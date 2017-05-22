Liberty Quote
Capitalism cannot work with slave labor. It was the agrarian, feudal South that maintained slavery. It was the industrial, capitalistic North that wiped it out—as capitalism wiped out slavery and serfdom in the whole civilized world of the nineteenth century.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
So Muslims have now destroyed the last remaining revenue stream for the leftist music industry.
Detriment
Okay.
???
Sorry, I’m confused.
23 dead?
Fuck.
Part of me hopes that one day, just one day, these sort of events hit not things that the unwashed go to, but a gathering full of Leftists, except with the tram right up them and the bell clanging, it will be all Abbott’s fault.
It would be horrible if a particular political cause or party were helped by this bombing. That would be a victory for the terrorists!
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1m
BBC just had a bloke on picking up kids. Says 20-30 deaths. Mostly kids and disabled.
..
If this explosion turns out to be an Islamic attack on children at a music concert, it’s a big game changer massive! This can’t continue
He’s had a gastric sleeve put in. It should be impossible for him to eat more than a couple of 100 grams of food.
I’m calling multiple devices.
Two different eyewitness reports – one that it was a speaker in the concert area,another that it was near the exits?
Small Boom,panic crowd of young girls…BOOM at the exit. Mass casualties guaranteed.
the dalfram dispute 1938 – pig iron bob
What forced the AFP to investigate?
Gunman at Manchester hospital near bombed arena. This is coordinated.
It’s a good thing there aren’t any election party leaders with a 30-year-history of supporting the IRA, otherwise this could really damage their prospects.
Likely they only cared because the Japanese were fighting Mao. The same unions also went onto block shipments to the UK during the early phase of WWII proper as Stalin was allied to Hitler.
Why have the police not confirmed the cause of the “explosions” yet?
I think it may have been BoN (?) that referenced this ZeroHedge article but it deserves it’s own cross post in full.
Why The Left Refuses To Talk About Venezuela
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Tyler Durden’s picture
by Tyler Durden
May 22, 2017 11:00 AM
299
SHARES
Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
During the 2016 presidential election, Bernie Sanders refused to answer questions about Venezuela during an interview with Univision. He claimed to not want to talk about it because he’s “focused on my campaign.” Many suggested a more plausible reason: Venezuela’s present economy is an example of what happens when a state implements Bernie Sanders-style social democracy.
Similarly, Pope Francis — who has taken the time to denounce pro-market ideologies for allegedly driving millions into poverty — seems uninterested in talking about the untrammeled impoverishment of Venezuela in recent years. Samuel Gregg writes in yesterday’s Catholic World Report:
Pope Francis isn’t known as someone who holds back in the face of what he regards as gross injustices. On issues like refugees, immigration, poverty and the environment, Francis speaks forcibly and uses vivid language in doing so.
Yet despite the daily violence being inflicted on protestors in Venezuela, a steadily increasing death-toll, an explosion of crime, rampant corruption, galloping inflation, the naked politicization of the judiciary, and the disappearance of basic food and medical supplies, the first Latin American pope’s comments about the crisis tearing apart an overwhelming Catholic Latin American country have been curiously restrained.
This virtual silence comes in spite of the fact that the Catholic bishops who actually live in Venezuela have denounced the regime as yet another illustration of the “utter failure” of “socialism in every country in which this regime has been installed.”
Thus, for many Venezuelans, the question is: “Where is Pope Francis?”
As with Sanders, it may very well be that Francis has nothing to say about Venezuela precisely because the Venezuelan regime has pursued exactly the sorts of policies favored by Bernie Sanders, Pope Francis, and the usual opponents of market economics.
It’s an economic program marked by price controls, government expropriation of private property, an enormous welfare state, central planning, and endless rhetoric about equality, poverty relief, and fighting the so-called “neoliberals.”
And, as Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has helpfully explained, “There are two models, the neoliberal model which destroys everything, and the Chavista model which is centered around people.”
The Chavista model is simply a mixture of social democracy and environmentalism which is easily recognizable as the Venezuelan version of the hard-left ideology espoused by a great many global political elites both in the United States and Europe. Neoliberalism, on the other hand — as I’ve noted before — is a vague term that most of the time really just means a system of relatively free markets and moderate laissez-faire.
Indeed, no other regimes in the world, save Cuba and North Korea, have been as explicit in fighting the alleged menace that is neoliberalism.
For this reason, as Venezuela descends into chaos, we are hearing a deafening silence from most of the left, as even some principled leftists have noticed.
In an article at Counterpunch, for example, Pedro Lange-Churion points out:
Venezuela was news while it was good news and while Chávez could be used as a banner for the left and his antics provided comic relief. But as soon as the country began to spiral towards ruination and Chavismo began to resemble another Latin American authoritarian regime, better to turn a blind eye.
Nevertheless, as a dedicated leftist, Lange-Chrion unfortunately still mistakenly thinks that the Venezuelan problem is political and not economic. For him, it’s merely an unfortunate coincidence that the implementation of the Chavismo economic agenda just happened to coincide with the destruction of the nation’s political and economic institutions.
But here’s the thing: it’s not a coincidence.
In fact, it’s a textbook case of a country electing a leftwing populist who undoes years of pro-market reforms, and ends up destroying the economy.
This has been going on for decades in Latin America where, as explained by Rudiger Dornbusch and Sebastián Edwards, the cycle repeats itself again and again.
It’s happened in Argentina and in Brazil most recently, and it goes something like this: first, a relatively neoliberal regime comes to power, moderately reduces government spending, somewhat restrains government power, and ushers in a period of growth. But, even with growth, middle-income countries like those of Latin America remain poor compared to the rich countries of the world, and large inequalities remain. Then, populist social democrats convince the voters that if only the regime would redistribute more wealth, punish greedy capitalists, and regulate markets to make them more “humane,” then everyone would get richer even faster. And even better, the evil capitalists would be punished for exploiting the poor. Eventually, the economy collapses under the weight of the new social democratic regime, and a neoliberal regime is again elected to clean up the mess.
Venezuela is in the midst of this cycle right now. After decades of relatively restrained government intervention, Venezuela became one of the wealthiest nations in Latin America. During the most recent twenty years, though, the Chavistas were able to take that wealth and redistristribute it, regulate it, and expropriate it for the sake of “equality” and undermining capitalist evil. But, you can only redistribute, tax, regulate, and expropriate so much before the productive classes give up and the wealth runs out.
To the leftwing mind, the explosion of poverty that results can’t possibly be the result of bad economic policy. After all, the Chavismo regime got everything it wanted. It redistributed wealth at will. It “guaranteed” a living wage, health care, and plentiful food to everyone. “Equality” was imposed by fiat over the cries of the “neoliberal” opposition.
The only possible answer, the left assumes, must be sabotage by capitalists or — as the Pope reminds us — too much “individualism.”
The problem the global left has in this case, though, is that this narrative simply isn’t plausible. Does Colombia have fewer capitalists and individualists than Venezeuala? It almost certainly has more. So why do Venezuelans wait hours in line to cross the Colombian border to buy basic food items not available in the social-democratic paradise of Venezuela? Has Chile renounced neoliberal-style trade and markets? Obviously not. So why has Chile’s economy grown by 150 percent over the past 25 years while Venezuela’s economy has gotten smaller?
The response consists largely of silence.
This isn’t to say that what the left calls call “neoliberal” is without its faults. Some aspects of neoliberalism — such as free trade and relatively free markets — are the reason that global poverty and child mortality are falling, while literacy and sanitation are rising.
Other aspects of neoliberalism are odious, particularly in the areas of central banking and crony capitalism. But the free-market answer to this was already long-ago voiced by Ludwig von Mises, who, in his own fight against the neoliberals, advocated for consistent laissez-faire, sound money, and far greater freedom in international trade.
For an illustration of the left’s answer to neo-liberalism, however, we need look no further than Venezuela where people are literally starving and will wait hours in line to buy a roll of toilet paper.
And if this is what the the left’s victory against neoliberalism looks like, it’s not surprising the left seems to have little to say.
And still the (“wankers”, is way too soft a word). insert the worst words you know, are rationalising terror and defending terrorists, by abusing the victims and targets, while at the Manchester Terrorist Bombing of a Music Concert, people still at the stage of doing a, large, dead body count.
Anyone want to call me premature??
Doesn’t Manchester have any bollards ™?
Gunman at Manchester hospital near bombed arena. This is coordinated.
Oh shit!
Link??
Lol!
Cocky just said “Nail explosion”
Yes, but not Peace Bollards ™.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 10s
They used nail bombs at a kids concert in Manchester
Tennessee
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866805165520760833
Whats odds on an Islamic influence?
Meh.
How irritating.
Balloons!!
Drudge says Nail Bomb Explosion
What a sad, sad, sad affair last night’s celebration of Menzies “The Forgotten People” was.
There they were, Abbott the man who upheld a ban on free speech, next to Howard the man who banned guns, alongside Turnbull the man who banned lightbulbs. Also present was Pyne, the man who hates Catholic schools and Morrison, the man who hates banks. It was emceed by Alan Jones, the man who wants to ban mining. I listened to radio coverage hosted by Steve Price, the man who wants old ladies with rosaries protesting abortion clinics taken away by the police.
For which theywillaward themselves Pulitzers, because they prevented the mad dogs of raaaacists rising up and genociding the innocent headscarfies.
No need for panic. I see #PrayforManchester is now trending, Gravatar’s are being coloured and candles lit. All is at peace in the world.
Meanwhile, Yassmin rails at her critics in front of an audience of 14 y.o. school students while delivering an address on the joys of multikulti:
“Who is anyone to tell me what it means to be Australian?” she asked. “The only people that have the rights to this land are indigenous people. So if it’s an indigenous person saying to me ‘girl, take a step back,’ then I will listen to that. But … I’m an Australian citizen and, unless we get to the point where I get deported for misdemeanours, then I’m going to say what I want and you just have to walk away.”
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago
Now there’s gunmen at Oldham hospital
..
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago
Like we didn’t know who it would be
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866803551712014336
Is he in Australia?
I wonder what the weather is like in Ecuador and Bolivia at this time of year.
Wish the Cat was an image board!
Jacques?
ALP was the problem Menzies faced. ALP is still the problem.
Unfortunately this isn’t even true if you hold uncontested native title. No right to free alienation, no transferability between the traditional holders of title and no mineral rights and subject to DA approval.
In Manchester? Nah /sarc.
Please stop the memes. #prayforcharliesheen
Nope. The ALP and the Liberal Party are the problem.
It was an abomination of Trump Derangement Syndrome, interspersed with luvvies holding the Biggest Morning Tea for Terrorist’s.
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
SunriseVerified account @sunriseon7 12m12 minutes ago
#BREAKING: Sources from Manchester hospitals say they’re receiving patients with injuries compatible with a nail bomb. #sun7
https://twitter.com/sunriseon7/status/866803907762061313
With Clint directing it could out perform 3:10 To Yuma.
The Warner Brothers’ project is based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.”
Interesting that she never says that she’s Australian.
Didn’t know about the Steve Price thing. Amazing that they have a special law about this but can make a doctor quit if they won’t go along with it.
In 1938? The KMT I would think, Dot. You’re about a decade early for Mao.
Obviously a false flag operation in Manchester by scum that would try to downgrade the religion of pieces.
Twitter are showing video of people hit with nails and shrapnel type injuries.
If you can stomach Q&A, you are made of sterner stuff than myself. It is simply wall to wall trolling by the left.
The only people that have the rights to this land are indigenous people.
I noted yesterday how popular such anti-colonial attitudes are among our 3rd world migrants.
And it’s a special type of idiocy that could only be displayed by politicians to allow the migration of masses of people who fundamentally question the very foundation of our nation.
I disagree.
If ALP had not created the problems then LNP not have to react.
Boats? BER? NBN? Gonski?
Again, only Twitter, but reports of a gunman shooting up Oldham Hospital, where vicims were being taken. caution: twitter
Grand Pooh Bar elected nutters Brandt and Whish Wilson posting on twitter mock ups of 2m sea level rise by 2100.
Wow the right wing extremist Brits really don’t like Ariana Grande.
Dot, we take one for the team over at the Cat’s Q&A fred, so you don’t have to.
You have to abandon the Liberals, Stack.
The problem is the LNP reacted with capitulation nearly every time.
French designed, SA made subs and a medical research white elephant had nothing to do with the ALP.
Free yourself Stackja.
It’s time to leave that abusive home.
Paul Barry (via Bolta)
Regarding Sheik Tawhidi:
Silence about other Imams who truly spout hateful rubbish though.
On her way to work one morning
Down the path along side the lake
A tender hearted woman saw a poor half frozen snake
His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew
“Poor thing,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”
“Take me in tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
She wrapped him all cozy in a comforter of silk
And laid him by her fireside with some honey and some milk
She hurried home from work that night and soon as she arrived
She found that pretty snake she’d taken to had bee revived
“Take me in, tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
She clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried
“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”
She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed and held him tight
Instead of saying thanks, the snake gave her a vicious bite
“Take me in, tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
“I saved you,” cried the woman
“And you’ve bitten me, but why?
You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die”
“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in
“Take me in, tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
All without one skerik f self-awareness by the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.
Suicide attack. A Muslim certainly. We must move onto the political implications of this immediately, starting with immigration!
Is everyone prepared for #backlash?
Any tweeked scarves yet?
manchester police reporting 19 dead, 50 injured
You just know that candles and teddy bears are all ready,Calli.
Dot – you must disavow Open Borders,today!
The Memes will destroy the libertarians…
The Brits will ban nails before they even dare to think of banning Islam.
G M PoliceVerified account @gmpolice 7 minutes ago
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena
Voice of Europe Retweeted
Raheem 🇬🇧Verified account @RaheemKassam 13h13 hours ago
Today marks 4 years since UK soldier Lee Rigby was murdered on a London street by Islamist barbarians. Please take a moment to remember him.
https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/866618741051858944
Commentators blaming Tommy for this and saying this is what he wanted.
Is everyone prepared for #backlash?
Any tweeked scarves yet?
Bugger you Calli, you always beat me to it. Not to be outdone rest assured there will be hate crimes. Muttering old bag ladies on public transport, and others darting offensive looks at Muslimas, and of course the Nazi graffiti.
And embrace the ALP?
A disaffected teeny bopper has taken their own life with a nail bomb.
Can someone please provide a link(s) that describes with $ how Catholic schools are currently funded and how Gonski 2.0 will cut funding? I haven’t been able to find any useful detail.