Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
292 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2386845, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I’m surprised Des

    Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?

    So much for the many many supporters one breathless sjw assured me she had.

    If the luvvies stopped boosting her she’d actually have to get a proper job.

  3. calli
    #2386847, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I’m looking forward to Media Watch tonight. Paul Barry will be investigating himself for spreading #fakenews.

    Won’t he?

  4. calli
    #2386848, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Yammie has 55,000 followers but only 1667 cared enough to sign up?

    Maybe they’re the same as the Ruddbot’s Facebook followers.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386849, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Mining super profits tax coming down the pipeline again – doubtless.

    Xenocide said today he won’t pass the banking tax unless it is extended to offshore big banks too.
    And he also wants a “levy” on Google, Amazon and etc.

    Calls growing for bank-style levy on tech giants Google, Facebook

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia, ­calling for a bank levy-style turnover tax to address the parasitic damage such companies have done to their traditional media counterparts.

    Nick Xenophon backs bank tax – but only if it also applies to foreign banks

    “I also think it’s important that the foreign-owned banks that have a big presence here in this country also be hit with this levy, because that could raise about $750-800 million over the forward estimates and that itself could fund a last resort compensation scheme for the many tens of thousands of victims of financial mismanagement and fraud in this country.”

    Lurves his taxes does our Nick. If he didn’t he’d’ve made banning pokeys the condition instead.

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2386850, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Thanks Des and areff

    The mapping company ended up with the software, for which it now charges, and Ron ended up out of a job.

    Welcome to Australia, 2017.

    Appreciate both comments. Whatever his other talents or issues, Mr Shamir seems like one of those characters from a TV show that always attracts the spooks and ghouls – a magnet. Mr Shamir seems to be a magnet for flushing out government corruption.

    Have any of the independent senators pushed for inquiries in to the ATO ?

  7. Des Deskperson
    #2386853, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Des: I know Ron Shamir quite well, a man of the utmost integrity.

    Is it the same Ron Shamir who has now made the claims against ATO?

    If so, they probably need to be taken seriously. It’s just that most of the ‘whistleblowers’ that I have had to deal with have been obsessives who were miffed because they believed that not enough attention had been paid to them.

  8. calli
    #2386855, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    There’s one person to blame – Man Monis,” Mr King told reporters on Monday.

    Well, that lets everyone off the hook then.

    Nothing to see here. All under control. Just move along and trust us.

  9. Baldrick
    #2386856, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    No such thing calli. He’s just being entertaining:

    Paul Barry ✔ @TheRealPBarry
    Oh, for heaven’s sake everyone. Get off your high horses. I’m putting it out there for comment

  10. calli
    #2386858, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Aw, he was just joking. What a card.

    Then again, Media Watch is a joke too.

  11. Sparkx
    #2386859, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Sarah Ferguson talks exclusively –

    That’s me out then.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2386862, posted on May 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Bruce of Newie

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia, ­calling for a bank levy-style turnover tax to address the parasitic damage such companies have done to their traditional media counterparts.

    Two observations:

    Mark Scott’s ABC Empire push sure could not have helped Fauxfacts.

    and

    Adding more money to consolidated revenue does nothing about the purported ‘parasitic damage’ unless Xenaphon actively plans to now subsidise commercial print and TV. Once they are officially on the government gravy train – you can bet the love affair with Xenaphon will be unequalled since the days of St Gough.

  13. Mitch M.
    #2386864, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Notafan

    I’ve had aboriginal friends who didn’t bother to identify with their culture or be concerned about being aboriginal. They were just living their lives. That’s who we should all be. I’m a legally Australian but I am so far removed from the “average” or Australian culture(whatever that is) that it is ridiculous for me to identify culturally with being Australian. Aborigines are strongly encouraged to identify with their culture. I regard Identity Politics as stereotyping behavior. Unfortunately nations, religions, political ideologies, often encourage people to believe they are defined by their association with such groups. We are not defined by our ancestors.

    It doesn’t matter if you are 0nly part aboriginal, if you carry those alleles you may be at risk. That is no different from the risks associated with certain haplotypes for diseases in all humans or the APOE4 allele risk for CVD and dementia. When we reduce to genetics instead of fluffy and hopeless categories like culture and ancestry, then we find a way to better help ourselves. It is now possible to do that. Within 20 years both nuclear and mtDNA profiling will be valuable information sources for health management.

  14. jupes
    #2386866, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    He criticised the inquest for shielding the DPP and suppressing bail decisions from public scrutiny.

    Scandalous.

    Why do legal types always get off?

  15. Baldrick
    #2386867, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I’ve asked for confirmation calli:

    Ba1drick 🇦🇺‏ @Ba1drick
    Replying to @TheRealPBarry
    So can you please confirm your current status:
    A) entertainer
    B) fake news journalist
    C) tax hoovering moocher
    D) all of the above

  16. slackster
    #2386868, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Assange confirms Seth Rich used Kim Dotcom as proxy to funnel info to Wikileaks

    https://twitter.com/julianassange/status/866536275972689920

    Big news

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2386869, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    “Venezuela is now a dictatorship,” says Luis Ugalde

    That’s the good news. This is the bad news:

    Is This The Worst Guy On The Planet?

    Jose Rafael Torrealba wins the award for biggest scumbag on the planet today.

    Torrealba is a Venezuelan army general who was featured in a leaked audio recording that was just published yesterday.

    The recording is of a meeting that took place a few weeks ago in Venezuela in which he and his fellow generals discuss how to keep the civilian population under control.

    Torrealba’s solution? Use snipers against his own people.

    “There will come a time when we will have to employ them [the snipers] and I want us to be ready for the moment that we have to employ them because the president will not remain at a green [preparation] phase, gentlemen.”

    One general at the meeting who could not be identified voiced opposition to the plan, saying that “if we keep going with the issue of the snipers, all of us here will end up in jail.”

    Apparently the obvious moral reasons for not using lethal force against your own people didn’t factor into their logic.

    Torrealba indicated that he didn’t care for public perception. And even after admitting it was unconstitutional, he ordered everyone at the meeting to make preparations to use snipers.

    Ugly maybe about to get fugly.

  18. struth
    #2386871, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…

    Hey, just putting it out there.

  19. Snoopy
    #2386873, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Independent senator Nick Xenophon has seized on analysis showing US technology giants such as Google and Facebook pay as little as 1 per cent tax in Australia

    It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.

  20. Mitch M.
    #2386875, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    CrispR will not work for cancer, or at best work for a very limited number of cancers. That anyone is promoting for cancer treatment is just grant seeking behavior. Cancer cells typically express nearly all of the same proteins that normal cells express. MHC 1 presentation of those protein fragments will not generate an immune response, if only because some tumours are so damn lucky they suppress an immune response by generating a chemokine will encourages the accumulation of Tregs and MDSCs which can even stop T cells recognising DAMPs from cancer cells attacking those cells.

  21. areff
    #2386876, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Des: Yep, it’s the same Ron Shamir.

    Ron’s one of those annoyingly honest people. He sees something wrong and he objects to it. He actually believes the system works — and if it doesn’t, then a little revealed honesty by people such as himself will nudge everything back onto the straight and narrow.

    I’ve told him many times the world doesn’t work like that, but he persists in being a good person all the same.

  22. areff
    #2386878, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I just looked up some of Ron’s old emails. They came with this footer:

    Ron Shamir
    Senior Profiling Analyst
    Indirect Tax | Serious Evasion
    Australian Taxation Office
    Phone: 03 9946 9916
    Fax: 03 9275 2219

  23. Senile Old Guy
    #2386879, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    OMG, it gets worse:

    Katrina’s father Sandy Dawson told Four Corners the psychiatrist was too influential in police decision-making. “He was supposed to be just an adviser to the negotiators. In fact, it seems that he was a lot more than that,” he said. The families are critical that police did not call on specialised counter-terrorism expertise with up-to-date knowledge of Islamic State. During the inquest, the psychiatrist admitted he was not aware of the call by IS in September 2014 for lone-wolf attacks to be carried out in their name, described by experts as a game-changer.

    So the main advisor did not know a key fact.

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.

    “When the psychiatrist declared that Monis wasn’t a terrorist, it just seemed like we were in the twilight zone,” said Katrina’s brother Angus Dawson. “We had the Counter Terrorism Unit in charge and yet we had the psychiatrist declaring that the perpetrator wasn’t a terrorist.” Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.

    An extraordinary record of incompetence. Discussion on the Cat at the time now appears spookily prescient.

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386881, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Crabs seem to have evaded the vagueness test Struth.

  25. struth
    #2386882, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    As socialism gets down to planning killing it’s own as always (Venezuela), can monty come forward with his defence for his politics please?

    Will he acknowledge the millions dead at the hands of their own governments.
    Those now dying in Venezuela and the many more about to be shot?

    This is the political situation your son will encounter at this rate.
    All thanks to his father.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2386883, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

  27. Caveman
    #2386888, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Don’t know if it’s true but there are claims Paul Barry has herpes and rampant genital worts…

    Hey, just putting it out there.

    It wouldn’t matter , hes already put it out before you.

  28. .
    #2386889, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Let’s be fair to monty.

    Let monty say what he thinks government policies ought to be. He might turn out to be economically right of Morrison. It wouldn’t be hard.

  29. calli
    #2386890, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing.

    Bullsh*t cubed.

    If they thought he was “bluffing”, why did they wait?

    Can’t have it both ways, sunshine.

  30. cohenite
    #2386891, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Despite this, the psychiatrist advised that siege gunman Man Haron Monis was not a genuine terrorist and that he was “grandstanding”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch told the inquest he took that to mean that Monis was bluffing. “I truly believed Monis didn’t have it in him to hurt anyone,” he said.

    “When the psychiatrist declared that Monis wasn’t a terrorist, it just seemed like we were in the twilight zone,” said Katrina’s brother Angus Dawson. “We had the Counter Terrorism Unit in charge and yet we had the psychiatrist declaring that the perpetrator wasn’t a terrorist.” Despite Monis’s history of violent crime and extremist views, police in charge of the siege expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome.

    This guy has got to be in the mix when the statements of claim start flying.

  31. Chris
    #2386892, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

    His ‘Empty chair’ talk was spot on, it turned out.

  32. test pattern
    #2386894, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    There once was a very very holy Cardinal
    Walking along the street one day,
    When he heard a voice saying ‘Scuse me Cardinal help me please’ the voice did say,
    And the Cardinal looked around and all he could see was a tiny frog sitting on the ground,
    ‘My dear little frog did you speak to me was it you who spoke when I heard that sound?’

    ‘Oh yes,’ said the frog ‘Please help me Cardinal for I’m not really a frog you see,
    I’m a choirboy really but a wicked fairy cast a nasty spell on me.
    And the only way that I can be saved from that wicked spell,’ the little frog said,
    ‘Is for somebody to take me and put me in a place where a holy man has laid his head.’

    So the Cardinal took him home and put him on his pillow and there he lay til the break of day,
    And the very next morning a blessed miracle the spell was broken I’m glad to say,
    And there was a choirboy in bed with the cardinal and I hope you think this all makes sense,
    for there Your Honor and members of the jury rests the case for the Defence.’

    Fred Wedlock’s immortal take on the Crowther classic

  33. Adam
    #2386895, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Clint Eastwood tells Cannes film festival-goers how political correctness has ruined cinema and robbed society of its sense of humour.

    Clint should be made an Honorary Cat.

    Or maybe he could make us honorary Clints.

  34. Snoopy
    #2386900, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Victory is so close the ABC can almost taste it.

    Indian mining giant Adani has postponed its final investment decision on the Carmichael coal mine until the Queensland Government gives “clarity” over lower or deferred royalties.
    ….
    State Cabinet had been considering whether to offer up to a $320-million discount on royalties.

    It was discussed in Cabinet today but a decision was unable to be reached.

  35. Tailgunner
    #2386901, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    I no longer bother denying it when accused of racism anymore, just return serve by explaining that:
    “Racist”

    The best response is always a crisp Nazi salute.
    Heel click optional.

  36. egg_
    #2386902, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Aunty’s ‘War on Waste’ #waronwasteAU:

    We can look forward to seeing SnowCone’s and Scrote’s @rses hanging out of a skip bin in the near future?
    (Troughers with a combined salary of over $0.5Mil?)

  37. Tailgunner
    #2386904, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Where did the priest touch Testy again?
    Not on a pier,surely?

  38. srr
    #2386906, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
    dan barker‏Verified account @danbarker May 20

    This guy figured out how to shut down the biggest ransomware attack in history.
    This is his reward.
    https://twitter.com/danbarker/status/866045220378611712

  39. Libby Zee
    #2386907, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The Glowing Orb? Just showboating.

  40. Zyconoclast
    #2386908, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Why do legal types always get off?

    Because they write the rules.

  41. Tailgunner
    #2386910, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I second the Clint Eastwood push into Cat HoF.

  42. Zyconoclast
    #2386912, posted on May 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    It’s strange how no one ever complains about Yahoo in the same manner.

    Is that because Yahoo! Is the modern equivalent of MySpace?

