Q&A Forum: May 22, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Baldrick
    #2387155, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Monday, 22 May 2017
    Niki Savva – Journalist and author
    Lawrence Krauss – Theoretical Physicist & Cosmologist
    Mikhail Zygar – Russian journalist and writer
    Mona Chalabi – Data editor of The Guardian US
    Paul Beatty – Author, The Sellout

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387163, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Ok Troops, the bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54

  4. Cold-Hands
    #2387169, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Who’s likely to disagree in this lot? I’m guessing it’ll be consensus all round tonight. Say… 12 interruptions.
    Thanks, Carpe.

  5. Turtle of WA
    #2387171, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    9 for me please Jugulum.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387172, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    30, if you please, Carpe.

  7. Baldrick
    #2387173, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 17 please

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387175, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2387183, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    25 please Carpe. My hopes are that Mikhail argues against the Russian US election meddling and maybe views on communism.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387184, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

  14. Turtle of WA
    #2387186, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Whatever happens tonight, the Bittered Sav will blame the AbbottBeast.

    Foul hag.

  15. Dave in Marybrook
    #2387187, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Hoping to listen live on News Radio while tinkering with luthiery down the shed… unfortunately, big heavy early rains have forced my lovely vet wife to work late- Motor vehicle accidents, dogs eating pot in Margaret River. Can be quite interesting watching on delayed telecast ABC1 and seeing footage of an exchange that I’d thought had been received well in the studio- with visuals, hard-arse stares from the audience, questioners shaking their heads through replies, and eye-rolling from the panel really changes the game.

    For tonight’s panel, how about Interruption Bingo? My call is, Paul Beatty will sink the slipper into Obama and shock the pants off everyone who has sized him up by the colour of his skin.

    For iLotto… 22 please, Carpe.

  16. Vic in Prossy
    #2387188, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    May I have 31 please, Carpe?

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387189, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Konbanwa Barudorikku Sama

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387190, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

  19. Baldrick
    #2387192, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Apparently tonight’s episode of the Snowcone Variety Hour will not be political:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    Tonight’s audience are solid readers but like all humans, they are 99.999% space between the particles

  20. Megan
    #2387195, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Back on board for the lotto. But no chance of watching tonight because…Savva.

    29 please Carpe.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387196, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Tonight’s audience are solid readers

    Good to see the “Little Golden Books” are making a comeback.

  22. jupes
    #2387198, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    My hopes are that Mikhail argues against the Russian US election meddling and maybe views on communism.

    Well he might. From Wiki:

    In his book, Zygar battles against the idealization of Putin as a savvy and ingenious puppet-master; both the demonic version put forth by the West, and the idolizing version propagated by Russia’s official state media.

    Still I can’t imagine the ABC inviting him on unless he has said something about Russia ‘rigging’ the US election. We’ll see.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387199, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  24. Baldrick
    #2387202, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    This one will get a workout Carpe.

  25. custard
    #2387203, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Good evening everyone. 52 if I may please Carpe.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387205, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

  27. classical_hero
    #2387206, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    7 please. This will be a case of everyone agreeing with everyone.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387207, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387212, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387213, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Ok troops it is nearly that time again, so put on your cuban heels crank up the bull whip and;

    llllleeeeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbbllleeee

  33. Baldrick
    #2387218, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I just know this is going to be extra painful

  34. Andysaurus
    #2387219, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Good evening everybody. May I please have 35 Carpe?

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387220, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    1st question – something about a book i have never read.

  36. a reader
    #2387221, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    2 for me please. There’s nobody to disagree there.

  37. Sparkx
    #2387222, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    It would be nice if we could have the questions in English.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387223, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

  39. Andysaurus
    #2387224, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    1st question – something about a book i have never read.

    by an author of whom I have never heard.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387225, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

  41. Spider
    #2387226, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    There will be a Trump Putin question. You can bet on it.

  42. Dave in Marybrook
    #2387227, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    First question, what a blindsider- freedom of expression and political correctness!
    Answer, essentially “I disagree with the premise of your question”. Which means it’s a zinger in my opinion.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387228, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    and we have moved onto the bash Trump early.

    colour me suprised.

  44. DJA
    #2387229, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe san If I am not too late 19 please

  45. Spider
    #2387230, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    It’s been 5 minutes and Trump gets blamed.

  47. Andysaurus
    #2387233, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    There will be a Trump Putin question. You can bet on it.

    You were prescient Mr./Mrs/Ms/Miz arachnid.

  48. Dave in Marybrook
    #2387234, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    And fact check please- Bang’ed Sav’s Road to Ruin a “bestseller”?
    By what parameters?

  50. Sparkx
    #2387237, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Heavens, a professional whinger.

  51. Baldrick
    #2387240, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    FMD this guy’s a professional victim

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387243, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

  53. Spider
    #2387244, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Trump gets another bashing. Ho hum. FMD.

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2387246, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    LL Cool J is criticising the people taking his complaints on the basis of how they “look” and “act”.

  55. custard
    #2387247, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Nikki wants to join in but it doesn’t involve AbbottSatan or Waffleworth so she’s mute.

  57. Sparkx
    #2387249, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Wow, he has written ONE book.

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2387250, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    No one is as smart as rat boy.

  59. Andysaurus
    #2387251, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    For humour in science, read Asimov non-fiction. [IMHO]

  60. struth
    #2387252, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Just popped in to ask……
    Why the hell do you put yourselves through this?
    I am lonely on the other thread!

    Bye.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387253, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Holy shit krauss wood be a great clown for Stephen Kings “It” with the right makeup

  62. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2387254, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    =2*117+(45.3456/23976.2345-0.001891273)+37-234

  63. Mark from Melbourne
    #2387255, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    27 if I’m not too late, Sven.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387256, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    would not wood – stupid keyboard.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387257, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Cold Hands 12
    Turtle of WA 9
    ZK2A 30
    Baldrick 17
    Cpt Seahawks 25
    Dave in Marybrook 22
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Megan 29
    Custard 52
    Classical Hero 7
    Goldenboy 26
    Pete of Perth 42
    Andysaurus 35
    A reader 2
    DJA 19
    Mark from Melbourne 27

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387260, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Grumpy – i’ve had a long day and i’m tired just give me the number, ok.

  67. a reader
    #2387261, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Not quite going for the whole 37 GRH? haha

  68. Andysaurus
    #2387263, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Why would black people vote for KKK? Because they are really stupid?

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2387265, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Someone just tweeted about the “physical attractiveness” of the panel. FMD.

  70. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2387268, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Grumpy – i’ve had a long day and i’m tired just give me the number, ok.

    Wot Carpe said.

  71. Sparkx
    #2387270, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Can’t understand a word of what the Guardian hag is on about

  72. Baldrick
    #2387272, posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Why would black people vote for KKK?

    Because they like the Democrat’s military wing.

  73. Spider
    #2387274, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Bloody hell. This is oh oh so predictable. These writers festival wankers are so one dimensional. .

  74. Andysaurus
    #2387275, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Grumpy’s number is More digits
    36.99999999979348222924663170107049128168979161427537756189… according to Wolfram Alpha. I would suggest he means 37. Sorry a reader, you beat me to it.

  75. Baldrick
    #2387276, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    You just know the Green Room would’ve been rocking tonight with these cockheads.

  76. Spider
    #2387279, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    He runs a bloody comedy room. You can’t make this stuff up.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387280, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Grumpy’s number is More digits

    Grumpy’s number is more bollocks.

  78. anonandon
    #2387281, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    black guy comics wont play in his club – bullshit

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2387285, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    He runs a bloody comedy room. You can’t make this stuff up.

    Can he take a joke?

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387286, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    You know if krauss had an afro he would be a dead ringer as a dunny brush.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2387288, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    In science, Krauss tells us, things are likely or unlikely. What about true and false?

  82. Baldrick
    #2387289, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Bittered Sav gets in a whack on Trump.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387290, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Nikki Saveloy “if there was God would Trump be President?”

    Shut up you silly bint.

  84. Baldrick
    #2387294, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    God these cockheads are all self-centred smug pricks.

  85. Spider
    #2387295, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Bloody hell. Is this the most boring Q&A ever. It has to be close.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387296, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Wow, people who aren’t Christians bag belief in God.

    Gosh – never saw that coming.

  87. Turtle of WA
    #2387299, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    So Russia’s policy on Christianity is the same as our policy on Islam?

  88. The BigBlueCat
    #2387300, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Krauss can’t commit to God being in the 95% of the universe he doesn’t know about – his answer only relates to the 5% he thinks he knows something about (and I’m sure he does know something about it).

  89. Andysaurus
    #2387302, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Bloody hell. Is this the most boring Q&A ever. It has to be close.

    I’m simultaneously watching a replay of Trumps arrival in Israel on Fox. That and the Cat makes it all manageable.

  90. egg_
    #2387303, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Raaacist Aussie comedians won’t play in Negro’s comedy house – they’re all Lefties, bro.

  91. Andysaurus
    #2387305, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Great article in the New York Times? FMD.

  92. egg_
    #2387306, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Panel defers to Magic Negro on the panel.

  93. egg_
    #2387309, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Krauss can’t commit to God

    God probably doesn’t believe in Krauss, either.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387310, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    These people are just sad

    No interruptions yet.

  95. Andysaurus
    #2387312, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Knickers Saviour spent too long in the Green Room. Slurring and slow.

  96. Spider
    #2387313, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Good night. Fatigue!!!!! Look at these grinning F wits. I’ve had enough.

  97. Turtle of WA
    #2387314, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Krauss does believe in God, and he thinks he’s it.

  98. Cpt Seahawks
    #2387315, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    President Trump has moved into lefty’s heads and is playing Slayer loud.

  99. Baldrick
    #2387318, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I have no idea what the question was or what the pommy slapper answered.

  100. egg_
    #2387319, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    In science, Krauss tells us, things are likely or unlikely.

    It is extremely likely that Krauss will die.

    /NADT

  101. custard
    #2387320, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The bittered Savv in trying to stay relevant jumps on the stupid carbon tax.

    Be-clowning yourself in real time.

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387321, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Stenographer from the guardian says polling is inaccurate.

    Oh the irony.

    Then she says it is accurate

    The mental meltdown is coming.

  103. The BigBlueCat
    #2387322, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Can this pommie woman please talk slower … can’t understand a word she says …

  104. Dave in Marybrook
    #2387325, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Jesus, Savva has said so many “you know”s and umms and aahs… it gives me the shits that people, professional communicators at that, can’t think and talk at the same time. Even when we’ve heard the question a dozen times before.
    I’ve seen a bit of “Question Time” from the BBC, upon which QandA is based- it’s phenomenal. The political class over there speak quickly, concisely, convincingly. And they get through five times as many questions and topics while they’re at it.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387329, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #2387315, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    President Trump has moved into lefty’s heads and is playing Slayer loud.

    That was funny, i laughed out loud.

  106. egg_
    #2387331, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Nikki Saveloy “if there was God would Trump be President?”

    Look what he’s done to Bubba Clinton for his sins.

  107. egg_
    #2387332, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    No subtitles for the Ruski?
    Borat’s bro?

  108. Cpt Seahawks
    #2387333, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Go Mikhail. Someone interrupt!

  109. Turtle of WA
    #2387338, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Ha! Krauss looks as dumb as paint.

  110. egg_
    #2387340, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Arseclown Krauss: Trump666 is dumb – he could buy and sell your sorry arse manifold, tard.

  111. Baldrick
    #2387341, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    There’s nothing like listening to obscure authors talking about foreign policy.

  112. egg_
    #2387342, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Borat’s bro: Putin666

  113. anonandon
    #2387343, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    against all odds russian guy is now taking over the show

  114. egg_
    #2387345, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Did Borat’s bro bang the pommie chick in the Green Room?

  115. Andysaurus
    #2387346, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Watching Trump’s helicopter take off won in the attention stakes.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387348, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    krauss really has his panties in a bunch over TrumpSatan666

    hahahahahahahahahahahaha

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387351, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    krauss – the biggest forehead on the planet with the least synaptic activity.

  118. Cpt Seahawks
    #2387353, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Krauss isn’t being very scientific in his answers.

  119. egg_
    #2387354, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Holy shit krauss wood be a great clown for Stephen Kings “It” with the right makeup

    Reminds me of a Muppets character.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387355, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    savva really want to be loved by the luvvies

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387356, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    krauss – impeachment for high crimes and misdemenors includes ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

    FMD

    Weapons grade stupid on display.

  122. Spider
    #2387357, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    If Trump resigns I’ll donate $100 to the Greens.

  123. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387358, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Reminds me of a Muppets character.

    If you paint his head blue he would look like a roll on deodorant.

  125. Spider
    #2387362, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Do people actually pay to go to a writers festival?

  126. Turtle of WA
    #2387363, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Krauss goes around boasting about his intelligence and the man is a dunce.

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387364, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Krauss on the Muppets

    Ok – you win.

  128. Baldrick
    #2387365, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Poor old Bittered Sav is out of her depth here, babbling on about shite.

  129. Turtle of WA
    #2387366, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Christian fundamentalism is a threat to the planet. Yeah right. Just like “Climate Change”, it is all in your imagination.

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387367, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Next question, problems facing the world.
    islamic fundamentalism
    ????Christian fundamentalism
    Metorites
    Climate change

    What now drowning kittens

    FMD

  131. egg_
    #2387368, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Methinks Borat’s bro will score tonight.

  132. Turtle of WA
    #2387370, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Black kids being obedient is the problem.

  133. egg_
    #2387372, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Next question, problems facing the world.
    islamic fundamentalism
    ????Christian fundamentalism
    Metorites
    Climate change

    Fire and brimstone?

  134. Turtle of WA
    #2387373, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    You should know about fear, Krauss. You use fake science to scare people for your own aggrandizement every day.

  135. Pete of Perth
    #2387374, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I thought the end times where kick-started when the orange one had two scoops of ice-cream

  136. Mark A
    #2387376, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Admiration to you all, tuned in and lasted 2 minutes.

  137. Andysaurus
    #2387382, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Thank God it’s over.

  138. Turtle of WA
    #2387383, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Mikhail was good value.

    Next week: Indigines.

  139. Baldrick
    #2387385, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Next week’s episode promises to be more painful than tonight’s. If that’s even possible.

  140. DJA
    #2387387, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    sorry fell asleep is it over?

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387388, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I will score 🎼 that as a zero, and 1 hour and 40 minutes I will never get back.

    Jackpot to next week.

    Thank you all, we do this so others don’t have to endure the pain

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2387390, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I’m done ✅ troops

    Oyasumi nasai

  143. Andysaurus
    #2387391, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    And thank you too Carpe, and all the other masochists on line this evening. Sleep well, you have had a good start.

  144. Baldrick
    #2387392, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Thanks Carpe San. Oyasumi nasai

  145. Turtle of WA
    #2387394, posted on May 22, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Thanks Jugulum.

  146. DJA
    #2387404, posted on May 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    thanks Carpe next week could be better

  147. stackja
    #2387423, posted on May 22, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    I was sleepy. Went to bed. Just checking, didn’t miss much it seems.

  148. struth
    #2387434, posted on May 23, 2017 at 12:10 am

    The End.
    Get back over to the other threads.
    Or you’ll be grounded.

  149. classical_hero
    #2387478, posted on May 23, 2017 at 3:04 am

    A reader gets an honourable mention for being so close.

