Advance Australia Where?

Further to Sparty’s post last week about the national anthem (and thanks to all the contributors for their anthem suggestions) comes this piece of hot news:
Canberra has given the nod to a new “national anthem” for Australians to sing as a patriotic song.
It’s a compromise offered by Malcolm Turnbull after he didn’t agree to accept a new version of Advance Australia Fair, which strips out words offensive to indigenous Australians and adds a third verse to recognise indigenous history.
The Recognition in Anthem Project has changed the second line of verse one from, “For we are young and free” to “In peace and harmony”. There’s also a new third verse singing about the Dreamtime, Uluru and respecting country.
Recognition in Anthem Project (RAP) Proposed National Anthem – and if you would like to sing along, here are the words to the 3 verse.
For fifty thousand years and more
First Peoples of this land
The Dreamtime told from red-rock heart
To distant shores of sand
Our country wide breathes life for all
Gives season to unite
One people of this ancient place
We greet the new day’s light
Respecting Country let us sing, Advance Australia Fair
I’ll use a Gus Gould quote:
It’s ‘our’ anthem, leave it alone. If you want to change something, get rid of the Senate.
I will not be singing that.
Not at QUT apparently.
I find it very offensive that there aren’t verses celebrating the achievements of Australia’s women and LGBTQWERTY communities.
Strangely, there are a few countries which retained their ancient anthems through communism even.
If the anthem has meaning and relevance for the majority, leave it alone.
I must be stuck in a time loop because the only Australian anthem that has any meaning for me is “God Save the Queen” – after that, I prefer “I am Australian” by the Seekers and ‘Downunder” by Men at Work.
Looks like our masters have finally admitted that Australians are no longer free.
There’s also a new third verse singing about the Dreamtime, Uluru and respecting country.
The Constitution prohibits the government from “establishing any religion, imposing any religious observance, or prohibiting the free exercise of any religion.”
“Recognition” of the”Dreamtime”, “Uluru” and “respecting country” establishes religious observances, namely indigenous animism.
If instituted, it would call for civil disobedience from all those who respect the secular basis of our democracy until such time as a legal challenge set things to right.
Godalmighty.
This country is rooted.
Wth the fuck are we funding such bullshit?
I know the HRC is trying to limit our freedoms but are we now officially not free.
This is a little like propaganda.
Remove free from the national anth
Anthem and we will eventually forget about it. The children will never even know it was there.
Using new phone and comment box not working properly.
I suggest “Mud Boys, Mud”, by none other than Ted Mulry.
This is better.
I’ve never “sung” that monstrous dirge in my entire life.
ALWAYS remember that “Advance Oz, etc., though “officially ” adopted in 1984, (how appropriate!), was “put up” by the Whitlam government, but the Fraser government reversed that decision.
The rather “interesting” references to “Imperial glory” seem to be glossed over by ALL the usual suspects, which is probably why all the “extra” verses are never performed , (or even known) in public.
The whole business, then, as now, is just another “distraction” for the peasants, and a source of tax-payers’ loot, for another “elite” group to play grown-ups.
As Pedro so delicately noted: “This country is rooted”. It has been a walking corpse for a couple of decades.
They can propose whatever. I say no.
Marxist Commies.
Dreamtime and Islam.
The only “religions” to get a free pass with those arseholes.
When the first fleet landed in 1888 England already had a commercially operating steam engine. Australia’s indigenous people still hadn’t learned how to boil water.
By 1888, Europeans had been sailing the world in galleons for hundreds of years, Mozart’s concertos were being performed on piano, violin and flute in towering concert halls, and the Louvre was full of magnificent paintings and sculpture. Australia’s aborigines were still using canoes made from bark, living in ‘humpies’ made from tree branches and animal skins, making music with didgeridoos and clap sticks, and were painting their bodies with feathers and spit.
18 years earlier, when Captain Cook landed in 1770, even he was struck by how primitive Australia’s aborigines were compared to other native tribes he had encountered around the world. Estimates of the Aboriginal population at the time of the First Fleet are as low as 320,000 people in the entire country. (Thats one person for very 23 sq kilometers). Yet even that figure is hard to believe as the population in the Sydney region was only about 1,500 according to Captain Phillip.
It’s hard for me to believe they really ‘owned’ this land in any meaningful sense. They had a simple hunter gatherer culture, following the seasons and the food sources. It is certainly absurd to believe this continent should have been left unexplored by the vastly more advanced Europeans.
There was no ‘invasion’ in 1788. A peaceful settlement of a virtually empty land was always the intention of the ‘new Australians’. Unfortunately conflict occurred, but no soldiers were ever sent to Australia to conquer the natives.
White Australians of European heritage should never believe they need to be ‘welcomed’ to their own country by some welfare dependent shakedown artist dressed like a neanderthal.
Its time to stop apologizing.
If they don’t want me here, give me back my paid taxes, pay me market value for my assets and I’ll leave on the next flight. I’ve lived in other countries before for a long time and I can tell you honestly, the productive don’t want to live in Australia, only the moochers want to live there.
This toilet of a country will descend into the sewer faster than people can believe. It’s all over.
Might I suggest Lou Reed’s “Take a Walk on the Wild Side”
Fine by me but it must be translated into the extant regional indigenous langs for optional use.
I prefer the “Fuck off, We’re Full” chant. It is a much more stirring.
Not acceptable any more. The uni snowflakes in Canada have declared it “transphobic”.
Seriously.
For fifty thousand years and more
First Peoples of this land …
… did nothing of the slightest consequence while the West made massive moral, social and technological advances that are now the common property of mankind (as outlined above by Adelagado).
I can’t wait until the referendum to “Recognise” indigenous Australians – whatever form the referendum takes – is put to the vote and the Australian people have the opportunity to tell the Aborigines’ deluded leaders and opportunist white enablers to pull their heads in.
To modify Kerry Packer: You only get one 1967 referendum in your lifetime, and you’ve had yours.
Wonder if the indigigines have drank the Ayers Rock resort dry yet using taxpayer money? Were there any tribal spearings .? Thats traditional especially when drunk. Did they work outhow much more taxpayers money they want? Or is the sum like a politicians surplus ? ( swanny,fatty ,morro )
Liberate real aboriginals from socialist exploitation and opression , integrate them into society
Waffle – 10 out of ten.
Inspiration – nil out of ten.
We were the last continent to get the wheel. Maybe the Brits can charge royalties for that ?
‘real aboriginals’
These Othering threads are comedy gold!
‘Oh look there’s a real aborigine titter titter he must be drunk titter’
Another thread for the year 12 English Lit class to analyse
There are so many conflicting wants in the debate on “indigenous recognition” that it is impossible to reconcile them with any semblance of logic.
• We want a policy that would eliminate racism but would separately identify present day indigenous people based on their race.
• We must use arbitrary subjective measures to determine who are indigenous today because it is not possible, using politically correct criteria, to precisely identify who are indigenous people.
• We want a policy that will recognise the separate identity of indigenous people while ensuring that they are dependent on non-indigenous people.
• We want a policy that will give dignity to indigenous people while depriving them of dignity by a gratuitous grant of status based not on what they have achieved either individually or collectively but on a lottery of birth.
• The policy is supposed to improve the status of indigenous people without showing how their status would be improved.
This whole discussion on indigenous recognition is futile and misses the key ingredient that people can only gain status by earning it, by their own achievements.
If any “indigenous recognition” is needed it should only be a recognition that before “white settlement” – call it colonisation, or whatever you will – the land was occupied by disparate groups of nomadic tribes. Put fancy words to it but don’t try to pretend that they were the custodians of the land – survival was their sole need and they did what they had to do to achieve it.
Add a rider if you like with words to the effect that although there were historically events after white settlement that disadvantaged these original inhabitants, the occupation of the land by people from the wider world has given an opportunity for the descendants of the original inhabitants to lead a life that has allowed them to join the modern world, benefit from its many cultures and contribute to the welfare of the whole nation.
Honestly, I thought it would be much, much worse.
France existed for about 1300 years before they got a good one. Don’t expect too much too soon.
Fair enough — lets make sure its accompanied by another verse, something like this.
50,000 years and……Mayans and Aztecs built enormous pyramids as did the Egyptians and Persians, over a scant 4000 years. Obviously the policies of environmental rehabilitation have been carried much better in the land of Oz, since there’s no trace.
Truly a greenie anthem.
Sorry – I forgot the old second verse
The real issue, in case there’s any idiots reading who don’t understand, is of course that the current anthem unifies. It does not mention any particular founding group (Aboriginals, English, more recent immigrants). We are one, one is all, etc etc.
This push is yet more divisive bullshit that must be repelled.
There is a great empty space between Malcolm’s ears, just waiting to be filled with shit.
Why don’t we try something on theme “Australian values in multicultural (greatest in the world) society”. That would be for white fellas. First Australians can have their own anthem in their own coutry. After all, they don’t believe in Australian values (unless it comes from Centrelink), or multicultural society.
I don’t recognise the dreamtime.
If this WAS made our anthem, I could not sing it.
No doubt I would then be prosecuted for inciting hatred or some such nonsense.
Do other countries have debates like this over national anthems and flags and such?
Crap, bullshit and a total waste of time and money. No wonder Turnbull is giving it a go.
Barf.
The French were having a heated argument over the words to “La Marseilles’ a few years ago.
One good thing ruddbull has done ,he has protected us with SA made submarines made with renooable energy , well not just at the moment ,but soon as the comrade shipbuilders finish their long break ,well it tskes a while to get i to getting used to working again, the experts are researching how to fit lots of oars to the subs ,this is restricted by the size of creww and availability of air ,the air filtration system will be a hand operated process ,based on a design of Jules Verne . The first should be ready for commission by the end of the century,the cost will be within the parameters of $30 to $900 billion each ,and cheap at half the price ,The SA peoples government expects to still be in power when the first is launched ,hopefull by Mr comrade wong ,his wife and large family .
that’s the best explanation of his behaviour I’ve heard to date.
That sinks Girt-By-Sea then.