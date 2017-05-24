Scream Test: ABC edition

This comment made on Q&A Monday night is causing a kerfuffle:
You’re more right likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
As Rowan Dean pointed out on Tuesday – within hours 22 refrigerators fell on some teenage girls and their parents and friends in Manchester.
Then we had this testable hypothesis from Tony Jones:
… I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman (sic).
So according to the ABC refrigerators and policemen are the real menace to society.
Actually, no. According to the ABC, refrigerators, policemen and, our very good friend, Roger Franklin are the real menace to society.
As everyone now knows Roger wrote are rather impassioned response to the refrigerator menace.
It’s a monstrously absurd and obscene self-evident untruth to claim that refrigerators are more dangerous than terrorists, but it fits with the approved narrative, so not a peep from the man who is paid by the national broadcaster to promote fair, free, frank and factual debate on matters of national importance.
Now before we proceed I do want to point to a factual error Roger made. The ABC does not “promote fair, free, frank and factual debate on matters of national importance”. This is the organisation that claimed that Islam is the world’s most feminist religion, that people who question climate warming are paedophiles, that Australian navy personal tortured asylum seekers, that live exports to Indonesia were being mistreated before slaughter, that greyhound trainers were systematically abusing animals. I’m sure the list will be expanded in the thread.
Now I agree that the risk of being killed in a terrorist attack is somewhat slight. The risk of being killed in an aeroplane crash is very slight too – yet nobody ever argues that aeroplane maintenance is unimportant.
It is all a matter of perspective. As Roger then demonstrated:
What if that blast had detonated in an Ultimo TV studio? Unlike those young girls in Manchester, their lives snuffed out before they could begin, none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty.
Well. What a blast it was. The bed wetters are beside themselves in outrage. Twitter is in meltdown. Our friends in the fifth
column estate are expressing more outrage over a thought experiment and value judgement as to their contribution to humanity than they did over a murderous terrorist attack on teenyboppers. It didn’t take an actual explosion for the luvvies to see the errors of their ways but the mere thought of an explosion. According to the Guardian:
In a strongly worded letter to the editor of Quadrant, the ABC managing director, Michelle Guthrie, said ABC staff had to be reassured of their safety and safety experts had to be called in to assess if there had been any damage to security from the inflammatory words.
The ABC called in a safety expert! Why? They have Lawrence Krauss on hand. A man who just on Monday night assured Australians – and presumably the ABC – that people were more likely to be killed by a refrigerator falling on them than in a terrorist attack. Do ABC employees not believe the statistics they peddle on our taxpayer funded ABC? You are perfectly safe people. Just watch for those refrigerators.
Confected outrage – and the scream test at work.
The other interesting thing is Chris Kenny’s experience – himself a victim of ABC bullying. Last night on Sky he gave a nuanced appraisal of Roger’s op-ed. He thought the idea of a bomb blast at Ultimo over the top. Today he wrote a column in The Australian making the same point:
So the argument, and indeed the anger, evident in a comment piece published yesterday by Quadrant online editor Roger Franklin was understandable. But he went way too far — he crossed a line in public debate that should never be crossed and can never be condoned.
Franklin dared to wish such violence upon the ABC — apparently to teach them a lesson — and in doing so he not only destroyed his own argument but diminished public debate in this nation.
Hmmmmmm – publishing photoshoped images of people fornicating with dogs doesn’t diminish public debate? Calling global warming sceptics paedophiles doesn’t diminish public debate? I digress. For his troubles Chris Kenny is now being accused of condoning violence against the ABC.
In the meantime I can I suggest that if you are not already a subscriber to Quadrant that you become one.
#I’llridewithRoger
I wont bomb with anyone because that would involve violence against women and gays. But I will say that he is right that a bomb at Ultimo would not reduce the intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty of our national debate.
The ABC better watch out
Does the ABC seriously believe a Quadrant reader will plant a bomb under Ultimo at the urging of Roger Frankin? Apparently so. Call the cops.
Do they think a Muslim will bomb your local shopping centre at the urging of Mohammad? Nah, no way. You are more likely to be killed by a fridge.
“I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman (sic).”
Perhaps, but you’d be far more likely to be killed by another black person, rather than a cop.
With the Manchester atrocity, the old liberal post-attack mantra has had to change. The usual we mustn’t offend Muslims, candle-lit vigils, fine sounding speeches and showbiz airheads lecturing us from behind the walls of well fortified mansions was met with a wall of rage – enough is enough. People are fed up of attacks and the politicians anemic responses to them. The message is handle it or we will.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2015/11/19/terrorism/
Pointman
I am a proud subscriber to Quadrant and Roger Franklin’s article was certainly worth the cost of subscription. And More.
He nailed the ABC luvvies and hoisted them up by their own tawdry and morally bankrupt petard.
Having reread the article, there is nothing to apologise for.
I thought Bolta would take the Chris Kenny line about crossing lines lines in public debate however it’s heartening to see that he is riding with Roger as well.
Roger and Quadrant need to escalate and not back down with an apology.
‘The message is handle it or we will’
You are what the NSW Police call a Fixated Person. Mental illness probably unprovable, nevertheless a Royal Commission into you should be held. Fuck off back to ur sewer of hate and don’t come back.
I’ve been a subscriber to Quadrant for many years, and a monthly reader for years before I subscribed, way back into Robert Manne’s editorship, and I’ve never seen such a tempest in a teapot caused by any article in the magazine or in Quadrant Online. Only an illiterate idiot, or someone reading in bad faith, could possibly interpret Mr Franklin’s article as anything like a direct or implicit threat. What it does prove is that Mitch Fifield is a fool and that Michelle Guthrie is unfit for her job, an even greater waste of space than her predecessor.
If the editors of Quadrant retract or even apologise, I’m cancelling my premium subscription.
Yeah because if we offend Muslims they won’t help us stop the terrorists among them from murdering us. Seriously.
Well that’s the official line anyway.
btw – if you’ve yet to read Roger’s piece, and can’t get in to quadrant (DDOS attack?_, use the power of google cache: here
Just sell the ABC . It is unethical that they are in competition with commercial broadcasters.
Troll manoeuvre numero uno – attack the messenger and ignore the message.
Pointman
Then we had this testable hypothesis from Tony Jones:
… I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman (sic).
As a matter of fact (not theory), if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by another black American.
Great stuff, Sinclair.
Perhaps you could issue some smelling salts to a few of the LDP types who are shaking all over twitter.
Roger is most likely at the golf course, not giving a rat’s arse.
Personally I couldn’t care less who says what, Abdel-Magied or Franklin, but aren’t you using the edited version of his comment?
The ABC owns little in the way of tangible assets, produces nothing of commercial value, and costs $1.2 billion a year to run and maintain. Who would buy it?
I trust that Roger is not a ”lone wolf” in this battle with the ABC .
Roger is at dinner in Sydney. I know this because I’m feeding his cat over the two days (actually no. 2 son is feeding the cat, but you get the idea).
This brouhaha has made it into The Telegraph (UK). The comments aren’t supportive of the ABC.
I’m having difficulty logging on to quadrant to pay my subscription. I will persevere.
Umm… Why on earth does Testes think he has the right to order a contributor off the Cat?
Testes, of all people. The most disliked commenter on here, the most hated troll, a disgusting piece of work who pressured a young Aboriginal family member to perform oral sex on him on a pier?
If anyone needs to fuck off back to a “sewer of hate”, it’s that racist bigot.
I heard a term today that I think is applicable to the ABC and the rest of the fifth column, sorry fifth estate – that term is ‘Traitor Class’. I think that terms sum up the majority of our media, academia, judiciary, politicians and the perpetually offended.
Sinclair
This bedwetting is both ridiculous and hysterical. As I said on the open thread… Roger was of course being hypothetical and offering a Sophie’s Choice…. ie a binary choice. If the choice was nailing a bunch of sweet innocent teenboppers and their accompanying parents at a concert, or gaggle of horrendous leftwing, taxpayer money hoovers promoting propaganda on their ABC, what reasonable well adjusted person wouldn’t say, nail the latter group. This isn’t even a issue that ought to be up for discussion.
I’m shocked the ABC CEO isn’t being clear headed about this.
The aren’t traitors in the direct sense, lurker. They are just the pigs and their supporters at manor farm.
Quadrant subscriptions phone number is 03 8317 8147.
@testpattern, I’m reliably informed by hair trigger went off to quickly. My apologies.
That these comments were made on the biased ABC’s Q&A program is not surprising. There is no doubt that the ABC is going from bad to worse.
In any case, Tony Jones was misleading in his claim: “I suppose, if you’re a young black American, you’re more likely to be killed by policeman (sic).. “. In fact, black Americans are half as likely as American whites to be killed by a policeman.
There is no longer a need for taxpayer funding of the ABC, as there are now alternative providers for all of the ABC services. If the Turnbull Government were serious about governing Australia and reducing the seemingly out-of-control budget deficit, it immediately would commission a review of the ABC with terms of reference seriously examining the privatisation of the ABC and SBS. Their privatisation would result in a saving of some $2 billion per year.
Of course they aren’t, vr. That’s because reasonable people are seeing Roger’s clear headed hypothetical. No wants to see an entire Q&A program nailed. It would be unspeakably evil. But gun to my head/any decent reasonable person’s head….. the choice is concert going teenboppers or Q&A ratbags demanding more taxpayer cash for every conceivable thing, my choice would be made in the NY second. I’d also sleep well that night knowing that even though it was a terrible decision, it was also the far superior one.