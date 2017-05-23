Plain Packaging Again

I was in London last week talking about plain packaging.
Good job, Sinc. Bear in mind that the so-called “health warnings” on packs are also entirely questionable.
Interesting that you mention the tobacco prohibitionist, Mike Drab, self-proclaimed “super hero” of Public Health. The wanker extraordinaire has manufactured a bogus identity to show up weaknesses in journal publication houses.
https://amp.perthnow.com.au/news/western-australia/the-perth-dog-thats-probably-smarter-than-you/news-story/a4de0d201ce420e0302c69532a399419
The pathological liar could have had a field day closer to home with the activist rag, Tobacco Control, where one could play “spot the con” with pretty well every published article.
Every “public health initiative” is always hailed as a great success by public health policy advocates. Their career depends on it. You have the arguments but they control the debate.
“Plain packaging” is a World Health Organization initiative. There’s a section on “plain packaging” in the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) that most countries are signed up to. Australia, being a good little global citizen, was the first to implement PP. It had already implemented required steps without so much as a whimper of coherent protest, and so went on to “extra” steps in the FCTC such as PP and eye-watering, “twilight zone” levels of extortionate taxes on tobacco. Sadly, Australia has become a land of sheeple.
Recently concerning the unelected, unaccountable WHO “aristocracy”, the UN agency to which our useful-idiot politicians (all major parties) have hogtied their nation:
How United Nations health chiefs are squandering YOUR cash on first class flights and luxury hotels
World Health Organisation (WHO) is funded by taxpayers through Dept of Health
WHO spent more on staff travel than on tackling malaria, tuberculosis or AIDS
First class flights and five star hotels contributed to £153million annual bill
Britain gives WHO £129million annually, more than every country except the US
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4528666/UN-health-chiefs-squander-cash-class-flights.html
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of new posts by email.
THE mindless and usually vicious stupidity of the left has been on vivid and utterly dependable display …
Good job, Sinc. Bear in mind that the so-called “health warnings” on packs are also entirely questionable.
Interesting that you mention the tobacco prohibitionist, Mike Drab, self-proclaimed “super hero” of Public Health. The wanker extraordinaire has manufactured a bogus identity to show up weaknesses in journal publication houses.
https://amp.perthnow.com.au/news/western-australia/the-perth-dog-thats-probably-smarter-than-you/news-story/a4de0d201ce420e0302c69532a399419
The pathological liar could have had a field day closer to home with the activist rag, Tobacco Control, where one could play “spot the con” with pretty well every published article.
Every “public health initiative” is always hailed as a great success by public health policy advocates. Their career depends on it. You have the arguments but they control the debate.
“Plain packaging” is a World Health Organization initiative. There’s a section on “plain packaging” in the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) that most countries are signed up to. Australia, being a good little global citizen, was the first to implement PP. It had already implemented required steps without so much as a whimper of coherent protest, and so went on to “extra” steps in the FCTC such as PP and eye-watering, “twilight zone” levels of extortionate taxes on tobacco. Sadly, Australia has become a land of sheeple.
Recently concerning the unelected, unaccountable WHO “aristocracy”, the UN agency to which our useful-idiot politicians (all major parties) have hogtied their nation:
How United Nations health chiefs are squandering YOUR cash on first class flights and luxury hotels
World Health Organisation (WHO) is funded by taxpayers through Dept of Health
WHO spent more on staff travel than on tackling malaria, tuberculosis or AIDS
First class flights and five star hotels contributed to £153million annual bill
Britain gives WHO £129million annually, more than every country except the US
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4528666/UN-health-chiefs-squander-cash-class-flights.html