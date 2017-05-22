Liberty Quote
Please, my Leftie friends. On no possible definition does cutting someone’s tax rate constitutute ‘giving’ them money.— Daniel Hannan
-
-
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
399 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
I’m surprised Des
Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?
So much for the many many supporters one breathless sjw assured me she had.
If the luvvies stopped boosting her she’d actually have to get a proper job.
Bad link, Zip.
I’m looking forward to Media Watch tonight. Paul Barry will be investigating himself for spreading #fakenews.
Won’t he?
Maybe they’re the same as the Ruddbot’s Facebook followers.
Xenocide said today he won’t pass the banking tax unless it is extended to offshore big banks too.
And he also wants a “levy” on Google, Amazon and etc.
Calls growing for bank-style levy on tech giants Google, Facebook
Nick Xenophon backs bank tax – but only if it also applies to foreign banks
Lurves his taxes does our Nick. If he didn’t he’d’ve made banning pokeys the condition instead.
Thanks Des and areff
Appreciate both comments. Whatever his other talents or issues, Mr Shamir seems like one of those characters from a TV show that always attracts the spooks and ghouls – a magnet. Mr Shamir seems to be a magnet for flushing out government corruption.
Have any of the independent senators pushed for inquiries in to the ATO ?
Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.
Is it the same Ron Shamir who has now made the claims against ATO?
If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.
Well, that lets everyone off the hook then.
Nothing to see here. All under control. Just move along and trust us.
No such thing calli. He’s just being entertaining:
Aw, he was just joking. What a card.
Then again, Media Watch is a joke too.
That’s me out then.
Bruce of Newie
Two observations:
Mark Scott’s ABC Empire push sure could not have helped Fauxfacts.
and
Adding more money to consolidated revenue does nothing about the purported ‘parasitic damage’ unless Xenaphon actively plans to now subsidise commercial print and TV. Once they are officially on the government gravy train – you can bet the love affair with Xenaphon will be unequalled since the days of St Gough.
Notafan
I’ve had aboriginal friends who didn’t bother to identify with their culture or be concerned about being aboriginal. They were just living their lives. That’s who we should all be. I’m a legally Australian but I am so far removed from the “average” or Australian culture(whatever that is) that it is ridiculous for me to identify culturally with being Australian. Aborigines are strongly encouraged to identify with their culture. I regard Identity Politics as stereotyping behavior. Unfortunately nations, religions, political ideologies, often encourage people to believe they are defined by their association with such groups. We are not defined by our ancestors.
It doesn’t matter if you are 0nly part aboriginal, if you carry those alleles you may be at risk. That is no different from the risks associated with certain haplotypes for diseases in all humans or the APOE4 allele risk for CVD and dementia. When we reduce to genetics instead of fluffy and hopeless categories like culture and ancestry, then we find a way to better help ourselves. It is now possible to do that. Within 20 years both nuclear and mtDNA profiling will be valuable information sources for health management.
Scandalous.
Why do legal types always get off?
I’ve asked for confirmation calli:
Assange confirms Seth Rich used Kim Dotcom as proxy to funnel info to Wikileaks
https://twitter.com/julianassange/status/866536275972689920
Big news
That’s the good news. This is the bad news:
Is This The Worst Guy On The Planet?
Ugly maybe about to get fugly.
Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…
Hey, just putting it out there.
It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.
CrispR will not work for cancer, or at best work for a very limited number of cancers. That anyone is promoting for cancer treatment is just grant seeking behavior. Cancer cells typically express nearly all of the same proteins that normal cells express. MHC 1 presentation of those protein fragments will not generate an immune response, if only because some tumours are so damn lucky they suppress an immune response by generating a chemokine will encourages the accumulation of Tregs and MDSCs which can even stop T cells recognising DAMPs from cancer cells attacking those cells.
Des: Yep, it’s the same Ron Shamir.
Ron’s one of those annoyingly honest people. He sees something wrong and he objects to it. He actually believes the system works — and if it doesn’t, then a little revealed honesty by people such as himself will nudge everything back onto the straight and narrow.
I’ve told him many times the world doesn’t work like that, but he persists in being a good person all the same.
I just looked up some of Ron’s old emails. They came with this footer:
Ron Shamir
Senior Profiling Analyst
Indirect Tax | Serious Evasion
Australian Taxation Office
Phone: 03 9946 9916
Fax: 03 9275 2219
OMG, it gets worse:
So the main advisor did not know a key fact.
Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.
An extraordinary record of incompetence. Discussion on the Cat at the time now appears spookily prescient.
Crabs seem to have evaded the vagueness test Struth.
As socialism gets down to planning killing it’s own as always (Venezuela), can monty come forward with his defence for his politics please?
Will he acknowledge the millions dead at the hands of their own governments.
Those now dying in Venezuela and the many more about to be shot?
This is the political situation your son will encounter at this rate.
All thanks to his father.
Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.
Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.
Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…
Hey, just putting it out there.
It wouldn’t matter , hes already put it out before you.
Let’s be fair to monty.
Let monty say what he thinks government policies ought to be. He might turn out to be economically right of Morrison. It wouldn’t be hard.
Bullsh*t cubed.
If they thought he was “bluffing”, why did they wait?
Can’t have it both ways, sunshine.
This guy has got to be in the mix when the statements of claim start flying.
His ‘Empty chair’ talk was spot on, it turned out.
There once was a very very holy Cardinal
Walking along the street one day,
When he heard a voice saying ‘Scuse me Cardinal help me please’ the voice did say,
And the Cardinal looked around and all he could see was a tiny frog sitting on the ground,
‘My dear little frog did you speak to me was it you who spoke when I heard that sound?’
‘Oh yes,’ said the frog ‘Please help me Cardinal for I’m not really a frog you see,
I’m a choirboy really but a wicked fairy cast a nasty spell on me.
And the only way that I can be saved from that wicked spell,’ the little frog said,
‘Is for somebody to take me and put me in a place where a holy man has laid his head.’
So the Cardinal took him home and put him on his pillow and there he lay til the break of day,
And the very next morning a blessed miracle the spell was broken I’m glad to say,
And there was a choirboy in bed with the cardinal and I hope you think this all makes sense,
for there Your Honor and members of the jury rests the case for the Defence.’
Fred Wedlock’s immortal take on the Crowther classic
Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.
Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.
Or maybe he could make us honorary Clints.
Victory is so close the ABC can almost taste it.
I no longer bother denying it when accused of racism anymore, just return serve by explaining that:
“Racist”
The best response is always a crisp Nazi salute.
Heel click optional.
Aunty’s ‘War on Waste’ #waronwasteAU:
We can look forward to seeing SnowCone’s and Scrote’s @rses hanging out of a skip bin in the near future?
(Troughers with a combined salary of over $0.5Mil?)
Where did the priest touch Testy again?
Not on a pier,surely?
Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
dan barkerVerified account @danbarker May 20
This guy figured out how to shut down the biggest ransomware attack in history.
This is his reward.
https://twitter.com/danbarker/status/866045220378611712
The Glowing Orb? Just showboating.
Why do legal types always get off?
Because they write the rules.
I second the Clint Eastwood push into Cat HoF.
It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.
Is that because Yahoo! Is the modern equivalent of MySpace?
Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.
Im getting a raging clue..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcHy8xEt2QI
FFS the swine was a suspect in his wifes murder, was known to be a ISIS sympathizing nutjob and in the words of the Don “not a good guy”.
Im struggling to think of just how much more you could do to be “on the radar” for the coppers, bugger the commissioners dog on daytime television perhaps?
testy
If you were accused of a horrible crime by some drug addict who misidentified you and the year you met them and they also said their dead friend who made accusations against you was lying, what would you say?
Why didn’t they send the shrink in to ‘negotiate’?
He would have slipped in his own sh1t?
Not to mention his comments/threats made in an interview with a journalist at the Hizb ut Lakemba meet a month earlier, which she suppressed, only to breathlessly reveal, after the event.
#australianlivesdontmatter
The resident pedantbot is still in drag?
The more that is revealed about the mishandling of the Lindt Café siege, the more obvious it is that the sniper in the Ch 7 studio should have taken Monis out as soon as he had a clear shot.
This shrink does not sound like he is across terrorism as a franchise operation or the social imitation model at all. But he should be perfectly aware that scumbags try to appropriate the terrorists methods to get media attention, and win themselves a bit of glamour and fanbase support that a mere scumbag would not get.
When the spokesmodels for the police make claims that they do not know the motivation for mo-related crimes, or that mental illness is a factor they are in part right to do so. That’s what a savvy information warfare campaign should do to defuse the risk from imitators.
And when we all go ‘Dont be stupid, its Islam’ we throw away an information warfare opportunity to split the terrorists from the majority of their support base.
I think the Donald’s Riyadh speech is very well targeted towards this goal.
Did you just ASSUME THEIR GENDER???
And yet some cats get awfully angry at certain of us who would dare mention CFA members turning up at polling booths campaigning for Labor, in their CFA kit.
I seem to remember a fairly heated debate as to whether the glass would have deflected the bullet enough to allow such a shot?
Jane Caro on The Dumb: a proportion of boat people are economic refugees – so what?
Bob Carr in Parliament categorically stated that they were country-shopping ‘economic refugees’, luv.
🙂 Network 7 and Yahoo! A marriage made in heaven.
The left faction threw their toys out of the pram.
Queensland politics: Labor’s Left faction revolts over proposed Adani mine deal
So Qld Labor has a Left faction and an Old Guard faction. Do the latter wear Mao suits to Caucus?
America is now the guarantor of Islam’s holy places on behalf of the Al Saudi family. Not everyone will accept this. Hamza Bin Ladin 13 May
‘Our lands are occupied. The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [Saudi Arabia] is occupied. We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian Peninsula and from every single land of Islam.’
https://kyleorton1991.wordpress.com/ for transcipt
Two snipers?
You don’t come here for the hunting, do you testy?
Our lands are occupied. The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [Saudi Arabia] is occupied. We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian Peninsula and from every single land of Islam.’
An obvious case of mental illness.
Yes, opinion was divided but there were some saying it would be tricky for a few reasons. So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.
Really? Who got angry about this? Sounds like they were angry at the ALP agitators, not the story being told.
‘Not on a pier’
Close but u forgot the mat on the pier. Onomatopoeia in Port Irony.
OR just ride a muffler-deprived motorcycle past the place while the sniper tests the glass with a ranging shot. But its easy to be clever after the event when you are not the one on the ground.
So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.
But “only in response to an emergency”.
The claim was made that its a former bank and might have had bulletproof glass.
That’s my understanding, but, IIRC, the police only had one sniper in position.
There’s always a muslim who is more muslim than other muslims.
The claim was made that its a former bank and might have had bulletproof glass.
I believe the police knew the glass wasn’t bullet proof about three hours before the sniper had the opportunity to shoot Monis. He was denied permission because of concerns about the legality of shooting Monis.
So a team going in was, I think, regarded as the better option.
Not just a team, THE Team. TAG(E) 2 Commando (h/t Zulu) could have dealt with this turd within 3 or so hours of the balloon going up. With the right entry tactics and sniper strategy, the right ammo and an infinitely better trained and equipped force that would have afforded significantly higher survivability.
The most appalling quote I recall from that time was that the police were more concerned with the rights of Monis that attending to the lethal threat he posed to his victims. Monis surviving was their priority. FMD.
Alan Joyce has resigned.
You do realize that you’ve effectively begged everyone who’s ever been drowned in “proper channels” trying to get gross injustices righted, to doxx you, good and hard.
What legality? He was threatening the life and liberty of other persons. He was fair game until he (didn’t) surrendered.
If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.
Shades of Wilkie and Butler.
Source dopey?
Got a linky or summit. I can’t find anything.
I thought the response was 2 snipers.
1 to break the window the other to shoot the ‘poor’ downtrodden ‘man monis’.
By the way, Who was the so called psychiatrist?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Broken_Hill
Lefty weapons used against the left.
The name of fire rescue Victoria has been registered before their yarragrad regime sent an orc around to do it.
Strap Andrew’s ain’t no big deal, just responded and relentless, never running out of hate to fuel his purges of settlers and frontiersmen.
In 2005, there was concern over the police having too much power.
http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/shoot-to-kill-provisions-not-new-pm/2005/10/20/1129401348810.html
…and in 2014, they were worried about the legalities?
Is that part of the coroner’s brief – to investigate why this dung beetle didn’t get his horoscope read to him by 2 Commando? Why the civvie coppers didn’t hand over to the heavy mob?
No media.
No ASX.
No nuffink.
Easy. try this.
[email protected]
The Bells are Ring-ing for me and my boys! God I love that song, brings back so many wonderful memories of my favourite choirs! Well here I am occluded in the Vatican waiting to meet the Donald. I plan to ask him for asylum just in case this lefty Pope gives in to the rabble and turns me over. I flew to London last week to discuss ratlines with Julian, I may even take his place within the Embassy then onward to Ecuador, that’s if Colonia Mengele won’t take me. Now I know how Oscar Wilde must have felt in Reading Jail. Ask not for who PellsBells toll. Not for me!
‘And thus we rust Life’s iron chain degraded and alone’
https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/ballad-reading-gaol
Is that part of the coroner’s brief – to investigate why this dung beetle didn’t get his horoscope read to him by 2 Commando? Why the civvie coppers didn’t hand over to the heavy mob?
Not sure but for me it is the crux of the matter. All aspects of the tragedy inside the Lind Cafe cascade down from that corrupt decision.
…and in 2014, they were worried about the legalities?
Yep.
The threat posed by Monis at that stage wasn’t direct enough, apparently.
Factor the psychiatrist’s advice in to the police mindset as well.
Ridiculous, but there it is. Have we learned anything since?
Have any blokes come forward yet to confirm that Cassie was on the game?
srr
Do you know which seats? I wasn’t aware of this.
No idea who this test pattern is, but in the current discussion he seems to fit rather well. Monis deranged, test pattern ditto. I would say the latter needs close surveillance, in order to circumvent the snap.
Insult a mussie or drive a truck.
Not sure if its’s true but claims that Commissioner Ashton has an adult baby fetish and sleeps in a cot.
Antbony Albanese is expected to issue a statement later this evening.
I nearly fell off me chair this morning. One of her colleagues in the knock-shop said Cassie made up stories about her mum being sick to chisel money out of the other hookers.
WTF?
A prostitute tells lies to get money?
I’m shocked!
I wish, but nothing at all on Google News:Qantas.
Now he has to work out how to make a profit having alienated the deplorable half of Australia.
Which may be hard given this story, which came up at my link:
Public want first Qantas Dreamliner named ‘David Boon’ (AFR $ Saturday)
Still holds the record.
‘I’m just a middle-aged, middle-eastern camel herding man
I got a little, 2 bedroom cave here in North Afghanistan’
https://genius.com/Toby-keith-the-taliban-song-lyrics
Toby Keith does his bit for reconciliation
http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/watch-toby-keith-play-an-all-male-show-in-saudi-arabia_us_5920ea52e4b094cdba549104
That’s a bit rich. Just because the coppers did not prepare their CT team properly and denied them the initiative with bad RoE, doesn’t mean it was corrupt to do the job themselves that was legally their responsibility, not the ADF’s.
After all, our Police and military have been preparing for it since the Iranian Embassy siege in London 1980 or thereabouts…
The collapse in the confidence of government continues apace.
I was led to believe that 2Commando had done a mockup of the building and worked out entry drills.
The great crime is that professionals who had the skills, correct weapons and ammunition & tactics weren’t used.
Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘? The whole top of the Bridge was lined with Police snipers!
I heard the same thing, from what Reuters would describe as “a reliable source.” – 2 Commando spent six hours working out how to storm the cafe.
Joyce resigning! Be still my beating heart!
Just because the coppers did not prepare their CT team properly and denied them the initiative with bad RoE, doesn’t mean it was corrupt to do the job themselves that was legally their responsibility, not the ADF’s.
The Police or the Premier could and should have handed it over to 2 Commando anytime. They didn’t primarily because they wanted to bask in poll and media glory afterwards. They were consumed with the media orgy and enhancing their image. That to me is corrupt – they put the hostages lived below Monis and their own benefit. All involved at that level of decision making should be up on charges.
…….they put the hostages lives below Monis and their own benefit.
The fetish is often indicative of a traumatic childhood.
It has a superficial appeal, but I would much rather he just did his job.
I’m out of touch with the weaponry these days, but apparently 2 Commando would use 9mm ammo, which wouldn’t have shattered, and killed the hostage, in the way that the 5.56mm the cops were using did?
Obummer is thinking of donating the$30 million he is going to get for not writing a book about his wonderfull abilities to the Israel fund , someone who is familiar with his thinking told cnn today .
What a great expression ,absolutely fantastic , familiar with his thinking ! Hahha,this journalism is so easy ,
Fat Clive should use it in his court case ,the latest source of information expression.
Site Development and Equipment Procurement Update Pilgangoora Lithium Project
http://alturamining.com/?p=4588
No, but I remember the true life Wally Mellish siege.
A couple of blokes from our school went over for a look and were captured on the TV news smoking durries in their school uniforms. Unfortunately.
I was led to believe that 2Commando had done a mockup of the building and worked out entry drills.
Correct; there was also a commando liasing with the police in the command post.
.
To be more concerned with calming the white racist hordes than the seige is akl you need to know about a politicized corrupt police commissioner.
Chris
#2386979, posted on May 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm
Who remembers the movie ‘The Siege of Pinchgut ‘? The whole top of the Bridge was lined with Police snipers!
I’m a bit hazy on the details of that movie Chris but I do remember the NSW Glenfield seige of 1968 when Police Commissioner Norm Allen provided the hostage taker Wally Mellish with an armalite rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition. Not a lot has changed since then has it?
Peter Ryan?
The M.O. For glass is pretty simple. You fire a first shot to break the glass and immediately fire another at the suspect a split second after the first round. That kind of skill takes discipline and training, so I doubt NSW police requisite skill.
Morally corrupt of course.
For what?
At worst they can be sued for misfeasance. IIRC Hill v Chief Constable of the West Yorkshire Police is still valid law and they do not owe a duty of care to a particular individual.
There is simply nothing in the Crimes Act for NSW that they did wrong that is criminal.
A really adventurous silk might argue they committed negligent homicide (by omission) as they took special care of the hostages. Some of the tests of R v Taktak look like they’ve been met – the issue is if a duty of care exists.
These days, that would be considered nearly as bad as seriously assaulting a teacher.
Girlfriend’s name was Beryl Muddle. Sticks in the mind.
I’m out of touch with the weaponry these days, but apparently 2 Commando would use 9mm ammo, which wouldn’t have shattered, and killed the hostage, in the way that the 5.56mm the cops were using did?
And the commando liasing advised the police of that, Zulu; the police disregarded it.
To be more concerned with calming the white racist hordes than the seige is akl you need to know about a politicized corrupt police commissioner.
In essence, the Commissioner and the Premier were using the lives of the hostages to gamble on their own career and poll prospects. Fking deplorable. No wonder the families are livid.
Morally corrupt of course.
Herein lies the problem. Everyone responsible has made an oath (or pledge) to serve the people of NSW.
There is no serious consequence for breaking the oath.
Six of the best, back then. No parent interview. No suspension. No argument.
The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.
The Colombian coke carriers’ mum is on a disability pension. The sister looks like bogan wagyu, fed on a diet of Maccas and Coca Cola.
Just your typical Australians then.
I thought the police sniper was observing from inside the Channel Seven office.
So office window and Lindt cafe window to break if he took a shot. Not sure that would work ?
… and no wonder they’ve both resigned their former posts and unlikely to face any further public scrutiny.
So office window and Lindt cafe window to break if he took a shot. Not sure that would work ?
He was sure he could do it.
Just your typical South Australians then. I’ll bet a barrel features somewhere in the family history.
Only one more ASX lithium announcement today. Pretty yummy stuff though, up to 5.4% Li2O.
Thick High-Grade Lithium Hits at Seymour Lake
Usually there are two or three, sometimes as many as half a dozen announcements.
Almost all those companies will crash and burn, even if global warming was happening. Which it still isn’t. I am amazed just how much lithium is out there now that the geos are looking for the stuff.
Barnaby Joyce has resigned!
Yahoo.
And what does he think will happen when they start using snipers. Central America is awash with guns.
‘de Bellaigue: There’s a very good book that I’m reading at the moment called Sectarianization: mapping the new politics of the Middle East (2017), edited by Nader Hashemi and Danny Postel. I find the basic idea in that quite convincing: sectarianism is a tool that is used for political ends rather than the cause of all the instability in the Middle East now.’
https://www.juancole.com/2017/05/islamic-enlightenment-bellaigue.html
Despite their place of origin, not one if them have either a highly visible tattoo, piercing or both. Go figure eh ?
Someone gave a link to British site “Pointman’s” and I feel it’s worth having a look at for interesting viewpoints.
Quite Catallaxian in content.
Michael Smith says that their Julie Bishop-Mugabe is in new York this week, to give 44 million dollars to their united nations, and have a tax funded party with a human rights seat as the excuse.
When too much corruption is never enough.
The Venezuelan population was disarmed in 2012. The socialist dictatorship has begun rearming selected “good” citizens.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/19/venezuelan-president-giving-400000-guns-to-supporters-to-silence-opposition/
Bovine bogans act as mules for easy money?
Harder to ID?
Nope. Not him either.
I’d be pleased though if the Joyces did a swap. Qantas is much more useful than the National Party.
Very interesting book review over on Quadrant ; by a IRA police murderer praising the work of Special Branch in Northern Ireland.
While Julie Bishop-Mugabe is in new York, will the skeleton-that-leaks get to take a shot at Trump?.
William Matchett’s book “Secret Victory: The Intelligence War That Beat the I.R.A.” – interesting reading.
I was just twisting the Paul Barry tail of the donkey BoN.
Winston – Pointman is responsible for one of the iconic articles of the climate conflict.
The Climate Wars
I should really keep up with his blog, but sadly I’ve been remiss lately. He does good stuff.
Blot doing his level best to discredit PHON James Ashby for making a profit for the Party selling corflute signs to candidates.
According to Blot, PHON shouldn’t be making the same profit on candidate signs as do the other political parties.
Blair Cottrell @blaircottrell89 May 19
Homo hate mail from America!
[video of the opening]
https://twitter.com/blaircottrell89/status/865474607267971073
..
This actually gave me a good laugh – it cost the anonymous sender $100 lol who even has that money to waste these days? Champagne socialists
..
Tomorrow I front court in Melbourne for allegedly offending Muslims in a Facebook post.
Why is the government attacking it’s own citizens?
..
Interesting point on the charges against me:
– No complaint has been made by any Muslim.
The charge has come directly from the state gov
..
POSSIBLE JAIL TIME FOR FACEBOOK POST –
The original video I made explaining the charges against me
[this video is a must watch and share]
Piss poor by Blot. Might be time to let him fall under the metaphorical bus.
Maybe Julie Bishop-Mugabe is like the protagonist in the movie called “Wanted” and shoots around corners.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wanted_(2008_film)
Caro got into a good rant on the Drum in sport of the 7,500 undocumented refugees whose time is ticking. No mention of Bob Carr’s comments from a few years ago saying most were economic migrants.
Quantum Uni guy obviously a designated leftie as seems to get called up more than most panellists.
On another subject going to be interesting to see if Adani goes ahead.