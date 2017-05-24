The Governance of Science

One of the interesting features of the climate science debate is the way the academies of science and the professional associations of scientists have mostly backed the official line. Do they all really think that the science is settled and unbelievers should be ridiculed, abused and disadvantaged in their professional lives?
Is there any literature and commentary on the performance of academies and professional associations in this matter? What do we know about the appointments of their leadership and office-bearers and the way they operate?
I would assume they are just like professional associations: They hire a CEO and the CEO has a EA, and if they are wealthy, a policy officer and media/PR person. It is the CEO, the policy officer and the PR person that sets the policy, produces media releases etc. Inevitably, these hucksters have one eye to the next job, and the members have little say.
See NFF. Happy to get in bed with the ACF and sell out their members.
Taken together, these two explain all…
Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy
“In any bureaucracy, the people devoted to the benefit of the bureaucracy itself always get in control and those dedicated to the goals the bureaucracy is supposed to accomplish have less and less influence, and sometimes are eliminated entirely.”
O’Sullivan’s First Law
“Any organization or enterprise that is not expressly right wing will become left wing over time”
The SPE (Society Petroleum Engineers) depends a lot on volunteers and students.
Subscriptions and Donations from Evil Big Oil too, of course.
They put out the excellent JPT which is what real Scientists read. Real as opposed to joke “climate scientists”, few of which even have maths, let alone physics.
Beliaik, O’Sullivan of that Law has been editing/contributing to Quadrant Australia for the last couple of years, according to his Wiki Bio
There are very few scientists left. In these days they are mostly gold diggers.
Political correctness, not thinking that the science is settled, is believed to be the likely explanation. Fear of being bullied if they question the consensus, makes sceptics reluctant to speak out.
“Government control of science, government planning of science, is bound to result in the politicization of science, the substitute of political goals and political criteria for scientific ones.”
“He who pays the piper calls the tune.” That is the problem. When the government is paying the bills, truth is not the first priority. More important are press releases that either scare the people or promote unwarranted hopes.
Scientists that question these state-sanctioned paradigms are denied grants and silenced.
Over the last 60 years a new power structure, the state, has taken control of information. It uses federal tax money to fund and control research through the peer-review grant system. It forms mutually advantageous partnerships with industry and the academic community, which do its bidding. The state holds sway over education. And to round out its control of information an increasingly powerful centralized government bureaucracy has persuaded the mainstream media to accept and espouse state-approved ideas.
“For centuries there has been a fascinating yet perplexing paradox between the search for truth and new information on the one hand, and on the other, the often vigorous, sometimes ruthless opposition to the acceptance of that new information.” He adds, “Acceptance of new ideas, new concepts, new theories, has virtually always been surrounded by opposition and controversy.”
The Geological Society of Australia tried to issue a directive on ‘climate change’ a few years ago, at a time when the managing committee may have been composed of a majority of alarmists. Members objected strongly to any possibility of a note from the GSA supporting alarmism, and after a year or so of anguish and hand-wringing, the whole issue was dropped, with about a 50-50 split of opinion amongst the 2000 GSA members. There is a possibility that a majority of government and university earth scientists pushed for alarmism, whilst most geologists in mining and exploration may have been strongly skeptical. IMHO, NO geologist calling him or herself a scientist could or should accept the pseudoscience and falsities served up by the alarmists.
None of the above.
I first became aware of the issue in the early 2000s, at a scientific workshop on salinisation, held in Australia but with international speakers. A Chinese scientist gave a talk on the increasing salinisation of lakes in Tibet due to unprecedented glacial retreat, which he attributed to warming, and the future implications. The audience sat stunned, there was an initial vibe ‘X@%$^, this is really serious!’ and a lot of discussion afterwards.
Since then the hard on-the ground evidence has accumulated: glacial retreat, early flowering times, faster seasonal movements, and much more. This is the reason why the science is ‘settled’ , that is, climate change is happening. What’s not settled is how all the different factors interplay: natural processes, anthropogenic, feedback, rebound effects, lag effects etc., indeed even what all the different factors are, and therefore what’s also not settled is how far and how fast the climate will change, and how different parts of the world will be affected.
Scepticism is fundamental to science – it’s routine, standard practice, not to accept your results on face value but to look for flaws, double-check. You get far more kudos in science disproving previous work, by challenging other’s work. And there’s been plenty of challenges and double-checking with climate research. The problem however is that climate science – atmospheric and oceanic mechanisms are probably more complex than the human brain! – is fiendishly complicated and hard to study, analyse and predict. That’s why there are so many models. As you try different approaches, you don’t expect the working models to predict accurately, since you know you don’t know all the factors. As each model fails however, you can work out where the knowledge gaps are and try again.
Non-scientific ‘climate sceptics’ tend to focus on simplistic arguments: it’s been cooling since 1998, though that doesn’t work any more, the models are wrong – yes, of course, they’re models. And of course, more recently: climate scientists are politically correct, all in a left-wing conspiracy and/or are just in it for the money (though if true the latter might suggest a right-wing conspiracy?)
After a life-time in science, I can definitively say that no-one is in it for the money (I know scientists who have sold their houses to fund research, or worked two jobs, or done research on the dole). Academic research grants look large because they go to large teams these days, with each person on the team getting only a small portion for their component of the work, the money is spent on scholarship level (ie low) salaries to graduate students, lab and field costs, administrative overheads, etc. not into the pockets of the scientists.
I realise that my comments will have no effect – no-one posting here is going to change their negative views about science and scientists. I could offer to give you a course on climate sciences (that is, the multitude of different sciences that you need either in-depth or at least some familiarity with), but I don’t think anyone here would be prepared to spend the years necessary. But anyway, whatever you think, it’s too late to do anything to stop the changes, though we still need more research to work out how they will affect us, and what we can do to adapt. Actually, the farmers I know are well ahead of us all on that.
(I realise I haven’t answered the question about professional associations – tomorrow!)