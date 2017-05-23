Trigger Warning – this has nothing to do with former Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

I am currently reading a book called America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder. It is written by Bret Stephens, formerly of the Wall Street Journal; now of the New York Times.

Obviously there is more to a book than a couple of paragraphs, but I thought I would share these. The story sounds familiar. See also The Life of Julia.

And what was all this for? In the summer of 2012, the Obama campaign offered an idea of the kind of society it wanted to build with a cartoon slide show called “The Life of Julia.” It tracks the life of a woman from infancy to old age. Young Julia begins her life’s journey as a little girl in a Head Start program, attends college on a Pell Grant, and undergoes surgery while she’s still covered under her parents’ plan thanks to Obamacare. Later, her son goes to a school with “better facilities and great teachers because of President Obama’s investments in education.” When Julia decides to start her own Web business, she qualifies for a low-interest loan from the Small Business Administration. As she reaches retirement, she enrolls in Medicare and “retires comfortably” on Social Security. Every milestone is defined by her relationship with the government. Does government bureaucracy ever get in Julia’s way? Apparently never. Does the government ever provide services that are anything less than smooth, efficient, and well designed? Apparently not. Not since the days of the Kennedy administration has a president invested such unalloyed faith in the ability of government to function intelligently. The utopia described in “The Life of Julia” isn’t socialism, much less Marxism: Obama is not interested in nationalizing the means of production. It is social democracy—a belief in the redemptive power of what Obama would call, in his second inaugural, “collective action,” mainly through the agency of government. Social democracy believes in social leveling. It is not illiberal, but it expresses a consistent preference for equality at the expense of liberty, particularly economic liberty. It is not against markets, but it sees them as innately unfair and unstable. It is not anti-business, but the businesses it likes best are those that are joined to the state via regulation, mandates, and subsidies. Social democracy believes in “solidarity” between the employer and the labor union, the wage earner and the retiree, the middle and the working class. In the real world, social democracy produces chronically low rates of growth, and persistently high levels of unemployment. But it also commands profound ideological and political identification. And, once entrenched, it is politically nearly impossible to abandon.