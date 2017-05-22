Future prosperity and can we attain it?

The debate over the future of the economy and the Liberal Party in government has got a lot of air-time with Tony Abbott continuing to make Headland speeches. Abbott is claiming the mantle of Menzies, and points out that our arrival at a situation where 50 per cent of households pay no net tax resonates strongly with Menzies warnings about the risks of democracy forming coalitions of “leaners” to pillage the earnings of “lifters”. As Menzies put it in far less serious “leaner” incursions than those of today, “the votes of the thriftless have been used to defeat the thrifty”.
And Maurice Newman was perhaps giving voice to Abbott’s real thoughts about the destruction of his Party’s Menzies legacy, when he said in his own op ed this morning “Watching the Prime Minister and his parliamentary colleagues give a standing ovation to Scott Morrison as he concluded his budget speech was like watching the band on the Titanic playing as the ship slipped beneath the waves.”
Of course, recognising all this is easier said than doing anything about it. Even so, it is a sad indictment of the economic scene that so few understand the nexus between expanded and more efficient production and higher income levels. Such incomprehension among politicians is understandable, conditioned as they are to bridging the gap between the infinite needs of the electorate and the finite capacities of the economy to provide these. The electoral process gives little incentive to attending to the undermining of those capacities as a result of government’s seeking plunder.
But lack of awareness of the productive process goes even deeper. As Grace Collier opined, a recent RBA paper nonchalantly pointed out how wages growth had persistently undershot forecasts over the past seven years without the RBA economists inquiring why this was so.
Real wages have actually stagnated over the past six years. This is unsurprising since the drivers of real wage growth have been going backwards. Here is the growth of private investment.
Treasury follows the same auto-pilot forecasting methods as the RBA. While the effects of political assaults on wealth creation are not without their lags, it is as if the government’s economists simply assume the economy is time series controlled and damage to its underlying mechanisms are irrelevant.
In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as India, China and Venezuela, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.
At least since 2008 Commonwealth government spending has been ramped-up, plateauing to the 25-26 per cent of GDP as legislators pay obeisance to discovered inequalities and needs, the latest being education and the disabled.
Marry these with the latest faddish boondoggles and the wet blanket on productivity becomes ever more sodden. The ALP has its own favourites but the Liberals have delivered adventures into health R&D, submarines with an obsolete power source and now the $8 billion White Elephant Melbourne to Brisbane train line as well as the negative value-added Snowy hydro storage program.
Such government spending excesses have added to other measures – especially in energy. Among these is the government contrived destruction of the electricity supply system whereby the renewables policy has driven a threefold increase in the domestic price and a deterioration in the system’s reliability. That will be aggravated by the Finkel report which will doubtless press for more actions to destroy low cost electricity provision. And State government embargoes on gas production have aggravated all this.
It is difficult to see a path forward. The knives are now out for Turnbull as the 30 consecutive months of unfavourable opinion polls roll in. Peter van Onselen, predictably wants the baton handed to Julie Bishop, a proven poor performer in the all-important task of economic management and a replacement of one soft leftist by another.
Abbott clearly conceptualises a way forward and while it is easy to say that he had his chance and blew it, the alternatives are hard to see. The Australian policy swamp is deep but all potential drainers have contributed to its murk.
Their skeleton-that-leaks, julie bishop-mugabe, is in New York handing out 44 million to their united nations.
Then she has a taxfunded party for millionaire crony socialism, to sink her zombie teeth into the throats of the few freeliving survivors of the apocalypse.
She can beat shorten and the turnfailure can’t.
Poor fella my country.
Abbott must challenge.
Even if he fails it will succeed.
Turnbull will look so bad he will be on life support and the next challenge will succeed.
Hehe!
Reminds me of IMF’s world GDP growth forecasts.
Maybe both the RBA and IMF use lots of viagra.
The way forward is for super funds to be required to ‘invest’ in filling the unfunded infrastructure debt pit.
Maybe in return for the super funds getting government guaranteed banking licences.
The wages graph needs to be split into two distinct graphs.
The graph for the proles of the outside ‘donor’ economy will look crap.
The graph for their lefties of their insider crony socialist oligarchy, the ‘leech’ economy will be golden.
The millionaire socialists of their abc, with both partners on the government gravy train will feel no conflict declaring that:
“We are such a wealthy country”, because their insider country is feasting on the lifeblood of the economy as a whole. you can’t see it is a ponzi scheme from the top, just from the bottom.
There will never be a better PM than A666ott again. And I don’t mean that in a good way – just that he was the best PM in the period 2010 to our lifetimes. The TURNbull COAlition Team is doing a much worse job in every respect, the SLF-Albo-Blabbersac clusterfuck will combine all the worst features of Gillard, Whitlam and Doug Cameron. They will eventually be replaced with a soft-left Labor light from the Photios branch, probably someone like Pahn (but not Pahn, who will be out). Maybe Zimmerman.
Then it will be Time for a Green PM, and after that it probably won’t matter any more.
Reminds me of the sales forecasts in the company I work for.
No-one ever seems to ask then why they should be believed when their last four annual forecasts were completely bogus.
If I put together a development schedule or a cost forecast for a design like that, I’d be crucified.
Do they even give a reason why they think wages will go up 0.5%? Or is it just non-sense like the RBA’s statement on monetary policy every first Tuesday of the month, where they just mumble something about world economy and inflation.
If you are looking at the liberals at all, you are the problem.
Never vote left.
Abbott was a goose.
He just wasn’t a UN hack.
Alan Moran: what the hell are you up to here?
The reason we have a large proportion of citizens net neutral or in the red on tax contribution is simple; Governments have been giving people cash. Howard was just guilty as anyone, gifting big slabs to middkle class welfare. Abbott, who appears to be claiming a newly invented persona, determined to add to it massively with PPL despite opposition from everyone on the planet!
As for the investment data you choose, a monkey with a crayon could show you that the commodity price effect bloated capex through the 2009 peak and slid when the big LNG projects were complete. In other words, we just had a boom, which also inflated salaries. Everyone knows that. You simply choose to ignore it.
If we persist with economic debates that are purely emotional we will gift the idiot Shorten a solid go at running the place. It will be partly your fault because you promote distraction.
Irreversible……………I think you’re being a bit harsh on Alan. Alna’s point is the decline from the height of the mining boom years, no one is denying we had a mining boom, but unfortunately from that period we baked in commitments such as the NDIS we simply couldn’t afford and no politician has the gumption to say it how it is.
As for people who keep bagging Johhny for middle class welfare in his time, there is one big and very relevant difference. We were running a budget surplus then not a massive deficit with no debt by the end of his and Costello’s tenure. It is the right thing to do when running budget surpluses to give money back to the humble taxpayer. Would you rather them give the money to the rich or the middle class or just the poor ? As Menzies anniversary speech tonight highlighted , its the middle class that is the backbone of the country, so giving back to them at that time was not an unreasonable thing to do. Blaming Howard some ten years on for the mess we are in today is total joke…………..our politicians today have to make some hard decisions, the doing good to all is just unsustainable and we have arrived at the ridiculous position of paying almost $ 20 billion a year in interest. That’s the ultimate rip off of future generations and its time somebody from the liberal emerged with some gumption to sort it out before we end up like the Venezuela of the South pacific.
In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as India, China and Venezuela, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.
Alan – I didn’t think you needed to leave the our economic zone to make the same point: “In fact, as should be obvious from examining economies as diverse as ACT, Girilambone and Tasmania, policy measures are the real drivers of economic expansion and contraction.”