Advance Australia Where?

Further to Sparty’s post last week about the national anthem (and thanks to all the contributors for their anthem suggestions) comes this piece of hot news:

Canberra has given the nod to a new “national anthem” for Australians to sing as a patriotic song. It’s a compromise offered by Malcolm Turnbull after he didn’t agree to accept a new version of Advance Australia Fair, which strips out words offensive to indigenous Australians and adds a third verse to recognise indigenous history. The Recognition in Anthem Project has changed the second line of verse one from, “For we are young and free” to “In peace and harmony”. There’s also a new third verse singing about the Dreamtime, Uluru and respecting country.

Recognition in Anthem Project (RAP) Proposed National Anthem – and if you would like to sing along, here are the words to the 3 verse.

For fifty thousand years and more

First Peoples of this land

The Dreamtime told from red-rock heart

To distant shores of sand Our country wide breathes life for all

Gives season to unite

One people of this ancient place

We greet the new day’s light

Respecting Country let us sing, Advance Australia Fair