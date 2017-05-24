Request for information

I have put two requests for information into the ABC:

On Q&A guest Lawrence Krauss made the following statement, “You’re more right (sic) likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you” in relation to the probability of being killed in a terrorist attack. Can you provide any peer reviewed evidence in support of that statement? On Q&A host Tony Jones makes this claim, “I mean, I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman”. Can you provide peer review evidence of the factual accuracy of that claim?

I will post their reply if and when they bother to answer.