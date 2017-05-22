Liberty Quote
In general, the art of government consists in taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.— Voltaire

-
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
292 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
I’m surprised Des
Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?
So much for the many many supporters one breathless sjw assured me she had.
If the luvvies stopped boosting her she’d actually have to get a proper job.
Bad link, Zip.
I’m looking forward to Media Watch tonight. Paul Barry will be investigating himself for spreading #fakenews.
Won’t he?
Maybe they’re the same as the Ruddbot’s Facebook followers.
Xenocide said today he won’t pass the banking tax unless it is extended to offshore big banks too.
And he also wants a “levy” on Google, Amazon and etc.
Calls growing for bank-style levy on tech giants Google, Facebook
Nick Xenophon backs bank tax – but only if it also applies to foreign banks
Lurves his taxes does our Nick. If he didn’t he’d’ve made banning pokeys the condition instead.
Thanks Des and areff
Appreciate both comments. Whatever his other talents or issues, Mr Shamir seems like one of those characters from a TV show that always attracts the spooks and ghouls – a magnet. Mr Shamir seems to be a magnet for flushing out government corruption.
Have any of the independent senators pushed for inquiries in to the ATO ?
Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.
Is it the same Ron Shamir who has now made the claims against ATO?
If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.
Well, that lets everyone off the hook then.
Nothing to see here. All under control. Just move along and trust us.
No such thing calli. He’s just being entertaining:
Aw, he was just joking. What a card.
Then again, Media Watch is a joke too.
That’s me out then.
Bruce of Newie
Two observations:
Mark Scott’s ABC Empire push sure could not have helped Fauxfacts.
and
Adding more money to consolidated revenue does nothing about the purported ‘parasitic damage’ unless Xenaphon actively plans to now subsidise commercial print and TV. Once they are officially on the government gravy train – you can bet the love affair with Xenaphon will be unequalled since the days of St Gough.
Notafan
I’ve had aboriginal friends who didn’t bother to identify with their culture or be concerned about being aboriginal. They were just living their lives. That’s who we should all be. I’m a legally Australian but I am so far removed from the “average” or Australian culture(whatever that is) that it is ridiculous for me to identify culturally with being Australian. Aborigines are strongly encouraged to identify with their culture. I regard Identity Politics as stereotyping behavior. Unfortunately nations, religions, political ideologies, often encourage people to believe they are defined by their association with such groups. We are not defined by our ancestors.
It doesn’t matter if you are 0nly part aboriginal, if you carry those alleles you may be at risk. That is no different from the risks associated with certain haplotypes for diseases in all humans or the APOE4 allele risk for CVD and dementia. When we reduce to genetics instead of fluffy and hopeless categories like culture and ancestry, then we find a way to better help ourselves. It is now possible to do that. Within 20 years both nuclear and mtDNA profiling will be valuable information sources for health management.
Scandalous.
Why do legal types always get off?
I’ve asked for confirmation calli:
Assange confirms Seth Rich used Kim Dotcom as proxy to funnel info to Wikileaks
https://twitter.com/julianassange/status/866536275972689920
Big news
That’s the good news. This is the bad news:
Is This The Worst Guy On The Planet?
Ugly maybe about to get fugly.
Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…
Hey, just putting it out there.
It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.
CrispR will not work for cancer, or at best work for a very limited number of cancers. That anyone is promoting for cancer treatment is just grant seeking behavior. Cancer cells typically express nearly all of the same proteins that normal cells express. MHC 1 presentation of those protein fragments will not generate an immune response, if only because some tumours are so damn lucky they suppress an immune response by generating a chemokine will encourages the accumulation of Tregs and MDSCs which can even stop T cells recognising DAMPs from cancer cells attacking those cells.
Des: Yep, it’s the same Ron Shamir.
Ron’s one of those annoyingly honest people. He sees something wrong and he objects to it. He actually believes the system works — and if it doesn’t, then a little revealed honesty by people such as himself will nudge everything back onto the straight and narrow.
I’ve told him many times the world doesn’t work like that, but he persists in being a good person all the same.
I just looked up some of Ron’s old emails. They came with this footer:
Ron Shamir
Senior Profiling Analyst
Indirect Tax | Serious Evasion
Australian Taxation Office
Phone: 03 9946 9916
Fax: 03 9275 2219
OMG, it gets worse:
So the main advisor did not know a key fact.
Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.
An extraordinary record of incompetence. Discussion on the Cat at the time now appears spookily prescient.
Crabs seem to have evaded the vagueness test Struth.
As socialism gets down to planning killing it’s own as always (Venezuela), can monty come forward with his defence for his politics please?
Will he acknowledge the millions dead at the hands of their own governments.
Those now dying in Venezuela and the many more about to be shot?
This is the political situation your son will encounter at this rate.
All thanks to his father.
Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.
Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.
Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…
Hey, just putting it out there.
It wouldn’t matter , hes already put it out before you.
Let’s be fair to monty.
Let monty say what he thinks government policies ought to be. He might turn out to be economically right of Morrison. It wouldn’t be hard.
Bullsh*t cubed.
If they thought he was “bluffing”, why did they wait?
Can’t have it both ways, sunshine.
This guy has got to be in the mix when the statements of claim start flying.
His ‘Empty chair’ talk was spot on, it turned out.
There once was a very very holy Cardinal
Walking along the street one day,
When he heard a voice saying ‘Scuse me Cardinal help me please’ the voice did say,
And the Cardinal looked around and all he could see was a tiny frog sitting on the ground,
‘My dear little frog did you speak to me was it you who spoke when I heard that sound?’
‘Oh yes,’ said the frog ‘Please help me Cardinal for I’m not really a frog you see,
I’m a choirboy really but a wicked fairy cast a nasty spell on me.
And the only way that I can be saved from that wicked spell,’ the little frog said,
‘Is for somebody to take me and put me in a place where a holy man has laid his head.’
So the Cardinal took him home and put him on his pillow and there he lay til the break of day,
And the very next morning a blessed miracle the spell was broken I’m glad to say,
And there was a choirboy in bed with the cardinal and I hope you think this all makes sense,
for there Your Honor and members of the jury rests the case for the Defence.’
Fred Wedlock’s immortal take on the Crowther classic
Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.
Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.
Or maybe he could make us honorary Clints.
Victory is so close the ABC can almost taste it.
I no longer bother denying it when accused of racism anymore, just return serve by explaining that:
“Racist”
The best response is always a crisp Nazi salute.
Heel click optional.
Aunty’s ‘War on Waste’ #waronwasteAU:
We can look forward to seeing SnowCone’s and Scrote’s @rses hanging out of a skip bin in the near future?
(Troughers with a combined salary of over $0.5Mil?)
Where did the priest touch Testy again?
Not on a pier,surely?
Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
dan barkerVerified account @danbarker May 20
This guy figured out how to shut down the biggest ransomware attack in history.
This is his reward.
https://twitter.com/danbarker/status/866045220378611712
The Glowing Orb? Just showboating.
Why do legal types always get off?
Because they write the rules.
I second the Clint Eastwood push into Cat HoF.
It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.
Is that because Yahoo! Is the modern equivalent of MySpace?