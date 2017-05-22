Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
538 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. zyconolast
    #2387185, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    It’s game on. A tranny, muslim and a black guy. How absolutely “perfect”.
    No contest. The Muzzo wins every time. The other two fight it out for second.

    No fighting required. Their fates are pre determined.
    1. Tranny gets thrown off the roof by the black guy, under Muslim direction.
    2. Muslim trades black guy at next slave market for a new slave that hasn’t touched a tranny.

  2. Winston Smith
    #2387191, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    BoN

    I am amazed just how much lithium is out there now that the geos are looking for the stuff.

    I had a play with a mob that was looking at the salt plains in the Chilean Highlands, lots of lithium salts due to the evaporation rates in the Mountains.
    They sold the rights for a secondary iron mine.
    Bloody hell.

  3. srr
    #2387193, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Blair Cottrell‏ @blaircottrell89 May 19

    Last night I did an interview over Skype with Tara McCarthy @RealityCallsCo check it out.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SysnpmEs1yc

    [From the comments at YouTube]
    BaSH PROMPT 1 day ago
    I’m a lawyer in Sydney, Australia who has been trying for the last year to get himself charged with this offence so I can challenge its constitutionality to no avail. It seems they are hesitant to pick a hard target who wants to challenge the law, my 50k+ following on Twitter also seems to deter them as I have a (albeit meaner) voice. If Blaire needs legal assistance, @bashpr0mpt on Twitter, hit me up.﻿
    ..
    This shameful event happened at @sydney_uni bringing my nation into further disrepute;

    MANZAC DAY
    DoctorRandomercam

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2387194, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    There’s one of those abominations just up the road Calli. Hell would freeze over etc etc. Even though the local lakes have been showing very poor dividends for quite some time, there you will find me, ever the optimist.

  5. memoryvault
    #2387200, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Lol Zulu. Lagavullin 16 is a different matter entirely.
    Btw, Vintage Cellars are selling the 8 year old for $79 if you buy two

    and

    Dan Murphy’s is selling ten year old Ardbeg at the same price.

    Jeez I feel sorry for you guys who can’t afford new stuff.

  6. struth
    #2387201, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Been down in Adelaide for days as my father has regular bad angina attacks laying in the heart ward waiting for special balloons to be flown in from Sydney.
    They were supposed to be here on Friday.
    Sergeons ready to do this tricky job.
    Dad has 15 stents in him already.
    Bad attack last night as they become more frequent.

    Seems nobody knows where the order went and they aren’t even sure they were ordered.

    Great doctors and nurses working with a terrible socialist system with incompetent and virtually criminally negligent deadwood bureaucracy.
    I could have driven over and back quicker myself.

  7. Top Ender
    #2387204, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Adam – there has been fierce debate over the ME262s abilities – or not – in aerial combat.

    Here’s an example of the dueling.

  8. test pattern
    #2387209, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    What a gal! Yazza at the Sydney Writers Festival. Just as I thought, the bigots have made her stronger and even more popular!

    Appearing at:
    STUDENT SESSIONS: MONO OR MULTI-CULTURED?
    SECONDARY SCHOOL DAYS: CHATSWOOD
    SECONDARY SCHOOL DAYS: CITY
    STUDENT SESSIONS: MONO OR MULTI-CULTURED? (PARRAMATTA)
    ALL THE GIRLS TO THE FRONT
    THE GREAT DIVIDE
    25 YEARS OF LOOKING FOR ALIBRANDI: HAVE A SAY DAY
    FIGHTING HISLAM AND BEYOND VEILED CLICHES
    DELIBERATE AND AFRAID OF NOTHING

    https://www.swf.org.au/authors/yassmin-abdel-magied/

  9. Nick
    #2387210, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I’m sorry to hear that Struth.

  11. Winston Smith
    #2387214, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    IR.

    I thought about this and one solution is to have two shooters with different loads, one load designed to take out the window and one load to take out the shooter (without ricocheting all over the place). A 1/3 second delay would be enough to cater for any flight time differences.
    Two good marksmen required.

    1x .50 cal MG.
    No fucking around, the rounds go through whatever is behind the Lunatic.
    Simples.

  12. Winston Smith
    #2387215, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Youse blokes are overthinking this way too much.

  13. rickw
    #2387216, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Adam – there has been fierce debate over the ME262s abilities – or not – in aerial combat.

    The guys who built the replica’s said that the ME262 was very far from sorted, they had to put in a huge amount of effort to essentially continue the development to a point where the flight characteristics were acceptable. The opposite end of the scale to building the replica FW190’s.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387232, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Struth, like Nick, I’m sorry to hear about your father.

  15. Winston Smith
    #2387239, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Snoopy;

    It is bloody disgraceful for a $195 bottle of Scotch.

    Get some Coke.

    Fuck.
    I was looking for Fanta.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387245, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Jeez I feel sorry for you guys who can’t afford new stuff.

    Memory Vault, some of us like to drink stuff that doesn’t have a skull and crossbones on the label, and wasn’t made by the publican, in the washtub out the back.

  17. Snoopy
    #2387259, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    I was looking for Fanta.

    Whatever. That will do.

  18. Winston Smith
    #2387262, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Makka;

    and it smells like a pair of Boong underpants tossed on a eucalyptus fire.

    And you know this how?

    Trust me Makka. I’ve burnt a lot of crap kept in the unopened sheds at Remote Nursing Posts.

  19. slackster
    #2387264, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    LIVE: President Donald Trump Israel Speech, Press Conference Netanyahu, President Rivlin, Jerusalem

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCsl9qHoI0Y

    Just starting

  20. John constantine
    #2387267, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Talking to a mate who had a driver on for cropping.
    Driver pranged his truck, but not too bad.

    Seems the driver was distracted by the way his father had gone to the only local rural health clinic and been prescribed antibiotics for his abdominal pain and told to come back when the course ran out.
    Before then however, the kidney stones had so badly affected his kidneys they failed, and he died, paying full price for being old,single and living alone in rural Australia.

    Check your privilege.

  21. brennan
    #2387269, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Just listened to the 75th Menzies speech re-enactment on 2GB. Interesting and enjoyable.

  22. Mark from Melbourne
    #2387271, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Lol Winston, Laphroiag tastes like antiseptic to me.

    In a just world, a firing squad would await ye.

  23. struth
    #2387277, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Thanks guys.
    It is personal stuff not of the type I should post here, but the standards and my experience of hospitals this last week is truly gobsmacking.
    From the ferrying of family back and forth due to the carpark always full, to the dirty and run down state of some of the areas and reasons like the one above I see this as the socialist problem it is and worthy of a comment.

  24. .
    #2387278, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    John,

    That is sad but given a 2 br fibro home in Wentworthville, Sydney sells for over 800k.

    I’m not sure that gives city folk very much disposable income left over to purchase medical services with. Or time for doctors appointments with overtime to pay off the usurious mortgage.

    I don’t see privilege, only tradeoffs.

  25. memoryvault
    #2387282, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Memory Vault, some of us like to drink stuff that doesn’t have a skull and crossbones on the label, and wasn’t made by the publican, in the washtub out the back.

    Then I’m guessing you probably wouldn’t like my honey, mulberry and diesel bourbon?
    It’s organic, too.

  26. Snoopy
    #2387283, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Dot, is staying in Sydney a condition of your parole or something?

  27. Winston Smith
    #2387284, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    TE;

    Good point about the Luftwaffe, Winston.

    I think it was Galland in his writings who commented on how their force was being decimated in their final days. He was flying the ME262 himself to the end, IIRR.

    Yes.
    JG 44. Forgotten what the correlation was, but they joked about the unit designation being equivalent to having two Fuhrers, and how could they go wrong?
    So many good men and patriots in the service of a lunatic monster.

  28. srr
    #2387291, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    HB304: White Moonlighting

    May 21, 2017
    Y’all can never figure out what these are about, so I’ll just tell you. This is not about the sun. It’s about the earth. It’s not about the blank face drawn on the wall. It’s about the skewed faces wailing at it. Look at those eyes a second time.
    Hope that clarifies it 😛

  29. herodotus
    #2387293, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The Long March – Next Up: Engineering has too many males!

    The Australian Academy of Technology & Engineering has decided to push several items lately, based on readings I’ve heard on RPH Radio.

    They are Globalisation, Climate Change, and Diversity – the last meaning that they want to make all university engineering courses “fairer” by having equal numbers of males and females. After all, they argue, why should engineering fail to utilise the talents of our females?

    There is a simple reason for why there are less females in most branches of engineering, but particularly mechanical – they just aren’t as interested in it. They prefer (for example) medicine. But the Academy has in its recent organ recruited four professors to support the diversity push, which is to be pursued by all means.

    (Incidentally, perhaps Radio for the Print Handicapped should in this PC age be renamed Radio for the Print Differently Abled, or some such thing more compatible with the exudation and promotion of dodgy views on the role of engineering in our society)

  30. .
    #2387297, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Tradeoffs, Snoopy. I think country folk have it better. With socialised medicine, being in a city is no guarantee of access to timely care.

  31. struth
    #2387298, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Monday night is q and a night.
    I couldn’t stand watching it.
    We the skeleton crew left must be resolute.

    I went over to the thread and the comments were heart breaking.
    I suggest we remain resolute in our commitment to not partake in this rubbernecking of a political car crash.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387301, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Thanks guys.
    It is personal stuff not of the type I should post here, but the standards and my experience of hospitals this last week is truly gobsmacking.

    This is the Cat. Nobody bleeds alone.

    My father was in and out of emergency wards, for the last eighteen months of his life and I wouldn’t have kept pigs in the casualty department of certain hospitals. He would be discharged from a regional hospital, we would be told to get him to Perth as quickly as possible…and wait in casualty, while they saw to some overdose…

  33. Winston Smith
    #2387307, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Arky;

    We need to organise reprisals.
    Hang ten of them for every one of us they kill.
    Those damnable elephants don’t understand anything else but brute force.

    I had a damn fine riposte for you, Arky, but FFS how do you hang an elephant?
    (Any replies relating to genitalia or or or or anything, isn’t counted.)
    I found a bottle of Glenlivet Founders Reserve.
    Is that good shit, or what?

  34. Boambee John
    #2387311, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    On the subject of heart conditions, I recall that last time we heard from Rudiau he was waiting patiently for his turn in cardiac surgery.

    That was very early this year, is anyone aware of how he is doing?

    Rudiau, if you are lurking, the same best wishes for you as for struth’s dad.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387323, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    I found a bottle of Glenlivet Founders Reserve.
    Is that good shit, or what?

    You’d hate every drop. Forward the bottle to my address, and I’ll dispose of it, in full compliance with occ helf and safety…(hic)

  36. Boambee John
    #2387324, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Did anyone watch 4 Corners? Did they manage to choke out the other “M” word (not mental)?

  37. memoryvault
    #2387327, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    He would be discharged from a regional hospital, we would be told to get him to Perth as quickly as possible…and wait in casualty, while they saw to some overdose…

    Now here’s the really scary bit, Zulu.
    WA, especially Perth, probably has the best hospital system in Oz.

  38. struth
    #2387328, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    No genitalia jokes with elephants and hanging?
    How cruel.

