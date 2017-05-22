Liberty Quote
The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.— H. L. Mencken
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
It’s game on. A tranny, muslim and a black guy. How absolutely “perfect”.
No contest. The Muzzo wins every time. The other two fight it out for second.
No fighting required. Their fates are pre determined.
1. Tranny gets thrown off the roof by the black guy, under Muslim direction.
2. Muslim trades black guy at next slave market for a new slave that hasn’t touched a tranny.
BoN
I had a play with a mob that was looking at the salt plains in the Chilean Highlands, lots of lithium salts due to the evaporation rates in the Mountains.
They sold the rights for a secondary iron mine.
Bloody hell.
Blair Cottrell @blaircottrell89 May 19
Last night I did an interview over Skype with Tara McCarthy @RealityCallsCo check it out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SysnpmEs1yc
[From the comments at YouTube]
BaSH PROMPT 1 day ago
I’m a lawyer in Sydney, Australia who has been trying for the last year to get himself charged with this offence so I can challenge its constitutionality to no avail. It seems they are hesitant to pick a hard target who wants to challenge the law, my 50k+ following on Twitter also seems to deter them as I have a (albeit meaner) voice. If Blaire needs legal assistance, @bashpr0mpt on Twitter, hit me up.
..
This shameful event happened at @sydney_uni bringing my nation into further disrepute;
MANZAC DAY
DoctorRandomercam
There’s one of those abominations just up the road Calli. Hell would freeze over etc etc. Even though the local lakes have been showing very poor dividends for quite some time, there you will find me, ever the optimist.
and
Jeez I feel sorry for you guys who can’t afford new stuff.
Been down in Adelaide for days as my father has regular bad angina attacks laying in the heart ward waiting for special balloons to be flown in from Sydney.
They were supposed to be here on Friday.
Sergeons ready to do this tricky job.
Dad has 15 stents in him already.
Bad attack last night as they become more frequent.
Seems nobody knows where the order went and they aren’t even sure they were ordered.
Great doctors and nurses working with a terrible socialist system with incompetent and virtually criminally negligent deadwood bureaucracy.
I could have driven over and back quicker myself.
Adam – there has been fierce debate over the ME262s abilities – or not – in aerial combat.
Here’s an example of the dueling.
What a gal! Yazza at the Sydney Writers Festival. Just as I thought, the bigots have made her stronger and even more popular!
Appearing at:
STUDENT SESSIONS: MONO OR MULTI-CULTURED?
SECONDARY SCHOOL DAYS: CHATSWOOD
SECONDARY SCHOOL DAYS: CITY
STUDENT SESSIONS: MONO OR MULTI-CULTURED? (PARRAMATTA)
ALL THE GIRLS TO THE FRONT
THE GREAT DIVIDE
25 YEARS OF LOOKING FOR ALIBRANDI: HAVE A SAY DAY
FIGHTING HISLAM AND BEYOND VEILED CLICHES
DELIBERATE AND AFRAID OF NOTHING
https://www.swf.org.au/authors/yassmin-abdel-magied/
I’m sorry to hear that Struth.
Pretty clever:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R2d5bcTN5Qs
IR.
1x .50 cal MG.
No fucking around, the rounds go through whatever is behind the Lunatic.
Simples.
Youse blokes are overthinking this way too much.
Adam – there has been fierce debate over the ME262s abilities – or not – in aerial combat.
The guys who built the replica’s said that the ME262 was very far from sorted, they had to put in a huge amount of effort to essentially continue the development to a point where the flight characteristics were acceptable. The opposite end of the scale to building the replica FW190’s.
Struth, like Nick, I’m sorry to hear about your father.
Snoopy;
Fuck.
I was looking for Fanta.
Memory Vault, some of us like to drink stuff that doesn’t have a skull and crossbones on the label, and wasn’t made by the publican, in the washtub out the back.
Whatever. That will do.
Makka;
Trust me Makka. I’ve burnt a lot of crap kept in the unopened sheds at Remote Nursing Posts.
LIVE: President Donald Trump Israel Speech, Press Conference Netanyahu, President Rivlin, Jerusalem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCsl9qHoI0Y
Just starting
Talking to a mate who had a driver on for cropping.
Driver pranged his truck, but not too bad.
Seems the driver was distracted by the way his father had gone to the only local rural health clinic and been prescribed antibiotics for his abdominal pain and told to come back when the course ran out.
Before then however, the kidney stones had so badly affected his kidneys they failed, and he died, paying full price for being old,single and living alone in rural Australia.
Check your privilege.
Just listened to the 75th Menzies speech re-enactment on 2GB. Interesting and enjoyable.
In a just world, a firing squad would await ye.
Thanks guys.
It is personal stuff not of the type I should post here, but the standards and my experience of hospitals this last week is truly gobsmacking.
From the ferrying of family back and forth due to the carpark always full, to the dirty and run down state of some of the areas and reasons like the one above I see this as the socialist problem it is and worthy of a comment.
John,
That is sad but given a 2 br fibro home in Wentworthville, Sydney sells for over 800k.
I’m not sure that gives city folk very much disposable income left over to purchase medical services with. Or time for doctors appointments with overtime to pay off the usurious mortgage.
I don’t see privilege, only tradeoffs.
Then I’m guessing you probably wouldn’t like my honey, mulberry and diesel bourbon?
It’s organic, too.
Dot, is staying in Sydney a condition of your parole or something?
TE;
Yes.
JG 44. Forgotten what the correlation was, but they joked about the unit designation being equivalent to having two Fuhrers, and how could they go wrong?
So many good men and patriots in the service of a lunatic monster.
HB304: White Moonlighting
May 21, 2017
Y’all can never figure out what these are about, so I’ll just tell you. This is not about the sun. It’s about the earth. It’s not about the blank face drawn on the wall. It’s about the skewed faces wailing at it. Look at those eyes a second time.
Hope that clarifies it 😛
The Long March – Next Up: Engineering has too many males!
The Australian Academy of Technology & Engineering has decided to push several items lately, based on readings I’ve heard on RPH Radio.
They are Globalisation, Climate Change, and Diversity – the last meaning that they want to make all university engineering courses “fairer” by having equal numbers of males and females. After all, they argue, why should engineering fail to utilise the talents of our females?
There is a simple reason for why there are less females in most branches of engineering, but particularly mechanical – they just aren’t as interested in it. They prefer (for example) medicine. But the Academy has in its recent organ recruited four professors to support the diversity push, which is to be pursued by all means.
(Incidentally, perhaps Radio for the Print Handicapped should in this PC age be renamed Radio for the Print Differently Abled, or some such thing more compatible with the exudation and promotion of dodgy views on the role of engineering in our society)
Tradeoffs, Snoopy. I think country folk have it better. With socialised medicine, being in a city is no guarantee of access to timely care.
Monday night is q and a night.
I couldn’t stand watching it.
We the skeleton crew left must be resolute.
I went over to the thread and the comments were heart breaking.
I suggest we remain resolute in our commitment to not partake in this rubbernecking of a political car crash.
This is the Cat. Nobody bleeds alone.
My father was in and out of emergency wards, for the last eighteen months of his life and I wouldn’t have kept pigs in the casualty department of certain hospitals. He would be discharged from a regional hospital, we would be told to get him to Perth as quickly as possible…and wait in casualty, while they saw to some overdose…
Arky;
I had a damn fine riposte for you, Arky, but FFS how do you hang an elephant?
(Any replies relating to genitalia or or or or anything, isn’t counted.)
I found a bottle of Glenlivet Founders Reserve.
Is that good shit, or what?
On the subject of heart conditions, I recall that last time we heard from Rudiau he was waiting patiently for his turn in cardiac surgery.
That was very early this year, is anyone aware of how he is doing?
Rudiau, if you are lurking, the same best wishes for you as for struth’s dad.
You’d hate every drop. Forward the bottle to my address, and I’ll dispose of it, in full compliance with occ helf and safety…(hic)
Did anyone watch 4 Corners? Did they manage to choke out the other “M” word (not mental)?
Now here’s the really scary bit, Zulu.
WA, especially Perth, probably has the best hospital system in Oz.
No genitalia jokes with elephants and hanging?
How cruel.