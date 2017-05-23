Does Computer + Spreadsheet = Climate Apocalypticism

Has the development of spreadsheets and the ubiquity of computers lead to settled science climate apocalypticism? (And before readers jump on me, within “spreadsheets” I would include miscellaneous statistical and financial analysis software).
The thing about the climate change debate is that the there are things that are “settled science” and there are things that are not. And too many commentators don’t know the difference and claim it is all settled.
The thing that is settled is that the world has warmed by 0.85 degrees Celsius since 1880. It is also probably also settled that human activity has contributed to some of this warming but it is absolutely not settled by how much.
What is absolutely categorically not settle is what may happen in the future. The world may continue to warm and it may warm at an increasing pace. But equally, it may not warm and may start to cool. No body knows for certain because the predictions of future outcomes are just that, predictions.
Granted the prediction tools at a bit more sophisticated than tea leaves, crystal balls and tarot cards, but they are still predictions and not settled certainties.
The modern day fortune telling tools are financial and mathematical models that operate on computers and spreadsheets. They are more sophisticated than leaves, balls and cards in that they use mathematics and statistics. These models the same types of models that Treasury used to predict tax revenues (including mining and bank tax), banks used to predict risk pre- and post- 2007 financial crisis and climate “experts” use to predict climate Armageddon. They are subject to all sorts of errors and biases.
At their core, these models use historical data to extrapolate forward. They are extremely sensitive to the date range of the historical data and the assumptions used to predict forward. In climate models, the forecasts would be completely different if the analysis started at 1880 or 1980. Assumptions about population and lifespan would also impact. These models also generally, but not always static in that they don’t adjust for behavioral and environmental changes. And when dynamic changes are modeled for, they are generally based on the subjective judgement of the modeler.
Models are also very much prone to modelling error where mistakes are made in the formulas used to predict the future. Some may recall the tale of the London Whale who cost JP Morgan $6 billion dollars. What fewer people may recall is that the London Whale “blow up” was caused by a formula error in his spreadsheet which understated risk. Wooops.
But don’t just blame the bankers. Who recall’s Tim Flannery’s, Australian of the Year, quote:
So even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems.
Was Sydney’s desalination plan built with this in mind? Was Melbourne’s? You know, those plants that sit idle but still cost tax payers millions of dollars every single year.
Atleast the Whale was a banker working in a bank. Flannery’s expertise is in mammalogy and paleontology. Not climate science.
Before the advent and ubiquity of computers and spreadsheets, Mathusians and Neo-Malthusians (such as Paul Ehrlich) had to sit with their pencil and abacuses to try to make their case mathematically. And they never did. But somehow, modern day soothsayers can just come up with a model and say, look, this is the future, I proved it mathematically.
We used to have clerics who demanded obedience and compliance because of their interpretations of the words in a book. Now we have neo-clerics who demand obedience and compliance because of their interpretations of historical data in a model. Both sought to find and punish heretics. Both eventually became irrelevant.
Citizens should not ask what the model predicts but rather what was assumed in the model and how the model was constructed, by who and for what purpose. To a hammer, everything is a nail. One somehow doubts that the model put forward by the IPCC would not predict Armageddon.
How about a fully open-sourced budget ?
Nope. It’s about 0.6 C since 1880.
The climateers in more recent editions have been adjusting the past downwards and the recent data upwards, because the temperature rise otherwise is insufficient to fit with the CAGW hypothesis.
Less than half a degree per century, and only half of that can be attributed to CO2 emissions, and only in the short run.
If the environmentalists were serious anyway, rather than anti-civilisational socialists – they’d be supporting nuclear power.
This is all pretty predictable. Each summer from now on in will always be the “hottest summer on record”.
If they can truly predict future temperature then they should have no problem giving us the winner of this years Melbourne Cup or next weeks lotto numbers because less variables!
I must admit I get totally confused when I hear statements like ”the world has warmed by 0.85 degreesC since 1880.”
What does this mean? It is a non-measurement. First of all the world doesn’t have one temperature. Secondly, at what point in time is this supposed single temperature being taken. Thirdly, climate is much more than temperature.
The alarmists are trying to reduce complex phenomena into meaningless, but scary soundbites so as to bully willing politicians into interfering more in the economy and in eveyone’s lives.
Less than half a degree warming in a century, which is well within the margin of error for reading the thermometers of the day (mercury in glass), measured over less than 10% of the total area of the earth at least half 0f those measured on different temperature scale to that currently used and rounded on the conversion.
And we are spending trillions of dollars on the basis of these figures!!
Here’s an easy way to sort out the wheat from the chaff. ANY and I mean ALL studies in the area of AGW MUST make freely available all of their data sets and MM when said studies are being used to formulate government policy. Said data sets etc also to be free of restrictions vis a vis public access.
Make the policy retrospective so that we can eliminate GIGO..
Right on. Open source research is why the Journal of Applied Econometrics has such a high reputation.
John Reid at Blackjay lavosiour paper does a good analysis of the maths involved.
Oops, LAVOISIER PAPER.
Conclusion:The conclusion? There is no significant trend in global average temperature and therefore no need to look for causes. At time scales of less than a millennium global temperature variations are just red noise.
Spartacus, while agreeing with the thrust of your post, I beg to disagree with your choice of the word ‘predictions’ in your statement ‘No body knows for certain because the predictions of future outcomes are just that, predictions.’ I think the correct word here should be ‘projections’, which is what the IPCC (when forced to) use to describe things like their scary red line on the ‘average of xx IPCC CMIP-5 Climate Model runs’ graph, which purports to show nasty future warming. The IPCC confusingly define ‘Projection’ as ‘The term “projection” is used in two senses in the climate change literature. In general usage, a projection can be regarded as any description of the future and the pathway leading to it. However, a more specific interpretation has been attached to the term “climate projection” by the IPCC when referring to model-derived estimates of future climate.’. (Source: http://www.ipcc-data.org/guidelines/pages/definitions.html) However, the same source document then conveniently fails to define the ‘more specific interpretation of ‘Climate Projection’ used by the IPCC when referring to model-derived estimates of future climate’. Anyway, the same source goes on to define ‘Forecast / Prediction’ as ‘When a projection is branded “most likely” it becomes a forecast or prediction. A forecast is often obtained using deterministic models, possibly a set of these, outputs of which can enable some level of confidence to be attached to projections.’ So the IPCC magically decides when / how to brand a ‘Projection’ (i.e. ‘any description of the future’) as a ‘Prediction’ (i.e. a description of the future that the IPCC say is ‘most likely’ to occur. Got that? cheers,
Hi BoyfromTottenham. Re:
You raise a fair point, but I was not referring to the IPCC. I was referring to those neo-clerics, often not “scientists”, usually social scientists, more usually social ists.
A quick inquiry of Dr Google Scholar also shows over 700,000 hits for “climate change predictions”. See here.
bullshit in, bullshit out.
Flannerys’ Flummery about climate, Armageddon and sending taxpayer-funded businesses broke, is all based on his acknowledged expertise in the field of mammalian coprolites – i.e. dinosaur poo.
NOBODY in Australia speaks crap with more authority and academic certitude than “Professor” Flim Flannery (though many Leftards come close).
Leftard apocalyptic catastrophists seek to clothe their pseudo-scientific crystal-ball/Tarot Card prognostications of imminent doom and gloom with the feigned respectability of “peer-review” – yet when one village idiot has his improbable scribblings favourably reviewed by twenty of his peer village idiots, it does not confer any scientific legitimacy on it; it merely identifies those prognostications as something which succeeded in entertaining the few sentient brain-cells of a gaggle of other village idiots for five minutes.
Best to leave the weather-guessing to the experts:- the B.O.M. (Bureau of Mendacity) and the C.S.I.R.O. (Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory) – they are as accurate about weather as Wayne Swan was about his six consecutive Budget Surpluses – when they predict a killer heat-wave, you should rug up, and when they predict Noah’s Flood, you should break out the budgie smugglers and the SPF 50.
according to them, greenies yes, kill 75% of human population to save mother earth.
maybe we should pray for killer meteorite or Krakatoa type volcano to struck soon as possible.
No they don’t. They use forcing and feedback estimates which have proven to be wrong. This is why the models also cannot hindcast – that is when applied to the past climate which is known, they still get it wrong; see Koutsoyiannis.
If they can’t hindcast, they are simply junk.
I attended a talk last year on Climate Change by a lecturer from RMIT who started with the hockey stick graph and based all the following alarmist statements on this . Retired Scientists in group asked about temperatures back at start of graph and was told icecore and tree rings evidence. Given that this research has now been debunked because of the tree rings and also evidence that now proves there was a Medieval warming south of the equator, which Manne had ignored and this was what was being taught to uni students, I started looking for a more balanced view .
Thru posters on this site I got onto Dr Howard Brady and last week he came down from Canberra a gave presentations to 3 groups a total of 160 participants. He ended last talk by saying we do not know what will happen in future. His book Mirrors and Mazes sets out his presentation clearly and understandable for most without a Science background.
My observations from questions asked are that even well educated ,professional people cannot follow even basic science , regurgitate the propaganda without having read a complete research paper, have no idea that there is no such person as Climate scientist with that degree but scientists of various disciplines who research Climate Change . Unfortunately the politicians would not be any better informed. This is what we are up against . Until we are sitting in the dark wearing possum skin capes and still paying enormous energy bills nothing will change the minds of those whose belief systems a based on opinions not facts.
PS Msdolittle and hubby attended DrBrady’s talk will vouch for the Uni student challenging him and saying he was not a Climate Scientist.
Beliaik, On the reef – we were snorkling out of Port Douglas a few weeks back.
One of the crew was asked about the health of the reef.
He tried to be diplomatic by suggested that researchers put a slant on their reports to maximise grant income.
He then noted that the bleaching analysis was done by aerial survey – which is very limited in its abilities.
That it was done over a portion of the reef in the far north which was known to be more seriously affected.
Of the hundreds of reefs covered by that survey, 95% were affected by bleaching.
Of those affected by bleaching the damage was about at the 1% level.
This was then extrapolated over healthy sections of the reef so that the media published that 95% of the reef was destroyed by bleaching.
He had many people coming up over the last reef assured that the reef would be gone if they did not visit straight away. As for overseas tourists – they have been persuaded by the negative reports that the GBR is not worth visiting and are heading off to Malaysia, etc instead.
His verdict and our experience – the reef is fine.
Oops – that should read over “the last year” – not “the last reef”.
I should also add that over at Watts Up with That you will find reference to a recent paper indicating that bleaching is due more to increased exposure to air than by warmer waters. The implication is that some reefs are subject either to lifting land or dropping sea levels meaning that the higher parts of those reefs are out of water for longer periods.
A bit different to the cause being “made-made global warming”
Anyone who thinks that they can measure and average the Earth’s temp to .1’s of a degree is a fool.
It’s averaged out shit to feul their hypothesis.
What’s the temp in your garden this morning?
What about the driveway?
The shade areas?
2m above the ground?
4m above the ground?
7.15am?
7.30am?
The apocalypse – a reminder of what the IPCC actually said:
http://euanmearns.com/catastrophic-climate-change-a-reminder-of-what-the-ipcc-actually-said/
On the subject of the post – I was impressed by Dr Pielke Senior’s thoughts on it a long time ago.
He was one of the key climate scientists on the first IPCC meetings before he was eventually forced out.
He notes as some do above that an average temperature of the world is a scientifically meaningless statistic. This is because temperature is not an additive property. 2 objects cannot have their temperature added and then averaged and it mean anything. This becomes rather obvious when we realise how much temperature varies in any locality during a normal day, across the seasons and even in short changes of location. The so called temperature of the earth is in the noise of any particular place you care to measure.
By contrast energy is an additive quantity. So he always advocated for the use of the heat content of the earth as a proper measurement for any changes. On that scale – the heat content of the atmosphere is essentially minor compared to the heat content of the oceans. Rather than the greenhouse effect – he thought it would be better to consider it the hot water bottle effect. And as for the oceans – they represent such a vast heat sink that any warming that might go into it has no chance of being felt again in the atmosphere – despite suggest by some that the oceans have swallowed the heat but it will come back in a big burst one day. That is not how the system transfers heat energy around.
All up the problem begins with the statement that the world has warmed by 0.85 C since 1880. If you utilise all the various pathways by which you could put the numbers together you could come up with lots of different numbers. It would vary by the use of changes in measurement stations, the changing usage around such stations – eg airports, the way they make adjustments for Time of Observation changes, the assumptions they use for the Urban Heat Island effect, and just the way changes of temperature are affected by weather patterns. The BEST project reported that 1/3rd of the US stations they observed showed a cooling trend, and that this was not because they were grouped together. These stations were more or less evenly distributed amongst other sites which showed a warming trend.
For me, that was the single most important result from the BEST analysis and begs the question on what use if any use should be made of such strange statistics. I think it demonstrates that trying to arrive at an average temperature metric is an exercise in futility.
This happens to be the same conclusion Steve McIntyre comes to regarding the use of proxies to determine temperature in the distant past. The variables and uncertainties for that go up by orders of magnitude compared to a physical measurement. But so many have raged against him by saying “well what analysis do you provide then”. They cannot grasp that with all the “science” in the world at their disposal – they are really playing with numbers that can be greatly varied by slight shifts in assumptions and are at the end of the day quite meaningless. They cannot grasp that at the end of the day – you may never be able to quantify the way the “temperature” is changing.
My response to one of them was this – the effect of change is not derived from tiny little phenomenon like tree rings or oxygen isotope ratios – all of which can be highly variable even in their local environment as well as the assumptions we use on them. Rather the effect of change needs to be noted in big phenomenon that are beyond local disturbance or the ability to be manipulated. Things like changing tree lines, glacier changes and the like. When I stood on Mt Kenya and saw the vast U-shaped valleys radiating out from a peak virtually on the equator, I know the climate had changed there, and changed dramatically.
When I went to Chamonix in France to be told the glaciers were disappearing due to global warming and I observed even bigger U shaped valleys now full of civilisation, I said – yep – the climate has changed here.
Sadly though, I suspect few of them had read up on recent history to know that a short time ago in the Little Ice Age those same glaciers were extending well into those valleys making life there very miserable and short indeed. Hardly anything could be grown due to the severe weather and cold and disease was rampant. They should have been thankful the glaciers had retreated, but no, they were educated about the danger of “global warming” as if nothing had ever changed in the past.
When they discover roads and buildings coming out of the retreating ice in the alps I can safely conclude that the Romans were operating in much warmer conditions that we have today. I would be a fool to accept some tree ring construction data run through a hockey stick finding program to tell me the Roman Optimum or the Medieval Warm Period did not happen or were only small local events.
Brian
GTA V is a better model of Los Angeles than any climate model is of the climate.
More deceptive and alarmist reporting by Fairfax today:
The media report claims to be referring to the expected sea level rise with confidence based on global tide gauge and altimetry readings over the last quarter-century and applied to Sydney.
But on that basis, the expected sea level rise by 2100 would be less than 10 centimetre- not more than 2 metre.