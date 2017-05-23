Plain Packaging Again

I was in London last week talking about plain packaging.
Good job, Sinc. Bear in mind that the so-called “health warnings” on packs are also entirely questionable.
Interesting that you mention the tobacco prohibitionist, Mike Drab, self-proclaimed “super hero” of Public Health. The wanker extraordinaire has manufactured a bogus identity to show up weaknesses in journal publication houses.
https://amp.perthnow.com.au/news/western-australia/the-perth-dog-thats-probably-smarter-than-you/news-story/a4de0d201ce420e0302c69532a399419
The pathological liar could have had a field day closer to home with the activist rag, Tobacco Control, where one could play “spot the con” with pretty well every published article.
Every “public health initiative” is always hailed as a great success by public health policy advocates. Their career depends on it. You have the arguments but they control the debate.
“Plain packaging” is a World Health Organization initiative. There’s a section on “plain packaging” in the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) that most countries are signed up to. Australia, being a good little global citizen, was the first to implement PP. It had already implemented required steps without so much as a whimper of coherent protest, and so went on to “extra” steps in the FCTC such as PP and eye-watering, “twilight zone” levels of extortionate taxes on tobacco. Sadly, Australia has become a land of sheeple.
Recently concerning the unelected, unaccountable WHO “aristocracy”, the UN agency to which our useful-idiot politicians (all major parties) have hogtied their nation:
How United Nations health chiefs are squandering YOUR cash on first class flights and luxury hotels
World Health Organisation (WHO) is funded by taxpayers through Dept of Health
WHO spent more on staff travel than on tackling malaria, tuberculosis or AIDS
First class flights and five star hotels contributed to £153million annual bill
Britain gives WHO £129million annually, more than every country except the US
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4528666/UN-health-chiefs-squander-cash-class-flights.html
Plain packaging is a farce, just as Sinc says.
What a surprise Some History pops up so quick every time Sinc starts one of these threads. Gotta love his comment about health warnings on packs being questionable. If he had his way the packs would say cigarettes are good for you.
Tobacco companies must be seriously upset by Duterte in the Phillipines who seems not to be a smoking fan.
Ah! Our little twit, Brett is back and, as usual, with nothing coherent to say. No comments on Sinc’s presentation?
Brett, it’s understandable how a nincompoop such as yourself would see the “goodness” in Duterte for his rabid antismoking:
Philippines’ Duterte likens himself to Hitler, wants to kill millions of drug users
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-duterte-hitler-idUSKCN1200B9
BTW Hitler was also a rabid antismoker:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-tobacco_movement_in_Nazi_Germany
Brett, you’re a shallow tosser. But, then, you probably already know that.
Philippines president bans smoking in public, with offenders facing jail
Philippines presidentRodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order banning smoking in public across the second-most populous country in south-east Asia, creating one of the region’s strictest anti-tobacco laws.
The ban, which carries a maximum penalty of four months in jail and a fine of 5,000 pesos ($100), covers both indoor and outdoor smoking, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said on Thursday.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/19/philippines-president-bans-smoking-in-public-with-offenders-facing-jail
Brett, a misocapnist/capnophobe and megalomaniac such as yourself would almost be orgasmic over the prospect.
Gotta love his comment about health warnings on packs being questionable. If he had his way the packs would say cigarettes are good for you.
How is it that you arrive at this conclusion, Brett? You wrap a towel around your head, sit at the table and place your hands on the crystal ball before you. Some chanting – oo ya… monga umba… oo ya…. monga umba [has to kick the dog away from sitting on his foot], the eyeballs start to roll back in the head, and Brett becomes a “seer” of all things. “Brett, dinner’s ready”. “Not now, mum, I’m tapping into the cosmic consciousness. Keep the chicken soup warm for me”. Come on, Brett, am I close?
World Health Organisation (WHO) is funded by taxpayers through Dept of Health
WHO spent more on staff travel than on tackling malaria, tuberculosis or AIDS
First class flights and five star hotels contributed to £153million annual bill
Britain gives WHO £129million annually, more than every country except the US
I wonder what Bill and Melinda Gates think about this state of affairs, given their aim to conquer malaria. Perhaps they should tackle corruption instead.
Smoking has benefits, Brett.
Remember when I showed the NIH report that showed that actual smoke, not nicotine reduced the risk of preeclampsia? Nicotine has benefits anyway.
Smoking is a cheap drug to alleviate stress, schizophrenia and helps mental acuity into old age. It also counterintuitively helps against allergies. It helps thousands of doctors and nurses daily deal with work related stress and psychiatric harm.
Brett, you must just LOVE ISIS.
While it despises all else about the West, the bloodthirsty murderers of ISIS have adopted the West’s antismoking, something more with which to bludgeon their captives, instituting a complete (everywhere) ban on smoking with brutal fervor ….. for the “good” (at gunpoint) of their captives, of course…. for a “healthy” society:
http://dailycaller.com/2014/06/13/jihadi-militants-ban-smoking-and-guns-in-conquered-territories/#ixzz34cdxaMGD
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/isis-thugs-viciously-beat-cowering-5722162
SH,
Wow, you are so predictable you a quite hilarious. I knew mentioning Duterte would set you off. However I happen to think it is a disgrace he is the leader of a country let alone was a Mayor. It will not end well with him as President.
I have no need to read Sinc’s post as he has posted his thoughts so many times I think I get the idea by now. Same with your pro smoking thoughts.
Enjoy the thread. I have a feeling I will experience too much Déjà Vu if I hang around here.
I wonder what Bill and Melinda Gates think about this state of affairs, given their aim to conquer malaria.
Bill & Melinda (and Bloomberg) also want to conquer tobacco use. See comments here:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/02/26/what-is-it-with-government-and-dodgy-regressions/comment-page-1/#comment-1958462
The WHO has even made Bloomberg a “WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases”
http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/bloomberg-WHO-Ambassador-Noncommunicable-Diseases/en/
Same with your pro smoking thoughts.
Still got the towel on your head?
It’s an incestuous network. Last year Mike Drab and Melanie Fakefield were awarded “WHO Director-General’s Special Recognition certificates” for their services to pathological lying and nitwittery.
Every year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of WHO Director-General Special Recognition Awards, World No Tobacco Day Awards, and in 2016, two WHO Director-General’s Special Recognition Certificates.
http://www.who.int/tobacco/wntd/awards-2016/en/
With Dot entering the debate this could turn into a classic. I was instantly right about experiencing déjà Vu as he is repeating his smoking benefits stuff.
Gotta go but promise to look in again in the morning as will be good for a laugh.
Brett – bragging about loving Duterte – sick shit. He murders people. Executions without trial. Without warrants. He kills innocents in the process too.
Here is the article again Brett:
—————————————
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2855389/
Hypertension. 2010 May; 55(5): 1100–1101.
How does smoking reduce the risk of preeclampsia?
S. Ananth Karumanchi and Richard J. Levine
————————————–
Feel free to argue against a peer reviewed medical science journal.
Gotta go but promise to look in again in the morning as will be good for a laugh.
“Brett, the chicken soup’s getting cold. And don’t forget to put your dirty undies and the towel you had on your head in the washing machine”.
Brett, I’m very confident that if you contacted Mike Drab, he’d ecstatically send you an autographed 3m x 2m photo of himself to adorn any feature wall in your house. You know you want to.
I suspect that if “Plain Packaged” cigarettes are smoked it safe unisex toilets, the miraculous guarantee of safety will remain.
Heaven forbid the ancient packaged cicarettes come back into vogue.
It has the potential of becoming a real schimozzle.
“Vices are not Crimes”
consequences of prohibition
http://listverse.com/2016/07/07/top-10-unintended-consequences-of-prohibition/
A government debt is a government claim against personal income and private property – an unpaid tax bill.
