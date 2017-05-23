Classy

Posted on 7:44 pm, May 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

46 Responses to Classy

  1. Snoopy
    #2388452, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    He must have been listening on the car radio.

  3. stackja
    #2388462, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    MSM has lost the plot. Jihadists are the problem.

  4. stackja
    #2388464, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Ubique just typical MSM.

  5. Baldrick
    #2388466, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Leftards are evil. Pure.Fucking.Evil

  6. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388470, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    And he thinks he’s so f$$$ing smart and “with it” and superior! Supercilious [naughty word edited. Sinc]!

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2388473, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Filthy grub.

  8. pbw
    #2388474, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    If your politics is learned from late-night talk-show comedians, everything is a gag. Gag.

  9. stackja
    #2388476, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Baldrick Leftists are evil, and have never cared.

  10. stackja
    #2388485, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Zulu grubs don’t deserve such comparison.

  11. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388490, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Sorry Sinc!

  12. Catfeesh?
    #2388492, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Worse still, who are the 1233 fuckheads that liked the comment?

  13. test pattern
    #2388494, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    ‘everything is a gag’

    Reports said she was singing ‘Pokari-Ariana’ when she slipped on a banana all the way to Rotarua…

  15. MsDolittle
    #2388498, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    What a fucking disgrace.

  16. Brett
    #2388500, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The voice of the morally superior and compassionate left. It’s fodder for a joke, or an irritant, or less likely than being killed by fridge; all before the blood has been cleaned from the floors.

  17. geoffff
    #2388501, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    A sleaze bag. As low as they come . Freelance? I hope he never works again.

  18. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388502, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I cannot put into socially acceptable words the utter contempt and disrespect I have for this Leavitt creature and those who align with him.

  19. Ubique
    #2388503, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Worse still, who are the 1233 fuckheads that liked the comment?

    Just what I was thinking.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2388508, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    And he thinks he’s so f$$$ing smart and “with it” and superior!

    If a commenter on another site is to be believed, he’s also openly gay. The ironing, it burns.

  21. feelthebern
    #2388511, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Language Ms D.
    It’s not that kind of blog.

  22. rickw
    #2388515, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    We’re going to need a lot of piano wire and lamp posts to clean up this fucking mess.

  23. 2dogs
    #2388518, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    The only good thing about that tweet is that it will hopefully end his career.

  24. hzhousewife
    #2388519, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Who is this person?
    Does he count?

  25. hzhousewife
    #2388523, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    If I owned twitter I would happily delete 1234 accounts instantaneously.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #2388525, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    It’s no worse than Channel 7 in Perth having their main news story tonight being about sea level rises flooding Perth.

    And at least the tweet had some truth.

  27. hzhousewife
    #2388541, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 10h10 hours ago
    More
    Sorry 4 offending. Didn’t realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families

    Someone got his attention, finally.

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 8h8 hours ago
    More
    I’ve delete the tweet since so many people asked

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 5h5 hours ago
    More
    I made a mistake #AndThenIStartedToLaugh

    I think he thinks he’s FUNNY ….

  28. Pointman
    #2388543, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    These murderous attacks will continue as long as Britain continues to turn a blind to a malevolent society within its society.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/islamic-terrorism/

    Pointman

  29. hzhousewife
    #2388545, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    and his instagram is being dumped on too….. 🙂

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #2388546, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I think he might be a faggot.
    I bet he doesn’t take jokes about poofter bashings so well.

  31. hzhousewife
    #2388558, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Pointman, welcome! Just read your stuff when linked here in the last day or so, already bookmarked and shared, you are supported.

  32. Pointman
    #2388574, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Thanks for the greeting hzhousewife.

    Pointman

  33. ar
    #2388587, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Too obvious. Sick jokes gotta be funny at least.

  34. Tintarella di Luna
    #2388604, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    These murderous attacks will continue as long as Britain continues to turn a blind to a malevolent society within its society.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/islamic-terrorism/

    Pointman

    Pointman love your work – thanks — as for this observation — Britain’s ‘protected species’ will take great comfort in the moral vanity that they are not discriminating and the minority group from whence almost every single terrorist attack emanates.

  35. Pete of Freo
    #2388611, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    All very well, but it only differs in method, motivation and chronology from the wholesale and relentless murder of innocent babies by the tens of thousands in our hospitals and abortuaries.
    A woman, and accessories apparently, can murder with impunity on the basis of “lifestyle”, a terrorist, for whatever their reasons, can’t.
    Ironic that this is posted in “Hypocrisy of progressives”.

  36. mareeS
    #2388614, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Who is Ariana Grande?

    Unfortunately, my cousin is one with an injured daughter.

    This must stop.

    These people are of such a low inbred IQ, they have no understanding of conscience or personal responsibility or humanity.

  37. Robber Baron
    #2388626, posted on May 23, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    What’s worse. Climate change or Muslim terrorism? We all know the answer to that.

    Instead of a tax on CO2, let’s just tax the Muslim because their community does nothing to stop Muslim terrorism. A tax of about 50% on everything should just about do it. Good-bye Muslim terrorists and Muslim terrorist sympathizers.

    And no more Halal certification. That will stop a bit of Muslim terrorism funding.

  38. Oh come on
    #2388632, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I first learnt of this tweet at work today. Some stupid fat git who was reading his iPad during lunch suddenly burst out laughing. Then he was all look what I found on the interwebz hahahaha see hahahaha. After an uncomfortable silence, he declared it to be funny – but maybe too soon. But still funny!

    Ha ha ha. I’m sure if it were the remains of his daughter being returned home to him piece by piece, body part by body part, oh he’d definitely stop to consider the lighter side of it all.

  39. Infidel Tiger
    #2388635, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    What would a court of law say if you beat him to death with the iPad?

    An interesting discussion.

  40. Leo G
    #2388650, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    The last time I listened to Ariana Grande, I almost died too.

    Was this imbecile blaming the victims?

  41. Clam Chowdah
    #2388667, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    David Leavitt, you are a piece of human shit. Fuck you.

  42. Clam Chowdah
    #2388670, posted on May 23, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Anybody who thought that tweet was even mildly amusing is a shitheel.

  43. Fulcrum
    #2388747, posted on May 23, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    This guy is part of the cancerous gene pool who give ” emocrats” a bad name.
    Over twenty innocent lives taken and the families have endure this narcissistic crap.
    Hopefully, he will get what he deserves.

  44. Andrew
    #2388766, posted on May 23, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    I see testes is no better. But we knew that.

  46. zyconoclast
    #2388792, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #2388546, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm
    I think he might be a faggot.
    I bet he doesn’t take jokes about poofter bashings so well.

    If Mo is doing the bashing, caning or tossing from the roof, then its cool.
    If you refuse to bake him cake, then he may have a serious problem with you.

    P.S. Pointman —> good work.

