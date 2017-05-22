Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017
1,096 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. jupes
    #2387921, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Dotty,
    #1128596, posted on December 30, 2013 at 10:18 pm
    Billions of Muslims, a couple of hundred terrorists.

    The argument that Islam is intrinsically dangerous is not convincing.

    It should be noted that while trying to justify this absurdity (after initially denying it), Dotty decided to calculate the exact number of Muslim terrorists in the world. No seriously, he really did. This is his conclusion:

    I’ve sat down and done some figures regarding Islamic terrorist attacks against “the West”.

    If you take out “Arab” – Israeli conflict stuff from 1979 (excluding civil unrest) and include Russia and Eastern Europe in the west, and include attacks on Israel in the West and eastern Europe – or attacks on Westerners abroad – the number of terrorists who made such attacks until 2001 was 76 including planners and accomplices. I’ve included suspects who were cleared or acquitted as well.

    Until the end of 2013, it was 336A few hundred people out of billions.

    Before we get to the utter stupidity of this statement, note how Dotty ‘argues’. His initial statement of “billions of Muslims, a couple of hundred terrorists” is without any qualification. His justification is qualified up the ying-yang: “if you take out Arab – Israeli conflict …” etc.

    However even with a million qualifications his statement is so absurd that it is on the same level as ‘truther’ conspiracies. Actually it is worse. Dotty really believes there are only a “few hundred” Muslim terrorists in the world!

  2. feelthebern
    #2387922, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    All police should be diverted from Manchester Arena to more sensitive areas to ensure there is no backlash.

  3. C.L.
    #2387923, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    ABC radio news bulletin invested the Manchester Massacre with all the weight and solemnity of a postie being swooped by a magpie.

    Bad timing for poor old Waleed (again). Last night he was taking Dutton to task for insisting that Muslim ‘refugees’ tell us who they are and where they came from.

  4. notafan
    #2387924, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    MV you say that parents who expect their children to got to school to get an education are simply availing themselves of childcare.

    Most people would think lying in order to rort welfare AND the distance education scheme contemptible.

    Your distain and your characterization of the motives of your fellow man does not become you MV.

    You are smug, sanctimonious and as usual wrong.

  5. Adam
    #2387925, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    So music concerts are now going to be like airports. Thanks muslims!

    It’s okay, dude. The music industry has been total shite for about 20 years. Now if they’d done this in the 70s then it would have been a real issue.

  6. mh
    #2387926, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Everything will be fine. Kate Perry has tweeted Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show

    Thanks Kate, where would the world be without you praying.

  7. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2387927, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    In other good news leftist terrorists have successfully got Adani put on hold.

  8. feelthebern
    #2387928, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I think it is culturally insensitive for the emergency services to attend the Manchester Arena.
    They should respect the Muslim communities wishes & efforts.

  9. Anthony
    #2387929, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Dot takes the Macron stance on muslim terrorists. Get used to it, it’s the new norm. At least he acknowledges the fact that it’s muslims who are doing the killing.

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #2387930, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I’m struggling to detect any difference between this and your bog standard “academic” gibberish. Recall the recent example of those poor squirrels.

    I think that’s the point, Rabz. If you just landed from Mars, you would assume it was serious.

  11. Mother Lode
    #2387931, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    If this is a homicidal bomber’s handiwork, his mince should be scraped up and as a symbolic gesture fed to the ravens at the Tower Of London.

    Fed to pigs.

  12. Fisky
    #2387932, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    We need to ask the Japanese government how they are dealing with the massive terrorist threat affecting the world. The Japs really seem to have it sorted over there! I wonder what the secret is???

  13. memoryvault
    #2387933, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The dewesternisation process will topple the last colonial imperialist running dog dominos, their left will not be slowed or dissuaded, but simply dig deep for the one final and eternal Great Push.

    Maybe, John, maybe not. Here in Australia we have a sleeping giant that has yet to awaken.
    I’m referring to the families of the Chinese and Vietnamese that fled communism in the 1950’s to the 1990’s, came to Australia, and managed to assimilate while still maintaining their unique cultures.

  14. Fat Tony
    #2387934, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Dot:

    You have never answered the question: Which country is better off because of mass islamic immigration?

    Remember that Indonesia started off on its current path with 1 moslem (a preacher)

  15. Fisky
    #2387936, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Before we get to the utter stupidity of this statement, note how Dotty ‘argues’. His initial statement of “billions of Muslims, a couple of hundred terrorists” is without any qualification. His justification is qualified up the ying-yang: “if you take out Arab – Israeli conflict …” etc.

    Well dotty’s right on that. If you don’t count nearly all the Muslim terrorists, there are only about 200 Muslim terrorists in the entire world.

  16. The Beer Whisperer
    #2387937, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Wow the right wing extremist Brits really don’t like Ariana Grande.

    What are you talking about, Infy? It’s those pesky Presbyteriana again. Everybody knows this.

  18. cohenite
    #2387941, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    The number of muslims and terrorism: AGAIN, FFS:

    Among Muslims worldwide today, about 10 to 15 per cent, it may be suggested, are modernist, reform-minded and democratic; perhaps another 10 to 15 per cent are militant, radical, extreme and potentially active in violent forms.

    Between these two clusters, the 70 per cent in the middle represent what may be called conventional or quasi-traditional Islam.

    The question is: what is the relation of the views of the radical extreme to those of the centrist mainstream? Are they opposed, a deviationist breakaway, or are they basically identical, or at least complementary?

    It would be reassuring if things were otherwise, but the basic facts are clear. Like the radical fringe or fundamentalist extreme, the Muslim mainstream adheres to, through explicit affirmation or by unreflecting habitual assent, the same underlying propositions that constitute the radical and militant world view. Like that of the militants, their Islam, or view of it, is basically supersessionist.

    That is, they hold, as core Islamic doctrine has held from the outset in its Koranic foundations, that Islam embodies and carries forward all that was once good in Judaism and Christianity (a fact that now makes those predecessors superfluous and lacking in continuing spiritual value and authenticity); and that what it does not carry forward from them is not good (and was the expression of an earlier, incomplete and defective revelation or else the result of the subsequent faults, sometimes wilful, in the recording and transmission of the sacred revelation by rabbis and priests).

    And it is triumphalist, holding the view that Islam succeeded in the world, notably in its engagements and confrontations with the worlds of Judaism and Christendom, because its belief system was superior (and its long-lasting political ascendancy was conversely seen for a millennium as the proof and vindication of Islam’s religious superiority). While the power of Islam may have been eclipsed during the past two or three centuries, the subordination and shame of Islam is temporary and ultimately will be reversed.

    Professor Clive Kessler: emeritus professor of sociology and anthropology at the University of NSW.

    Islam is the problem.

  19. feelthebern
    #2387942, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I think this is Donald Trumps fault.
    I can’t remember any terrorism before Trump.

  20. test pattern
    #2387943, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    [email protected]

    We Liberals have much to learn. Especially me. I wish I hadn’t dropped out of school after year seven but the Japs were advancing and my hero Menzies was more interested in getting elected after the war had been won by Curtin. 75 years on I’m feeling older and older men are feeling me.

    Our racist culture is under attack by enlightened people who have rejected our 1942 values! As Liberals in 2017 we must return to 1942. Menzies was correct to warn us against falling victims to words and slogans, take my column for example I never use political slogans and try to stay away from words altogether.

    The false god of fairness must be rejected by Liberals and replaced with the one true god of unfairness. Diversity is another false god corrupting our pure 1942 culture. The false god of tolerance is yet another false god equally corrupting our culture. Ooops did I write ‘equally’? I really meant unequally. We Liberals must be intolerant of equality! And political slogans.

    We Liberals understand that robust debate drives progress which is why we want to regress to 1942 when our hero Menzies helped Japan progress by selling them pigiron. Those who believe that we Liberals are parrots are wrong. We must be cockatoos, mighty cockatoos, true blue 1942 values cockatoos! Me and you. And a cockatoo. [email protected]

  21. feelthebern
    #2387944, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Is there a link, a common thread, anything, that links all these terror attacks?

  22. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2387945, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Trump touching that stupid Orb sure didn’t work.

  23. feelthebern
    #2387947, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    CNN headline that will surely be coming.
    Is there a link between Trump going to Israel & the Manchester “incident”?

  24. struth
    #2387948, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    After the Manchester bombing , hundreds of police have been deployed. …..

    To Tommy Robinson’s house in case of an offensive tweet.

  25. Fisky
    #2387949, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Bad timing for poor old Waleed (again). Last night he was taking Dutton to task for insisting that Muslim ‘refugees’ tell us who they are and where they came from.

    LOL. These people

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387950, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The BBC nails it…

    The Jeremy Corbyn Story: Profile of Labour leader
    By Brian Wheeler Political reporter 19 minutes ago

    Yep, they’ve just now put up a tongue bather of Jeremy Corbyn a whole hour after he says this:

    “Terrible incident in Manchester,” Mr Corbyn wrote.

    We must ban incidents!

  27. feelthebern
    #2387951, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

  28. Nick
    #2387952, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    So music concerts are now going to be like airports. Thanks muslims!

    add going to the footy to the list.

  29. jupes
    #2387953, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Trump touching that stupid Orb sure didn’t work.

    That’s because Theresa May wasn’t invited along with all the other leaders of Muslim countries.

  30. Tailgunner
    #2387954, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I think it’s quite plain to see that the Manchester attack is nothing more than a false flag incident to downplay Kim Dotcom and his revelations about Clinton victim,Seth Rich.
    The young British girls – more meat for the Clinton Meatgrinder!

  31. feelthebern
    #2387955, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Kill the infidel !
    But they pay your welfare.

  32. Fisky
    #2387956, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

    This is a very interesting idea. I like it!

  33. memoryvault
    #2387957, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    MV you say that parents who expect their children to got to school to get an education are simply availing themselves of childcare.

    No, Nota, and stop Dotifying your arguments. You’re better than that. What I said, and maintain, is that people who endlessly bemoan the standard of education their children are receiving, have an affordable alternative readily available. If they choose not to take it then it’s because the education system is little more than a babysitting service to them.

    Most people would think lying in order to rort welfare AND the distance education scheme contemptible.

    More Dotification. Nobody suggested “rorting welfare”, and as already pointed out, one doesn’t even need to provide much of a reason these days.

  34. feelthebern
    #2387958, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Nothing will get ma & pa to pull little Ali into line like the threat of having their welfare cut off.

  35. Myrddin Seren
    #2387959, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    hzhw

    In a better world, people would donate to the NHS rather than buy teddy bears and flowers.

    You forgot to put the /sarc tag on – I hope ….

  36. Fisky
    #2387960, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    It’s absolutely insane that the ruling class are more concerned about protecting the feelings of Muslims, than they are protecting young people from being murdered. But that’s where we’re at.

  37. Adam
    #2387962, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

    A much superior plan would be to deport anyone related to the terrorist, however distant.

  38. Empire
    #2387964, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Is there a link, a common thread, anything, that links all these terror attacks?

    Dean and Gene Ween asked the same question.

    Is it alive, does it writhe
    Can it survive under the sun?
    I can’t put my finger on it.
    Is it green, is it red
    Is it alive or is it dead
    I can’t put my finger on it
    Scathe with a lathe
    All the days in the past
    I can’t put my finger on it
    Is it brown, is it white
    Is it really outta sight
    I can’t put my finger on it

  39. feelthebern
    #2387965, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Have Jessica Rowe & Tracey Spicer tweeted pictures of them in a hijab yet?
    Only then will we know this Manchester incident is serious.

  40. H B Bear
    #2387966, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.

    Israelis are already onto that. Once terrorists are identified their house gets a D9 renovation the next day.

  41. Nick
    #2387967, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    More importantly, I hope that medical staff had the appropriate gay and transgender toilets and triage areas set up.

  42. notafan
    #2387968, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Yassmin is a great example of islamic exceptionalism that drives the terror regime to subjugate the kaffir.

    They don’t do terrorism for fun, it’s just the early days of this particular phase of the war against the infidel.

    Yassmin is part of the ‘look how they insult us’ crew that ramps up feeling of islamic victimhood that is the complement to their cosmic superiority,

    You say there are x number of terrorist (btw the French alone are monitoring 30,000 odd ‘potential terrorists”) but the ideology of holy jihad, caliphate, dar el harb is common to all muslims.

    An act by one is an act by all (non seculars of course!)

    Every nail bomb in just another nail in the Western coffin.

    So dot give it a rest, no-one is falling for that crap here. Lets see if Monty and Test Pattern pop in to agree with you, shall we?

    Almost makes you wish the pre crime unit was an actual thing.

  43. feelthebern
    #2387969, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    PS, had a comment posted at Blairs.
    Must have passed punctuation muster.

  44. srr
    #2387970, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Academia produces our media, judiciary and politicians, and more academics to ‘justify‘ their betrayal of us, sovereign individuals of sovereign nations.

    Academics gave us Communism and the cruel slaughter of 100’s of millions of innocent people.

    Academics gave us Pol Pot.

    So, to paraphrase Shakespeare, ironically, considering how savagely Pol Pot went after academics –
    … let’s kill all the academics.‘ … what?
    Is that less palatable than calling for the killing of all lawyers, politicians, journalists, big baby parts and human organ harvesting and trading medical professionals?

    Well then, how about we just call for academics to stop being self serving cowards, champion the champions and follow their courageous lead? Too much? Yeah, that’s miracle territory, but then, miracles aren’t impossible … 😉

  45. cohenite
    #2387971, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    H B Bear

    #2387966, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.

    Israelis are already onto that. Once terrorists are identified their house gets a D9 renovation the next day.

    The collective punishment should be against islam.

  46. A Lurker
    #2387972, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

    Deportation with no right of return is far more effective for those who are naturalised citizens.
    Otherwise, no more welfare sounds good – as long as it covers extended family as well.

  47. Tom
    #2387973, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    .
    #1128596, posted on December 30, 2013 at 10:18 pm
    Billions of Muslims, a couple of hundred terrorists.
    The argument that Islam is intrinsically dangerous is not convincing.

    Great get, Fisky.

    Moozley jihadi mass murderers have an excellent defender useful idiot at the Cat in Dot.

  48. feelthebern
    #2387974, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Has Yassmin commented on Ariana Grande’s immodest clothing yet?

  49. Myrddin Seren
    #2387976, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    mv

    Here in Australia we have a sleeping giant that has yet to awaken.
    I’m referring to the families of the Chinese and Vietnamese that fled communism in the 1950’s to the 1990’s, came to Australia, and managed to assimilate while still maintaining their unique cultures.

    Add the influx of aspirational Indians, Koreans, the quiet-hardworking Thais and so on. ( The more recent Chinese influx simply moving assets offshore – I am not so sure about their assimilation ? )

    Pretty sure these people will eventually braid up about Safe Schools, high taxes, no energy, destruction of businesses locally and – when the Greens roll out their dream and look to kill the big mining and agriculture exports.

    Be an interesting dynamic when old, leftist enviro-Australia tragics from Get-Up plus the hard Left yoof meet a strong cohort of traditional, family-oriented people at the ballot box.

  50. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2387977, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Is Sean Hannity’s career over yet?

  51. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2387979, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The Japs really seem to have it sorted over there! I wonder what the secret is???

    Not exactly.

    Compared to Europe, homegrown radicalization of Japanese nationals to Islamic extremism is minuscule. However, in October 2014, Tokyo police began questioning a group of young Japanese men apparently preparing to join ISIS in Syria. The investigation potentially represents the first serious stirrings of support for ISIS from among Japanese nationals.

    Japan has about 100,000 muslims. Which is still enough for some to want to go to Syria.

  52. Empire
    #2387980, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    A much superior plan would be to deport anyone related to the terrorist, however distant.

    Cut off the candy supply and they might leave of their own accord. Looting and theft are central to the ideology. In a place like Europe, the countries that make themselves less attractive to the invading hordes get first mover advantage. Money saved can be used to build border protection.

  53. feelthebern
    #2387981, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Why would Hannity’s career be over?

  54. notafan
    #2387982, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    So come on MV tell me how else a single parent can pay their bills and provide appropriate supervision and support for their home schooled child/ren.

    The only way the distance ed rort works if it is used by the very few, so your entire premise is faulty.

    People could not, en masse, suddenly enroll their children in Distance Ed because they realized that you were right all alone and the real reason they made financial sacrifices to sent their children to Catholic school, where incidentally they received a good education, was because they were lazy selfish bastards.

    Now go find someone else to troll.

  55. memoryvault
    #2387983, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

    You’re on the right track, Bern. But we need to go a lot further. Conviction for ANY crime of violence with a possible sentence over two years should see the convicted party deported back to wherever they came from. Plus their wife (ves), children, mother, father, sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, by blood AND marriage. Passports cancelled and all property forfeit to the Crown.

    Time for a Papa nap.

  56. H B Bear
    #2387984, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Be an interesting dynamic when old, leftist enviro-Australia tragics from Get-Up plus the hard Left yoof meet a strong cohort of traditional, family-oriented people at the ballot box.

    They do every three years. And the Uniparty gets elected in the Reps and the Senate does whatever it likes provided it drags the country to the Left.

  57. The Beer Whisperer
    #2387986, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    If that Waleed Aly chucks a sickie on the Project tonight….

    I’ll take any odds against him being conspicuously absent.

  58. stackja
    #2387987, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    G M Police‏Verified account @gmpolice 29 minutes ago
    Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins

  59. incoherent rambler
    #2387988, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    There needs to be collective punishment when it comes to terror attacks.
    No more welfare for the entire family if you have a family member commit an attack.
    Will ensure ma & pa stop little Ali blowing anyone up.

    – Hanging, drawing and quartering of the perps.
    – Confiscation/destruction of all known associate’s assets.
    – bulldoze the perps abode
    – no more welfare for family
    – no government employment for family
    – sterilization of parents

    *family defined as far as 1st cousin

  60. Adam
    #2387989, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Cut off the candy supply and they might leave of their own accord.

    They won’t have the dosh to leave. So they’ll just up the ante and terrorize the locals here. You leave people no choice and they’ll get desperate. Just remove them. Think of the potential saving in Aussie lives.

  61. feelthebern
    #2387990, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Nah, just cut off the welfare for direct family.
    They’ll get up & leave of their own accord after that.
    Do that a few times & all these sheilas will be all over their kids like Ali on a white girl making sure they behave.

  62. incoherent rambler
    #2387991, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Behold, I am in agreement with MV.

  63. The Beer Whisperer
    #2387992, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    MV, and any mosque attended by perps to be closed until they demonstrate precisely how they intend to dissuade worshippers from blowing people up.

  64. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2387993, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Why would Hannity’s career be over?

    His descent in to madness. Being led astray by Kim Dotcom.

  65. feelthebern
    #2387994, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I find Kim Dotcoms views interesting.
    I would like to subscribe to his newsletter.

    h/t Homer.

  66. Roger
    #2387995, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Europe not Africa the birthplace of Mankind, says report.

    The out of Africa theory has been under pressure for a while now.

    Be wary of claimed scientific consensuses and read Thomas Kuhn!

  67. notafan
    #2387996, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Parramatta mosque should have been closed after the Curtis Cheng shooting.

    Even the French would have done that.

  68. feelthebern
    #2387997, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    After watching Patriots Day I am an expert in this jihadi terrorism shit.
    If Manchester hasn’t flown Mark Wahlberg in yet, they aint doing their job.

  69. jupes
    #2388000, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    (btw the French alone are monitoring 30,000 odd ‘potential terrorists”)

    No no, that must be a typo.

    There are only 336 337 Muslim terrorists in the whole world*.

    * According to the Dotty Intelligence Agency.

  70. John Comnenus
    #2388001, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Infidel,

    lets see what Dotcom has to say before saying he has led anyone astray.

    To be fair, Dotcom has previously talked a big game he couldn’t back up. However, in this case he seems to be very specific and claims to have documentary evidence he is happy to turn over to the Special Prosecutor if it investigates the fairly unusual Seth Rich murder.

    We will know tomorrow when he makes (or doesn’t) his claims.

  71. incoherent rambler
    #2388002, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Methinks things will get a lot worse in this saga before the west awakes.

    Quarter time score –
    Terrorists – 1,268,567
    Infidels – 0

  72. Nick
    #2388003, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Just a question, if Catholic orders are financially responsible for the acts of members, to the tune of tens of millions, why haven’t Mosques been sued?

  73. John Comnenus
    #2388007, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Wow according to TGP the suspect was filmed making an instructional video on how to make a bomb in his quite nice, upper middle class kitchen. How do you film a bomb making instructional video for the Jihadists and stay on the streets?

  74. memoryvault
    #2388008, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Now go find someone else to troll.

    I sense the Dot is strong in this one.

    Nota,
    I made the original comment. You attacked it.
    How on earth does that translate into ME trolling YOU?

    Now for that nap.

  75. feelthebern
    #2388009, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Good question Nick.
    When a Catholic, Anglican church cuts a cheque to an abuse victim, who actually cuts the cheque?
    Not the parish.
    Would it be the diocese?
    Or an insurer ?
    Or a shelf company, set up purely for that purpose?

  76. Senile Old Guy
    #2388012, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    In other news

    Sydney’s iconic Circular Quay and Botanic Gardens, Brisbane Airport, Melbourne’s Docklands and Perth’s Elizabeth Quay will all be underwater in dramatic new climate modelling. The projection used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States which revealed global sea levels could rise by 2 metres by 2100 if emissions remain at their current levels.

    We are talking over 80 years away. And, though the report says ‘will all be underwater’, later we get ‘could rise by 2m’. And it is those so very reliable climate models.

  77. feelthebern
    #2388013, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Any reports of backlash yet?

  78. Senile Old Guy
    #2388014, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    And, at the ABC, we have:

    Stolen Generations survivors call for national compensation fund

    I must be getting old because I distinctly remember hearing, all through the inquiries, that it ‘was not about the money’.

  79. notafan
    #2388015, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    No MV: we were discussing the school funding issue and you came in with your usual silly soapbox pronouncement.

  80. Nick
    #2388016, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Would it be the diocese?
    Or an insurer ?
    Or a shelf company, set up purely for that purpose?

    Insurance in some cases, though I know of orders selling their own assets such as land, to use.

  81. feelthebern
    #2388017, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Stolen Generations survivors call for national compensation fund

    After this & the NDIS lawn mowing fund, will there be anything else left to fund safe schools?

  82. Senile Old Guy
    #2388018, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    And Essential has its latest poll out and it is not good news for Lord Waffle. He puts us 500 billion, or so, in debt and the LNP is 46:54 ALP. The biggest spend in Australian government history, all for nothing. So much money; so little Potential Greatness.

  83. srr
    #2388020, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Protests as United Patriots Front members appear in court
    Wayne Flower, Herald Sun
    36 minutes ago

    Cottrell was clapped by his supporters as he took his seat inside the packed courtroom.

    There, Mr Erickson called on Premier Daniel Andrews to be subpoenaed and appear at the hearing when it returns to court.

    Mr Erickson told Deputy Chief Magistrate Jelena Popovic police had “hardly any evidence” against them and called on the case to be dismissed.

    Ms Popovic said Mr Andrews would only attend the hearing if it was established there was a probity reason for him to attend.

    Mr Erikson said he would also call on Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton to appear at the hearing.

    “They are corrupted. They have pushed for this case. They have pushed for us to be at court today. I think it’s a conspiracy against right-wing politics and conservative values.”

    The matter will return to court in Melbourne on September 4.

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/protests-as-united-patriots-front-members-appear-in-court/news-story/55a851c54527cd341cb6b1c73cad2b0a
    ________________

    I would have loved to had someone Periscoping or Facebook Live-ing what was really going on, because going by how hard Flowers tried and failed to paint the Patriots as ‘the baddies’, and the very tight shots of the very small Anti-Free Speech tools, it’s still impossible to see any justification for Get-Pell Ashton & Co. to pull so many police from their job of policing and fighting serious crime (like Apex Gang Thugs), to instead, stand around and try to intimidate Aussie Patriots and champions of free speech.

  84. feelthebern
    #2388021, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I reckon there would be some chaps out there who:
    1) installed pink batts;
    2) installed HD set top boxes;
    3) are now on the NDIS lawn mowing gravy train.

    Hats off to those chaps & their tax hoovering ways.

  85. test pattern
    #2388022, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    My warning re Hamza Bin Laden’s May 13 speech, which exhorted followers to mount attacks, may have been spot on.

  86. Nick
    #2388023, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Why not just bury Muslim perps and whats left of them, in pigskin?

  87. Atoms for Peace
    #2388024, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    And now for something completely different. With the current debate on exit with dignity etc etc, how will that affect the bottom line of the aged care industry, for an industry it is. Too bad if they are ramping up for an expected influx who may well decide to take an early exit..
    Well, someone has to ask these questions…

  88. feelthebern
    #2388025, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Ariana Grande has the best voice since that Christina Aguilera came along.

  89. feelthebern
    #2388026, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Fuck I’m angry today.

  90. Atoms for Peace
    #2388027, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Media sticks microphones into celebrity talking heads for an informed comment.
    Make a much sense as shoving a microphone into a swimmers face as they lie gasping at the side of the pool.

  91. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2388028, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Ariana Grande has the best voice since that Christina Aguilera came along.

    Fantastic bod for a midget too.

  92. test pattern
    #2388029, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    ‘Japan has about 100,000 muslims. Which is still enough for some to want to go to Syria.’

    Many came from Vladivostok. Hassan Ko Nakata is a supporter of the Caliphate and has been linked to Cerantonio, Mindanao and Bangladesh.

    http://shoebat.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/hasan-nakata.jpg

  93. Nick
    #2388031, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Ms. Grande’s concert tour has been promoted as the ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour.

  94. Senile Old Guy
    #2388032, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    One final comment on the Essential survey:

    78% said banks would pass the cost of the levy on to customers.

    So there, ScoMo.

  95. Roger
    #2388033, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    When a Catholic, Anglican church cuts a cheque to an abuse victim, who actually cuts the cheque?

    If all due diligence was followed, the insurer covers it.
    If not the relevant diocese or religious order has to find the funds.
    This is why some dioceses in the US have gone bankrupt.

  96. Rabz
    #2388035, posted on May 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Jeremy Corbyn‏ Verified account @jeremycorbyn 3h3 hours ago

    Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.

    Incident?

    Terrible?

    Corbs – “Regrettable” is the more “appropriate” term.

