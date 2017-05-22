Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
399 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2386845, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I’m surprised Des

    Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?

    So much for the many many supporters one breathless sjw assured me she had.

    If the luvvies stopped boosting her she’d actually have to get a proper job.

  3. calli
    #2386847, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I’m looking forward to Media Watch tonight. Paul Barry will be investigating himself for spreading #fakenews.

    Won’t he?

  4. calli
    #2386848, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?

    Maybe they’re the same as the Ruddbot’s Facebook followers.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386849, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Mining super profits tax coming down the pipeline again – doubtless.

    Xenocide said today he won’t pass the banking tax unless it is extended to offshore big banks too.
    And he also wants a “levy” on Google, Amazon and etc.

    Calls growing for bank-style levy on tech giants Google, Facebook

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia, ­calling for a bank levy-style turnover tax to address the parasitic damage such companies have done to their traditional media counterparts.

    Nick Xenophon backs bank tax – but only if it also applies to foreign banks

    “I also think it’s important that the foreign-owned banks that have a big presence here in this country also be hit with this levy, because that could raise about $750-800 million over the forward estimates and that itself could fund a last resort compensation scheme for the many tens of thousands of victims of financial mismanagement and fraud in this country.”

    Lurves his taxes does our Nick. If he didn’t he’d’ve made banning pokeys the condition instead.

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2386850, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Thanks Des and areff

    The mapping company ended up with the software, for which it now charges, and Ron ended up out of a job.

    Welcome to Australia, 2017.

    Appreciate both comments. Whatever his other talents or issues, Mr Shamir seems like one of those characters from a TV show that always attracts the spooks and ghouls – a magnet. Mr Shamir seems to be a magnet for flushing out government corruption.

    Have any of the independent senators pushed for inquiries in to the ATO ?

  7. Des Deskperson
    #2386853, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.

    Is it the same Ron Shamir who has now made the claims against ATO?

    If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.

  8. calli
    #2386855, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    There’s one person to blame – Man Monis,” Mr King told reporters on Monday.

    Well, that lets everyone off the hook then.

    Nothing to see here. All under control. Just move along and trust us.

  9. Baldrick
    #2386856, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    No such thing calli. He’s just being entertaining:

    Paul Barry ✔ @TheRealPBarry
    Oh, for heaven’s sake everyone. Get off your high horses. I’m putting it out there for comment

  10. calli
    #2386858, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Aw, he was just joking. What a card.

    Then again, Media Watch is a joke too.

  11. Sparkx
    #2386859, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Sarah Ferguson talks exclusively –

    That’s me out then.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2386862, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Bruce of Newie

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia, ­calling for a bank levy-style turnover tax to address the parasitic damage such companies have done to their traditional media counterparts.

    Two observations:

    Mark Scott’s ABC Empire push sure could not have helped Fauxfacts.

    and

    Adding more money to consolidated revenue does nothing about the purported ‘parasitic damage’ unless Xenaphon actively plans to now subsidise commercial print and TV. Once they are officially on the government gravy train – you can bet the love affair with Xenaphon will be unequalled since the days of St Gough.

  13. Mitch M.
    #2386864, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Notafan

    I’ve had aboriginal friends who didn’t bother to identify with their culture or be concerned about being aboriginal. They were just living their lives. That’s who we should all be. I’m a legally Australian but I am so far removed from the “average” or Australian culture(whatever that is) that it is ridiculous for me to identify culturally with being Australian. Aborigines are strongly encouraged to identify with their culture. I regard Identity Politics as stereotyping behavior. Unfortunately nations, religions, political ideologies, often encourage people to believe they are defined by their association with such groups. We are not defined by our ancestors.

    It doesn’t matter if you are 0nly part aboriginal, if you carry those alleles you may be at risk. That is no different from the risks associated with certain haplotypes for diseases in all humans or the APOE4 allele risk for CVD and dementia. When we reduce to genetics instead of fluffy and hopeless categories like culture and ancestry, then we find a way to better help ourselves. It is now possible to do that. Within 20 years both nuclear and mtDNA profiling will be valuable information sources for health management.

  14. jupes
    #2386866, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    He criticised the inquest for shielding the DPP and suppressing bail decisions from public scrutiny.

    Scandalous.

    Why do legal types always get off?

  15. Baldrick
    #2386867, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I’ve asked for confirmation calli:

    Ba1drick 🇦🇺‏ @Ba1drick
    Replying to @TheRealPBarry
    So can you please confirm your current status:
    A) entertainer
    B) fake news journalist
    C) tax hoovering moocher
    D) all of the above

  16. slackster
    #2386868, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Assange confirms Seth Rich used Kim Dotcom as proxy to funnel info to Wikileaks

    https://twitter.com/julianassange/status/866536275972689920

    Big news

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386869, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    “Venezuela is now a dictatorship,” says Luis Ugalde

    That’s the good news. This is the bad news:

    Is This The Worst Guy On The Planet?

    Jose Rafael Torrealba wins the award for biggest scumbag on the planet today.

    Torrealba is a Venezuelan army general who was featured in a leaked audio recording that was just published yesterday.

    The recording is of a meeting that took place a few weeks ago in Venezuela in which he and his fellow generals discuss how to keep the civilian population under control.

    Torrealba’s solution? Use snipers against his own people.

    “There will come a time when we will have to employ them [the snipers] and I want us to be ready for the moment that we have to employ them because the president will not remain at a green [preparation] phase, gentlemen.”

    One general at the meeting who could not be identified voiced opposition to the plan, saying that “if we keep going with the issue of the snipers, all of us here will end up in jail.”

    Apparently the obvious moral reasons for not using lethal force against your own people didn’t factor into their logic.

    Torrealba indicated that he didn’t care for public perception. And even after admitting it was unconstitutional, he ordered everyone at the meeting to make preparations to use snipers.

    Ugly maybe about to get fugly.

  18. struth
    #2386871, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…

    Hey, just putting it out there.

  19. Snoopy
    #2386873, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia

    It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.

  20. Mitch M.
    #2386875, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    CrispR will not work for cancer, or at best work for a very limited number of cancers. That anyone is promoting for cancer treatment is just grant seeking behavior. Cancer cells typically express nearly all of the same proteins that normal cells express. MHC 1 presentation of those protein fragments will not generate an immune response, if only because some tumours are so damn lucky they suppress an immune response by generating a chemokine will encourages the accumulation of Tregs and MDSCs which can even stop T cells recognising DAMPs from cancer cells attacking those cells.

  21. areff
    #2386876, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Des: Yep, it’s the same Ron Shamir.

    Ron’s one of those annoyingly honest people. He sees something wrong and he objects to it. He actually believes the system works — and if it doesn’t, then a little revealed honesty by people such as himself will nudge everything back onto the straight and narrow.

    I’ve told him many times the world doesn’t work like that, but he persists in being a good person all the same.

  22. areff
    #2386878, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I just looked up some of Ron’s old emails. They came with this footer:

    Ron Shamir
    Senior Profiling Analyst
    Indirect Tax | Serious Evasion
    Australian Taxation Office
    Phone: 03 9946 9916
    Fax: 03 9275 2219

  23. Senile Old Guy
    #2386879, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    OMG, it gets worse:

    Katrina’s father Sandy Dawson told Four Corners the psychiatrist was too influential in police decision-making. “He was supposed to be just an adviser to the negotiators. In fact, it seems that he was a lot more than that,” he said. The families are critical that police did not call on specialised counter-terrorism expertise with up-to-date knowledge of Islamic State. During the inquest, the psychiatrist admitted he was not aware of the call by IS in September 2014 for lone-wolf attacks to be carried out in their name, described by experts as a game-changer.

    So the main advisor did not know a key fact.

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.

    “When the psychiatrist declared that Monis wasn’t a terrorist, it just seemed like we were in the twilight zone,” said Katrina’s brother Angus Dawson. “We had the Counter Terrorism Unit in charge and yet we had the psychiatrist declaring that the perpetrator wasn’t a terrorist.” Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.

    An extraordinary record of incompetence. Discussion on the Cat at the time now appears spookily prescient.

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386881, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Crabs seem to have evaded the vagueness test Struth.

  25. struth
    #2386882, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    As socialism gets down to planning killing it’s own as always (Venezuela), can monty come forward with his defence for his politics please?

    Will he acknowledge the millions dead at the hands of their own governments.
    Those now dying in Venezuela and the many more about to be shot?

    This is the political situation your son will encounter at this rate.
    All thanks to his father.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386883, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

  27. Caveman
    #2386888, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…

    Hey, just putting it out there.

    It wouldn’t matter , hes already put it out before you.

  28. .
    #2386889, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Let’s be fair to monty.

    Let monty say what he thinks government policies ought to be. He might turn out to be economically right of Morrison. It wouldn’t be hard.

  29. calli
    #2386890, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing.

    Bullsh*t cubed.

    If they thought he was “bluffing”, why did they wait?

    Can’t have it both ways, sunshine.

  30. cohenite
    #2386891, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.

    “When the psychiatrist declared that Monis wasn’t a terrorist, it just seemed like we were in the twilight zone,” said Katrina’s brother Angus Dawson. “We had the Counter Terrorism Unit in charge and yet we had the psychiatrist declaring that the perpetrator wasn’t a terrorist.” Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.

    This guy has got to be in the mix when the statements of claim start flying.

  31. Chris
    #2386892, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

    His ‘Empty chair’ talk was spot on, it turned out.

  32. test pattern
    #2386894, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    There once was a very very holy Cardinal
    Walking along the street one day,
    When he heard a voice saying ‘Scuse me Cardinal help me please’ the voice did say,
    And the Cardinal looked around and all he could see was a tiny frog sitting on the ground,
    ‘My dear little frog did you speak to me was it you who spoke when I heard that sound?’

    ‘Oh yes,’ said the frog ‘Please help me Cardinal for I’m not really a frog you see,
    I’m a choirboy really but a wicked fairy cast a nasty spell on me.
    And the only way that I can be saved from that wicked spell,’ the little frog said,
    ‘Is for somebody to take me and put me in a place where a holy man has laid his head.’

    So the Cardinal took him home and put him on his pillow and there he lay til the break of day,
    And the very next morning a blessed miracle the spell was broken I’m glad to say,
    And there was a choirboy in bed with the cardinal and I hope you think this all makes sense,
    for there Your Honor and members of the jury rests the case for the Defence.’

    Fred Wedlock’s immortal take on the Crowther classic

  33. Adam
    #2386895, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

    Or maybe he could make us honorary Clints.

  34. Snoopy
    #2386900, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Victory is so close the ABC can almost taste it.

    Indian mining giant Adani has postponed its final investment decision on the Carmichael coal mine until the Queensland Government gives “clarity” over lower or deferred royalties.
    ….
    State Cabinet had been considering whether to offer up to a $320-million discount on royalties.

    It was discussed in Cabinet today but a decision was unable to be reached.

  35. Tailgunner
    #2386901, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    I no longer bother denying it when accused of racism anymore, just return serve by explaining that:
    “Racist”

    The best response is always a crisp Nazi salute.
    Heel click optional.

  36. egg_
    #2386902, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Aunty’s ‘War on Waste’ #waronwasteAU:

    We can look forward to seeing SnowCone’s and Scrote’s @rses hanging out of a skip bin in the near future?
    (Troughers with a combined salary of over $0.5Mil?)

  37. Tailgunner
    #2386904, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Where did the priest touch Testy again?
    Not on a pier,surely?

  38. srr
    #2386906, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
    dan barker‏Verified account @danbarker May 20

    This guy figured out how to shut down the biggest ransomware attack in history.
    This is his reward.
    https://twitter.com/danbarker/status/866045220378611712

  39. Libby Zee
    #2386907, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The Glowing Orb? Just showboating.

  40. Zyconoclast
    #2386908, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Why do legal types always get off?

    Because they write the rules.

  41. Tailgunner
    #2386910, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I second the Clint Eastwood push into Cat HoF.

  42. Zyconoclast
    #2386912, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.

    Is that because Yahoo! Is the modern equivalent of MySpace?

  43. thefrollickingmole
    #2386913, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.

    Im getting a raging clue..
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcHy8xEt2QI

    FFS the swine was a suspect in his wifes murder, was known to be a ISIS sympathizing nutjob and in the words of the Don “not a good guy”.

    Im struggling to think of just how much more you could do to be “on the radar” for the coppers, bugger the commissioners dog on daytime television perhaps?

  44. .
    #2386914, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    testy

    If you were accused of a horrible crime by some drug addict who misidentified you and the year you met them and they also said their dead friend who made accusations against you was lying, what would you say?

  45. egg_
    #2386917, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”.

    Why didn’t they send the shrink in to ‘negotiate’?
    He would have slipped in his own sh1t?

  46. notafan
    #2386918, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Not to mention his comments/threats made in an interview with a journalist at the Hizb ut Lakemba meet a month earlier, which she suppressed, only to breathlessly reveal, after the event.
    #australianlivesdontmatter

  47. egg_
    #2386920, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The resident pedantbot is still in drag?

  48. Libby Zee
    #2386921, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The more that is revealed about the mishandling of the Lindt Café siege, the more obvious it is that the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.

  49. Chris
    #2386923, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.

    This shrink does not sound like he is across terrorism as a franchise operation or the social imitation model at all. But he should be perfectly aware that scumbags try to appropriate the terrorists methods to get media attention, and win themselves a bit of glamour and fanbase support that a mere scumbag would not get.

    When the spokesmodels for the police make claims that they do not know the motivation for mo-related crimes, or that mental illness is a factor they are in part right to do so. That’s what a savvy information warfare campaign should do to defuse the risk from imitators.

    And when we all go ‘Dont be stupid, its Islam’ we throw away an information warfare opportunity to split the terrorists from the majority of their support base.

    I think the Donald’s Riyadh speech is very well targeted towards this goal.

  50. Chris
    #2386925, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.

    Did you just ASSUME THEIR GENDER???

  51. srr
    #2386926, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    areff
    #2386838, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:43 pm
    Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.

    While at the CFA he developed a laptop programme that took into account topography and vegetation to predict under key-in conditions where and how fast a bushfire would spread. It works, I’ve seen it used to replicate the paths of previous fires when conditions on the day were entered into the user interface. His idea was that fire captains could use it in their trucks when directing fellow CFA volunteers.

    Indeed, it worked so well CFA brass leaned on him to assign the rights to a company that does the CFA’s mapping. Surprisingly (not!) that company is run by ex-CFA senior types. Ron wanted to make the software available to any who wished to use it, in Australia or anywhere in the world where bushfires are a problem, and he wanted nothing for it.

    He was then harassed unmercifully, accused of developing the program on CFA time — and, just for good meaasure, his car was repeatedly trashed, the last time with a sledgehammer in the CFA parking lot.

    The mapping company ended up with the software, for which it now charges, and Ron ended up out of a job.

    Welcome to Australia, 2017.

    And yet some cats get awfully angry at certain of us who would dare mention CFA members turning up at polling booths campaigning for Labor, in their CFA kit.

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386927, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.

    I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?

  53. egg_
    #2386928, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Jane Caro on The Dumb: a proportion of boat people are economic refugees – so what?
    Bob Carr in Parliament categorically stated that they were country-shopping ‘economic refugees’, luv.

  54. Snoopy
    #2386929, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Is that because Yahoo! Is the modern equivalent of MySpace?

    🙂 Network 7 and Yahoo! A marriage made in heaven.

  55. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386930, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    It was discussed in Cabinet today but a decision was unable to be reached.

    The left faction threw their toys out of the pram.

    Queensland politics: Labor’s Left faction revolts over proposed Adani mine deal

    THE State Government is understood to be reworking the Adani deal after a Left faction revolt made it clear Cabinet would not approve a controversial scheme to delay millions in royalties.
    Adani is understood to be aware that the proposal is dead but there is no guarantee it will accept a reworked Palaszczuk Government offer.

    Under the contentious plan, which the Government says was not settled, Adani would have paid a low royalty rate in its early days of production with the amount increasing over the life of the mine until the full amount was repaid.

    But Labor’s Left and Old Guard factions were angry that such a deal would break an election promise not to spend taxpayer funds on the coal project.

    So Qld Labor has a Left faction and an Old Guard faction. Do the latter wear Mao suits to Caucus?

  56. test pattern
    #2386931, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    America is now the guarantor of Islam’s holy places on behalf of the Al Saudi family. Not everyone will accept this. Hamza Bin Ladin 13 May

    ‘Our lands are occupied. The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [Saudi Arabia] is occupied. We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian Peninsula and from every single land of Islam.’

    https://kyleorton1991.wordpress.com/ for transcipt

  57. Snoopy
    #2386932, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?

    Two snipers?

  58. .
    #2386933, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    You don’t come here for the hunting, do you testy?

  59. Roger
    #2386934, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Our lands are occupied. The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [Saudi Arabia] is occupied. We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian Peninsula and from every single land of Islam.’

    An obvious case of mental illness.

  60. Senile Old Guy
    #2386935, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.

    I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?

    Yes, opinion was divided but there were some saying it would be tricky for a few reasons. So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.

  61. .
    #2386936, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    And yet some cats get awfully angry at certain of us who would dare mention CFA members turning up at polling booths campaigning for Labor, in their CFA kit.

    Really? Who got angry about this? Sounds like they were angry at the ALP agitators, not the story being told.

  62. test pattern
    #2386937, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    ‘Not on a pier’

    Close but u forgot the mat on the pier. Onomatopoeia in Port Irony.

  63. Chris
    #2386938, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Two snipers?

    OR just ride a muffler-deprived motorcycle past the place while the sniper tests the glass with a ranging shot. But its easy to be clever after the event when you are not the one on the ground.

  64. Roger
    #2386939, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.

    But “only in response to an emergency”.

  65. Chris
    #2386942, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?

    The claim was made that its a former bank and might have had bulletproof glass.

  66. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386943, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Two snipers?

    That’s my understanding, but, IIRC, the police only had one sniper in position.

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386944, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [Saudi Arabia] is occupied.

    There’s always a muslim who is more muslim than other muslims.

  68. Roger
    #2386945, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    The claim was made that its a former bank and might have had bulletproof glass.

    I believe the police knew the glass wasn’t bullet proof about three hours before the sniper had the opportunity to shoot Monis. He was denied permission because of concerns about the legality of shooting Monis.

  69. Makka
    #2386946, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.

    Not just a team, THE Team. TAG(E) 2 Commando (h/t Zulu) could have dealt with this turd within 3 or so hours of the balloon going up. With the right entry tactics and sniper strategy, the right ammo and an infinitely better trained and equipped force that would have afforded significantly higher survivability.

    The most appalling quote I recall from that time was that the police were more concerned with the rights of Monis that attending to the lethal threat he posed to his victims. Monis surviving was their priority. FMD.

  70. dopey
    #2386947, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Alan Joyce has resigned.

  71. srr
    #2386948, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Des Deskperson
    #2386853, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.

    Is it the same Ron Shamir who has now made the claims against ATO?

    If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.

    You do realize that you’ve effectively begged everyone who’s ever been drowned in “proper channels” trying to get gross injustices righted, to doxx you, good and hard.

  72. .
    #2386949, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    What legality? He was threatening the life and liberty of other persons. He was fair game until he (didn’t) surrendered.

  73. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386950, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.

    Shades of Wilkie and Butler.

  75. Baldrick
    #2386955, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Alan Joyce has resigned.

    Got a linky or summit. I can’t find anything.

  76. OneWorldGovernment
    #2386956, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386927, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.

    I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?

    I thought the response was 2 snipers.

    1 to break the window the other to shoot the ‘poor’ downtrodden ‘man monis’.

    By the way, Who was the so called psychiatrist?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Broken_Hill

  77. John constantine
    #2386957, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Lefty weapons used against the left.

    The name of fire rescue Victoria has been registered before their yarragrad regime sent an orc around to do it.

    Strap Andrew’s ain’t no big deal, just responded and relentless, never running out of hate to fuel his purges of settlers and frontiersmen.

  78. .
    #2386958, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    In 2005, there was concern over the police having too much power.

    http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/shoot-to-kill-provisions-not-new-pm/2005/10/20/1129401348810.html

    …and in 2014, they were worried about the legalities?

  79. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386959, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Not just a team, THE Team. TAG(E) 2 Commando (h/t Zulu) could have dealt with this turd within 3 or so hours of the balloon going up. With the right entry tactics and sniper strategy, the right ammo and an infinitely better trained and equipped force that would have afforded significantly higher survivability.

    Is that part of the coroner’s brief – to investigate why this dung beetle didn’t get his horoscope read to him by 2 Commando? Why the civvie coppers didn’t hand over to the heavy mob?

  80. Leigh Lowe
    #2386960, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Got a linky or summit. I can’t find anything

    No media.
    No ASX.
    No nuffink.

  81. Will
    #2386961, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Im struggling to think of just how much more you could do to be “on the radar” for the coppers, bugger the commissioners dog on daytime television perhaps?

    Easy. try this.

  82. test pattern
    #2386962, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    [email protected]

    The Bells are Ring-ing for me and my boys! God I love that song, brings back so many wonderful memories of my favourite choirs! Well here I am occluded in the Vatican waiting to meet the Donald. I plan to ask him for asylum just in case this lefty Pope gives in to the rabble and turns me over. I flew to London last week to discuss ratlines with Julian, I may even take his place within the Embassy then onward to Ecuador, that’s if Colonia Mengele won’t take me. Now I know how Oscar Wilde must have felt in Reading Jail. Ask not for who PellsBells toll. Not for me!

    ‘And thus we rust Life’s iron chain degraded and alone’

    https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/ballad-reading-gaol

  83. Makka
    #2386963, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Is that part of the coroner’s brief – to investigate why this dung beetle didn’t get his horoscope read to him by 2 Commando? Why the civvie coppers didn’t hand over to the heavy mob?

    Not sure but for me it is the crux of the matter. All aspects of the tragedy inside the Lind Cafe cascade down from that corrupt decision.

  84. Roger
    #2386965, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    …and in 2014, they were worried about the legalities?

    Yep.

    The threat posed by Monis at that stage wasn’t direct enough, apparently.

    Factor the psychiatrist’s advice in to the police mindset as well.

    Ridiculous, but there it is. Have we learned anything since?

  85. Uh oh
    #2386967, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Have any blokes come forward yet to confirm that Cassie was on the game?

  86. Empire
    #2386968, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    And yet some cats get awfully angry at certain of us who would dare mention CFA members turning up at polling booths campaigning for Labor, in their CFA kit.

    srr

    Do you know which seats? I wasn’t aware of this.

  87. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386969, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    No idea who this test pattern is, but in the current discussion he seems to fit rather well. Monis deranged, test pattern ditto. I would say the latter needs close surveillance, in order to circumvent the snap.

  88. struth
    #2386971, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Im struggling to think of just how much more you could do to be “on the radar” for the coppers, bugger the commissioners dog on daytime television perhaps?

    Insult a mussie or drive a truck.

  89. C.L.
    #2386972, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Not sure if its’s true but claims that Commissioner Ashton has an adult baby fetish and sleeps in a cot.

  90. Leigh Lowe
    #2386973, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Have any blokes come forward yet to confirm that Cassie was on the game?

    Antbony Albanese is expected to issue a statement later this evening.
    I nearly fell off me chair this morning. One of her colleagues in the knock-shop said Cassie made up stories about her mum being sick to chisel money out of the other hookers.
    WTF?
    A prostitute tells lies to get money?
    I’m shocked!

  91. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386974, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Alan Joyce has resigned.

    I wish, but nothing at all on Google News:Qantas.

    Now he has to work out how to make a profit having alienated the deplorable half of Australia.
    Which may be hard given this story, which came up at my link:

    Public want first Qantas Dreamliner named ‘David Boon’ (AFR $ Saturday)

    When Qantas announced it was running a competition through which members of the public will name the airline’s eight new Dreamliners, it was only ever courting trouble.

    With more than 8000 entries already in, is it any wonder that the leading suggestion isn’t “Charles Ulm” or “Macedon Ranges”, but “David Boon”?

    Still holds the record.

  92. test pattern
    #2386975, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    ‘I’m just a middle-aged, middle-eastern camel herding man
    I got a little, 2 bedroom cave here in North Afghanistan’

    https://genius.com/Toby-keith-the-taliban-song-lyrics

    Toby Keith does his bit for reconciliation

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/watch-toby-keith-play-an-all-male-show-in-saudi-arabia_us_5920ea52e4b094cdba549104

  93. Chris
    #2386976, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Not sure but for me it is the crux of the matter. All aspects of the tragedy inside the Lind Cafe cascade down from that corrupt decision.

    That’s a bit rich. Just because the coppers did not prepare their CT team properly and denied them the initiative with bad RoE, doesn’t mean it was corrupt to do the job themselves that was legally their responsibility, not the ADF’s.
    After all, our Police and military have been preparing for it since the Iranian Embassy siege in London 1980 or thereabouts…

  94. Empire
    #2386977, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The collapse in the confidence of government continues apace.

    So why is the press and the Democrats fighting so hard no less the pretend Republicans like John McCain and Lindsey Graham? McCain and Graham are simply against reforming a perfect good corrupt system where they get all the perks. The Democrats and the Press are in crash mode. They are fighting against extinction.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2386978, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Is that part of the coroner’s brief – to investigate why this dung beetle didn’t get his horoscope read to him by 2 Commando? Why the civvie coppers didn’t hand over to the heavy mob?

    I was led to believe that 2Commando had done a mockup of the building and worked out entry drills.

    The great crime is that professionals who had the skills, correct weapons and ammunition & tactics weren’t used.

  96. Chris
    #2386979, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘? The whole top of the Bridge was lined with Police snipers!

  97. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386980, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I was led to believe that 2Commando had done a mockup of the building and worked out entry drills.

    The great crime is that professionals who had the skills, correct weapons and ammunition & tactics weren’t used.

    I heard the same thing, from what Reuters would describe as “a reliable source.” – 2 Commando spent six hours working out how to storm the cafe.

  98. Top Ender
    #2386981, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Joyce resigning! Be still my beating heart!

  99. Makka
    #2386982, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Just because the coppers did not prepare their CT team properly and denied them the initiative with bad RoE, doesn’t mean it was corrupt to do the job themselves that was legally their responsibility, not the ADF’s.

    The Police or the Premier could and should have handed it over to 2 Commando anytime. They didn’t primarily because they wanted to bask in poll and media glory afterwards. They were consumed with the media orgy and enhancing their image. That to me is corrupt – they put the hostages lived below Monis and their own benefit. All involved at that level of decision making should be up on charges.

  100. Makka
    #2386984, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    …….they put the hostages lives below Monis and their own benefit.

  101. Empire
    #2386985, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Not sure if its’s true but claims that Commissioner Ashton has an adult baby fetish and sleeps in a cot.

    The fetish is often indicative of a traumatic childhood.

  102. Chris
    #2386986, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Joyce resigning! Be still my beating heart!

    It has a superficial appeal, but I would much rather he just did his job.

  103. stackja
    #2386987, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Chris
    #2386979, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm
    Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘? The whole top of the Bridge was lined with Police snipers!

    Delaney, Colin John (1897–1969)
    by Garry C. Wotherspoon
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 13, (MUP), 1993
    Deputy-commissioner from May 1952, Delaney was appointed commissioner of police on 14 October that year, the first Catholic to hold the position.

  104. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2386988, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    The great crime is that professionals who had the skills, correct weapons and ammunition & tactics weren’t used.

    I’m out of touch with the weaponry these days, but apparently 2 Commando would use 9mm ammo, which wouldn’t have shattered, and killed the hostage, in the way that the 5.56mm the cops were using did?

  105. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2386990, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Obummer is thinking of donating the$30 million he is going to get for not writing a book about his wonderfull abilities to the Israel fund , someone who is familiar with his thinking told cnn today .
    What a great expression ,absolutely fantastic , familiar with his thinking ! Hahha,this journalism is so easy ,
    Fat Clive should use it in his court case ,the latest source of information expression.

  106. test pattern
    #2386991, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Site Development and Equipment Procurement Update Pilgangoora Lithium Project

    http://alturamining.com/?p=4588

  107. Snoopy
    #2386992, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘?

    No, but I remember the true life Wally Mellish siege.

    (Police Commissioner) Norm Allen entered the house on a number of occasions to personally negotiate with Mellish. He arranged for Mellish and Beryl to be married in return for a surrender, waiving the usual seven-day lead-time for a marriage license. Along with CIB Chief Superintendent Don Fergussson, Allen was a witness to their marriage; he was also best man. He provided the couple with a $20 ring and hosted a wedding dinner of braised steak and mushrooms for Beryl, and curry and rice for Mellish, with rice puddings ‘for afters’.

    Later Allen supplied Mellish with another weapon, an Armalite rifle, and 200 rounds of ammunition which he delivered to the house wrapped in a pink baby’s bunny rug.

    A couple of blokes from our school went over for a look and were captured on the TV news smoking durries in their school uniforms. Unfortunately.

  108. Roger
    #2386993, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    I was led to believe that 2Commando had done a mockup of the building and worked out entry drills.

    Correct; there was also a commando liasing with the police in the command post.

  109. struth
    #2386994, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    .

    All involved at that level of decision making should be up on charges.

    To be more concerned with calming the white racist hordes than the seige is akl you need to know about a politicized corrupt police commissioner.

  110. Uh oh
    #2386995, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Chris
    #2386979, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm
    Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘? The whole top of the Bridge was lined with Police snipers!

    I’m a bit hazy on the details of that movie Chris but I do remember the NSW Glenfield seige of 1968 when Police Commissioner Norm Allen provided the hostage taker Wally Mellish with an armalite rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition. Not a lot has changed since then has it?

  111. stackja
    #2386996, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    struth
    #2386994, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Peter Ryan?

  112. John Comnenus
    #2386997, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The M.O. For glass is pretty simple. You fire a first shot to break the glass and immediately fire another at the suspect a split second after the first round. That kind of skill takes discipline and training, so I doubt NSW police requisite skill.

  113. .
    #2386998, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Morally corrupt of course.

    All involved at that level of decision making should be up on charges.

    For what?

    At worst they can be sued for misfeasance. IIRC Hill v Chief Constable of the West Yorkshire Police is still valid law and they do not owe a duty of care to a particular individual.

    There is simply nothing in the Crimes Act for NSW that they did wrong that is criminal.

    A really adventurous silk might argue they committed negligent homicide (by omission) as they took special care of the hostages. Some of the tests of R v Taktak look like they’ve been met – the issue is if a duty of care exists.

  114. .
    #2386999, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    A couple of blokes from our school went over for a look and were captured on the TV news smoking durries in their school uniforms. Unfortunately.

    These days, that would be considered nearly as bad as seriously assaulting a teacher.

  115. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387000, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    No, but I remember the true life Wally Mellish siege.

    Girlfriend’s name was Beryl Muddle. Sticks in the mind.

  116. stackja
    #2387001, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Vaccination warning after toddler contracts measles, exposes international flight
    Ashley Argoon, Herald Sun
    10 minutes ago
    Subscriber only
    A TODDLER who contracted measles and exposed a plane full of international travellers to the contagious disease is from an anti-vaccination family.

    The three-year-old, from Melbourne, is recovering in hospital after becoming sick while in Indonesia.

    Passengers who travelled on a Garuda Indonesia flight from Jakarta to Melbourne have been urged to be on high alert for symptoms of the infectious disease
    The child was a passenger on the GA 716 flight, which arrived at Tullamarine airport on Saturday, May 13, at 9.20am.

    One week later, the three-year-old was admitted to hospital with the disease, where it is expected they will remain until at least Tuesday.

  117. Roger
    #2387002, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I’m out of touch with the weaponry these days, but apparently 2 Commando would use 9mm ammo, which wouldn’t have shattered, and killed the hostage, in the way that the 5.56mm the cops were using did?

    And the commando liasing advised the police of that, Zulu; the police disregarded it.

  118. Makka
    #2387003, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    To be more concerned with calming the white racist hordes than the seige is akl you need to know about a politicized corrupt police commissioner.

    In essence, the Commissioner and the Premier were using the lives of the hostages to gamble on their own career and poll prospects. Fking deplorable. No wonder the families are livid.

  119. Empire
    #2387004, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Morally corrupt of course.

    Herein lies the problem. Everyone responsible has made an oath (or pledge) to serve the people of NSW.

    There is no serious consequence for breaking the oath.

  120. stackja
    #2387005, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387000, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm
    No, but I remember the true life Wally Mellish siege.

    Girlfriend’s name was Beryl Muddle. Sticks in the mind.

    Allan, Norman Thomas (1909–1977)
    by Evan Whitton
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 13, (MUP), 1993
    A Protestant and a Freemason, he was assistant from 1944 to three police commissioners, William MacKay (1935-48), J. F. Scott (1948-52) and Colin Delaney (1952-62). Promoted to the rank of inspector in 1948 and superintendent in 1956, he was commended for ‘exceptional skill and ability’ in securing the extradition and conviction of Stephen Leslie Bradley for the kidnapping and murder of Graeme Thorne.
    Physically courageous, Allan personally negotiated with a petty criminal Wallace George Mellish who defied police in a siege at Glenfield in July 1968 by holding his girlfriend Beryl Muddle and their baby as hostages. Having persuaded Allan to arrange his marriage to Beryl, and to provide the wedding ring and the feast, Mellish refused to surrender as promised. Allan, by then the subject of international media attention, acceded at gunpoint to Mellish’s demand to be furnished with an Armalite rifle and 200 bullets. The marriage celebrant Rev. Clyde John Paton persuaded Mellish to surrender five days later. Both Allan and Paton were commended by the Queen for bravery.

  121. Snoopy
    #2387006, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    These days, that would be considered nearly as bad as seriously assaulting a teacher.

    Six of the best, back then. No parent interview. No suspension. No argument.

  122. stackja
    #2387007, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Lawyer swipes ‘Fire Rescue Victoria’ name
    Australian Associated Press
    an hour ago
    Victoria has missed out on registering the name of its new fire service because a CFA volunteer has already registered it.

    Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced the creation of Fire Rescue Victoria as a new body to employ the CFA and MFB’s paid firefighters in a bid to end a long-running union pay battle.

    But lawyer and CFA volunteer David Gibbs snuck in to register the name “Fire Rescue Victoria” before the government did.

    “I was trying to slow the process down. I think the government was moving in undue haste in this whole process,” Mr Gibbs told 3AW on Monday.

  123. Nick
    #2387008, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.

  124. Roger
    #2387009, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.

    Just your typical Australians then.

  125. Myrddin Seren
    #2387010, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    The M.O. For glass is pretty simple. You fire a first shot to break the glass and immediately fire another at the suspect a split second after the first round. That kind of skill takes discipline and training, so I doubt NSW police requisite skill.

    I thought the police sniper was observing from inside the Channel Seven office.

    So office window and Lindt cafe window to break if he took a shot. Not sure that would work ?

  126. Baldrick
    #2387011, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    In essence, the Commissioner and the Premier were using the lives of the hostages to gamble on their own career and poll prospects. Fking deplorable. No wonder the families are livid.

    … and no wonder they’ve both resigned their former posts and unlikely to face any further public scrutiny.

  127. Roger
    #2387013, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    So office window and Lindt cafe window to break if he took a shot. Not sure that would work ?

    He was sure he could do it.

  128. Snoopy
    #2387015, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.

    Just your typical South Australians then. I’ll bet a barrel features somewhere in the family history.

  129. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387016, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Site Development and Equipment Procurement Update Pilgangoora Lithium Project

    Only one more ASX lithium announcement today. Pretty yummy stuff though, up to 5.4% Li2O.

    Thick High-Grade Lithium Hits at Seymour Lake

    Usually there are two or three, sometimes as many as half a dozen announcements.
    Almost all those companies will crash and burn, even if global warming was happening. Which it still isn’t. I am amazed just how much lithium is out there now that the geos are looking for the stuff.

  130. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387017, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Top Ender
    #2386981, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Joyce resigning! Be still my beating heart!

    Barnaby Joyce has resigned!

    Yahoo.

  131. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2387018, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    The recording is of a meeting that took place a few weeks ago in Venezuela in which he and his fellow generals discuss how to keep the civilian population under control.

    Torrealba’s solution? Use snipers against his own people.

    And what does he think will happen when they start using snipers. Central America is awash with guns.

  132. test pattern
    #2387019, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    ‘de Bellaigue: There’s a very good book that I’m reading at the moment called Sectarianization: mapping the new politics of the Middle East (2017), edited by Nader Hashemi and Danny Postel. I find the basic idea in that quite convincing: sectarianism is a tool that is used for political ends rather than the cause of all the instability in the Middle East now.’

    https://www.juancole.com/2017/05/islamic-enlightenment-bellaigue.html

  133. Nick
    #2387020, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Just your typical South Australians then. I’ll bet a barrel features somewhere in the family history.

    Despite their place of origin, not one if them have either a highly visible tattoo, piercing or both. Go figure eh ?

  134. Winston Smith
    #2387022, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Someone gave a link to British site “Pointman’s” and I feel it’s worth having a look at for interesting viewpoints.
    Quite Catallaxian in content.

  135. John constantine
    #2387023, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Michael Smith says that their Julie Bishop-Mugabe is in new York this week, to give 44 million dollars to their united nations, and have a tax funded party with a human rights seat as the excuse.

    When too much corruption is never enough.

  136. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2387024, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    And what does he think will happen when they start using snipers. Central America is awash with guns.

    The Venezuelan population was disarmed in 2012. The socialist dictatorship has begun rearming selected “good” citizens.

    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/19/venezuelan-president-giving-400000-guns-to-supporters-to-silence-opposition/

  137. egg_
    #2387025, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.

    Bovine bogans act as mules for easy money?

  138. egg_
    #2387026, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Despite their place of origin, not one if them have either a highly visible tattoo, piercing or both. Go figure eh ?

    Harder to ID?

  139. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387027, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Barnaby Joyce has resigned!

    Nope. Not him either.
    I’d be pleased though if the Joyces did a swap. Qantas is much more useful than the National Party.

  140. BrettW
    #2387028, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Very interesting book review over on Quadrant ; by a IRA police murderer praising the work of Special Branch in Northern Ireland.

  141. John constantine
    #2387029, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    While Julie Bishop-Mugabe is in new York, will the skeleton-that-leaks get to take a shot at Trump?.

  142. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387030, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Very interesting book review over on Quadrant ; by a IRA police murderer praising the work of Special Branch in Northern Ireland.

    William Matchett’s book “Secret Victory: The Intelligence War That Beat the I.R.A.” – interesting reading.

  143. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387031, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387027, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Barnaby Joyce has resigned!

    Nope. Not him either.
    I’d be pleased though if the Joyces did a swap. Qantas is much more useful than the National Party.

    I was just twisting the Paul Barry tail of the donkey BoN.

  144. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387032, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Winston – Pointman is responsible for one of the iconic articles of the climate conflict.

    The Climate Wars

    It becomes asymmetric warfare, Robert Taber’s War of the Flea. When you hit them, it’ll never be from the front. It’s hit and run and you always come for them from behind or unexpectedly out of left field. They flail about powerfully but you duck and dive and make sure nothing lands. You learn to use their power and momentum against them, goading them to chase you into narrow situations in which you have control for a change and their full might can’t be brought to bear. It’s strategic JuJitsu. You fight them on your turf and on your terms, never on their’s and only when you know you have a winning tactical advantage. As long as you keep resisting them and surviving, they can’t win. A long guerilla war of attrition is the only strategy available and you know it’ll grind on for years and it did.

    The problem the alarmists had, was that there was never anything substantial to hit back at. They had the equivalents of the big guns and the massive air support but there never was a skeptic HQ to be pounded, no big central organisation, no massed ranks of skeptic soldiers or even any third-party backing the resistance. Every one of the skeptics was a lone volunteer guerilla fighter, who needed absolutely no logistical support of any kind to continue the fight indefinitely. The alarmists never understood this, preferring to think that there simply had to be some massive hidden organisation orchestrating the resistance. While they wasted time and effort attacking targets that only existed in their head, each of the guerillas chewed on them mercilessly in their own particular way.

    The closest thing they had to a target were the skeptic blogs but these were invulnerable, because they weren’t owned or funded by anyone and were run by unpaid volunteers. The best they could do was vilify the bloggers and send occasional waves of trolls to disrupt the debates, which gradually but inexorably tore the heart out of the pseudo-science, which underpinned global warming.

    I should really keep up with his blog, but sadly I’ve been remiss lately. He does good stuff.

  145. Baldrick
    #2387033, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Blot doing his level best to discredit PHON James Ashby for making a profit for the Party selling corflute signs to candidates.
    According to Blot, PHON shouldn’t be making the same profit on candidate signs as do the other political parties.

  146. srr
    #2387034, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Blair Cottrell‏ @blaircottrell89 May 19

    Homo hate mail from America!
    [video of the opening]
    https://twitter.com/blaircottrell89/status/865474607267971073
    ..
    This actually gave me a good laugh – it cost the anonymous sender $100 lol who even has that money to waste these days? Champagne socialists
    ..
    Tomorrow I front court in Melbourne for allegedly offending Muslims in a Facebook post.
    Why is the government attacking it’s own citizens?
    ..
    Interesting point on the charges against me:
    – No complaint has been made by any Muslim.
    The charge has come directly from the state gov
    ..
    POSSIBLE JAIL TIME FOR FACEBOOK POST –
    The original video I made explaining the charges against me
    [this video is a must watch and share]

  147. .
    #2387035, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Piss poor by Blot. Might be time to let him fall under the metaphorical bus.

  148. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387036, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    John constantine
    #2387029, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    While Julie Bishop-Mugabe is in new York, will the skeleton-that-leaks get to take a shot at Trump?.

    Maybe Julie Bishop-Mugabe is like the protagonist in the movie called “Wanted” and shoots around corners.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wanted_(2008_film)

  149. BrettW
    #2387038, posted on May 22, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Caro got into a good rant on the Drum in sport of the 7,500 undocumented refugees whose time is ticking. No mention of Bob Carr’s comments from a few years ago saying most were economic migrants.

    Quantum Uni guy obviously a designated leftie as seems to get called up more than most panellists.

    On another subject going to be interesting to see if Adani goes ahead.

1 2

