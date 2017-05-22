Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Some History on Plain Packaging Again
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Nerblnob on Plain Packaging Again
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Classy
- srr on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Some History on Plain Packaging Again
- Oh come on on Classy
- Fat Tony on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Robber Baron on Classy
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- Tim Neilson on Advance Australia Where?
-
Recent Posts
- Plain Packaging Again
- Classy
- The Life Of Julia
- Advance Australia Where?
- Does Computer + Spreadsheet = Climate Apocalypticism
- Q&A Forum: May 22, 2017
- Future prosperity and can we attain it?
- Posthumous guest post from 1985. The Austrian Key
- Eight years is a long time in politics
- Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- And yet …
- Taylor v McLachlan and others
- Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6
- New South Wexit
- Liberals, tax your brains and drop the bank levy
- Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Lies, damned lies and the media
- All Aboard the Train to Serfdom – stopping at Harare, Havana, Caracas and Canberra
- New Australian National Anthem?
- Budget Repair Proposal – Politician Super Profit Tax
- Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Macron leading France to Armageddon
- More Self-loathing Incompetence From SMH
- Is that really it?
- Tax data sharing
- I Don’t Come to Bury Ceasar
- Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math
- Why do the Liberals have no friends?
- Poor Donald Trump
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,577 Responses to Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Yes
And Yes again.
Muslim. $1.00
Muslim. Known to police. $1.15
Muslim. Known to police. Refugee. $1.85
Aren’t the jails practically turned into mosques these days?
Goulburn supermax is known as the Super-Mosque.
A good place to start when it starts.
Eeew. Page podium with horrid pictures.
odds for “homegrown”?
Only real question is whether he is on a watchlist or just another moderate muzzy that isn’t anymore.
If Trumpity actually believes the Sauds are going to help with the fight against extremism then it is he who is the evil loser.
odds for “homegrown”?
That’s my bet. That means it’s whitey’s fault because multi culti fail, non-inclusiveness, victimisation etc.
What’s the point of all the counter intel spending if they can’t pick up shit like this?
Once we start seeing the ages of the murdered, I reckon people will lose their shit in the UK.
& who can blame them.
& remember, the UK jailed a chap who left bacon on the steps of a mosque.
Yet thousands of ISIS fanboys roam the streets.
Fucking lunacy.
Claire LehmannVerified account @clairlemon 9h
The children of Manchester are pulling pieces of other humans’ flesh out of their hair and people are worried about ‘Islamophobia’
😡 … yesss … 😡
Who was beaten to death in jail. Who did it and why is a mystery.
Doubting IT!
Has the media found a Muslim or merely brown “hero” yet?
You can only imagine how many they prevent.
As Mark Steyn says “the good guys have to be lucky every time, camel fucking xunts only have to be lucky once”.
I quote from memory.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1h1 hour ago
With every Jihadi mass murder, the politicians send your kids on even more mosque visits to teach them Islam is the religion of pieces
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866958971978096640
De Morales Officum Defunctorum & Missa Pro Defunctis on,
Right up Doc’s alley. Thanks.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago
“Terrorism will not divide us or change our way of life!”, the Politicians said, as they slowly divided us and changed our way of life
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866947751694782465
I don’t know how many exits and entries there are to that venue but thousand of young kids must have had to run past people with their heads blown off and guts hanging out.
I wonder if they’ll be posting those ridiculous Manchester balloons that are appearing on Facebook.
A young Pom came to the farm today to do a job, he thinks England is stuffed. Too many welfare cheating migrants, a mosque on every corner and he didn’t want to be the last white boy on his street. He’s here to make something of himself in a big country. A good hardworking lad in my opinion.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 2h2 hours ago
“I HAVE BEEN MADE VICTORIOUS WITH TERROR” – Muhammad, the Islamic prophet, the moral compass for millions living in Europe.
I am praying for backlash.
A good hardworking lad in my opinion.
Good luck to him. We need more just like it.
Towards the Light – the Story of the Struggles for Liberty and Rights that Made the Modern West is a book published in 2007 and written by British philosopher and author A C Grayling, a first order puncist.
On pages 4 and 5 Setting the Scene he talks about what
Perhaps its the agenda of government to control all people not just the baddies — a form of compulsory submission.
He compares the temporary measures such as identity cards and restrictions on freedom of speech and the press when in WWII Britain was in danger from an implacable German enemy massed and poised to invade a mere 20 miles away across the English Channel — he compares that to the permanent legislation of more draconian kinds being passed in Western liberal democracies such as the Patriot Act and other liberty-undermining legislation – even though he say the current situation vis a vis terrorism was a far lesser threat. I doubt the people of Sydney, Melbourne, Nice, Paris, Berlin, Boston, San Bernardino and now Manchester would agree.
He says:
Ya think Trump believes the Sauds? Think again. Trump relies on himself, when the people of the US want to support him, he will be grateful.
What! Is that true calli?
Meanwhile the Met Police have their first “gender fluid” police person who has two ID’s (from Daily Mail). Goes by the names Callum and Abi. Article quotes the new Commissioner, a lesbian whose partner is a junior officer, as saying “her commitment to diversity will “mark me out” as a chief officer.
If you were interviewing a potential police recruit who said identified as two people would you think they would pass the selection process ? Silly question I know as their human rights should mean not discriminated against and nowadays would be put to top of the list and given accelerated promotion.
Here’s a thought how about marking yourself out by keeping London safe and ensuring recruit the best people for the job ?
Ah no. Trump gave a speech today saying it was the most historic and greatest meeting in history and how great the King’s cock tasted. Trump narcissism is his downfall and the murderous muzzie despots know this. The western left are too stupid to figure it out.
I don’t know how many exits and entries there are to that venue
There didn’t seem to be a trampling ie. lux western world stadium.
You forget that merit has no place now, only eqauuuuulidy ( in stereo).
Thanks calli that photo of Canckles Gillard really is stomach churning, the nadir of an illegitimate Prime Minister of an illegitimate government
Diogenes
De Morales Officum Defunctorum & Missa Pro Defunctis
Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.
Believe what Trump does, he can say anything, just like his compatriots, enemies and counterparts.
Muslim. Known to police. Refugee. Named Mohammed. $192
The People’s Cube 👌 @ThePeoplesCube 23m23 minutes ago
#ManchesterBombing after reading the tweets of British Leftists you’d swear @TRobinsonNewEra murdered a bunch of innocent kids last night.
___
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra
To bring in millions of Muslim labour voters, the Leftists need you to accept that your kids will be blown to pieces every now and then
…
Leftists need maximum Muslim immigration into the UK
Rape gangs, Trojan horses, Jihad attacks must all be hushed up to protect their votes
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/866947447905554433
And I’m saving it for sewing day tomorrow ! Beautiful, many thanks.
Woops cancel all bets. That should read $1.92
And the leftards think Trump’s supporting the Saudi oil perverts?
hahahahahahahaha!
Trump’s encouraging the US frackers in every way possible.
The same frackers who just collapsed OPEC and who have destroyed Saudi Arabia’s income.
The oil ticks have gone from having Obama bowing down and blowing them in public to grovelling to the USA via big military orders while the USA ruins their economy.
Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.
Me too, Fat Tony isn’t Diogenes ace!
hzhousewife:
You forget that merit has no place now, only eqauuuuulidy ( in stereo).
Merit has always had and will always have a place.
M.E.R.I.T.:
Mates Elevated Regardless of Intelligence or Training.
lol Fat Tony
And I’m saving it for sewing day tomorrow ! Beautiful, many thanks.
Good on you hzhousewife! Western world rules, eh.
I’ll bet that the Manchester girl-murderer has the name mohammad somewhere in his moniker. Over half of the savages do, after all.
Here’s the story. Sorry it’s the glacially loading Daily Mail.
• A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the attack.
The Queen has issued a statement in response to the Manchester attack.
“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the statement read.
“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.
“I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.
“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity”.
43 MINUTES AGO | 8.57PM
23-year-old man arrested
Police investigating the Manchester attack have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.
Follow
G M Police ✔ @gmpolice
With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.
Doncha just love how the police all it an incident and not a terrorist attack — how very diverse of them
The “mystery” part of my comment was sarcasm, Eddy. But you knew that.
MsDolittle
#2388603, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm
Thanks for that – I am currently listening to it.
Me too, Fat Tony isn’t Diogenes ace!
Too right – I’ve recorded it and it will go on my playing list.
Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.
Channel 9’s description of court appearance by UPF’s Blair Cottrell: The court precinct descended into chaos after an appearance from far-right nationalists accused of involvement in an inciteful video.
Inciting islam is an oxymoron.
Yes Eddystone he has all the virtues and all the vices – was on Q & A here a while ago – what a pontificating punce – puts me in mind of he of the Epping Boys High School accent – Geoffrey Robertson
I’m confused – the lone suicide burrrmber who blew himself up has now been arrested – pleeeease explaaaaaain ??
President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…
Posted on May 23, 2017 by sundance
U.S. President Trump and PA President Mahmoud Abbas participate in joint remarks at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem: Approx 3:40am EDT
Update – Video Added – President Trump begins by discussing the Manchester Terror Attack [at 7:00 minutes].
Schedule below:
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/23/president-trump-and-president-abbas-deliver-joint-remarks-340am-livestream/
For Dot, From DRUDGE –
Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.
Doc reckons it is the missa papae machelli, played at every papal inauguration up to Pope VI. It’s a cross over time from plain chant to polyphony (Byrd, Tallis and Pallestrina). And there were French ones too.. So the faithful could hear the latin. Every one knew the words but even so…
The Manchester chapter of the Stand up to racism and welcome refugees society will probably be not conducting any marches for a while.
But this can’t be! According to Dot, there are only 337 terrorists in the entire world.
I hope he’s submitted the list of names to the relevant/irrelevant authorities
336 now. One is spread all over Manchester.
22 DEAD, 59+ Injured, and
Frantic parents hunt for missing kids…
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Desperate parents and friends posted heart-wrenching messages and pictures on social media in the search for their loved ones on Tuesday after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
“STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos, 8yrs old. Missing from Manchester attack,” Adam J. Brown posted on Facebook, next to a picture of her smiling face.
“White Ariana tshirt-denim skirt-black leggings-black boots.”
“Please…please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend,” …
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pls-help-frantic-parents-hunt-missing-kids-uk-025009320.html
I hope dot has checked his list, at least twice — maybe he’ll be able to tell us who it is given that the Manchester police won’t say
Reports ISIS claiming responsibility, device planted at the concert. Gobsmacked -not.
What was it, a tape of Arianda Grande?
MsDolittle
#2388621, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm
Reminds me of the Gregorian Chants from a monastery I visited in my youth.
Doc reckons it is the missa papae machelli, played at every papal inauguration up to Pope VI. It’s a cross over time from plain chant to polyphony (Byrd, Tallis and Pallestrina). And there were French ones too.. So the faithful could hear the latin. Every one knew the words but even so…
Is that Pope Paul VI?
What they didn’t mention was that it was fifty gazillion coppers that Get Pell Duo Andrews & Ashton put to work at the court to cause chaos, shove around journo’s, and generally making a nuisance of themselves.
The Patriots like their supporters were well behaved and the Traitors were too small in number to dare be any bother.
President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…
Posted on May 23, 2017 by sundance
There should be the unanimous clapping for that speech.. and we get the golf clap from the muslims who bring so much violence, destruction and sadness to the world. What a fucking disgrace. An abomination.
“cohenite
#2388615, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Channel 9’s description of court appearance by UPF’s Blair Cottrell: The court precinct descended into chaos after an appearance from far-right nationalists accused of involvement in an inciteful video.
Inciting islam is an oxymoron.”
I think that was a transcription error. Minor problem with phonetics. “inciteful” should read “insightful”.
Is that Pope Paul VI?
Yes, the venerable.. for most of Doc’s growing up, a difficult time for all.
This Andrew O’Keefe?
Drunk on the streets of Melbourne
In a Cuban prison
re Trumps words/speech that srr linked ( thank you honey, you should be an international affairs newspaper, I would subscribe), Trump sounds tired (unsurprisingly), he is sincere, generous to his hosts and even ideological enemies, and entirely genuine in a way that the big O never ever was. If anyone can out-smug the slimy arabs he can. His words here made me quite emotional, I would really, really like all this strife to end.
“STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos, 8yrs old. Missing from Manchester attack,” Adam J. Brown posted on Facebook, next to a picture of her smiling face.
God in heaven please help us.
So sad, Saffie Rose, aged 8 – no words
genuine in a way that the big O never ever was.
Nailed it!
Islam never rests: a petition has been lodged as Brisbane City Council decides whether to approve an Australian-first Muslim enclave at Durack.
If O’Keefe had a penis transplant – the penis would reject him.