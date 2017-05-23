Classy

Posted on 7:44 pm, May 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

28 Responses to Classy

  1. Snoopy
    #2388452, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    He must have been listening on the car radio.

  3. stackja
    #2388462, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    MSM has lost the plot. Jihadists are the problem.

  4. stackja
    #2388464, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Ubique just typical MSM.

  5. Baldrick
    #2388466, posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Leftards are evil. Pure.Fucking.Evil

  6. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388470, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    And he thinks he’s so f$$$ing smart and “with it” and superior! Supercilious [naughty word edited. Sinc]!

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2388473, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Filthy grub.

  8. pbw
    #2388474, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    If your politics is learned from late-night talk-show comedians, everything is a gag. Gag.

  9. stackja
    #2388476, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Baldrick Leftists are evil, and have never cared.

  10. stackja
    #2388485, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Zulu grubs don’t deserve such comparison.

  11. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388490, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Sorry Sinc!

  12. Catfeesh?
    #2388492, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Worse still, who are the 1233 fuckheads that liked the comment?

  13. test pattern
    #2388494, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    ‘everything is a gag’

    Reports said she was singing ‘Pokari-Ariana’ when she slipped on a banana all the way to Rotarua…

  15. MsDolittle
    #2388498, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    What a fucking disgrace.

  16. Brett
    #2388500, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The voice of the morally superior and compassionate left. It’s fodder for a joke, or an irritant, or less likely than being killed by fridge; all before the blood has been cleaned from the floors.

  17. geoffff
    #2388501, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    A sleaze bag. As low as they come . Freelance? I hope he never works again.

  18. Confused Old Misfit
    #2388502, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I cannot put into socially acceptable words the utter contempt and disrespect I have for this Leavitt creature and those who align with him.

  19. Ubique
    #2388503, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Worse still, who are the 1233 fuckheads that liked the comment?

    Just what I was thinking.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2388508, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    And he thinks he’s so f$$$ing smart and “with it” and superior!

    If a commenter on another site is to be believed, he’s also openly gay. The ironing, it burns.

  21. feelthebern
    #2388511, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Language Ms D.
    It’s not that kind of blog.

  22. rickw
    #2388515, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    We’re going to need a lot of piano wire and lamp posts to clean up this fucking mess.

  23. 2dogs
    #2388518, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    The only good thing about that tweet is that it will hopefully end his career.

  24. hzhousewife
    #2388519, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Who is this person?
    Does he count?

  25. hzhousewife
    #2388523, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    If I owned twitter I would happily delete 1234 accounts instantaneously.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #2388525, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    It’s no worse than Channel 7 in Perth having their main news story tonight being about sea level rises flooding Perth.

    And at least the tweet had some truth.

  27. hzhousewife
    #2388541, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 10h10 hours ago
    More
    Sorry 4 offending. Didn’t realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families

    Someone got his attention, finally.

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 8h8 hours ago
    More
    I’ve delete the tweet since so many people asked

    David Leavitt‏Verified account @David_Leavitt 5h5 hours ago
    More
    I made a mistake #AndThenIStartedToLaugh

    I think he thinks he’s FUNNY ….

  28. Pointman
    #2388543, posted on May 23, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    These murderous attacks will continue as long as Britain continues to turn a blind to a malevolent society within its society.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/islamic-terrorism/

    Pointman

