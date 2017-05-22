Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017
  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2387631, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:40 am

    So Muslims have now destroyed the last remaining revenue stream for the leftist music industry.

  3. .
    #2387633, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Claiming Mrs Wadworth performed a sex act on him on a bank, the alleged victim added: “They went into the trees where we had been the week before and she said to come in one at a time.

    Okay.

    Mr Wadsworth is not accused of touching the boys but is alleged to be guilty of indecent assault in the same way that an intruder’s look-out would be guilty of burglary.

    ???

    Sorry, I’m confused.

  5. Nick
    #2387635, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Today, Manchester.

    Part of me hopes that one day, just one day, these sort of events hit not things that the unwashed go to, but a gathering full of Leftists, except with the tram right up them and the bell clanging, it will be all Abbott’s fault.

  6. Fisky
    #2387636, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

    It would be horrible if a particular political cause or party were helped by this bombing. That would be a victory for the terrorists!

  7. srr
    #2387637, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1m

    BBC just had a bloke on picking up kids. Says 20-30 deaths. Mostly kids and disabled.
    ..
    If this explosion turns out to be an Islamic attack on children at a music concert, it’s a big game changer massive! This can’t continue

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2387638, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Jeez, last night out to dinner and witnessed George Christensen playing Mr Creosote and then waddling out of the restaurant with a doggy bag. I trust he had a big enough bucket when he got home.

    There are some things people should not have to see.

    He’s had a gastric sleeve put in. It should be impossible for him to eat more than a couple of 100 grams of food.

  9. stackja
    #2387639, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 46s46 seconds ago
    Emergency services continuing to work at the scene of incident. Please continue to avoid the area and follow @gmpolice for updates
    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 37m37 minutes ago
    For all updates on the incident at Manchester Arena please follow @gmpolice on Twitter
    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 47m47 minutes ago
    Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area
    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 57m57 minutes ago
    Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena
    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 1h1 hour ago
    Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available
    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 2h2 hours ago
    Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow….

  10. Tailgunner
    #2387640, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m calling multiple devices.
    Two different eyewitness reports – one that it was a speaker in the concert area,another that it was near the exits?
    Small Boom,panic crowd of young girls…BOOM at the exit. Mass casualties guaranteed.

  11. Libby Zee
    #2387641, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:45 am

    the dalfram dispute 1938 – pig iron bob

    On November 15, 1938 the steamship Dalfram berthed at No. 4 jetty Port Kembla to load pig iron for Kobe, Japan. Ted Roach, Branch Secretary, addressed the men at the labour pick up for the Dalfram. He told the men of the destination of the pig iron and the use of the pig iron in the use of weapons – first to be used against the Chinese and they feared that eventually – against Australia.

    At 11 am the men walked off the ship declaring they refused to load pig iron for Japan to turn into weapons. It led to an eleven week lock-out, with incredible pressure being applied by the government of the day. On the 11th of January 1939, Robert Menzies Attorney General at the time, came to Wollongong to sort out the dispute. He met with an angry crowd where a lady screamed out Pig Iron Bob for the first time. It lasted his lifetime.

  12. stackja
    #2387642, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:46 am

    23:41 PAUL BRITTON
    Suggestion of stampede after bangs
    A suggestion here that a loud bang caused a panic in the arena.

  13. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387643, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Des Deskperson
    #2387619, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:35 am

    This Canberra Times article:

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/business/our-integrity-hit-by-michael-cranston-tax-case-says-acting-ato-boss-andrew-mills-20170522-gwag3r.html

    doesn’t add very much to what we already know about Cranston-gate except that the head off ATO, Commissioner Chris Jordan, is ‘currently on unavoidable leave,’ which may or may not be sock leave.

    What forced the AFP to investigate?

  14. stackja
    #2387647, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    People killed after ‘explosion’ at Manchester Arena – live updates

    Two loud explosions were reportedly heard at an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena around 10.40pm on Monday

    BY PAUL BRITTON LEE SWETTENHAM ALEX PESICBEN POWER
    UPDATED 00:29, 23 MAY 2017

  15. Fisky
    #2387648, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Gunman at Manchester hospital near bombed arena. This is coordinated.

    It’s a good thing there aren’t any election party leaders with a 30-year-history of supporting the IRA, otherwise this could really damage their prospects.

  16. .
    #2387649, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    On November 15, 1938 the steamship Dalfram berthed at No. 4 jetty Port Kembla to load pig iron for Kobe, Japan. Ted Roach, Branch Secretary, addressed the men at the labour pick up for the Dalfram. He told the men of the destination of the pig iron and the use of the pig iron in the use of weapons – first to be used against the Chinese and they feared that eventually – against Australia.

    Likely they only cared because the Japanese were fighting Mao. The same unions also went onto block shipments to the UK during the early phase of WWII proper as Stalin was allied to Hitler.

  17. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2387650, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Why have the police not confirmed the cause of the “explosions” yet?

  18. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387652, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I think it may have been BoN (?) that referenced this ZeroHedge article but it deserves it’s own cross post in full.

    Why The Left Refuses To Talk About Venezuela
    Tyler Durden’s picture
    by Tyler Durden
    May 22, 2017 11:00 AM
    299
    SHARES
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Reddit

    Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,

    During the 2016 presidential election, Bernie Sanders refused to answer questions about Venezuela during an interview with Univision. He claimed to not want to talk about it because he’s “focused on my campaign.” Many suggested a more plausible reason: Venezuela’s present economy is an example of what happens when a state implements Bernie Sanders-style social democracy.

    Similarly, Pope Francis — who has taken the time to denounce pro-market ideologies for allegedly driving millions into poverty — seems uninterested in talking about the untrammeled impoverishment of Venezuela in recent years. Samuel Gregg writes in yesterday’s Catholic World Report:

    Pope Francis isn’t known as someone who holds back in the face of what he regards as gross injustices. On issues like refugees, immigration, poverty and the environment, Francis speaks forcibly and uses vivid language in doing so.

    Yet despite the daily violence being inflicted on protestors in Venezuela, a steadily increasing death-toll, an explosion of crime, rampant corruption, galloping inflation, the naked politicization of the judiciary, and the disappearance of basic food and medical supplies, the first Latin American pope’s comments about the crisis tearing apart an overwhelming Catholic Latin American country have been curiously restrained.

    This virtual silence comes in spite of the fact that the Catholic bishops who actually live in Venezuela have denounced the regime as yet another illustration of the “utter failure” of “socialism in every country in which this regime has been installed.”

    Thus, for many Venezuelans, the question is: “Where is Pope Francis?”

    As with Sanders, it may very well be that Francis has nothing to say about Venezuela precisely because the Venezuelan regime has pursued exactly the sorts of policies favored by Bernie Sanders, Pope Francis, and the usual opponents of market economics.

    It’s an economic program marked by price controls, government expropriation of private property, an enormous welfare state, central planning, and endless rhetoric about equality, poverty relief, and fighting the so-called “neoliberals.”

    And, as Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has helpfully explained, “There are two models, the neoliberal model which destroys everything, and the Chavista model which is centered around people.”

    The Chavista model is simply a mixture of social democracy and environmentalism which is easily recognizable as the Venezuelan version of the hard-left ideology espoused by a great many global political elites both in the United States and Europe. Neoliberalism, on the other hand — as I’ve noted before — is a vague term that most of the time really just means a system of relatively free markets and moderate laissez-faire.

    Indeed, no other regimes in the world, save Cuba and North Korea, have been as explicit in fighting the alleged menace that is neoliberalism.

    For this reason, as Venezuela descends into chaos, we are hearing a deafening silence from most of the left, as even some principled leftists have noticed.

    In an article at Counterpunch, for example, Pedro Lange-Churion points out:

    Venezuela was news while it was good news and while Chávez could be used as a banner for the left and his antics provided comic relief. But as soon as the country began to spiral towards ruination and Chavismo began to resemble another Latin American authoritarian regime, better to turn a blind eye.

    Nevertheless, as a dedicated leftist, Lange-Chrion unfortunately still mistakenly thinks that the Venezuelan problem is political and not economic. For him, it’s merely an unfortunate coincidence that the implementation of the Chavismo economic agenda just happened to coincide with the destruction of the nation’s political and economic institutions.

    But here’s the thing: it’s not a coincidence.

    In fact, it’s a textbook case of a country electing a leftwing populist who undoes years of pro-market reforms, and ends up destroying the economy.

    This has been going on for decades in Latin America where, as explained by Rudiger Dornbusch and Sebastián Edwards, the cycle repeats itself again and again.

    It’s happened in Argentina and in Brazil most recently, and it goes something like this: first, a relatively neoliberal regime comes to power, moderately reduces government spending, somewhat restrains government power, and ushers in a period of growth. But, even with growth, middle-income countries like those of Latin America remain poor compared to the rich countries of the world, and large inequalities remain. Then, populist social democrats convince the voters that if only the regime would redistribute more wealth, punish greedy capitalists, and regulate markets to make them more “humane,” then everyone would get richer even faster. And even better, the evil capitalists would be punished for exploiting the poor. Eventually, the economy collapses under the weight of the new social democratic regime, and a neoliberal regime is again elected to clean up the mess.

    Venezuela is in the midst of this cycle right now. After decades of relatively restrained government intervention, Venezuela became one of the wealthiest nations in Latin America. During the most recent twenty years, though, the Chavistas were able to take that wealth and redistristribute it, regulate it, and expropriate it for the sake of “equality” and undermining capitalist evil. But, you can only redistribute, tax, regulate, and expropriate so much before the productive classes give up and the wealth runs out.

    To the leftwing mind, the explosion of poverty that results can’t possibly be the result of bad economic policy. After all, the Chavismo regime got everything it wanted. It redistributed wealth at will. It “guaranteed” a living wage, health care, and plentiful food to everyone. “Equality” was imposed by fiat over the cries of the “neoliberal” opposition.

    The only possible answer, the left assumes, must be sabotage by capitalists or — as the Pope reminds us — too much “individualism.”

    The problem the global left has in this case, though, is that this narrative simply isn’t plausible. Does Colombia have fewer capitalists and individualists than Venezeuala? It almost certainly has more. So why do Venezuelans wait hours in line to cross the Colombian border to buy basic food items not available in the social-democratic paradise of Venezuela? Has Chile renounced neoliberal-style trade and markets? Obviously not. So why has Chile’s economy grown by 150 percent over the past 25 years while Venezuela’s economy has gotten smaller?

    The response consists largely of silence.

    This isn’t to say that what the left calls call “neoliberal” is without its faults. Some aspects of neoliberalism — such as free trade and relatively free markets — are the reason that global poverty and child mortality are falling, while literacy and sanitation are rising.

    Other aspects of neoliberalism are odious, particularly in the areas of central banking and crony capitalism. But the free-market answer to this was already long-ago voiced by Ludwig von Mises, who, in his own fight against the neoliberals, advocated for consistent laissez-faire, sound money, and far greater freedom in international trade.

    For an illustration of the left’s answer to neo-liberalism, however, we need look no further than Venezuela where people are literally starving and will wait hours in line to buy a roll of toilet paper.

    And if this is what the the left’s victory against neoliberalism looks like, it’s not surprising the left seems to have little to say.

  19. srr
    #2387653, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:53 am

    areff
    #2387614, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Anyone watch Q&A last night? See the wankers rationalising terror? “You have one chance in 3.6 million of being killed by a terrorist,” said the Guardian chick with the hair. And they all nodded and agreed that only sillies get upset about the odd Muslim causing a bit of insignificant mess.

    Today, Manchester.

    Twenty-three dead, according to Twitter reports, many of them kids.

    And still the (“wankers”, is way too soft a word). insert the worst words you know, are rationalising terror and defending terrorists, by abusing the victims and targets, while at the Manchester Terrorist Bombing of a Music Concert, people still at the stage of doing a, large, dead body count.

  21. Baldrick
    #2387655, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Doesn’t Manchester have any bollards ™?

  22. Tailgunner
    #2387656, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Gunman at Manchester hospital near bombed arena. This is coordinated.

    Oh shit!
    Link??

  23. stackja
    #2387657, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    ‘Possible terrorist incident’
    Daniel Sandford
    Home Affairs Correspondent BBC
    Posted at 9:50
    The North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating the incident in Manchester as a possible terrorist incident, sources said.
    Senior national Counter-Terrorism officers are assembling in London and are liaising with the Home Office.
    Early estimates put the number of fatalities in double figures, but these are very early stages.

  24. Tailgunner
    #2387658, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Lol!
    Cocky just said “Nail explosion”

  25. lotocoti
    #2387659, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Yes, but not Peace Bollards ™.

  26. srr
    #2387660, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 10s

    They used nail bombs at a kids concert in Manchester
    Tennessee
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866805165520760833

  27. cynical1
    #2387661, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Whats odds on an Islamic influence?

    Meh.

    How irritating.

  28. stackja
    #2387662, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 11 seconds ago
    We are working to provide a number for anyone concerned about loved ones to contact which will be released as soon as possible

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2387664, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Drudge says Nail Bomb Explosion

  31. C.L.
    #2387665, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    What a sad, sad, sad affair last night’s celebration of Menzies “The Forgotten People” was.
    There they were, Abbott the man who upheld a ban on free speech, next to Howard the man who banned guns, alongside Turnbull the man who banned lightbulbs. Also present was Pyne, the man who hates Catholic schools and Morrison, the man who hates banks. It was emceed by Alan Jones, the man who wants to ban mining. I listened to radio coverage hosted by Steve Price, the man who wants old ladies with rosaries protesting abortion clinics taken away by the police.

  32. Chris
    #2387666, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    We are at a point with western msm that if Manchester is the work of Islamic Terrorism the story will be closed down quicker than a Canberra bombing attack to the detrimental of their actual ratings.

    For which theywillaward themselves Pulitzers, because they prevented the mad dogs of raaaacists rising up and genociding the innocent headscarfies.

  33. Baldrick
    #2387667, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:00 am

    No need for panic. I see #PrayforManchester is now trending, Gravatar’s are being coloured and candles lit. All is at peace in the world.

  34. Roger
    #2387668, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Meanwhile, Yassmin rails at her critics in front of an audience of 14 y.o. school students while delivering an address on the joys of multikulti:

    “Who is anyone to tell me what it means to be Australian?” she asked. “The only people that have the rights to this land are indigenous people. So if it’s an indigenous person saying to me ‘girl, take a step back,’ then I will listen to that. But … I’m an Australian citizen and, unless we get to the point where I get deported for misdemeanours, then I’m going to say what I want and you just have to walk away.”

  35. srr
    #2387669, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago

    Now there’s gunmen at Oldham hospital
    ..
    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago

    Like we didn’t know who it would be
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866803551712014336

  36. incoherent rambler
    #2387670, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:01 am

    head off ATO, Commissioner Chris Jordan, is ‘currently on unavoidable leave,’

    Is he in Australia?
    I wonder what the weather is like in Ecuador and Bolivia at this time of year.

  38. stackja
    #2387673, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    C.L.
    #2387665, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    ALP was the problem Menzies faced. ALP is still the problem.

  39. .
    #2387674, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The only people that have the rights to this land are indigenous people.

    Unfortunately this isn’t even true if you hold uncontested native title. No right to free alienation, no transferability between the traditional holders of title and no mineral rights and subject to DA approval.

  40. Nick
    #2387675, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Whats odds on an Islamic influence?

    In Manchester? Nah /sarc.

  41. .
    #2387676, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Baldrick
    #2387667, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:00 am
    No need for panic. I see #PrayforManchester is now trending, Gravatar’s are being coloured and candles lit. All is at peace in the world.

    Please stop the memes. #prayforcharliesheen

  42. C.L.
    #2387678, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    ALP is still the problem.

    Nope. The ALP and the Liberal Party are the problem.

  43. Baldrick
    #2387679, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    areff
    #2387614, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Anyone watch Q&A last night? See the wankers rationalising terror?

    It was an abomination of Trump Derangement Syndrome, interspersed with luvvies holding the Biggest Morning Tea for Terrorist’s.

  44. srr
    #2387680, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    Sunrise‏Verified account @sunriseon7 12m12 minutes ago

    #BREAKING: Sources from Manchester hospitals say they’re receiving patients with injuries compatible with a nail bomb. #sun7
    https://twitter.com/sunriseon7/status/866803907762061313

  45. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2387682, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    With Clint directing it could out perform 3:10 To Yuma.

    The Warner Brothers’ project is based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.”

  46. Nick
    #2387683, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I’m an Australian citizen and, unless we get to the point where I get deported for misdemeanours, then I’m going to say what I want and you just have to walk away.”

    Interesting that she never says that she’s Australian.

  47. .
    #2387684, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    C.L.
    #2387665, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am
    What a sad, sad, sad affair last night’s celebration of Menzies “The Forgotten People” was.
    There they were, Abbott the man who upheld a ban on free speech, next to Howard the man who banned guns, alongside Turnbull the man who banned lightbulbs. Also present was Pyne, the man who hates Catholic schools and Morrison, the man who hates banks. It was emceed by Alan Jones, the man who wants to ban mining. I listened to radio coverage hosted by Steve Price, the man who wants old ladies with rosaries protesting abortion clinics taken away by the police.

    Didn’t know about the Steve Price thing. Amazing that they have a special law about this but can make a doctor quit if they won’t go along with it.

  48. Libby Zee
    #2387686, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Likely they only cared because the Japanese were fighting Mao.

    In 1938? The KMT I would think, Dot. You’re about a decade early for Mao.

  49. Baldrick
    #2387687, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    CNBC Now ✔ @CNBCnow
    BREAKING: US officials briefed on Manchester incident say UK officials suspect it was caused by suicide bomber -NBC

  50. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387688, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Obviously a false flag operation in Manchester by scum that would try to downgrade the religion of pieces.

  51. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2387689, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Twitter are showing video of people hit with nails and shrapnel type injuries.

  52. .
    #2387690, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Baldrick
    #2387679, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:05 am
    areff
    #2387614, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Anyone watch Q&A last night? See the wankers rationalising terror?

    It was an abomination of Trump Derangement Syndrome, interspersed with luvvies holding the Biggest Morning Tea for Terrorist’s.

    If you can stomach Q&A, you are made of sterner stuff than myself. It is simply wall to wall trolling by the left.

  53. Roger
    #2387691, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:08 am

    The only people that have the rights to this land are indigenous people.

    I noted yesterday how popular such anti-colonial attitudes are among our 3rd world migrants.

    And it’s a special type of idiocy that could only be displayed by politicians to allow the migration of masses of people who fundamentally question the very foundation of our nation.

  54. stackja
    #2387692, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:08 am

    C.L.
    #2387678, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:04 am
    ALP is still the problem.

    Nope. The ALP and the Liberal Party are the problem.

    I disagree.
    If ALP had not created the problems then LNP not have to react.
    Boats? BER? NBN? Gonski?

  55. areff
    #2387694, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Again, only Twitter, but reports of a gunman shooting up Oldham Hospital, where vicims were being taken. caution: twitter

  56. woolfe
    #2387695, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Grand Pooh Bar elected nutters Brandt and Whish Wilson posting on twitter mock ups of 2m sea level rise by 2100.

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #2387696, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Wow the right wing extremist Brits really don’t like Ariana Grande.

  58. Baldrick
    #2387698, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    If you can stomach Q&A, you are made of sterner stuff than myself. It is simply wall to wall trolling by the left.

    Dot, we take one for the team over at the Cat’s Q&A fred, so you don’t have to.

  59. C.L.
    #2387699, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    You have to abandon the Liberals, Stack.

  60. .
    #2387700, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    The problem is the LNP reacted with capitulation nearly every time.

    French designed, SA made subs and a medical research white elephant had nothing to do with the ALP.

  61. Infidel Tiger
    #2387701, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Free yourself Stackja.

    It’s time to leave that abusive home.

  62. Nick
    #2387702, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Paul Barry (via Bolta)

    Regarding Sheik Tawhidi:

    The media really should not be giving him a megaphone.Nor should they be presenting him as a voice of reason and the Imam of Peace, when it’s clear that some of his views are divisive, offensive, abusive

    Silence about other Imams who truly spout hateful rubbish though.

  63. Tailgunner
    #2387703, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    On her way to work one morning
    Down the path along side the lake
    A tender hearted woman saw a poor half frozen snake
    His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew
    “Poor thing,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”
    “Take me in tender woman
    Take me in, for heaven’s sake
    Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

    She wrapped him all cozy in a comforter of silk
    And laid him by her fireside with some honey and some milk
    She hurried home from work that night and soon as she arrived
    She found that pretty snake she’d taken to had bee revived
    “Take me in, tender woman
    Take me in, for heaven’s sake
    Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

    She clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried
    “But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”
    She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed and held him tight
    Instead of saying thanks, the snake gave her a vicious bite
    “Take me in, tender woman
    Take me in, for heaven’s sake
    Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
    “I saved you,” cried the woman
    “And you’ve bitten me, but why?
    You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die”
    “Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
    “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in
    “Take me in, tender woman
    Take me in, for heaven’s sake
    Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

  64. Baldrick
    #2387705, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:12 am

    C.L.
    #2387665, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 am
    What a sad, sad, sad affair last night’s celebration of Menzies “The Forgotten People” was.

    All without one skerik f self-awareness by the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.

  65. Fisky
    #2387707, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Suicide attack. A Muslim certainly. We must move onto the political implications of this immediately, starting with immigration!

  66. calli
    #2387708, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Is everyone prepared for #backlash?

    Any tweeked scarves yet?

  67. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2387709, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

    manchester police reporting 19 dead, 50 injured

  68. Nick
    #2387710, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:16 am

    You just know that candles and teddy bears are all ready,Calli.

  69. Tailgunner
    #2387711, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Dot – you must disavow Open Borders,today!
    The Memes will destroy the libertarians…

  70. Nick
    #2387712, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Suicide attack. A Muslim certainly. We must move onto the political implications of this immediately, starting with immigration!

    The Brits will ban nails before they even dare to think of banning Islam.

  71. OneWorldGovernment
    #2387713, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Monday the 22nd of May marks the fourth anniversary of the death of 25-year-old Fusilier Lee Rigby who was brutally murdered by two Islamists near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south-east London.

  72. stackja
    #2387714, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:18 am

    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 7 minutes ago
    Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena

  73. srr
    #2387715, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Voice of Europe Retweeted
    Raheem 🇬🇧‏Verified account @RaheemKassam 13h13 hours ago

    Today marks 4 years since UK soldier Lee Rigby was murdered on a London street by Islamist barbarians. Please take a moment to remember him.

    https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/866618741051858944

  74. cohenite
    #2387716, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:20 am

    srr

    #2387669, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago

    Now there’s gunmen at Oldham hospital
    ..
    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m9 minutes ago

    Like we didn’t know who it would be
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866803551712014336

    Commentators blaming Tommy for this and saying this is what he wanted.

  75. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2387717, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Is everyone prepared for #backlash?
    Any tweeked scarves yet?

    Bugger you Calli, you always beat me to it. Not to be outdone rest assured there will be hate crimes. Muttering old bag ladies on public transport, and others darting offensive looks at Muslimas, and of course the Nazi graffiti.

  76. stackja
    #2387718, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:21 am

    C.L.
    #2387699, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 am
    You have to abandon the Liberals, Stack.

    And embrace the ALP?

  77. Infidel Tiger
    #2387719, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:21 am

    A disaffected teeny bopper has taken their own life with a nail bomb.

  78. Snoopy
    #2387721, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Pyne, the man who hates Catholic schools

    Can someone please provide a link(s) that describes with $ how Catholic schools are currently funded and how Gonski 2.0 will cut funding? I haven’t been able to find any useful detail.

