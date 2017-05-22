Liberty Quote
The citizen’s efforts to minimise payable taxes by changing, reducing or entirely abandoning sources of earnings, not least by early retirement, are beyond the power of democracy to prevent – except by the involuntary labour that British democracy is dangerously approaching.— Arthur Seldon
Q&A Forum: May 22, 2017
Monday, 22 May 2017
Niki Savva – Journalist and author
Lawrence Krauss – Theoretical Physicist & Cosmologist
Mikhail Zygar – Russian journalist and writer
Mona Chalabi – Data editor of The Guardian US
Paul Beatty – Author, The Sellout
The horror.
Ok Troops, the bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Who’s likely to disagree in this lot? I’m guessing it’ll be consensus all round tonight. Say… 12 interruptions.
Thanks, Carpe.
9 for me please Jugulum.
30, if you please, Carpe.
Konbanwa Carpe San. 17 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Krauss is that rat faced climate Nazi.
Whatever happens tonight, the Bittered Sav will blame the AbbottBeast.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
25 please Carpe. My hopes are that Mikhail argues against the Russian US election meddling and maybe views on communism.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Foul hag.
Hoping to listen live on News Radio while tinkering with luthiery down the shed… unfortunately, big heavy early rains have forced my lovely vet wife to work late- Motor vehicle accidents, dogs eating pot in Margaret River. Can be quite interesting watching on delayed telecast ABC1 and seeing footage of an exchange that I’d thought had been received well in the studio- with visuals, hard-arse stares from the audience, questioners shaking their heads through replies, and eye-rolling from the panel really changes the game.
For tonight’s panel, how about Interruption Bingo? My call is, Paul Beatty will sink the slipper into Obama and shock the pants off everyone who has sized him up by the colour of his skin.
For iLotto… 22 please, Carpe.
May I have 31 please, Carpe?
Konbanwa Barudorikku Sama
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Apparently tonight’s episode of the Snowcone Variety Hour will not be political:
Back on board for the lotto. But no chance of watching tonight because…Savva.
29 please Carpe.
Good to see the “Little Golden Books” are making a comeback.
Well he might. From Wiki:
Still I can’t imagine the ABC inviting him on unless he has said something about Russia ‘rigging’ the US election. We’ll see.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
This one will get a workout Carpe.
Good evening everyone. 52 if I may please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
7 please. This will be a case of everyone agreeing with everyone.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
26 carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
Goldenboy 26
Ok troops it is nearly that time again, so put on your cuban heels crank up the bull whip and;
llllleeeeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbbllleeee
42 Please
I just know this is going to be extra painful
Good evening everybody. May I please have 35 Carpe?
1st question – something about a book i have never read.
2 for me please. There’s nobody to disagree there.
It would be nice if we could have the questions in English.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
Goldenboy 26
Pete of Perth 42
Andysaurus 35
by an author of whom I have never heard.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
Goldenboy 26
Pete of Perth 42
Andysaurus 35
A reader 2
There will be a Trump Putin question. You can bet on it.
First question, what a blindsider- freedom of expression and political correctness!
Answer, essentially “I disagree with the premise of your question”. Which means it’s a zinger in my opinion.
and we have moved onto the bash Trump early.
colour me suprised.
Konbanwa Carpe san If I am not too late 19 please
It’s been 5 minutes and Trump gets blamed.
Riveting stuff …
You were prescient Mr./Mrs/Ms/Miz arachnid.
And fact check please- Bang’ed Sav’s Road to Ruin a “bestseller”?
By what parameters?
Chalabi asks “Why did Trump’s government reverse transgender rights?”.. Time to hit the Nikka
Heavens, a professional whinger.
FMD this guy’s a professional victim
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
Goldenboy 26
Pete of Perth 42
Andysaurus 35
A reader 2
DJA 19
Trump gets another bashing. Ho hum. FMD.
LL Cool J is criticising the people taking his complaints on the basis of how they “look” and “act”.
Nikki wants to join in but it doesn’t involve AbbottSatan or Waffleworth so she’s mute.
Eyebrows.
Wow, he has written ONE book.
No one is as smart as rat boy.
For humour in science, read Asimov non-fiction. [IMHO]
Just popped in to ask……
Why the hell do you put yourselves through this?
I am lonely on the other thread!
Bye.
Holy shit krauss wood be a great clown for Stephen Kings “It” with the right makeup
=2*117+(45.3456/23976.2345-0.001891273)+37-234
27 if I’m not too late, Sven.
would not wood – stupid keyboard.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Cold Hands 12
Turtle of WA 9
ZK2A 30
Baldrick 17
Cpt Seahawks 25
Dave in Marybrook 22
Vic in Prossy 31
Megan 29
Custard 52
Classical Hero 7
Goldenboy 26
Pete of Perth 42
Andysaurus 35
A reader 2
DJA 19
Mark from Melbourne 27
Grumpy – i’ve had a long day and i’m tired just give me the number, ok.
Not quite going for the whole 37 GRH? haha
Why would black people vote for KKK? Because they are really stupid?
Someone just tweeted about the “physical attractiveness” of the panel. FMD.
Wot Carpe said.
Can’t understand a word of what the Guardian hag is on about
Because they like the Democrat’s military wing.
Bloody hell. This is oh oh so predictable. These writers festival wankers are so one dimensional. .
Grumpy’s number is More digits
36.99999999979348222924663170107049128168979161427537756189… according to Wolfram Alpha. I would suggest he means 37. Sorry a reader, you beat me to it.
You just know the Green Room would’ve been rocking tonight with these cockheads.
He runs a bloody comedy room. You can’t make this stuff up.
Grumpy’s number is more bollocks.
black guy comics wont play in his club – bullshit
Can he take a joke?
You know if krauss had an afro he would be a dead ringer as a dunny brush.
In science, Krauss tells us, things are likely or unlikely. What about true and false?
Bittered Sav gets in a whack on Trump.
Nikki Saveloy “if there was God would Trump be President?”
Shut up you silly bint.
God these cockheads are all self-centred smug pricks.
Bloody hell. Is this the most boring Q&A ever. It has to be close.
Wow, people who aren’t Christians bag belief in God.
Gosh – never saw that coming.
So Russia’s policy on Christianity is the same as our policy on Islam?
Krauss can’t commit to God being in the 95% of the universe he doesn’t know about – his answer only relates to the 5% he thinks he knows something about (and I’m sure he does know something about it).
I’m simultaneously watching a replay of Trumps arrival in Israel on Fox. That and the Cat makes it all manageable.
Raaacist Aussie comedians won’t play in Negro’s comedy house – they’re all Lefties, bro.
Great article in the New York Times? FMD.
Panel defers to Magic Negro on the panel.
God probably doesn’t believe in Krauss, either.
These people are just sad
No interruptions yet.
Knickers Saviour spent too long in the Green Room. Slurring and slow.
Good night. Fatigue!!!!! Look at these grinning F wits. I’ve had enough.
Krauss does believe in God, and he thinks he’s it.
President Trump has moved into lefty’s heads and is playing Slayer loud.
I have no idea what the question was or what the pommy slapper answered.
It is extremely likely that Krauss will die.
/NADT
The bittered Savv in trying to stay relevant jumps on the stupid carbon tax.
Be-clowning yourself in real time.
Stenographer from the guardian says polling is inaccurate.
Oh the irony.
Then she says it is accurate
The mental meltdown is coming.
Can this pommie woman please talk slower … can’t understand a word she says …
Jesus, Savva has said so many “you know”s and umms and aahs… it gives me the shits that people, professional communicators at that, can’t think and talk at the same time. Even when we’ve heard the question a dozen times before.
I’ve seen a bit of “Question Time” from the BBC, upon which QandA is based- it’s phenomenal. The political class over there speak quickly, concisely, convincingly. And they get through five times as many questions and topics while they’re at it.