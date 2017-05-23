Liberty Quote
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.— Mark Twain
-
-
Classy
He must have been listening on the car radio.
Low-life creep.
MSM has lost the plot. Jihadists are the problem.
Ubique just typical MSM.
Leftards are evil. Pure.Fucking.Evil
And he thinks he’s so f$$$ing smart and “with it” and superior! Supercilious [naughty word edited. Sinc]!
Filthy grub.
If your politics is learned from late-night talk-show comedians, everything is a gag. Gag.
Baldrick Leftists are evil, and have never cared.
Zulu grubs don’t deserve such comparison.
Sorry Sinc!
Worse still, who are the 1233 fuckheads that liked the comment?
‘everything is a gag’
Reports said she was singing ‘Pokari-Ariana’ when she slipped on a banana all the way to Rotarua…
What a total tosser.
What a fucking disgrace.
The voice of the morally superior and compassionate left. It’s fodder for a joke, or an irritant, or less likely than being killed by fridge; all before the blood has been cleaned from the floors.
A sleaze bag. As low as they come . Freelance? I hope he never works again.
I cannot put into socially acceptable words the utter contempt and disrespect I have for this Leavitt creature and those who align with him.
Just what I was thinking.
If a commenter on another site is to be believed, he’s also openly gay. The ironing, it burns.
Language Ms D.
It’s not that kind of blog.
We’re going to need a lot of piano wire and lamp posts to clean up this fucking mess.
The only good thing about that tweet is that it will hopefully end his career.
Who is this person?
Does he count?
If I owned twitter I would happily delete 1234 accounts instantaneously.
It’s no worse than Channel 7 in Perth having their main news story tonight being about sea level rises flooding Perth.
And at least the tweet had some truth.
Someone got his attention, finally.
I think he thinks he’s FUNNY ….
These murderous attacks will continue as long as Britain continues to turn a blind to a malevolent society within its society.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/islamic-terrorism/
Pointman
and his instagram is being dumped on too….. 🙂
I think he might be a faggot.
I bet he doesn’t take jokes about poofter bashings so well.
Pointman, welcome! Just read your stuff when linked here in the last day or so, already bookmarked and shared, you are supported.
Thanks for the greeting hzhousewife.
Pointman
Too obvious. Sick jokes gotta be funny at least.
Pointman love your work – thanks — as for this observation — Britain’s ‘protected species’ will take great comfort in the moral vanity that they are not discriminating and the minority group from whence almost every single terrorist attack emanates.
All very well, but it only differs in method, motivation and chronology from the wholesale and relentless murder of innocent babies by the tens of thousands in our hospitals and abortuaries.
A woman, and accessories apparently, can murder with impunity on the basis of “lifestyle”, a terrorist, for whatever their reasons, can’t.
Ironic that this is posted in “Hypocrisy of progressives”.
Who is Ariana Grande?
Unfortunately, my cousin is one with an injured daughter.
This must stop.
These people are of such a low inbred IQ, they have no understanding of conscience or personal responsibility or humanity.
What’s worse. Climate change or Muslim terrorism? We all know the answer to that.
Instead of a tax on CO2, let’s just tax the Muslim because their community does nothing to stop Muslim terrorism. A tax of about 50% on everything should just about do it. Good-bye Muslim terrorists and Muslim terrorist sympathizers.
And no more Halal certification. That will stop a bit of Muslim terrorism funding.
I first learnt of this tweet at work today. Some stupid fat git who was reading his iPad during lunch suddenly burst out laughing. Then he was all look what I found on the interwebz hahahaha see hahahaha. After an uncomfortable silence, he declared it to be funny – but maybe too soon. But still funny!
Ha ha ha. I’m sure if it were the remains of his daughter being returned home to him piece by piece, body part by body part, oh he’d definitely stop to consider the lighter side of it all.
What would a court of law say if you beat him to death with the iPad?
An interesting discussion.
Was this imbecile blaming the victims?
David Leavitt, you are a piece of human shit. Fuck you.
Anybody who thought that tweet was even mildly amusing is a shitheel.
This guy is part of the cancerous gene pool who give ” emocrats” a bad name.
Over twenty innocent lives taken and the families have endure this narcissistic crap.
Hopefully, he will get what he deserves.
I see testes is no better. But we knew that.
The notion that the government can prevent terrorism suggests…
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2015/12/fred-reed/government-powerless-stop-terrorism/
Leigh Lowe
#2388546, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm
I think he might be a faggot.
I bet he doesn’t take jokes about poofter bashings so well.
If Mo is doing the bashing, caning or tossing from the roof, then its cool.
If you refuse to bake him cake, then he may have a serious problem with you.
P.S. Pointman —> good work.