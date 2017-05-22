Liberty Quote
Nothing is more calculated to make a demagogue popular than a constantly reiterated demand for heavy taxes on the rich. Capital levies and high income taxes on the larger incomes are extraordinarily popular with the masses, who do not have to pay them.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
Oh no not first?
1?
Third
podium finish
Woo hoo
Batting in the middle order.
Well that’s definitely the top item on my bucket list fulfilled. First on a Catallaxy post.
Ta Dah!
The “fast moving clouds / my pipes got wet and rusted / the steel was no good / the wukkaz were no good” failure.
He said his company had tried to find potential buyers for the thousands of unused solar reflectors “and we couldn’t find any takers”.
LOL – a market price established.
in the squad
sup.
12th Man!
From the old Fred
Yes, after a delayed departure (ended up being ~2:30pm) we got into Melbourne last night at midnight.
I happened to be lucky enough to be in business class and slept between two chairs at the lounge (who’d have known LAX is not a 24/7 airport?!) but I’m not sure the economy passesngers fared quite so well.
All in all very well done by Qantas given the circumstances.
Fourteen. Over and out.
/pol/ Bureau of Investigation does it again!
Robby Mook (remember him?) pops back up!
Justice for Seth!
So that solar project was for mirrors to focus the sun into a heat beam, not photovoltaic.
The California project is notorious for “smokers” and “flamers”, birds which fly through the beam and either depart with smoking feathers or crash in flames, depending on how much of the beam they pass through.
If this project had been finished, it would have been the environmental duty of any true bird lover to sabotage it. Of course, no greenie would have felt obliged to do so, as none of them are genuine enviromentalists.
“How the hell do you deport someone who arrived without any identification and refuses to say where they have come from?”
Hand them into the custody of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Tell the UN that if they will not accept custody of those whose case cannot be confirmed, then Australia will take no more refugees, reducing the number of countries in the world that accept refugees from 27 to 26.
Join the majority of the “International communidy”.
Great reportage,Hydra. Always good to have a Cat on the scene.
How many bottles of wine did you guys liberate from the Qantas lounge??
😀
They should try leaving them on the side of road with a sign reading, “Free. Help yourself”.
I identify as first because SJW maths.
Social Justice Math Teaches Math is Evil Because It Was Used to Trick Indians
All in all very well done by Qantas given the circumstances.
And I’m sure that the issue had nothing to do with Qantas outsourcing maintenance to Indonesia. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
Also, I hope you enjoyed some lemon pie with all the trimmings and acquiesced to wear one of their tidy little black almost-a-ring rings.
21st Battalion A.I.F
Huh?
Intern doctor at hospital Seth Rich was sent to after being “robbed”.
H/t /pol/
I had a whole Sauv Blanc for myself, and there were several other very merry businesspeople.
A380 maintenance is in a mixture Manila, Melbourne, and LA. The Manila company is owned by Lufthansa. I highly doubt though that aeronautical engineering standards checked by Airbus would vary from site to site.
.
It was blueberry, but yes.
From the previous thread
Assuming what is reported is true …
Maybe not that much, but enough for to fly up from Adelaide, stay in Sydney for days at a time and fly home again and still make some money.
Nein showed her parlour ‘profile’ pic , from the neck down. with her in lingerie, it was also implied she knocked 2 or 3 years off her age. Not Miss World class, but for Penriff where the parlour is located probably not far out place.
Some people might feel more comfortable with a white girl. Probably good money in it.