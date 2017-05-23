Does Computer + Spreadsheet = Climate Apocalypticism

Has the development of spreadsheets and the ubiquity of computers lead to settled science climate apocalypticism? (And before readers jump on me, within “spreadsheets” I would include miscellaneous statistical and financial analysis software).

The thing about the climate change debate is that the there are things that are “settled science” and there are things that are not. And too many commentators don’t know the difference and claim it is all settled.

The thing that is settled is that the world has warmed by 0.85 degrees Celsius since 1880. It is also probably also settled that human activity has contributed to some of this warming but it is absolutely not settled by how much.

What is absolutely categorically not settle is what may happen in the future. The world may continue to warm and it may warm at an increasing pace. But equally, it may not warm and may start to cool. No body knows for certain because the predictions of future outcomes are just that, predictions.

Granted the prediction tools at a bit more sophisticated than tea leaves, crystal balls and tarot cards, but they are still predictions and not settled certainties.

The modern day fortune telling tools are financial and mathematical models that operate on computers and spreadsheets. They are more sophisticated than leaves, balls and cards in that they use mathematics and statistics. These models the same types of models that Treasury used to predict tax revenues (including mining and bank tax), banks used to predict risk pre- and post- 2007 financial crisis and climate “experts” use to predict climate Armageddon. They are subject to all sorts of errors and biases.

At their core, these models use historical data to extrapolate forward. They are extremely sensitive to the date range of the historical data and the assumptions used to predict forward. In climate models, the forecasts would be completely different if the analysis started at 1880 or 1980. Assumptions about population and lifespan would also impact. These models also generally, but not always static in that they don’t adjust for behavioral and environmental changes. And when dynamic changes are modeled for, they are generally based on the subjective judgement of the modeler.

Models are also very much prone to modelling error where mistakes are made in the formulas used to predict the future. Some may recall the tale of the London Whale who cost JP Morgan $6 billion dollars. What fewer people may recall is that the London Whale “blow up” was caused by a formula error in his spreadsheet which understated risk. Wooops.

But don’t just blame the bankers. Who recall’s Tim Flannery’s, Australian of the Year, quote:

Was Sydney’s desalination plan built with this in mind? Was Melbourne’s? You know, those plants that sit idle but still cost tax payers millions of dollars every single year.

Atleast the Whale was a banker working in a bank. Flannery’s expertise is in mammalogy and paleontology. Not climate science.

Before the advent and ubiquity of computers and spreadsheets, Mathusians and Neo-Malthusians (such as Paul Ehrlich) had to sit with their pencil and abacuses to try to make their case mathematically. And they never did. But somehow, modern day soothsayers can just come up with a model and say, look, this is the future, I proved it mathematically.

We used to have clerics who demanded obedience and compliance because of their interpretations of the words in a book. Now we have neo-clerics who demand obedience and compliance because of their interpretations of historical data in a model. Both sought to find and punish heretics. Both eventually became irrelevant.

Citizens should not ask what the model predicts but rather what was assumed in the model and how the model was constructed, by who and for what purpose. To a hammer, everything is a nail. One somehow doubts that the model put forward by the IPCC would not predict Armageddon.