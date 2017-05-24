The Governance of Science

One of the interesting features of the climate science debate is the way the academies of science and the professional associations of scientists have mostly backed the official line. Do they all really think that the science is settled and unbelievers should be ridiculed, abused and disadvantaged in their professional lives?

Is there any literature and commentary on the performance of academies and professional associations in this matter? What do we know about the appointments of their leadership and office-bearers and the way they operate?