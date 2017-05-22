Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, May 22, 2017
1,577 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017

  1. calli
    #2388557, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    PS Andrew O’Keefe is a cock head.
    PPS Can I get a fact check on that?

    Yes

    And Yes again.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2388559, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Muslim. $1.00

    Muslim. Known to police. $1.15

    Muslim. Known to police. Refugee. $1.85

  3. rickw
    #2388560, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Aren’t the jails practically turned into mosques these days?

    Goulburn supermax is known as the Super-Mosque.

    A good place to start when it starts.

  4. calli
    #2388561, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Eeew. Page podium with horrid pictures.

  5. hzhousewife
    #2388562, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    odds for “homegrown”?

  6. H B Bear
    #2388563, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Manchester police say they know who the bomber was but won’t release the name.
    Which means he’s a Muslim.

    Only real question is whether he is on a watchlist or just another moderate muzzy that isn’t anymore.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2388564, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    If Trumpity actually believes the Sauds are going to help with the fight against extremism then it is he who is the evil loser.

  8. Makka
    #2388565, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    odds for “homegrown”?

    That’s my bet. That means it’s whitey’s fault because multi culti fail, non-inclusiveness, victimisation etc.

  9. feelthebern
    #2388566, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    What’s the point of all the counter intel spending if they can’t pick up shit like this?

  10. feelthebern
    #2388567, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Once we start seeing the ages of the murdered, I reckon people will lose their shit in the UK.
    & who can blame them.

  11. stackja
    #2388568, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    @CCIanHopkins
    Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, National Police Lead for Workforce representation & diversity.

  12. feelthebern
    #2388569, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    & remember, the UK jailed a chap who left bacon on the steps of a mosque.
    Yet thousands of ISIS fanboys roam the streets.
    Fucking lunacy.

  13. srr
    #2388570, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Claire Lehmann‏Verified account @clairlemon 9h

    The children of Manchester are pulling pieces of other humans’ flesh out of their hair and people are worried about ‘Islamophobia’
    😡 … yesss … 😡

  14. calli
    #2388571, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    & remember, the UK jailed a chap who left bacon on the steps of a mosque.

    Who was beaten to death in jail. Who did it and why is a mystery.

  15. stackja
    #2388572, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2388564, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm
    If Trumpity actually believes the Sauds are going to help with the fight against extremism then it is he who is the evil loser.

    Doubting IT!

  16. C.L.
    #2388573, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Has the media found a Muslim or merely brown “hero” yet?

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2388575, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    What’s the point of all the counter intel spending if they can’t pick up shit like this?

    You can only imagine how many they prevent.

    As Mark Steyn says “the good guys have to be lucky every time, camel fucking xunts only have to be lucky once”.

    I quote from memory.

  18. srr
    #2388576, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1h1 hour ago

    With every Jihadi mass murder, the politicians send your kids on even more mosque visits to teach them Islam is the religion of pieces

    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866958971978096640

  19. MsDolittle
    #2388577, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    De Morales Officum Defunctorum & Missa Pro Defunctis on,

    Right up Doc’s alley. Thanks.

  20. srr
    #2388578, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago

    “Terrorism will not divide us or change our way of life!”, the Politicians said, as they slowly divided us and changed our way of life

    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866947751694782465

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2388580, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    I don’t know how many exits and entries there are to that venue but thousand of young kids must have had to run past people with their heads blown off and guts hanging out.

    I wonder if they’ll be posting those ridiculous Manchester balloons that are appearing on Facebook.

  22. Farmer Gez
    #2388581, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    A young Pom came to the farm today to do a job, he thinks England is stuffed. Too many welfare cheating migrants, a mosque on every corner and he didn’t want to be the last white boy on his street. He’s here to make something of himself in a big country. A good hardworking lad in my opinion.

  23. srr
    #2388582, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago

    “I HAVE BEEN MADE VICTORIOUS WITH TERROR” – Muhammad, the Islamic prophet, the moral compass for millions living in Europe.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #2388583, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Once we start seeing the ages of the murdered, I reckon people will lose their shit in the UK.
    & who can blame them.

    I am praying for backlash.

  25. MsDolittle
    #2388584, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    A good hardworking lad in my opinion.

    Good luck to him. We need more just like it.

  26. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388586, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Towards the Light – the Story of the Struggles for Liberty and Rights that Made the Modern West is a book published in 2007 and written by British philosopher and author A C Grayling, a first order puncist.

    On pages 4 and 5 Setting the Scene he talks about what

    “liberal societies might do to themselves in the face of this new and different threat [of terrorism]. They begin, by small but dangerous increments, to cease to be as liberal as they once were. They begin to restrict their own hard-won rights and freedoms as a protection against the criminal minority who attempt (and as we thus see, by forcing liberty to commit suicide, succeed in doing) to terrorise society. In a curious way, liberalism’s efforts to restrict its own liberties are made according to the liberal principle that no minority must be singled out. Thus, even if it were known that all world-be terrorists spring from a small group within a small minority in society, it would be illiberal to impose restrictions just on them to protect the rest of society, on the grounds that this would be unfair and discriminatory. As a result society as a whole is brought under the liberty-restricting new regime”

    Perhaps its the agenda of government to control all people not just the baddies — a form of compulsory submission.

    He compares the temporary measures such as identity cards and restrictions on freedom of speech and the press when in WWII Britain was in danger from an implacable German enemy massed and poised to invade a mere 20 miles away across the English Channel — he compares that to the permanent legislation of more draconian kinds being passed in Western liberal democracies such as the Patriot Act and other liberty-undermining legislation – even though he say the current situation vis a vis terrorism was a far lesser threat. I doubt the people of Sydney, Melbourne, Nice, Paris, Berlin, Boston, San Bernardino and now Manchester would agree.

    He says:

    “The disproportion is explainable by a number of factors. The most dismaying is that the leaders of the Western liberal democracies do not much resemble those in office when many of the rights and freedoms that were threatened by Nazi aggression were younger and fresher, and understood to be precious in a way that they seem not to be to today’s leaders. Today’s leaders have grown up taking those freedoms and rights for granted, and are demonstrably no much interested in them any more; they find them an inconvenience because protecting them requires lengthier and costlier measures than they care to sanction. Alas, most of the general population either seem to share that indifference, or are merely ignorant of what is in process of being lost. The cliche – no less true for being one – has it that we only properly value things when they are gone: “

  27. hzhousewife
    #2388588, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    If Trumpity actually believes the Sauds are going to help with the fight against extremism then it is he who is the evil loser.

    Ya think Trump believes the Sauds? Think again. Trump relies on himself, when the people of the US want to support him, he will be grateful.

  28. Eddystone
    #2388589, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    calli
    #2388571, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    & remember, the UK jailed a chap who left bacon on the steps of a mosque.

    Who was beaten to death in jail. Who did it and why is a mystery.

    What! Is that true calli?

  29. BrettW
    #2388590, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Meanwhile the Met Police have their first “gender fluid” police person who has two ID’s (from Daily Mail). Goes by the names Callum and Abi. Article quotes the new Commissioner, a lesbian whose partner is a junior officer, as saying “her commitment to diversity will “mark me out” as a chief officer.

    If you were interviewing a potential police recruit who said identified as two people would you think they would pass the selection process ? Silly question I know as their human rights should mean not discriminated against and nowadays would be put to top of the list and given accelerated promotion.

    Here’s a thought how about marking yourself out by keeping London safe and ensuring recruit the best people for the job ?

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2388591, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Ya think Trump believes the Sauds? Think again. Trump relies on himself, when the people of the US want to support him, he will be grateful.

    Ah no. Trump gave a speech today saying it was the most historic and greatest meeting in history and how great the King’s cock tasted. Trump narcissism is his downfall and the murderous muzzie despots know this. The western left are too stupid to figure it out.

  31. MsDolittle
    #2388592, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I don’t know how many exits and entries there are to that venue

    There didn’t seem to be a trampling ie. lux western world stadium.

  32. hzhousewife
    #2388593, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Here’s a thought how about marking yourself out by keeping London safe and ensuring recruit the best people for the job ?

    You forget that merit has no place now, only eqauuuuulidy ( in stereo).

  33. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388594, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Rudd was a horrible chap.
    The fact that his dog didn’t want anything to do with him that day shows just how bad he was.
    Dogs have great intuition.

    Reuben looks worried.

    Thanks calli that photo of Canckles Gillard really is stomach churning, the nadir of an illegitimate Prime Minister of an illegitimate government

  34. Fat Tony
    #2388595, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Diogenes

    De Morales Officum Defunctorum & Missa Pro Defunctis

    Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.

  35. hzhousewife
    #2388596, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Believe what Trump does, he can say anything, just like his compatriots, enemies and counterparts.

  36. Eddystone
    #2388597, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    British philosopher and author A C Grayling, a first order puncist anti-gun wanker

  37. jupes
    #2388598, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Muslim. $1.00

    Muslim. Known to police. $1.15

    Muslim. Known to police. Refugee. $1.85

    Muslim. Known to police. Refugee. Named Mohammed. $192

  38. srr
    #2388599, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    The People’s Cube 👌‏ @ThePeoplesCube 23m23 minutes ago

    #ManchesterBombing after reading the tweets of British Leftists you’d swear @TRobinsonNewEra murdered a bunch of innocent kids last night.
    ___

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra

    To bring in millions of Muslim labour voters, the Leftists need you to accept that your kids will be blown to pieces every now and then

    Leftists need maximum Muslim immigration into the UK

    Rape gangs, Trojan horses, Jihad attacks must all be hushed up to protect their votes
    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866947447905554433

  39. hzhousewife
    #2388600, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Diogenes

    De Morales Officum Defunctorum & Missa Pro Defunctis

    Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.

    And I’m saving it for sewing day tomorrow ! Beautiful, many thanks.

  40. jupes
    #2388601, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Woops cancel all bets. That should read $1.92

  41. Marcus Classis
    #2388602, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    And the leftards think Trump’s supporting the Saudi oil perverts?

    hahahahahahahaha!

    Trump’s encouraging the US frackers in every way possible.

    The same frackers who just collapsed OPEC and who have destroyed Saudi Arabia’s income.

    The oil ticks have gone from having Obama bowing down and blowing them in public to grovelling to the USA via big military orders while the USA ruins their economy.

  42. MsDolittle
    #2388603, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.

    Me too, Fat Tony isn’t Diogenes ace!

  43. Fat Tony
    #2388605, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    hzhousewife:

    You forget that merit has no place now, only eqauuuuulidy ( in stereo).

    Merit has always had and will always have a place.

    M.E.R.I.T.:

    Mates Elevated Regardless of Intelligence or Training.

  45. MsDolittle
    #2388607, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    And I’m saving it for sewing day tomorrow ! Beautiful, many thanks.

    Good on you hzhousewife! Western world rules, eh.

  46. Marcus Classis
    #2388608, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I’ll bet that the Manchester girl-murderer has the name mohammad somewhere in his moniker. Over half of the savages do, after all.

  47. calli
    #2388609, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Eddystone
    #2388589, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm
    calli
    #2388571, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    & remember, the UK jailed a chap who left bacon on the steps of a mosque.

    Who was beaten to death in jail. Who did it and why is a mystery.

    What! Is that true calli?

    Here’s the story. Sorry it’s the glacially loading Daily Mail.

  48. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388610, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    • A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the attack.

    The Queen has issued a statement in response to the Manchester attack.

    “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the statement read.

    “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

    “I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

    “And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity”.
    43 MINUTES AGO | 8.57PM
    23-year-old man arrested

    Police investigating the Manchester attack have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.

    Follow
    G M Police ✔ @gmpolice
    With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.

    Doncha just love how the police all it an incident and not a terrorist attack — how very diverse of them

  49. calli
    #2388612, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The “mystery” part of my comment was sarcasm, Eddy. But you knew that.

  50. Fat Tony
    #2388613, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2388603, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.

    Me too, Fat Tony isn’t Diogenes ace!

    Too right – I’ve recorded it and it will go on my playing list.
    Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.

  52. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388616, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    British philosopher and author A C Grayling, a first order anti-gun wanker

    Yes Eddystone he has all the virtues and all the vices – was on Q & A here a while ago – what a pontificating punce – puts me in mind of he of the Epping Boys High School accent – Geoffrey Robertson

  53. hzhousewife
    #2388617, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I’m confused – the lone suicide burrrmber who blew himself up has now been arrested – pleeeease explaaaaaain ??

  54. srr
    #2388618, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…
    Posted on May 23, 2017 by sundance
    U.S. President Trump and PA President Mahmoud Abbas participate in joint remarks at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem: Approx 3:40am EDT

    Update – Video Added – President Trump begins by discussing the Manchester Terror Attack [at 7:00 minutes].

    Schedule below:

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/23/president-trump-and-president-abbas-deliver-joint-remarks-340am-livestream/

  55. srr
    #2388620, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    For Dot, From DRUDGE –

    3,500 suspected terrorists in UK…

    400 ISIS-trained fighters returned from Syria, Iraq war zones…

    Jihadi brides preparing last stand…

  56. MsDolittle
    #2388621, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.

    Doc reckons it is the missa papae machelli, played at every papal inauguration up to Pope VI. It’s a cross over time from plain chant to polyphony (Byrd, Tallis and Pallestrina). And there were French ones too.. So the faithful could hear the latin. Every one knew the words but even so…

  58. Fisky
    #2388623, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    3,500 suspected terrorists in UK…

    400 ISIS-trained fighters returned from Syria, Iraq war zones…

    Jihadi brides preparing last stand…

    But this can’t be! According to Dot, there are only 337 terrorists in the entire world.

  59. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388624, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    But this can’t be! According to Dot, there are only 337 terrorists in the entire world.

    I hope he’s submitted the list of names to the relevant/irrelevant authorities

  60. Infidel Tiger
    #2388625, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    336 now. One is spread all over Manchester.

  61. srr
    #2388627, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    22 DEAD, 59+ Injured, and

    Frantic parents hunt for missing kids…

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Desperate parents and friends posted heart-wrenching messages and pictures on social media in the search for their loved ones on Tuesday after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

    STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos, 8yrs old. Missing from Manchester attack,” Adam J. Brown posted on Facebook, next to a picture of her smiling face.

    “White Ariana tshirt-denim skirt-black leggings-black boots.”

    “Please…please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend,” …

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/pls-help-frantic-parents-hunt-missing-kids-uk-025009320.html

  62. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388628, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    336 now. One is spread all over Manchester.

    I hope dot has checked his list, at least twice — maybe he’ll be able to tell us who it is given that the Manchester police won’t say

  63. Makka
    #2388629, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Reports ISIS claiming responsibility, device planted at the concert. Gobsmacked -not.

  64. jupes
    #2388630, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    :The court precinct descended into chaos after an appearance from far-right nationalists accused of involvement in an inciteful video.

    What was it, a tape of Arianda Grande?

  65. Fat Tony
    #2388631, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2388621, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.

    Doc reckons it is the missa papae machelli, played at every papal inauguration up to Pope VI. It’s a cross over time from plain chant to polyphony (Byrd, Tallis and Pallestrina). And there were French ones too.. So the faithful could hear the latin. Every one knew the words but even so…

    Is that Pope Paul VI?

  66. srr
    #2388634, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    cohenite
    #2388615, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Channel 9’s description of court appearance by UPF’s Blair Cottrell: The court precinct descended into chaos after an appearance from far-right nationalists accused of involvement in an inciteful video.

    What they didn’t mention was that it was fifty gazillion coppers that Get Pell Duo Andrews & Ashton put to work at the court to cause chaos, shove around journo’s, and generally making a nuisance of themselves.

    The Patriots like their supporters were well behaved and the Traitors were too small in number to dare be any bother.

  67. MsDolittle
    #2388636, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…
    Posted on May 23, 2017 by sundance

    There should be the unanimous clapping for that speech.. and we get the golf clap from the muslims who bring so much violence, destruction and sadness to the world. What a fucking disgrace. An abomination.

  68. Boambee John
    #2388637, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    “cohenite
    #2388615, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm
    Channel 9’s description of court appearance by UPF’s Blair Cottrell: The court precinct descended into chaos after an appearance from far-right nationalists accused of involvement in an inciteful video.

    Inciting islam is an oxymoron.”
    I think that was a transcription error. Minor problem with phonetics. “inciteful” should read “insightful”.

  69. MsDolittle
    #2388638, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Is that Pope Paul VI?

    Yes, the venerable.. for most of Doc’s growing up, a difficult time for all.

  70. Zyconoclast
    #2388639, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    This Andrew O’Keefe?

    Drunk on the streets of Melbourne

    In a Cuban prison

  71. hzhousewife
    #2388640, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    re Trumps words/speech that srr linked ( thank you honey, you should be an international affairs newspaper, I would subscribe), Trump sounds tired (unsurprisingly), he is sincere, generous to his hosts and even ideological enemies, and entirely genuine in a way that the big O never ever was. If anyone can out-smug the slimy arabs he can. His words here made me quite emotional, I would really, really like all this strife to end.

  72. MsDolittle
    #2388641, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    “STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos, 8yrs old. Missing from Manchester attack,” Adam J. Brown posted on Facebook, next to a picture of her smiling face.

    God in heaven please help us.

  73. hzhousewife
    #2388643, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    So sad, Saffie Rose, aged 8 – no words

  74. MsDolittle
    #2388644, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    genuine in a way that the big O never ever was.

    Nailed it!

  76. Fisky
    #2388647, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Brigitte Gabriel‏ @ACTBrigitte 10h10 hours ago
    More
    The choice is clear, borders or terror. No, you don’t get a third option. This is the real world, not a sociology class.

  77. egg_
    #2388648, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    PS Andrew O’Keefe is a cock head.

    If O’Keefe had a penis transplant – the penis would reject him.

