecasting problems start from its inability to estimate with any precision what is going to happen to key economic parameters: real and nominal gross domestic product growth, changes in employment and unemployment, the terms of trade and movements in wages.
When Martin Parkinson was Treasury secretary, he commissioned a lame, supposedly independent report analysing the department’s economic forecasting performance. The review panel was strictly barred from considering the short-lived mining tax; you know, the one that was forecast by Treasury to raise more than $12bn in four years but raised nothing. The conclusion was that the Treasury was no worse than private sector forecasters but all were bad, particularly at picking turning points in the economy.
But here’s the rub: Treasury has hundreds of staff and these private sector forecasters have a handful.
There are more than 850 staff at Treasury, with more than 80 in the senior executive service. It is costing taxpayers close to $200 million to run this. Unsurprisingly, Morrison decided to top up Treasury’s funding in this year’s budget by close to $30m across the forward estimates. Note also that, in recent years, Treasury has been spared the efficiency dividend that applies more generally to the public sector.
A core function of Treasury is to model the tax base and thereby generate reliable estimates of future revenue. On this score, the Treasury fails miserably. Indeed, in the information provided in the budget papers, it is conceded that the standard error on revenue projections four years out is as high as plus or minus $50bn, close to 3 per cent of GDP.
Recently, there have been some minor changes made to the forecasting methodology used by Treasury, but the optimism bias that has been so evident in the past decade or so remains in place.
Where once the trend growth of the economy was simply bunged in for years three and four of the forward estimates, a guess is now made about what the actual figures will be. Instead of simply using the most recent information on commodity prices at the time of the budget and applying them for the next four years, more realistic estimates are now used.
Even so, it is not clear whether these changes have made any real difference to the excessive sanguinity of the underlying figures in the budget. Does anyone believe that wages will be growing by 3.75 per cent in four years given that they are growing by less than 2 per cent today? And does anyone believe GDP will be growing by 3 per cent in 2019-20 and 2020-21, notwithstanding the Treasurer’s bald assertion there are better times ahead (or so he hopes)?
So how do we solve a problem like Treasury? For starters, close down the expensive and pointless Sydney and Melbourne offices created by the incumbent secretary. And the decision to create yet another division, to deal with structural reform, headed by an economic modeller, is impossible to justify. Treasury hasn’t been involved in devising significant micro-economic reform options for years. And as for Treasury’s boasts — check out the annual reports — that “significant work on tax reform” is being undertaken within the department, please spare us. And bragging about the work on “competition and productivity-enhancing reforms”? Let’s get real. And what about this howler: Treasury is the “pre-eminent economic adviser”?
It’s time for Treasury to take some of its own medicine. Why not contract out the economic forecasting function using a competitive tender? It certainly would be cheaper than having the huge standing army of underperformers. When it comes to policy advice, particularly in relation to tax, there are many alternatives to Treasury.
The core problem is that this government has no incentive to rein in Treasury. As long as it serves up more dollops of economic claptrap that suit the government’s political aims, the Treasurer will just go along for the ride. Pity the long-suffering taxpayers.
Howard churned the taxpayers’ money. Should have just cut taxes straight up and thus painted a line in the sand – low taxes – that poncing pollies dare not cross.
But he wanted to do some poncing himself -baby bonus, FTB, school chaplaincy FFS- so the benefits of the boom were redistributed benevolently.
The way out is to drop the tax-free threshold, or freeze it, and grow a constituency who cares about tax and its use.
Soon the two parties will agree that like Europe, it is necessary to replace the voters with more fertile people from Africa and Arabia who will produce the taxpayers to sustain the bureaucracy, and wont complain when the dictatorship switches off the welfare and sorts out the ABC.
Do you seriously believe these “fertile” peoples would produce “taxpayers”?