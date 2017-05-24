Request for information

I have put two requests for information into the ABC:
- On Q&A guest Lawrence Krauss made the following statement, “You’re more right (sic) likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you” in relation to the probability of being killed in a terrorist attack. Can you provide any peer reviewed evidence in support of that statement?
- On Q&A host Tony Jones makes this claim, “I mean, I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman”. Can you provide peer review evidence of the factual accuracy of that claim?
I will post their reply if and when they bother to answer.
WRT q2, if you are a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by another young black American. Over 90% of black American deaths are committed by other black Americans, often in cities dominated by Democratic administrations (Chicago, Baltimore). But Black Lives Matter. Especially when giving the Sydney Peace Prize.
Note also that
See http://www.dailywire.com/news/7441/7-statistics-you-need-know-about-black-black-crime-aaron-bandler#
I don’t watch Q&A very regularly, but don’t they advertise a fact check link if there are any statements that maybe doubtful?
I think Krauss is referring to the urban legend of tilting vending machines when your stuff gets stuck, not that I’m intending to honour his lame attempt at moral equivalence by researching its accuracy. Those bastard vending machines plotting and plotting against us all.
If you are a young black man in the USA, by far the most likely cause of death is being shot by another young black man. YBMs make up 2% of the population, and are responsible for 52% of the violent crime, with the victims being overwhelmingly other young black men. This black-on-black shooting makes up the vast majority of fatal crimes in the USA. The massacres at high schools, discos, wherever, while the cause of much hand wringing and agonising, are totally atypical.
If the police (black or white) are trigger-happy around YBMs, its because they know these basic facts, and realise that they are 26 times more likely to be in danger in the presence of a YBM than in any other circumstance.
Its also worth noting that the vast majority of these black-on-black homicides occur in inner-urban, usually slum areas, in cities politically controlled by the Democrat Party, which does very little or nothing to address the issue. Black lives matter, but not to other young black men, or to the Democrats.
PS: I am Spartacus has picked up a lot of my points while I was typing – thanks for the confirmation and support.
Could have also asked if Tony Jones was lying when he corrected Barnaby Joyce on Q&A recently and said Exelby had not been sacked for her blooper. Where is the ABC fact check unit when you need it.
Sinc has done something along the lines of what I was thinking. For some reason I was thinking of Sean Connery’s motivational speech in The Untouchables but what is needed is a more of a Red Dawn approach (ie. more like guerilla warfare).
So consider actions like what Sinc has just done :
Tweet, post on FB live, or write a letter to local paper, MP, Fifield, PM, ABC complaints office whenever a panellist on Q&A or The Drum etc. says anything out of order. Heck, write if you just think the panel was not balanced. Having a panel based on people from the Sydney Writers Festival is in itself biased before they opened their mouths.
Same goes for any of their presenters either on ABC shows or in their own tweets or FB posts. Julia Baird had already tweeted about Quadrant before she was hosting show discussing the subject.
Drown them in paperwork and complaints.
If you see a Tony Jones or Barry the Overpaid etc in the street say hi and let them know what you think. Whatever you do don’t throw your shoe at them no matter how tempted.
Quadrant should fight back and choose a writer to specialise in ABC bias and keep a good record so it is well documented. Even better have a page on their web page listing the details. They can seek assistance from their own readers and possibly from here.
#2 could be reasonably described as speculative in nature rather than particularly assertive. It strikes me as a repeated truism – exactly the kind of instinctive presumption you’d expect from a certain mindset rather than a factual statement made for the purpose of informing others (unlike Krauss’s bizarre fridge claim, which very much was).
I realise that such people are frequently not reasonable in their dealings with others, and no one deserves any courtesy they themselves wouldn’t extend.
Well done Sinc stick it up the smug maggots . I agree with Brett W we should pick up the smallest error an expose them for the lying leftoids they are keep the presure on them ,when you get a lefty down kick the shit out of them ,they would do it to you no mercy,make their lives a misery jump on every stetementb like they are doing with President Trump, I have been calling him President Trump lately it gets right up the lefts nose seeing their hilarity getting beaten. In spite of the lies and vote cheating .
The only positive to come out of this episode is that the ABC has left itself open to vigorous allegations that one of its operatives has behaved badly in some respect. With respect to Sinclair’s effort and what others here may do, this tactic will only bear fruit if the allegations are made by someone with political clout (in the sense that the ABC’s behaviour would become an issue ). But who could that be? Cory Bernardi is patiently building his party and unlikely to make any move for some time. For various reasons I think Pauline Hanson is unlikely to be effective.
Maybe Eric Abetz? I think I might ask him to take up the cudgels against the ABC.
I suppose the test would be how many people digested the contents of each utterance as new information. Re: Jones’s statement, I’d say very few. It’s exactly the kind of factoid his type already believe to be true (just like if he said, say, abortion clinics are regularly blown up by ‘Christian extremists’ in the USA – that’s also something they’d treat as unremarkable fact, despite it being entirely false). On the other hand, I fully expect that stupid fridge ‘fact’ to be parrotted within my earshot at some point in the near future, whereas it wouldn’t have been had Krauss kept his trap shut.
If it’s not HERE, then what they all said was FACT !!
Time to fill that thing and get it in a more prominent spot than where it is.
As I understand the situation to be, according to American government statistics, a little less than twice as many white Americans per 100,000 than blacks Americans (per 100,000) die at the hand of police officers.
More from Heather Mac Donald at https://www.city-journal.org/html/distorting-truth-about-crime-and-race-10730.html
My bet is the ABC will ignore you and snow you. If they have to spend time answering your complaints they will request and receive extra funding from the Turnbull team to hire more lawyers to snow you.
The ABC is an independent socialist republic and make up their own rules.
Yassmin will be on long-service leave before you get a reply Sinc. Good effort nevertheless.
Ah the good Prof needs a short tutorial on how to run a decade long campaign on attempting to elicit a reply from Dr Gerard Henderson regarding certain events about past Chairs of the ABC. A brilliant non result.
It’s a matter of targeting. The fridge thing is very skewerable. What Jones said is a matter of faith, of dogma; question it and you’ll be branded a racist and game over.
I don’t think your letter will cause them much concern Sinc. The reality is they will probably laugh at it.
They will put it in a drawer somewhere then eventually get to answer it in a few weeks or months making excuses such as that guests on Q & A are not employees of the ABC and Snowcone can’t be expected to fact check everything on the spot.
As far as Snowcone’s comment is concerned, I’m guessing the context was that he was comparing police killings of black men to Muslim terrorist killings of black men, as in “I mean, I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman (than a terrorist)”.
Now I very much doubt that that’s true, however if you put enough caveats on it (as lefties always do) such as NOT including 9/11 and NOT including US born Muslims, then eventually you will have a ‘factual’ statement.
People have been complaining to the ABC for decades now for absolutely no effect. Check out Beliaiks sterling effort. Hopefully he will eventually have some effect but it will be because of the quantity of the complaints rather than the questions themselves.
You do realise don’t you Sinc that you will now be on their radar?
After all, there is copy of Roger’s article posted here in full, let alone the comments.
They are far more likely to respond to that sooner than your request for information.
Hope you’re ready for it.
Young black Americans, serving in the military, when killed by terrorist bomb-blasts in Iraq or Afghanistan, or in peacetime as in the Lebanon barracks, or the USS Cole or other acts of Bastardry…..
Were these young black Men not real human beings to their abc, just as Mrs Thatcher wasn’t a real woman, because only those people complying with the way they are framed in Stalin’s narrative exist to their left?.