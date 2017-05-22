Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  3. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2386461, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

  4. Rococo Liberal
    #2386462, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

  6. John64
    #2386468, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

  7. Big_Nambas
    #2386471, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

  9. Andrew
    #2386474, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The “fast moving clouds / my pipes got wet and rusted / the steel was no good / the wukkaz were no good” failure.

    He said his company had tried to find potential buyers for the thousands of unused solar reflectors “and we couldn’t find any takers”.

    LOL – a market price established.

  13. Hydra
    #2386479, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

    From the old Fred

    Hydra, I see on flightradar24.com that the A380 that will bring you back to Melbourne is still in the QF engineering hangar at LAX. However QF has already scheduled a 2230 flight back to LAX from MEL tonight instead of the scheduled 0915 departure, which suggests a midday departure from LAX (35 mins ago) to get into Melbourne about 8.45pm. Shouldn’t be too much longer.

    Yes, after a delayed departure (ended up being ~2:30pm) we got into Melbourne last night at midnight.

    I happened to be lucky enough to be in business class and slept between two chairs at the lounge (who’d have known LAX is not a 24/7 airport?!) but I’m not sure the economy passesngers fared quite so well.

    All in all very well done by Qantas given the circumstances.

  14. calli
    #2386482, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

  16. Boambee John
    #2386484, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

    So that solar project was for mirrors to focus the sun into a heat beam, not photovoltaic.

    The California project is notorious for “smokers” and “flamers”, birds which fly through the beam and either depart with smoking feathers or crash in flames, depending on how much of the beam they pass through.

    If this project had been finished, it would have been the environmental duty of any true bird lover to sabotage it. Of course, no greenie would have felt obliged to do so, as none of them are genuine enviromentalists.

  17. Boambee John
    #2386486, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    “How the hell do you deport someone who arrived without any identification and refuses to say where they have come from?”

    Hand them into the custody of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Tell the UN that if they will not accept custody of those whose case cannot be confirmed, then Australia will take no more refugees, reducing the number of countries in the world that accept refugees from 27 to 26.

    Join the majority of the “International communidy”.

  18. Tailgunner
    #2386487, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Great reportage,Hydra. Always good to have a Cat on the scene.
    How many bottles of wine did you guys liberate from the Qantas lounge??
  19. Snoopy
    #2386488, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    He said his company had tried to find potential buyers for the thousands of unused solar reflectors “and we couldn’t find any takers”.

    They should try leaving them on the side of road with a sign reading, “Free. Help yourself”.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386489, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Social Justice Math Teaches Math is Evil Because It Was Used to Trick Indians

    “Mathematical ethics recognizes that, for centuries, mathematics has been used as a dehumanizing tool… mathematics formulae also differentiate between the classifications of a war or a genocide and have been used to trick indigenous peoples out of land and property.”

  21. Adam
    #2386492, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

    All in all very well done by Qantas given the circumstances.

    And I’m sure that the issue had nothing to do with Qantas outsourcing maintenance to Indonesia. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

    Also, I hope you enjoyed some lemon pie with all the trimmings and acquiesced to wear one of their tidy little black almost-a-ring rings.

  22. Baldrick
    #2386493, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Lowerson, Albert David (Alby) (1896–1945)
    Lowerson won the Victoria Cross on 1 September 1918, during the capture of Mont St Quentin. He was cited for his leadership and courage during the battle, particularly for his effective bombing of the strong point which was the centre of stern resistance: a huge crater from which machine-guns fired and stick-bombs were hurled. He inflicted heavy casualties on the Germans and captured twelve machine-guns and thirty prisoners. Although wounded in the thigh he refused to withdraw until the prisoners had been sent to the rear and the posts of his men had been organized and consolidated. He then refused to leave the battalion for two days until evacuated because of his wound. He resumed duty on 17 September in time to participate in the last Australian infantry action of the war, at Montbrehain on 5 October where he was wounded for the fourth time. He received the Victoria Cross from King George V at Buckingham Palace on 1 March 1919.

  23. Tom
    #2386496, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:04 am

    And I’m sure that the issue had nothing to do with Qantas outsourcing maintenance to Indonesia. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

  25. Hydra
    #2386502, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Great reportage,Hydra. Always good to have a Cat on the scene.
    How many bottles of wine did you guys liberate from the Qantas lounge??
    I had a whole Sauv Blanc for myself, and there were several other very merry businesspeople.

    And I’m sure that the issue had nothing to do with Qantas outsourcing maintenance to Indonesia. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

    A380 maintenance is in a mixture Manila, Melbourne, and LA. The Manila company is owned by Lufthansa. I highly doubt though that aeronautical engineering standards checked by Airbus would vary from site to site.

    Also, I hope you enjoyed some lemon pie with all the trimmings and acquiesced to wear one of their tidy little black almost-a-ring rings

    It was blueberry, but yes.

  26. Diogenes
    #2386503, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:10 am

    From the previous thread

    FMD – people paid money to shag Cassie?? Enough to pay her airfare??

    Assuming what is reported is true …

    Maybe not that much, but enough for to fly up from Adelaide, stay in Sydney for days at a time and fly home again and still make some money.

    Nein showed her parlour ‘profile’ pic , from the neck down. with her in lingerie, it was also implied she knocked 2 or 3 years off her age. Not Miss World class, but for Penriff where the parlour is located probably not far out place.

  27. Hydra
    #2386507, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Nein showed her parlour ‘profile’ pic , from the neck down. with her in lingerie, it was also implied she knocked 2 or 3 years off her age. Not Miss World class, but for Penriff where the parlour is located probably not far out place.

    Some people might feel more comfortable with a white girl. Probably good money in it.

