Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2388242, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    We are in a death spiral. I don’t see a way out.

    war

  2. Adam
    #2388243, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Cary
    #2388148, posted on May 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm
    http://thenewdaily.com.au/news/national/2017/05/23/cities-underwater-australia/
    Anyone who buys land or houses on the coast or even along major river systems is doing no favours to descendants or family wealth accumulation.

    Go tell that to Tim Flannery.

  3. Boambee John
    #2388244, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2388170, posted on May 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm
    Britain isn’t going to deport 3 million Muslims. It isn’t going to deport 1.5 million Muslims.

    No? Then something much worse awaits.

    You can have mass deportations, mass conversions or mass slaughter, but you can’t have peaceful co-existence with a death cult.”

    Most peoples , when pushed hard enough, have buried deep within them the atavastic urge to strike out blindly at a tormentor. Amply demonstrated in Indonesia in September 1965.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2388246, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    For sea level to rise you need the water to come from somewhere.

    Global sea ice area is currently on the average, and the same as it was in 1979, having recovered from the recent El Nino dip.

    Greenland is currently accumulating ice mass, well above the average. (I’d link to the DMI graph directly but their site seems down at the moment.)

    Antarctic sea ice area is also at the average for the last 28 years.

    Doesn’t look to me like much is happening. But why would you believe the real world data when you have a nice sexy model to play with?

  5. Des Deskperson
    #2388247, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    A ray of good news, although no doubt they will try to fight it:

    http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/eddie-obeid-and-ian-macdonald-to-be-stripped-of-nsw-parliamentary-pensions-20170523-gwb409.html

    Ian MacDonald was a Maoist student revolutionary back in the seventies. The academics loved him but some of his comrades thought him a little too ‘plausible’ and pondered whether he might have other, more self-focused agendas. Whatever, He was and is a piece of work.

  6. Mother Lode
    #2388248, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    We accept that such hate as drove the [terrorists] can only have come from incredible suffering, and we are desperately sorry for that suffering, even if we are yet to come to grips with its specific cause.

    The suffering of not being the dominant force in world politics or in fact in any field whatsoever aside from barbarism.”

    The same hate motivates the left, who cannot stand not being the dominant force in politics.

    Funny thing is that these explanations (Oooh! Teh suffering!) would mean nothing to the monsters who carry out these atrocities. Actually it would probably make them angrier that you still won’t listen to what they are screaming at you.

    Pirate Pete’s platitudes are only addressed to one group of people – the victims. To tell them it is their own fault.

    He really is a piece of shit.

  7. Fat Tony
    #2388251, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Dot:
    I’m not going to defend Islam as a non-Muslim. I don’t have to and I don’t particularly want to.

    Why not Dot – you advocate the unfettered open immigration of moslems, so why don’t you have the balls to defend them.
    Please tell everyone how Country “X” has benefited by the mass importation of moslems…..

  8. srr
    #2388252, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2388146, posted on May 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Thanks srr.

    You are providing links and coverage I appreciate.

    Thanks Marcus.
    I do look for things with interesting/important details that are often overlooked.

    Some would rather those details never become widely understood, and so they’ll hook onto one aspect to mock or rant against, like the questionable credibility of one witness, or one person in a chain of sources, in an effort to scare people off taking in what has been proven and soundly corroborated.

    Sadly, the old trick of shutting down many honest sources on hot issues, while promoting doggy people to take them up and by so doing, poison the well, is still a trick disinfo/propaganda bloggers can rely on, because most people, being people, simply don’t want to get laughed at.

    Because some things are So Big, a total shutdown would create such a giant black hole, that the whole world would be sucked into noticing it, and so ugly bits get let out, on a leash, held by scary, crazy people, and most people simply avert their eyes, cross the street, and keep walking …

  9. NewChum
    #2388253, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Cary
    #2388148, posted on May 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm
    http://thenewdaily.com.au/news/national/2017/05/23/cities-underwater-australia/
    Anyone who buys land or houses on the coast or even along major river systems is doing no favours to descendants or family wealth accumulation.

    Why? Do people of the religion of pieces like living next to the water? Is that what will prevent family wealth accumulation? Or is it because there will be teenagers at concerts getting dismembered at concerts nearby?

  10. Marcus Classis
    #2388254, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    We are in a death spiral. I don’t see a way out.

    Oh, I do. Easy.

    War.

    Deus vult.

  11. Bear Necessities
    #2388255, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Fitzsimmons is an idiot. Most of these bombers have grown up in the host country and have access to education and health services which should enable anyone with ambition and drive to make a go it and become successful and happy.

  12. .
    #2388256, posted on May 23, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Now what would you say if the Turnbull Government declared the UPF a terrorist organisation?

    Answer the question, jupes.

